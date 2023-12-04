Google Pixel 8 and Pro – a deep-dive smartphone review
The highly anticipated Google Pixel 8 and Pro share the same basic internals but, as we found, offer different feature sets and user experiences. Are they worth the investment? Read on.
Google wants you to forgo the usual ‘speeds and feeds’ review and take its word that the future is all about AI and what it can do for you. The Google Pixel 8 and Pro certainly have some nice AI camera features, but we question if Joe and Jane Average are ready to use them. If not, they only need a decent phone with a great camera and many of the AI features are making their way into Android and the makers’ UIs.
And its desire to eschew ‘speeds and feeds’ means that it does not want to compete with other flagships like the Samsung Galaxy 23 Ultra (Qualcomm SD8 Gen 2), OPPO FindX6 Pro or N3 Fold (ditto), Motorola Edge+/40Pro (ditto) excellent SD8 Gen 1 flagship from Motorola like its iconic Razr or ThinkPhone.
Regrettably, for Google, CyberShack likes ‘speeds and feeds’, and we find precisely what Google eschews – that no features are flagship class leading.
This is a side-by-side review where we will break down the components and comment on each. If you are in a hurry, just read the comments. ‘Test’ means independently tested regardless of any Google claims.
We recommend that you read our review companion, which deep-dives into aspects of each. Google Pixel 8 Pro and 8 – which one? (review companion).
Australian Review: Google Pixel 8 and Pro
|Brand
|Model
|Google Pixel 8 Pro
|Google Pixel 8
|Model Number
|G1MNW
|GPJ41
|Price Base
|12/128GB
|8/128GB
|Price base
|$1699
Bay, Obsidian, Porcelain
Cases from $44.95-$109.99
30W charger and 3W cable $45
Qi 23W Pixel Stand Gen 2 $119
|$1199
Hazel, Obsidian, Rose
Same
|Price 2
|12/256GB $1799
|8/256GB $1299
|Price 3
|12/512GB $1999
|N/A
|Warranty months
|24 months
|Same
|Tier
|Flagship
|Entry-level flagship
|Website
|Product Page
|Product Page
|From
|Google Online, Harvey Norman, JB H-Fi, Office Works.
Telcos offer monthly phone repayment and mobile data plans: Optus, Telstra, and Vodafone.
|Same
|Country of Origin
|China
|Same
|Company
|Google is a giant company that started with a search engine. It is now one of the largest advertising platforms in the world. It is behind the Android and Chrome operating systems.
|Same
|More
|CyberShack Google news and reviews
CyberShack smartphone reviews
|Same
|Test date
|November 2023
|Same
|Ambient temp
|20-25°
|Same
|Release
|October 2023
|Same
|Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)
|Warranty is only valid with genuine Australian stock. Wi-Fi 6E/7 requires Australian firmware for its bands. A genuine phone has the R-NZ C-Tick About Phone>Regulatory Labels and the AU warranty under About>Phone>Limited Warranty.
|Same
We use Fail (below expectations), Passable (meets low expectations), Pass (meets expectations), Pass+ (near Exceed but not class-leading) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. You can click on most images for an enlargement. Where there are two columns the 8 Pro is on the left.
First impression – Pass+
If you like Google design cues, then you will love these. It is a typical Google Pixel with a rear metal camera bar and earthy colours. The 8 Pro has a Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (GGV2) back that seems more fingerprint-resistant than the 8 with a Gorilla Glass Victus (GGV) back.
Screen – Pass
It is a decent, bright, daylight readable colour screen, but at 8-bit colour is quite outclassed by other flagships.
This is an 8-bit/16.7m colour screen, whereas flagships (except for Samsung) have moved to 10-bit/1.07 billion colour screens. We can see the difference between photo and video image previews and the end result. The screen does not support Dolby Vision (it should), and there is colour banding/haloing on HDR10/+ videos.
