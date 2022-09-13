Sandisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD V2 – fast, tough, and reliable (storage review)

The Sandisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD V2 is fast – up to 2000MBps, 2metre drop resistant Aluminium/silicon case and IP55 for increased reliability in the field. It comes in 1, 2 and 4TB capacity and has that handy carabiner loop to hold onto.

The data transfer rate depends on the interface you are using. It is USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 x2, with a 20Gbps (2500MBps) theoretical rate. Of course, it slows down with USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps), USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 (5Gbps), USB-A 3.0 (5Gbps) and USB-S 2.0 (480Mbps half-duplex).

Regrettably, we don’t have a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 x2 device to test it on to see that blazing speed, but we could try on Thunderbolt 4, which acts like USB-C 3.2 Gen 2. Here we broke the 1000MBps barrier

Tests – Sandisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD V2

Our test device was a 2022 Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio (2022) – a thing of beauty and envy (review) with a Thunderbolt 4 port that presents as a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 x1. You can double the data transfer rates using a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 x2 interface.

Using Crystal Disk Mark tests peak throughput. Sequential read/write speeds were 1076.83/1056 – excellent. More impressive is the large file handling, which means you could image render on this.

CPDT tests sustained read/write. Sequential read/write speeds were 889.51/593.47MBps.

Black Magic Disk Speed Test looks at video rendering. It is capable of video rendering up to 12K@24fps.

Fast facts

Website

Interface: USB-C 3.2 Gen 2×2 (backwards compatible)

Format: exFAT but can format for any OS

Size: 110.26 x 57.34 x 10.22

Box: USB-C to USB-C cable and USB-C to USB-A cable

Theoretical Seq R/W: 2000MBps

Optional 256-bit AES encryption on the fly

Drop-resistant to 2m, shock resistant to 1500G and vibration resistant

IP 55 (Ingress of dust is not entirely prevented, but it must not enter in sufficient quantity to interfere with the safe operation of the equipment. Water projected by a 6.3 mm nozzle against the enclosure from any direction shall have no harmful effects).

Includes WD Discovery Software for backup and passwords

Warranty: 5 years

Windows, macOS, Xbox X and PS5 (or earlier)

Price: 1/2/4TB $379/660/1258

Competition

CyberShack’s view – Sandisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD V2 can be very fast if you have the right interface.

Sandisk is a Western Digital company, and its heritage shows.

It is perfect for creators, image rendering, and even use on drones and GoPro as external live storage. It gets our unreserved buy recommendation.

There is not much point in buying this unless you have the correct interface and can use the speed. Because it is like buying a high-performance car and only being able to use 100kph roads.

CyberShack Sandisk and Western Digital news and reviews

Features 9.5

Performance (2 x2) 10

Value 8

Ease of use 9

Design 9

Pro

Seriously fast

Rugged

Con

Sandisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD V2. 1/2/4TB 1/2/4TB $379/660/1258 9.1 Features 9.5/10

















Performance (x2 mode) 10.0/10

















Value 8.0/10

















Ease of Use 9.0/10

















Design 9.0/10

















Pros The one to buy if you have USB-C 3.2 Gen 2x2

Seriously fast on USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 x2

5-year limited warranty

Rugged Cons The one not to buy if you have USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 or earlier

Almost twice the price per GB

IP 55 is good, but IP67 is better

Post Horizontal Banner