Nothing 2a – a nothing special smartphone for the masses (review)

The Nothing 2a comes from Nothing, which proudly states, “We’re building a world where tech is fun again”. And the Nothing 2a kinda is with its Glyph lights.

I am sure they have heard every joke and pun about nothing, so we will refrain from taking the piss out of them.

By rights, Nothing should fail when pitted against the might of Samsung, OPPO, Motorola, et al., yet its gear is good enough for JB to allocate shelf space (sure, it pays for that) and go from nothing to cult hero in practically no time (2020).

Let’s compare the Nothing 2a to the competition (the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion in brackets).

  • $529 for 8/128GB or $599 for 12/256GB ($599 12/256GB inc. charger and bumper case)
  • 6.7” 2412 x 1080, 10-bit/1.07 billion colours, 120Hz OLED (6.7” 2400 x 1080, 10-bit/1.07 billion colour pOLED)
  • MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro [similar specs to SD870] (QualcommSD7S Gen 2)
  • 4/5G city and suburbs reception only (City/suburb/regional/rural reception)
  • Wi-Fi 6 and BT 5.3 (Wi-Fi 5 AC and BT 5.2)
  • 5000mAh battery, 1 hour/45W charge capable, no charger supplied (5000mAh, 52minutes/ 68W charger in box)
  • 50+50+32MP camera (50+13+32MP Sony Lytia)
  • Android 14 and 2+3+4 Warranty/OS upgrade/Security patch (same)

The Nothing 2a was one of the best-value mid-range phones until the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion – the best value smartphone with Edge benefits kinda blew its specs out of the water.

Seeing a ‘new’ phone has been interesting, and we applaud their efforts to be different (and have fun). It has a big brother – the $999 Nothing 2 with a Qualcomm SD8+ Gen 1, which should give it good phone signal coverage, but again, it has just been outclassed by the $999 Motorola Edge 50 Pro – an excellent upper-mid-range smartphone.

Warning – do not buy grey market

Nothing is a trendy phone brand with a huge grey market. Only buy the Australian-certified version for Telco networks and an Australian warranty from Nothing (it has an Amazon store) or JB Hi-Fi. You can check its bonafide by an R-NZ C-Tick on the packaging and under Settings, About Phone, and Regulatory labels.

Read Don’t buy a grey market smartphone.

New review format

We are experimenting with our review format. Where we used to put all the raw data in tables at the end, we will now break them up and briefly comment on the various parts. Why? Readers who want to know more will paw over the tables. Readers who wish to see if it’s a good phone can just read the comments. Of course, we still have CyberShack’s’ View and rating explanation at the end – do make sure you read that.

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

We are also tightening up on grading. From now on, Pass, for example, means meeting expectations for the price bracket. We consider a Pass mark to be 70+/100 with extra points added for class-leading and excellence.

Australian review: Nothing 2a, 8/128GB (or 12/256GB), dual SIM, Model A142

BrandNothing
ModelNothing 2a
Model NumberA142
RAM/Storage Base8/128GB
   Price base$529
   Price 2$599 12/256GB
ColourBlack Milk Special Edition
Warranty months24-months
 TierMid-range
WebsiteProduct page
FromJB Hi-Fi or Amazon AU Nothing Store
Country of OriginChina
CompanyNothing (Est. 2020) is London-based and is manufactured in China.
MoreCyberShack smartphone news and reviews
Test date1-20 July 2024
Ambient temp8-15°
ReleaseMarch 2024
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)Only buy from Nothing Online or JB Hi-Fi. The rest are grey market.

First Impression – interesting

Nothing wanted to get our attention among a sea of glass slabs. It succeeded. The ‘good’ is the interesting transparent rear panel with Glyph lights and its two ‘eyes’ (2 x 50MP camera sensors). The front has a 6.7” OLED screen. It follows Nothing’s ‘design language’.

The Nothing 2a is unashamedly plastic, from the back to the rather prominent chassis. Its appearance is reminiscent of the colourful Nokia Lumia Windows phones of the past—and I liked that.

