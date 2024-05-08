Moto g04 4G 2024 – If $179 is all you have, then go for it (smartphone review)

The Moto G04 4G 2024 is a $179 smartphone. As such, we need to examine what you get and what, if anything, is missing from this bargain handset.

Well, it has everything you need and the quality and performance you can expect at this price. It gets a definite buy recommendation because, frankly, you cannot expect or get more.

Purists may say:

The Unisoc T606 processor crawls – it does – but it is fit for purpose for typical use.

4GB RAM is too small for Android 14. Well, you can boost this with virtual RAM up to 8GB (using storage as a swap space), and it’s not a bottleneck.

A single 16MP camera is inadequate. Well, yes but it is better than social media class and OK in reasonable light levels.

Mono sound sucks – well, most smartphone sound sucks, whether it’s mono or stereo. So use earphones for stereo and Dolby Atmos sound.

A 720p screen is so yesterday – and it is, but at the price, it is a damned good screen.

There are no OS upgrades and only two years (from launch) of quarterly security patches. This is more than you can expect at this price.

My point is that every one of the above comments has been made by professional reviewers who tend to think everything should be compared to an iPhone. CyberShack says it is an excellent $179n phone with no downsides for that price.

Its stablemate, the $229 Moto g24 (review coming), uses a different processor and camera but is essentially the same phone. Should you spend $50 more? Sure, if you have the cash to flash because, at $229, it represents good value. It is the same repetitive argument – you buy the best phone in your price bracket – it is called bang for buck – and we are focused on that.

New review format

We are experimenting with our review format. Where we used to put all the raw data in tables at the end, we will now break them up and briefly comment on the various parts. Why? Readers who want to know more will paw over the tables. Readers who wish to see if it’s a good phone can just read the comments. Of course, we still have CyberShack’s’ View and rating explanation at the end – do make sure you read that.

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

We are also tightening up on grading. From now on, Pass, for example, means meeting expectations for the price bracket. We consider a Pass mark to be 70+/100 with extra points added for class-leading and excellence.

Australian Review—Motorola G04 4G 2024, 4/64GB, dual SIM, dedicated microSD slot model XT2421-5

Note that there are two models: retail has a dual SIM, dedicated microSD slot, and a one-year warranty. Telco has a single SIM, dedicated microSD slot, and a two-year warranty.

Brand Motorola Model Motorola g04 4G 2024 Model Number XT2421-5 RAM/Storage Base 4/64 Price base $179 Warranty months 12 months retail

24-months Telco carrier Tier Entry-level Website Product Page From Motorola Online, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-FI, Bing Lee, Retravision, Australia Post, Big W, Officeworks

Telstra Satin Blue single sim $149 outright Country of Origin China Company It is owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker. More CyberShack Motorola news and reviews

Cybershack smartphone news and reviews Test date 1-7 May 2024 Ambient temp 15-18° Release Feb 2024 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) Please read Don’t buy a grey market smartphone (updated guide)

First Impression – Pass

Motorola makes many phones covering the entire market, from entry-level to flagship flips. Its build quality never varies, and the g04’s build quality is as good as its top-line phones.

I particularly like the way the rear camera hump flows over the matte, fingerprint-resistant PMMA back.

Screen – Pass

It is a fit for purpose720p IPS LCD 20.1:9 screen with a 60 or 90Hz fixed or stepped refresh rate. It does not list screen protection, so you may want to invest in a screen protector.

Two hundred nits brightness cannot defeat direct sunlight, and its off-angle viewing shows colour shifts and loss of definition.

Size 6.6″ Type IPS LCD Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat with centre o-hole Resolution 1612 x 720 PPI 269 Ratio 20.1:9 Screen to Body % 84.9% Colours bits 8-bit 16.7m colours Refresh Hz, adaptive. Auto or select 60 or 90Hz Response 120Hz N/A Nits typical, test Test 220 Nits max, test Peak brightness not specified (Test 414) Contrast Not specified (1200:1) sRGB Test 94.5% DCI-P3 Not tested. Rec.2020 or other No Delta E (<4 is excellent) N/A but above 4. HDR Level SDR SDR Upscale No Blue Light Control Yes PWM if known No Daylight readable No Always on Display Peak display option Edge display No Accessibility Usual Android features DRM L1 for HD SDR Gaming Not for gaming Screen protection Unknown Comment Blueish cast – best to use Natural setting. Fit for purpose

Processor – Passable

Every UNISOC phone I have tested has similar issues – lag under load. In typical use, it is fit for purpose. The virtual RAM feature adds slower storage RAM and does help a little. But with 64GB (39GB free), you may not want to hive off another 4GB for virtual RAM.

