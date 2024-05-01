Samsung A55 5G 2024 – this is the Samsung to get (smartphone review)

The Samsung A55 5G 2024 leads the A-series and is more fully featured than its cousins. It has a new 4nm Exynos 1480 SoC that is quite the performer with excellent GPU and the beginnings of AI NPU capabilities.

That is a good segue into the difference between the Galaxy S-series and A-series moving forward. The S-series promotes AI, although it is really limited to some photo editing tricks and AI search. It will be a few years before we see real on-device AI processing. By that time, the A-series may have some off-device AI cloud processing.

New review format

We are experimenting with our review format. Where we used to put all the raw data in tables at the end, we will now break them up and briefly comment on the various parts. Why? Readers who want to know more will paw over the tables. Readers who wish to see if it’s a good phone can just read the comments.

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

We are also tightening up on grading. From now on, Pass, for example, means meeting expectations for the price bracket. We consider a Pass mark to be 70+/100 with extra points added for class-leading and excellence.

Australian Review Samsung A55 5G 2024 8/128GB model SM-A556E Dual sim/hybrid)

BrandSamsung
ModelSamsung A55 5G 2024
Model NumberSM-A556E
Memory/Storage Base8/128GB
Price base$649 (Normally $699)
Warranty months24
 Tiermid-range
WebsiteProduct page
FromSamsung Online and approved retailers. See Made for Australia, and Don’t buy a grey market smartphone
Country of OriginNot disclosed – China or Vietnam
CompanySamsung is a South Korean multinational manufacturing conglomerate headquartered in Samsung Town, Seoul, South Korea. Samsung Electronics (the world’s largest information technology company, consumer electronics maker and chipmaker.
MoreDXO Tests
Test date1-7 April 2024
Ambient temp18-26°
ReleaseApril 2024
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)B, N, or U model. E is for Australia.

Screen – Pass+

This is the same screen as the A35 5G 2024 – a good, bright, reasonably colour-accurate 1080p sAMOLED. It is daylight-readable and bright enough for some HDR content to show decent detail in dark and light areas. It uses Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) dimming, which will be evident to people who are not tolerant.

Size6.6″
TypesAMOLED
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DFlat, centre O-hole
Resolution2340 x 1080
PPI390
Ratio19.5:9
Screen to Body %0.858
Colours bits8-bit 16.7M colours
Refresh Hz, adaptiveFixed 60Hz or Adaptive stepped 60 or 120Hz
Response 120Hz240Hz touch
Nits typical, testNot disclosed (438)
Nits max, test1000 nits HBM (High Brightness Mode). Tested in 2% 1012 nits.
Peak Brightness: Not disclosed
Tested 1602 nits in a 2-5% window
ContrastInfinite
sRGBNot disclosed, but assume 100%
DCI-P3Not disclosed, but assume 100% of the 16.7 million gamut.
Rec.2020 or otherN/A
Delta E (<4 is excellent)2.6
HDR LevelHDR10+
SDR UpscaleNo
Blue Light ControlYes
PWM if knownAll Samsung AMOLED use PWM 240-250Hz approx., and then at 500Hz. This is critical for PWM-intolerant people.
Daylight readableYes
Always on DisplayYes
Edge displayYes
AccessibilityFull suite of enhancements
DRMWidevine L1 FOR 1080P SDR. You can get HDR10 on YouTube.)
GamingNot Tested
Screen protectionGorilla Glass Victus+
CommentSee DXOMARK Tests. Score 147.
This is the same as the A35 screen, which scores 143.
Poor touch management Better palm management
Excessive auto brightness in the dark
Off-angle colour tints
The photo preview colours are off.

Processor – Pass+

Samsung’s Exynos SoCs have been average performers, and the IT media has tended to treat them as lower-class chips. This new 4nm SoC is much better in battery life and photo post-processing and has a huge jump (for a mid-range processor) in GPU video performance.

The downsides

  • It has not improved its modem, which still only finds the nearest tower (versus Qualcomm finding four or more). So, if you need regional, remote, or black spot reception, look for a Qualcomm.
  • The 6K MAX NPU (equal to about 20 TOPS) is still insufficient to provide more than limited on-device AI processing. To be fair, that is not what the A-series offers anyway.
  • The integrated stereo amp (a first for Exynos) needs much work. The sound is materially inferior to the A35 5G 2004.
  • With all the NPU power, it must work on photo post-processing. It uses a large crop factor to keep videos stable. The result is a lot of noise and artifacts in dark and light areas.

