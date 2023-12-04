Google Pixel 8 and Pro – a deep-dive smartphone review

The highly anticipated Google Pixel 8 and Pro share the same basic internals but, as we found, offer different feature sets and user experiences. Are they worth the investment? Read on.

Google wants you to forgo the usual ‘speeds and feeds’ review and take its word that the future is all about AI and what it can do for you. The Google Pixel 8 and Pro certainly have some nice AI camera features, but we question if Joe and Jane Average are ready to use them. If not, they only need a decent phone with a great camera and many of the AI features are making their way into Android and the makers’ UIs.

And its desire to eschew ‘speeds and feeds’ means that it does not want to compete with other flagships like the Samsung Galaxy 23 Ultra (Qualcomm SD8 Gen 2), OPPO FindX6 Pro or N3 Fold (ditto), Motorola Edge+/40Pro (ditto) excellent SD8 Gen 1 flagship from Motorola like its iconic Razr or ThinkPhone.

Regrettably, for Google, CyberShack likes ‘speeds and feeds’, and we find precisely what Google eschews – that no features are flagship class leading.

This is a side-by-side review where we will break down the components and comment on each. If you are in a hurry, just read the comments. ‘Test’ means independently tested regardless of any Google claims.

We recommend that you read our review companion, which deep-dives into aspects of each. Google Pixel 8 Pro and 8 – which one? (review companion).

Australian Review: Google Pixel 8 and Pro

Brand Google Google Model Google Pixel 8 Pro Google Pixel 8 Model Number G1MNW GPJ41 Price Base 12/128GB 8/128GB Price base $1699

Bay, Obsidian, Porcelain

Cases from $44.95-$109.99

30W charger and 3W cable $45

Qi 23W Pixel Stand Gen 2 $119 $1199

Hazel, Obsidian, Rose

Same

Price 2 12/256GB $1799 8/256GB $1299 Price 3 12/512GB $1999 N/A Warranty months 24 months Same Tier Flagship Entry-level flagship Website Product Page Product Page From Google Online, Harvey Norman, JB H-Fi, Office Works.

From Google Online, Harvey Norman, JB H-Fi, Office Works.

Telcos offer monthly phone repayment and mobile data plans: Optus, Telstra, and Vodafone.

Company Google is a giant company that started with a search engine. It is now one of the largest advertising platforms in the world. It is behind the Android and Chrome operating systems.

More CyberShack Google news and reviews

CyberShack smartphone reviews

CyberShack smartphone reviews Same Test date November 2023 Same Ambient temp 20-25° Same Release October 2023 Same Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) Warranty is only valid with genuine Australian stock. Wi-Fi 6E/7 requires Australian firmware for its bands. A genuine phone has the R-NZ C-Tick About Phone>Regulatory Labels and the AU warranty under About>Phone>Limited Warranty. Same



We use Fail (below expectations), Passable (meets low expectations), Pass (meets expectations), Pass+ (near Exceed but not class-leading) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. You can click on most images for an enlargement. Where there are two columns the 8 Pro is on the left.

First impression – Pass+

If you like Google design cues, then you will love these. It is a typical Google Pixel with a rear metal camera bar and earthy colours. The 8 Pro has a Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (GGV2) back that seems more fingerprint-resistant than the 8 with a Gorilla Glass Victus (GGV) back.

Screen – Pass

It is a decent, bright, daylight readable colour screen, but at 8-bit colour is quite outclassed by other flagships.

Colour banding and bunching means camera image preview is off.

This is a shot of a Samsung S23 Utra that uses a similar screen.

This is an 8-bit/16.7m colour screen, whereas flagships (except for Samsung) have moved to 10-bit/1.07 billion colour screens. We can see the difference between photo and video image previews and the end result. The screen does not support Dolby Vision (it should), and there is colour banding/haloing on HDR10/+ videos.

