Samsung A35 5G 2024 – lots of great features at a low price (smartphone review)

The Samsung A35 5G 2024 is a feature-rich phone at a reasonable price. It and the A55 5G 2024 are largely responsible for Samsung’s leading market share. Samsung may push the Galaxy S, but its bread and butter is the A-series.

That is a good segue into the difference between the Galaxy S-series and A-series moving forward. The S-series is promoting AI, although that is really limited to some photo editing tricks and AI search. It will be a few years before we see real on-device AI processing. By that time, the A-series may have some off-device AI cloud processing.

New review format

We are experimenting with our review format. Where we used to put all the raw data in tables at the end, we will now break them up and briefly comment on the various parts. Why? Readers who want to know more will paw over the tables. Readers who want to see if it’s a good phone can just read the comments.

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

We are also tightening up on grading. From now on, Pass, for example, means meeting expectations for the price bracket. We consider a Pass mark to be 70+/100 with extra points added for class-leading and excellence.

Australian Review: Samsung A35 5G 2024 6/128GB model SN-A356/DS (dual sim/hybrid)

Brand Samsung Model Samsung A35 5G 2024 Model Number SM-A356E Price Base 6/128GB Price base $549 Warranty months 24 Tier lower mid-range Website Product Page From Samsung Online and approved retailers – see Made for Australia and Don’t buy a grey market smartphone Country of Origin Not disclosed – China or Vietnam Company Samsung is a South Korean multinational manufacturing conglomerate headquartered in Samsung Town, Seoul, South Korea. Samsung Electronics (the world’s largest information technology company, consumer electronics maker and chipmaker. Test date 1-7 April 2024 Ambient temp 18-26° Release April 2024 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) B, N, or U model. E is for Australia. More CyberShack Samsung news and reviews

Screen – Pass+

This is a good, bright, reasonably colour-accurate 1080p sAMOLED screen for the price. It is daylight-readable and bright enough for some HDR content to show decent detail in dark and light areas. It uses Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) dimming, which will be evident to people who are not tolerant.

Size 6.6″ Type sAMOLED Flat, Curve Flat, centre O-hole Resolution 2340 x 1080 PPI 390 Ratio 19.5:9 Screen to Body % 84.8% Colours bits 8-bit 16.7M colours Refresh Hz, adaptive Fixed 60Hz or Adaptive stepped 60 or 120Hz Touch response 240Hz Nits typical, test Not disclosed (436) Nits max, test 1000 nits HDR/HBM (High Brightness Mode). Tested 937 nits.

Peak Brightness: Not disclosed (Tested 1600 nits 2-5% window) Contrast Infinite sRGB Not disclosed, but assume 100% DCI-P3 Not disclosed, but assume 100% of the 16.7 million gamut. Rec.2020 N/A Delta E (<4 is excellent) 2.8 – Colours are reasonably accurate. HDR Level HDR10+ but most streaming content shows as SDR or HDR. SDR Upscale No Blue Light Control Yes PWM dimming All Samsung AMOLED use PWM 240-250Hz approx. and then at 480-500Hz. This is critical for PWM intollerant people. Daylight readable Yes Always on Display Yes Edge display Yes Accessibility Full suite of enhancements DRM Widevine L1 FOR 1080P SDR. You can get HDR10 on YouTube. Gaming Not Tested. Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus+ Comment See DXOMARK Display Test

Poor palm rejection

It often requires more than one touch.

Noticeable PWM flicker

Off-angle colour tints

Photo preview colours are off

Low-cost AMOLED on a low-cost phone with lower performance.

Processor – Pass

This is a low-cost System-on-a-Chip. It performs well for simple tasks, but it slows down as you load it up (video, photos, and games). Not for gamers. RAM and storage speeds seem slower than specified.

Brand, Model Samsung Exynos 1380 used in 2023 A54 nm 5nm Cores 4 x2.4GHz & 4 x 2.0Ghz Modem Samsung AI TOPS NPU 4.9 Geekbench 6 Single-core 903 Geekbench 6 multi-core 2852 Like Full Benchmarks

Like SD6 Gen 1 or MediaTek Dimensity 920 GPU Mali G68 MP5 GPU Test Open CL 2983 Vulcan 3040 RAM, type 6GB LPDDR4X Storage, free, type 128GB 3.1 (seems slower like UFS 2.2) 92GB free. micro-SD Yes – a hybrid with SIM 2 to 1TB CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained 525 (Jazz 532.22) CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained 330 (Jazz 389.95) CPDT microSD read, write MBps 75/50MBps CPDT external (mountable?) MBps Seen in ‘Files’ but not mountable. Comment It is fit for purpose. Exynos gives reasonable performance.

