Nothing 2a – a nothing special smartphone for the masses (review)

The Nothing 2a comes from Nothing, which proudly states, “We’re building a world where tech is fun again”. And the Nothing 2a kinda is with its Glyph lights.

I am sure they have heard every joke and pun about nothing, so we will refrain from taking the piss out of them.

By rights, Nothing should fail when pitted against the might of Samsung, OPPO, Motorola, et al., yet its gear is good enough for JB to allocate shelf space (sure, it pays for that) and go from nothing to cult hero in practically no time (2020).

Let’s compare the Nothing 2a to the competition (the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion in brackets).

$529 for 8/128GB or $599 for 12/256GB ($599 12/256GB inc. charger and bumper case)

6.7” 2412 x 1080, 10-bit/1.07 billion colours, 120Hz OLED (6.7” 2400 x 1080, 10-bit/1.07 billion colour pOLED)

MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro [similar specs to SD870] (QualcommSD7S Gen 2)

4/5G city and suburbs reception only (City/suburb/regional/rural reception)

Wi-Fi 6 and BT 5.3 (Wi-Fi 5 AC and BT 5.2)

5000mAh battery, 1 hour/45W charge capable, no charger supplied (5000mAh, 52minutes/ 68W charger in box)

50+50+32MP camera (50+13+32MP Sony Lytia)

Android 14 and 2+3+4 Warranty/OS upgrade/Security patch (same)

The Nothing 2a was one of the best-value mid-range phones until the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion – the best value smartphone with Edge benefits kinda blew its specs out of the water.

Seeing a ‘new’ phone has been interesting, and we applaud their efforts to be different (and have fun). It has a big brother – the $999 Nothing 2 with a Qualcomm SD8+ Gen 1, which should give it good phone signal coverage, but again, it has just been outclassed by the $999 Motorola Edge 50 Pro – an excellent upper-mid-range smartphone.

Warning – do not buy grey market

Nothing is a trendy phone brand with a huge grey market. Only buy the Australian-certified version for Telco networks and an Australian warranty from Nothing (it has an Amazon store) or JB Hi-Fi. You can check its bonafide by an R-NZ C-Tick on the packaging and under Settings, About Phone, and Regulatory labels.

Read Don’t buy a grey market smartphone.

New review format

We are experimenting with our review format. Where we used to put all the raw data in tables at the end, we will now break them up and briefly comment on the various parts. Why? Readers who want to know more will paw over the tables. Readers who wish to see if it’s a good phone can just read the comments. Of course, we still have CyberShack’s’ View and rating explanation at the end – do make sure you read that.

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

We are also tightening up on grading. From now on, Pass, for example, means meeting expectations for the price bracket. We consider a Pass mark to be 70+/100 with extra points added for class-leading and excellence.

Australian review: Nothing 2a, 8/128GB (or 12/256GB), dual SIM, Model A142

Brand Nothing Model Nothing 2a Model Number A142 RAM/Storage Base 8/128GB Price base $529 Price 2 $599 12/256GB Colour Black Milk Special Edition Warranty months 24-months Tier Mid-range Website Product page From JB Hi-Fi or Amazon AU Nothing Store Country of Origin China Company Nothing (Est. 2020) is London-based and is manufactured in China. More CyberShack smartphone news and reviews Test date 1-20 July 2024 Ambient temp 8-15° Release March 2024 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) Only buy from Nothing Online or JB Hi-Fi. The rest are grey market.

First Impression – interesting

Nothing wanted to get our attention among a sea of glass slabs. It succeeded. The ‘good’ is the interesting transparent rear panel with Glyph lights and its two ‘eyes’ (2 x 50MP camera sensors). The front has a 6.7” OLED screen. It follows Nothing’s ‘design language’.

The Nothing 2a is unashamedly plastic, from the back to the rather prominent chassis. Its appearance is reminiscent of the colourful Nokia Lumia Windows phones of the past—and I liked that.

