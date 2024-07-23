Motorola Razr 50 Ultra – raises the flip smartphone bar yet again (review)

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Flip takes everything that made the Razr 40 Ultra our pick in 2023 and substantially improves on it. It is easily the Flip for 2024.

That is not to take anything away from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 – it is a great phone (review coming in August) but to let you know that you should consider the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra because it has a few unique features. (Samsung in brackets)

  • Qualcomm SD8S Gen 3 (SD 8 Gen 3 – slightly faster)
  • Wi-Fi 7/BT 5.4 (Wi-Fi 6E/BT 5.2)
  • 50+50+32MP 4K@60 cameras (50+12+10MP/same)
  • IPX8 (IP48)
  • 12GB/512GB standard (12/256GB)
  • 6.9” 165Hz, 10-bit/1.07 billion colour flexible OLED (6.7”, 120Hz, 8-bit/16.7m colour)
  • Almost imperceptible screen crease (still obvious)
  • Gorilla Glass Victus (GGV2)
  • 4” 1080p, 120Hz, 10-bit/1.07 billion colour OLED (3.4” 720p, 60Hz, 8-bit/16.7 million colour)
  • 2+3+4 warranty/OS/security patch (2+7+7 – Samsung has longer upgrade/patch support)
  • Almost pure Android and light Hello UI (Samsung One UI and ecosystem)
  • 4000mAh battery, 45W charge, 15W Qi, 68W charger inbox (25W charge, 15W Qi, no charger)
  • Google Gemini AI with the promise of more (Google Gemini)
  • $1699 12/512GB including charger and bumper cover ($1999 plus charger and cover)

At least on paper, it presents a compelling argument and saves over $300 for what most reviewers call a Samsung Flip6 killer.

Warning – do not buy grey market

Only Motorola-approved resellers (Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Telstra, Officeworks) sell the Australian-certified version for Telco networks, which comes with an Australian warranty.

Do not buy the version with a Qualcomm SD6 gen 1 or 8/128GB RAM/Storage.

Read Don’t buy a grey market smartphone.

New review format

We are experimenting with our review format. Where we used to put all the raw data in tables at the end, we will now break them up and briefly comment on the various parts. Why? Readers who want to know more will paw over the tables. Readers who wish to see if it’s a good phone can just read the comments. Of course, we still have CyberShack’s’ View and rating explanation at the end – do make sure you read that.

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

We are also tightening up on grading. From now on, Pass, for example, means meeting expectations for the price bracket. We consider a Pass mark to be 70+/100 with extra points added for class-leading and excellence.

Flip is not a flop – first impression – Exceed

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra 2023 – it is finally flipping right was almost enough to make me swap from a glass slab. But I need the best camera, and 12+13+32 did not suit my needs.

What did suit were the largest external and internal screens with 10-bit/1.07 billion colours for accurate photo preview (Samsung Flip5 is 8-bit/126.7M colours, has poor photo preview, and has a far less usable external widget-driven screen). The Razr 40 Ultra felt better in my hand, use, and pocket.

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has addressed the camera issue in spades. It has an even larger, more usable external and internal screen with almost perfect video and still image previews.

It is the flip to covet and, at the price, should tempt the hell out of most users.

It has two potential deal breakers for power users.

If you are a point-and-shoot photographer, please ignore this. The dual camera (Wide and Telephoto) is not class-leading and cannot beat some flagships’ tri-camera setups (Wide, Ultra-wide and Telephoto/Periscope).

It missed a major opportunity to implement USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 10Gbps with Alt DP and mountable drives. Power users want cable screen mirror, Android (Ready-For) desktops, and live mountable external storage.

But hey – 98 out of 100 is pretty good.

