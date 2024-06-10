ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra – good but not great flagship (smartphone review)

The ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra is a flagship-class phone with a Qualcomm SD3 Gen 3, AMOLED screen and many go-fast goodies. Regrettably, there are a few missteps that could have made this great.

I am writing this review almost immediately after the ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro – gamers’ nirvana and now a flagship smartphone (let’s call that ROG) that does everything right, easily knocking the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra off its perch (let’s call that S24U). Frankly, it is the best Australian availability SD8 Gen 3 smartphone of 2024.

So, I was anticipating that this (let’s call it Zen) might be a wolf in sheep’s clothing. However, several things prevent it from achieving flagship status.

  • The screen is the same size as the 10-bit, 1.07 billion-colour ROG, but this is an 8-bit, 16.7 million-colour AMOLED screen. This has two impacts. First, video and still image previews are not as accurate—what you see is not what you get. Second, HDR10+ content suffers from colour gradient bands. Read 8-bit versus 10-bit screen colours. What is the big deal?
  • The USB-C port is 2.0 480Mbps, supporting OTG cut and paste only. The ROG has a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 10Gbps port supporting audio/video/data/charge/Alt DP 1.4. That means you can mount an external SSD at gigabit speeds and use USB-C to USB-C or HDMI for screen mirroring and Android desktops.
  • Phone reception signal strength is nowhere near the ROG.

I’m sorry, ASUS. You removed the most essential nerdy features, a deal breaker for power users. But don’t despair—the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra only has an 8-bit screen, USB-C 2.0 and average phone signal strength.

Reviewer’s Note: ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra

ASUS provided us with a UK 16GB/512GB version, a model unavailable in our region. While they may have had good intentions, the fact that the latest patch is from December 2023 (with the launch in April 2024) raises concerns. We suspect many of the tests, including phone signal strength, could be influenced by the outdated UK firmware V226, especially when the 30 May 2024 update is V402. This could also explain why Australia was not included in the setup country options.

We have downloaded the firmware and manually updated the phone. We still think that Australian firmware should have been on this device and perhaps would have yielded better results.

Australian Review: ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra, Dual SIM (as reviewed UK version 16/512GB)

BrandASUS
ModelASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra
Model NumberAI2401
RAM/Storage Base12/256GB
   Price base1599
   Price 2As reviewed, the 16/512GB UK version
Warranty months12 months
 TierFlagship
WebsiteASUS AU Product Page
FromASUS online and JB Hi-Fi (online)
Made inNot disclosed – either China or Taiwan.
CompanyAsustek Computer is a Taiwanese company that produces motherboards, graphics cards, optical drives, PDAs, computer monitors, notebook computers, servers, networking products, mobile phones, computer cases, computer components, and computer cooling systems.
MoreCyberShack ASUS news and reviews
CyberShack computer news and reviews
Test date15-30 May 2024
Ambient temp10-20°
Release45383
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)Only phones purchased from ASUS Online or JB Hi-Fi carry Australian certification for the phone, Wi-Fi bands, and Australian Warranty. Read Don’t buy a grey market smartphone.  

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

We are also tightening up on grading. From now on, Pass, for example, means meeting expectations for the price bracket. We consider a Pass mark to be 70+/100 with extra points added for class-leading and excellence.

First Impression – Pass+

It is similar to the ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro in size and weight without the LED and gaming bling. I like a larger phone, and at 163.8×76.8×8.9 mm x 225g, it fits that bill and is lighter than the Samsung S24 Ultra (S24U).

Screen – only 8-bit/16.7m colours – Pass

While the ROG and Zen share the same screen size, they are entirely different. This is 8-bit/16.7m colours with a claimed 1-120Hz refresh (144Hz in Game Genie mode). The bottom line is that photo and video previews are inaccurate—what you see is not what you get. There is evident colour gradient banding when playing HDR content. The only consolation is that the Samsung S24 Ultra also uses this 8-bit screen, and we complained about that on a flagship device.