Brand, Model UNISOC T606 nm 12 Cores [email protected] + [email protected] Modem 4G Cat 7 AI TOPS Estimate <4 Geekbench 6 Single-core 363 Geekbench 6 multi-core 1212 Like Used in Nokia G11/21/22/

Samsung Galaxy A03

Motorola e13/20/32

MT Helio G88, G85 and G80. Closest SD632 and 662.

Benchmarks GPU ARM Mali G57 1-core 650Mhz GPU Test Open CL 447 Like N/A Vulcan 442 (way too low for games) RAM, type 4GB LPPDDR4X Storage, free, type 64GB UFS 2.2 (39GB free) micro-SD Up to 1TB – dedicated slot CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained 309

(Jazz maximum 566) CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained 244

(Jazz maximum 290) CPDT microSD read, write MBps 78/42 CPDT external (mountable?) MBps 1TB test unit identified in My Files but not seen in CPDT – not mountable Comment It is slow and laggy when under any load, often hanging for a second or more. However, it is the quintessential lowest-cost phone. Throttle test Max GIPS 133641 Average GIPS 131235 Minimum GIPS 118138 % Throttle Nil CPU Temp 50 Comment Good thermal management

Comms – Passable

It has Wi-Fi 5 AC, which usually means 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. But no matter how we tried, it only connected to the 2.4GHz band. Its sibling, g24, connects to both. I am sure this is firmware-fixable, but it loses points. That means a maximum of 200Mbps connection speeds instead of 433Mbps, making it feel positively slow in downloading and streaming video.

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 5 AC 2.4GHz – will only connect to 2.4Ghz 40MHz bandwidth Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps -20/180/200 Test 5m -26/200/167 Test 10m -45/155/178 BT Type 5 GPS single, dual Single 6m accuracy USB type USB-C 2.0 480Mbps ALT DP, DeX, Ready For No NFC Yes

Requires fingerprint authorisation and third-party mobile app (Google Pay) Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive Gyro Yes e-Compass Barometer Gravity Pedometer Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Proximity Yes Other No Comment Wi-Fi AC speeds are lower than expected—they should have been 433Mbps if it could connect at 5Ghz. Again, this is typical of the UNISOC.

It only connected at 2.4GHz and the speeds are quite variable. see the wide variations in Rx and Tx.

LTE and 5G – Pass

It gains points for dedicated dual SIMM and microSD slots and if it is fit for purpose for all Australian 4G bands (not an international use phone).

The UNISOC modem finds only one tower and connects at excellent signal strength. As it does not find the adjacent four towers, it is suitable for city and suburban use only.

SIM Dual sim and dedicated microSD Active Only one active at a time Ring tone single, dual Dual VoLTE Carrier dependent Wi-Fi calling Carrier dependent 4G Bands 1/3/5/7/8/28/40/41 Comment All Australian 4G bands 5G sub-6Ghz N/A Comment N/A mmWave N/A Test Boost Mobile, Telstra DL/UL, ms 14.7/7.1/27ms – below average Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW -78 to -84/4-16pW – good single tower Tower 2 No Tower 3 No Tower 4 No Comment It appears typical of the Unisoc modem. This is a city/suburbs phone only if you have good tower coverage.

