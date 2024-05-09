Moto g24 4G 2024 – a step up is worth it (smartphone review)
The Moto G24 4G 2024 costs $229 – a $50 step up from the entry-level Moto G04—but for that, you get a better processor, more storage, faster Wi-Fi, and a significantly better camera.
Our Moto g04 4G 2024 – If $179 is all you have, then go for it review shows that you can get everything you need, but this review shows that $50 more gets you much more of what you want. Either is good value and has Motorola’s pedigree to back it up.
New review format
We are experimenting with our review format. Where we used to put all the raw data in tables at the end, we will now break them up and briefly comment on the various parts. Why? Readers who want to know more will paw over the tables. Readers who wish to see if it’s a good phone can just read the comments. Of course, we still have CyberShack’s’ View and rating explanation at the end – do make sure you read that.
We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.
We are also tightening up on grading. From now on, Pass, for example, means meeting expectations for the price bracket. We consider a Pass mark to be 70+/100 with extra points added for class-leading and excellence.
Australian Review: Moto g24 4G 2004, dual SIM, dedicated microSD, 4/128GB, Model XT2424-2
|Brand
|Motorola
|Model
|Motorola g24 4G 2024
|Model Number
|XT2424-2
|RAM/Storage Base
|4/128
|Price base
|$229
|Warranty months
|12 months retail
24-months Telco carrier
|Tier
|Entry-level
|Website
|Product Page
|From
|Motorola Online, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Bing Lee, Retravision, Australia Post, Big W, Officeworks
|Country of Origin
|China
|Company
|It is owned by Lenovo (founded in 1984), a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. Lenovo is the world’s largest PC maker. In 2014, Lenovo purchased Motorola Mobility from Google. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
|More
|CyberShack Motorola news and reviews
Cybershack smartphone news and reviews
|Test date
|1-7 May 2024
|Ambient temp
|15-18°
|Release
|Feb 2024
|Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)
|Please read Don’t buy a grey market smartphone (updated guide)
First Impression – Pass
It is largely identical to the Moto g04 with different colourways (I love the Ice Green), and the camera hump has two sensors and a separate flash.
I particularly like the way the rear camera hump flows over the matte, fingerprint-resistant PMMA back.
Apologies if you read the Moto G04 review first—much of the information is the same. The key differences are processor, storage, Wi-Fi, and Camera.
Screen – Pass
It is a fit for purpose720p IPS LCD 20.1:9 screen with a 60 or 90Hz fixed or stepped refresh rate. It does not list screen protection, so you may want to invest in a screen protector.
Two hundred nits brightness cannot defeat direct sunlight, and its off-angle viewing shows colour shifts and loss of definition. Summary – fit for purpose.
|Size
|6.6″
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D
|Flat with centre o-hole
|Resolution
|1612 x 720 (Same as Moto g04)
|PPI
|269
|Ratio
|20.1:9
|Screen to Body %
|84.9%
|Colours bits
|8-bit 16.7m colours
|Refresh Hz, adaptive.
|Auto or select 60 or 90Hz
|Response 120Hz
|N/A
|Nits typical, test
|Test 227
|Nits max, test
|High Brightness mode 537 nits (Test 522)
|Contrast
|Not specified (1100:1)
|sRGB
|Test 95%
|DCI-P3
|Not Tested
|Rec.2020 or other
|No
|Delta E (<4 is excellent)
|N/A, but above 4
|HDR Level
|SDR
|SDR Upscale
|No
|Blue Light Control
|Yes
|PWM if known
|No
|Daylight readable
|No
|Always on Display
|Peak display option
|Edge display
|No
|Accessibility
|Usual Android features
|DRM
|L1 for HD SDR content
|Gaming
|Not for gaming
|Screen protection
|Unknown
|Comment
|Blueish cast – best to use a Natural setting. Fit for purpose
Processor – Pass
More than 136 brands/models use the MediaTek Helio G85. It is a cheap and cheerful processor that has since largely been replaced by the MediaTek Dimensity 5G Systems on a Chip.
The 4GB RAM is virtually expandable (but it uses the slower 128GB eMMC 5.12 storage). Still, it is smooth enough during typical operations.
