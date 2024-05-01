Samsung A55 5G 2024 – this is the Samsung to get (smartphone review)

The Samsung A55 5G 2024 leads the A-series and is more fully featured than its cousins. It has a new 4nm Exynos 1480 SoC that is quite the performer with excellent GPU and the beginnings of AI NPU capabilities.

That is a good segue into the difference between the Galaxy S-series and A-series moving forward. The S-series promotes AI, although it is really limited to some photo editing tricks and AI search. It will be a few years before we see real on-device AI processing. By that time, the A-series may have some off-device AI cloud processing.

New review format

We are experimenting with our review format. Where we used to put all the raw data in tables at the end, we will now break them up and briefly comment on the various parts. Why? Readers who want to know more will paw over the tables. Readers who wish to see if it’s a good phone can just read the comments.

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

We are also tightening up on grading. From now on, Pass, for example, means meeting expectations for the price bracket. We consider a Pass mark to be 70+/100 with extra points added for class-leading and excellence.

Australian Review Samsung A55 5G 2024 8/128GB model SM-A556E Dual sim/hybrid)

Brand Samsung Model Samsung A55 5G 2024 Model Number SM-A556E Memory/Storage Base 8/128GB Price base $649 (Normally $699) Warranty months 24 Tier mid-range Website Product page From Samsung Online and approved retailers. See Made for Australia, and Don’t buy a grey market smartphone Country of Origin Not disclosed – China or Vietnam Company Samsung is a South Korean multinational manufacturing conglomerate headquartered in Samsung Town, Seoul, South Korea. Samsung Electronics (the world’s largest information technology company, consumer electronics maker and chipmaker. More DXO Tests Test date 1-7 April 2024 Ambient temp 18-26° Release April 2024 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) B, N, or U model. E is for Australia.

Screen – Pass+

This is the same screen as the A35 5G 2024 – a good, bright, reasonably colour-accurate 1080p sAMOLED. It is daylight-readable and bright enough for some HDR content to show decent detail in dark and light areas. It uses Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) dimming, which will be evident to people who are not tolerant.

Size 6.6″ Type sAMOLED Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat, centre O-hole Resolution 2340 x 1080 PPI 390 Ratio 19.5:9 Screen to Body % 0.858 Colours bits 8-bit 16.7M colours Refresh Hz, adaptive Fixed 60Hz or Adaptive stepped 60 or 120Hz Response 120Hz 240Hz touch Nits typical, test Not disclosed (438) Nits max, test 1000 nits HBM (High Brightness Mode). Tested in 2% 1012 nits.

Peak Brightness: Not disclosed

Tested 1602 nits in a 2-5% window Contrast Infinite sRGB Not disclosed, but assume 100% DCI-P3 Not disclosed, but assume 100% of the 16.7 million gamut. Rec.2020 or other N/A Delta E (<4 is excellent) 2.6 HDR Level HDR10+ SDR Upscale No Blue Light Control Yes PWM if known All Samsung AMOLED use PWM 240-250Hz approx., and then at 500Hz. This is critical for PWM-intolerant people. Daylight readable Yes Always on Display Yes Edge display Yes Accessibility Full suite of enhancements DRM Widevine L1 FOR 1080P SDR. You can get HDR10 on YouTube.) Gaming Not Tested Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus+ Comment See DXOMARK Tests. Score 147.

This is the same as the A35 screen, which scores 143.

Poor touch management Better palm management

Excessive auto brightness in the dark

Off-angle colour tints

The photo preview colours are off.

Processor – Pass+

Samsung’s Exynos SoCs have been average performers, and the IT media has tended to treat them as lower-class chips. This new 4nm SoC is much better in battery life and photo post-processing and has a huge jump (for a mid-range processor) in GPU video performance.

The downsides

It has not improved its modem, which still only finds the nearest tower (versus Qualcomm finding four or more). So, if you need regional, remote, or black spot reception, look for a Qualcomm.

