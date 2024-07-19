Motorola Edge 50 Fusion – the best value smartphone with Edge benefits (review)

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is its entry-level Edge (referring to the curved screen Edge range) and, at $599, is a compelling option for those who want quality on a budget.

In fact, the next Edge is the $999 Motorola Edge 50 Pro – an excellent upper-mid-range smartphone, and then the $1699 Razr 50 Ultra flip (review coming). If money is tight, then the $449 Moto g84 5G – how does Motorola do it? is a great phone too.

The key points include

  • 6.7”, 2400x 1080, SDR, 10-bit/1.07M colour, 144Hz pOLED screen
  • Qualcomm SD7S Gen 2 SoC
  • 12/1256GB RAM/Storage
  • Excellent city, suburbs and regional use phone antenna strength
  • Class-leading dual-camera
  • Decent all-day battery life and a 68W charger
  • IP 68 water resistance
  • 2-year warranty, 3 OS upgrades, and 4 years of security patches

Frankly, this phone has way more value than its price reflects.

Warning – do not buy grey market

Only Motorola-approved resellers (Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Telstra, Officeworks) sell the Australian-certified version for Telco networks, which comes with an Australian warranty.

Do not buy the version with a Qualcomm SD6 gen 1 or 8/128GB RAM/Storage.

Read Don’t buy a grey market smartphone.

New review format

We are experimenting with our review format. Where we used to put all the raw data in tables at the end, we will now break them up and briefly comment on the various parts. Why? Readers who want to know more will paw over the tables. Readers who wish to see if it’s a good phone can just read the comments. Of course, we still have CyberShack’s’ View and rating explanation at the end – do make sure you read that.

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

We are also tightening up on grading. From now on, Pass, for example, means meeting expectations for the price bracket. We consider a Pass mark to be 70+/100 with extra points added for class-leading and excellence.

Australian Review: Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, 12/256GB, SIM+eSIM, model XT2429-2

BrandMotorola
ModelMotorola Edge 50 Fusion
Model NumberXT2429-2
RAM/Storage Base12/256GB
   Price base$599
Warranty months24-months ACL
 TierMid-range with Edge benefits
WebsiteProduct Page 
FromMotorola online, Harvey Norman, Domayne, JB Hi-Fi, Bing Lee, Officeworks.
Made inChina
CompanyIt is owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
Test date1-18 July 2024
Ambient temp8-17°
ReleaseGlobal release May 2024
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)Motorola makes models for various markets that are not for Australian Telco networks nor carry an Australian warranty. Do not buy SD 6 Gen 1 or 8/128GB versions.

Screen – Pass+

It is a colourful, bright, colour-accurate, daylight-readable, 10-bit/1.07million colour, 144Hz, pOLED screen. It would have been Exceed except that it is only for SRD (standard dynamic range content) and does not have Dolby Vision or HDR/10 metadata decoder.

For this price bracket, it is extraordinary value.

Size6.7″
TypepOLED
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DBorderless, Curved edges with centre o-hole
Resolution2400 x 1080
PPI394
Ratio20:9
Screen to Body %92%
Colours bits10-bit 1.07 billion colours
Refresh Hz, adaptiveFixed 60, 120, 144Hz or stepped 60/120/144Hz
Response 120HzTouch rate 360Hz gaming mode
Nits typical, testClaim 500 (tests 515)
Nits max, testPeak 1600 (Test 1250/1455 100/2% window)
ContrastInfinite
sRGBClaim 100% (98.9%)
DCI-P3Claim 100% (Test 74%). This is lower than expected but better than 100% of 16.7 billion colours. I suspect that this is a firmware-fixable natural mode preset issue.
Rec.2020 or otherN/A
Delta E (<4 is excellent)1.4 – excellent colour accuracy
HDR LevelSDR
SDR UpscaleNo
Blue Light ControlYes
PWM if knownApprox 400Hz. It is imperceptible at about 70% brightness, so it should not affect PWM-sensitive people. There is a DC dimming switch for lower brightness levels.
Daylight readableYes
Always on DisplayYes – tap to wake
Edge displayEdge Lights alert you to calls and notifications when the screen faces down.
AccessibilityAll Android 14 features
DRML1 for FHD SDR playback.
Gaming<1m GTG
Up to 360Hz touch
 Snapdragon Elite Gaming features include:
 Variable Rate Shading for faster graphics performance.
 Qualcomm Game Quick Touch increases display responsiveness.
Updatable drivers deliver the latest graphics and performance improvements in real-time. However, most games will not get past 60fps on medium-quality settings.
Screen protectionGorilla Glass 5
CommentExcellent 10-bit, 1.07 billion-colour screen with far greater subtleties in colour than the 8-bit Samsung S24/+/Ultra. Despite the screen’s more than enough brightness, it does not decode metadata for HDR/HDR10/DA.