Screen specs
|Size
|6.7″
|6.2″
|Type
|LPTO OLED
|OLED
|Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D
|Flat
|Same
|Resolution
|2992 x 1344
(Screen can run in ‘High Resolution’ – lower pixels 2244 x 1008)
|2400 x 1080
|PPI
|489
|427
|Ratio
|20:9
|Same
|Screen to Body %
|87.4%
|85.5%
|Colours bits
|8-bit/16.7m colours
Google calls this 24-bit (3 x 8-bit RGB) – it is not.
|Same
|Refresh Hz, adaptive
|1-120Hz Adaptive
|Fixed 60 or adaptive 60/120Hz
|Response 120Hz
|N/A
|N/A
|Nits typical, test
|Not disclosed (Test 960)
|Not disclosed
(Test 923)
|Nits max, test
|1600 nits HDR 100% screen (Test 1460)
2400 nits peak brightness in a 5% window (test 2323)
|1400 nits HDR 100% screen (Test 1235)
2000 nits peak brightness in a 5% window (Test 1890)
|Contrast
|Infinite 1,000,000:1
|Same
|sRGB
|Not disclosed (Test Natural setting 100% sRGB)
|Same
|DCI-P3
|This is an 8-bit/16.7m colour screen, whereas flagships (except for Samsung) have moved to 10-bit/1.07 billion colour screens. We can see the difference between photo and video image previews and the end result. The screen does not support Dolby Vision (it should), and there is colour banding/haloing on HDR10/+ videos.
|Test 87% of 16.7m colour gamut)
|Rec.2020 or other
|N/A
Note there are no calibration settings.
|Same
|Delta E (<4 is excellent)
|<1
|Same
|HDR Level
|HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ (No Dolby Vision)
|Same
|SDR Upscale
|No
|Same
|Blue Light Control
|No
|Same
|PWM if known
|120Hz <50% brightness
240Hz >50% Brightness
Quite a noticeable flicker that could cause issues for PWM-sensitive users.
|Same
|Daylight readable
|Yes
|Same
|Always on Display
|Yes, and At a Glance
|Same
|Edge display
|No
|Same
|Accessibility
|All Android features
|All Android features
|DRM
|L1 for FHD, SDR and HDR (1080p max)
|Same
|Gaming
|<2ms GTG
|Same
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Comment
|Disappointing screen preview and photo colour match.
|Same
Processor – Pass
The Google Tensor G3 falls well behind current flagships using the Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1, 2, or 3 System-on-a-Chip (40-60% in raw speed). In addition, its modem is only for city use, and you can’t mount a live storage external SSD.
|Brand, Model
|Google Tensor G3 (made by Samsung based on its older Exynos 4nm LPP technology)
Titan M2 security co-processor
|Same
|nm
|4
|Same
|Cores
|1×3.0GHz & 4×2.45GHz & 4×2.15GHz using older ARM designs
|Same
|Modem
|Samsung Exynos 5300 modem
|Same
|AI TOPS
|Google Tensor NPU
|Same
|Geekbench 6 Single-core
|1764
|1653
|Geekbench 6 multi-core
|4584
|4218
|Like
|Single Core SD8 Gen 2
Muti-Core SD8 Gen 1
|Same
|GPU
|Mali-G715 (Ray tracing not supported)
|Same
|GPU Test
|Open CL
|5286
|4972
|Like
|SD8+ Gen 1
|Same
|Vulcan
|5963
|6050
|RAM, type
|12GB LPDDR5
|8GB LPDDR5
|Storage, free, type
|128GB UFS 3.1 (95GB Free)
|Same
|micro-SD
|No
|No
|CPDT internal seq. Read MBps
|972
(Jazz Diskbench 1293)
|1060 (Jazz Diskbench 1355)
|CPDT internal seq. write MBps
|206
(Jass Diskbench 207)
|134
(Jazz Diskbench 137 – longer disk latency)
|CPDT microSD read, write MBps
|N/A
|N/A
|CPDT external (mountable?) MBps
|Files finds it as an OTG for cut and paste but not as a mountable device and it will not speed test.
|Same
|Comment
|What a waste! A USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 interface that does not support mountable drives or Alt DP audio/video/data/charging streams. It is like Google only wants you to use its Cloud and Chromecast.
|Same
Throttle test – Fail
We ran several tests on each phone at ambient temperatures from 20-25°. 40% throttling is not acceptable to gamers or power users.
