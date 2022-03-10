How to buy a soundbar that meets your needs? (guide)

Soundbars have almost become mandatory as TV speakers offer progressively awful sound. How to buy a soundbar tells you how we measure sound quality and how to match the right one to your needs.

We cover soundbars for general TV enjoyment (from 2.0 to 7.1) and 3D spatial soundbars that offer Dolby Atmos (DA 5.1.2 to 11.1.4) and DTS:X. Our golden rule is never to believe the marketing hype about ‘cinema experiences’. Soundbars are an exponential step-up from TV sound and a long way off Jurassic Park cinema sound.

How to buy a soundbar – terminology

The first number (see the table below). e.g., 5 is the number of discrete sound channels. The second number, e.g., .1. is the number of sub-woofers. 3D spatial sound is the number of up-firing speakers, usually two at the front and two at the rear, e.g., 5.1.4.

Most free-to-air TV is PCM mono (1.0) or stereo (2.0).

Most streaming is 2.0 or 5.1 (Dolby Digital)

Dolby Atmos (DA). Just to confuse you, there are single speaker toasters offering DA! Read Five tips for better TV sound – Dolby Atmos for beginners. Note that no DA TV offers authentic DA sound – it downmixes 128 sound objects to the available stereo speakers. DA also requires DA content.

Psychoacoustics emulates surround (side), and spatial height (DA) sounds in all-in-one soundbars instead of using dedicated speakers behind or overhead. Don’t worry – almost all soundbars need side walls and ceilings to bounce sounds off.

eARC is the latest HDMI standard required for uncompressed Dolby Atmos sound transmission between a TV and soundbar. Read HDMI cables are not all the same. Which one do you need?

HDMI1.4 is for 1080p – not 4K

HDMI2.0 is for 4K@60Hz compressed Dolby Vision and Atmos

HDMI2.1 is for 4K@120Hz for uncompressed

The human hearing range is from 20Hz to 20kHz. Read How to tell if you have good music (sound signature is the key).

DA from a Mono speaker – no!

Speakers

Sub-woofer reinforces the deep-bass sounds from 20Hz to about 100Hz. This is the bass you feel rather than hear, and we highly recommend you get one.

Woofer is generally a full range 20Hz to 20kHz speaker, but few can do that well, sacrificing low-to-mid-bass and mid-to-high treble

Tweeter is for mid-to-high treble. Tweeters are not part of the numbering as they simply amplify sounds above a specific cut-over frequency.

And don’t be confused by the number of speakers versus the number of channels. Some have additional tweeters and dual woofers, so a 7.1.4 (12 speakers could have 13 or more speakers). See JBL below.

7.1.4

LG soundbar with two up-firing front, two rear front-and up-firing and a sub-woofer –

Soundbar types

Sound 2.0 3.0 5.0 7.0 5.1.2

(and .4) 7.1.2

(and .4) 9.1.2

(and .4) 1. Left

front-firing ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ 2. Right

front-firing ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ 3. Centre

front-firing ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ 4. Left surround

side-firing ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ 5. Right surround

side-firing ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ 6. Left rear surround

forward-firing from behind ✓ ✓ 7. Right rear surround

forward-firing from behind ✓ ✓ 8. Left rear wide surround

side-firing from behind ✓ 9. Right rear wide surround

side-firing from behind ✓ Left front overhead

Up-firing .2 Same Same Right front overhead

Up-firing .2 Same Same Left rear overhead

Up-firing .4 Same Same Right rear overhead

Up-firing .4 Same Same

How to buy a soundbar

Tip #1 – Buy the best you can afford

First, settle on a budget. There is no point putting a $300 soundbar on a $3000 TV and vice versa. Similarly, there is no point in buying a Dolby Atmos (DA) capable soundbar if you don’t have a Dolby Vision/DA capable TV. Note all prices are indicative and based on 2021 models.

2.0 is $279

2.1 Deep Bass is $349

5.0 is $599

5.0 Multibeam DA at $599

5.1 is $799

9.1 is actually 5.1.4 DA at $1499 (this is an example of 9 speakers)

The JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass is perfect for most and has well, deep bass.

Sonos has the all-in-one Beam Gen 2 5.0 DA at $699 and the 7.0 DA ARC at $1499. Both can optionally have a dedicated pair of rear forward-firing One SL ($478) and a Sub Gen 3 ($1099). The Beam Gen 2 is my popular pick, offering excellent 2/3/4/5.0 sound and not needing extra speakers. But at the fully optioned price, the LG SP11RA provides better value and performance.

The Sonos Beam 5.0 DA soundbar at $699 is one of the better ones. You don’t need the satellites or sub-woofer.

SN4 300W 2.1 $299

SN5Y 400W 2.1 $529 *

SN6Y 420W 3.1 $599 *

SP60Y 440W 5.1 $599 *

SP70Y 380W 3.1.2 DA $699 *

SP8YA 440W 3.1.2 DA $899 *

SP9YA 520W 5.1.2 DA All-in-one – no rear $1049 *

SP11RA 770W 7.1.4 DA/DTS:X with discrete rear forward/up-firing speakers $1749

SPK8-S 2 channel rear speaker kit $249 for items marked *

LG is the best brand-agnostic soundbar. If you have a DA TV with HDMI 2.0 or 2.1 eARC, the SP11RA (below) is your best choice for DA. For general listening, the SP60Y is superb.

has a large range including its premium DA/DTS:X Q-series (3.1.2 $599, 3..1.2 $699, 5.1.4 $999, 7.1.2 $999 and 11.1.4 $1499), mid-range A-series (2.1 $199, $3.1 $399) and entry-level S-series (5.0 $299).

