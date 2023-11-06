Motorola G54 – Under $300 for a 5G smartphone (review)

The Motorola G54 is its entry-level 5G offering that has every feature you could want for $299. It has a new vegan leather Indigo Blue colour that is quite fetching.

It replaces the G53, adding an FHD screen, but loses the Qualcomm processor/modem (that makes it a better phone for regional and regional areas). The Motorola G54 is purely a city and suburbs phone where there is good tower coverage.

What is entry-level?

To bring phones in at this price point, you must expect compromises. So, we judge this not by specs and performance but by functionality commensurate with the price – it is called fit-for-purpose.

This phone meets or exceeds everything you could expect:

Decent processor and 8/128GB

Adequate 1080p screen

Wi-Fi, BT, NFC, GPS

Make and receive calls/SMS

Better than social media-class camera

5000mAh battery, two-day use, and charger inbox

Does it excite? No, it is what it is, and Motorola should sell truckloads of them.

Australian Review: Motorola G54, 5G, 8/128GB, SIM/eSIM and dedicated microSD, Model XT2343-2

Website Product Page Price $299 Colours Midnight Blue and Indigo Blue (vegan leather) From * Harvey Norman, Australia Post, JB HiFi, The Good Guys, Big W, Bing Lee, Amazon and motorola.com.au. Warranty Retail 12-months ACL Made in China Company Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker, and it purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker. More Other CyberShack Motorola news and reviews

* Grey market – no Australian warranty, and 5G won’t work

We strongly advise you to buy a genuine model with Australian firmware. It is easy to identify the Australian version – under Settings, About Phone, and Regulatory Labels, there is an Australian R-NZ C-tick mark. There is also an R-NZ C-Tick on the box. They use unique Australian 5G sub-6Ghz and 5G low-band frequencies, requiring local activation first. Read Don’t buy a grey market phone (guide).

In particular, avoid versions with 12/256GB, 6000mAh battery, 8MP Macro and other colours. Avoid these.

Deep-dive

We perform over 70 tests, and the full specs are in a table at the end. The first part is an essential summary only.

Vegan leather PMMA back

First Impression – Pass

Like any Motorola phone, there is a good build quality, but it is still a plastic and glass slab. The vegan leather version is quite fetching – read What is vegan leather seen on some smartphones?

Screen: 1080p, 120Hz IPS/LCD – Pass

It has decent colours and brightness but not near the advertised 580nits peak brightness – that is in a 1% window when playing HDR content. It is not daylight readable and has a cold blue cast (you can adjust this).

Processor – MediaTek Dimensity 7020 – Pass

It is a reasonably powerful processor for the price. But it throttles (not for gamers) and will not run OpenCL or Vulkan tests, so the GPU may fall over in some games.

RAM/Storage/microSD slot are commensurate with the price.

Comms – it is all there – Pass

Wi-Fi 5 AC, BT 5.2 (not 5.3 as on the website), NFC, GPS (Dual <3m accuracy), and USB-C 2.0 (480Mbps) for OTG cut and paste flash/SSD.

Phone – SIM and eSIM – Pass

The weakest feature of the Motorola G54 is its low phone signal antenna strength. It finds only the closest tower at -90dBm and 500fW to 1pW – it is for the city and suburbs with good tower coverage.

If you want more signal strength, look at phones with a Qualcomm SoC/modem.

Battery – 5000mAH for two or more days of use – Pass+

It comes with a 20W charger (charges at 15W) and takes 3 hours and 10 minutes to charge.

The SDR 1080p video loop is 17 hours and 10 minutes – excellent.

Sound – Stereo and Dolby Atmos – Passable

It advertises Dolby Atmos stereo sound, but there is no spatial sound from the speakers. There is a distinct volume bias towards the bottom speaker over the top earpiece, and it has an Analytical sound signature: (bass-and-mid recessed; treble boosted) – crisp but not pleasant for most music.

It has a 3.5mm 4-pole port.

Summary: The speakers are purely for clear voice, and music is unpleasant. Use earphones where DA adds more effect.

Build – Pass

It is well-made and should withstand the knocks, especially with a clear bumper cover.