Videographers and vloggers will soon run out of space without mountable storage, which is seen as internal storage.

Throttle test – Pass

It throttles 23% under load – acceptable for typical use.

Max GIPS 249906 Average GIPS 214919 Minimum GIPS 186929 % Throttle 23% CPU Temp 50 Comment It has acceptable throttling but shows this SoC is not for gamers.

Comms – Pass

It has Wi-Fi 6 2 x 2 MIMO and can connect at a maximum of 1200/1200Mbps. It holds the connection quite well to 10m from the router.

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 6 AX 2×2 MIMO Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps -24/1200/1150 Test 5m -40/1160/1200 Test 10m -53/915/816 BT Type 5.3 GPS single, dual Single – 2m accuracy fine for in-car use. USB type USB-C 2.0 ALT DP, DeX, Ready For No NFC Yes Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes – combo with Gyro Gyro Yes – combo with Gyro e-Compass Yes Barometer Gravity Pedometer Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Yes Proximity Virtual Other Fingerprint Comment It is Wi-Fi 6 AX 2×2 MIMO, with a maximum connection speed of 1200/1200. Overall, it performed to spec.

LTE and 5G

Like most Exynos modems tested, this has very good signal strength, but only one tower was found. It is a phone only for cities and suburbs only.

SIM Dual Sim hybrid micro-SD (double-sided) DS model. No eSIM. Active One at a time Ring tone single, dual Single VoLTE Carrier Dependent Wi-Fi calling Carrier Dependent 4G Bands B1, 2, 3, 4, 5,7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 20, 25, 26, 28, 38, 40, 41 66 Comment All Australian bands and most world bands 5G sub-6Ghz N1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 26 28, 40, 66, 77, 78 Comment All Australian sub-6GHz and low bands mmWave No Test Boost Mobile, Telstra DL/UL, ms 34.4/22.7/30 – good speed but slow ping Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW From -76 to -85 and 3.2 to 25.1pW – very strong single tower strength. Tower 2 No Tower 3 No Tower 4 No Comment It has a very strong single-tower signal, but as we have come to expect from Exynos modems, they won’t find the following three nearest towers.

For city and suburban use.

Battery – Pass

Typical users will get a full day’s use, but heavy users may need to top up more frequently.

It can charge in 90 minutes with a 9V/2.77AA/25W charger (Samsung genuine but not supplied). it is a little slower with a 25W or more PD charger.

The battery is rated for 500 recharge cycles, so it should give three years of more use.

mAh 5000mAh.

4905mAh/19.04Wh actual installed

500 recharge cycles Charger, type, supplied No

Samsung suggests 90 minutes with its 25W (9V/2.77A/25W) PD, QC level 25W capable or any PD/PPS charger Qi, wattage N/A Reverse Qi or cable. No Test (60Hz or adaptive) Adaptive refresh Charge 0-100% Genuine Samsung 25W charger: 1 hour 21 minutes

GaN PD3 charger: 1 hour 45 minutes Charge 5V, 2A 3 hours 6 minutes Video loop 50%, aeroplane mode 14 hours 47 minutes (Claimed 24 hours) PC Mark 3 battery 14 hours 11 minutes

Accubattery 17 hours 49 minutes GFX Bench Manhattan battery Would not run GFX Bench T-Rex 446.3 minutes (7.44 hours) 4515 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 5 hours 47 minutes

Accubattery 4 hours 54 minutes mA full load 2200-2300mA – reasonably high accounting for shorter battery life mA Watt idle Screen on 250-300mA Estimate loss at max refresh 20% Estimate typical use Typical users will get 24 hours plus. Comment Unless you use the Samsung charger with a fixed 9V/2.77A/25W output, PD/PPS chargers will take longer as they vary the voltage to better care for the battery.

Sound – Pass

It gets quite loud at 84dB, but the lack of bass and some clipping mean you should use Bluetooth headphones.

It has Dolby Atmos decode and its EQ for better sound.

