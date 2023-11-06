Motorola G54 – Under $300 for a 5G smartphone (review)

The Motorola G54 is its entry-level 5G offering that has every feature you could want for $299. It has a new vegan leather Indigo Blue colour that is quite fetching.

It replaces the G53, adding an FHD screen, but loses the Qualcomm processor/modem (that makes it a better phone for regional and regional areas). The Motorola G54 is purely a city and suburbs phone where there is good tower coverage.

What is entry-level?

To bring phones in at this price point, you must expect compromises. So, we judge this not by specs and performance but by functionality commensurate with the price – it is called fit-for-purpose.

This phone meets or exceeds everything you could expect:

  • Decent processor and 8/128GB
  • Adequate 1080p screen
  • Wi-Fi, BT, NFC, GPS
  • Make and receive calls/SMS
  • Better than social media-class camera
  • 5000mAh battery, two-day use, and charger inbox

Does it excite? No, it is what it is, and Motorola should sell truckloads of them.

Australian Review: Motorola G54, 5G, 8/128GB, SIM/eSIM and dedicated microSD, Model XT2343-2

WebsiteProduct Page
Price$299
ColoursMidnight Blue and Indigo Blue (vegan leather)
From *Harvey Norman, Australia Post, JB HiFi, The Good Guys, Big W, Bing Lee, Amazon and motorola.com.au.
WarrantyRetail 12-months ACL
Made inChina
CompanyOwned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker, and it purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
MoreOther CyberShack Motorola news and reviews

* Grey market – no Australian warranty, and 5G won’t work

We strongly advise you to buy a genuine model with Australian firmware. It is easy to identify the Australian version – under Settings, About Phone, and Regulatory Labels, there is an Australian R-NZ C-tick mark. There is also an R-NZ C-Tick on the box. They use unique Australian 5G sub-6Ghz and 5G low-band frequencies, requiring local activation first. Read Don’t buy a grey market phone (guide).

In particular, avoid versions with 12/256GB, 6000mAh battery, 8MP Macro and other colours. Avoid these.

Deep-dive

We perform over 70 tests, and the full specs are in a table at the end. The first part is an essential summary only.

Vegan leather
PMMA back

First Impression – Pass

Like any Motorola phone, there is a good build quality, but it is still a plastic and glass slab. The vegan leather version is quite fetching – read What is vegan leather seen on some smartphones?

Screen: 1080p, 120Hz IPS/LCD – Pass

It has decent colours and brightness but not near the advertised 580nits peak brightness – that is in a 1% window when playing HDR content. It is not daylight readable and has a cold blue cast (you can adjust this).

Processor – MediaTek Dimensity 7020 – Pass

It is a reasonably powerful processor for the price. But it throttles (not for gamers) and will not run OpenCL or Vulkan tests, so the GPU may fall over in some games.

RAM/Storage/microSD slot are commensurate with the price.

Comms – it is all there – Pass

Wi-Fi 5 AC, BT 5.2 (not 5.3 as on the website), NFC, GPS (Dual <3m accuracy), and USB-C 2.0 (480Mbps) for OTG cut and paste flash/SSD.

Phone – SIM and eSIM – Pass

The weakest feature of the Motorola G54 is its low phone signal antenna strength. It finds only the closest tower at -90dBm and 500fW to 1pW – it is for the city and suburbs with good tower coverage.

If you want more signal strength, look at phones with a Qualcomm SoC/modem.

Battery – 5000mAH for two or more days of use – Pass+

It comes with a 20W charger (charges at 15W) and takes 3 hours and 10 minutes to charge.

The SDR 1080p video loop is 17 hours and 10 minutes – excellent.

Sound – Stereo and Dolby Atmos – Passable

It advertises Dolby Atmos stereo sound, but there is no spatial sound from the speakers. There is a distinct volume bias towards the bottom speaker over the top earpiece, and it has an Analytical sound signature: (bass-and-mid recessed; treble boosted) – crisp but not pleasant for most music.

Motorola G54

It has a 3.5mm 4-pole port.

Summary: The speakers are purely for clear voice, and music is unpleasant. Use earphones where DA adds more effect.

Build – Pass

It is well-made and should withstand the knocks, especially with a clear bumper cover.