Screen specs

Size 6.7″ 6.2″ Type LPTO OLED OLED Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat Same Resolution 2992 x 1344

(Screen can run in ‘High Resolution’ – lower pixels 2244 x 1008) 2400 x 1080 PPI 489 427 Ratio 20:9 Same Screen to Body % 87.4% 85.5% Colours bits 8-bit/16.7m colours

Google calls this 24-bit (3 x 8-bit RGB) – it is not. Same Refresh Hz, adaptive 1-120Hz Adaptive Fixed 60 or adaptive 60/120Hz Response 120Hz N/A N/A Nits typical, test Not disclosed (Test 960) Not disclosed

(Test 923) Nits max, test 1600 nits HDR 100% screen (Test 1460)

2400 nits peak brightness in a 5% window (test 2323) 1400 nits HDR 100% screen (Test 1235)

2000 nits peak brightness in a 5% window (Test 1890) Contrast Infinite 1,000,000:1 Same sRGB Not disclosed (Test Natural setting 100% sRGB) Same DCI-P3 This is an 8-bit/16.7m colour screen, whereas flagships (except for Samsung) have moved to 10-bit/1.07 billion colour screens. We can see the difference between photo and video image previews and the end result. The screen does not support Dolby Vision (it should), and there is colour banding/haloing on HDR10/+ videos. Test 87% of 16.7m colour gamut) Rec.2020 or other N/A

Note there are no calibration settings. Same Delta E (<4 is excellent) <1 Same HDR Level HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ (No Dolby Vision) Same SDR Upscale No Same Blue Light Control No Same PWM if known 120Hz <50% brightness

240Hz >50% Brightness

Quite a noticeable flicker that could cause issues for PWM-sensitive users. Same Daylight readable Yes Same Always on Display Yes, and At a Glance Same Edge display No Same Accessibility All Android features All Android features DRM L1 for FHD, SDR and HDR (1080p max) Same Gaming <2ms GTG Same Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Gorilla Glass Victus Comment Disappointing screen preview and photo colour match. Same

Processor – Pass

The Google Tensor G3 falls well behind current flagships using the Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1, 2, or 3 System-on-a-Chip (40-60% in raw speed). In addition, its modem is only for city use, and you can’t mount a live storage external SSD.

Brand, Model Google Tensor G3 (made by Samsung based on its older Exynos 4nm LPP technology)

Titan M2 security co-processor Same

nm 4 Same Cores 1×3.0GHz & 4×2.45GHz & 4×2.15GHz using older ARM designs Same Modem Samsung Exynos 5300 modem Same AI TOPS Google Tensor NPU Same Geekbench 6 Single-core 1764 1653 Geekbench 6 multi-core 4584 4218 Like Single Core SD8 Gen 2

Muti-Core SD8 Gen 1 Same GPU Mali-G715 (Ray tracing not supported) Same GPU Test Open CL 5286 4972 Like SD8+ Gen 1 Same Vulcan 5963 6050 RAM, type 12GB LPDDR5 8GB LPDDR5 Storage, free, type 128GB UFS 3.1 (95GB Free) Same micro-SD No No CPDT internal seq. Read MBps 972

(Jazz Diskbench 1293) 1060 (Jazz Diskbench 1355) CPDT internal seq. write MBps 206

(Jass Diskbench 207) 134

(Jazz Diskbench 137 – longer disk latency) CPDT microSD read, write MBps N/A N/A CPDT external (mountable?) MBps Files finds it as an OTG for cut and paste but not as a mountable device and it will not speed test. Same Comment What a waste! A USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 interface that does not support mountable drives or Alt DP audio/video/data/charging streams. It is like Google only wants you to use its Cloud and Chromecast. Same

Throttle test – Fail

We ran several tests on each phone at ambient temperatures from 20-25°. 40% throttling is not acceptable to gamers or power users.