Battery – Passable

There is nothing wrong with the battery life—it loses points for not being supplied with a charger or cable. The good news is that it only uses 5V/2A/10W, so any older charger and USB-C cable will work. It will recharge from a PC USB port as well—it may take longer. The video loop was over 14 hours, the charge time was around two hours, and you should get two days of physical use between charges.

mAh 5000 Charger, type, supplied Not supplied – 5V/3A/15W capable

Out tests did not see this above 5V/2A/10W. PD, QC level No PD, but you can use PD chargers. Qi, wattage N/A Reverse Qi or cable. N/A Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Adaptive Charge % 30mins 6 hours Charge 0-100% 2 hours 10 minutes Charge Qi, W

Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge N/A Charge 5V, 2A Over 7 hours Video loop 50%, aeroplane 14 hours 15 minutes PC Mark 3 battery 15 hours 37 minutes GFX Bench Manhattan battery GFX Bench T-Rex 685.4 minutes (11.42 hours) 1863 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 5 hours 37 minutes mA full load 1150-1250 mA Watt idle Screen on 300-350 Estimate loss at max refresh N/A Estimate typical use Given it is a low-powered processor, a typical user should get two days. Comment Reasonable battery life, slowish charge times and no charger.

Sound – Passable

It is a mono speaker focusing on clear voice. It can decode Dolby Atmos and output via Bluetooth to earphones. Hands-free was a little soft, and it had no background noise cancelling.

Speakers Mono earpiece in phone mode and mono bottom speaker in hands-free or music. Tuning No AMP Unisoc Dolby Atmos decode Yes, for 2.0 earphones. Hi-Res No 3.5mm Yes BT Codecs SBC, AAC, free aptX and aptX HD and LDAC 16-bit/44100/48000 Multipoint Unknown – likely not Dolby Atmos (DA) Smart, Music, Film, Game, Podcast, and Custom EQ EQ See DA Mics Single bottom mic Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 80 Media (music) 75 Ring 78 Alarm 80 Notifications 73 Earpiece 65 Hands-free Slightly low volume, no noise-cancelling, so keep it close to your face. BT headphones Average volume and channel separation

How does it sound? – Pass

As a mono speaker, we don’t usually test the native frequency response, but we did anyway. It has no bass, almost no low-and-mid-mid, decent high-mid and low-mid treble for clear voice and limited high treble.

As long as you use earphones for music, this is fine.

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Nil High Bass 100-200Hz Starts at 100Hz and slowly builds to 1kHz Low Mid 200-400Hz Slowly building Mid 400-1000Hz Slowly building High Mid-1-2kHz Flat Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat Mid Treble 4-6kHz Flat High Treble 6-10kHz Decline to 8kHz to avoid harshness and then climbs to 9kHz. Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Flat to 14kHz, then off a cliff Sound Signature type Mid for clear voice. The music quality is poor, with no bass, no treble, and lacking vitality. Soundstage Mono – none Comment It is suitable for voice but not for music.

Similar to the Moto g24

Build – Pass+

It is well-built and should last a few years. We call out the lack of a charger and cable but compensate with a silicon bumper cover.

Size (H X W x D) 163.49 x 74.53 x 7.99 mm Weight grams 178.8g Front glass Not specified Rear material PMMA Frame PMMA IP rating IP52 Water-repellent coating Colours Concord black

Satin Blue

Sunrise Orange Pen, Stylus support No In the box Charger No USB cable No Buds No Bumper cover Yes Comment Loses points due to no included charger

OS – Pass

Previous models at this price used 32-bit Android Go and a limited set of Go apps. This is a full-fat 64-bit Android.

It has no OS upgrade but a reasonable two years of security patches from the launch date. Moto adds some excellent usability features, and its UI is a light touch over Android, so it is easy to use.

Android Android 14 Security patch date 1 March 2024 UI Display: Ambient display

Gestures: Fast torch, Three-finger screenshot, Sidebar, Double press power button, Press and hold power button OS upgrade policy No Security patch policy Two years of security patches Bloatware Booking.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok Other Moto apps – some duplicate Google apps. Comment There is a lot of added functionality in MY UX, which leaves the underlying Android alone. Security Fingerprint sensor location, type On power button – 8/10 test Face ID Yes

Moto g04 4G 2024 rear camera – Passable

A single 16MP sensor with a high crop ratio means that it tries to use electronic image stabilisation to reduce shakes and keep the horizon level. The result is a cropped image that can be smaller than the preview. It has very limited AI post-processing capabilities.

It is acceptable for day and office light. It struggles in low light and video.