Speakers Stereo – top earpiece and bottom down-firing. Tuning No AMP 2 x TFA9879 MPX Class-D stereo amp and DPS 1.6, 2.65W@8, 4OHM .2% THD Dolby Atmos decode Yes Hi-Res No 3.5mm No BT Codecs SBC, AAC, aptX (free), LDAC, and SSC (Samsung scalable codec for Samsung devices only). 16-bit/44100Hz/Stereo Multipoint Should be Dolby Atmos (DA) Yes, and DA gaming EQ Dolby – Normal, Pop, Classic, Jazz, Rock and custom Mics One top and two bottom Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 84 – louder than average Media (music) 80 Ring 80 Alarm 80 Notifications 80 Earpiece 55 Hands-free The bottom two mics are for voice only, and the top is for noise reduction. It has good hands-free pick-up to about 600mm and good speaker loudness. BT headphones Excellent separation and volume.

Samsung A35 5G 2024 Sound Quality – Passable

Gold lineL It gets choppy from 2-20kHz meaning distortion at full volume.

Deep Bass 20-40Hz No Middle Bass 40-100Hz No High Bass 100-200Hz Building slowly past 200Hz to 300Hz Low Mid 200-400Hz Flattening Mid 4000-1000Hz Flattening High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat but choppy Mid Treble 4-6kHz Flat High Treble 6-10kHz Linear decline to 10Hz Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Linear decline to 20Hz Sound Signature type Bright Vocal (bass recessed, mid, treble boosted) – for vocal tracks and string instruments, but can make them harsh. Soundstage Stereo: as wide as the phone

Dolby Atmos: wider by about 10cm with some 3D height and better clarity. Comment I am pleasantly surprised at 84dB (loud), but as usual, the lack of bass makes this a candidate for listening via headphones (no 3.5mm).

Build – Pass+

You do not expect Gorilla Glass Victus+ at this price level. IP67 is also a bonus.

Size (H X W x D) 161.7 x 78 x 8.2 Weight grams 209 – quite heavy for this class Front glass GG Victus+ Rear material Glass (could be Acrylic Glass PMMA) Frame Plastic IP rating IPX4 10L water spray for 5 minutes

IP67 1m water for 30 minutes

Not warranted for water ingress Colours Awesome Navy

Awesome Ice blue Pen, Stylus support No Repairability easy to repair

In the box – Passable

No matter how much we criticise a manufacturer for not including a charger (and it costs $99 to buy a 65W Samsung one plus $20 for 3W cable), people only focus on the phone’s price. This is really a $669 phone!

Charger No USB cable No (possibly on the retail version) Buds No Bumper cover No Comment More Samsung penny-pinching

Operating System – Pass+

Here is the strength of this device: it has a two-year warranty, four OS upgrades, and five years of regular security patches.

But there is about 10GB of Bloatware that Samsung receives payment to pre-load. We recommend using Google Apps instead and removing Samsung-specific apps. This makes it easy to swap to any brand of Android device.

We are also concerned that there are massive privacy implications of accepting all of Samsung’s seven legal ‘policies’ totalling 25,214 words – just to use a phone. That is on top of Google Android policies, any app policies, and Microsoft 365 and OneDrive if you use those for backup. The policies are at the end of the document. Our take – extreme arse covering! You can also use the phone without a Samsung account but it does nag you.

Android 14 Security patch date 1 February 2024 (we would expect quarterly) UI 6.1

(No AI as on the S24-series) OS upgrade policy Up to 4 OS upgrades Security patch policy Up to 5 years Bloatware It has 92GB free, and about 10GB is from bloatware. There are 33 Samsung Apps (we recommend using Google equivalents also loaded), Facebook, Galaxy Store, Gaming Hub, Microsoft 365, LinkedIn, Netflix, Spotify, etc. Comment Samsung has an excellent upgrade policy, and One UI is easy to use. Privacy can be an issue, as Samsung encourages you to log in and create a Samsung account, but you can avoid that. You can’t avoid Google! Security Fingerprint sensor location, type Optical under glass – lots of fails Face ID 2D Other Knox and Secure folder Comment One of the more secure Android phones.

Samsung A35 5G 2024 rear camera

What do you want from a $549 smartphone camera? The answer should be decent daylight and office light images with some low-light capability.

Yes, you get all this, but not a lot more. The DXOMARK test rated it 104 or 125th in the ranking. That is average all around, and it is flanked by smartphone cameras from 2021-22.

Our take

Decent outdoor photos

Struggles in low light.

Post-processing is weak and slow (courtesy of low Exynos TOPs).

The photo preview is way off the finished shot.

Video is only successful at 1080p.