While it has benchmark speeds like the Moto g04 UNISOC T606, it seems to have more AI photo-processing performance, which shows in the photo samples.
|Brand, Model
|MediaTek Helio G85
It is used in 136 models and brands, including Motorola, OPPO, realme, and vivo.
|nm
|12
|Cores
|2 x 2GHz & 6 x 1.8GHz
|Modem
|4G Cat-7
|AI TOPS
|Estimate <4
|Geekbench 6 Single-core
|413
|Geekbench 6 multi-core
|1400
|Like
|Benchmarks
|GPU
|ARM Mali G52 MCP MP2
|GPU Test
|Open CL
|554
|Vulcan
|1034
|RAM, type
|4GB LPDDR4 (expandable to 8GB Virtual)
|Storage, free, type
|128GB eMMC 5.1 – slower than UFS storage.
|micro-SD
|Up to 1TB – dedicated slot
|CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained
|283
Jazz maximum 297
|CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained
|152
Jazz maximum 179
|CPDT microSD read, write MBps
|75/48
|CPDT external (mountable?) MBps
|1TB test unit identified in My Files but not seen in CPDT – not mountable
|Comment
|The processor adds some much-needed speed compared to the Moto G04. However, eMMC storage makes data transfers very slow.
|Throttle test
|Max GIPS
|159,403
|Average GIPS
|139,318
|Minimum GIPS
|108,712
|% Throttle
|26%
|CPU Temp
|55°
|Comment
|This is a 15-minute test under full load, similar to gaming or filming a very long video. It is acceptable for a phone used primarily for this purpose. All MediaTek 12nm chips run hot.
Comms – Pass
Where the g04 would only connect at 2.4GHz, this is fine on 5GHz as well. The signal strength is more stable, too, achieving 433Mbps (maximum) to past 10m from the router. We had no issues streaming 720p content or in file transfer.
|Wi-Fi Type, model
|Wi-Fi AC 2.4/5Ghz tested 5GHz.
|Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps
|-43/433/433 (maximum)
|Test 5m
|-44/433/433
|Test 10m
|-49/433/419
|BT Type
|5
|GPS single, dual
|Single 1m accuracy
|USB type
|USB-C 2.0 480Mbps
|ALT DP, DeX, Ready For
|No
|NFC
|Yes
|Ultra-wideband
|No
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
|Yes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive
|Gyro
|Yes
|e-Compass
|Yes
|Barometer
|Gravity
|Pedometer
|Ambient light
|Yes
|Hall sensor
|Proximity
|Yes
|Other
|Sensor Hub
|Comment
|Speeds as expected with Wi-Fi AC.
LTE and 5G
It gains points for dedicated dual SIMM and microSD slots and is suitable for all Australian 4G bands (not for use on international phones).
The MediaTek modem finds only one tower and connects at average signal strengths – typical of this 2020 chip. It does not find the adjacent four towers, so it is only suitable for city and suburban use.
|SIM
|Dual sim and dedicated microSD
|Active
|Only one active at a time
|Ring tone single, dual
|Dual
|VoLTE
|Carrier dependent
|Wi-Fi calling
|Carrier dependent
|4G Bands
|1/3/5/7/8/28/40/41
|Comment
|All Australian 4G bands
|5G sub-6Ghz
|N/A
|Comment
|N/A
|mmWave
|N/A
|Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
|DL/UL, ms
|14.5/8.7/32ms – below average
|Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW
|-87 to -92/631fW to 1.6pW – average single tower
|Tower 2
|No
|Tower 3
|No
|Tower 4
|No
|Comment
|Typical of low-cost MediaTek and strictly for areas with many towers – city and suburbs.
Battery – Passable
Nothing is wrong with the battery life—it loses points for not being supplied with a charger or cable. The good news is that it only uses 5V/2A/10W, so any older charger and USB-C cable will work. It will also recharge from a PC USB port, which may take longer.