|Max GIPS
|290498 (258475)
|250533 (272569)
|Average GIPS
|212063 (195924)
|167857 (202246)
|Minimum GIPS
|154544 (177830)
|132782 (178260)
|% Throttle
|40% (29%)
|42% (30%)
|CPU Temp
|50° but case measured 43° (warm)
|Same
|Comment
|We ran several throttle tests and received wildly variable results. The two shown are the best and worst. We suspect the differences are due to firmware updates between tests and the fact that Google appears to have slowed the SoC from 290K to 258K GIPS.
|Same
Comms – Pass
We had issues with Wi-Fi auto-ranging between bands requiring disable/enable of Wi-Fi to change bands.
|Wi-Fi Type, model
|Wi-Fi 7 BE Tri-band 2.4/5/6Ghz
|Same
|Test 2m -dBm, Mbps
|-22/2401 (good)
|-20/2401 (good)
|Test 5m
|-44/2401
|-43/2401
|Test 10m
|-51/1729 (15m -62/1297)
|-51/1921 (15m -60/1297)
|BT Type
|5.3
|5.3
|GPS single, dual
|Dual – accuracy to <2m
|Same
|USB type
|USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 10Mbps is only partially implemented.
|Same
|ALT DP, DeX, Ready For
|No
Supports Chromecast but not USB-C to HDMI or DP.
|Same
|NFC
|Yes
|Same
|Ultra-wideband
|Yes
|No
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Same
|Gyro
|Combo with Accelerator
|Same
|e-Compass
|Yes
|Same
|Barometer
|Yes
|Yes
|Gravity
|Pedometer
|Ambient light
|Yes
|Same
|Hall sensor
|Proximity
|Yes
|Same
|Other
|Temperature – not for medical use – varies by up to 1°
|No
|Comment
|We are disappointed that Google persists in not using the USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port for video/audio/data. You cannot attach a UBS-C to USB-C/HDMI/DP cable and screen mirror, let alone use Android 14 Desktop mode (Beta). For many, this is a deal breaker.
Wi-Fi speeds varied wildly and required disable/enable Wi-Fi to change bands.
|Same
4/5G – Pass(able)
For city and suburbs use only – unacceptable for a flagship phone.
|SIM
|Single SIM and eSIM or dual eSIM
|Same
|Active
|Single Active
|Same
|Ring tone single, dual
|Single
|Same
|VoLTE
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi calling
|Yes
|Yes
|4G Bands
|1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/30/32/38/40/41/42/46/48/66/71
|Same
|Comment
|World phone
|Same
|5G sub-6Ghz
|1/2/3/5/7/8/12/20/25/28/30/38/40/41/66/71/75/76/77/78
|1/2/3/5/7/8/12/20/25/26/28/29/30/38/40/41/48/66/70/71/77/78
|Comment
|World phone
|World phone
|mmWave
|US Market only n257/258/260/261
|No
|Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
|UL, DL, ms
|Would not run
|Same
|Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW
|-87/2pW
|Same
|Tower 2
|No
|Same
|Tower 3
|No
|Same
|Tower 4
|No
|Same
|Comment
|Flagship phones should have good signal strength in all areas. It is disappointing that it is strictly a city and suburbs phone where there is good tower coverage.
|Same
Battery – Pass
Performs as expected, but no charger inbox, and fairly slow charging loses points.
|mAh
|5050mAh
|4575mAh
|Charger, type, supplied
|Not supplied.
Claimed 30W chargeable
Test 9V/3A/27W
|Not supplied.
Claimed 27W chargeable
Test 9V/2.7A/25W
|PD, QC level
|3 – any PD or PPS charger will work
|Same
|Qi, wattage
|23W using Pixel stand; otherwise 15W
|18W using Pixel stand; otherwise 15W
|Reverse Qi or cable.
