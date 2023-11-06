Motorola G54 – Under $300 for a 5G smartphone (review)
The Motorola G54 is its entry-level 5G offering that has every feature you could want for $299. It has a new vegan leather Indigo Blue colour that is quite fetching.
It replaces the G53, adding an FHD screen, but loses the Qualcomm processor/modem (that makes it a better phone for regional and regional areas). The Motorola G54 is purely a city and suburbs phone where there is good tower coverage.
What is entry-level?
To bring phones in at this price point, you must expect compromises. So, we judge this not by specs and performance but by functionality commensurate with the price – it is called fit-for-purpose.
This phone meets or exceeds everything you could expect:
- Decent processor and 8/128GB
- Adequate 1080p screen
- Wi-Fi, BT, NFC, GPS
- Make and receive calls/SMS
- Better than social media-class camera
- 5000mAh battery, two-day use, and charger inbox
Does it excite? No, it is what it is, and Motorola should sell truckloads of them.
Australian Review: Motorola G54, 5G, 8/128GB, SIM/eSIM and dedicated microSD, Model XT2343-2
|Website
|Product Page
|Price
|$299
|Colours
|Midnight Blue and Indigo Blue (vegan leather)
|From *
|Harvey Norman, Australia Post, JB HiFi, The Good Guys, Big W, Bing Lee, Amazon and motorola.com.au.
|Warranty
|Retail 12-months ACL
|Made in
|China
|Company
|Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker, and it purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
|More
|Other CyberShack Motorola news and reviews
* Grey market – no Australian warranty, and 5G won’t work
We strongly advise you to buy a genuine model with Australian firmware. It is easy to identify the Australian version – under Settings, About Phone, and Regulatory Labels, there is an Australian R-NZ C-tick mark. There is also an R-NZ C-Tick on the box. They use unique Australian 5G sub-6Ghz and 5G low-band frequencies, requiring local activation first. Read Don’t buy a grey market phone (guide).
In particular, avoid versions with 12/256GB, 6000mAh battery, 8MP Macro and other colours. Avoid these.
Deep-dive
We perform over 70 tests, and the full specs are in a table at the end. The first part is an essential summary only.
First Impression – Pass
Like any Motorola phone, there is a good build quality, but it is still a plastic and glass slab. The vegan leather version is quite fetching – read What is vegan leather seen on some smartphones?
Screen: 1080p, 120Hz IPS/LCD – Pass
It has decent colours and brightness but not near the advertised 580nits peak brightness – that is in a 1% window when playing HDR content. It is not daylight readable and has a cold blue cast (you can adjust this).
Processor – MediaTek Dimensity 7020 – Pass
It is a reasonably powerful processor for the price. But it throttles (not for gamers) and will not run OpenCL or Vulkan tests, so the GPU may fall over in some games.
RAM/Storage/microSD slot are commensurate with the price.
Comms – it is all there – Pass
Wi-Fi 5 AC, BT 5.2 (not 5.3 as on the website), NFC, GPS (Dual <3m accuracy), and USB-C 2.0 (480Mbps) for OTG cut and paste flash/SSD.
Phone – SIM and eSIM – Pass
The weakest feature of the Motorola G54 is its low phone signal antenna strength. It finds only the closest tower at -90dBm and 500fW to 1pW – it is for the city and suburbs with good tower coverage.
If you want more signal strength, look at phones with a Qualcomm SoC/modem.
Battery – 5000mAH for two or more days of use – Pass+
It comes with a 20W charger (charges at 15W) and takes 3 hours and 10 minutes to charge.
The SDR 1080p video loop is 17 hours and 10 minutes – excellent.
Sound – Stereo and Dolby Atmos – Passable
It advertises Dolby Atmos stereo sound, but there is no spatial sound from the speakers. There is a distinct volume bias towards the bottom speaker over the top earpiece, and it has an Analytical sound signature: (bass-and-mid recessed; treble boosted) – crisp but not pleasant for most music.
It has a 3.5mm 4-pole port.
Summary: The speakers are purely for clear voice, and music is unpleasant. Use earphones where DA adds more effect.
Build – Pass
It is well-made and should withstand the knocks, especially with a clear bumper cover.
IP52 is a joke – ‘Vertically dripping water shall have no harmful effect when the enclosure tilts at an angle of 15° from its normal position.’ Still, it should withstand light rain.
It has a fingerprint reader on the power key and is reliable.