IP52 is a joke – ‘Vertically dripping water shall have no harmful effect when the enclosure tilts at an angle of 15° from its normal position.’ Still, it should withstand light rain.

It has a fingerprint reader on the power key and is reliable.

Android 13 – you will get 14 – Pass

It ships with Android 13 and Motorola’s overlay My UX. You can reasonably expect Android 14 and three years of bi-monthly security updates.

Android is almost pure, and the MY UX adds things like a camera app and Moto gestures.

Camera – Pass

It has a 50MP Omnivision OPV50D wide sensor that bins to 12.5MP. It has OIS (optical image stabilisation) to help reduce blur. The secondary camera is a 2MP Macro sensor – not used for anything else. In short, all the image quality comes from one sensor and whatever AI post-processing the MediaTek SoC does.

We call it better than social media standards. The test images were on an overcast day, which accounts for some of the loss of dynamic range. All shots were taken at least three times to ensure accuracy.

Selfie is 16MP Hi1634 that bins to 4MP. We don’t show selfies for privacy reasons, but it is passable.

It really is a single sensor camera!

Camera Comments

1X Day Primary sensor: lacking dynamic range, and colours are muted. Good HDR details in the shadows and highlights.

4X Day Primary sensor: Pushing its limits with a noisy, out-of-focus background.

6X Day Primary sensor: Forget it.

8X Day Primary sensor: Forget it.

Ultra-wide: N/A

Macro 2MP sensor: critical about 4cm focus distance.

Indoor office light: Slightly muted colours and good details

Bokeh Depth: Using AI, and without a human subject, it does not know how to separate foreground and background, so it is all bokeh.

Dark <40 lumens: The standard mode (not night mode) is quite decent, picking up details from the monitor screen, but it is very noisy.

Night mode: Brightens the scene but blows out details – needs work.

Selfie: The 16/4MP is adequate.

Video (we are not video experts):

Primary sensor: You can shoot at 1080p@60/30fps with OIS, and the day/office light results are adequate. Poor low light results.

Selfie: 1080p@30fps, but the results are barely adequate. Fine for video conference.

Overall video is good but lacks dynamic range, especially in low light.

1X and lacking dynamic range.

4X and reasonable zoom detail in foreground and background.

6X – pushing zoom limits

8X and its very soft focus and lots of noise.

2MP Macro has a critical focal distance.

Office Light and decent colours and focus Bokeh has issues and softens the foreground too.

<40 lumens and its pretty good but there is quite a lot of noise.

Dark mode does not add a lot except a four-second shutter press time.

CyberShack’s view – The Motorola G54 meets the expected performance parameters for a $299 device

While I would like to be effusive, this is a low-cost 5G phone that matches the feature/price parameters. If $299 is all you have and you want 5G then you cannot go wrong.

But I don’t think 5G is really all that useful as mobile data packages still cost a lot more than 4G – this market is all about value. If you include 4G phones the competition widens.

Samsung A04S 128GB $279

OPPO A38 128GB $259

Motorola G53 2022 (with Qualcomm modem) 128GB $242 Motorola G53 5G – features and value that are hard to beat

Motorola G54 Ratings (as a $299 phone)

Features: 90 – it has everything you need

Value: 95 – great price and you don’t have to use 5G

Performance – 80 – plenty of power but phone antenna strength is an issue

Ease of Use: 85 – One year warranty, one OS upgrade and three years of security patches are good.

Design: 80 – all plastic glass slab.

Summary: Yet another of the extensive Motorola lineup to fill every niche. Overall, it is a suitable device for $299 – nothing outstanding but nothing wrong either.

Pro

Motorola build quality.

At $299, it is a competent phone

Great battery life albeit with a slow charge

Android 13 and OS/Patch upgrade policy is suitable for this price

Con

City/suburbs phone antenna strength only

Adequate but unimpressive processor performance

No ultra-wide or depth sensors – would have preferred that over a 2MP macro sensor

The camera is best for daylight use

Peak brightness does not equal screen brightness – not daylight readable.