Processor (SoC) – Pass+

This uses a new ‘S’ version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon, which you will see in at least the SD7 and SD8 series. The main difference is that there are eight cores, excluding the ‘power’ core in non-S SoCs. This is a totally unfair comparison to the SD7+ Gen 3 here.

Think of it as a four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine versus a turbo.

Brand, ModelQualcomm SD7S Gen 2
If you haven’t heard of the ‘S’ range, it is a scaled-down version lacking AI and some full-version features.
nm4nm made on Samsung 4LPE fab plant
Cores4 x 2.40GHz & 4 x 1.95GHz
ModemX62 (Sub-6GHz)
AI TOPS OR
Multi-thread Integer Operations Per Second (INOPS)
GINOPS = billion		We understand that it is well below 10 TOPS 14.62 GFLOPS
15.51 GINOPS
Geekbench 6 Single-core1017
Geekbench 6 multi-core2918
LikeLike Exynos 1380, MediaTek 7030/7050 or SD7 Gen 1
Benchmarks
GPUAdreno 710/580Ghz
GPU Test
Open CL1806
Vulcan2308
RAM, type12GB LPDDR45X (plus virtual RAM Boost).
Storage, free, type256GB UFS 2.2 (213GB free)
micro-SDNo
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained804
Jazz max 923
CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained478
Jazz maximum 504
CPDT microSD read, write MBpsN/A
CPDT external (mountable?) MBps20/11.7Mbps mountable
CommentSlowish UFS 2.2 internal storage and even slower USB-C 2.0 external storage. Excellent for the price.

Throttle test – Pass+

It keeps pretty cool and loses negligible power over a 15-minute throttle test.

Throttle test
Max GIPS243307
Average GIPS227768
Minimum GIPS200.145
% Throttle12%
CPU Temp50°
CommentExcellent thermal management and rock-solid performance. Gamers will appreciate this.
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Comms – Pass

Our only comment is that it uses Wi-Fi 5 AC 2.4/5GHz, but the SoC supports Wi-Fi 6E. At the price, you cannot expect Wi-Fi 6 or 6E. Wi-Fi signals are pretty strong at 10m.

Wi-Fi Type, modelWi-Fi 5 AC 2.4/5GHz
Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps-37/876/876
Test 5m-47/794/876
Test 10m-53/650/809
BT Type5.2
GPS single, dualDual 3m accuracy
USB typeUSB-C 2.0 480Mbps – no display port audio/video data stream support
ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForOnly over Miracast
NFCYes
Ultra-widebandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes combo
   GyroYes combo
   e-CompassYes
   Barometer
   Gravity
   Pedometer
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensor
   ProximityYes
   OtherSAR sensor
CommentIt is a shame to use Wi-Fi 5 AC 2.4/5GHz when the SoC supports up to Wi-Fi 6E – but this is a value device. It reaches 876Mbps (maximum).
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Notice that the 5 and 10m distances below had quite a variation in Rx and Tx speed, where it was rock solid at 2m. It is not an issue in typical use.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

4/5G – Pass+

Three things stand out. It has a single SIM, an eSIM, and dual ring tones.

The antenna strength is highly suitable for city, suburb, and regional use. It may be fine for rural use, but we are not sure.