|Yes – <5W
|Same
|Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)
|Adaptive
|Same
|Charge 0-100%
|1 hour 50 minutes
|1 hour 27 minutes
| Charge Qi, W
Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge
|6 hours
|6 hours
|Video loop 50%, aeroplane
|16 hours 56 minutes
|17 hours 12 minutes
|PC Mark 3 battery
|13 hours 52 minutes
Accubattery 15 hours
|15 hours
Accubattery 16 hours 37 minutes
|GFX Bench Manhattan battery
|Hung – out of memory
|Same
|GFX Bench T-Rex
|352 minutes (5.87 hours) 6209 frames
|348.8 (5.81 hours) 6728 frames
|Drain 100-0% full load screen on
|4 hours 28 minutes
|6 hours 29 minutes
|mA full load
|2000-2200mA
|1800-2000mA
|mA Watt idle Screen on
|300-350mA
|250-300mA
|Estimate loss at max refresh
|Tested on Adaptive
|Same
|Estimate typical use
|Google advertises up to 24 hours of typical use. Heavy users (gamers) will get 4-5 hours screen on. We think it’s a retrograde step not to include a charger inbox. Although tests were done with a Google 30W charger, we found that other PD/PPS chargers did not charge a 9V/3A/27W, tending to charge at 9V/2A/18W.
|Same
|Comment
|The result is commensurate with a flagship phone, e.g., one day’s use.
|Same
Sound – Pass(able)
It has a very basic sound system with mismatched top and bottom speakers and no Dolby Atmos, 3D spatial sound or EQ.
|Speakers
|Forward-firing earpiece and bottom-firing speaker
|Same
|Tuning
|N/A
|Same
|AMP
|Exynos
|Same
|Dolby Atmos decode
|No
|Same
|Hi-Res
|No
|Same
|3.5mm
|No
|Same
|BT Codecs
|SBC, AAC, royalty-free aptX and HD, LDAC
|Same
|Multipoint
|Yes
|Same
|Dolby Atmos (DA)
|No
|Same
|EQ
|No
|Same
|Mics
|Three, including one for noise reduction
|Same
|Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
|Volume max
|80
|80
|Media (music)
|80
|80
|Ring
|75
|71
|Alarm
|79
|78
|Notifications
|76
|75
|Earpiece
|60
|60
|Hands-free
|Three mics offer some noise reduction, and AI enhances that. Stereo video recording.
|Same
|BT headphones
|Excellent BT signal but only supports a limited range of codecs.
|Same
Sound quality – Fail
What can we say? It is fine for clear voice, but that is it.
|Deep Bass 20-40Hz
|Nil
|Same
|Middle Bass 40-100Hz
|Nil
|Same
|High Bass 100-200Hz
|Almost nil
|Same
|Low Mid 200-400Hz
|Almost nil – a long, slow build
|Same
|Mid 400-1000Hz
|still slow building
|Same
|High-Mid 1-2kHz
|Flat (at last)
|Same
|Low Treble 2-4kHz
|flattish
|Same but clipping
|Mid Treble 4-6kHz
|Declining
|Same
|High Treble 6-10kHz
|Declining
|Same
|Dog Whistle 10-20kHz
|Flat but too low to make any difference.
|Same
|Sound Signature type
|This is one of the worst music sound signatures I have listened to. No low/mid/high-bass, clipped and slowly building mid (no vibrancy), 1-4kHz for clear voice is fine, almost no significant treble.
|Same
|Soundstage
|There is a bias towards the bottom speaker. The sound stage is as wide as the device. DA content makes no difference at all.
|Same
|Comment
|If you like listening to audio or video on phone speakers, this is not for you.
|Same
Build – Pass+
If you like Google design, you will love this. It is just that bit different.
|Size (H X W x D)
|162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8
|150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9
|Weight grams
|213
|187
|Front glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Rear material
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Frame
|100% recycled content in polished aluminium housing.
|100% recycled content in painted aluminium housing
|IP rating
|IP68
|Same
|Colours
|Bay, Obsidian, Porcelain
|Hazel, Obsidian, Rose
|Pen, Stylus support
|Not really
|Same
|In the box
|Charger
|No
|Same
|USB cable
|1m USB-C to USB-C 2.0 3W cable
|Same
|Buds
|No
|Same
|Bumper cover
|No
|Same
|Comment
|Well-made. No charger inbox loses points.
|Same
OS – Exceed
Google sets the bar extremely high, and it will be interesting to see if others follow suit.