Summary: A great phone with an average AMOLED screen.

Screen tests
Size6.78″
TypeAMOLED
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DFlat centre o-hole
Resolution2400 x 1080
PPI388
Ratio20:9
Screen to Body %88.2%
Colours bits8-bit/16.7 million colours
Optimal
Natural
Cinematic – DCI-P3
Standard – sRGB
Customised
Refresh Hz, adaptiveAuto (steps 60 or 120Hz
Fixed 60 or 120Hz
Game mode fixed 1080p@144Hz
ASUS claims that LTPO is capable of 1-120Hz adaptive. Our tests only showed it can get down to 24Hz.
Response 120Hz720Hz touch rate
Nits typical, testNot specified. Auto brightness full screen (803)
Nits max, test1600 High Brightness mode Full Screen (1658)
2500 peak brightness HDR 5% screen (2450)
ContrastInfinite
sRGB100+%
DCI-P397% of 16.7m colours
Rec.2020 or otherIt cannot be calibrated.
Delta E (<4 is excellent)<1
HDR LevelHDR10/HDR10+/HLG – no Dolby Vision
SDR UpscaleNo
Blue Light ControlYes
PWM if knownPWM 485Hz and uses DC dimming for lower brightness. It should not be an issue for PWM-sensitive users.
Daylight readableYes
Always on DisplayYes
Edge displayYes
AccessibilityUsual Android features.
DRML1 HDR 1080p (Netflix-only SDR)
GamingGame Genie settings to focus on gaming
Screen protectionGorilla Glass Victus 2
CommentIt is pretty disappointing that this has an 8-bit screen. The colours are not as natural, videos can experience banding, and photo/video image preview is not as accurate.
If you want a 10-bit screen, the ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro is superb. Read 8-bit versus 10-bit screen colours. What is the big deal?

Processor – Pass+

This is the world’s fastest Android System on a Chip (Soc) and is the same as used in the ROG and S24U (not the S24 or S24 + Exynos SoC).

When tested, it consistently returned higher benchmarks than the S24U. To be fair to Samsung, we will retest its benchmarks soon to see if firmware updates since its release in January have made a difference. Its thermal management is better than the S24U.

It has Performance, Dynamic, Durable (Standard) and Ultra Durable modes.

Processor tests
Brand, ModelQualcomm SD8 Gen 3  
nm4nm made by TSMC (not Samsung)
Cores1×3.3GHz & 3×3.2GHz & 2×3.0GHz & 2×2.3GHz
ModemX75 4×4 MIMO Sub-6Ghz
AI TOPS OR
Multi-thread Integer Operations Per Second (INOPS)
GINOPS = billion		The CPU is undisclosed, but the AI engine has 29+ TOPS, and NPU has 15 for over 60. Performance/Dynamic
19.02/18.47 GFLOPS
23.92/22.91 GNOPS
Geekbench 6 Single-coreStandard 1289
Performance 2287
Geekbench 6 multi-coreStandard 5900
Performance 6974
LikeBenchmarks  
It runs more like a Tensor G3 or Exynos 2100
GPUAdreno 750 (1GHz)
GPU Test
Open CLStandard 14446
Performance 14769
LikeThese figures are 15% or more than the same processor in the Samsung S24 Ultra.
VulcanStandard 13248
Performance 16456
RAM, type12GB LPDDR5X
Storage, free, type256GB UFS 4.0 (international 512GB – 440GB free)
micro-SDNo
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained2410 – denotes UFS 4.0
Jazz maximum 2327
CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained1130
Jazz maximum 726
CPDT microSD read, write MBpsN/A
CPDT external (mountable?) MBpsUSB-C 2.0 OTG only 25/20
CommentIt is so disappointing to have a USB-C 2.0 port on a flagship, especially for vloggers and videographers who can only cut and paste a 480Mbps half-duplex.
Throttle testDynamic mode figures first.
Performance mode (in brackets).
Max GIPS359379 (394445)
Average GIPS316253 (356578)
Minimum GIPS229283 (338433)
% Throttle35% (23%)
CPU Temp93°/93°
CommentThis tries to maintain maximum speed for as long as possible, but the phone gets very hot at over 50° on the rear panel.
(L) Standard mode and (R) Performance mode.