IP52 is a joke – ‘Vertically dripping water shall have no harmful effect when the enclosure tilts at an angle of 15° from its normal position.’ Still, it should withstand light rain.

It has a fingerprint reader on the power key and is reliable.

Android 13 – you will get 14 – Pass

It ships with Android 13 and Motorola’s overlay My UX. You can reasonably expect Android 14 and three years of bi-monthly security updates.

Android is almost pure, and the MY UX adds things like a camera app and Moto gestures.

Camera – Pass

It has a 50MP Omnivision OPV50D wide sensor that bins to 12.5MP. It has OIS (optical image stabilisation) to help reduce blur. The secondary camera is a 2MP Macro sensor – not used for anything else. In short, all the image quality comes from one sensor and whatever AI post-processing the MediaTek SoC does.

We call it better than social media standards. The test images were on an overcast day, which accounts for some of the loss of dynamic range. All shots were taken at least three times to ensure accuracy.

Selfie is 16MP Hi1634 that bins to 4MP. We don’t show selfies for privacy reasons, but it is passable.

It really is a single sensor camera!

Camera Comments

  • 1X Day Primary sensor: lacking dynamic range, and colours are muted. Good HDR details in the shadows and highlights.
  • 4X Day Primary sensor: Pushing its limits with a noisy, out-of-focus background.
  • 6X Day Primary sensor: Forget it.
  • 8X Day Primary sensor: Forget it.
  • Ultra-wide: N/A
  • Macro 2MP sensor: critical about 4cm focus distance.
  • Indoor office light: Slightly muted colours and good details
  • Bokeh Depth: Using AI, and without a human subject, it does not know how to separate foreground and background, so it is all bokeh.
  • Dark <40 lumens: The standard mode (not night mode) is quite decent, picking up details from the monitor screen, but it is very noisy.
  • Night mode: Brightens the scene but blows out details – needs work.
  • Selfie: The 16/4MP is adequate.

Video (we are not video experts):

  • Primary sensor: You can shoot at 1080p@60/30fps with OIS, and the day/office light results are adequate. Poor low light results.
  • Selfie: 1080p@30fps, but the results are barely adequate. Fine for video conference.

Overall video is good but lacks dynamic range, especially in low light.

Motorola G54
1X and lacking dynamic range.
4X and reasonable zoom detail in foreground and background.
Motorola G54
6X – pushing zoom limits
Motorola G54
8X and its very soft focus and lots of noise.
Motorola G54
Motorola G54
2MP Macro has a critical focal distance.
Motorola G54
Office Light and decent colours and focus
Motorola G54
Bokeh has issues and softens the foreground too.
<40 lumens and its pretty good but there is quite a lot of noise.
Dark mode does not add a lot except a four-second shutter press time.

CyberShack’s view – The Motorola G54 meets the expected performance parameters for a $299 device

While I would like to be effusive, this is a low-cost 5G phone that matches the feature/price parameters. If $299 is all you have and you want 5G then you cannot go wrong.

But I don’t think 5G is really all that useful as mobile data packages still cost a lot more than 4G – this market is all about value. If you include 4G phones the competition widens.

Motorola G54 Ratings (as a $299 phone)

  • Features: 90 – it has everything you need
  • Value: 95 – great price and you don’t have to use 5G
  • Performance – 80 – plenty of power but phone antenna strength is an issue
  • Ease of Use: 85 – One year warranty, one OS upgrade and three years of security patches are good.
  • Design: 80 – all plastic glass slab.

Summary: Yet another of the extensive Motorola lineup to fill every niche. Overall, it is a suitable device for $299 – nothing outstanding but nothing wrong either.

Pro

  • Motorola build quality.
  • At $299, it is a competent phone
  • Great battery life albeit with a slow charge
  • Android 13 and OS/Patch upgrade policy is suitable for this price

Con

  • City/suburbs phone antenna strength only
  • Adequate but unimpressive processor performance
  • No ultra-wide or depth sensors – would have preferred that over a 2MP macro sensor
  • The camera is best for daylight use
  • Peak brightness does not equal screen brightness – not daylight readable.