Max GIPS 290498 (258475) 250533 (272569) Average GIPS 212063 (195924) 167857 (202246) Minimum GIPS 154544 (177830) 132782 (178260) % Throttle 40% (29%) 42% (30%) CPU Temp 50° but case measured 43° (warm) Same Comment We ran several throttle tests and received wildly variable results. The two shown are the best and worst. We suspect the differences are due to firmware updates between tests and the fact that Google appears to have slowed the SoC from 290K to 258K GIPS. Same

8 Pro before latest firmware update. 8 Pro after latest firmware update.

8 before lastest firmware update. 8 after latest firmware update.

Comms – Pass

We had issues with Wi-Fi auto-ranging between bands requiring disable/enable of Wi-Fi to change bands.

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 7 BE Tri-band 2.4/5/6Ghz Same Test 2m -dBm, Mbps -22/2401 (good) -20/2401 (good) Test 5m -44/2401 -43/2401 Test 10m -51/1729 (15m -62/1297) -51/1921 (15m -60/1297) BT Type 5.3 5.3 GPS single, dual Dual – accuracy to <2m Same USB type USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 10Mbps is only partially implemented. Same ALT DP, DeX, Ready For No

Supports Chromecast but not USB-C to HDMI or DP. Same NFC Yes Same Ultra-wideband Yes No Sensors Accelerometer Yes Same Gyro Combo with Accelerator Same e-Compass Yes Same Barometer Yes Yes Gravity Pedometer Ambient light Yes Same Hall sensor Proximity Yes Same Other Temperature – not for medical use – varies by up to 1° No Comment We are disappointed that Google persists in not using the USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port for video/audio/data. You cannot attach a UBS-C to USB-C/HDMI/DP cable and screen mirror, let alone use Android 14 Desktop mode (Beta). For many, this is a deal breaker.

Wi-Fi speeds varied wildly and required disable/enable Wi-Fi to change bands. Same

4/5G – Pass(able)

For city and suburbs use only – unacceptable for a flagship phone.

SIM Single SIM and eSIM or dual eSIM Same Active Single Active Same Ring tone single, dual Single Same VoLTE Yes Yes Wi-Fi calling Yes Yes 4G Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/30/32/38/40/41/42/46/48/66/71 Same Comment World phone Same 5G sub-6Ghz 1/2/3/5/7/8/12/20/25/28/30/38/40/41/66/71/75/76/77/78 1/2/3/5/7/8/12/20/25/26/28/29/30/38/40/41/48/66/70/71/77/78 Comment World phone World phone mmWave US Market only n257/258/260/261 No Test Boost Mobile, Telstra UL, DL, ms Would not run Same Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW -87/2pW Same Tower 2 No Same Tower 3 No Same Tower 4 No Same Comment Flagship phones should have good signal strength in all areas. It is disappointing that it is strictly a city and suburbs phone where there is good tower coverage. Same

Battery – Pass

Performs as expected, but no charger inbox, and fairly slow charging loses points.

mAh 5050mAh 4575mAh Charger, type, supplied Not supplied.

Claimed 30W chargeable

Test 9V/3A/27W Not supplied.

Claimed 27W chargeable

Test 9V/2.7A/25W PD, QC level 3 – any PD or PPS charger will work Same Qi, wattage 23W using Pixel stand; otherwise 15W 18W using Pixel stand; otherwise 15W Reverse Qi or cable. Yes – <5W Same Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Adaptive Same Charge 0-100% 1 hour 50 minutes 1 hour 27 minutes Charge Qi, W

Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge 6 hours 6 hours Video loop 50%, aeroplane 16 hours 56 minutes 17 hours 12 minutes PC Mark 3 battery 13 hours 52 minutes