Still, all these are firmware-fixable. As this is the first 4nm Exynos 1480 device, it shows a lot of promise. Apart from phone signal strength, it is worthy of consideration.

Continued
Brand, ModelExynos 1480
nm4nm
Cores4 x 2.75GHz & 4 x 2.0GHz
ModemSamsung
AI TOPS6K MAC NPU with about 20 TOPs (trillions of operations per second). TOPS = 2 × MAC unit count × Frequency / 1 trillion.
Geekbench 6 Single-core1133
Geekbench 6 multi-core3374
LikeBenchmark A35 Exynos 1380 vs A55 1480
Benchmarks
GPUXclipse 530 and uses AMD RDNA 3 technology.
GPU Test
Open CL3087 – well above A54 2023
LikeSimilar to MediaTek Dimensity 8020
Vulcan4052 – well above A54 2023
RAM, type8GB LPDDRX5
Storage, free, type128GB UFS 3.1 (92 GB free)
micro-SDYes, to 1TB (shared slot)
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained972 (Jazz maximum 1485) This is fast, reflecting UFS 3.1 speeds.
CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained564 (Jazz maximum 776)
CPDT microSD read, write MBps77/50
CPDT external (mountable?) MBpsRecognised in My Files but won’t test. Videographers and vloggers will pass as it is not mountable.
CommentThe Exynos 1480 is a new SoC that is faster than anything seen in an A-series. It is significantly faster in video, particularly Vulkan, and has a new AMD RDNA Xclipse 530 GPU and an NPU with 5X more TOPs.

Throttle Test – Pass

It throttles 24% under load – acceptable for typical use.

Max GIPS296067
Average GIPS267644
Minimum GIPS22695
% Throttle24%
CPU Temp50
CommentI have not been impressed with older Exynos, but this SoC shows much more promise.

Comms – Pass

It has Wi-Fi 6, 2.4/5GHz, 2 x 2 MIMO and can connect at a maximum of 1200/1200Mbps. It holds the connection quite well to 10m from the router.

Wi-Fi Type, modelWi-Fi 6 AX 2×2 MIMO
Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps-32/1200/1000
Test 5m-40/1200/1000
Test 10m-41/1200/1000
BT Type5.3
GPS single, dualSingle Accurate 2m
USB typeUSB-C 2.0
ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForNo
NFCYes
Ultra-widebandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes – combo with Gyro
   GyroYes – combo with Gyro
   e-CompassYes
   Barometer
   Gravity
   Pedometer
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensorYes
   ProximityVirtual
   OtherFingerprint
CommentIt is Wi-Fi 6 AX 2×2 MIMO, with a maximum connection speed of 1200/1200. Overall, it performed to spec.
This is the maximum NBN internet speed
All within spec.
Ping times are reasonable.

LTE and 5G – Pass

Like most Exynos modems tested, this has very good signal strength, but only one tower was found. It is a phone only for cities and suburbs only.

SIMDual Sim (double-sided) DS model.
No eSIM.
ActiveOne at a time
Ring tone single, dualSingle
VoLTECarrier Dependent
Wi-Fi callingCarrier Dependent
4G BandsB1, 2, 3, 4, 5,7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 20, 25, 26, 28, 38, 40, 41 66
CommentAll Australian bands and most world bands
5G sub-6GhzN1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 26 28, 40, 66, 77, 78
CommentAll Australian sub-6GHz and low bands
mmWaveNo
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
  DL/UL, ms64.5/13.2/28ms
   Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pWFrom -82 to -97 and 631fW to 6.3pW
   Tower 2No
   Tower 3No
   Tower 4No
CommentGood strong signal but inadequate reception antenna strength from adjacent towers. Good City and Suburbs phone. Weaker than A35 – different generation Samsung modem.

Battery – Pass

It has the same battery as the A35. But the new 4nm Exynos is far more power efficient, using less power both idle and under load. Overall, you will see a 20-30% battery life improvement.