Motorola G54 5G

BrandMotorola
ModelMotorola G54 5G
Model NumberXT-2343-2
Price Base8/128GB
   Price base299
Warranty months12-month ACL
 TierUpper entry-level
WebsiteProduct page
FromHarvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Big W, Lenovo Online, Officeworks, Bing Lee
Country of OriginChina
CompanyOwned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
Test date20-31 October 2023
Ambient temp20-25°
ReleaseSeptember 2023
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)Must have an R-NZ C-Tick. Only approved resellers – any other outlet is likely to be grey market. There are models with 12/256GB, 6000mAh battery and 8MP Macro – not for Australia.

Screen

Size6.5″
TypeIPS LCD
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DFlat
Resolution2400 x 1080
PPI405
Ratio0.839583333
Screen to Body %0.86
Colours bits8-bit 16.7m colours
Refresh Hz, adaptive60Hz or 120Hz fixed or Auto – stepped to 30/60/90/120Hz.
Response 120HzN/A
Nits typical, test470 (uneven – ranged between 440-480)
Nits max, test560 Peak Brightness auto (this is for HDR10 content in a 1% window and we measured 470 in a 2% window)
Contrast1500:1 (test 1550:1)
sRGBSaturated (test 99% sRGB)
Natural is more colour-accurate
DCI-P3around 50% of the 16.7m gamut
Rec.2020 or otherNo
Delta E (<4 is excellent)4.5
HDR LevelDownscales HDR10 to SDR panel capability
SDR UpscaleNo
Blue Light ControlNo
PWM if knownNo
Daylight readableNot really – typical brightness is around 350 nits.
Always on DisplayNo
Edge displayNo
AccessibilityUsual Android features
DRML1 for FHD SDR playback (we were unable to stream HDR content)
GamingPUBG Mobile in the HD/High 30fps but 37mms GTG is slow.
Screen protectionNot stated – usually Panda Glass.
CommentVery blue cast. Use Natural setting and adjust colour temperature towards warm. This slightly reduces contrast. As expected for the price.

Processor

Brand, ModelMediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor
(Updated Dimensity 930)
nm6
Cores2×2.2GHz & 6×2.0GHz
ModemMediaTek
AI TOPSAround 8
Geekbench 6 Single-core919
Geekbench 6 multi-core2338
LikeSimilar to Exynos 1280 or Qualcomm SD4 Gen 1
GPUIMG BXM-8-256
GPU Test
Open CLWould not run
VulcanWould not run
RAM, type8GB LPDDR4X
Storage, free, type128GB UFS 2.2 (Maybe 3.0) 96GB Free
micro-SDUp to 1TB (Tested with 2TB – fine)
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps669
CPDT internal seq. write MBps392
CPDT microSD read, write MBps80/30 and mountable for photos
CPDT external (mountable?) MBps30/24MBps OTG only
CommentAll are fit for purpose and price.
Throttle test
Max GIPS191310
Average GIPS172561
Minimum GIPS139656
% Throttle0.2
CPU Temp53°
CommentDecent power for an entry-level phone. Throttling is acceptable, given it is not really for gaming.

Comms

Wi-Fi Type, modelWi-Fi 5 AC 2.4/5Ghz 1T/1R
Test 2m -dBm, Mbps-27/390
Test 5m-47/390
Test 10m-50/390 (15m -55/390)
BT Type5.2 (Website says 5.3)
GPS single, dualDual accurate to 3m
USB typeUSB-C 2.0 480Mbps
ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForNo
NFCYes
Ultra-widebandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes
   GyroYes
   e-CompassYes
   Barometer
   Gravity
   Pedometer
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensor
   ProximityYes
   OtherSAR sensor
Sensor Hub
CommentSpeeds as expected with Wi-Fi AC although 5 and 10m tests are a little below average.

4/5G

SIMSIM and eSIM
   ActiveAllegedly, 5G SA + 5G SA but we could only get DSDS (only one active at a time).
Ring tone single, dualDual
VoLTEYes
Wi-Fi callingYes
4G Bands1/2/3/5/7/8/20/26/28/32/38/40/41/42|
CommentAll Australian 4G bands
5G sub-6Ghzn1/3/5/7/8/20/26/28/38/40/41/77/78
CommentAll Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands
mmWaveNo
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
   UL, DL, ms18/12/40ms – below average
   Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW-90/500fW to 1pW
   Tower 2No
   Tower 3No
   Tower 4No
CommentTypical of low-cost MediaTek and strictly for areas where there are lots of towers – city and suburbs.