Australian review:  Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, 12/512GB, single SIM plus eSIM, Model XT2451-3

BrandMotorola
ModelMotorola Razr 50 Ultra
Model NumberXT2451-3
RAM/Storage Base12/512GB
   Price base1699
Warranty months24-months ACL
 TierPremium Flip
WebsiteProduct Page
FromMotorola online, Harvey Norman, Domayne, JB Hi-Fi
Country of OriginChina
CompanyIt is owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
MoreCyberShack Motorola news and reviews CyberShack Smartphone news and reviews
Test date10-20 July 2024
Ambient temp8-17°
Release1/07/2024
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)Motorola makes models for markets that are not for Australian Telco networks or carry an Australian warranty. It required AU certification for Wi-Fi 7 and 5G bands. Do not buy Motorola Razr 50+ (US only)Model XT2451-4 (China and HK only and government-approved OS)Model XT2451 with any number than -3Any version with 12/256GBAny version with a non-AU plug. Check R-NZ C-Tick under Settings, About Phone, Legal and Regulatory, Regulatory Labels Read Don’t buy a grey market smartphone

Screen – both – Exceed/Pass+

We will refer to the internal screen first and the external screen after a ‘/’ or in (brackets).

Both screens are 10-bit/1.07 billion colours (Samsung Fold5 and 6 are 8-bit/16.7m colours). The key advantages are:

  • Photo/video preview is colour-accurate
  • When playing HDR10+/Dolby Vision (DV), you don’t get colour banding (All Samsung downmixes DV to the vastly inferior HDR10)

Read 8-bit versus 10-bit screen colours. What is the big deal?

No Flip (or Fold) maker gives the expected life of the screen fold anymore, as Samsung’s earlier claim of 400,000 made it a target for Australian Consumer Law.

We can only say that Motorola has a unique stainless-steel hinge that makes the fold imperceptible and flat. It should last as long as any Flip—expect five years of constant use.

And that brings us to the raison d’etre of the external screen – you should not need to open the Flip as much as you can do an awful lot on that screen. It is vastly more useful and has a friction hinge for any angle. At a minimum, you can (Razr has an extensive external screen tips section)

  • Control media player
  • Camera preview (accurate colours) and controls
  • Camcorder mode
  • Read notifications
  • Read mail and send quick replies
  • Access contacts
  • Load widgets like weather and app folders
  • See quick settings
  • Digital photo screen
  • AOD display
  • Maps/navigation display
  • Transition between external and internal displays
  • Run most Android apps

This is far more sensible than the competition’s widget-based external screen.

Key points: It is daylight readable, accurate in colour, large, and useful. It is the best internal and external flip screen, bar none. It can be used as a desk tent, camcorder, etc.

Screen stats
ScreenInside/Cover
Size6.9″/4″
TypeFoldable LTPO p-OLED/LPTO OLED
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DFoldable/flat with two camera and one flash o-holes
Resolution2640 x 1080/1272 x 1080 (both are 1080p and that suits Android apps)
PPI413/417
Ratio22:9/squarish
Screen to Body %85.33/???
Colours bits10-bit 1.07 billion colours/same
Refresh Hz, adaptive.Internal High: 1-165Hz – this is extremely smooth but can shorten battery life.
Internal Standard: 1-60Hz
Cover High: 1-120Hz
Cover Standard: 90-120Hz
Response 120Hz240Hz and 360Hz Game mode/120Hz and 165Hz game mode.
Nits typical, testNot claimed
Internal: Tested 540 full screen and 1285 auto max
External: 475 full screen and 1200 auto max
Nits max, testInternal Claim Peak: 3000/2400
External Claim Peak: 2200/2188
ContrastInfinite
sRGBClaim 100% (99%)
DCI-P3Claim 120%/100%
Test 102%/84%
DCI-P3 is lower than expected but better than 100% of 16.7 million colours.
Rec.2020 or otherN/A
Delta E (<4 is excellent)2.2
HDR LevelHDR10+ and Dolby Vision/same
SDR UpscaleNo
Blue Light ControlYes
PWM if knownIt has 100Hz PWM dimming and high-brightness DC dimming. PWM-sensitive people should avoid any OLED screen without testing it first.
Daylight readableYes
Always on DisplayYes
Edge displayEdge Lights alert you to calls and notifications when the screen faces down.
AccessibilityAll Android 14 features
DRML1 for FHD SDR playback. YouTube streams HDR.
GamingWe are going out on a limb here and stating that you should not play games on a flip or fold. While the SoC has gaming power, the screen must be used carefully to avoid damage.
Screen protectionGorilla Glass Victus
CommentExcellent 10-bit colour screens. The internal screen has an imperceptible crease. The external screen is 1080p, which means wider compatibility with Apps instead of just widgets.