The 6K MAX NPU (equal to about 20 TOPS) is still insufficient to provide more than limited on-device AI processing. To be fair, that is not what the A-series offers anyway.

The integrated stereo amp (a first for Exynos) needs much work. The sound is materially inferior to the A35 5G 2004.

With all the NPU power, it must work on photo post-processing. It uses a large crop factor to keep videos stable. The result is a lot of noise and artifacts in dark and light areas.

Still, all these are firmware-fixable. As this is the first 4nm Exynos 1480 device, it shows a lot of promise. Apart from phone signal strength, it is worthy of consideration.

Continued

Brand, Model Exynos 1480 nm 4nm Cores 4 x 2.75GHz & 4 x 2.0GHz Modem Samsung AI TOPS 6K MAC NPU with about 20 TOPs (trillions of operations per second). TOPS = 2 × MAC unit count × Frequency / 1 trillion. Geekbench 6 Single-core 1133 Geekbench 6 multi-core 3374 Like Benchmark A35 Exynos 1380 vs A55 1480

Benchmarks GPU Xclipse 530 and uses AMD RDNA 3 technology. GPU Test Open CL 3087 – well above A54 2023 Like Similar to MediaTek Dimensity 8020 Vulcan 4052 – well above A54 2023 RAM, type 8GB LPDDRX5 Storage, free, type 128GB UFS 3.1 (92 GB free) micro-SD Yes, to 1TB (shared slot) CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained 972 (Jazz maximum 1485) This is fast, reflecting UFS 3.1 speeds. CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained 564 (Jazz maximum 776) CPDT microSD read, write MBps 77/50 CPDT external (mountable?) MBps Recognised in My Files but won’t test. Videographers and vloggers will pass as it is not mountable. Comment The Exynos 1480 is a new SoC that is faster than anything seen in an A-series. It is significantly faster in video, particularly Vulkan, and has a new AMD RDNA Xclipse 530 GPU and an NPU with 5X more TOPs.

Throttle Test – Pass

It throttles 24% under load – acceptable for typical use.

Max GIPS 296067 Average GIPS 267644 Minimum GIPS 22695 % Throttle 24% CPU Temp 50 Comment I have not been impressed with older Exynos, but this SoC shows much more promise.

Comms – Pass

It has Wi-Fi 6, 2.4/5GHz, 2 x 2 MIMO and can connect at a maximum of 1200/1200Mbps. It holds the connection quite well to 10m from the router.

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 6 AX 2×2 MIMO Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps -32/1200/1000 Test 5m -40/1200/1000 Test 10m -41/1200/1000 BT Type 5.3 GPS single, dual Single Accurate 2m USB type USB-C 2.0 ALT DP, DeX, Ready For No NFC Yes Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes – combo with Gyro Gyro Yes – combo with Gyro e-Compass Yes Barometer Gravity Pedometer Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Yes Proximity Virtual Other Fingerprint Comment It is Wi-Fi 6 AX 2×2 MIMO, with a maximum connection speed of 1200/1200. Overall, it performed to spec.

This is the maximum NBN internet speed

All within spec.

Ping times are reasonable.

LTE and 5G – Pass

Like most Exynos modems tested, this has very good signal strength, but only one tower was found. It is a phone only for cities and suburbs only.

SIM Dual Sim (double-sided) DS model.

No eSIM. Active One at a time Ring tone single, dual Single VoLTE Carrier Dependent Wi-Fi calling Carrier Dependent 4G Bands B1, 2, 3, 4, 5,7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 20, 25, 26, 28, 38, 40, 41 66 Comment All Australian bands and most world bands 5G sub-6Ghz N1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 26 28, 40, 66, 77, 78 Comment All Australian sub-6GHz and low bands mmWave No Test Boost Mobile, Telstra DL/UL, ms 64.5/13.2/28ms Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW From -82 to -97 and 631fW to 6.3pW Tower 2 No Tower 3 No Tower 4 No Comment Good strong signal but inadequate reception antenna strength from adjacent towers. Good City and Suburbs phone. Weaker than A35 – different generation Samsung modem.