The video loop was over 14 hours, the charge time was around two hours, and you should get two days of physical use between charges.
|mAh
|5000
|Charger, type, supplied
|Not supplied – 5V/3A/15W capable
Out tests did not see this above 5V/2A/10W.
|PD, QC level
|No PD, but you can use PD chargers.
|Qi, wattage
|N/A
|Reverse Qi or cable.
|N/A
|Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)
|Adaptive
|Charge 0-100%
|2 hours 12 minutes
| Charge Qi, W
Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge
|N/A
|Charge 5V, 2A
|Over 7 hours
|Video loop 50%, aeroplane
|14 hours 52 minutes
|PC Mark 3 battery
|13 hours 23 minutes
Accubattery 17 hours 49 minutes
|GFX Bench Manhattan battery
|Would not run – Typical of MediaTek
|GFX Bench T-Rex
|486.5 minutes (8.11 hours) 2972 frames
|Drain 100-0% full load screen on
|5 hours 8 minutes
Accubattery 4 hours 5 minutes
|mA full load
|1150-1250
|mA Watt idle Screen on
|250-350
|Estimate loss at max refresh
|N/A
|Estimate typical use
|A typical user should get two days.
|Comment
|Reasonable battery life, slowish charge times and no charger.
Sound – Passable
It is a mono speaker focusing on clear voice. It can decode Dolby Atmos and output via Bluetooth to earphones. Hands-free was a little soft, and it had no background noise cancelling.
|Speakers
|Mono earpiece in phone mode and mono bottom speaker in hands-free or music.
|Tuning
|No
|AMP
|AW87 mono
|Dolby Atmos decode
|Yes, for 2.0 earphones only
|Hi-Res
|No
|3.5mm
|Yes
|BT Codecs
|SBC, AAC, free aptX and aptX HD, LDAC, LHDC V3 and V5 16-bit/44100/48000
|Multipoint
|Unknown – likely not
|Dolby Atmos (DA)
|Smart, Music, Film, Game, Podcast, and Custom EQ
|EQ
|See DA
|Mics
|Single bottom mic
|Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
|Volume max
|80 – good
|Media (music)
|76
|Ring
|80
|Alarm
|80
|Notifications
|75
|Earpiece
|60 – good
|Hands-free
|Slightly low volume, no noise-cancelling, so keep it close to your face.
|BT headphones
|Average volume and channel separation
How does it sound? – Pass
We don’t usually test the native frequency response for a mono speaker – but we did anyway. It has no bass, almost no low-and-mid mid, decent high-mid and low-mid treble for clear voice and limited high treble.
If you use earphones for music, this is fine.
|Deep Bass 20-40Hz
|Nil
|Middle Bass 40-100Hz
|Nil
|High Bass 100-200Hz
|Starts at 100Hz and slowly builds to 1kHz
|Low Mid 200-400Hz
|Slowly building
|Mid 400-1000Hz
|Slowly building
|High-Mid 1-2kHz
|Flat
|Low Treble 2-4kHz
|Flat
|Mid Treble 4-6kHz
|Flat
|High Treble 6-10kHz
|Decline to 8kHz to avoid harshness and then climbs to 9kHz
|Dog Whistle 10-20kHz
|Flat to 18kHz, then off a cliff
|Sound Signature type
|Mid for clear voice. The music quality is poor, with no bass, treble, or vitality.
|Soundstage
|Mono – none
|Comment
|Suitable for voice but not for music.
Similar to the Moto g04
Build – Pass
It is well-built and should last a few years. We call out the lack of a charger and cable, but Motorola compensates with a silicon bumper cover.
|Size (H X W x D)
|163.49 × 74.53 x 7.99mm
|Weight grams
|181
|Front glass
|Not specified
|Rear material
|PMMA
|Frame
|PMMA
|IP rating
|IP52 Water-repellent coating
|Colours
|Matte Charcoal
Ice Green
Pink Lavender
|Pen, Stylus support
|No
|In the box
|Charger
|No
|USB cable
|No
|Buds
|No
|Bumper cover
|Yes
|Comment
|Loses points due to no included charger or cable
OS – Pass
This is a full-fat 64-bit Android. It has no OS upgrade but a reasonable two years of security patches from the launch date. Moto adds some excellent usability features, and its UI is a light touch over Android, so it is easy to use.
|Android
|Android 14
|Security patch date
|1 March 2024
|UI
|Display: Ambient display
Gestures: Fast torch, Three-finger screenshot, Sidebar, Double press power button, Press and hold power button
|OS upgrade policy
|No
|Security patch policy
|Two years of security patches from launch.
|Bloatware
|Booking.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok
|Other
|Moto apps – some duplicate Google apps.
|Comment
|There is a lot of added functionality in MY UX, which leaves the underlying Android alone.
