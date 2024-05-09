Moto g24 4G 2024 – a step up is worth it (smartphone review)

The Moto G24 4G 2024 costs $229 – a $50 step up from the entry-level Moto G04—but for that, you get a better processor, more storage, faster Wi-Fi, and a significantly better camera.

Our Moto g04 4G 2024 – If $179 is all you have, then go for it review shows that you can get everything you need, but this review shows that $50 more gets you much more of what you want. Either is good value and has Motorola’s pedigree to back it up.

New review format

We are experimenting with our review format. Where we used to put all the raw data in tables at the end, we will now break them up and briefly comment on the various parts. Why? Readers who want to know more will paw over the tables. Readers who wish to see if it’s a good phone can just read the comments. Of course, we still have CyberShack’s’ View and rating explanation at the end – do make sure you read that.

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

We are also tightening up on grading. From now on, Pass, for example, means meeting expectations for the price bracket. We consider a Pass mark to be 70+/100 with extra points added for class-leading and excellence.

Australian Review: Moto g24 4G 2004, dual SIM, dedicated microSD, 4/128GB, Model XT2424-2

Brand Motorola Model Motorola g24 4G 2024 Model Number XT2424-2 RAM/Storage Base 4/128 Price base $229 Warranty months 12 months retail

24-months Telco carrier Tier Entry-level Website Product Page From Motorola Online, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Bing Lee, Retravision, Australia Post, Big W, Officeworks Country of Origin China Company It is owned by Lenovo (founded in 1984), a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. Lenovo is the world’s largest PC maker. In 2014, Lenovo purchased Motorola Mobility from Google. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker. More CyberShack Motorola news and reviews

Cybershack smartphone news and reviews Test date 1-7 May 2024 Ambient temp 15-18° Release Feb 2024 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) Please read Don’t buy a grey market smartphone (updated guide)

First Impression – Pass

It is largely identical to the Moto g04 with different colourways (I love the Ice Green), and the camera hump has two sensors and a separate flash.

I particularly like the way the rear camera hump flows over the matte, fingerprint-resistant PMMA back.

Apologies if you read the Moto G04 review first—much of the information is the same. The key differences are processor, storage, Wi-Fi, and Camera.

Screen – Pass

It is a fit for purpose720p IPS LCD 20.1:9 screen with a 60 or 90Hz fixed or stepped refresh rate. It does not list screen protection, so you may want to invest in a screen protector.

Two hundred nits brightness cannot defeat direct sunlight, and its off-angle viewing shows colour shifts and loss of definition. Summary – fit for purpose.

Size 6.6″ Type IPS LCD Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat with centre o-hole Resolution 1612 x 720 (Same as Moto g04) PPI 269 Ratio 20.1:9 Screen to Body % 84.9% Colours bits 8-bit 16.7m colours Refresh Hz, adaptive. Auto or select 60 or 90Hz Response 120Hz N/A Nits typical, test Test 227 Nits max, test High Brightness mode 537 nits (Test 522) Contrast Not specified (1100:1) sRGB Test 95% DCI-P3 Not Tested Rec.2020 or other No Delta E (<4 is excellent) N/A, but above 4 HDR Level SDR SDR Upscale No Blue Light Control Yes PWM if known No Daylight readable No Always on Display Peak display option Edge display No Accessibility Usual Android features DRM L1 for HD SDR content Gaming Not for gaming Screen protection Unknown Comment Blueish cast – best to use a Natural setting. Fit for purpose

Processor – Pass

More than 136 brands/models use the MediaTek Helio G85. It is a cheap and cheerful processor that has since largely been replaced by the MediaTek Dimensity 5G Systems on a Chip.

The 4GB RAM is virtually expandable (but it uses the slower 128GB eMMC 5.12 storage). Still, it is smooth enough during typical operations.

While it has benchmark speeds like the Moto g04 UNISOC T606, it seems to have more AI photo-processing performance, which shows in the photo samples.