Processor – Pass+

It probably should be Exceed but it is one of the new value ‘S’ series.

The SD8S Gen 3 does not miss out on much, but it has reduced AI TOPs and performs about 30% less than the non-S version.

Brand, ModelBenchmarks Similar to SD8 Gen 2. SD8 Gen 3 is about 30% faster – comparison here
nm4nm TSMC N4P
Cores1 x 3GHz, 4 x 2.8GHz + 2 x 2.3GHz
ModemX70 4×4 MIMO Sub-6
DSDA (Dual SIM, Dual Active) use both simultaneously.
AI TOPS OR
Multi-thread Integer Operations Per Second (INOPS)
GINOPS = billion		NPU 10 TOPS – no speculative decoding 11.59 GFLOPS 15.05 GINOPS
Geekbench 6 Single-core1895 – like SD8 Gen 2
Geekbench 6 multi-core4693 – like SD8 Gen 2
LikeBenchmarks
Similar to SD8 Gen 2. SD8 Gen 3 is about 30% faster – comparison here
GPUAdreno 735
GPU Test
Open CL8973
LikeSD8 Gen 2
Vulcan10189 – way faster than SD8 Gen 2
RAM, type12GB LPDDRX5 plus virtual RAM boost
Storage, free, type512GB UFS 4.0 (436MB Free)
micro-SDno
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained1180
Jazz (maximum) 1861
CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained541
Jazz (maximum) 683.58
CPDT microSD read, write MBpsN/A
CPDT external (mountable?) MBps33/29Mbps mountable
CommentIt has fast internal storage but slow USB-C 2.0 external storage. It is a shame that it implemented USB-C 2.0 instead of the 3.2 Gen 2 10Gbps Alt DP that the SoC supports.

Throttle Test – Pass

Max GIPS335845
Average GIPS259272
Minimum GIPS185386
% Throttle30%
CPU Temp50°
CommentThermal management is more complex in a Flip format, and while this appears extreme, it is far better than Samsung Flip5 at 50% throttle. This is yet another reason gamers should ignore this device.

Comms – Pass+

Wi-Fi 7 is expected in a premium device. Its speeds are good, indicating support for MLO band aggregation and 320Hz width 6GHz band.

It would have rated an Exceed except for the USB-C 2.0 480Mbps port, which does not support Alt DP (video, audio, data) to enable a USB-C to HDMI cable connection to a TV or monitor. This means unusable data transfer rates to an external SSD, precluding videographers and vloggers. The Samsung Flip5 has USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 5Gbps.

Wi-Fi Type, modelWi-Fi 7 triband 2.4/5/6GHz supports MLO and 320MHz channel.
Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps-32/5200/4480 – Excellent
Test 5m-44/2402/2242 – good
Test 10m-55/1922/1858 – as expected
BT Type5.4
GPS single, dualTriple 3m suitable for car navigation
USB typeUSB-C 2.0 480Mbps – No display port audio/video data stream support.
Shame as the SoC supports 3.2 Gen 2
ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForOnly over Miracast
NFCYes
Ultra-widebandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes combo
   GyroYes combo
   e-CompassYes
   Barometer
   Gravity
   Pedometer
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensorYes
   ProximityYes
   Other
CommentWi-Fi 7 signals are good, but the test duration has quite a speed variance.

4/5G – Pass+

The very good is a single SIM and eSIM—two can be simultaneously active and have separate ring tones.