We remind buyers to purchase a genuine Samsung 9V/2.77A/25W charger to achieve the fastest speeds. PD/PPS chargers will take about 10% longer.

mAh5000mAh
4905mAh/19.04Wh actual
500 recharge cycles
Charger, type, suppliedNo
Samsung suggests 90 minutes with its 25W (9V/2.77a)
 PD, QC level25W capable
Qi, wattageN/A
Reverse Qi or cableNo
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)Adaptive
   Charge 0-100%Genuine Samsung 25W charger: 1 hour 32 minutes
GaN PD3 charger: 1 hour 49 minutes
   Charge Qi, W
Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge		N/A
   Charge 5V, 2A3 hours 32 minutes
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane17 hours 18 minutes (Samsung claim 26 hours)
   PC Mark 3 battery15 hours 13 minutes
Accubattery 18 hours
   GFX Bench Manhattan batteryWould not run
   GFX Bench T-Rex365.8 minutes (6.1 hours) 4671 frames
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on6 hours 11 minutes
Accubattery 5 hours
   mA full load1650-1750mA (this is energy efficient)
   mA Watt idle Screen on204-250mA (ditto)
   Estimate loss at max refresh<20%
   Estimate typical useThis new 4nm Exynos SoC has much better energy efficiency than older Exynos SoCs. Typical users will get 24+ hours, and heavy users will get 15-18 hours.
CommentUnless you use the Samsung charger with a fixed 9V/2.77A/25W output, PD/PPS chargers will take slightly longer as they vary the voltage to take better care of the battery.

Sound – Passable

We suspect it uses an integrated Exynos amp instead of the TFA90879 amps used with earlier Exynos processors. As such, its overall volumes, while acceptable, are lower. Samsung could work on this area.

SpeakersStereo – top earpiece and bottom down-firing.
TuningNo
AMPIt appears that the amplifier is now part of the SoC.
Dolby Atmos decodeYes
Hi-ResNo
3.5mmNo
BT CodecsSBC, AAC, aptX (free), LDAC, and SSC. 16-bit/44100Hz/Stereo
MultipointShould be
Dolby Atmos (DA)Yes, and DA gaming
EQDolby – Normal, Pop, Classic, Jazz, Rock and custom
MicsOne top and two bottom
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max84
   Media (music)79
   Ring76
   Alarm70
   Notifications75
   Earpiece52
   Hands-freeThe bottom two mics are for voice only, and the top is for noise reduction. It has a good hands-free pick-up of about 600mm and good speaker loudness.
   BT headphonesExcellent separation and volume.

Samsung A55 5G 2024 Sound quality – Passable

Samsung has some work to do here. The sound signature is odd – no bass, very late mid, and almost no treble. It focuses on clear voice (regardless of EQ settings) and is not recommended for music.

Samsung A55 5G 2024
Gold Line: High Bass starts at 100Hz but it builds too slowly to be meaningful.

Read: How to tell if you have good music – sound signature is the key

Deep Bass 20-40HzNo
Middle Bass 40-100HzNo
High Bass 100-200HzBuilding slowly to 1kHz – very late
Low Mid 200-400HzBuilding slowly
Mid 4000-1000HzBuilding slowly
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlattening
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlat – slightly choppy (clipped)
Mid Treble 4-6kHzSlight decline
High Treble 6-10kHzlinear decline to 10Hz
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzSlight recovery, then drops suddenly to 20kHz.
Sound Signature typeMid: (bass recessed, mid boosted, treble recessed) – for clear voice.
Music is tinny, hollow, and harsh at the mid/upper treble.
   SoundstageStereo: as wide as the phone
Dolby Atmos: wider by about 10cm with some 3D height and better clarity.
CommentThis is one of the more unusual, almost undefinable sound signatures that could, at best, be called quasi-mid, but it has a few too many foibles to be anything more than a clear voice. We suspect that the Exynos 1480 now uses an internal amplifier (older models used TFA9879 amps), and it needs a lot of work to fix this Frankensignature. Use headphones for music.

Build – Pass+

It adds an aluminium frame to the A35’s plastic one. Otherwise, it is almost the same.

Size (H X W x D)161.1 x 77.4 x 8.2
Weight grams213
Front glassGorilla Glass Victus+
Rear materialGlass (could be Acrylic Glass PMMA)
FrameAluminium
IP ratingIX4 10L water spray for 5 minutes
IP67 1m water for 30 minutes
Not warranted for water ingress
ColoursAwesome Navy
Awesome Lilac
Pen, Stylus supportNo
Teardown – easy to repair.