SIMSingle Sim and eSIM
   ActiveDSDS – Both are active but can only use one at a time.
Ring tone single, dualDual ring tones – excellent
VoLTECarrier dependent
Wi-Fi callingCarrier dependent
4G Bands1/2/3/5/7/8/18/19/20/26/28/32/38/40/41/42/71
CommentAll Australian and most world bands
5G sub-6Ghzn1/3/5/7/8/20/26/28/38/40/41/77/78
CommentAll Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands
mmWaveNo
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
  DL/UL, ms35/10/35m2 – average
   Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pWfrom -75 to -82 and 6.3 to 31.6pW – exceptional first tower strength
   Tower 2from -78 to -95 and 316.2fW to 15.8pW
   Tower 3from -81 to -89 and 1.3pW to 7.9pW
   Tower 4Did not find
CommentThese are excellent signal strengths and should be good for cities, suburbs, and major regional towns. Rural areas with some Band 28 signal are probably OK.

Battery – Pass+

It has a 5000mAh battery and a 68W charger for 52 minutes charge time.

Motorola calls this a 30-hour battery, but it is under particular test circumstances. We expect typical users will change once a day, and power users may need a top-up later in the day.

mAh5000mAh
4.344V/4.87A/21.15W
Charger68W
5V/3A/15W, 9V/3A/27W, 15V/3A/45W, 20V/3.4/68W OR 11V/6.2A/68.2W
Enable Boost Charge in the Battery setting.
 PD, QC levelPD 3 and QC 5
Qi, wattageNo
Reverse Qi or cable.No
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)Adaptive
   Charge % 30minsAdvertised: 15 minutes for a day’s use
   Charge 0-100%68W and can fill in 52 minutes. It never went over 9V/3A/27W. With other chargers and 5W cables – 9V/4.A/36W.
   Charge Qi
N/A
   Charge 5V, 2AOver 5 hours
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane24 hours and 30 minutes
   PC Mark 3 battery14 hours 31 minutes
Accubattery: 14 hours 49 minutes
   GFX Bench Manhattan batteryDid not run
   GFX Bench T-Rex311.1 minutes (5.19 hours) 5863 frames
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on3 hours 33 minutes
Accubattery: 4 hours 57 minutes
mA Full load screen on1400-1500mA – higher than expected
   mA Watt idle Screen on200-250mA
   Estimate loss at max refreshTested on Adaptive screen and balanced power.
   Estimate typical useMotorola advertises over 30 hours. All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed-use profile.
CommentThe video loop time is very good but is the least draining of the tests. PC Mark 3 and Accubattery replicate typical use and show just over 14 hours. Under load, 4 hours is what you could expect as a gamer or heavy user.
You will have to recharge daily for 12-15 hours of use.

Sound hardware – Pass

It would have scored a Pass+ but for a definite bias to the bottom speaker. It has a full suite of Qualcomm codecs, LDAC, and other new codecs.

SoundDA Smart Audio and Spatial Sound enabled
SpeakersTop forward, up-firing and bottom down-firing stereo.
TuningN/A
AMP2 x FS16xx amps (specifications unknown)
FSA4480 Digital to Analogue USB DAC
Dolby Atmos decodeYes, to 2.0, but it is really more effective with headphones.
Hi-Res24-bit/48000Hz
3.5mmNo
BT CodecsSBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX TWS, aptX Adaptive, LDAC, LHDCV2/3/5
MultipointYes
Dolby Atmos (DA)Decode to 2.0 speakers and earphones
EQNew DA EQ includes Spatial Audio. The remainder are 2.0 only – Smart Audio, Music, Movie, Game, Podcast and Custom.
Mics2 – one for noise cancelling and use with CrystalTalk AI NR.
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max83
   Media (music)81.5
   Ring83.5
   Alarm83.7
   Notifications80
   Earpiece60.4
   Hands-freeDecent noise reduction and volume levels were quite good and clear.
   BT headphonesExcellent left-right separation and DA makes quite a difference with DA content.

Sound quality – Pass

It has no mid-bass, slow-building mid and almost no treble. Perfect for clear voice but not music.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

When used with Dolby Atmos content, the EQ adds some 3D height and width.