Brand, Model MediaTek Helio G85

It is used in 136 models and brands, including Motorola, OPPO, realme, and vivo. nm 12 Cores 2 x 2GHz & 6 x 1.8GHz Modem 4G Cat-7 AI TOPS Estimate <4 Geekbench 6 Single-core 413 Geekbench 6 multi-core 1400 Like Benchmarks GPU ARM Mali G52 MCP MP2 GPU Test Open CL 554 Vulcan 1034 RAM, type 4GB LPDDR4 (expandable to 8GB Virtual) Storage, free, type 128GB eMMC 5.1 – slower than UFS storage. micro-SD Up to 1TB – dedicated slot CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained 283

Jazz maximum 297 CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained 152

Jazz maximum 179 CPDT microSD read, write MBps 75/48 CPDT external (mountable?) MBps 1TB test unit identified in My Files but not seen in CPDT – not mountable Comment The processor adds some much-needed speed compared to the Moto G04. However, eMMC storage makes data transfers very slow. Throttle test Max GIPS 159,403 Average GIPS 139,318 Minimum GIPS 108,712 % Throttle 26% CPU Temp 55° Comment This is a 15-minute test under full load, similar to gaming or filming a very long video. It is acceptable for a phone used primarily for this purpose. All MediaTek 12nm chips run hot.

Comms – Pass

Where the g04 would only connect at 2.4GHz, this is fine on 5GHz as well. The signal strength is more stable, too, achieving 433Mbps (maximum) to past 10m from the router. We had no issues streaming 720p content or in file transfer.

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi AC 2.4/5Ghz tested 5GHz. Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps -43/433/433 (maximum) Test 5m -44/433/433 Test 10m -49/433/419 BT Type 5 GPS single, dual Single 1m accuracy USB type USB-C 2.0 480Mbps ALT DP, DeX, Ready For No NFC Yes Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive Gyro Yes e-Compass Yes Barometer Gravity Pedometer Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Proximity Yes Other Sensor Hub Comment Speeds as expected with Wi-Fi AC.

LTE and 5G

It gains points for dedicated dual SIMM and microSD slots and is suitable for all Australian 4G bands (not for use on international phones).

The MediaTek modem finds only one tower and connects at average signal strengths – typical of this 2020 chip. It does not find the adjacent four towers, so it is only suitable for city and suburban use.

SIM Dual sim and dedicated microSD Active Only one active at a time Ring tone single, dual Dual VoLTE Carrier dependent Wi-Fi calling Carrier dependent 4G Bands 1/3/5/7/8/28/40/41 Comment All Australian 4G bands 5G sub-6Ghz N/A Comment N/A mmWave N/A Test Boost Mobile, Telstra DL/UL, ms 14.5/8.7/32ms – below average Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW -87 to -92/631fW to 1.6pW – average single tower Tower 2 No Tower 3 No Tower 4 No Comment Typical of low-cost MediaTek and strictly for areas with many towers – city and suburbs.

The best reading – only finds one tower so it is best for city and suburbs.

Battery – Passable

Nothing is wrong with the battery life—it loses points for not being supplied with a charger or cable. The good news is that it only uses 5V/2A/10W, so any older charger and USB-C cable will work. It will also recharge from a PC USB port, which may take longer.

The video loop was over 14 hours, the charge time was around two hours, and you should get two days of physical use between charges.

mAh 5000 Charger, type, supplied Not supplied – 5V/3A/15W capable

Out tests did not see this above 5V/2A/10W. PD, QC level No PD, but you can use PD chargers. Qi, wattage N/A Reverse Qi or cable. N/A Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Adaptive Charge 0-100% 2 hours 12 minutes Charge Qi, W

Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge N/A Charge 5V, 2A Over 7 hours Video loop 50%, aeroplane 14 hours 52 minutes PC Mark 3 battery 13 hours 23 minutes

Accubattery 17 hours 49 minutes GFX Bench Manhattan battery Would not run – Typical of MediaTek GFX Bench T-Rex 486.5 minutes (8.11 hours) 2972 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 5 hours 8 minutes

Accubattery 4 hours 5 minutes mA full load 1150-1250 mA Watt idle Screen on 250-350 Estimate loss at max refresh N/A Estimate typical use A typical user should get two days. Comment Reasonable battery life, slowish charge times and no charger.