In the box – Passable

No matter how much we criticise a manufacturer for not including a charger (it costs $99 to buy a 65W Samsung one plus $20 for a 3W cable), people only focus on the phone’s price. Use of lower-wattage chargers will result in a 3- 4 hour charge.

   ChargerNo
   USB cableNo (possibly on the retail version)
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverNo
CommentMore Samsung penny-pinching

Operating System – Pass+

This device’s strength is its two-year warranty, four OS upgrades, and five years of regular security patches.

However, Samsung receives payment to preload about 10GB of Bloatware. We recommend using Google Apps instead and removing Samsung-specific apps. This makes it easy to swap to any brand of Android device.

Privacy – Passable

We are also concerned about the massive privacy implications of accepting all of Samsung’s seven legal ‘policies’ totalling 25,214 words – to use a phone. That is on top of Google Android policies, any app policies, and Microsoft 365 and OneDrive if you use those for backup. The policies are at the end of the document. Our take – extreme arse covering! You can also use the phone without a Samsung account, but it does nag you.

We won’t repeat all these policies. You can see them at the end of Samsung A35 5G 2024 – lots of great features at a low price

Android14
Security patch date1 February 2023 (we would expect quarterly)
UI6.1
No AI as on the S24-series
OS upgrade policyUp to 4 OS upgrades
Security patch policyUp to 5 years
BloatwareIt has 92GB free, and frankly, about 10GB is from bloatware. There are 33 Samsung Apps (we recommend using Google equivalents), Facebook, Galaxy Store, Gaming Hub, Microsoft 365, LinkedIn, Netflix, Spotify, etc.
OtherThe One UI and Android 14 take a massive 28GB, which shows how One UI has grown.
CommentSamsung has a great upgrade policy, and One UI is easy to use. Privacy can be an issue, as Samsung encourages you to log in and create a Samsung account, but you can avoid that. You can’t avoid Google!
Security
Fingerprint sensor location, typeOptical under glass – soke touch fails.
Face ID2D
OtherKnox and Secure folder
CommentOne of the more secure Android phones.

Samsung A55 5G 2024 rear camera – Pass

While it is a step up from the A35 5G 2024, DXOMARK only gives it four more points. It has a different processor, lots of AI post-processing power, and a slightly better Sony 50MP sensor and 12MP wide-angle sensor. We suspect that Samsung has a lot of work to do on the camera firmware to fix things that should be easy to do.

On the positive side, it has improved Nightography—there is no tedious shutter lag—and the results are an improvement over the A35.

In other words, it is OK but could improve.

Rear PrimaryWide
  MP50P bins to 12.5MP and has 7.7x crop factor
   SensorSony IMX906
   FocusPDAF
   f-stop1.8
   um1
  FOV° (stated, actual)72.7 (H) x 85.3 (D)
   StabilisationOIS
   Zoom10X
Rear 2Ultra-wide
   MP12MP
   SensorSony IMX258
   FocusFixed
   f-stop2.2
   um1.12
  FOV (stated, actual)104.3 (H) x 116.3 (D)
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo
Rear 3Macro
   MP5MP
   SensorGalaxyCore GC5035
   FocusFixed
   f-stop2.4
   um1.12
  FOV (stated, actual)3-5cm critical
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo
Special
   Video max4K@30fps No Zoom and
1080p with Zoom
   FlashYes
   Auto-HDRYes
   QR code readerYes
   Night modeNightography
FeaturesIt has better quality day and office light shots than the A35 and has better Nightography with an instant shutter speed. Despite noticeable NPU post-processing performance gains and a Sony IMX906 sensor, it only scores 108 and 117th ranking. The A35 scores 104 and 125th rankling.
CommentWhile it takes pretty acceptable still images, the low ranking means it does not excel in any area. We found weaknesses in the screen colour preview match, digital zoom was not good, and some image noise and artifacts, particularly in dark areas, caused by post-processing. 4K video appeared to be more prone to shaking than we expected, and perhaps the crop factors are slightly off.