Android 13 – you will get 14 – Pass
It ships with Android 13 and Motorola’s overlay My UX. You can reasonably expect Android 14 and three years of bi-monthly security updates.
Android is almost pure, and the MY UX adds things like a camera app and Moto gestures.
Camera – Pass
It has a 50MP Omnivision OPV50D wide sensor that bins to 12.5MP. It has OIS (optical image stabilisation) to help reduce blur. The secondary camera is a 2MP Macro sensor – not used for anything else. In short, all the image quality comes from one sensor and whatever AI post-processing the MediaTek SoC does.
We call it better than social media standards. The test images were on an overcast day, which accounts for some of the loss of dynamic range. All shots were taken at least three times to ensure accuracy.
Selfie is 16MP Hi1634 that bins to 4MP. We don’t show selfies for privacy reasons, but it is passable.
Camera Comments
- 1X Day Primary sensor: lacking dynamic range, and colours are muted. Good HDR details in the shadows and highlights.
- 4X Day Primary sensor: Pushing its limits with a noisy, out-of-focus background.
- 6X Day Primary sensor: Forget it.
- 8X Day Primary sensor: Forget it.
- Ultra-wide: N/A
- Macro 2MP sensor: critical about 4cm focus distance.
- Indoor office light: Slightly muted colours and good details
- Bokeh Depth: Using AI, and without a human subject, it does not know how to separate foreground and background, so it is all bokeh.
- Dark <40 lumens: The standard mode (not night mode) is quite decent, picking up details from the monitor screen, but it is very noisy.
- Night mode: Brightens the scene but blows out details – needs work.
- Selfie: The 16/4MP is adequate.
Video (we are not video experts):
- Primary sensor: You can shoot at 1080p@60/30fps with OIS, and the day/office light results are adequate. Poor low light results.
- Selfie: 1080p@30fps, but the results are barely adequate. Fine for video conference.
Overall video is good but lacks dynamic range, especially in low light.
CyberShack’s view – The Motorola G54 meets the expected performance parameters for a $299 device
While I would like to be effusive, this is a low-cost 5G phone that matches the feature/price parameters. If $299 is all you have and you want 5G then you cannot go wrong.
But I don’t think 5G is really all that useful as mobile data packages still cost a lot more than 4G – this market is all about value. If you include 4G phones the competition widens.
- Samsung A04S 128GB $279
- OPPO A38 128GB $259
- Motorola G53 2022 (with Qualcomm modem) 128GB $242 Motorola G53 5G – features and value that are hard to beat
Motorola G54 Ratings (as a $299 phone)
- Features: 90 – it has everything you need
- Value: 95 – great price and you don’t have to use 5G
- Performance – 80 – plenty of power but phone antenna strength is an issue
- Ease of Use: 85 – One year warranty, one OS upgrade and three years of security patches are good.
- Design: 80 – all plastic glass slab.
Summary: Yet another of the extensive Motorola lineup to fill every niche. Overall, it is a suitable device for $299 – nothing outstanding but nothing wrong either.
Pro
- Motorola build quality.
- At $299, it is a competent phone
- Great battery life albeit with a slow charge
- Android 13 and OS/Patch upgrade policy is suitable for this price
Con
- City/suburbs phone antenna strength only
- Adequate but unimpressive processor performance
- No ultra-wide or depth sensors – would have preferred that over a 2MP macro sensor
- The camera is best for daylight use
- Peak brightness does not equal screen brightness – not daylight readable.
Motorola G54 5G
|Brand
|Motorola
|Model
|Motorola G54 5G
|Model Number
|XT-2343-2
|Price Base
|8/128GB
|Price base
|299
|Warranty months
|12-month ACL
|Tier
|Upper entry-level
|Website
|Product page
|From
|Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Big W, Lenovo Online, Officeworks, Bing Lee
|Country of Origin
|China
|Company
|Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
|Test date
|20-31 October 2023
|Ambient temp
|20-25°
|Release
|September 2023
|Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)
|Must have an R-NZ C-Tick. Only approved resellers – any other outlet is likely to be grey market. There are models with 12/256GB, 6000mAh battery and 8MP Macro – not for Australia.