Sound – Passable

It is a mono speaker focusing on clear voice. It can decode Dolby Atmos and output via Bluetooth to earphones. Hands-free was a little soft, and it had no background noise cancelling.

Speakers Mono earpiece in phone mode and mono bottom speaker in hands-free or music. Tuning No AMP AW87 mono Dolby Atmos decode Yes, for 2.0 earphones only Hi-Res No 3.5mm Yes BT Codecs SBC, AAC, free aptX and aptX HD, LDAC, LHDC V3 and V5 16-bit/44100/48000 Multipoint Unknown – likely not Dolby Atmos (DA) Smart, Music, Film, Game, Podcast, and Custom EQ EQ See DA Mics Single bottom mic Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 80 – good Media (music) 76 Ring 80 Alarm 80 Notifications 75 Earpiece 60 – good Hands-free Slightly low volume, no noise-cancelling, so keep it close to your face. BT headphones Average volume and channel separation

How does it sound? – Pass

We don’t usually test the native frequency response for a mono speaker – but we did anyway. It has no bass, almost no low-and-mid mid, decent high-mid and low-mid treble for clear voice and limited high treble.

If you use earphones for music, this is fine.

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Nil High Bass 100-200Hz Starts at 100Hz and slowly builds to 1kHz Low Mid 200-400Hz Slowly building Mid 400-1000Hz Slowly building High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat Mid Treble 4-6kHz Flat High Treble 6-10kHz Decline to 8kHz to avoid harshness and then climbs to 9kHz Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Flat to 18kHz, then off a cliff Sound Signature type Mid for clear voice. The music quality is poor, with no bass, treble, or vitality. Soundstage Mono – none Comment Suitable for voice but not for music.

Similar to the Moto g04

Build – Pass

It is well-built and should last a few years. We call out the lack of a charger and cable, but Motorola compensates with a silicon bumper cover.

Size (H X W x D) 163.49 × 74.53 x 7.99mm Weight grams 181 Front glass Not specified Rear material PMMA Frame PMMA IP rating IP52 Water-repellent coating Colours Matte Charcoal

Ice Green

Pink Lavender Pen, Stylus support No In the box Charger No USB cable No Buds No Bumper cover Yes Comment Loses points due to no included charger or cable

OS – Pass

This is a full-fat 64-bit Android. It has no OS upgrade but a reasonable two years of security patches from the launch date. Moto adds some excellent usability features, and its UI is a light touch over Android, so it is easy to use.

Android Android 14 Security patch date 1 March 2024 UI Display: Ambient display

Gestures: Fast torch, Three-finger screenshot, Sidebar, Double press power button, Press and hold power button OS upgrade policy No Security patch policy Two years of security patches from launch. Bloatware Booking.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok Other Moto apps – some duplicate Google apps. Comment There is a lot of added functionality in MY UX, which leaves the underlying Android alone. Security Fingerprint sensor location, type On power button – 8/10 test Face ID Yes – 2D only Other Usual pin etc. Comment

Moto g24 rear camera – Pass

Whereas the G04 has a single 16MP sensor, this has a Samsung SK5JN 50MP that bins to 12.5MP and a 2MP Macro sensor. It relies heavily on AI post-processing, which the Helio G85 does better than the G04 UNISOC.