As the review testing progressed, I started to see a subplot emerge. Nothing is not out to create the biggest, best, fastest, most innovative phones. Its tech (apart from the Glyph lights) is the same as in every other Android phone, making it easy to compare ‘speeds and feeds’. It is why we can say that, at least on paper, it is better or worse than other phones.

We suggest you read this review to realise what it can do and decide from there.

Screen – Pass+

It is a bright, daylight-readable, colour-accurate, 10-bit OLED screen that can display HDR10+, but it is wasted as it cannot decode HDR10+ or Dolby Vision metadata.

It has Gorilla Glass 5 and a pre-applied TPM screen protector.

Size6.7″
TypeAMOLED (Not LTPO)
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DFlat with centre o-hole
Resolution2412 x 1080
PPI394
Ratio20:9
Screen to Body %87.6%
Colours bits10-bit/1.07 billion colours
Refresh Hz, adaptiveHigh: 120Hz maximum
Standard: 60Hz
Dynamic: 60/90/120Hz
Note that the screen only supports 60/90/120Hz stepping, not LTPO AMOLED. It advertises a 30Hz base – we could not find that.
Response 120Hz240Hz
Nits typical, test700 (Test 675)
Nits max, testHBM 1100 (Test 985)
Peak HDR 1300
ContrastInfinite
sRGB100+%
DCI-P3Claim 100%
Rec.2020 or otherN/A
Delta E (<4 is excellent)3
HDR LevelHDR10+ (no Dolby Vision decode)
SDR UpscaleNo
Blue Light ControlNo – unusual
PWM if knownClaim 2160, but we measured 100Hz cycles at low brightness. PWM-sensitive users must try this screen first.
Daylight readableYes
Always on DisplayYes – basic info
Edge displayNo
AccessibilityUsual Android 14
DRML1 FHD SDR – not Netflix certified for HDR
GamingThe processor power and screen response (.79 GtG) is sufficient to play HD games up to 60fps. But it is not really designed for heavy gaming. See https://nothing.community/d/7183-games-on-nothing-phone-2a
Screen protectionPre-applied TPM protector
Gorilla Glass 5 MOHs hardness 6
CommentThe Nothing Glyph interface includes 26 individually addressable zones. The three lights support the Glyph Timer, notifications, the Glyph Torch, and Glyph Progress.

Processor – Pass

To use a car analogy, it is a naturally aspirated 4-cylinder, perfectly fit for daily commutes.

Brand, ModelLike SD860 or Exynos 1380
Benchmarks
nm4nm TSMC N4P
Cores2 x 2.8GHz & 6 x 2.0GHz
ModemMediaTek 3GPP R16 5G modem
AI TOPS OR
Multi-thread Integer Operations Per Second (INOPS)
GINOPS = billion		NPU 650 is around 4 TOPS – only sufficient for AI photo post-processing.
10.26 GFLOPS
14.47 GINOPS
Geekbench 6 Single-core1115
Geekbench 6 multi-core2571
LikeLike SD860 or Exynos 1380
Benchmarks
GPUMail-G610 MC4
GPU Test
Open CL3289
LikeSD870
Vulcan3274
RAM, type8GB as tested plus up to 8GB virtual ram
Storage, free, type128GB (or 256) UFS 3.1, 95GB free
micro-SDNo
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained995
Jazz maximum 1032.26
CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained488
Jazz maximum 533.89
CPDT microSD read, write MBpsN/A
CPDT external (mountable?) MBpsFiles find it as an OTG for cut and paste but not as a mountable device and will not speed test.
CommentIt is a 7-series SoC—one step above the 6-series entry-level SoC. Above it are the 8 and 9 series. In some respects, it is close to Qualcomm SD4 and Exynos 1380; in others, it hits older SD8 series benchmarks. It is best to think of this as a typical 4-cylinder car.

Throttle test – Pass

We suspect it automatically throttles to 80% for heat control when it encounters a prolonged load.