Battery

mAh5000
Charger, type, supplied5V/3A/15W
10V/2A/20W
12V/1.67/20W
Charges at 5V/3A15W max.
 PD, QC levelPD capable – Overcharge protection may influence results.
Qi, wattageN/A
Reverse Qi or cableN/A
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)Adaptive
   Charge % 30mins
   Charge 0-100%3 hours 10 minutes
   Charge Qi, W
Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge		N/A
   Charge 5V, 2AApprox 8 hours
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane17 hours 10 minutes
   PC Mark 3 battery16 hours 11 minutes
Accubattery 17 hours 49 minutes
   GFX Bench Manhattan batteryWould not run
   GFX Bench T-Rex412.9 minutes (6.88 hours) 3895 frames
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on5 hours 28 minutes
   mA full load1000
   mA Watt idle Screen on250-300
   Estimate loss at max refresh
   Estimate typical useIt is a one-to-two-day phone.
CommentDecent all-day (possibly two-day) battery life.
Charger in-box

Sound

SpeakersStereo earpiece and down-firing bottom speaker
TuningNo
AMP2 x AW87 each 2.3W @10% THD
Dolby Atmos decodeDolby Atmos decode to 2.0 speakers.
Hi-ResNo
3.5mmYes
BT CodecsSBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, LHDCV2/3
16-bit/44100/stereo
MultipointIt did not work with Windows.
Dolby Atmos (DA)Yes – auto/ movie/ music/ voice and games mode
EQSmart, music or movie for headphones.
MicsDual – limited noise cancelling
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max83
   Media (music)70
   Ring73
   Alarm73
   Notifications78
   Earpiece55
   Hands-freeWhile it has dual mics and some noise-cancelling, the volume is just adequate.
   BT headphonesGood volume and channel separation. Multipoint BT did not work.

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40HzNil
Middle Bass 40-100HzNil
High Bass 100-200HzSlow build to 200Hz
Low Mid 200-400HzStill building to 1kHz
Mid 4000-1000HzStill building to 1kHz
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlat to 8kHz
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlat to 8kHz
Mid Treble 4-6kHzpeaking
High Treble 6-10kHzdeclining
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzdeclining to 12kHz, then off the off-the-cliff
Sound Signature typeAnalytical: (bass, mid recessed; treble boosted) – crisp but not pleasant for most music
   SoundstageAs wide as the phone. DA content widens it a little, but there is no 3D spatial height.
Distinct bias to the bottom speaker.
CommentAt the price, this is all you can expect. The speaker is purely for clear voice and music is unpleasant. Use earphones where DA adds more effect.

Build

Size (H X W x D)161.56 x 73.82 x 7.99mm
Weight grams177
Front glassNot stated
Rear materialPlastic
FramePlastic
IP ratingWater-resistant coating – IP 52 rating
ColoursIndigo Blue vegan leather
Midnight Blue
Pen, Stylus supportNo
In the box
   Charger20W (charges at 15W)
   USB cableUBS-C to USB-C 3W
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverYes
Comment

OS

Android13
Security patch date1/8/23 (Tested October 2023)
UIMy UX Personalise: Theme, Wallpaper
 Display: Attentive Display
  Gestures: Quick Capture, Fast torch, Three-Finger Screenshot, Flip for DND, Pick Up to Silence, Lift to Unlock, Swipe to Split, Quick Launch
 Play: Media Controls, Gametime
OS upgrade policy1 OS update
Security patch policyThree years of bi-monthly patches
Bloatware
OtherNo
CommentThere is a lot of added functionality in MY UX which leaves the underlying Android alone.
Security
Fingerprint sensor location, typeOn the power button – 9/10 test
Face IDYes, 2D not tested
OtherLenovo Think Shield security for registered businesses – not for consumers
Comment

