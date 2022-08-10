HPM Electresafe Power Centre with two USB outlets REPC410USB (review)

Like most Aussie handy people, you energetically get into the yard with the electric whipper snipper, mower, pressure cleaner and trimming tools. That is where the HPM Electresafe Power Centre comes in.

The HPM Electresafe Power Centre is to save ‘me from me’. You know running long extension leads to pressure washers – well, water and electricity don’t mix.

HPM Electresafe Power Centre helps stop electrocution. The two USB-A 5V/2.4A/12W ports are a bonus, especially for a tradie that wants to charge a phone or power a Bluetooth speaker all day and night.

Website Product page Price $169 but shop around – seen online for less – make sure its REPC410USB with two USB-A ports From Bunnings, Mitre10 and most hardware stores as well as retail electrical stores and trade wholesale stores Warranty Two-year ACL warranty Company HPM Is an Australian electrical industry icon. It was established in Sydney by Doris and Berthold Herrman in the 1920s. It grew from a button manufacturing company to plastic moulding and electrical components. In 2007 it became part of the Legrand Group. More CyberShack HPM news and reviews

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed.

What does it do?

It is an RCBO (Residual Current Breaker with Overload) to prevent electrocution by detecting a ground leakage. Yes, I have tripped it several times.

It also has an MCB (miniature circuit breaker) to prevent overload. I also used it to detect a faulty toaster tripping a house power circuit. It trips within 30ms of a fault.

It has four x 240V switched power outlets – to a maximum of 240V/10A/2400W load. There is a 15A 3600W version (REPC415 – the one with the thicker earth pin). There is also a 10A version without USB (REPC410).

It is IP 33 rated. Now, it is not for throwing in a pool, but it is fit for purpose. The first digit ‘3’ means no fool can get >2.5mm tool into it. The second ‘3’ implies water falling as a spray up to 60° from the vertical will have no harmful effect – light rain.

It has a high impact, bright orange high-vis ABS housing 134 (W) x 190 (H) x 134mm (L) x 1.1kg that will withstand drops and general abuse you see on construction sites. The 1.8m lead has a cable clip as well.

Tests – All Pass

RCBO – it tripped twice detecting a toaster with a short and a dangerous mix of water and an extension lead – Pass

MCB – it tripped when loaded with a toaster and portable grill – total 4400W. Pass

USB – it delivered a clean 5V/2.4A on both ports and 5V/3.1A with one port – Pass

We did not test IP. The base elevates it off the ground, and the power points have internal double pole shutters – Pass.

CyberShacks’s view – HPM Electresafe Power Centre could be a lifesaver

I admit to a fondness for my Kärcher pressure cleaner. Get me going; it is not unusual for me to wash everything in sight – cars, walls, paths – for hours on end. Water and electricity do not mix.

Home circuit RCBs (circuit breakers) should not wear out (30-40 years of life), and I thought these were All you needed.

Wrong. RCBOs have finer tolerances. The HPM being closer to the electrical device in use offers better and faster protection. And it is more convenient than running inside to reset a tripped circuit breaker.

So, it’s a great device in your garage for DIY electrical and garden tools. My neighbour saw it and is off to get some for his boat/jetty/motorhome. It exceeds all rules for use by master electricians and tradies on-site. Couple this with an HPM extra heavy-duty tradesman lead or an HPM Plug Boss heavy-duty garden lead, and it is all go!

Use the rigth rating extension lead for external use

HPM Electresafe Power Centre with two USB outlets REPC410USB $169
Features 10.0/10

















Value 10.0/10

















Performance 10.0/10

















Ease of Use 10.0/10

















Design 10.0/10

















Pros HPM Quality

2 USB-A 5V/2.4A ports

Unbeatable safety for outdoors use

What price do you put on life? Cons IP33 is fine but keep it dry