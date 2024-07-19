Motorola Edge 50 Fusion – the best value smartphone with Edge benefits (review)

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is its entry-level Edge (referring to the curved screen Edge range) and, at $599, is a compelling option for those who want quality on a budget.

In fact, the next Edge is the $999 Motorola Edge 50 Pro – an excellent upper-mid-range smartphone, and then the $1699 Razr 50 Ultra flip (review coming). If money is tight, then the $449 Moto g84 5G – how does Motorola do it? is a great phone too.

The key points include

6.7”, 2400x 1080, SDR, 10-bit/1.07M colour, 144Hz pOLED screen

Qualcomm SD7S Gen 2 SoC

12/1256GB RAM/Storage

Excellent city, suburbs and regional use phone antenna strength

Class-leading dual-camera

Decent all-day battery life and a 68W charger

IP 68 water resistance

2-year warranty, 3 OS upgrades, and 4 years of security patches

Frankly, this phone has way more value than its price reflects.

Warning – do not buy grey market

Only Motorola-approved resellers (Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Telstra, Officeworks) sell the Australian-certified version for Telco networks, which comes with an Australian warranty.

Do not buy the version with a Qualcomm SD6 gen 1 or 8/128GB RAM/Storage.

Read Don’t buy a grey market smartphone.

New review format

We are experimenting with our review format. Where we used to put all the raw data in tables at the end, we will now break them up and briefly comment on the various parts. Why? Readers who want to know more will paw over the tables. Readers who wish to see if it’s a good phone can just read the comments. Of course, we still have CyberShack’s’ View and rating explanation at the end – do make sure you read that.

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

We are also tightening up on grading. From now on, Pass, for example, means meeting expectations for the price bracket. We consider a Pass mark to be 70+/100 with extra points added for class-leading and excellence.

Australian Review: Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, 12/256GB, SIM+eSIM, model XT2429-2

Brand Motorola Model Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Model Number XT2429-2 RAM/Storage Base 12/256GB Price base $599 Warranty months 24-months ACL Tier Mid-range with Edge benefits Website Product Page From Motorola online, Harvey Norman, Domayne, JB Hi-Fi, Bing Lee, Officeworks. Made in China Company It is owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker. More CyberShack Motorola news and reviews CyberShack Smartphone news and reviews Test date 1-18 July 2024 Ambient temp 8-17° Release Global release May 2024 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) Motorola makes models for various markets that are not for Australian Telco networks nor carry an Australian warranty. Do not buy SD 6 Gen 1 or 8/128GB versions.

Screen – Pass+

It is a colourful, bright, colour-accurate, daylight-readable, 10-bit/1.07million colour, 144Hz, pOLED screen. It would have been Exceed except that it is only for SRD (standard dynamic range content) and does not have Dolby Vision or HDR/10 metadata decoder.

For this price bracket, it is extraordinary value.

Size 6.7″ Type pOLED Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Borderless, Curved edges with centre o-hole Resolution 2400 x 1080 PPI 394 Ratio 20:9 Screen to Body % 92% Colours bits 10-bit 1.07 billion colours Refresh Hz, adaptive Fixed 60, 120, 144Hz or stepped 60/120/144Hz Response 120Hz Touch rate 360Hz gaming mode Nits typical, test Claim 500 (tests 515) Nits max, test Peak 1600 (Test 1250/1455 100/2% window) Contrast Infinite sRGB Claim 100% (98.9%) DCI-P3 Claim 100% (Test 74%). This is lower than expected but better than 100% of 16.7 billion colours. I suspect that this is a firmware-fixable natural mode preset issue. Rec.2020 or other N/A Delta E (<4 is excellent) 1.4 – excellent colour accuracy HDR Level SDR SDR Upscale No Blue Light Control Yes PWM if known Approx 400Hz. It is imperceptible at about 70% brightness, so it should not affect PWM-sensitive people. There is a DC dimming switch for lower brightness levels. Daylight readable Yes Always on Display Yes – tap to wake Edge display Edge Lights alert you to calls and notifications when the screen faces down. Accessibility All Android 14 features DRM L1 for FHD SDR playback. Gaming <1m GTG

Up to 360Hz touch

Snapdragon Elite Gaming features include:

Variable Rate Shading for faster graphics performance.

Qualcomm Game Quick Touch increases display responsiveness.

Updatable drivers deliver the latest graphics and performance improvements in real-time. However, most games will not get past 60fps on medium-quality settings. Screen protection Gorilla Glass 5 Comment Excellent 10-bit, 1.07 billion-colour screen with far greater subtleties in colour than the 8-bit Samsung S24/+/Ultra. Despite the screen’s more than enough brightness, it does not decode metadata for HDR/HDR10/DA.