As expected, the Qualcomm X70 DSDA modem performed very well, with great signal strength over all four towers. It even got a 5G signal (albeit weak) in a known blackspot area.

It should be great for city, suburban and regional areas and suitable for rural areas as long as it has Band 28 coverage.

SIMSingle SIM and eSIM
   ActiveDSDA – dual sim/dual active simultaneously.
Ring tone single, dualDual ring tones – excellent
VoLTECarrier dependent
Wi-Fi callingCarrier dependent
4G BandsB1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/32/34/38/39/40/41/42/43/48/66/71
CommentAll Australian and most world bands
5G sub-6GhzN1/2/3/5/7/8/20/26/28/38/40/41/66/71/75/77/78
CommentAll Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands
mmWaveNo
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
  DL/UL, ms45/47/27ms
   Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW-77 to -84 and 4 to 20pW
   Tower 2-86 to -89 and 1.3 to 2pW
   Tower 3-84 to -84 and 4 to 10pW
   Tower 4-101 to -105 ad 31.6 to 71.4 fW (just usable)
CommentThese are excellent signal strengths, and they should be good for cities, suburbs, and major regional towns. Rural areas with some Band 28 signal are probably OK.

Battery – Pass+

It has two batteries totalling 4000mAh. This design means they can charge simultaneously, cutting charge time to 55 minutes with the supplied 65W charger (it only uses a maximum of 45W).

It has Qi v1 charging for a maximum of 15W (tested Belkin Roost Charge 5V/2A/10W). I suspect it requires the Motorola TurboPower 15W Wireless Charging Stand, which appears only available in the USA.

The video loop time was spectacular, at a shade under 24 hours. Similarly, the PC Mark Modern Office Battery Test is impressive at over 17 hours. However, it gets 4.5 hours under full load, so gamers should avoid this.

Batteries are replaceable – see the tear-down under BUILD.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra battery specs
mAh4000mAh (2 batteries)
Main: 3.88/2.832A/10.99W (rated 2950)
Second: 3.88V/1.05A/4.08W (rated 1050)
Total 3882mAh
Charger, type, supplied68W
5V/3A/15W, 9V/3A/27W, 15V/3A/45W, 20V/3.4/68W OR 11V/6.2A/68.2W
Charges up to 45W
 PD, QC levelPD 3 and QC 5
Qi, wattage15W Qi 1
Reverse Qi or cable5W
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)Adaptive
   Charge % 30minsClaim 12 minutes for 12 hours.
   Charge 0-100%Claim 30 minutes (dual battery)
55 minutes (68W charger)
   Charge Qi, W
Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge		Estimate 4 hours (25% per hour) Charges at 5V/2A/10W
   Charge 5V, 2AOver 5 hours
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane23 hours 45 minutes
   PC Mark 3 battery17 hours 10 minutes
Accubattery: 18 hours
   GFX Bench Manhattan batteryDid not run
   GFX Bench T-Rex405 minutes 6.75 hours) 4452 frames
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on4 hours 29 minutes
Accubattery: 5 hours
mA Full load screen on1400-1500mA
   mA Watt idle Screen on200-250mA
   Estimate loss at max refreshTested on adaptive
   Estimate typical useIt uses two batteries totalling 4000mAh and can charge them simultaneously to reduce the time.
CommentThese are excellent results from quite a powerful SoC, but they really reflect the Flip’s flexibility —if you mainly use the external screen, you will get an even longer life.
Typical users will get 24 hours of use.

Sound hardware – Pass+

It has the standard Qualcomm Aqstic setup, and that is fine. However, the teardown shows a much larger bottom speaker and a smaller top speaker, which creates a definite bias towards the bottom speaker.

Being Qualcomm-based, Bluetooth 5.4 has most aptX codecs, LDAC, and LHDCV (low latency and high-definition audio codec that is beginning to see support from headphones, etc).

Hands-free is excellent, with an above-average volume from the top speaker.