As the review testing progressed, I started to see a subplot emerge. Nothing is not out to create the biggest, best, fastest, most innovative phones. Its tech (apart from the Glyph lights) is the same as in every other Android phone, making it easy to compare ‘speeds and feeds’. It is why we can say that, at least on paper, it is better or worse than other phones.

We suggest you read this review to realise what it can do and decide from there.

Screen – Pass+

It is a bright, daylight-readable, colour-accurate, 10-bit OLED screen that can display HDR10+, but it is wasted as it cannot decode HDR10+ or Dolby Vision metadata.

It has Gorilla Glass 5 and a pre-applied TPM screen protector.

Size 6.7″ Type AMOLED (Not LTPO) Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat with centre o-hole Resolution 2412 x 1080 PPI 394 Ratio 20:9 Screen to Body % 87.6% Colours bits 10-bit/1.07 billion colours Refresh Hz, adaptive High: 120Hz maximum

Standard: 60Hz

Dynamic: 60/90/120Hz

Note that the screen only supports 60/90/120Hz stepping, not LTPO AMOLED. It advertises a 30Hz base – we could not find that. Response 120Hz 240Hz Nits typical, test 700 (Test 675) Nits max, test HBM 1100 (Test 985)

Peak HDR 1300 Contrast Infinite sRGB 100+% DCI-P3 Claim 100% Rec.2020 or other N/A Delta E (<4 is excellent) 3 HDR Level HDR10+ (no Dolby Vision decode) SDR Upscale No Blue Light Control No – unusual PWM if known Claim 2160, but we measured 100Hz cycles at low brightness. PWM-sensitive users must try this screen first. Daylight readable Yes Always on Display Yes – basic info Edge display No Accessibility Usual Android 14 DRM L1 FHD SDR – not Netflix certified for HDR Gaming The processor power and screen response (.79 GtG) is sufficient to play HD games up to 60fps. But it is not really designed for heavy gaming. See https://nothing.community/d/7183-games-on-nothing-phone-2a Screen protection Pre-applied TPM protector

Gorilla Glass 5 MOHs hardness 6 Comment The Nothing Glyph interface includes 26 individually addressable zones. The three lights support the Glyph Timer, notifications, the Glyph Torch, and Glyph Progress.

Processor – Pass

To use a car analogy, it is a naturally aspirated 4-cylinder, perfectly fit for daily commutes.

Brand, Model Like SD860 or Exynos 1380

Benchmarks nm 4nm TSMC N4P Cores 2 x 2.8GHz & 6 x 2.0GHz Modem MediaTek 3GPP R16 5G modem AI TOPS OR

Multi-thread Integer Operations Per Second (INOPS)

GINOPS = billion NPU 650 is around 4 TOPS – only sufficient for AI photo post-processing.

10.26 GFLOPS

14.47 GINOPS Geekbench 6 Single-core 1115 Geekbench 6 multi-core 2571 Like Like SD860 or Exynos 1380

Benchmarks GPU Mail-G610 MC4 GPU Test Open CL 3289 Like SD870 Vulcan 3274 RAM, type 8GB as tested plus up to 8GB virtual ram Storage, free, type 128GB (or 256) UFS 3.1, 95GB free micro-SD No CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained 995

Jazz maximum 1032.26 CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained 488

Jazz maximum 533.89 CPDT microSD read, write MBps N/A CPDT external (mountable?) MBps Files find it as an OTG for cut and paste but not as a mountable device and will not speed test. Comment It is a 7-series SoC—one step above the 6-series entry-level SoC. Above it are the 8 and 9 series. In some respects, it is close to Qualcomm SD4 and Exynos 1380; in others, it hits older SD8 series benchmarks. It is best to think of this as a typical 4-cylinder car.

Throttle test – Pass

We suspect it automatically throttles to 80% for heat control when it encounters a prolonged load.