Processor (SoC) – Pass+

This uses a new ‘S’ version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon, which you will see in at least the SD7 and SD8 series. The main difference is that there are eight cores, excluding the ‘power’ core in non-S SoCs. This is a totally unfair comparison to the SD7+ Gen 3 here.

Think of it as a four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine versus a turbo.

Brand, Model Qualcomm SD7S Gen 2

If you haven’t heard of the ‘S’ range, it is a scaled-down version lacking AI and some full-version features. nm 4nm made on Samsung 4LPE fab plant Cores 4 x 2.40GHz & 4 x 1.95GHz Modem X62 (Sub-6GHz) AI TOPS OR

Multi-thread Integer Operations Per Second (INOPS)

GINOPS = billion We understand that it is well below 10 TOPS 14.62 GFLOPS

15.51 GINOPS Geekbench 6 Single-core 1017 Geekbench 6 multi-core 2918 Like Like Exynos 1380, MediaTek 7030/7050 or SD7 Gen 1

Benchmarks GPU Adreno 710/580Ghz GPU Test Open CL 1806 Vulcan 2308 RAM, type 12GB LPDDR45X (plus virtual RAM Boost). Storage, free, type 256GB UFS 2.2 (213GB free) micro-SD No CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained 804

Jazz max 923 CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained 478

Jazz maximum 504 CPDT microSD read, write MBps N/A CPDT external (mountable?) MBps 20/11.7Mbps mountable Comment Slowish UFS 2.2 internal storage and even slower USB-C 2.0 external storage. Excellent for the price.

Throttle test – Pass+

It keeps pretty cool and loses negligible power over a 15-minute throttle test.

Throttle test Max GIPS 243307 Average GIPS 227768 Minimum GIPS 200.145 % Throttle 12% CPU Temp 50° Comment Excellent thermal management and rock-solid performance. Gamers will appreciate this.

Comms – Pass

Our only comment is that it uses Wi-Fi 5 AC 2.4/5GHz, but the SoC supports Wi-Fi 6E. At the price, you cannot expect Wi-Fi 6 or 6E. Wi-Fi signals are pretty strong at 10m.

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 5 AC 2.4/5GHz Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps -37/876/876 Test 5m -47/794/876 Test 10m -53/650/809 BT Type 5.2 GPS single, dual Dual 3m accuracy USB type USB-C 2.0 480Mbps – no display port audio/video data stream support ALT DP, DeX, Ready For Only over Miracast NFC Yes Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes combo Gyro Yes combo e-Compass Yes Barometer Gravity Pedometer Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Proximity Yes Other SAR sensor Comment It is a shame to use Wi-Fi 5 AC 2.4/5GHz when the SoC supports up to Wi-Fi 6E – but this is a value device. It reaches 876Mbps (maximum).

Notice that the 5 and 10m distances below had quite a variation in Rx and Tx speed, where it was rock solid at 2m. It is not an issue in typical use.

4/5G – Pass+

Three things stand out. It has a single SIM, an eSIM, and dual ring tones.

The antenna strength is highly suitable for city, suburb, and regional use. It may be fine for rural use, but we are not sure.

SIM Single Sim and eSIM Active DSDS – Both are active but can only use one at a time. Ring tone single, dual Dual ring tones – excellent VoLTE Carrier dependent Wi-Fi calling Carrier dependent 4G Bands 1/2/3/5/7/8/18/19/20/26/28/32/38/40/41/42/71 Comment All Australian and most world bands 5G sub-6Ghz n1/3/5/7/8/20/26/28/38/40/41/77/78 Comment All Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands mmWave No Test Boost Mobile, Telstra DL/UL, ms 35/10/35m2 – average Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW from -75 to -82 and 6.3 to 31.6pW – exceptional first tower strength Tower 2 from -78 to -95 and 316.2fW to 15.8pW Tower 3 from -81 to -89 and 1.3pW to 7.9pW Tower 4 Did not find Comment These are excellent signal strengths and should be good for cities, suburbs, and major regional towns. Rural areas with some Band 28 signal are probably OK.

Battery – Pass+

It has a 5000mAh battery and a 68W charger for 52 minutes charge time.