SoundDA Smart Audio and Spatial Sound enabled
SpeakersTop forward, up-firing and bottom down-firing stereo. Large bottom speaker.
TuningN/A
AMPQualcomm Aqstic DAC and Amplifier
Dolby Atmos decodeYes, downmix to 2.0, but more effective with headphones
Hi-Res24-bit/48000Hz
3.5mmNo
BT CodecsSBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX TWS, aptX Adaptive, LDAC, LHDCV2/3/5
MultipointYes
Dolby Atmos (DA)Decode to 2.0 and earphones
EQThe new DA EQ includes Spatial Audio. The remainder are 2.0 only: Smart Audio, Music, Movies, Games, Podcasts, and Custom.
Mics3 – two for stereo recording and one for noise cancelling and use with CrystalTalk AI NR.
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max83
   Media (music)82
   Ring82.2
   Alarm82.3
   Notifications78.6
   Earpiece70
   Hands-freeDecent noise reduction and volume levels were quite good and clear.
   BT headphonesExcellent left-right separation and DA makes quite a difference with DA content.

Sound Quality – Passable

It has a late mid signature, which is good for clear voice but not much else. It has no low bass (not expected), very slowly builds mid-bass (bottom speaker only), and a lazy, slow climb to mid (1-4kHz clear voice), then basically drops off a treble cliff.

Very few phones micro speakers can achieve much more.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
Deep Bass 20-40HzNil
Middle Bass 40-100HzStarting at 65Hz with a long slow build to 1kHz
High Bass 100-200HzBuilding
Low Mid 200-400HzBuilding
Mid 400-1000HzBuilding
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlat
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlat
Mid Treble 4-6kHzStarting decline to 8kHz
High Treble 6-10kHzFlat to 12kHz
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzOff the cliff
Sound Signature typeThis is a mid signature (bass recessed, mid boosted, treble recessed) for clear voice. It is not easy listening as it lacks bass (low notes are muddy or absent), and the high treble is choppy and harsh.
   SoundstageDefinite bias to the bottom impairs left/right separation.
DA sound stage is wider and has some 3D height.
CommentThe sound signature is average, helped with a bit of high-bass. Use headphones

Build – Exceed

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is very well-made. Its hinge seems superior to others, and the fold crease is almost imperceptible. Gorilla Glass Victus is perfect for the external screen, and the vegan leather back is textured and grippy. IPX8 is excellent for a Flip device.

Size (H X W x D)Open: 171.4 x 73.99 x 7.09mm
Closed: 88.09 x 73.99 x 15.32 mm
Weight grams189
Front glassGorilla Glass Victus
Rear materialPMMA or vegan leather
FrameAluminium 6000
Stainless steel hinge supports a wide range of opening angles.
IP ratingIPX8
1.5m for 30 minutes
Liquid damage is not covered by warranty.
ColoursMidnight Blue
Spring Green
Peach Fuzz
TeardownRepairable 5.5/10 but used lots of glue on the batteries.
In the box
   Charger68W
   USB cableUSB-C to USB-C 3W cable
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverYes
CommentHas colour matched cover and charger inbox – excellent

OS – Pass+

It has three OS upgrades (to V17) and four years of quarterly security patches. While Samsung offers 7+7 years, we see no issue with Motorola’s shorter support time, as you will likely have a new phone by then.

Motorola has the free version of Google Gemini  (was Bard), an AI-powered chatbot. It uses machine learning and natural language processing (NLP) to provide humanlike responses to text, image, and audio prompts. Read What is Google Gemini. There is Google Gemini Advanced at extra cost.