Max GIPS 245115 Average GIPS 215701 Minimum GIPS 200013 % Throttle 17% CPU Temp 50° Comment It has decent thermal management, although 4nm SoC does not run all that hot anyway. We suspect that Nothing 2a deliberately throttles to prevent heat anyway – it starts strongly for three minutes and drops to a rock-solid 80% for the remainder of the test.

Rock solid 80%!

Comms – Pass

It has everything you need—Wi-Fi, BT, GPS, and NFC. However, the Aussie version does not support Wi-Fi 6E, so we get a maximum data speed of 1200Mbps instead of 2400Mbps.

Wi-Fi Type, model Advertised as Wi-Fi 6 dual-band 2.4/5GHz.

Test equipment shows it supports Wi-Fi 6E tri-band 2.4/5/6GHz 2 x 2 MIMO. A firmware update is needed to activate this. Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps -33/1201/1201 Test 5m -47/1201/1201 Test 10m -51/1201/1161 BT Type 5.3 GPS single, dual Single band GPS, BeiDou, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC.

2 m accuracy is suitable for in-car navigation. USB type USB-C 2.0 OTG (no audio/video alt DP) ALT DP, DeX, Ready For No NFC Yes Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes Gyro Combo with Accelerator e-Compass Yes Barometer Gravity Pedometer Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Proximity Yes Other Comment Someone should tell Nothing that we have Wi-Fi 6E down under. The data speeds are OK for general use but much lower than it could achieve.

4/5G – Pass

MediaTek modems usually get a solid single-tower signal, which is perfect for city and suburban use. However, they fail because they cannot see the multiple towers needed for regional, rural, and black spot use.

SIM Dual SIM (no eSIM) Active DSDS (only one active at a time) Ring tone single, dual Single VoLTE Yes Wi-Fi calling Yes 4G Bands B1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 66 Comment Close to a world phone 5G sub-6Ghz n1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78 Comment All Australian sub-6 bands but not a world phone mmWave No Test Boost Mobile, Telstra DL/UL, ms 34.2/22/8/30ms – average Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW -74 to -88 and 1.6pW to 39.8pW – excellent Tower 2 No Tower 3 No Tower 4 No Comment Strictly a city and suburbs phone where there is good tower coverage.

I have always been impressed with MediaTek’s single-tower coverage, but that does not reflect Australian conditions. You need multiple tower coverage to guarantee access, particularly in black spot areas.

Battery – Pass+ for typical users

mAh 5000mAh 3.89V/4.92A/19.14W Charger, type, supplied Not supplied Claim 45W, but cable is only 3A (usually 27W) PD, QC level PD 3 Qi, wattage N/A Reverse Qi or cable. N/A Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Dynamic (allegedly the best battery life) Charge % 30mins 60% Charge 0-100% 1 hour Charge Qi, W

Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge N/A Charge 5V, 2A 4 hours Video loop 50%, aeroplane 23 hours 1 minute PC Mark 3 battery 18 hours 47 minutes

Accubattery 13 hours 55 minutes GFX Bench Manhattan battery Hung – out of memory GFX Bench T-Rex 857.2 minutes (14.24 hours) 3356 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 4 hours and 25 minutes

Accubattery: 4 hours 45 minutes mA Full load screen on 1300-1400 mA Watt idle Screen on 300-350 Estimate loss at max refresh N/A Estimate typical use Most users will get 24 hours of use, and heavy users will get between 8 and 10 hours of use. Comment It has excellent video loop times, but this is the least demanding test. The disparity between PC Mark (18 hours 47 minutes) and Accubattery (13 hours and 55 minutes) is more about how energy efficient the SoC is. It draws quite a lot of power under load.