Max GIPS245115
Average GIPS215701
Minimum GIPS200013
% Throttle17%
CPU Temp50°
CommentIt has decent thermal management, although 4nm SoC does not run all that hot anyway. We suspect that Nothing 2a deliberately throttles to prevent heat anyway – it starts strongly for three minutes and drops to a rock-solid 80% for the remainder of the test.
Nothing 2a
Rock solid 80%!

Comms – Pass

It has everything you need—Wi-Fi, BT, GPS, and NFC. However, the Aussie version does not support Wi-Fi 6E, so we get a maximum data speed of 1200Mbps instead of 2400Mbps.

Wi-Fi Type, modelAdvertised as Wi-Fi 6 dual-band 2.4/5GHz.
Test equipment shows it supports Wi-Fi 6E tri-band 2.4/5/6GHz 2 x 2 MIMO. A firmware update is needed to activate this.
Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps-33/1201/1201
Test 5m-47/1201/1201
Test 10m-51/1201/1161
BT Type5.3
GPS single, dualSingle band GPS, BeiDou, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC.
2 m accuracy is suitable for in-car navigation.
USB typeUSB-C 2.0 OTG (no audio/video alt DP)
ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForNo
NFCYes
Ultra-widebandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes
   GyroCombo with Accelerator
   e-CompassYes
   Barometer
   Gravity
   Pedometer
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensor
   ProximityYes
   Other
CommentSomeone should tell Nothing that we have Wi-Fi 6E down under. The data speeds are OK for general use but much lower than it could achieve.

4/5G – Pass

MediaTek modems usually get a solid single-tower signal, which is perfect for city and suburban use. However, they fail because they cannot see the multiple towers needed for regional, rural, and black spot use.

SIMDual SIM (no eSIM)
   Active DSDS (only one active at a time)
Ring tone single, dualSingle
VoLTEYes
Wi-Fi callingYes
4G BandsB1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 66
CommentClose to a world phone
5G sub-6Ghzn1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78
CommentAll Australian sub-6 bands but not a world phone
mmWaveNo
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
  DL/UL, ms34.2/22/8/30ms – average
Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW-74 to -88 and 1.6pW to 39.8pW – excellent
   Tower 2No
   Tower 3No
   Tower 4No
CommentStrictly a city and suburbs phone where there is good tower coverage.
I have always been impressed with MediaTek’s single-tower coverage, but that does not reflect Australian conditions. You need multiple tower coverage to guarantee access, particularly in black spot areas.

Battery – Pass+ for typical users

mAh5000mAh 3.89V/4.92A/19.14W
Charger, type, suppliedNot supplied Claim 45W, but cable is only 3A (usually 27W)
 PD, QC levelPD 3
Qi, wattageN/A
Reverse Qi or cable.N/A
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)Dynamic (allegedly the best battery life)
   Charge % 30mins60%
   Charge 0-100%1 hour
   Charge Qi, W
Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge		N/A
   Charge 5V, 2A4 hours
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane23 hours 1 minute
   PC Mark 3 battery18 hours 47 minutes
Accubattery 13 hours 55 minutes
   GFX Bench Manhattan batteryHung – out of memory
   GFX Bench T-Rex857.2 minutes (14.24 hours) 3356 frames
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on4 hours and 25 minutes
Accubattery: 4 hours 45 minutes
mA Full load screen on1300-1400
   mA Watt idle Screen on300-350
   Estimate loss at max refreshN/A
   Estimate typical useMost users will get 24 hours of use, and heavy users will get between 8 and 10 hours of use.
CommentIt has excellent video loop times, but this is the least demanding test. The disparity between PC Mark (18 hours 47 minutes) and Accubattery (13 hours and 55 minutes) is more about how energy efficient the SoC is. It draws quite a lot of power under load.

Sound hardware – Pass

SpeakersStereo earpiece and down-firing speaker.
TuningN/A
AMPMediaTek
Dolby Atmos decodeNo
Hi-ResN/A
3.5mmFSA4480 UDB-C DAC
BT CodecsSBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, LHDC v3/5 16-bit/48000Hz
MultipointYes
Dolby Atmos (DA)No
EQNo
Mics2 – presume one is for noise cancelling.
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max84.3
   Media (music)76.5
   Ring79.5
   Alarm84
   Notifications83
   EarpieceNo volume control
   Hands-freeReasonable volume
   BT headphonesAverage volume and channel separation

Sound quality – Passable

In summary – no bass or treble – perfect for clear voice.