|Android
|14 Includes 7 years of feature drop updates
|Same
|Security patch date
|5 November 2023
|Same
|UI
|Pure Android with some Google modifications
|Same
|OS upgrade policy
|7 years
|Same
|Security patch policy
|7 years
|Same
|Bloatware
|GoPro Quik
Spotify
TikTok
|Same
|Other
|All Google Suite apps
|Same
|Comment
|Pure Android and the best upgrade policy, bar none. I am still exploring Android 14, but it has many new features.
|Same
Security – Pass+
While Google has good security, it is expected in flagships – Samsung Knox, Motorola ThinkShield, OPPO’s private folders and more. Interestingly it uses AI to make 2D face ID secure.
|Fingerprint sensor location, type
|Under glass
|Same
|Face ID
|Secure Face unlock
Uses AI to allow a 2D image to meet security standards.
|Same
|Comment
|VPN by Google One at no extra cost
End-to-end security designed by Google
Multi-layer hardware security: Tensor security core, Titan security chip and Trusty (Trusted Execution Environment)
Anti-malware and anti-phishing protection, including support for passkeys
Automatic security checks and privacy controls with Security and Privacy hub
Camera and mic toggles
Private Compute Core
Android System Intelligence
Android Messages end-to-end encryption and Android backup encryption
|Same
Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro rear camera – Exceed/Pass+
Both use the Samsung GN2 50MP2 sensor that bins to 12.5MP, producing pleasing day and night stills and videos. But three things diminish an otherwise excellent performance. Bokeh (background blur), artifacts (from AI processing) and particularly image preview (not matching the screen) need improvement.
The Google Pixel 8 uses the primary sensor for almost everything, so its weakness is zoom (8X digital) and no macro (if you need this). It extensively uses AI to post-process shots and scores well in DXOMark ratings. The 12MP ultra-wide is simply for wider shots, and these are competent. The single-point ToF sensor is for depth – bokeh. If it does not find a human face or a subject large enough to measure distance, bokeh is wrong.
The Google Pixel 8 Pro has three sensors, all of which bin to allow for AI post-processing. It scores very well in DXOMark as fifth best (at test time). While the 50/12.5MP primary sensor still does much of the work it mainly is for the ‘point-and-shoot capability’. The 48/12MP Telephoto takes over for any zoom (5X Optical and up to 30X digital). The 48/12MP ultrawide is for wider shots and doubles as an excellent macro. The ToF 8×8 point sensor allows for background and foreground blur.
The FIR thermometer is not medical grade, and our tests show it can vary by up to 4°C from a medical thermometer. It has a range of about 5cm, and Google says that it will likely use the feature in future AI applications. At the moment it is not the reason to buy.
Photos are presented in brackets to show differences. 8 Pro is the left column or as noted.
Google Pixel 8 and Pro sensors
|Rear Primary
|Wide
|Wide
|MP
|50MP bins to 12.5MP
|Same
|Sensor
|Samsung 50MP Quad/Nona Bayer GN2
|Focus
|Octa PD
|f-stop
|f/1.68
|um
|1.2
|FOV° (stated, actual)
|82
|Stabilisation
|OIS and EIS
|Zoom
|1X (above this handled by Telepphoto)
|8X
|Rear 2
|Ultrawide/Macro
|Ultrawide
|MP
|48MP bins to 12MP
|12MP
|Sensor
|Sony IMX787
|Sony IMX386
|Focus
|Quad PDAF
|f-stop
|f/1.95
|f/1.68
|um
|0.8 bins to 1.6
|1.25
|FOV (stated, actual)
|125.5°
|125.8°
|Stabilisation
|Zoom
|Rear 3
|Telephoto
|N/A
|MP
|48MP bins to 12MP
|Sensor
|Samsung GM5
|Focus
|Quad PD
|f-stop
|f/2.8
|um
|0.7 bins to 1.4
|FOV (stated, actual)
|21.8°
|Stabilisation
|OIS and EIS
|Zoom
|5X Optical and up to 30X digital
|Rear 4
|Time of Flight sensor STM VL53L8 8×8 points
|Time Of Flight sensor STM VL53L1 single point measures depth between 4-10m
|MP
|FIR thermometer MLX90632
|Special
DXO Rating 153
DXO Rating 148