Battery – Pass

It has the same battery as the A35. But the new 4nm Exynos is far more power efficient, using less power both idle and under load. Overall, you will see a 20-30% battery life improvement.

We remind buyers to purchase a genuine Samsung 9V/2.77A/25W charger to achieve the fastest speeds. PD/PPS chargers will take about 10% longer.

mAh 5000mAh

4905mAh/19.04Wh actual

500 recharge cycles Charger, type, supplied No

Samsung suggests 90 minutes with its 25W (9V/2.77a) PD, QC level 25W capable Qi, wattage N/A Reverse Qi or cable No Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Adaptive Charge 0-100% Genuine Samsung 25W charger: 1 hour 32 minutes

GaN PD3 charger: 1 hour 49 minutes Charge Qi, W

Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge N/A Charge 5V, 2A 3 hours 32 minutes Video loop 50%, aeroplane 17 hours 18 minutes (Samsung claim 26 hours) PC Mark 3 battery 15 hours 13 minutes

Accubattery 18 hours GFX Bench Manhattan battery Would not run GFX Bench T-Rex 365.8 minutes (6.1 hours) 4671 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 6 hours 11 minutes

Accubattery 5 hours mA full load 1650-1750mA (this is energy efficient) mA Watt idle Screen on 204-250mA (ditto) Estimate loss at max refresh <20% Estimate typical use This new 4nm Exynos SoC has much better energy efficiency than older Exynos SoCs. Typical users will get 24+ hours, and heavy users will get 15-18 hours. Comment Unless you use the Samsung charger with a fixed 9V/2.77A/25W output, PD/PPS chargers will take slightly longer as they vary the voltage to take better care of the battery.

Sound – Passable

We suspect it uses an integrated Exynos amp instead of the TFA90879 amps used with earlier Exynos processors. As such, its overall volumes, while acceptable, are lower. Samsung could work on this area.

Speakers Stereo – top earpiece and bottom down-firing. Tuning No AMP It appears that the amplifier is now part of the SoC. Dolby Atmos decode Yes Hi-Res No 3.5mm No BT Codecs SBC, AAC, aptX (free), LDAC, and SSC. 16-bit/44100Hz/Stereo Multipoint Should be Dolby Atmos (DA) Yes, and DA gaming EQ Dolby – Normal, Pop, Classic, Jazz, Rock and custom Mics One top and two bottom Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 84 Media (music) 79 Ring 76 Alarm 70 Notifications 75 Earpiece 52 Hands-free The bottom two mics are for voice only, and the top is for noise reduction. It has a good hands-free pick-up of about 600mm and good speaker loudness. BT headphones Excellent separation and volume.

Samsung A55 5G 2024 Sound quality – Passable

Samsung has some work to do here. The sound signature is odd – no bass, very late mid, and almost no treble. It focuses on clear voice (regardless of EQ settings) and is not recommended for music.

Gold Line: High Bass starts at 100Hz but it builds too slowly to be meaningful.

Read: How to tell if you have good music – sound signature is the key

Deep Bass 20-40Hz No Middle Bass 40-100Hz No High Bass 100-200Hz Building slowly to 1kHz – very late Low Mid 200-400Hz Building slowly Mid 4000-1000Hz Building slowly High-Mid 1-2kHz Flattening Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat – slightly choppy (clipped) Mid Treble 4-6kHz Slight decline High Treble 6-10kHz linear decline to 10Hz Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Slight recovery, then drops suddenly to 20kHz. Sound Signature type Mid: (bass recessed, mid boosted, treble recessed) – for clear voice.

Music is tinny, hollow, and harsh at the mid/upper treble. Soundstage Stereo: as wide as the phone

Dolby Atmos: wider by about 10cm with some 3D height and better clarity. Comment This is one of the more unusual, almost undefinable sound signatures that could, at best, be called quasi-mid, but it has a few too many foibles to be anything more than a clear voice. We suspect that the Exynos 1480 now uses an internal amplifier (older models used TFA9879 amps), and it needs a lot of work to fix this Frankensignature. Use headphones for music.