Deep Bass 20-40HzNil
Middle Bass 40-100HzNil
High Bass 100-200HzSlow climb to 1kHz
Low Mid 200-400HzSlow climb to 1kHz
Mid 400-1000HzSlow climb to 1kHz
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlattening
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlat
Mid Treble 4-6kHzFlat
High Treble 6-10kHzDecline to 8kHz, slight increase to 10kHz
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzOff the cliff
Sound Signature typeMid for clear voice. Music quality lacks any bass or treble and lacks any vitality.
   SoundstageAs wide as the phone. DA and spatial content do not give any 3D height or surround.
CommentIt is easy to be a ‘harsh’ judge, but most phones are no better. This has a decent balance between the speakers and decent left-right separation, but the micro-speakers cannot do more.

Build – Pass

The Nothing 2a is made of 100% plastic, which is not a bad thing and costs much less. It is also a little thicker and heavier than most.

We have two comments. The first is that there is no charger. A 45W PD charger will cost at least $60, and you will need a 5A USB-C to USB-C cable at $30 to get a fast charge.

Size (H X W x D)161.74 x 76.32 x 8.55
Weight grams190g
Front glassGorilla Glass 5 and TPM screen protector
Rear materialTransparent PMMA
FramePMMA
IP ratingIP54 – better than nothing
ColoursBlack
Milk
Special Edition
Pen, Stylus supportNo
In the box
   ChargerNo
   USB cable1m USB-C to USB-C 2.0 3W cable
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverNo
CommentUse any PPS or PD charger 45W+ and 5A cable.

Teardown – repairability 5/10

Durability test

OS – Pass

It has Android 14 and should get Android 17. Nothing OS 2.5 is a quirky overlay on pure Android, meaning there are few ‘customisations’, like Motorola’s added-value gestures, etc.

Most of the text is in ‘Dot Matrix’ font. You get a choice of visual styles. Overall, things are where you expect them to be.

The under-glass fingerprint sensor was inconsistent and scored 7/10 on the repetitive test. This reflects the occasional lack of screen responsiveness when it is doing something behind the scenes.

Android14
Security patch date1 July 2024
UINothing OS 2.5
OS upgrade policyThree years
Security patch policyFour years
BloatwareIt is very clean.
OtherNothing OS is more a skin.
Security
Fingerprint sensor location, typeUnder glass – 7/10 test
Face ID2D
OtherAll security is Android 14-based
CommentAndroid benefits from a third-party paid program like Trend Micro, especially for its public Wi-Fi protection.

Nothing 2a camera – Pass

It is a basic point-and-shoot camera that is good in daylight, adequate in office light, and works well in auto night mode. The dynamic range and HDR details underwhelmed us.

That comes down to the two-sensor setup. The primary 50MP does all the work, leaving the secondary 50MP ultra-wide for one job only.

The Nothing 1 has a similar 50+50MP setup and scored 114 in the DXOMARK in the company of the Samsung S21 Ultra and just below the Apple iPhone 11. It found photo issues with exposure (dynamic range), colour accuracy, autofocus, noise, zoom and bokeh. Video issues included exposure, autofocus and colour.

