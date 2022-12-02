CyberShack’s 2022 Christmas ideas

The Boss (a.k.a. Charlie Brown) asked for CyberShack’s 2022 Christmas ideas for under $100. The only problem is that we don’t have many. So we repeat, ‘Price is what you pay. Value is what you get.’

We did over 250 reviews this year and can’t mention all of them, so here are a few, regardless of price, that impressed us. All of these have been reviewed and tested, so they are a safe buy.

PS- We have not included any images as these take up a lot of space. Click through to the guides or reviews. each heading is clickable to bring up relevant categories.

Creative BT-W3 and BT-W4 – add Qualcomm aptX and Hi-Def sound to your computer

Why? Because your PC only has an SBC codec, and this is a low-cost way to add Qualcomm aptX codecs

Sennheiser TV Clear – crystal clear TV sound for the hearing impaired

Why? If you are over 50, the chances are you are at the cusp of normal hearing and age impairment. This lets you hear the TV clearly again.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 BT, ANC over-the-ear headphones – how do you improve on perfection

Why? No better premium Bluetooth, noise cancelling headset with Qualcomm aptX codecs

BlueAnt X0i – a potent 6W BT speaker, does stereo mode too

Why? Cute little speakers that pair for stereo and punch well above their weight

Sonos Roam – Is this the best BT/Wi-Fi portable speaker ever?

Sonos Roam is a perfect travel companion with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi (Google Assistant) capabilities and is perfect for clear voice.

We published a guide that explained what is needed, versus what the salesperson told you. Read Confused about TV tech? That’s just what they want!

LG QNED91SQA 2022 – Mini-LED Quantum Dot is terrific for Aussie homes

Why? It is so close to OLED for blacks and colours, and you can save a few dollars

TCL C835 Mini-LED – bang for buck

Why? This challenger brand created a mini-LED that is bright, colourful, has Android TV OS, and great for bright Aussie lounges.

Soundbar and dongles

It is so very confusing when you see a 2.0 channel soundbar claim Dolby Atmos. We debunk the marketing hype.

LG S95QR 9.1.5 Dolby Atmos soundbar – ultimate sound for every TV

Why: Without a doubt the best Dolby Atmos soundbar with discrete rear forward-and-up-firing speakers.

Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar with optional Sub and surrounds

Why? This is a 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos soundbar that has the clear advantage of clear voice settings, and you can use it to start your Sonos multi-room speaker setup. Superb.

Why? These are wonderful travelling companions – smart Android TV in dongle. Perfect.

Honourable mention

Why? Also, Android TV. Not cheap but adds amazing value for streamers and gamers

From being a sceptic to a true-believer air purifiers are necessary in the modern home. Read Breathe easy this spring).

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde (HP09) – cures a modern world problem

Why? Dyson is the clear leader in this technology and has the added benefit of being a very good fan and heater.

Philips AC1715 clean air for all sizes of homes

Why? An inexpensive range of straight purifiers that work brilliantly

Many readers contacted us about home Wi-Fi, so we wrote a lot of guides that saved their bacon.

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-band Wi-Fi 6E AX 11000 mesh

Why? The ultimate Wi-Fi 6E mesh router for the largest homes – can’t do better

TP-Link Deco X73 DSL AX5400 modem/router – every NBN FTTN user should have

Why? The best VDSL2+ FTTN router with go-fast NBN protocols for better reliability. It is Deco mesh, and you can add more Deco mesh to spread fast, reliable Wi-Fi throughout the largest home.

D-Link DMS-106XT 2.5Gbps gaming and media 6-port unmanaged switch

Why? If you want reliable mesh, you need to use Ethernet. This is a 2500Mbps (2.5Gbps) Ethernet switch that is 2.5x faster than a cheap gigabit switch and makes a home network sing.

Food, Wine and Coffee

Food, Wine and Coffee are going high-tech but here are some things that we can’t live without

Ooni Pizza Oven – cooked in 60 seconds – really!