Motorola G54 5G

Brand Motorola Model Motorola G54 5G Model Number XT-2343-2 Price Base 8/128GB Price base 299 Warranty months 12-month ACL Tier Upper entry-level Website Product page From Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Big W, Lenovo Online, Officeworks, Bing Lee Country of Origin China Company Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker. Test date 20-31 October 2023 Ambient temp 20-25° Release September 2023 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) Must have an R-NZ C-Tick. Only approved resellers – any other outlet is likely to be grey market. There are models with 12/256GB, 6000mAh battery and 8MP Macro – not for Australia.

Screen

Size 6.5″ Type IPS LCD Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat Resolution 2400 x 1080 PPI 405 Ratio 0.839583333 Screen to Body % 0.86 Colours bits 8-bit 16.7m colours Refresh Hz, adaptive 60Hz or 120Hz fixed or Auto – stepped to 30/60/90/120Hz. Response 120Hz N/A Nits typical, test 470 (uneven – ranged between 440-480) Nits max, test 560 Peak Brightness auto (this is for HDR10 content in a 1% window and we measured 470 in a 2% window) Contrast 1500:1 (test 1550:1) sRGB Saturated (test 99% sRGB)

Natural is more colour-accurate DCI-P3 around 50% of the 16.7m gamut Rec.2020 or other No Delta E (<4 is excellent) 4.5 HDR Level Downscales HDR10 to SDR panel capability SDR Upscale No Blue Light Control No PWM if known No Daylight readable Not really – typical brightness is around 350 nits. Always on Display No Edge display No Accessibility Usual Android features DRM L1 for FHD SDR playback (we were unable to stream HDR content) Gaming PUBG Mobile in the HD/High 30fps but 37mms GTG is slow. Screen protection Not stated – usually Panda Glass. Comment Very blue cast. Use Natural setting and adjust colour temperature towards warm. This slightly reduces contrast. As expected for the price.

Processor

Brand, Model MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor

(Updated Dimensity 930) nm 6 Cores 2×2.2GHz & 6×2.0GHz Modem MediaTek AI TOPS Around 8 Geekbench 6 Single-core 919 Geekbench 6 multi-core 2338 Like Similar to Exynos 1280 or Qualcomm SD4 Gen 1 GPU IMG BXM-8-256 GPU Test Open CL Would not run Vulcan Would not run RAM, type 8GB LPDDR4X Storage, free, type 128GB UFS 2.2 (Maybe 3.0) 96GB Free micro-SD Up to 1TB (Tested with 2TB – fine) CPDT internal seq. Read MBps 669 CPDT internal seq. write MBps 392 CPDT microSD read, write MBps 80/30 and mountable for photos CPDT external (mountable?) MBps 30/24MBps OTG only Comment All are fit for purpose and price. Throttle test Max GIPS 191310 Average GIPS 172561 Minimum GIPS 139656 % Throttle 0.2 CPU Temp 53° Comment Decent power for an entry-level phone. Throttling is acceptable, given it is not really for gaming.

Comms

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 5 AC 2.4/5Ghz 1T/1R Test 2m -dBm, Mbps -27/390 Test 5m -47/390 Test 10m -50/390 (15m -55/390) BT Type 5.2 (Website says 5.3) GPS single, dual Dual accurate to 3m USB type USB-C 2.0 480Mbps ALT DP, DeX, Ready For No NFC Yes Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes Gyro Yes e-Compass Yes Barometer Gravity Pedometer Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Proximity Yes Other SAR sensor

Sensor Hub Comment Speeds as expected with Wi-Fi AC although 5 and 10m tests are a little below average.

4/5G

SIM SIM and eSIM Active Allegedly, 5G SA + 5G SA but we could only get DSDS (only one active at a time). Ring tone single, dual Dual VoLTE Yes Wi-Fi calling Yes 4G Bands 1/2/3/5/7/8/20/26/28/32/38/40/41/42| Comment All Australian 4G bands 5G sub-6Ghz n1/3/5/7/8/20/26/28/38/40/41/77/78 Comment All Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands mmWave No Test Boost Mobile, Telstra UL, DL, ms 18/12/40ms – below average Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW -90/500fW to 1pW Tower 2 No Tower 3 No Tower 4 No Comment Typical of low-cost MediaTek and strictly for areas where there are lots of towers – city and suburbs.