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor location, type
|On power button – 8/10 test
|Face ID
|Yes – 2D only
|Other
|Usual pin etc.
|Comment
Moto g24 rear camera – Pass
Whereas the G04 has a single 16MP sensor, this has a Samsung SK5JN 50MP that bins to 12.5MP and a 2MP Macro sensor. It relies heavily on AI post-processing, which the Helio G85 does better than the G04 UNISOC.
|Rear Primary
|Wide
|MP
|50MP bins to 12.5MP
|Sensor
|Samsung S5KJN
|Focus
|PDAF
|f-stop
|1.8
|um
|.64 bins to 1.28
|FOV° (stated, actual)
|62.9 (H) x 74.9 (D)
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|Rear 2
|Macro
|MP
|2MP
|Sensor
|SmartSens SC202
|Focus
|Fixed 3-5cm
|f-stop
|2.4
|um
|1.75
|FOV (stated, actual)
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|No
|Video max
|Rear main camera: FHD (30fps)
Rear macro camera: HD (30 fps)
|Flash
|Yes
|Auto-HDR
|Yes
|Shooting modes:
Photo
Night Vision
Portrait
Live Filters
Panorama
Pro Mode (w/ Long Exposure)
Burst Shot
Digital Zoom (up to 4x)
Macro Vision
Artificial intelligence:
Google Lens™ integration
Auto Night Vision
Other features:
HDR
Timer
Assistive Grid
Leveller
Watermark
Barcode scanner
|QR code reader
|Yes
|Night mode
|No
Moto g24 4G 2024 Test shots
Moto g24 4G 2024 front camera – Pass
An 8MP fixed-focus selfie with a relatively tight field of view means it is for single selfies only (g04 5MP). It also seems happier with 720p@30fps video.
|MP
|8MP
|Sensor
|Samsung S5K4H7
|Focus
|FF
|f-stop
|2
|um
|1.12
|FOV (stated, actual)
|67.1 (H) X 79.4 (D)
|Stabilisation
|No
|Flash
|Screen fill
|Zoom
|No
|Video max
|1080p@30fps
|Features
|Shooting modes:
Photo
Portrait
Live Filters
Artificial intelligence:
Face Retouch
Mirror
Shooting modes:
Video Timelapse
Other features:
Snap-in Video Recording
|Comment
|It is adequate for single selfies, and 720p video is better.
CyberShack’s view – The Moto g24 4G 2024 is worth the extra $50
The g04 and the g24 are virtually identical apart from the processor and camera. The Moto g24 4G 2024 is a more accomplished performer that will bring a little more joy in use than its sibling.
It is a fine low-cost phone for city and suburbs use.
Moto g24 4G 2024 rating
We remind you that it is an entry-level phone, and we rate it as such.
|Ratings
|New for 2024 – 70 is a pass mark.
|Features
|75
|All you need including a reasonable camera and 5GHz Wi-Fi.
|Value
|75
|It offers a little more usability than the bare necessities.
|Performance
|75
|It is a value SoC, and you get fit-for-purpose performance. It is not for gamers.
|Ease of Use
|70
|My UX adds some value to stock Android. At this level, no OS upgrade and two years of security patches are acceptable.
|Design
|70
|All PMMA plastic is fine – it looks like a more expensive smartphone.
|Rating out of 10
|73
|Final comment
|It is worth spending more to get a faster processor, more storage, a better camera and 5GHz Wi-Fi.
Moto g24 4G 2024
|Pro
|1
|My UX is a light touch over Android. Good security policy
|2
|It is worth spending more to get this over the Moto g04
|3
|Reasonable battery life (but no charger)
|4
|Better camera than the g04
|5
|Seems smoother with less lag.
|Con
|1
|Mono speaker (all we expect)
|2
|It can get a little hot under load (as all Helio 85 can)
|3
|No charger inbox
|4
|Capital city/suburbs phone use only
|5
|Dull, inaccurate colour, poor viewing angle display