Accubattery 15 hours 15 hours

Accubattery 16 hours 37 minutes GFX Bench Manhattan battery Hung – out of memory Same GFX Bench T-Rex 352 minutes (5.87 hours) 6209 frames 348.8 (5.81 hours) 6728 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 4 hours 28 minutes 6 hours 29 minutes mA full load 2000-2200mA 1800-2000mA mA Watt idle Screen on 300-350mA 250-300mA Estimate loss at max refresh Tested on Adaptive Same Estimate typical use Google advertises up to 24 hours of typical use. Heavy users (gamers) will get 4-5 hours screen on. We think it’s a retrograde step not to include a charger inbox. Although tests were done with a Google 30W charger, we found that other PD/PPS chargers did not charge a 9V/3A/27W, tending to charge at 9V/2A/18W. Same Comment The result is commensurate with a flagship phone, e.g., one day’s use. Same

Sound – Pass(able)

It has a very basic sound system with mismatched top and bottom speakers and no Dolby Atmos, 3D spatial sound or EQ.

Speakers Forward-firing earpiece and bottom-firing speaker Same Tuning N/A Same AMP Exynos Same Dolby Atmos decode No Same Hi-Res No Same 3.5mm No Same BT Codecs SBC, AAC, royalty-free aptX and HD, LDAC Same Multipoint Yes Same Dolby Atmos (DA) No Same EQ No Same Mics Three, including one for noise reduction Same Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 80 80 Media (music) 80 80 Ring 75 71 Alarm 79 78 Notifications 76 75 Earpiece 60 60 Hands-free Three mics offer some noise reduction, and AI enhances that. Stereo video recording. Same BT headphones Excellent BT signal but only supports a limited range of codecs. Same

Sound quality – Fail

What can we say? It is fine for clear voice, but that is it.

8 Pro and its purely for voice – not music.

8 and again for voice on;y. It clips frequencies from 500Hz to 2kHz.

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Same Middle Bass 40-100Hz Nil Same High Bass 100-200Hz Almost nil Same Low Mid 200-400Hz Almost nil – a long, slow build Same Mid 400-1000Hz still slow building Same High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat (at last) Same Low Treble 2-4kHz flattish Same but clipping Mid Treble 4-6kHz Declining Same High Treble 6-10kHz Declining Same Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Flat but too low to make any difference. Same Sound Signature type This is one of the worst music sound signatures I have listened to. No low/mid/high-bass, clipped and slowly building mid (no vibrancy), 1-4kHz for clear voice is fine, almost no significant treble. Same Soundstage There is a bias towards the bottom speaker. The sound stage is as wide as the device. DA content makes no difference at all. Same Comment If you like listening to audio or video on phone speakers, this is not for you. Same

Build – Pass+

If you like Google design, you will love this. It is just that bit different.

Size (H X W x D) 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9 Weight grams 213 187 Front glass Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Gorilla Glass Victus Rear material Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Gorilla Glass Victus Frame 100% recycled content in polished aluminium housing. 100% recycled content in painted aluminium housing IP rating IP68 Same Colours Bay, Obsidian, Porcelain Hazel, Obsidian, Rose Pen, Stylus support Not really Same In the box Charger No Same USB cable 1m USB-C to USB-C 2.0 3W cable Same Buds No Same Bumper cover No Same Comment Well-made. No charger inbox loses points. Same

OS – Exceed

Google sets the bar extremely high, and it will be interesting to see if others follow suit.

Android 14 Includes 7 years of feature drop updates Same Security patch date 5 November 2023 Same UI Pure Android with some Google modifications Same OS upgrade policy 7 years Same Security patch policy 7 years Same Bloatware GoPro Quik

LinkedIn

Spotify

TikTok Same Other All Google Suite apps Same Comment Pure Android and the best upgrade policy, bar none. I am still exploring Android 14, but it has many new features. Same

Security – Pass+

While Google has good security, it is expected in flagships – Samsung Knox, Motorola ThinkShield, OPPO’s private folders and more. Interestingly it uses AI to make 2D face ID secure.