Why? We use this weekly for delicious, easy-to-make, low-calorie (about half that of store-bought) pepperoni and Margherita pizzas.

Lavazza Jolie and Milk – great black or milk capsule coffee

Why? This lower-cost Lavazza capsule machine makes a great flat white and espresso. Coles and Woolworths have ½ price specials on the capsules, and you can buy the one you like.

LG 8-bottle mini-Wine Fridge

Why? Our fridge was always packed with a bottle or three of champagne, white wine, beer and more. Now this wonderful device gives us all that space back. It holds eight bottles of wine or six and a six-pack of tinnies at an ideal 8° drinking temperature.

Philips Essential XL Connected Airfryer Model HD9280/90

Why? Air Frying is healthier than oil frying, and the results taste pretty good. Its added flexibility makes this a general-use appliance.

Philips XXL All-in-one cooker HD2238/72 – under pressure or just go slow

Why? OK, this is a big one, and you can buy a smaller version. Perfect for slow cook, and pressure cooking (leg of pork in 45 minutes), and so much more – a good winter food maker.

Gadgets

Chargeasap Flash Pro 210W power bank will fill a MacBook Pro

This is a power bank with 2 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A and a 10W Qi charger. But even more useful is the OLED display that tells you charge speeds, amount of power left etc. It is perfect for travel or charging USB devices that are out of reach of a power cord. Great for travellers.

Sandisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD V2 – fast, tough, and reliable

Why? It is a 1 or 2TB external SSD that plugs into USB-A or USB-C and perfect for backups or storing your movie and music collection. Don’t leave home without it.

Cat S42 H+ 4G – rugged, rubberised, and tradie-proof smartphone

Why? It’s a relatively inexpensive, almost bullet-proof tradies phone. My local café owner has one, and it withstands the rigours of use in the kitchen.

Why? We rediscovered HPM, and these are eminently usable from a respected local company.

ReZAP – recharge Alkaline batteries and save heaps

Why? Because it will save you heaps in recharging supposedly throw-away alkaline batteries. And we have been using the technology for over a decade, so we know it is safe and works as promised.

OPPO Watch – the best all-around Google Wear smartwatch

Why? The best Apple knockoff in the Android world with an AMOLED screen that is large and rectangular, so you can actually use it.

Google Pixel Watch 2022 – stylish and functional

Why? It is an honourable mention and does everything you need from a smartwatch.

Robo and vacs

We reviewed several models and wrote a guide – read Five tips for choosing a robovac/mop

Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni robovac/mop review answers the question. Is it worth it?

Why? The bottom line is that it has the best, latest tech and does it all.

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra – a near-perfect clean

Why? It is an honourable mention and the only real competition to the Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni.

Hobot Legee D7 robovac/mop – powerful, well-priced cleaner

Why? If you have mainly hard floors, this is a perfect, well-prices, latest tech robovac.

Dyson V15 Detect vacuum – sees dust you can’t

Why? The best hand stick vacuum bar none. It has just been replaced by the 2022 Gen5 (review to come). Its Laser light head sees dust you never knew was there.

Ultenic U11 Pro Stickvac – amazing power and budget buster (review)

Why? A low-cost stick vacuum with excellent features if you cannot afford a Dyson.

LG CordZero A9 with an all-in-one Tower (review)

Why? Honourable mention and adds auto-emptying to a stick vac

Samsung Bespoke Jet stick vacuum cleaner takes out the trash

Why? Honourable mention and adds auto-emptying to a stick vac

In the quest for a perfect mop, we wrote Five tips for choosing a cordless power mop

Kärcher FC 7 cordless mop for a super effortless clean

It is by far the best mop for hard floors exceeding what you can do with hand mopping. It requires little motion, so it is perfect for arthritis sufferers. And an honourable mention for any Karcher cleaner.

Lifestyle and Technology

