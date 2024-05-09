Moto g24 4G 2024 – a step up is worth it (smartphone review)

The Moto G24 4G 2024 costs $229 – a $50 step up from the entry-level Moto G04—but for that, you get a better processor, more storage, faster Wi-Fi, and a significantly better camera.

Our Moto g04 4G 2024 – If $179 is all you have, then go for it review shows that you can get everything you need, but this review shows that $50  more gets you much more of what you want. Either is good value and has Motorola’s pedigree to back it up.

New review format

We are experimenting with our review format. Where we used to put all the raw data in tables at the end, we will now break them up and briefly comment on the various parts. Why? Readers who want to know more will paw over the tables. Readers who wish to see if it’s a good phone can just read the comments. Of course, we still have CyberShack’s’ View and rating explanation at the end – do make sure you read that.

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

We are also tightening up on grading. From now on, Pass, for example, means meeting expectations for the price bracket. We consider a Pass mark to be 70+/100 with extra points added for class-leading and excellence.

Australian Review: Moto g24 4G 2004, dual SIM, dedicated microSD, 4/128GB, Model XT2424-2

BrandMotorola
ModelMotorola g24 4G 2024
Model NumberXT2424-2
RAM/Storage Base4/128
   Price base$229
Warranty months12 months retail
24-months Telco carrier
 TierEntry-level
WebsiteProduct Page
FromMotorola Online, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Bing Lee, Retravision, Australia Post, Big W, Officeworks
Country of OriginChina
CompanyIt is owned by Lenovo (founded in 1984), a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. Lenovo is the world’s largest PC maker. In 2014, Lenovo purchased Motorola Mobility from Google. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
MoreCyberShack Motorola news and reviews
Cybershack smartphone news and reviews
Test date1-7 May 2024
Ambient temp15-18°
ReleaseFeb 2024
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)Please read Don’t buy a grey market smartphone (updated guide)

First Impression – Pass

It is largely identical to the Moto g04 with different colourways (I love the Ice Green), and the camera hump has two sensors and a separate flash.

I particularly like the way the rear camera hump flows over the matte, fingerprint-resistant PMMA back.

Apologies if you read the Moto G04 review first—much of the information is the same. The key differences are processor, storage, Wi-Fi, and Camera.

Screen – Pass

It is a fit for purpose720p IPS LCD 20.1:9 screen with a 60 or 90Hz fixed or stepped refresh rate. It does not list screen protection, so you may want to invest in a screen protector.

Two hundred nits brightness cannot defeat direct sunlight, and its off-angle viewing shows colour shifts and loss of definition. Summary – fit for purpose.

Size6.6″
TypeIPS LCD
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DFlat with centre o-hole
Resolution1612 x 720 (Same as Moto g04)
PPI269
Ratio20.1:9
Screen to Body %84.9%
Colours bits8-bit 16.7m colours
Refresh Hz, adaptive.Auto or select 60 or 90Hz
Response 120HzN/A
Nits typical, testTest 227
Nits max, testHigh Brightness mode 537 nits (Test 522)
ContrastNot specified (1100:1)
sRGBTest 95%
DCI-P3Not Tested
Rec.2020 or otherNo
Delta E (<4 is excellent)N/A, but above 4
HDR LevelSDR
SDR UpscaleNo
Blue Light ControlYes
PWM if knownNo
Daylight readableNo
Always on DisplayPeak display option
Edge displayNo
AccessibilityUsual Android features
DRML1 for HD SDR content
GamingNot for gaming
Screen protectionUnknown
CommentBlueish cast – best to use a Natural setting. Fit for purpose

Processor – Pass

More than 136 brands/models use the MediaTek Helio G85. It is a cheap and cheerful processor that has since largely been replaced by the MediaTek Dimensity 5G Systems on a Chip.

The 4GB RAM is virtually expandable (but it uses the slower 128GB eMMC 5.12 storage). Still, it is smooth enough during typical operations.

While it has benchmark speeds like the Moto g04 UNISOC T606, it seems to have more AI photo-processing performance, which shows in the photo samples.

Brand, ModelMediaTek Helio G85
It is used in 136 models and brands, including Motorola, OPPO, realme, and vivo.
nm12
Cores2 x 2GHz & 6 x 1.8GHz
Modem4G Cat-7
AI TOPSEstimate <4
Geekbench 6 Single-core413
Geekbench 6 multi-core1400
LikeBenchmarks
GPUARM Mali G52 MCP MP2
GPU Test
Open CL554
Vulcan1034
RAM, type4GB LPDDR4 (expandable to 8GB Virtual)
Storage, free, type128GB eMMC 5.1 – slower than UFS storage.
micro-SDUp to 1TB – dedicated slot
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained283
Jazz maximum 297
CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained152
Jazz maximum 179
CPDT microSD read, write MBps75/48
CPDT external (mountable?) MBps1TB test unit identified in My Files but not seen in CPDT – not mountable
CommentThe processor adds some much-needed speed compared to the Moto G04. However, eMMC storage makes data transfers very slow.
Throttle test
Max GIPS159,403
Average GIPS139,318
Minimum GIPS108,712
% Throttle26%
CPU Temp55°
CommentThis is a 15-minute test under full load, similar to gaming or filming a very long video. It is acceptable for a phone used primarily for this purpose. All MediaTek 12nm chips run hot.
Moto g24 4G 2024

Comms – Pass

Where the g04 would only connect at 2.4GHz, this is fine on 5GHz as well. The signal strength is more stable, too, achieving 433Mbps (maximum) to past 10m from the router. We had no issues streaming 720p content or in file transfer.