Fingerprint sensor location, type Under glass Same Face ID Secure Face unlock

Uses AI to allow a 2D image to meet security standards. Same Comment VPN by Google One at no extra cost

End-to-end security designed by Google

Multi-layer hardware security: Tensor security core, Titan security chip and Trusty (Trusted Execution Environment)

Anti-malware and anti-phishing protection, including support for passkeys

Automatic security checks and privacy controls with Security and Privacy hub

Camera and mic toggles

Private Compute Core

Android System Intelligence

Android Messages end-to-end encryption and Android backup encryption Same

Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro rear camera – Exceed/Pass+

Both use the Samsung GN2 50MP2 sensor that bins to 12.5MP, producing pleasing day and night stills and videos. But three things diminish an otherwise excellent performance. Bokeh (background blur), artifacts (from AI processing) and particularly image preview (not matching the screen) need improvement.

The Google Pixel 8 uses the primary sensor for almost everything, so its weakness is zoom (8X digital) and no macro (if you need this). It extensively uses AI to post-process shots and scores well in DXOMark ratings. The 12MP ultra-wide is simply for wider shots, and these are competent. The single-point ToF sensor is for depth – bokeh. If it does not find a human face or a subject large enough to measure distance, bokeh is wrong.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro has three sensors, all of which bin to allow for AI post-processing. It scores very well in DXOMark as fifth best (at test time). While the 50/12.5MP primary sensor still does much of the work it mainly is for the ‘point-and-shoot capability’. The 48/12MP Telephoto takes over for any zoom (5X Optical and up to 30X digital). The 48/12MP ultrawide is for wider shots and doubles as an excellent macro. The ToF 8×8 point sensor allows for background and foreground blur.

The FIR thermometer is not medical grade, and our tests show it can vary by up to 4°C from a medical thermometer. It has a range of about 5cm, and Google says that it will likely use the feature in future AI applications. At the moment it is not the reason to buy.

Photos are presented in brackets to show differences. 8 Pro is the left column or as noted.

8 Pro 1X and while it is slightly overcast it takes an excellent shot with great colour and detail. 8 1X – ditto

8 Pro 2X and this is where the 48MP Teleophot takes over giving a crisp, clear and colourful shot. 8 2X digital zoom and while not a bad shot cannot compare to the 8 Pro.

8 Pro 4X and again an excellent shot with the 48MP telephoto.

8 4X and details are beginning to get lost.

8 Pro 8X and its an excellent shot. 8 8X and details are blurring and definition is lost. The limit of the 8 sensor.

8 Pro 10X – excellent 8 Pro 20X – superb 8 Pro 30X – pretty good.

8 Por UW and there is a lot more detail here. 8 UW

8 Pro and its a perfect office light shot with exact colours and details. 8 and while its very good the colours are not as intense or deep.

8 Pro Bokeh and it is perfect. 8 Bokeh and try as we could the pink cast would not go away and the background is not bokeh. We expect tehj single point ToF sensor is to blame.

8 Pro Macro using 48MP UW. Excellent detail BUT THE DAISY IS BRIGHT YELLOW 8 Macro using the 12MP UW loses depth and definition. This is a Moto gh84 shot for colour reference only.

8 Pro – better macro 8 average macro

8 Pro <40 lumens and a very decent shot 8 <40 lumens – ditto

8 Pro Night and apart from adding a longer shutter time it does not add a lot. 8 – ditto

Google Pixel 8 and Pro sensors

Rear Primary Wide Wide MP 50MP bins to 12.5MP Same Sensor Samsung 50MP Quad/Nona Bayer GN2 Focus Octa PD f-stop f/1.68 um 1.2 FOV° (stated, actual) 82 Stabilisation OIS and EIS Zoom 1X (above this handled by Telepphoto) 8X Rear 2 Ultrawide/Macro Ultrawide MP 48MP bins to 12MP 12MP Sensor Sony IMX787 Sony IMX386 Focus Quad PDAF f-stop f/1.95 f/1.68 um 0.8 bins to 1.6 1.25 FOV (stated, actual) 125.5° 125.8° Stabilisation Zoom Rear 3 Telephoto N/A MP 48MP bins to 12MP Sensor Samsung GM5 Focus Quad PD f-stop f/2.8 um 0.7 bins to 1.4 FOV (stated, actual) 21.8° Stabilisation OIS and EIS Zoom 5X Optical and up to 30X digital Rear 4 Time of Flight sensor STM VL53L8 8×8 points Time Of Flight sensor STM VL53L1 single point measures depth between 4-10m MP FIR thermometer MLX90632 Special