Rear camera test shots

Nothing 2a
1X primary sensor – lacking a little in dynamic range and HDR detail.
Nothing 2a
Ultra wide sensor – brighter and better detail
Nothing 2a
2X and a good shot still lacking in dynamic range. There is no ‘haze’.
Nothing 2a
4X and about the practical limit of digital zoom.
Nothing 2a
10X digital zoom – lacks definition and there is too much noise.
Nothing 2a
Macro (UW sensor) is good but 3-5cm focus is critical.
Nothing 2a
Colours are a little washed out (dynamic range) – dogs ears are jet black.
Nothing 2a
Decent bokeh and even brings up details not seen in the left photo.
Nothing 2a
Night mode is automatic and des an excellent job of bringing up details and colours.
Rear PrimaryWide
  MP50MP bins to 12.5MP
   SensorSamsung S5KGN9
   FocusPDAF
   f-stop1.9
   um1 bins to 2
  FOV° (stated, actual)72.5 to 85.1
   StabilisationGyro EIS and OIS
   Zoom8X and crop factor 4.2x
Rear 2Ultrawide/Macro
   MP50MP bins to 12.5MP
   SensorSamsung S5KJN1
   FocusFixed
   f-stop2.2
   um.64 bins to 1.28
  FOV (stated, actual)114
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo
SpecialThe camera app is basic. Night mode is automatic. There are photo, portrait, video, slow-mo, time-lapse, pano, and expert options. You can shoot in 50MP or binned (default). I suspect it is a reskinned Android camera app that uses Google Photos as the storage.
   Video max4K@30fps
   FlashYes
   Auto-HDRYes
   QR code readerGoogle Lens
   Night modeAuto

Nothing 2a selfie

FrontSelfie
  MP32MP bins to 8.1MP
   SensorSony IMX615
   FocusFixed
   f-stop2.2
   um.8 bins to 1.6
  FOV (stated, actual)79.3 to 92° for small group selfies
   Stabilisation
   FlashScreen fill
   ZoomNo – crop factor 5.2
   Video max1080p@60fos
CommentsWe found selfies to be a little artificial in colour. There are no filters.

CyberShack’s view – Nothing 2a is nothing to write home about

When I review smartphones, I try to envisage who the best owner of the Nothing 2a would be.

Frankly, it is someone who cares more about style than substance, and that pretty well describes Gen Alpha (2010-2024), Gen Z (1997-2010) and maybe shallow Millennials (1981-1996). “Oh, look at that shiny, nice thing!”.

If ‘speeds and feeds’ mean anything, you would head straight to the Qualcomm-based $599 Motorola Edge 50 Fusion – the best value smartphone with Edge benefits. Or save money with the $449 Moto g84 5G – how does Motorola do it?

OPPO also has the $599 OPPO A98 5G 2023 – a class leader in many ways, which also has a Qualcomm SoC.

Samsung has the Exynos 1380-powered $549 Samsung A35 5G 2024 – lots of great features at a low price. It does not have the phone antenna coverage.

And no – Motorola, OPPO or Samsung don’t pay us to say that!

Nothing 2a Ratings

Ratings2024 rating – Pass 70/100
Features75
It is not class-leading in any area on speeds and feeds. However, it has everything expected of a $549/$599 phone.
We would like to have rated it higher and given it an ‘A” for effort.
Value75
There are better-specified and more fully featured phones at similar prices.
Performance75
It is a decent SoC for typical users. Camera performance was average.
Ease of Use75
It is pure Android with Nothing’s quirky overlay. The 2+3+4 warranty/OS/security is more than adequate. We caution buyers that, unlike Samsung, OPPO or Motorola, this will have almost no resale or trade-in value in a few years.
Design80
I don’t mind the design language – you will love or hate it.
Rating out of 1076
Final commentIt is a great second try focusing on price. I understand a 2a Plus is coming that may address many of the issues we found. The key to this brand/phone’s success is to be different rather than the me-too speeds and feeds.

Nothing 2a smartphone

$529 8/128GB or $599 12/256GB
Nothing 2a smartphone
7.6

Features

 7.5/10

Value

 7.5/10

Performance

 7.5/10

Ease of use

 7.5/10

Design

 8.0/10

Pros

  • Interesting Glyph light design
  • Bright 10-bt OLED screen
  • Reasonable 2+3+4 warranty/OS/security patch policy
  • Decent full-day battery life
  • Glyph lights are a useful ‘gimmick’

Cons

  • The camera is point-and-shoot quality.
  • Only a city/suburb phone antenna strength
  • Sound is not for music.
  • Wi-Fi 6E is not implemented here.
  • The camera app needs work.
Previous Post
Next Post