Wi-Fi Type, modelWi-Fi AC 2.4/5Ghz tested 5GHz.
Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps-43/433/433 (maximum)
Test 5m-44/433/433
Test 10m-49/433/419
BT Type5
GPS single, dualSingle 1m accuracy
USB typeUSB-C 2.0 480Mbps
ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForNo
NFCYes
Ultra-widebandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive
   GyroYes
   e-CompassYes
   Barometer
   Gravity
   Pedometer
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensor
   ProximityYes
   OtherSensor Hub
CommentSpeeds as expected with Wi-Fi AC.

LTE and 5G

It gains points for dedicated dual SIMM and microSD slots and is suitable for all Australian 4G bands (not for use on international phones).

The MediaTek modem finds only one tower and connects at average signal strengths – typical of this 2020 chip. It does not find the adjacent four towers, so it is only suitable for city and suburban use.

SIMDual sim and dedicated microSD
   ActiveOnly one active at a time
Ring tone single, dualDual
VoLTECarrier dependent
Wi-Fi callingCarrier dependent
4G Bands1/3/5/7/8/28/40/41
CommentAll Australian 4G bands
5G sub-6GhzN/A
CommentN/A
mmWaveN/A
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
  DL/UL, ms14.5/8.7/32ms – below average
   Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW-87 to -92/631fW to 1.6pW – average single tower
   Tower 2No
   Tower 3No
   Tower 4No
CommentTypical of low-cost MediaTek and strictly for areas with many towers – city and suburbs.
The best reading – only finds one tower so it is best for city and suburbs.

Battery – Passable

Nothing is wrong with the battery life—it loses points for not being supplied with a charger or cable. The good news is that it only uses 5V/2A/10W, so any older charger and USB-C cable will work. It will also recharge from a PC USB port, which may take longer.

The video loop was over 14 hours, the charge time was around two hours, and you should get two days of physical use between charges.

mAh5000
Charger, type, suppliedNot supplied – 5V/3A/15W capable
Out tests did not see this above 5V/2A/10W.
 PD, QC levelNo PD, but you can use PD chargers.
Qi, wattageN/A
Reverse Qi or cable.N/A
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)Adaptive
   Charge 0-100%2 hours 12 minutes
   Charge Qi, W
Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge		N/A
   Charge 5V, 2AOver 7 hours
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane14 hours 52 minutes
   PC Mark 3 battery13 hours 23 minutes
Accubattery 17 hours 49 minutes
   GFX Bench Manhattan batteryWould not run – Typical of MediaTek
   GFX Bench T-Rex486.5 minutes (8.11 hours) 2972 frames
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on5 hours 8 minutes
Accubattery 4 hours 5 minutes
   mA full load1150-1250
   mA Watt idle Screen on250-350
   Estimate loss at max refreshN/A
   Estimate typical useA typical user should get two days.
CommentReasonable battery life, slowish charge times and no charger.

Sound – Passable

It is a mono speaker focusing on clear voice. It can decode Dolby Atmos and output via Bluetooth to earphones. Hands-free was a little soft, and it had no background noise cancelling.

SpeakersMono earpiece in phone mode and mono bottom speaker in hands-free or music.
TuningNo
AMPAW87 mono
Dolby Atmos decodeYes, for 2.0 earphones only
Hi-ResNo
3.5mmYes
BT CodecsSBC, AAC, free aptX and aptX HD, LDAC, LHDC V3 and V5 16-bit/44100/48000
MultipointUnknown – likely not
Dolby Atmos (DA)Smart, Music, Film, Game, Podcast, and Custom EQ
EQSee DA
MicsSingle bottom mic
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max80 – good
   Media (music)76
   Ring80
   Alarm80
   Notifications75
   Earpiece60 – good
   Hands-freeSlightly low volume, no noise-cancelling, so keep it close to your face.
   BT headphonesAverage volume and channel separation

How does it sound? – Pass

We don’t usually test the native frequency response for a mono speaker – but we did anyway. It has no bass, almost no low-and-mid mid, decent high-mid and low-mid treble for clear voice and limited high treble.

Moto g24 4G 2024

If you use earphones for music, this is fine.