Motorola G54 rear camera

Rear PrimaryWide
  MP50MP bins to 12.5MP
   SensorOV50D
   FocusPDAF
   f-stop1.8
   um.61 bins to 1.22
  FOV° (stated, actual)60.7-72.4
   StabilisationOIS
   Zoom8X digital
Rear 2Macro
   MP2
   SensorSC202
   Focusfixed 4cm
   f-stop2.4
   um1.75
  FOV (stated, actual)N/A
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo
   Video max1080p@30/60fps with OIS
   FlashLED
   Auto-HDRPrimary lens, sensor only
Dual Capture
Spot Colour
Night Vision
Macro Vision
Portrait
Live Filter
Panorama
Pro Mode (w/ Long Exposure)
Auto Smile Capture
Google Lens™ integration
Active Photos
Timer
High-res Digital Zoom (Up to 8x)
RAW Photo Output
HDR
Burst Shot
Assistive Grid
Leveller
Watermark
Scan
Quick Capture
Tap Anywhere to Capture
   QR code readerVia Google Lens
   Night modeAI

Motorola G54 front camera

FrontSelfie
  MP16MP bins to 4MP
   SensorHI1634
   FocusFixed
   f-stop2.4
   um1 bins to 2
  FOV (stated, actual)70.9-83.4
   StabilisationNo
   FlashScreen fill
   Zoom
   Video max1080p@30fps
    FeaturesDual Capture
Spot Colour
Portrait
Live Filter
Pro Mode (w/ Long Exposure)
Auto Smile Capture9
Gesture Selfie
Active Photos
Face Retouch
Timer
Selfie Animation
RAW Photo Output
HDR
Assistive Grid
Leveller
Selfie Photo Mirror
Watermark
Burst Shot
Tap Anywhere to Capture
Comment1X Day Primary sensor: lacking dynamic range and colours are muted. Good HDR details in the shadows and highlights.
4X Day Primary sensor: Pushing its limits with a noisy, out-of-focus background.
6X Day Primary sensor: Forget it.
8X Day Primary sensor: Forget it.
Ultra-wide: N/A
Macro 2MP sensor: critical about 4cm focus distance.
Indoor office light: Slightly muted colours and good details
Bokeh Depth: Using AI, and without a human subject, it does not know how to separate foreground and background, so it is all bokeh.
Dark <40 lumens: The standard mode (not night mode) is quite decent, picking up details from the screen, but it is very noisy.
Night mode: Brightens the scene but blows out details – needs work.
Selfie: The 16/4MP is adequate.
Video (we are not video experts):
Primary sensor: You can shoot at 1080p@60/30fps with OIS, and the day/office light results are adequate. Poor low-light results.
Selfie: 1080p@30fps, but the results are barely adequate. Fine for video conference. Overall video is good but lacks dynamic range, especially in low light.

Motorola G54 5G Ratings

RatingsAs a $299 phone
Features9
It is an entry-level 5G phone.  There is not a lot wrong with it, but nothing is outstanding either.
Value9.5
It has all the features at a great price.
Performance8
My UX adds value to stock Android and a decent warranty, but one OS and three years of patches are not competitive.
Ease of Use8.5
My UX adds value to stock Android and a decent warranty, but one OS and three years patches are not competitive.
Design8
All plastic is boring but fine.
Rating out of 108.6
Final commentYet another of the extensive Motorola lineup to fill every niche. Overall, it is a suitable device for $299 – nothing outstanding but nothing wrong either.
Pro
1Motorola build quality
2At $299 it is a competent phone.
3Great battery life – albeit slow charge
4Good point-a-shoot camera but video is for daylight only.
5Android 13 and OS/Patch upgrade policy
Con
1City/suburbs phone antenna strength only
2Adequate but unimpressive processor performance
3No ultra-wide or depth sensors – would have preferred that over a 2MP macro sensor
4Peak brightness does not equal screen brightness.
5

Motorola G54, Motorola G54

Motorola G54 5G 2023

$299
Motorola G54
8.6

Features

 9.0/10

Value

 9.5/10

Performance

 8.0/10

Ease of Use

 8.5/10

Design

 8.0/10

Pros

  • Motorola build quality
  • At $299 it is a competent phone.
  • Great battery life - albeit slow charge
  • Good point-a-shoot camera but video is for daylight only.
  • Android 13 and OS/Patch upgrade policy

Cons

  • City/suburbs phone antenna strength only
  • Adequate but unimpressive processor performance
  • No ultra-wide or depth sensors – would have preferred that over a 2MP macro sensor
  • Peak brightness does not equal screen brightness.