Rear Primary Wide MP 50MP bins to 12.5MP Sensor Samsung S5KJN Focus PDAF f-stop 1.8 um .64 bins to 1.28 FOV° (stated, actual) 62.9 (H) x 74.9 (D) Stabilisation No Zoom Rear 2 Macro MP 2MP Sensor SmartSens SC202 Focus Fixed 3-5cm f-stop 2.4 um 1.75 FOV (stated, actual) Stabilisation No Zoom No Video max Rear main camera: FHD (30fps)

Rear macro camera: HD (30 fps) Flash Yes Auto-HDR Yes Shooting modes:

Photo

Night Vision

Portrait

Live Filters

Panorama

Pro Mode (w/ Long Exposure)

Burst Shot

Digital Zoom (up to 4x)

Macro Vision

Artificial intelligence:

Google Lens™ integration

Auto Night Vision

Other features:

HDR

Timer

Assistive Grid

Leveller

Watermark

Barcode scanner QR code reader Yes Night mode No

Moto g24 4G 2024 Test shots

The ‘binned’ photo has good colour depth. HDR is lacking in the shadows but otherwise a superior shot to the Moto g04.

4X limit of digital zoom. Its OK – the foreground is well focused butthe background (trees) is full of noise.

It has a 2MP macro and it is critical to get 3-5cm from the subject. Not as crisp as I have seen. While the ducks beak and book are in focus everything past that is soft.

Office light is fine – colours are OK but the dog’s face and ears are grey (they should be jet black). It has a portrait setting but the lack of a human subject means it cannot do effective broken – instead softening everything.

<40 lumens. This is real surprise – binning helps keep the colours and reduce noise but the monitor screens are blown out.

Night mode – a bigger surprise with excellent colours, screen details and you can see the stitching on the chair. There is a slight camera shutter delay while it processes the image.

Moto g24 4G 2024 front camera – Pass

An 8MP fixed-focus selfie with a relatively tight field of view means it is for single selfies only (g04 5MP). It also seems happier with 720p@30fps video.

MP 8MP Sensor Samsung S5K4H7 Focus FF f-stop 2 um 1.12 FOV (stated, actual) 67.1 (H) X 79.4 (D) Stabilisation No Flash Screen fill Zoom No Video max 1080p@30fps Features Shooting modes:

Photo

Portrait

Live Filters

Artificial intelligence:

Face Retouch

Mirror



Shooting modes:

Video Timelapse



Other features:

Snap-in Video Recording Comment It is adequate for single selfies, and 720p video is better.

CyberShack’s view – The Moto g24 4G 2024 is worth the extra $50

The g04 and the g24 are virtually identical apart from the processor and camera. The Moto g24 4G 2024 is a more accomplished performer that will bring a little more joy in use than its sibling.

It is a fine low-cost phone for city and suburbs use.

Moto g24 4G 2024 rating

We remind you that it is an entry-level phone, and we rate it as such.

Ratings New for 2024 – 70 is a pass mark. Features 75 All you need including a reasonable camera and 5GHz Wi-Fi. Value 75 It offers a little more usability than the bare necessities. Performance 75 It is a value SoC, and you get fit-for-purpose performance. It is not for gamers. Ease of Use 70 My UX adds some value to stock Android. At this level, no OS upgrade and two years of security patches are acceptable. Design 70 All PMMA plastic is fine – it looks like a more expensive smartphone. Rating out of 10 73 Final comment It is worth spending more to get a faster processor, more storage, a better camera and 5GHz Wi-Fi.

Moto g24 4G 2024

Pro 1 My UX is a light touch over Android. Good security policy 2 It is worth spending more to get this over the Moto g04 3 Reasonable battery life (but no charger) 4 Better camera than the g04 5 Seems smoother with less lag. Con 1 Mono speaker (all we expect) 2 It can get a little hot under load (as all Helio 85 can) 3 No charger inbox 4 Capital city/suburbs phone use only 5 Dull, inaccurate colour, poor viewing angle display

Moto g24 4G 2024 smartphone $229 7.3 Features 7.5/10

















Value 7.5/10

















Performance 7.5/10

















Ease of Use 7.0/10

















Design 7.0/10

















Pros My UX is a light touch over Android. Good security policy

It is worth spending more to get this over the Moto g04

Reasonable battery life (but no charger)

Better camera than the g04

Seems smoother with less lag. Cons Mono speaker (all we expect)

It can get a little hot under load (as all Helio 85 can)

No charger inbox

Capital city/suburbs phone use only

Dull, inaccurate colour, poor viewing angle display