Comms – Pass+

ASUS has fully implemented the Wi-Fi 7 speeds, and our reference TP-Link Deco BE85 Wi-Fi 7 BE22000 tri-band mesh router achieves an incredible 5800Mbps full-duplex speed. S24U had not implemented this and achieved 2400Mbps.

Wi-Fi Type, modelWi-Fi 7 2.4/5/6Ghz 4K QAM, 320MHz
Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps-46/5800/5800
Test 5m-55/5800/5800
Test 10m-59/2882/2882
BT Type5.4
GPS single, dualGNSS support GPS(L1/L5), Glonass(L1), Galileo(E1/E5a), BeiDou(B1i/B1c/B2a), QZSS(L1/L5) and NavIC. Accurate to 3 metres.
USB typeUSB-C 2.0 480Mbps
ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForNo
NFCYes
Ultra-widebandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes combo
   GyroYes combo
   e-CompassYes
   Barometer
   Gravity
   Pedometer
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensorYes
   ProximityYes
   OtherOptical under-glass fingerprint sensor
CommentSensors not disclosed. Testing software reveals some, but not all. Wi-Fi 6GHz speeds are excellent.

4/5G – Pass

To be fair to ASUS, the UK firmware mentioned earlier may not have the same bands. It currently has excellent 20-picowatt signal strength for one tower and usable speeds for towers two and three (the fourth tower is not found).

We can only give it a city and suburbs rating, whereas its cousin ROG has the best four-tower signal strength we have encountered to date.

SIMDual Sim DSDS (dual sim, dual standby)
   ActiveNo eSIM nor DSDA (both are supported by Qualcomm SD8 Gen 3 SoC)
Ring tone single, dualSingle
VoLTECarrier dependent
Wi-Fi callingCarrier dependent
4G BandsNot disclosed. We think it is
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 48, 66
CommentAll Australian and most world bands
5G sub-6GhzNot disclosed. We think it is
1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 18, 20, 25, 26, 28, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA/Sub6
CommentAll sub-6Ghz and 5G low bands
mmWaveNo
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
  DL/UL, ms9.2/17.2/36ms (lower than expected)
   Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW-77 to -84 and 4pW to 20pW
   Tower 2-90 and 1pW
   Tower 3-100 and 500fW
   Tower 4Not Found.
CommentWhile it finds the closest tower at 20pW (excellent), it has poor subsequent tower coverage, which is highly unusual for a Qualcomm SD75 modem. We tested with the ASUS ROG 8 Pro, which found all four towers at superb strengths. These phones should have identical performance with the same antenna setup. We suspect it is the UK firmware. At this stage, it only gets a city and suburb rating.

Battery – Pass+

Had a 65W charger been inbox, it would have rated Exceed. However, it uses more energy under load than the ROG and battery performance is slightly lower.

mAh5500mAh
Charger, type, suppliedNot supplied – 65W capable with genuine ASUS 65W dual channel charger.
When using another charger, it tends to charge at 9V/2A/18W maximum.
 PD, QC levelStandard PD 3.0
PPS
Qualcomm QC 5.0
Qi, wattageQi 1.3 15W
Reverse Qi or cableup to 10W
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)Adaptive
   Charge 0-100%49 minutes 65W GaN charger
   Charge Qi, W
Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge		Not Tested
   Charge 5V, 2Aover 8 hours
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane16 hours (Performance mode)
23 hours 9 minutes standard mode
   PC Mark 3 battery16 hours 21 minutes
Accubattery: 18 hours
   GFX Bench Manhattan batteryStandard 336.3 (5.6 hours) 5813 frames
Performance: 213.3 minutes (3.54 hours) 7422 frames
   GFX Bench T-RexStandard: 351 minutes 5.85 hours) 7927 frames.
Performance: 317.1 minutes (5.29 hours) 6729 frames.
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on.Approx. 4 hours
Accubattery: 5 hours
0Dynamic: 1300-1350
Performance: 1350-1400
   mA Watt idle Screen onDynamic: 125:150
Performance: 150-200
   Estimate loss at max refreshTested on Adaptive and standard mode. We expect to lose up to 50% battery life in Performance Mode and 144Hz, but you would likely use this on power.
   Estimate typical useIt draws more current under load than the similar ASUS ROG Phone 8. We suspect it is not an LPTO screen as the lowest screen refresh we saw was 24Hz (it should be 1Hz).
Typical users should get up to 18 hours, and power users between 4-5 hours.
CommentASUS battery options made measuring accurate battery life in standard and performance modes hard.