Sound hardware – Pass

Speakers Stereo earpiece and down-firing speaker. Tuning N/A AMP MediaTek Dolby Atmos decode No Hi-Res N/A 3.5mm FSA4480 UDB-C DAC BT Codecs SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, LHDC v3/5 16-bit/48000Hz Multipoint Yes Dolby Atmos (DA) No EQ No Mics 2 – presume one is for noise cancelling. Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 84.3 Media (music) 76.5 Ring 79.5 Alarm 84 Notifications 83 Earpiece No volume control Hands-free Reasonable volume BT headphones Average volume and channel separation

Sound quality – Passable

In summary – no bass or treble – perfect for clear voice.

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Nil High Bass 100-200Hz Slow climb to 1kHz Low Mid 200-400Hz Slow climb to 1kHz Mid 400-1000Hz Slow climb to 1kHz High-Mid 1-2kHz Flattening Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat Mid Treble 4-6kHz Flat High Treble 6-10kHz Decline to 8kHz, slight increase to 10kHz Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Off the cliff Sound Signature type Mid for clear voice. Music quality lacks any bass or treble and lacks any vitality. Soundstage As wide as the phone. DA and spatial content do not give any 3D height or surround. Comment It is easy to be a ‘harsh’ judge, but most phones are no better. This has a decent balance between the speakers and decent left-right separation, but the micro-speakers cannot do more.

Build – Pass

The Nothing 2a is made of 100% plastic, which is not a bad thing and costs much less. It is also a little thicker and heavier than most.

We have two comments. The first is that there is no charger. A 45W PD charger will cost at least $60, and you will need a 5A USB-C to USB-C cable at $30 to get a fast charge.

Size (H X W x D) 161.74 x 76.32 x 8.55 Weight grams 190g Front glass Gorilla Glass 5 and TPM screen protector Rear material Transparent PMMA Frame PMMA IP rating IP54 – better than nothing Colours Black

Milk

Special Edition Pen, Stylus support No In the box Charger No USB cable 1m USB-C to USB-C 2.0 3W cable Buds No Bumper cover No Comment Use any PPS or PD charger 45W+ and 5A cable.

Teardown – repairability 5/10

Durability test

OS – Pass

It has Android 14 and should get Android 17. Nothing OS 2.5 is a quirky overlay on pure Android, meaning there are few ‘customisations’, like Motorola’s added-value gestures, etc.

Most of the text is in ‘Dot Matrix’ font. You get a choice of visual styles. Overall, things are where you expect them to be.

The under-glass fingerprint sensor was inconsistent and scored 7/10 on the repetitive test. This reflects the occasional lack of screen responsiveness when it is doing something behind the scenes.

Android 14 Security patch date 1 July 2024 UI Nothing OS 2.5 OS upgrade policy Three years Security patch policy Four years Bloatware It is very clean. Other Nothing OS is more a skin. Security Fingerprint sensor location, type Under glass – 7/10 test Face ID 2D Other All security is Android 14-based Comment Android benefits from a third-party paid program like Trend Micro, especially for its public Wi-Fi protection.

Nothing 2a camera – Pass

It is a basic point-and-shoot camera that is good in daylight, adequate in office light, and works well in auto night mode. The dynamic range and HDR details underwhelmed us.

That comes down to the two-sensor setup. The primary 50MP does all the work, leaving the secondary 50MP ultra-wide for one job only.

The Nothing 1 has a similar 50+50MP setup and scored 114 in the DXOMARK in the company of the Samsung S21 Ultra and just below the Apple iPhone 11. It found photo issues with exposure (dynamic range), colour accuracy, autofocus, noise, zoom and bokeh. Video issues included exposure, autofocus and colour.

Rear camera test shots

1X primary sensor – lacking a little in dynamic range and HDR detail.

Ultra wide sensor – brighter and better detail

2X and a good shot still lacking in dynamic range. There is no ‘haze’.

4X and about the practical limit of digital zoom.

10X digital zoom – lacks definition and there is too much noise.

Macro (UW sensor) is good but 3-5cm focus is critical.