|Video max
|4K@60fps
4K@30fps HDR
|4K@60fps
4K@30fps HDR
|Flash
|Dual
|Single
|Auto-HDR
|Auto HDR still and video
|Still
|QR code reader
|Google Lens
|Google Lens
|Night mode
|AI
|AI
Features (supplied by Google)
Items in bold are 8 Pro only
|Pro controls
High-resolution images
Ultra HDR
Magic Editor*
Best take*
Macro Focus
Magic Eraser*
Photo Unblur*
Motion mode
Real Tone
Face Unblur
Panorama
Manual white balancing
Locked Folder
Night Sight
Astrophotography
Top Shot
Portrait mode
Portrait Light
Super Res Zoom
Motion auto-focus
Frequent Faces
Dual exposure controls
Live HDR+
Audio
Audio Magic Eraser*
Stereo recording
Speech enhancement
Wind noise reduction
Audio zoom
Audio Magic Eraser*
Video Boost*
Night Sight Video*
Macro Focus Video
10-bit HDR video
Cinematic Blur
Cinematic Pan
Slo-mo video support up to 240 FPS
4K timelapse with stabilisation
Astrophotography timelapse
Optical image stabilisation
Fused Video Stabilisation
4K Cinematic Pan video stabilisation
4K locked video stabilisation
1080p active video stabilisation
Digital zoom up to 20×13
Video formats: HEVC (H.265), AVC (H.264)
* requires Google Photo cloud
Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro front camera – Pass
|MP
|10.5
|10.5
|Sensor
|Samsung 3J1
|Samsung 3J1
|Focus
|AF
|Fixed
|f-stop
|2.2
|2.2
|um
|1.22
|1.22
|FOV (stated, actual)
|95°
|95°
|Stabilisation
|No
|No
|Flash
|Screen fill
|Screen fill
|Zoom
|No
|No
|Video max
|4K@60fps
|4K@60fps
|Features
|Comment
|The selfie is adequate and overall the true-tone skin colour matches well. It is a wide angle for small groups.
Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro ratings
|Features
|85
|80
|This is hard. As a smartphone, it rates below other flagships. As an AI phone, it gains some points, but the question is, will you use these enough to warrant purchasing this over another flagship?
|Several software features (mainly the camera) are depreciated compared to the Pro, but overall, it’s a good, serviceable phone.
|Value
|85
|85
|Ditto for Features – it does not stack up on speeds and feeds.
|Ditto for Features – it does not stack up on speeds and feeds.
|Performance
|75
|75
|The Tensor G3 throttles badly. The Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1/2 is 40-60% faster.
|The Tensor G3 throttles badly. The Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1/2 is 40-60% faster.
|Ease of Use
|80
|80
|A two-edged sword. Tech-savvy users will try the AI camera features, but I suspect most will simply point-and-shoot.
|A two-edged sword. Tech-savvy users will try the AI camera features, but I suspect most will simply point-and-shoot.
|Design
|90
|90
|I don’t mind Google styling – it is different in a sea of glass slabs.
|I don’t mind Google styling – it is different in a sea of glass slabs.
|Rating out of 100
|83
|82
|Final comment
|While it is an evolution of the Pixel 7 Pro, it is more about the AI camera features and Google marketing. Regrettably, it is not a class leader in any category.
|While it is an evolution of the Pixel 7, it is more about the AI camera features and Google marketing. Regrettably, it is not a class leader in any category.
Google Pixel 8 and Pro – Pro and Con
|Pro
|1
|Great point-and-shoot camera with AI features if you need them.
|Great point-and-shoot camera with AI features if you need them.
|2
|Bright screen
|Bright screen
|3
|Raises the bar on OS and security patch updates
|Raises the bar on OS and security patch updates
|4
|5
|Con
|1
|Camera preview is off due to 8-bit screen
|Camera preview is off due to 8-bit screen
|2
|Throttles badly
|Throttles badly
|3
|Sound is not for music
|Sound is not for music
|4
|Battery life is not as good as claimed
|Battery life is not as good as claimed
|5
|Does not implement USB-C 3.2 Gen2 Alt DP audio/video streaming.
|Does not implement USB-C 3.2 Gen2 Alt DP audio/video streaming.