AndroidAndroid 14
Security patch date1 June 2024
UINow Hello UX.
OS upgrade policy3
Security patch policyQuarterly for four years
BloatwarePure Android – all Google Apps. You can uninstall Facebook, TikTok, etc.
OtherGoogle Gemini app
CommentMotorola Experience: Personalise: Themes, Fonts, Colours, Icon shape, Lock screen, External Display, Display size and text, Layout, Sounds, Dark mode Gestures: Quick launch, Sidebar, Quick capture, Fast torch, Three-finger screenshot, Lift to unlock, Flip for DND, Pick up to silence, Swipe to split Moto Secure: Secure folder, Network protection, Phishing detection, Auto-lock, Lock network and security, PIN pad scramble, Security & Privacy Display: Lock screen, Attentive display Play: Games, Dolby Atmos, Media controls, Creator toolkit Tips: Razr basics, Personalize, Media, Call & replies, Camera, Unique features, Settings
Security
Fingerprint sensor location, typeSide power button
Face IDYes 2D only
OtherMoto Secure – Manage network security, control app permissions, and even create a secret folder for your most sensitive data.
CommentMoto Secure – Manage network security, control app permissions, and even create a secret folder for your most sensitive data.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra rear camera – Pass

It has 50+50MP (both bin to 12.6MP) Wide and Telephoto 2X optical/30X Hybrid sensors. Many would think it unusual that it has a telephoto instead of a wide-angle/macro sensor, but I like the setup for point-and-shoot photography and portraits.

In general, the photos are pretty good point-and-shoot, but not great. They lack a little dynamic range but present nice images overall. The 2x/30X zoom is good to 10X.

The Samsung sensors are both older generations. The Wide is an S5KGN8 with OIS found in the mid-range Samsung A35. There are no sensor details online. The A35 was rated 104 or 125th in DXOMARK camera sensor tests, and our A35 review noted the same lack of dynamic range.

The Telephoto is an S5KJN1, used as a wide primary sensor in the Motorola G32/52/62/82 and Samsung A23.

Motorola is banking on the Qualcomm SD8S Gen 3 AI to produce better photos and videos, but this needs more work. Hopefully, a firmware update will cure these issues.

Videos (max 4K@60fps) from the primary sensor were pleasing, although OIS and EIS only work at 1080p@30fps. The stereo recording was excellent. The Telephoto does not take video. The Selfie 4K@60fps video was OK, but the colours were washed out, and the fixed focus is more for video conference use, where 1080/720p is more appropriate.

Summary: It’s a decent point-and-shoot, but it could be better.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra test photos

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
1X – good background and foreground detail, some HDR detail but dynamic range is limited.
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
2X (optical telephoto) and we see an improved dynamic range, colours and better details all around.
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
4X (2X optical and 2X hybrid) and details, colour and focus are superb.
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
10X and a crisp, clear shot that is way beyond most 10X digital zooms.
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
30X and its more than you can expect showing the advantages of hybrid optical and digital zoom.
Office Light and colours are accurate.
It is looking for a human subject and cannot find one so the whole shot is blurry.
<40 lumens and while its a little dark, overall its a decent shot.
Night mode brightness the image a little and adds some details.
Rear PrimaryPrimary (Rear on Cover)
  MP50MP bins to 12.6MP
   SensorSamsung GN8 (same as on the Samsung A35)
   FocusPDAF all-pixel focus
   f-stop1.7
   um.8 bins to 1.6
  FOV° (stated, actual)79 to 82.4
   StabilisationOIS (and Qualcomm EIS)
   Zoom10X digital
Video4K@60fps
Rear 2Telephoto
   MP50MP bins to 12.6MP
   SensorSamsung JN1
   FocusPDAF
   f-stop2
   um.64 bins to 1.28
  FOV (stated, actual)???
   StabilisationNo
   Zoom2X Optical, 30X Hybrid
VideoNo
   FlashRear cover – single
   Auto-HDRYes
Rear main camera
Shooting modes:
Portrait (24 mm/35 mm/50 mm/85 mm)
Long Exposure
Dual Capture
Ultra-Res
Night Vision
Tilt-Shift
Pro
Scan (powered by Adobe Scan)
360° Panorama
Spot Colour
50 MP Ultra Resolution
Photo Booth
Artificial intelligence:
Photo Enhancement Engine
Action Shot
Auto Smile Capture
Gesture Capture
Google Lens integration
Colour Optimisation
Style Sync		Other features:
Google Photos Auto Enhance
Ultra HDR (10-bit format)
Burst Shot
Timer
Assistive Grid
Leveller
Metering Mode
Watermark
Live Filters
Selfie Photo Mirror
Selfie Stick Support
RAW Photo Output
QR/Barcode Scanner
Quick Capture
   QR code readerVia Google Lens
   Night modeAI