Colours are a little washed out (dynamic range) – dogs ears are jet black. Decent bokeh and even brings up details not seen in the left photo.

Night mode is automatic and des an excellent job of bringing up details and colours.

Rear Primary Wide MP 50MP bins to 12.5MP Sensor Samsung S5KGN9 Focus PDAF f-stop 1.9 um 1 bins to 2 FOV° (stated, actual) 72.5 to 85.1 Stabilisation Gyro EIS and OIS Zoom 8X and crop factor 4.2x Rear 2 Ultrawide/Macro MP 50MP bins to 12.5MP Sensor Samsung S5KJN1 Focus Fixed f-stop 2.2 um .64 bins to 1.28 FOV (stated, actual) 114 Stabilisation No Zoom No Special The camera app is basic. Night mode is automatic. There are photo, portrait, video, slow-mo, time-lapse, pano, and expert options. You can shoot in 50MP or binned (default). I suspect it is a reskinned Android camera app that uses Google Photos as the storage. Video max 4K@30fps Flash Yes Auto-HDR Yes QR code reader Google Lens Night mode Auto

Nothing 2a selfie

Front Selfie MP 32MP bins to 8.1MP Sensor Sony IMX615 Focus Fixed f-stop 2.2 um .8 bins to 1.6 FOV (stated, actual) 79.3 to 92° for small group selfies Stabilisation Flash Screen fill Zoom No – crop factor 5.2 Video max 1080p@60fos Comments We found selfies to be a little artificial in colour. There are no filters.

CyberShack’s view – Nothing 2a is nothing to write home about

When I review smartphones, I try to envisage who the best owner of the Nothing 2a would be.

Frankly, it is someone who cares more about style than substance, and that pretty well describes Gen Alpha (2010-2024), Gen Z (1997-2010) and maybe shallow Millennials (1981-1996). “Oh, look at that shiny, nice thing!”.

If ‘speeds and feeds’ mean anything, you would head straight to the Qualcomm-based $599 Motorola Edge 50 Fusion – the best value smartphone with Edge benefits. Or save money with the $449 Moto g84 5G – how does Motorola do it?

OPPO also has the $599 OPPO A98 5G 2023 – a class leader in many ways, which also has a Qualcomm SoC.

Samsung has the Exynos 1380-powered $549 Samsung A35 5G 2024 – lots of great features at a low price. It does not have the phone antenna coverage.

And no – Motorola, OPPO or Samsung don’t pay us to say that!

Nothing 2a Ratings

Ratings 2024 rating – Pass 70/100 Features 75 It is not class-leading in any area on speeds and feeds. However, it has everything expected of a $549/$599 phone.

We would like to have rated it higher and given it an ‘A” for effort. Value 75 There are better-specified and more fully featured phones at similar prices. Performance 75 It is a decent SoC for typical users. Camera performance was average. Ease of Use 75 It is pure Android with Nothing’s quirky overlay. The 2+3+4 warranty/OS/security is more than adequate. We caution buyers that, unlike Samsung, OPPO or Motorola, this will have almost no resale or trade-in value in a few years. Design 80 I don’t mind the design language – you will love or hate it. Rating out of 10 76 Final comment It is a great second try focusing on price. I understand a 2a Plus is coming that may address many of the issues we found. The key to this brand/phone’s success is to be different rather than the me-too speeds and feeds.

Nothing 2a smartphone $529 8/128GB or $599 12/256GB 7.6 Features 7.5/10

















Value 7.5/10

















Performance 7.5/10

















Ease of use 7.5/10

















Design 8.0/10

















Pros Interesting Glyph light design

Bright 10-bt OLED screen

Reasonable 2+3+4 warranty/OS/security patch policy

Decent full-day battery life

Glyph lights are a useful ‘gimmick’ Cons The camera is point-and-shoot quality.

Only a city/suburb phone antenna strength

Sound is not for music.

Wi-Fi 6E is not implemented here.

The camera app needs work.