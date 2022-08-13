HPM USB Charger Powerboard Model D104PAUSBACWE (review)

HPM USB Charger Powerboard Model D104PAUSBACWE is a 4-port 240V switched power board with a USB-C 5/3A/15W and USB-A 5V/2.3A/12W port.

It is convenient for travellers wanting 240V Power and USB-C/A charging. Well, it is suitable for any computer desk.

It has a long 1.8m power cord and a total power output of 240V/10A/.2400W. It is safe, too, with independent overload protection on the USB circuit and the 240 points.

Website Product page Price $61.94 but shop around. Note this is the USB-C and USB-A switched model – The D105PAUSBACWE is unswitched. From Bunnings, Mitre10 and most hardware stores as well as retail electrical stores and trade wholesale stores Warranty Three-year ACL warranty Company HPM Is an Australian electrical industry icon. It was established in Sydney by Doris and Berthold Herrman in the 1920s. It grew from a button manufacturing company to plastic moulding and electrical components. In 2007 it became part of the Legrand Group. More CyberShack HPM news and reviews

USB-C and USB-A USB-A only

First impression – Pass+

While I keep harping about adding some spice and colour, this is a power board and generally sits under a desk. It is HPM white and 135 x 365 x 50mm x 650g. It has a surge protection red LED.

I prefer switched 240VC ports if only for safety.

Build – Pass+

I don’t know about you, but I tend to buy 4 port power boards regularly – usually at the dollar shops for under $10. So, I was most curious to see if the HPM product was better.

I can only be subjective, but it looks better and has the all-important C-tick stamp that is missing from the cheapies.

HPM Says where other brands import cheap products from overseas and short-cut compliance testing, it has a large Research & Development team based in Sydney and a fully accredited NATA testing lab. HPM’s technical team participate on the boards of all the key compliance governing bodies.

Features – Exceed

4 x 230V power points total 240V/10A (usual)

1 x USB-C 5V/3A

1 x USB-A 5V/2.4A

1.8 m long lead (convenient)

Overload protection on both power points and USB ports

Surge protection

Wall mountable – horizontal or vertical

Tests – Pass+

USB-C delivered a rock solid 5V/3A/15W – it will deliver up to 15W depending on your device’s needs

USB-A delivered a similar 5V/2.4A/12W – ditto

When both ports are in use, the maximum output is 5A, and it drops the USB-A to 5V/2A/10W

CyberShacks’ view – HPM USB Charger Powerboard is a quality, safe product.

I am sold. HPM quality and USB-C and USB-A charging – what more do you need?

Pros Ideal for tech-savvy users

Great for travellers – saves packing chargers

Switchable ports

Overload protection Cons None