Samsung A55 5G 2024 test photos

Samsung A55 5G 2024
Excellent shot with good colour and HDR details in the shadows. A little lens flare from the sun (top left) and the background focus is too soft.
Samsung A55 5G 2024
Ultra-wide. A typical complaint that colours do not match but this is not bad. Lens flare at upper left.
Samsung A55 5G 2024
2X – as per 1X but again that softer background.
Samsung A55 5G 2024
10X and its past the limit of digital zom.
Samsung A55 5G 2024
Macro has a critical unforgiving 3-5cm focus – we only achieved this using a tape measure.
Samsung A55 5G 2024
Samsung A55 5G 2024
Office light and the colours are good with excellent black levels on the toy dogs face and ears.
Samsung A55 5G 2024
Bokeh is fine but the dog outline is slightly fuzzy as AI struggles to recognise the non-human subject.
Samsung A55 5G 2024
<40 lumens. An adequate shot if you don’t expect better but there is major loss of detail.
Samsung A55 5G 2024
Nightography is better bringing out the colours and some details (look at the chair stitching) and there is no annoying shuttler lag.

Samsung A55 5G 2024 Front Camera – Pass

The selfie has decent natural skin tones, but its tight field of view and fixed focus make it a single selfie lens.

This bins to 8MP (lower than the A35 at 13MP) and further crops output to 5.7MP. This is a ‘feature’ of AI post-processing and software stabilisation.

  MP32MP bins to 8MP and crops to 5.7MP (7.7x crop)
   SensorSony IMX616
   FocusFixed
   f-stop2.2
   um.8 bins to 1.6
  FOV (stated, actual)63.5 (H) x 73.9 (D)
   StabilisationEIS
   FlashScreen
   ZoomNo
   Video max4K@30fps

CyberShack’s view – Samsung A55 5G 2024 is worth the $100 price hike over the A35

Only when you do such an in-depth review and testing to verify results do you see the subtle differences between close models like the A55 and A35.

This has a better processor, leading to better image processing and faster performance (especially in RAM and storage speeds). The downside is that it feels like Version 1.0, which needs a few rough edges knocked off to achieve more. I can’t comment on whether Samsung does this.

Competition

At $649 (plus $119 for Samsung’s charger and cable—$768), it is not low-cost, but people will pay a premium for the name.

I would suggest you look at

Samsung A55 5G 2024 ratings

These are our new ratings from April 2024. This uses a new scale where Pass is closer to 70/100, and we mark up or down from there.

Ratings
Features8
It has everything you need
Value8
It is the same price as the 2023 A54
Performance8
The new 4nm Exynos is a far better SoC with superior GPU and NPU results. However, it still suffers from a modem that can only be fixed on one tower, making it a city/suburbs phone.
Ease of Use8.5
Excellent OS upgrade, update policy and 2-year warranty.
Design8
Nice, but a little bland
Rating out of 108.1
Final commentIt is a good successor to the A54 5G and a safe buy for the price. It has sAMOLED and updates—there is no downside.

Samsung A55 5G 2024 Pro and Con

Pro
1Decent all-day battery life and faster charging capability
22-year warranty, OS updates for four years, security updates for five years
3Bright sAMOLED screen
4The camera is suitable for day, office, and low-light shots, but it is an average performer all around.
5AMOLED, IP67 and NFC
Con
1The 2024 A55 is an incremental update to the A54
2No charger inbox
3Privacy policies are ridiculously complex.
4Phone signal strengths are good but limited to one tower.
5Samsung is becoming more of its own ecosystem with a little too much Samsung bloatware – Apple-like.

Samsung A55 5G 2024 smartphone

RRP $699 but on special at $649
Samsung A55 5G 2024 smartphone
8.1

Features

 8.0/10

Value

 8.0/10

Performance

 8.0/10

Ease of Use

 8.5/10

Design

 8.0/10

Pros

  • Decent all-day battery life and faster charging capability
  • 2-year warranty, OS updates for four years, security updates for five years
  • Bright sAMOLED screen
  • The camera is suitable for day, office, and low-light shots, but it is an average performer all around.
  • AMOLED, IP67 and NFC

Cons

  • The 2024 A55 is an incremental update to the A54
  • No charger inbox
  • Privacy policies are ridiculously complex.
  • Phone signal strengths are good but limited to one tower.
  • Samsung is becoming more of its own ecosystem with a little too much Samsung bloatware – Apple-like.
Previous Post
Next Post