Rear Primary Wide MP 16MP with 7.4X crop Sensor Hynix HI1634 Focus PDAF f-stop 2.2 um 1 FOV° (stated, actual) 68.5 (H) x 80.9 (D) Stabilisation No Zoom 4X digital Video max 1080p@30fps Flash Yes Auto-HDR Yes, but not really effective Shooting modes:

Photo

Portrait

Night Vision



Artificial intelligence:

Google Lens™ integration

Other features:

HDR

Leveller

Timer

Assistive Grid

Watermark QR code reader Yes Night mode Not enough AI to do this

1X – washed out colours, poor HDR in shadows, out of focus background. We reshot this many times with the same result.

4X digital zoom. Washed out colours, reasonable detail, no HDR.

Washed out colours – dog’s face needs to be jet black and kettle is a more vibrant red. Bokeh – fail. It has portrait mode but uses AI to differentiate between subject and the background. Fails due to non-human subject.

It does not have a macro setting but we took that at 4cm anyway. Apart from the softer focus it is fine. Ditto

<40 lumens and its best to say don’t try this. Lots of noise, poor colour, blown out monitor screen and lacking details.

Night mode tries hard but all it does is introduce more noise and blows out the monitor more.

Moto g04 4G 2024 front camera – Passable

A 5MP fixed-focus selfie with a relatively tight field of view means it is for single selfies only.

MP 5MP Sensor Hynix HI556 or Galaxy Core GC05 Focus FF f-stop 2.2 um 1.12 FOV (stated, actual) 65.9 (H) x 78 (D) Stabilisation No Flash Screen fill Zoom No Video max 1080p@30fps Features Shooting modes:

Photo

Portrait

Artificial intelligence:

Face Retouch

Mirror



Shooting modes:

Video

Timelapse

Other features:

Snap-in Video Recording Comment Reasonable skin tone. Poor low-light images and video.

CyberShack’s view – The Moto g04 4G 2024 is as good as it gets for the price

I said most of what needed to be said in the preamble. If you have $176, then there are no downsides. I can see this being a great kid’s first phone; give it to Granny, or it is excellent for those who can’t afford more.

Rush to Telstra and get the single sim carrier version for $149 outright purchase with a 2-year warranty.

Ratings

We remind readers that 70 is the new pass mark – you should only be concerned if a review is below that.

Ratings New for 2024 – 70 is a pass mark Features 70 It has basic features commensurate with the price. Loses points due to no charger inbox Value 75 It has the bare necessities at a reasonable price. Performance 70 It is an entry-level value SoC, and you get fit-for-purpose laggy performance. It is not for gamers. Ease of Use 70 My UX adds some value to stock Android. Two years of security patches is all you can expect. Design 70 All PMMA plastic is fine – it looks like a more expensive smartphone. Rating out of 10 70 Final comment This entry-level device replaces the e13, which uses the same SoC, screen, camera and more. It has enough power to be usable, runs 64-bit Android 14 (no OS updates) and has NFC.

Pro 1 My UX is a light touch over Android. Good security policy 2 As low as you can go and still get a decent smartphone 3 Reasonable battery life (but no charger) 4 An adequate point-and-shoot camera, but the video is for daylight only. 5 Con 1 Mono speaker (all we expect) 2 Processor crawls 3 No charger inbox 4 Capital city/suburbs phone use only 5 Dull, inaccurate colour, poor viewing angle display

Motorola Privacy and Terms and Conditions – Pass

We remind you that these are in addition to Google Android policies – read Can you trust Google? Yes, but it depends on your definition. If you are privacy conscious, we advise using Google Apps where possible and avoiding Motorola sign-on and experiences.

You can still use the phone without signing up to Motorola and adjust privacy settings, so we will classify the privacy policy and terms and conditions as benign.

You can accept without enabling privacy issues. Another attempt to get you into the fold. You cannot exclude optional apps.

But know that its Privacy Policy (9474 words) and Terms and Conditions (2236 words) allow it to collect every possible piece of information that the phone can provide. Motorola states that it does not sell personal information but does provide it to business partners. It does not state where its cloud data is stored but states that it complies with the laws of the countries it sells in.

Moto g04 4G 2024

Moto g04 4G 2024

Moto g04 4G 2024, Moto g04 4g 2024