Battery

mAh 5000 Charger, type, supplied 5V/3A/15W

10V/2A/20W

12V/1.67/20W

Charges at 5V/3A15W max. PD, QC level PD capable – Overcharge protection may influence results. Qi, wattage N/A Reverse Qi or cable N/A Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Adaptive Charge % 30mins Charge 0-100% 3 hours 10 minutes Charge Qi, W

Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge N/A Charge 5V, 2A Approx 8 hours Video loop 50%, aeroplane 17 hours 10 minutes PC Mark 3 battery 16 hours 11 minutes

Accubattery 17 hours 49 minutes GFX Bench Manhattan battery Would not run GFX Bench T-Rex 412.9 minutes (6.88 hours) 3895 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 5 hours 28 minutes mA full load 1000 mA Watt idle Screen on 250-300 Estimate loss at max refresh Estimate typical use It is a one-to-two-day phone. Comment Decent all-day (possibly two-day) battery life.

Charger in-box

Sound

Speakers Stereo earpiece and down-firing bottom speaker Tuning No AMP 2 x AW87 each 2.3W @10% THD Dolby Atmos decode Dolby Atmos decode to 2.0 speakers. Hi-Res No 3.5mm Yes BT Codecs SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, LHDCV2/3

16-bit/44100/stereo Multipoint It did not work with Windows. Dolby Atmos (DA) Yes – auto/ movie/ music/ voice and games mode EQ Smart, music or movie for headphones. Mics Dual – limited noise cancelling Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 83 Media (music) 70 Ring 73 Alarm 73 Notifications 78 Earpiece 55 Hands-free While it has dual mics and some noise-cancelling, the volume is just adequate. BT headphones Good volume and channel separation. Multipoint BT did not work.

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Nil High Bass 100-200Hz Slow build to 200Hz Low Mid 200-400Hz Still building to 1kHz Mid 4000-1000Hz Still building to 1kHz High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat to 8kHz Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat to 8kHz Mid Treble 4-6kHz peaking High Treble 6-10kHz declining Dog Whistle 10-20kHz declining to 12kHz, then off the off-the-cliff Sound Signature type Analytical: (bass, mid recessed; treble boosted) – crisp but not pleasant for most music Soundstage As wide as the phone. DA content widens it a little, but there is no 3D spatial height.

Distinct bias to the bottom speaker. Comment At the price, this is all you can expect. The speaker is purely for clear voice and music is unpleasant. Use earphones where DA adds more effect.

Build

Size (H X W x D) 161.56 x 73.82 x 7.99mm Weight grams 177 Front glass Not stated Rear material Plastic Frame Plastic IP rating Water-resistant coating – IP 52 rating Colours Indigo Blue vegan leather

Midnight Blue Pen, Stylus support No In the box Charger 20W (charges at 15W) USB cable UBS-C to USB-C 3W Buds No Bumper cover Yes Comment

OS

Android 13 Security patch date 1/8/23 (Tested October 2023) UI My UX Personalise: Theme, Wallpaper

Display: Attentive Display

Gestures: Quick Capture, Fast torch, Three-Finger Screenshot, Flip for DND, Pick Up to Silence, Lift to Unlock, Swipe to Split, Quick Launch

Play: Media Controls, Gametime OS upgrade policy 1 OS update Security patch policy Three years of bi-monthly patches Bloatware Other No Comment There is a lot of added functionality in MY UX which leaves the underlying Android alone. Security Fingerprint sensor location, type On the power button – 9/10 test Face ID Yes, 2D not tested Other Lenovo Think Shield security for registered businesses – not for consumers Comment

Motorola G54 rear camera

Rear Primary Wide MP 50MP bins to 12.5MP Sensor OV50D Focus PDAF f-stop 1.8 um .61 bins to 1.22 FOV° (stated, actual) 60.7-72.4 Stabilisation OIS Zoom 8X digital Rear 2 Macro MP 2 Sensor SC202 Focus fixed 4cm f-stop 2.4 um 1.75 FOV (stated, actual) N/A Stabilisation No Zoom No Video max 1080p@30/60fps with OIS Flash LED Auto-HDR Primary lens, sensor only Dual Capture

