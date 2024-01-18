What is Samsung Galaxy S24-series AI all about?

The Samsung Galaxy S24-series AI is all about providing new tools to do new things that extend the use of a smartphone.

Now, there are a few things to remember about AI.

In this case, it is simply that the device can recognise patterns (people, objects, language, etc.) and apply a preprogrammed response. We call that IF THIS THEN THAT. For example, IF energy use is high, THEN put background apps to sleep.

Simple AI uses on-device processing.

Complex AI uses the Samsung account and mobile data/Wi-Fi to access the AI cloud.

AI is 2024’s most overused term, denoting that a device has some mystic intelligence. It does not mean the device has advanced powers to perceive its surroundings or reason, decide, or act independently. Read What is AI (Artificial Intelligence), how will it affect me? (simple guide)

In short, Samsung’s Galaxy S24-series AI is about having adequate hardware (power), internet connectivity and some machine learning abilities to carry out defined responses.

Where does Samsung Galaxy S24-series AI come from?

It is the first Google (Android) partner to use Google’s Deep Mind Gemini Pro and Imagen 2 Vertex (the same cloud used by Google Pixel 8/Pro). It has incorporated many AI features into its Galaxy apps – camera, phone, keyboard, etc. That means you will need a Samsung Account and a fast mobile data/Wi-Fi internet connection for any off-device processing.

Gemini has been trained across text, images, video, audio, and code. It can generalise and understand, operate across, and combine different types of information. It requires enormous data centres and custom-designed computer hardware capable of millions of teraflops (TOPS – trillion operations per second).

The S24 Ultra (Qualcomm SD 8 Gen 3) has approximately 60 AI Engine/Hexagon NPU TOPS. We understand that the Samsung Exynos has 44 DSP/NPU TOPS. The point is that these are a mere drop in the AI bucket compared to Google Cloud.

Samsung Galaxy S24-series AI features

Two things – you need a Samsung Account and a fast internet connection for many features.

Communications

Live translate: Two-way, real-time voice and text translations of phone calls using the Samsung Phone app. It does this on-device. There are currently limited languages, requiring the appropriate language pack to be installed.

Interpreter: Translates using a split-screen view so two people can read a text transcription of the other person’s words. It does this on-device with the language pack loaded.

Chat Assist: Suggest appropriate ‘tone’ in Chat. Requires internet.

Samsung Keyboard: Can translate messages in real-time across 13 languages. On-device.

Note Assist in Samsung Notes: AI-generated summaries, template creation and streamlines the note-taking process. Requires internet.

Transcript Assist for voice recordings: Uses AI and Speech-to-Text technology to transcribe, summarise, and translate recordings with multiple speakers. Requires Internet.

Circle to Search with Google: Long press the home button, which allows users to circle, highlight, scribble, or tap on anything on the Galaxy S24’s screen to receive Google search results.

Generative AI overviews: Provide contextual information pulled from the web, making complex searches more straightforward and intuitive.

Image

Samsung ProVisual Engine (a marketing term) recognises objects — improving colour tone, reducing noise and enhancing detail in zoomed images. This is mainly on-device and is what smartphone cameras have been doing for a while.

Samsung has AI editing tools that enable users to erase, re-compose, and remaster photos. To maintain authenticity, a watermark appears on images and in metadata on generative AI content.

Edit Suggestion: AI suggests tweaks for each photo. Requires internet.

Generative Edit: Can fill in image backgrounds, adjust the subject size and position, or delete it – similar to Google Photo’s Magic Editor. Requires internet.

Instant Slow-mo: Generates additional frames based on movements, allowing users to slow down action-packed moments smoothly. Requires internet.

You want more

Like Google Pixel, Samsung will have feature drops as Google Cloud enables new functionality. The main difference is that this will be enabled in Galaxy Apps, not Android Apps, as per Pixel.

Is Galaxy AI free?

Quote: Galaxy AI features will be provided free of charge until the end of 2025 on supported Samsung Galaxy devices.

This gives Samsung two years to sort out policies and decide what, if any, AI-cloud features it can charge for. Google has also mentioned that some of its Pixel 8/Pro AI features may require a subscription in the future.

Digital Divide – you bet

While Samsung thinks AI will drive Galaxy S24 sales, the reality is that most people buying flagship phones do so because a) they can afford them (lease/plan) and b) for the best camera experience. We think AI-led sales will be the minority for now.

We know that OPPO and Motorola are well advanced and will likely use the Google Cloud (or perhaps ChatGPT or Microsoft AI).

But most smartphones are sold at <$500, which is unlikely to change. There will always be those who want a decent smartphone with a capable camera, and that is it!