Deep Bass 20-40HzNil
Middle Bass 40-100HzStarting at 90Hz and building linearly to 500Hz
High Bass 100-200HzBuilding
Low-Mid-200-400HzBuilding
Mid 400-1000HzFlattening
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlat
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlat
Mid Treble 4-6kHzFlat
High Treble 6-10kHzLineal decline to 15kHz
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzOff the cliff
Sound Signature typeThis is a mid-signature (bass recessed, mid-boosted, treble recessed) for clear voice. It is not easy listening as it lacks bass (low notes are muddy or absent), and the high treble is choppy and harsh.
SoundstageDefinite bias to the bottom impairs left/right separation.
DA sound stage is quite wide and has some 3D height.
CommentThe sound signature is average, but it helped with a little high bass. Use headphones

Build – Pass+

The Edge series has a curved screen, almost no bezel, and a thin profile. It feels great in hand, and the vegan leather finish is grippy. With its OS and Patch policy, this is a keeper.

Size (H X W X D)161.9 x 73.1 x 7.9mm
Weight grams174.9
Front glassCurved Gorilla Glass 5 3D glass with anti-fingerprint coating
Rear materialPMMA or vegan leather
FramePlastic metallic appearance and colour-matched
IP rating68 – Liquid damage not covered under warranty
30 minutes at 1.5m
ColoursForest Blue (PMMA)
Hot Pink (Vegan Suede)
Marshmallow Blue (Vegan leather)
Pen, Stylus supportNo
In the box
   Charger68W
   USB cableUSB-A to USB-C 3W cable
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverYes
CommentHas charger inbox – excellent
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

OS – Pass+

It is rare for a $599 device to have a 2+3+4 (Warranty, OS upgrade, and patch policy).

AndroidAndroid 14
Security patch date1 May 2024
UINow Hello UX.
OS upgrade policy3
Security patch policyQuarterly for four years
BloatwarePure Android – all Google Apps. You can uninstall Facebook.
OtherGoogle Photos is now the default. This means AI tools such as Magic Editor (10 free uses per month), Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur and more.
CommentMy UX seems to have gone but the functionality lives on.
Moto Apps now manages most Moto features and enables simple updates.
Family Space, Games, Moto Connect, Moto Secure, Moto Unplugged, Moto Ready For.
Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display
Gestures: Quick capture, Fast flashlight, Three-finger screenshot, Lift to unlock, Flip for DND, Pick up to silence, Swipe to split
Security
Fingerprint sensor location, typeOptical under glass
Face IDYes, 2D only
OtherLenovo ThinkShield is more for enterprise use.
CommentMoto Secure – Manage network security, control app permissions, and even create a secret folder for your most sensitive data.
Website  
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
No option given not to load bloatware
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
Options given to help privacy – good

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion rear camera – Pass+

Before you get excited about the Sony LYTIA sensor, remember it is just a new marketing name that will replace the IMX model numbers. It does not imbue it with special powers! However, Motorola was the first to use this sensor, and the results were pretty good. It takes class-leading day, office, and night light shots.

It is a dual sensor: Wide 50 (binned to 12.6MP) +13MP Ultra-wide and macro. Most of your work will be done with the wide sensor. The 13MP has Autofocus and makes macro shots easy.

Interestingly, the camera app is a Motorola one, but it still uses Google Photos as the repository. The app works, but it is laggy and needs refinement.

It has a choice of Natural colours (as per the screen preview) or Enhance for higher colour saturation.

We do not extensively test video, which has a maximum of 4K@30fps. As per most smartphones, 1080p@30fps gives you OIS and EIS for very good video.

We will let the test photos tell the story.