Spot Colour

Night Vision

Macro Vision

Portrait

Live Filter

Panorama

Pro Mode (w/ Long Exposure)

Auto Smile Capture

Google Lens™ integration

Active Photos

Timer

High-res Digital Zoom (Up to 8x)

RAW Photo Output

HDR

Burst Shot

Assistive Grid

Leveller

Watermark

Scan

Quick Capture

Tap Anywhere to Capture QR code reader Via Google Lens Night mode AI

Motorola G54 front camera

Front Selfie MP 16MP bins to 4MP Sensor HI1634 Focus Fixed f-stop 2.4 um 1 bins to 2 FOV (stated, actual) 70.9-83.4 Stabilisation No Flash Screen fill Zoom Video max 1080p@30fps Features Dual Capture

Spot Colour

Portrait

Live Filter

Pro Mode (w/ Long Exposure)

Auto Smile Capture9

Gesture Selfie

Active Photos

Face Retouch

Timer

Selfie Animation

RAW Photo Output

HDR

Assistive Grid

Leveller

Selfie Photo Mirror

Watermark

Burst Shot

Tap Anywhere to Capture Comment 1X Day Primary sensor: lacking dynamic range and colours are muted. Good HDR details in the shadows and highlights.

4X Day Primary sensor: Pushing its limits with a noisy, out-of-focus background.

6X Day Primary sensor: Forget it.

8X Day Primary sensor: Forget it.

Ultra-wide: N/A

Macro 2MP sensor: critical about 4cm focus distance.

Indoor office light: Slightly muted colours and good details

Bokeh Depth: Using AI, and without a human subject, it does not know how to separate foreground and background, so it is all bokeh.

Dark <40 lumens: The standard mode (not night mode) is quite decent, picking up details from the screen, but it is very noisy.

Night mode: Brightens the scene but blows out details – needs work.

Selfie: The 16/4MP is adequate.

Video (we are not video experts):

Primary sensor: You can shoot at 1080p@60/30fps with OIS, and the day/office light results are adequate. Poor low-light results.

Selfie: 1080p@30fps, but the results are barely adequate. Fine for video conference. Overall video is good but lacks dynamic range, especially in low light.

Motorola G54 5G Ratings

Ratings As a $299 phone Features 9 It is an entry-level 5G phone. There is not a lot wrong with it, but nothing is outstanding either. Value 9.5 It has all the features at a great price. Performance 8 My UX adds value to stock Android and a decent warranty, but one OS and three years of patches are not competitive. Ease of Use 8.5 My UX adds value to stock Android and a decent warranty, but one OS and three years patches are not competitive. Design 8 All plastic is boring but fine. Rating out of 10 8.6 Final comment Yet another of the extensive Motorola lineup to fill every niche. Overall, it is a suitable device for $299 – nothing outstanding but nothing wrong either.

Pro 1 Motorola build quality 2 At $299 it is a competent phone. 3 Great battery life – albeit slow charge 4 Good point-a-shoot camera but video is for daylight only. 5 Android 13 and OS/Patch upgrade policy Con 1 City/suburbs phone antenna strength only 2 Adequate but unimpressive processor performance 3 No ultra-wide or depth sensors – would have preferred that over a 2MP macro sensor 4 Peak brightness does not equal screen brightness. 5

Motorola G54, Motorola G54

Motorola G54 5G 2023 $299 8.6 Features 9.0/10

















Value 9.5/10

















Performance 8.0/10

















Ease of Use 8.5/10

















Design 8.0/10

















Pros Motorola build quality

At $299 it is a competent phone.

Great battery life - albeit slow charge

Good point-a-shoot camera but video is for daylight only.

Android 13 and OS/Patch upgrade policy Cons City/suburbs phone antenna strength only

Adequate but unimpressive processor performance

No ultra-wide or depth sensors – would have preferred that over a 2MP macro sensor

Peak brightness does not equal screen brightness.