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Selfie camera

FrontSelfie (main screen)
  MP32MP bins to 8MP
   SensorOmniVision OV32B
   FocusFixed
   f-stop2.4
   um.7 bins to 1.4
  FOV (stated, actual)70.1 to 82.6
   StabilisationOIS (and Qualcomm EIS)
   FlashScreen fill
   Zoom
   Video max4K@60fps
Front 32 MP camera Shooting modes: Portrait Photo Booth Pro Dual Capture Spot Colour Face Beauty Live Filters Artificial intelligence: Photo Enhancement Engine Auto Night Vision Auto Smile Capture Gesture Capture Google Photos Auto Enhance Other features: Burst Shot Timer Assistive Grid Leveller Google Lens Selfie Photo Mirror Selfie Stick Support RAW Photo Output Quick Capture (twist-twist) Tap anywhere to capture Rear cameras on external display
CommentDecent single selfie camera.

CyberShack’s comment – Motorola Razr 50 Ultra raises the Flipping bar

Listen carefully—if you want a Flip, this is the one to buy. OK, it is not quite as powerful as the Samsung Flip6 or does not quite have the AI power. Unless that is vital to you, Motorola has better Throttle/heat management, vastly superior screens, and its battery life is fantastic.

If you don’t need a Flip, you should look at the $999 Motorola Edge 50 Pro – an excellent upper-mid-range smartphone that blew us away for performance and value—not to mention the 22-minute charge.

We will be reviewing the new Samsung Flip6 and Fold6 in August.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra ratings

Features80
It uses a Qualcomm value ‘S’ processor, which performs more like an SD8 Gen 2. Frankly, a flip does not need more power and would create the heat and throttling issues we have seen with the Samsung Flip6. It has terrific screens (vastly better than the Flip6) and only lost points for not having USB-C 3.2.
Value85
It is $300 lower cost than the Flip5 (512GB) and includes a charger worth >$50—value king with no compromises.
Performance80
The SS8S Gen 3 has heaps of performance. Its AI capabilities are scaled back to photos and video, but it has Gemini (and a three-month trial of Gemini Advanced) for search.
Ease of Use85
The two-year warranty is excellent. Add three OS upgrades and four years of security patch upgrades; this is a keeper. As most will not keep a phone this long, we regard Samsung’s 2+7+7 as nice but unnecessary.
Design85
This has it all over the Flip5 with an almost imperceptible crease, a larger 10-bit screen, an excellent hinge, and the external screen is far more useful.
Rating out of 1082
Final commentThe Moto Razr 40 Ultra almost had me, and the Moto Razr 50 edged closer to the ideal phone. Two possible deal-breakers for me are:
USB-C 3.2 is mandatory to use Desktop Android/Screen Mirror.
While the cameras are good for point and shot they don’t meet my needs the way a tri-camera can – wide, Ultra-wide, macro, and Periscope telephoto. But for most, this is pretty perfect.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

$1699 includes 68W charger and case
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
8.4

Features

 8.0/10

Value

 8.5/10

Performance

 8.0/10

Ease of Use

 8.5/10

Design

 9.0/10

Pros

  • For the price, it is the class leader in almost every field and includes the 68W charger and cover.
  • City, suburbs and regional phone use
  • 12/5612GB is class-leading
  • The camera good-for-point-and-shoot
  • Internal and external screens are 10-bit and larger than the Flip5 - outstanding.

Cons

  • USB-C 3.1 is expected at this price. USB-C 2.0 precludes Alt DP screen mirror.
Previous Post
Next Post