Build – Pass+

It adds an aluminium frame to the A35’s plastic one. Otherwise, it is almost the same.

Size (H X W x D) 161.1 x 77.4 x 8.2 Weight grams 213 Front glass Gorilla Glass Victus+ Rear material Glass (could be Acrylic Glass PMMA) Frame Aluminium IP rating IX4 10L water spray for 5 minutes

IP67 1m water for 30 minutes

Not warranted for water ingress Colours Awesome Navy

Awesome Lilac Pen, Stylus support No Teardown – easy to repair.





In the box – Passable

No matter how much we criticise a manufacturer for not including a charger (it costs $99 to buy a 65W Samsung one plus $20 for a 3W cable), people only focus on the phone’s price. Use of lower-wattage chargers will result in a 3- 4 hour charge.

Charger No USB cable No (possibly on the retail version) Buds No Bumper cover No Comment More Samsung penny-pinching

Operating System – Pass+

This device’s strength is its two-year warranty, four OS upgrades, and five years of regular security patches.

However, Samsung receives payment to preload about 10GB of Bloatware. We recommend using Google Apps instead and removing Samsung-specific apps. This makes it easy to swap to any brand of Android device.

Privacy – Passable

We are also concerned about the massive privacy implications of accepting all of Samsung’s seven legal ‘policies’ totalling 25,214 words – to use a phone. That is on top of Google Android policies, any app policies, and Microsoft 365 and OneDrive if you use those for backup. The policies are at the end of the document. Our take – extreme arse covering! You can also use the phone without a Samsung account, but it does nag you.

We won’t repeat all these policies. You can see them at the end of Samsung A35 5G 2024 – lots of great features at a low price

Android 14 Security patch date 1 February 2023 (we would expect quarterly) UI 6.1

No AI as on the S24-series OS upgrade policy Up to 4 OS upgrades Security patch policy Up to 5 years Bloatware It has 92GB free, and frankly, about 10GB is from bloatware. There are 33 Samsung Apps (we recommend using Google equivalents), Facebook, Galaxy Store, Gaming Hub, Microsoft 365, LinkedIn, Netflix, Spotify, etc. Other The One UI and Android 14 take a massive 28GB, which shows how One UI has grown. Comment Samsung has a great upgrade policy, and One UI is easy to use. Privacy can be an issue, as Samsung encourages you to log in and create a Samsung account, but you can avoid that. You can’t avoid Google! Security Fingerprint sensor location, type Optical under glass – soke touch fails. Face ID 2D Other Knox and Secure folder Comment One of the more secure Android phones.

Samsung A55 5G 2024 rear camera – Pass

While it is a step up from the A35 5G 2024, DXOMARK only gives it four more points. It has a different processor, lots of AI post-processing power, and a slightly better Sony 50MP sensor and 12MP wide-angle sensor. We suspect that Samsung has a lot of work to do on the camera firmware to fix things that should be easy to do.

On the positive side, it has improved Nightography—there is no tedious shutter lag—and the results are an improvement over the A35.

In other words, it is OK but could improve.

Rear Primary Wide MP 50P bins to 12.5MP and has 7.7x crop factor Sensor Sony IMX906 Focus PDAF f-stop 1.8 um 1 FOV° (stated, actual) 72.7 (H) x 85.3 (D) Stabilisation OIS Zoom 10X Rear 2 Ultra-wide MP 12MP Sensor Sony IMX258 Focus Fixed f-stop 2.2 um 1.12 FOV (stated, actual) 104.3 (H) x 116.3 (D) Stabilisation No Zoom No Rear 3 Macro MP 5MP Sensor GalaxyCore GC5035 Focus Fixed f-stop 2.4 um 1.12 FOV (stated, actual) 3-5cm critical Stabilisation No Zoom No Special Video max 4K@30fps No Zoom and