Motorola calls this a 30-hour battery, but it is under particular test circumstances. We expect typical users will change once a day, and power users may need a top-up later in the day.

mAh 5000mAh

4.344V/4.87A/21.15W Charger 68W

5V/3A/15W, 9V/3A/27W, 15V/3A/45W, 20V/3.4/68W OR 11V/6.2A/68.2W

Enable Boost Charge in the Battery setting. PD, QC level PD 3 and QC 5 Qi, wattage No Reverse Qi or cable. No Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Adaptive Charge % 30mins Advertised: 15 minutes for a day’s use Charge 0-100% 68W and can fill in 52 minutes. It never went over 9V/3A/27W. With other chargers and 5W cables – 9V/4.A/36W. Charge Qi

N/A Charge 5V, 2A Over 5 hours Video loop 50%, aeroplane 24 hours and 30 minutes PC Mark 3 battery 14 hours 31 minutes

Accubattery: 14 hours 49 minutes GFX Bench Manhattan battery Did not run GFX Bench T-Rex 311.1 minutes (5.19 hours) 5863 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 3 hours 33 minutes

Accubattery: 4 hours 57 minutes mA Full load screen on 1400-1500mA – higher than expected mA Watt idle Screen on 200-250mA Estimate loss at max refresh Tested on Adaptive screen and balanced power. Estimate typical use Motorola advertises over 30 hours. All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed-use profile. Comment The video loop time is very good but is the least draining of the tests. PC Mark 3 and Accubattery replicate typical use and show just over 14 hours. Under load, 4 hours is what you could expect as a gamer or heavy user.

You will have to recharge daily for 12-15 hours of use.

Sound hardware – Pass

It would have scored a Pass+ but for a definite bias to the bottom speaker. It has a full suite of Qualcomm codecs, LDAC, and other new codecs.

Sound DA Smart Audio and Spatial Sound enabled Speakers Top forward, up-firing and bottom down-firing stereo. Tuning N/A AMP 2 x FS16xx amps (specifications unknown)

FSA4480 Digital to Analogue USB DAC Dolby Atmos decode Yes, to 2.0, but it is really more effective with headphones. Hi-Res 24-bit/48000Hz 3.5mm No BT Codecs SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX TWS, aptX Adaptive, LDAC, LHDCV2/3/5 Multipoint Yes Dolby Atmos (DA) Decode to 2.0 speakers and earphones EQ New DA EQ includes Spatial Audio. The remainder are 2.0 only – Smart Audio, Music, Movie, Game, Podcast and Custom. Mics 2 – one for noise cancelling and use with CrystalTalk AI NR. Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 83 Media (music) 81.5 Ring 83.5 Alarm 83.7 Notifications 80 Earpiece 60.4 Hands-free Decent noise reduction and volume levels were quite good and clear. BT headphones Excellent left-right separation and DA makes quite a difference with DA content.

Sound quality – Pass

It has no mid-bass, slow-building mid and almost no treble. Perfect for clear voice but not music.

When used with Dolby Atmos content, the EQ adds some 3D height and width.

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Starting at 90Hz and building linearly to 500Hz High Bass 100-200Hz Building Low-Mid-200-400Hz Building Mid 400-1000Hz Flattening High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat Mid Treble 4-6kHz Flat High Treble 6-10kHz Lineal decline to 15kHz Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Off the cliff Sound Signature type This is a mid-signature (bass recessed, mid-boosted, treble recessed) for clear voice. It is not easy listening as it lacks bass (low notes are muddy or absent), and the high treble is choppy and harsh. Soundstage Definite bias to the bottom impairs left/right separation.

DA sound stage is quite wide and has some 3D height. Comment The sound signature is average, but it helped with a little high bass. Use headphones

Build – Pass+

The Edge series has a curved screen, almost no bezel, and a thin profile. It feels great in hand, and the vegan leather finish is grippy. With its OS and Patch policy, this is a keeper.

Size (H X W X D) 161.9 x 73.1 x 7.9mm Weight grams 174.9 Front glass Curved Gorilla Glass 5 3D glass with anti-fingerprint coating Rear material PMMA or vegan leather Frame Plastic metallic appearance and colour-matched IP rating 68 – Liquid damage not covered under warranty

30 minutes at 1.5m Colours Forest Blue (PMMA)

Hot Pink (Vegan Suede)

Marshmallow Blue (Vegan leather) Pen, Stylus support No In the box Charger 68W USB cable USB-A to USB-C 3W cable Buds No Bumper cover Yes Comment Has charger inbox – excellent

OS – Pass+

It is rare for a $599 device to have a 2+3+4 (Warranty, OS upgrade, and patch policy).

Android Android 14 Security patch date 1 May 2024 UI Now Hello UX. OS upgrade policy 3 Security patch policy Quarterly for four years Bloatware Pure Android – all Google Apps. You can uninstall Facebook. Other Google Photos is now the default. This means AI tools such as Magic Editor (10 free uses per month), Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur and more. Comment My UX seems to have gone but the functionality lives on.

Moto Apps now manages most Moto features and enables simple updates.

Family Space, Games, Moto Connect, Moto Secure, Moto Unplugged, Moto Ready For.

Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display

Gestures: Quick capture, Fast flashlight, Three-finger screenshot, Lift to unlock, Flip for DND, Pick up to silence, Swipe to split Security Fingerprint sensor location, type Optical under glass Face ID Yes, 2D only Other Lenovo ThinkShield is more for enterprise use. Comment Moto Secure – Manage network security, control app permissions, and even create a secret folder for your most sensitive data.

Website

No option given not to load bloatware Options given to help privacy – good

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion rear camera – Pass+

Before you get excited about the Sony LYTIA sensor, remember it is just a new marketing name that will replace the IMX model numbers. It does not imbue it with special powers! However, Motorola was the first to use this sensor, and the results were pretty good. It takes class-leading day, office, and night light shots.

It is a dual sensor: Wide 50 (binned to 12.6MP) +13MP Ultra-wide and macro. Most of your work will be done with the wide sensor. The 13MP has Autofocus and makes macro shots easy.

Interestingly, the camera app is a Motorola one, but it still uses Google Photos as the repository. The app works, but it is laggy and needs refinement.

It has a choice of Natural colours (as per the screen preview) or Enhance for higher colour saturation.

We do not extensively test video, which has a maximum of 4K@30fps. As per most smartphones, 1080p@30fps gives you OIS and EIS for very good video.

We will let the test photos tell the story.

1X and a superb shot with natural colours, terrific HDR details and good foreground and bancground focus.

Ultra-wide sensor and apart from a minor colour change it is an excellent shot.

2X and great foreground and background focus, good detail and HDR.

4X and just starting to see noise in the background. Still very good.

10X and past useful zoom.

Macro is excellent and AF gets over that critical fixed focus issue.

Office Light. The dog has excellent black face/ears and the Sudoku bnook is nicely red. If anything a slight oversaturation. Great bokeh.

<40 lumens and this is a perfect shot without Night mode.

Night mode brightens it slightly and adds some missing details.

Rear Primary Primary MP 50MP bins to 12.6MP Sensor Sony IMX896 (no database entry). It may be under Sony LYTIA LYT-700C.

1/1.5″ Focus All pixel focus f-stop 1.8 um 1 bins to 2 FOV° (stated, actual) 73 to 85.5 Stabilisation OIS (and Qualcomm EIS) Zoom 10X with a 4.2X crop factor Rear 2 Ultra-wide and Macro MP 13MP Sensor Hynix HI1336 Focus AF/Fixed Macro from 3-5cm f-stop 2.2 um 1.12 FOV (stated, actual) 120 Stabilisation No Zoom No Special Artificial intelligence:

Google Photos Auto Enhance

Auto Smile Capture

Gesture Capture

Google Lens™ integration

Shot Optimisation Video max 4K@30fps Flash Single Auto-HDR Yes Shooting modes:

Portrait (24mm/35mm/50mmm),

Macro

Dual Capture

Ultra-Res

Night Vision

Tilt-Shift

Pro

Scan

Spot Colour

Panorama

Super Resolution Zoom

Burst Shot

Timer

Assistive Grid

Leveller

Metering Mode

Watermark

Live Filters

Selfie Stick Support

RAW Photo Output

QR/Barcode Scanner QR code reader Via Google Lens Night mode AI

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Selfie

Front Selfie MP 32MP bins to 8.1MP Sensor Samsung S5KJD1 Focus Fixed f-stop 2.4 um .7 bins to 1.4 FOV (stated, actual) 70 to 82.4° Stabilisation EIS Flash Screen fill Zoom No – crop factor 7.5 Video max 4K@30fps Features Shooting modes:

Dual Capture

Timelapse (w/ Hyperlapse)

Spot Colour



Other features:

Video Stabilisation

Video Snapshot

Selfie Video Mirror

Selfie Stick Support

External Microphone Support

Face Retouch

Shooting modes:

Dual Capture

Timelapse (w/ Hyperlapse)

Spot Colour



Other features:

Video Stabilisation

Video Snapshot

Selfie Video Mirror

Selfie Stick Support

External Microphone Support

Face Retouch Comment Excellent skin tones.

CyberShack’s view – The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is the <$600 class leader

It punches well above its weight, and we are hard-pressed to find a Qualcomm SoC, 12GB/256GB, excellent phone reception, IP68, etc., even for $200 more.

It is a lovely-looking phone, well made, with a premium finish. It has a terrific warranty/OS/security policy and is generally great.

We can see where dollars have been shaved – the S-series processor, SDR screen, Wi-Fi 5, LPDDR4 RAM, UFS 2.2 storage, etc., but at $599, no one will care.

It gets our top buy recommendation for this class.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Ratings