Screen
|Size
|6.5″
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D
|Flat
|Resolution
|2400 x 1080
|PPI
|405
|Ratio
|0.839583333
|Screen to Body %
|0.86
|Colours bits
|8-bit 16.7m colours
|Refresh Hz, adaptive
|60Hz or 120Hz fixed or Auto – stepped to 30/60/90/120Hz.
|Response 120Hz
|N/A
|Nits typical, test
|470 (uneven – ranged between 440-480)
|Nits max, test
|560 Peak Brightness auto (this is for HDR10 content in a 1% window and we measured 470 in a 2% window)
|Contrast
|1500:1 (test 1550:1)
|sRGB
|Saturated (test 99% sRGB)
Natural is more colour-accurate
|DCI-P3
|around 50% of the 16.7m gamut
|Rec.2020 or other
|No
|Delta E (<4 is excellent)
|4.5
|HDR Level
|Downscales HDR10 to SDR panel capability
|SDR Upscale
|No
|Blue Light Control
|No
|PWM if known
|No
|Daylight readable
|Not really – typical brightness is around 350 nits.
|Always on Display
|No
|Edge display
|No
|Accessibility
|Usual Android features
|DRM
|L1 for FHD SDR playback (we were unable to stream HDR content)
|Gaming
|PUBG Mobile in the HD/High 30fps but 37mms GTG is slow.
|Screen protection
|Not stated – usually Panda Glass.
|Comment
|Very blue cast. Use Natural setting and adjust colour temperature towards warm. This slightly reduces contrast. As expected for the price.
Processor
|Brand, Model
|MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor
(Updated Dimensity 930)
|nm
|6
|Cores
|2×2.2GHz & 6×2.0GHz
|Modem
|MediaTek
|AI TOPS
|Around 8
|Geekbench 6 Single-core
|919
|Geekbench 6 multi-core
|2338
|Like
|Similar to Exynos 1280 or Qualcomm SD4 Gen 1
|GPU
|IMG BXM-8-256
|GPU Test
|Open CL
|Would not run
|Vulcan
|Would not run
|RAM, type
|8GB LPDDR4X
|Storage, free, type
|128GB UFS 2.2 (Maybe 3.0) 96GB Free
|micro-SD
|Up to 1TB (Tested with 2TB – fine)
|CPDT internal seq. Read MBps
|669
|CPDT internal seq. write MBps
|392
|CPDT microSD read, write MBps
|80/30 and mountable for photos
|CPDT external (mountable?) MBps
|30/24MBps OTG only
|Comment
|All are fit for purpose and price.
|Throttle test
|Max GIPS
|191310
|Average GIPS
|172561
|Minimum GIPS
|139656
|% Throttle
|0.2
|CPU Temp
|53°
|Comment
|Decent power for an entry-level phone. Throttling is acceptable, given it is not really for gaming.
Comms
|Wi-Fi Type, model
|Wi-Fi 5 AC 2.4/5Ghz 1T/1R
|Test 2m -dBm, Mbps
|-27/390
|Test 5m
|-47/390
|Test 10m
|-50/390 (15m -55/390)
|BT Type
|5.2 (Website says 5.3)
|GPS single, dual
|Dual accurate to 3m
|USB type
|USB-C 2.0 480Mbps
|ALT DP, DeX, Ready For
|No
|NFC
|Yes
|Ultra-wideband
|No
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Gyro
|Yes
|e-Compass
|Yes
|Barometer
|Gravity
|Pedometer
|Ambient light
|Yes
|Hall sensor
|Proximity
|Yes
|Other
|SAR sensor
Sensor Hub
|Comment
|Speeds as expected with Wi-Fi AC although 5 and 10m tests are a little below average.
4/5G
|SIM
|SIM and eSIM
|Active
|Allegedly, 5G SA + 5G SA but we could only get DSDS (only one active at a time).
|Ring tone single, dual
|Dual
|VoLTE
|Yes
|Wi-Fi calling
|Yes
|4G Bands
|1/2/3/5/7/8/20/26/28/32/38/40/41/42|
|Comment
|All Australian 4G bands
|5G sub-6Ghz
|n1/3/5/7/8/20/26/28/38/40/41/77/78
|Comment
|All Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands
|mmWave
|No
|Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
|UL, DL, ms
|18/12/40ms – below average
|Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW
|-90/500fW to 1pW
|Tower 2
|No
|Tower 3
|No
|Tower 4
|No
|Comment
|Typical of low-cost MediaTek and strictly for areas where there are lots of towers – city and suburbs.