1080p with Zoom Flash Yes Auto-HDR Yes QR code reader Yes Night mode Nightography Features It has better quality day and office light shots than the A35 and has better Nightography with an instant shutter speed. Despite noticeable NPU post-processing performance gains and a Sony IMX906 sensor, it only scores 108 and 117th ranking. The A35 scores 104 and 125th rankling. Comment While it takes pretty acceptable still images, the low ranking means it does not excel in any area. We found weaknesses in the screen colour preview match, digital zoom was not good, and some image noise and artifacts, particularly in dark areas, caused by post-processing. 4K video appeared to be more prone to shaking than we expected, and perhaps the crop factors are slightly off.

Samsung A55 5G 2024 test photos

Excellent shot with good colour and HDR details in the shadows. A little lens flare from the sun (top left) and the background focus is too soft.

Ultra-wide. A typical complaint that colours do not match but this is not bad. Lens flare at upper left.

2X – as per 1X but again that softer background.

10X and its past the limit of digital zom.

Macro has a critical unforgiving 3-5cm focus – we only achieved this using a tape measure.

Office light and the colours are good with excellent black levels on the toy dogs face and ears. Bokeh is fine but the dog outline is slightly fuzzy as AI struggles to recognise the non-human subject.

<40 lumens. An adequate shot if you don’t expect better but there is major loss of detail.

Nightography is better bringing out the colours and some details (look at the chair stitching) and there is no annoying shuttler lag.

Samsung A55 5G 2024 Front Camera – Pass

The selfie has decent natural skin tones, but its tight field of view and fixed focus make it a single selfie lens.

This bins to 8MP (lower than the A35 at 13MP) and further crops output to 5.7MP. This is a ‘feature’ of AI post-processing and software stabilisation.

MP 32MP bins to 8MP and crops to 5.7MP (7.7x crop) Sensor Sony IMX616 Focus Fixed f-stop 2.2 um .8 bins to 1.6 FOV (stated, actual) 63.5 (H) x 73.9 (D) Stabilisation EIS Flash Screen Zoom No Video max 4K@30fps

CyberShack’s view – Samsung A55 5G 2024 is worth the $100 price hike over the A35

Only when you do such an in-depth review and testing to verify results do you see the subtle differences between close models like the A55 and A35.

This has a better processor, leading to better image processing and faster performance (especially in RAM and storage speeds). The downside is that it feels like Version 1.0, which needs a few rough edges knocked off to achieve more. I can’t comment on whether Samsung does this.

Competition

At $649 (plus $119 for Samsung’s charger and cable—$768), it is not low-cost, but people will pay a premium for the name.

I would suggest you look at

Samsung A55 5G 2024 ratings

These are our new ratings from April 2024. This uses a new scale where Pass is closer to 70/100, and we mark up or down from there.

Ratings Features 8 It has everything you need Value 8 It is the same price as the 2023 A54 Performance 8 The new 4nm Exynos is a far better SoC with superior GPU and NPU results. However, it still suffers from a modem that can only be fixed on one tower, making it a city/suburbs phone. Ease of Use 8.5 Excellent OS upgrade, update policy and 2-year warranty. Design 8 Nice, but a little bland Rating out of 10 8.1 Final comment It is a good successor to the A54 5G and a safe buy for the price. It has sAMOLED and updates—there is no downside.

Samsung A55 5G 2024 Pro and Con

Pro 1 Decent all-day battery life and faster charging capability 2 2-year warranty, OS updates for four years, security updates for five years 3 Bright sAMOLED screen 4 The camera is suitable for day, office, and low-light shots, but it is an average performer all around. 5 AMOLED, IP67 and NFC Con 1 The 2024 A55 is an incremental update to the A54 2 No charger inbox 3 Privacy policies are ridiculously complex. 4 Phone signal strengths are good but limited to one tower. 5 Samsung is becoming more of its own ecosystem with a little too much Samsung bloatware – Apple-like.