DXO Rating 153

DXO Rating 148 Video max 4K@60fps

4K@30fps HDR 4K@60fps

4K@30fps HDR Flash Dual Single Auto-HDR Auto HDR still and video Still QR code reader Google Lens Google Lens Night mode AI AI

Features (supplied by Google)

Items in bold are 8 Pro only

8 Pro before magic eraser. No book – just a smudge and quite a loss of dynamic range. No dog – just a steaming heap of black.

Pro controls

High-resolution images

Ultra HDR

Magic Editor*

Best take*

Macro Focus

Magic Eraser*

Photo Unblur*

Motion mode

Real Tone

Face Unblur

Panorama

Manual white balancing

Locked Folder

Night Sight

Astrophotography

Top Shot

Portrait mode

Portrait Light

Super Res Zoom

Motion auto-focus

Frequent Faces

Dual exposure controls

Live HDR+

Audio

Audio Magic Eraser*

Stereo recording

Speech enhancement

Wind noise reduction

Audio zoom

Audio Magic Eraser*

Video Boost*

Night Sight Video*

Macro Focus Video

10-bit HDR video

Cinematic Blur

Cinematic Pan

Slo-mo video support up to 240 FPS

4K timelapse with stabilisation

Astrophotography timelapse

Optical image stabilisation

Fused Video Stabilisation

4K Cinematic Pan video stabilisation

4K locked video stabilisation

1080p active video stabilisation

Digital zoom up to 20×13

Video formats: HEVC (H.265), AVC (H.264)

* requires Google Photo cloud

Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro front camera – Pass

MP 10.5 10.5 Sensor Samsung 3J1 Samsung 3J1 Focus AF Fixed f-stop 2.2 2.2 um 1.22 1.22 FOV (stated, actual) 95° 95° Stabilisation No No Flash Screen fill Screen fill Zoom No No Video max 4K@60fps 4K@60fps Features Comment The selfie is adequate and overall the true-tone skin colour matches well. It is a wide angle for small groups.

Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro ratings

Features 85 80 This is hard. As a smartphone, it rates below other flagships. As an AI phone, it gains some points, but the question is, will you use these enough to warrant purchasing this over another flagship? Several software features (mainly the camera) are depreciated compared to the Pro, but overall, it’s a good, serviceable phone. Value 85 85 Ditto for Features – it does not stack up on speeds and feeds. Ditto for Features – it does not stack up on speeds and feeds. Performance 75 75 The Tensor G3 throttles badly. The Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1/2 is 40-60% faster. The Tensor G3 throttles badly. The Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1/2 is 40-60% faster. Ease of Use 80 80 A two-edged sword. Tech-savvy users will try the AI camera features, but I suspect most will simply point-and-shoot. A two-edged sword. Tech-savvy users will try the AI camera features, but I suspect most will simply point-and-shoot. Design 90 90 I don’t mind Google styling – it is different in a sea of glass slabs. I don’t mind Google styling – it is different in a sea of glass slabs. Rating out of 100 83 82 Final comment While it is an evolution of the Pixel 7 Pro, it is more about the AI camera features and Google marketing. Regrettably, it is not a class leader in any category. While it is an evolution of the Pixel 7, it is more about the AI camera features and Google marketing. Regrettably, it is not a class leader in any category.

Google Pixel 8 and Pro – Pro and Con