Its Q-series are best used with Samsung QLED TVs as they also use the TVs speakers. Other features like room tuning and space EQ are only with QLED TVs.

Samsung’s Q950A is pretty well the ultimate with Samsung QLED TVs.

Then you have a plethora of generic and lesser-known brands that tend to compete on price.

Tip #2 Does it fit your TV?

Unless your TV is wall mounted (and then you may want to wall mount the soundbar), it will be on legs or a stand. Whatever you choose must be able to sit within the legs or in front of the stand.

Don’t forget that at a minimum, you will need HDMI and power cables to the soundbar, sub-woofer and TV.

Tip #3 – how many watts RMS (not PMPO) do you need?

Considering that lower-cost TVs have between 10 and 15W over two speakers (2.0), you don’t need eye-watering wattage. For example, the 770W LG SP11RA 7.1.4 (my DA favourite) has:

Left/Right front – 50W x 2

Centre front – 50W x 1

Surround Left/Right – 50W x 2

Front up-firing Left/Right – 50W x 2

Rear forward-firing Left/Right – 50W x 2

Rear up-firinmg Left/Right – 50Wx 2

Sub-woofer – 220W x 1

Look for a minimum of 20W for each speaker and 100W for a sub-woofer. Surprisingly wattage does not equate to volume, and most will max out at about 80dB.

Tip #4 – always connect via HDMI and eARC for DA

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections to a TV invariably have too much lag – lip sync is the issue. HDMI is instant.

The jury is out on whether you need extra HDMI ports on the soundbar for a Blue-ray player, Foxtel, Fetch, TV dongle (Google 4K TV), PlayStation, Xbox etc. These are best attached to the TV HDMI ports that will pass the audio stream and metadata to the soundbar.

If you only have an HDMI ARC (audio return channel) port, you will get uncompressed stereo to 5.1, but DA will be compressed – and you don’t want that.

And don’t forget that eARC/ARC also means the volume and power can be controlled by the TV remote.

Tip #5 – more uses

The soundbar may be Wi-Fi multi-room and OK Google, Alexa or Siri compatible device. It may also have Bluetooth for Chromecast of music streaming services.

Tip #6 – do you need a sub-woofer?

If you want to feel the bass, then yes. The exceptions are Sonos ARC and Sennheiser Ambeo – they do quite well without a separate sub.

Tip #7 – Psycho-acoustics are useless without a suitable room

Every all-in-one soundbar uses psychoacoustics to trick your ears into hearing more than stereo sound. But these need to bounce that sound off nearby left and right walls and ceilings to create surround sound up to about 3-5 metres from the soundbar.

You will get no effect at all if you have an open space, curtained walls (sound-absorbing) or high/slanted ceilings. In that case, you will need to look at a much more expensive AV receiver and dedicated front, side, and roof-mounted speakers to get DA.

This all-in-one needs side walls and the ceiling to achieve a pseudo DA effect

Tip #8 clear voice

Some soundbars have dialogue speech enhancement (Sonos Beam and Bose) or the ability to ramp up the centre channel (where most of the dialogue comes from).

Some have an Equaliser EQ, and you can ramp up 1-4kHz to get clearer voice. For example, LG has adjustments for Bass, Treble, Centre, Subwoofer, Surround, Rear, Overhead Channels, and Rear Height Channels.

Overall cheaper soundbars don’t have this adjustment capability.

Tip #9 – soundbars take over the TV sound (affects hearing impaired viewers)

We are not aware of any TV that allows you to use both a soundbar and Bluetooth or Digital optical to connect headphones. Bose soundbars 300 ($650), 500 ($800) and 700 ($1200) will allow Bose headphones (QC35/45 and 700) connection to the soundbar.

Tip #10 – other

Apple users look for AirPlay 2 to stream Apple audio and video.

Streamed music needs Bluetooth and Chromecast

While it is nice to know you can add rear speakers or a sub to some soundbars, most never will. These add-on products have a limited life; buy what you need with them.

Multi-room audio and voice assistance needs Wi-Fi

DA is a waste if you will not use it

It is nice to have a front panel display to indicate the mode

A separate remote is good to access advanced features

Warranty is invariably 12-months – it is a bonus to get longer

It is not necessary to buy the same brand soundbar as the TV unless some features are linked to it (like Samsung Q-Series and QLED TVs)

CyberShack’s view – How to buy a soundbar that meets your needs – almost all will

In our experience, anything from 3.1 will improve your TV sound. Splashing the cash on DA depends on watching enough Dolby Vision/DA content.

I could not imagine a TV without a soundbar and have them on the bedroom and lounge TVs. If you have any questions on How to buy a soundbar use the comments section below.

The Sennheiser Ambeo $2499 has 6x 4″ longthrow woofers, 5x 1″ tweeter, and 2x 3.5″ fullrange driver (top-firing). It is the epitome of a perfect all-in-one DA 5.1.2, HDMI 2.1 eARC. And it sounds great.