Sound hardware – Exceed, including a separate 6.8W amp for the phone.

As it does not decode Dolby Vision (downmix to HDR10), it is unnecessary to support Dolby Atmos. But it does support Dirac’s spatial sound, and the effects are good. From a hardware perspective, we applaud using a separate amplifier for the phone, which gives it one of the highest decibel ratings we have encountered. This means excellent hands-free.

Because it uses the SB8 Gen 3 SoC, it has 24-bit/48000Hz sound and most aptX codecs.

SpeakersStereo – top earpiece and bottom down-firing.
TuningDirac Virtuo
AMPCirrus Logic CS35L45 (6.8W mono for phone) and Qualcomm Aqsitic (stereo for speakers and headphones).
Dolby Atmos decodeNo, but Dirac Virtuo spatial for headphones
Hi-Res24-bit/4800Hz for headphones only
3.5mmYes
BT CodecsSBC, AAC, aptX, aptX Adaptive, aptX HD, LDAC
24-bit/48000Hz
MultipointYes
Dolby Atmos (DA)Dirac
EQDirac Dynamic, Music, Cinema, Game and Custom.
Mics2 with basic noise reduction
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA offOutdoor mode disabled – it amps treble
   Volume max84
   Media (music)83
   Ring83
   Alarm80
   Notifications66
   Earpiece55
   Hands-freeThe volume is a little low, and dual mics don’t reduce the background noise much.
   BT headphonesExcellent left-right separation and DA makes quite a difference with DA content.

Sound quality – Pass

Sound quality is the stereo speaker’s ability to play ‘listenable’ music and produce clear voice during hands-free calls. Unfortunately, the music lacks depth and vitality—as do 99% of smartphones and their tiny, tinny speakers.

I guess most will use headphones or headsets, and it has both a 3.5mm cable and a Bluetooth 5.3 low-latency games mode.

Deep Bass 20-40HzNo
Middle Bass 40-100HzNo – hint at 95Hz
High Bass 100-200HzSlow linear build to 1kHz
Low Mid 200-400HzSlow linear build to 1kHz
Mid 400-1000HzFlat
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlat
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlat
Mid Treble 4-6kHzDecline but then flattens to 6kHz
High Treble 6-10kHzSteep decline to 20kHz
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzSteep decline to 20kHz
Sound Signature typeIt has a hint of mid-bass starting at 95Hz and then starts a slow build to high mid (1kHZ), flattening to a Mid sound signature (bass recessed, mid boosted, treble recessed) for clear voice. This makes music dull and uninteresting. The Dirac EQ is mainly for headphones.
   Soundstage2D is about as wide as the phone with no obvious bias to one speaker. There is no DA decode, but spatial content gives a slightly wider soundstage but no 3D height.
CommentCyberShack Music Tests
It is disappointing for a premium handset. Bass is hard to get on micro speakers, but you expect it to have at least some 50-100Hz, where all the musically important bass comes from. It is easy to get a decent mid-high treble that gives a feeling of air and directionality, but instead, we get over the cliff treble that gives music a harshness.

Build – Exceed

This is one well-built phone. It is solid, 225g (lighter than the S24U) and will last the distance.

However, Samsung will likely have more service options, so you must consider that.