Deep Bass 20-40HzNil
Middle Bass 40-100HzNil
High Bass 100-200HzStarts at 100Hz and slowly builds to 1kHz
Low Mid 200-400HzSlowly building
Mid 400-1000HzSlowly building
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlat
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlat
Mid Treble 4-6kHzFlat
High Treble 6-10kHzDecline to 8kHz to avoid harshness and then climbs to 9kHz
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzFlat to 18kHz, then off a cliff
Sound Signature typeMid for clear voice. The music quality is poor, with no bass, treble, or vitality.
 SoundstageMono – none
CommentSuitable for voice but not for music.
Similar to the Moto g04

Build – Pass

It is well-built and should last a few years. We call out the lack of a charger and cable, but Motorola compensates with a silicon bumper cover.

Size (H X W x D)163.49 × 74.53 x 7.99mm
Weight grams181
Front glassNot specified
Rear materialPMMA
FramePMMA
IP ratingIP52 Water-repellent coating
ColoursMatte Charcoal
Ice Green
Pink Lavender
Pen, Stylus supportNo
In the box
   ChargerNo
   USB cableNo
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverYes
CommentLoses points due to no included charger or cable

OS – Pass

This is a full-fat 64-bit Android. It has no OS upgrade but a reasonable two years of security patches from the launch date. Moto adds some excellent usability features, and its UI is a light touch over Android, so it is easy to use.

AndroidAndroid 14
Security patch date1 March 2024
UIDisplay: Ambient display
Gestures: Fast torch, Three-finger screenshot, Sidebar, Double press power button, Press and hold power button
OS upgrade policyNo
Security patch policyTwo years of security patches from launch.
BloatwareBooking.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok
OtherMoto apps – some duplicate Google apps.
CommentThere is a lot of added functionality in MY UX, which leaves the underlying Android alone.
Security
Fingerprint sensor location, typeOn power button – 8/10 test
Face IDYes – 2D only
OtherUsual pin etc.
Comment

Moto g24 rear camera – Pass

Whereas the G04 has a single 16MP sensor, this has a Samsung SK5JN 50MP that bins to 12.5MP and a 2MP Macro sensor. It relies heavily on AI post-processing, which the Helio G85 does better than the G04 UNISOC.

Rear PrimaryWide
  MP50MP bins to 12.5MP
   SensorSamsung S5KJN
   FocusPDAF
   f-stop1.8
   um.64 bins to 1.28
  FOV° (stated, actual)62.9 (H) x 74.9 (D)
   StabilisationNo
   Zoom
Rear 2Macro
   MP2MP
   SensorSmartSens SC202
   FocusFixed 3-5cm
   f-stop2.4
   um1.75
  FOV (stated, actual)
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo
   Video maxRear main camera: FHD (30fps)
Rear macro camera: HD (30 fps)
   FlashYes
   Auto-HDRYes
Shooting modes:
Photo
Night Vision
Portrait
Live Filters
Panorama
Pro Mode (w/ Long Exposure)
Burst Shot
Digital Zoom (up to 4x)
Macro Vision
Artificial intelligence:
Google Lens™ integration
Auto Night Vision
Other features:
HDR
Timer
Assistive Grid
Leveller
Watermark
Barcode scanner
   QR code readerYes
   Night modeNo

Moto g24 4G 2024 Test shots

Moto g24 4G 2024
The ‘binned’ photo has good colour depth. HDR is lacking in the shadows but otherwise a superior shot to the Moto g04.
Moto g24 4G 2024
4X limit of digital zoom. Its OK – the foreground is well focused butthe background (trees) is full of noise.
Moto g24 4G 2024
It has a 2MP macro and it is critical to get 3-5cm from the subject. Not as crisp as I have seen.
Moto g24 4G 2024
While the ducks beak and book are in focus everything past that is soft.
Moto g24 4G 2024
Office light is fine – colours are OK but the dog’s face and ears are grey (they should be jet black).
Moto g24 4G 2024
It has a portrait setting but the lack of a human subject means it cannot do effective broken – instead softening everything.
Moto g24 4G 2024
<40 lumens. This is real surprise – binning helps keep the colours and reduce noise but the monitor screens are blown out.
Moto g24 4G 2024
Night mode – a bigger surprise with excellent colours, screen details and you can see the stitching on the chair. There is a slight camera shutter delay while it processes the image.

Moto g24 4G 2024 front camera – Pass

An 8MP fixed-focus selfie with a relatively tight field of view means it is for single selfies only (g04 5MP). It also seems happier with 720p@30fps video.

  MP8MP
   SensorSamsung S5K4H7
   FocusFF
   f-stop2
   um1.12
  FOV (stated, actual)67.1 (H) X 79.4 (D)
   StabilisationNo
   FlashScreen fill
   ZoomNo
   Video max1080p@30fps
    FeaturesShooting modes:
Photo
Portrait
Live Filters
Artificial intelligence:
Face Retouch
Mirror

Shooting modes:
Video Timelapse

Other features:
Snap-in Video Recording
CommentIt is adequate for single selfies, and 720p video is better.

CyberShack’s view – The Moto g24 4G 2024 is worth the extra $50

The g04 and the g24 are virtually identical apart from the processor and camera. The Moto g24 4G 2024 is a more accomplished performer that will bring a little more joy in use than its sibling.

It is a fine low-cost phone for city and suburbs use.