1X and a superb shot with natural colours, terrific HDR details and good foreground and bancground focus.
Ultra-wide sensor and apart from a minor colour change it is an excellent shot.
2X and great foreground and background focus, good detail and HDR.
4X and just starting to see noise in the background. Still very good.
10X and past useful zoom.
Macro is excellent and AF gets over that critical fixed focus issue.
Office Light. The dog has excellent black face/ears and the Sudoku bnook is nicely red. If anything a slight oversaturation.
Great bokeh.
<40 lumens and this is a perfect shot without Night mode.
Night mode brightens it slightly and adds some missing details.
Rear PrimaryPrimary
  MP50MP bins to 12.6MP
   SensorSony IMX896 (no database entry). It may be under Sony LYTIA LYT-700C.
1/1.5″
   FocusAll pixel focus
   f-stop1.8
   um1 bins to 2
  FOV° (stated, actual)73 to 85.5
   StabilisationOIS (and Qualcomm EIS)
   Zoom10X with a 4.2X crop factor
Rear 2Ultra-wide and Macro
   MP13MP
   SensorHynix HI1336
   FocusAF/Fixed Macro from 3-5cm
   f-stop2.2
   um1.12
  FOV (stated, actual)120
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo
SpecialArtificial intelligence:
Google Photos Auto Enhance
Auto Smile Capture
Gesture Capture
Google Lens™ integration
Shot Optimisation
   Video max4K@30fps
   FlashSingle
   Auto-HDRYes
Shooting modes:
Portrait (24mm/35mm/50mmm),
Macro
Dual Capture
Ultra-Res
Night Vision
Tilt-Shift
Pro
Scan
Spot Colour
Panorama
Super Resolution Zoom
Burst Shot
Timer
Assistive Grid
Leveller
Metering Mode
Watermark
Live Filters
Selfie Stick Support
RAW Photo Output
QR/Barcode Scanner
   QR code readerVia Google Lens
   Night modeAI

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Selfie

FrontSelfie
  MP32MP bins to 8.1MP
   SensorSamsung S5KJD1
   FocusFixed
   f-stop2.4
   um.7 bins to 1.4
  FOV (stated, actual)70 to 82.4°
   StabilisationEIS
   FlashScreen fill
   ZoomNo – crop factor 7.5
   Video max4K@30fps
    FeaturesShooting modes:
Dual Capture
Timelapse (w/ Hyperlapse)
Spot Colour

Other features:
Video Stabilisation
Video Snapshot
Selfie Video Mirror
Selfie Stick Support
External Microphone Support
Face Retouch
Shooting modes:
Dual Capture
Timelapse (w/ Hyperlapse)
Spot Colour

Other features:
Video Stabilisation
Video Snapshot
Selfie Video Mirror
Selfie Stick Support
External Microphone Support
Face Retouch
CommentExcellent skin tones.

CyberShack’s view – The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is the <$600 class leader

It punches well above its weight, and we are hard-pressed to find a Qualcomm SoC, 12GB/256GB, excellent phone reception, IP68, etc., even for $200 more.

It is a lovely-looking phone, well made, with a premium finish. It has a terrific warranty/OS/security policy and is generally great.

We can see where dollars have been shaved – the S-series processor, SDR screen, Wi-Fi 5, LPDDR4 RAM, UFS 2.2 storage, etc., but at $599, no one will care.

It gets our top buy recommendation for this class.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Ratings

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Ratings70+ is a Pass Mark
Features75
It uses a Qualcomm value ‘S’ processor (limited AI photo processing), an SDR screen (albeit a good pOLED one), LPDDR4 memory, and a dual-sensor camera system (the primary sensor does 90% of the work).
Value85
It is good value for a Qualcomm processor, 12/256GB RAM/Storage, a better-than-average camera for its class, IP68, and a nice design.
Performance75
The SD7S Gen 2 has sufficient performance for common tasks. Geekbench and XOps show it’s more like an SD6 series, and the Adreno 710 GPU is relatively slow.
Ease of Use80
The two-year warranty is excellent. We have not received confirmation of the OS upgrade and security patch policy.
Design80
It has a nice design, although some do not like the curved edge. Motorola consistently makes good-looking phones.
Rating out of 1079
Final commentMotorola has done it again with its Motorola Edge 50 Fusion – a $599 class leader with Edge 50 series benefits. It is worth the step up from the $449 Moto G84.