Battery
|mAh
|5000
|Charger, type, supplied
|5V/3A/15W
10V/2A/20W
12V/1.67/20W
Charges at 5V/3A15W max.
|PD, QC level
|PD capable – Overcharge protection may influence results.
|Qi, wattage
|N/A
|Reverse Qi or cable
|N/A
|Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)
|Adaptive
|Charge % 30mins
|Charge 0-100%
|3 hours 10 minutes
| Charge Qi, W
Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge
|N/A
|Charge 5V, 2A
|Approx 8 hours
|Video loop 50%, aeroplane
|17 hours 10 minutes
|PC Mark 3 battery
|16 hours 11 minutes
Accubattery 17 hours 49 minutes
|GFX Bench Manhattan battery
|Would not run
|GFX Bench T-Rex
|412.9 minutes (6.88 hours) 3895 frames
|Drain 100-0% full load screen on
|5 hours 28 minutes
|mA full load
|1000
|mA Watt idle Screen on
|250-300
|Estimate loss at max refresh
|Estimate typical use
|It is a one-to-two-day phone.
|Comment
|Decent all-day (possibly two-day) battery life.
Charger in-box
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo earpiece and down-firing bottom speaker
|Tuning
|No
|AMP
|2 x AW87 each 2.3W @10% THD
|Dolby Atmos decode
|Dolby Atmos decode to 2.0 speakers.
|Hi-Res
|No
|3.5mm
|Yes
|BT Codecs
|SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, LHDCV2/3
16-bit/44100/stereo
|Multipoint
|It did not work with Windows.
|Dolby Atmos (DA)
|Yes – auto/ movie/ music/ voice and games mode
|EQ
|Smart, music or movie for headphones.
|Mics
|Dual – limited noise cancelling
|Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
|Volume max
|83
|Media (music)
|70
|Ring
|73
|Alarm
|73
|Notifications
|78
|Earpiece
|55
|Hands-free
|While it has dual mics and some noise-cancelling, the volume is just adequate.
|BT headphones
|Good volume and channel separation. Multipoint BT did not work.
Sound quality
|Deep Bass 20-40Hz
|Nil
|Middle Bass 40-100Hz
|Nil
|High Bass 100-200Hz
|Slow build to 200Hz
|Low Mid 200-400Hz
|Still building to 1kHz
|Mid 4000-1000Hz
|Still building to 1kHz
|High-Mid 1-2kHz
|Flat to 8kHz
|Low Treble 2-4kHz
|Flat to 8kHz
|Mid Treble 4-6kHz
|peaking
|High Treble 6-10kHz
|declining
|Dog Whistle 10-20kHz
|declining to 12kHz, then off the off-the-cliff
|Sound Signature type
|Analytical: (bass, mid recessed; treble boosted) – crisp but not pleasant for most music
|Soundstage
|As wide as the phone. DA content widens it a little, but there is no 3D spatial height.
Distinct bias to the bottom speaker.
|Comment
|At the price, this is all you can expect. The speaker is purely for clear voice and music is unpleasant. Use earphones where DA adds more effect.
Build
|Size (H X W x D)
|161.56 x 73.82 x 7.99mm
|Weight grams
|177
|Front glass
|Not stated
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame
|Plastic
|IP rating
|Water-resistant coating – IP 52 rating
|Colours
|Indigo Blue vegan leather
Midnight Blue
|Pen, Stylus support
|No
|In the box
|Charger
|20W (charges at 15W)
|USB cable
|UBS-C to USB-C 3W
|Buds
|No
|Bumper cover
|Yes
|Comment
OS
|Android
|13
|Security patch date
|1/8/23 (Tested October 2023)
|UI
|My UX Personalise: Theme, Wallpaper
Display: Attentive Display
Gestures: Quick Capture, Fast torch, Three-Finger Screenshot, Flip for DND, Pick Up to Silence, Lift to Unlock, Swipe to Split, Quick Launch
Play: Media Controls, Gametime
|OS upgrade policy
|1 OS update
|Security patch policy
|Three years of bi-monthly patches
|Bloatware
|Other
|No
|Comment
|There is a lot of added functionality in MY UX which leaves the underlying Android alone.