Rear Primary Wide MP 50MP bins to 12.5MP Sensor S5KGN8 Focus PDAF f-stop 1.8 um .8 bins to 1.6 FOV° (stated, actual) 69.7 (H) x 82 (D) Stabilisation No Zoom 10X digital zoom Rear 2 Ultra-wide MP 8MP Sensor GalaxyCore GC08A3 Focus Fixed f-stop 2.2 um 1.12 FOV (stated, actual) 96.2 (H) X 108.7 (D) Stabilisation Super Steady 1080p Zoom 8X digital Rear 3 Macro MP 5MP Sensor GalaxyCore GC5035 Focus Fixed f-stop 2.4 um 1.12 FOV (stated, actual) 4cm focus Stabilisation No Zoom No Special Video max 4K@30fps No Zoom and

1080p with Zoom Flash Yes Auto-HDR Yes QR code reader Yes Night mode Nightography (binning)

1X Day: Good colour, and reasonable HDR detail in shadows. The background is slightly out of focus regardless of how many times we took the shot.

Ultra-wide: Colours are more washed out with no HDR details.

2 X Day: As per 1X

10X Day: Noisy, grainy, out of focus and well beyond the limits of digital zoom

Macro: We had to repeat the shots several times to get a clear image. It is critical to get a 3-5cm focal distance. Despite all care and measurment this still has a soft focus.

Office Light: Good natural colours and the dog’s ears/face are deep black. Bokeh: Excellent Bokeh.

<40 lumens: Colours and details are washed out – not a low light camera.

Samsung crows about its Niteography but this is pretty ordinary. <40 lumens night mode: The shutter time was overly long to hold the camera still, so a tripod was used. It has better brightness and colour but is missing too much detail.

Comment

DXOMARK is pretty spot on – this is an average camera producing average shots on good day and in office light.

We tried 4K@30fps video on both the selfie and primary camera. Results were average. 1080p at 30fps is far better with OIS and EIS.



Samsung A35 5G 2024 Front Camera

Selfie has decent natural skin tones but its tight field of view and fixed focus make is a single selfie lens.

MP 13MP (Actually 12.8MP and images are cropped to 9.5MP) Sensor Samsung SK53L6 Focus Fixed f-stop 2.2 um 1.12 FOV (stated, actual) 62.7 (H) x 73 (D) – more for single selfies Stabilisation EIS Flash Screen fill Zoom No Video max 4K@30fps, but don’t try.

CyberShack’s view – Samsung A35 5G 2024 is a good all-rounder

I can see why Samsung sells bucketloads of A-series. It has all you need, and people trust a non-Chinese brand.

It looks good, feels nice in the hand, and the AMOLED screen is a cut above average for the price.

Competition

At $549 (plus $119 for Samsung’s charger and cable—a total of $668), it is not really low-cost, but people will pay a premium for the name.

I would suggest you look at

Motorola g82 5G 2023 128GB $499 with a Qualcomm SD695 SoC and 30W charger inbox. Motorola g82 5G – exceptional value/features

OPPO Reno IIF 5G 2024 256GB $599 (review coming) with a very impressive camera and charger inbox

OPPO A98 2024 256GB $649 OPPO A98 5G 2023 – a class leader in many ways with charger inbox.

Samsung A35 5G 2024 ratings

This uses a new scale where Pass is closer to 70/100 and we mark up or down from there.

Features 80 It has everything you need Value 80 It is the same price as the 2022 A34 Performance 75 The Exynos is an average-performance chip. Phone signal strengths make this a city, suburbs phone. Ease of Use 90 Excellent 4-year OS upgrade, 5-year update policy, and 2-year warranty but take time to read the privacy policies. Design 80 Nice, but a little bland Rating out of 10 8 Final comment It is a worthy successor to the 2023 A34 5G and a safe buy for the price. AMOLED screen and excellent updates – no downside.

Pro 1 Decent all-day battery life and faster charging capability 2 2-year warranty, OS updates for four years, security updates for five years 3 Bright sAMOLED screen 4 The camera is suitable for daylight shots but is an average performer all around. 5 AMOLED, IP67 and NFC are not usually found at this price. Con 1 The 2024 A35 is an incremental update to the A34 2 No charger inbox 3 Privacy polices are ridiculously complex. 4 Phone signal strengths are good but limited to one tower. 5 Samsung is becoming more of its own ecosystem with a little too much Samsung bloatware – Apple-like.

