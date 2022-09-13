Sandisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD V2 – fast, tough, and reliable (storage review)
The Sandisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD V2 is fast – up to 2000MBps, 2metre drop resistant Aluminium/silicon case and IP55 for increased reliability in the field. It comes in 1, 2 and 4TB capacity and has that handy carabiner loop to hold onto.
The data transfer rate depends on the interface you are using. It is USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 x2, with a 20Gbps (2500MBps) theoretical rate. Of course, it slows down with USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps), USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 (5Gbps), USB-A 3.0 (5Gbps) and USB-S 2.0 (480Mbps half-duplex).
Regrettably, we don’t have a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 x2 device to test it on to see that blazing speed, but we could try on Thunderbolt 4, which acts like USB-C 3.2 Gen 2. Here we broke the 1000MBps barrier
Tests – Sandisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD V2
Our test device was a 2022 Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio (2022) – a thing of beauty and envy (review) with a Thunderbolt 4 port that presents as a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 x1. You can double the data transfer rates using a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 x2 interface.
Using Crystal Disk Mark tests peak throughput. Sequential read/write speeds were 1076.83/1056 – excellent. More impressive is the large file handling, which means you could image render on this.
CPDT tests sustained read/write. Sequential read/write speeds were 889.51/593.47MBps.
Black Magic Disk Speed Test looks at video rendering. It is capable of video rendering up to 12K@24fps.
Fast facts
- Website
- Interface: USB-C 3.2 Gen 2×2 (backwards compatible)
- Format: exFAT but can format for any OS
- Size: 110.26 x 57.34 x 10.22
- Box: USB-C to USB-C cable and USB-C to USB-A cable
- Theoretical Seq R/W: 2000MBps
- Optional 256-bit AES encryption on the fly
- Drop-resistant to 2m, shock resistant to 1500G and vibration resistant
- IP 55 (Ingress of dust is not entirely prevented, but it must not enter in sufficient quantity to interfere with the safe operation of the equipment. Water projected by a 6.3 mm nozzle against the enclosure from any direction shall have no harmful effects).
- Includes WD Discovery Software for backup and passwords
- Warranty: 5 years
- Windows, macOS, Xbox X and PS5 (or earlier)
- Price: 1/2/4TB $379/660/1258
Competition
- WD Black P50 SSD – seriously fast (Western Digital storage review) – USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 x2
- Western Digital My Passport SSD – now up to 4TB (WD storage review) USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 x1
- Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD – fast and tough (storage review) USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 x1
- OWC Envoy Pro Elektron 1TB external SSD (storage review) USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 x1
CyberShack’s view – Sandisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD V2 can be very fast if you have the right interface.
Sandisk is a Western Digital company, and its heritage shows.
It is perfect for creators, image rendering, and even use on drones and GoPro as external live storage. It gets our unreserved buy recommendation.
There is not much point in buying this unless you have the correct interface and can use the speed. Because it is like buying a high-performance car and only being able to use 100kph roads.
CyberShack Sandisk and Western Digital news and reviews
Features 9.5
Performance (2 x2) 10
Value 8
Ease of use 9
Design 9
Pro
Seriously fast
Rugged
Con
Sandisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD V2. 1/2/4TB1/2/4TB $379/660/1258
Pros
- The one to buy if you have USB-C 3.2 Gen 2x2
- Seriously fast on USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 x2
- 5-year limited warranty
- Rugged
Cons
- The one not to buy if you have USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 or earlier
- Almost twice the price per GB
- IP 55 is good, but IP67 is better