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor location, type
|On the power button – 9/10 test
|Face ID
|Yes, 2D not tested
|Other
|Lenovo Think Shield security for registered businesses – not for consumers
|Comment
Motorola G54 rear camera
|Rear Primary
|Wide
|MP
|50MP bins to 12.5MP
|Sensor
|OV50D
|Focus
|PDAF
|f-stop
|1.8
|um
|.61 bins to 1.22
|FOV° (stated, actual)
|60.7-72.4
|Stabilisation
|OIS
|Zoom
|8X digital
|Rear 2
|Macro
|MP
|2
|Sensor
|SC202
|Focus
|fixed 4cm
|f-stop
|2.4
|um
|1.75
|FOV (stated, actual)
|N/A
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|No
|Video max
|1080p@30/60fps with OIS
|Flash
|LED
|Auto-HDR
|Primary lens, sensor only
|Dual Capture
Spot Colour
Night Vision
Macro Vision
Portrait
Live Filter
Panorama
Pro Mode (w/ Long Exposure)
Auto Smile Capture
Google Lens™ integration
Active Photos
Timer
High-res Digital Zoom (Up to 8x)
RAW Photo Output
HDR
Burst Shot
Assistive Grid
Leveller
Watermark
Scan
Quick Capture
Tap Anywhere to Capture
|QR code reader
|Via Google Lens
|Night mode
|AI
Motorola G54 front camera
|Front
|Selfie
|MP
|16MP bins to 4MP
|Sensor
|HI1634
|Focus
|Fixed
|f-stop
|2.4
|um
|1 bins to 2
|FOV (stated, actual)
|70.9-83.4
|Stabilisation
|No
|Flash
|Screen fill
|Zoom
|Video max
|1080p@30fps
|Features
|Dual Capture
Spot Colour
Portrait
Live Filter
Pro Mode (w/ Long Exposure)
Auto Smile Capture9
Gesture Selfie
Active Photos
Face Retouch
Timer
Selfie Animation
RAW Photo Output
HDR
Assistive Grid
Leveller
Selfie Photo Mirror
Watermark
Burst Shot
Tap Anywhere to Capture
|Comment
|1X Day Primary sensor: lacking dynamic range and colours are muted. Good HDR details in the shadows and highlights.
4X Day Primary sensor: Pushing its limits with a noisy, out-of-focus background.
6X Day Primary sensor: Forget it.
8X Day Primary sensor: Forget it.
Ultra-wide: N/A
Macro 2MP sensor: critical about 4cm focus distance.
Indoor office light: Slightly muted colours and good details
Bokeh Depth: Using AI, and without a human subject, it does not know how to separate foreground and background, so it is all bokeh.
Dark <40 lumens: The standard mode (not night mode) is quite decent, picking up details from the screen, but it is very noisy.
Night mode: Brightens the scene but blows out details – needs work.
Selfie: The 16/4MP is adequate.
Video (we are not video experts):
Primary sensor: You can shoot at 1080p@60/30fps with OIS, and the day/office light results are adequate. Poor low-light results.
Selfie: 1080p@30fps, but the results are barely adequate. Fine for video conference. Overall video is good but lacks dynamic range, especially in low light.
Motorola G54 5G Ratings
|Ratings
|As a $299 phone
|Features
|9
|It is an entry-level 5G phone. There is not a lot wrong with it, but nothing is outstanding either.
|Value
|9.5
|It has all the features at a great price.
|Performance
|8
|My UX adds value to stock Android and a decent warranty, but one OS and three years of patches are not competitive.
|Ease of Use
|8.5
|My UX adds value to stock Android and a decent warranty, but one OS and three years patches are not competitive.
|Design
|8
|All plastic is boring but fine.
|Rating out of 10
|8.6
|Final comment
|Yet another of the extensive Motorola lineup to fill every niche. Overall, it is a suitable device for $299 – nothing outstanding but nothing wrong either.
|Pro
|1
|Motorola build quality
|2
|At $299 it is a competent phone.
|3
|Great battery life – albeit slow charge
|4
|Good point-a-shoot camera but video is for daylight only.
|5
|Android 13 and OS/Patch upgrade policy
|Con
|1
|City/suburbs phone antenna strength only
|2
|Adequate but unimpressive processor performance
|3
|No ultra-wide or depth sensors – would have preferred that over a 2MP macro sensor
|4
|Peak brightness does not equal screen brightness.
|5
Motorola G54, Motorola G54
Motorola G54 5G 2023$299
Pros
- Motorola build quality
- At $299 it is a competent phone.
- Great battery life - albeit slow charge
- Good point-a-shoot camera but video is for daylight only.
- Android 13 and OS/Patch upgrade policy
Cons
- City/suburbs phone antenna strength only
- Adequate but unimpressive processor performance
- No ultra-wide or depth sensors – would have preferred that over a 2MP macro sensor
- Peak brightness does not equal screen brightness.