Size (H X W x D)163.8×76.8×8.9 mm
Weight grams225
Front glassGorilla Glass Victus 2
Rear materialNot specified – likely Gorilla Glass
Frame100% recycled Aluminium
IP ratingIP68 1.5m for 30 minutes
ColoursEternal Black
Skyline Blue
Pen, Stylus supportNo
In the box
   ChargerNo
   USB cable3W USB-C to USB-C cable
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverYes
CommentIt is a shame that ASUS did not include a charger inbox. This causes it to lose some points.

OS – Pass

The only area in which it does not score top marks is Android 14. Why? It only gets two years of OS upgrades and four years of security patches. S24U smashes that with 7+7 and a two-year warranty as well. The impact is that S24U will hold its resale value better for longer.

ASUS has jumped on the AI-washing bandwagon and offers some AI features, but not as many as the Samsung S24 Ultra. Frankly, any phone running Android 14 or later will get a similar feature set from Google.

Android14
Security patch date1 May 2024, after the manual update.
UIUsers can select standard Android or ASUS-enhanced
OS upgrade policyNot disclosed – 2 years.
Security patch policyNot disclosed – likely 4 years
BloatwareFacebook
Instagram
OtherASUS has jumped onto the AI-washing bandwagon with Semantic search, AI noise cancelling and beta versions of AI Call Translator, AI Transcript and AI Wallpaper. It is way too early to review these beta features.
CommentPoor OS upgrade and security patch policy are inconsistent with other premium phones, such as the Samsung S24 Ultra (7+7) and Google Pixel 8 Pro (7+7).
ASUS’s habit of not disclosing critical information on its website is annoying, if not unintentionally deceptive.
Security
Fingerprint sensor location, typeUltrasonic Under glass (9/10)
Face ID2D
OtherAndroid 14 security
CommentThe only area in which it does not score top marks is Android 14. Why? It only gets two years of OS upgrades and four security patches. S24U smashes that with 7+7 and a two-year warranty as well.
This impacts second-hand and trade-in values.

ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra rear camera – Pass+

The key hardware difference is that the S24U has a better camera system with a periscope zoom. The key image difference is that they are both excellent for point-and-shoot use.

ASUS uses a Sony IMX890 50MP bins to 12.6MP sensor, and S24U uses a Samsung-made S5KHP2 200MP that bins to 12.5MP. The Sony has a slight edge in low-light photography (aided by the Qualcomm AI). I enjoyed using this sensor on the OPPO Find N3 Flip, and I cannot fault it.

Regrettably, just like the S24U, the 8-bit screen image preview is not as accurate as the ROG 10-bit.

Overall, it is a competent flagship camera—probably outclassed by S24U and its AI processing expertise.

Camera Test shots
ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra
1X and this is a perfect shot with excellent colour, HDR, foreground and background detail and focus.
ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra
Ultra-wide and apart from the sun blowout it is excellent.
ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra
2X – perfect shot as per 1X
ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra
4X – perfect shot and still excellent background detail.
ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra
10X and normally beyond most cameras. This is crisp and well defined.
ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra
30X and the detail is superb. It is just starting to get beyond its zoom capabilites.
ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra
It does not have a macro setting but uses the ultrawide. Very good.
ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra
Ditto with a nice bokeh effect.
ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra
Excellent dark black face and details.
ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra
AI bokeh has nailed this shot.
ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra
<40 lumens and an excellent shot with great detail, low noise and good colour.
ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra
Night mode does little – perhaps a tad more detail.
Rear PrimaryWide
  MP50MP bins to 12.6MP (default)
   SensorSony IMX890
   FocusPDAF
   f-stop1.9
   um1 bins to 2
  FOV° (stated, actual)71.1 (H) x 85.6 (D)
   StabilisationOIS – 6 axis gimbal and EIS video 4.2x crop factor
   Zoom4-10X
Rear 2Ultra-Wide
   MP13MP
   SensorOmnivision OV13b
   FocusPDAF
   f-stop2.2
   um1.12
  FOV (stated, actual)120
   StabilisationOIS
   Zoom3X
Rear 3Telephoto
   MP32MP bins to 8MP
   SensorOmnivision OV32c
   FocusPDAF
   f-stop2.2
   um.7 bins to 1.4
  FOV (stated, actual)Unknown
   StabilisationOIS
   Zoom3X Optical
   Video max8K@24fps. HDR10+ for 4K@30fps
OIS 1080p@60fps
   FlashYes
   Auto-HDRYes
   QR code readerYes
   Night modeYes

ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra front camera

It has a wide and ultra-wide setting allowing for single and small group selfies. Colours are natural. Video is 1080p@30fps.

  MP32MP bins to 8MP
   SensorOmnivision OV32C
   FocusFixed
   f-stop2.05
   um.7 bins to 1.4
  FOV (stated, actual)90°  (77.8 H to 90.5 D)
   StabilisationNo
   FlashScreen fill
   ZoomNo
   Video max1080p@30fps

CyberShack’s view – ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra – good but not great

First, apologies to ASUS, as I am not privy to the design ethos of this phone. If it was to do a non-gaming version of the ROG Phone 8 Pro, it missed quite widely. If it was to make a phone similar to the S24U but at a better price, it was spot on.

The ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra offers essentially the same hardware except for the periscope camera at a lower cost.

If you were looking at a Samsung S24U, this is its match (apart from the Stylus). There are many reasons to buy an S24U, the chief of which is its reputation and 2+7+7 warranty/OS/security patch policy, which it and the Google Pixel 8-series offer. The S24U will have a better resale value through its trade-in system and probably better service if needed.

Would I buy it?

No, in the same way, that the S24U has its compromises. I would steer you to the ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro—it is better in the critical nerd areas. But there is nothing wrong with the Zenfone, and you would be very happy with it unless you appreciated the differences.

ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra ratings

RatingsNew rating system 7 is a Pass Mark.
Features80
We hoped it would be similar to the ROG Phone 8 Pro, but there are too many changes under the bonnet to compare. In terms of screen, USB-C, etc., it is closer to a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Value80
At $1599, its main competitor is the ASUS ROG Phone 8 (standard version), and we would recommend spending the extra on any purchaser. It is also close to the Google Pixel 8 Pro 512GB. You are getting a similarly speced and functional Samsung S24 Ultra (minus the stylus) for a far better price.
Performance85
The SoC and Wi-Fi performance is excellent, but the screen, USB-C, and phone’s strength let it down. We will attribute this to the international firmware, which has not been updated since December 2023.
Ease of Use80
1+2+4 Warranty/OS/Security patch policy is way behind Samsung and Google and would be the one reason not to buy.
Design85
It is no longer a smaller Zenfone and some may miss that. It is a pretty heavily parred back ROG Phone 8 to bring it in at a price.
Rating out of 1082
Final commentASUS made a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra sans stylus using fairly stock Android and a below-average support policy.
If you were going to buy an S24 Ultra, at least look at this and its ROG Phone 8 cousin, which is truly the best SD8 Gen 3 phone of 2024.
Pro

ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra

$599
ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra
8.2

Features

 8.0/10

Value

 8.0/10

Performance

 8.5/10

Ease of use

 8.0/10

Design

 8.5/10

Pros

  • Phone signal strength is city and suburbs only (may have been the review unit).
  • Battery life is above average, but no charger inbox loses points.
  • Excellent Wi-Fi speeds
  • Excellent tri-camera, only lacking the S24 periscope telephoto.
  • It is a better value than the similarly specified Samsung S24 Ultra.

Cons

  • It is a good competitor to the Samsung S24 Ultra but not as refined.
  • Photo preview colours are off courtesy of an 8-bit screen.
  • Below average 1+2+4 warranty/OS/Patch policy.
  • USB-C 2.0 precludes Alt DP screen mirror and external mountable SSD.
  • t gets very hot on performance mode and has no charger inbox.
