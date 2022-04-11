LG CordZero A9 with an all-in-one Tower (review)

The LG CordZero A9 with an all-in-one Tower comprises the A9 stick vacuum, a storage/charger/dustbin emptying Tower and various accessories. It is pretty well the only tool you need for soft and hard floors, and there is a motorised hard floor mop attachment too (Ultra model).

I first reviewed the A9 Master in 2019, and it was so good I awarded it 9.4/10 and ended up buying one for my aged mum. I also reviewed the A9 Kompressor in 2020, and it scored 9.6/10 – it was a little faster, quieter, longer battery life, and had a handy dust compression lever to squash the dustbin contents.

In 2021 I also reviewed the A9 Kompressor+ with the storage/charger/dustbin emptying Tower Mark 1. My comments were that the storage/charger/dustbin emptying Tower added more bulk than the floor stand/charger, and I was unsure you needed it. I am still not, but the fundamental decision comes down to two things:

Do you have a place for it? It is not really for public display, as marketing material below indicates. You might want to read our guide on Smart homes need a smart design – more power and better connectivity and see if you have an out of the way nook or cupboard with 240V power. Do you need it? Frankly, it does not alter the A9’s performance, and these all come with a floor stand/charger from $799 to $1319, depending on accessories. All have dual batteries and at least the Powerdrive hard floor and carpet heads.

Despite the nice colours, it is not a lounge room fashion statement. And the Powerdrives need to hang on either side.

There are two models in the range. The Ultra (as reviewed) adds the Powerdrive Mini and Mop attachments.

LG CordZero A9 with all-in-one tower

Website Product range Price A9T-AUTO LG Cordzero A9 with all-in-on Tower Calming Beige $1579

A9T-ULTRA LG Cordzero A9 with all-in-one tower Iron Grey $1919

Prices vary, so shop around From Harvey Norman, Joyce Mayne, Domayne, JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Bing Lee, Myer, Retravision. Note warranty is from authorised resellers only – avoid online deals Warranty 2-years A9 and Tower

1-year battery

10-years Smart Inverter (extra 8-years parts only) Country of origin South Korea LG LG (formerly Lucky-Goldstar from 1983 to 1995) is a South Korean multinational conglomerate. It makes electronics, chemicals, and telecommunications products. More Cybershack LG News and reviews

First impression – big

The box is 1083 x 465 x 285mm, so make sure you have a large car boot if you pick one up. But to be fair, that includes the charge station (1010 x 300 x 260mm), the LG CordZero A9, four powerheads and accessories. Keep the box if you have to ship it back for warranty issues.

The A9 is not that heavy – the body only is 1.6kg. With the telescopic wand and Powerdrive, it adds just over another kilogram.

The Tower has two folding front doors opening to reveal accessory storage and access to the empty dustbin container. The outside of each door has a folding hook to hold on a Powerdrive head. This is the ‘big’ part.

It has a 2.5L disposable bag ($18 each or $39 3-pack) and a three Step filtration (Dust Bag, Washable Motor Protection Filter and Washable Fine Dust Filter). The A9 dustbin holds 440ml when compressed, so it will empty about 5-6 times. An indicator shows when it needs replacing.

Why buy an LG stick vac?

Simple. They are just as good, if not better than a traditional canister vac, have excellent cleaning power and run up to 60 minutes on a charge when you can swap the battery for another 60 minutes.

While the current hype is around robot vacuums and mops, you still need a vacuum to complete the edges, for dusting and vertical surfaces, the car, and stairs. This does everything, admittedly, with your manual labour to guide it. And it does a far better job.

In the box (Ultra)

A9 vacuum

Powerdrive carpet ‘bristle’ head

Powerdrive hard floor ‘fluffy’ head

Mop head

Powerdrive Mini head

Combination short bristle brush tool

Crevice tool

2 x batteries 25.2V/2.4A/60.48W

Charging station with 240V plug

What you really need as well

To use this as a handheld, you need (any A9 series tool works on all models)

Flexible extendable hose (to reach window blinds and dust surfaces)

Flexible long crevice tool

Hard dust tool

Multi-angle tool

Mattress punch tool (for dust-mite removal)

I have used them all, so you may need to look online at eBay or contact an LG approved parts reseller.

Getting started

Sorry, but we did not test the ThinQ app this time. Its use is limited to statistics, battery level and some diagnostics. Basically, all you need to do is charge and go.

Battery

Battery life depends on which power level you select, what Powerdrive tool you use and the floor surface.

Normal (68W suction) with a Power Drive is about 60 minutes (tested 53 minutes)

Power (120W suction) is 40 minutes (tested 30 minutes)

Turbo is 6 minutes (tested 6.75 minutes)

Mop time is considerably longer as the vacuum is switched off (time not tested)

Wi-Fi connection to the ThinQ app makes little difference to battery life

Battery charge time is between 3.5 and 4 hours. The battery – replacement not needed for a few years – is around A$150.

Kompressor – it is not what you think

The term is usually associated with high powered engines. No, it is a simple red lever that compresses the contents on the .44 litre dustbin to about half that. It enables longer vacuuming without emptying.

Full After Kompressor – half full

Use

It weighs 2.7kg, including the telescopic wand (which extends to a total length of 1.12m) and a power drive head. Overall, it’s pretty well balanced, but all the weight is on the wrist.

That is fine unless you have arthritis in the wrist, elbow, or fingers. How do I know this? My aged mum has one, and it is just a bit much for her. However, her cleaner loves it, saying it is the best vacuum she has ever used (and she uses many).

Swapping the batteries is easy for most, but it isn’t if you have lost any finger dexterity.

Detritus/Cleaning efficiency

We vacuum four times over four weeks. Our standard testbed is a 300m2 three-bedroom home comprising 20% long and dense shag pile carpet, 40% bamboo hardwood floor, 30% sisal ribbed carpet and 10% ceramic tiled bathrooms.

Our standard test mix is 100g each of rice, Uncle Toby Cheerios, sand, fines/hair. The percentage is recovery weight.

Mode Shag pile

Power Bristle

Cheerios not used Hardwood

Fluffy Sisal carpet

Bristle Tiles

Fluffy Normal 45% 75% 65% 75% Power 65% 85% 75% 85% Normalised without Cheerios 75% 99% 95% 97%

Cheerios are a round Lifesaver sized breakfast cereal. They tend to push aside as the cleaning head is quite flush to the surface. We repeated the test with rolled oats (flatter), and the figures reflect the normalised segment above.

It removes hair and fines completely – just remember to clean the Powerdive head. It has excellent edge cleaning, and a low profile head fits under most cupboard overhangs.

Our only issue is that it does not have an automatic power level adjustment like the Dyson V15 Detect. The Dyson is superior on longer carpets, resulting in longer battery life.

Summary: as good as it gets, although the Dyson V15 Detect vacuum – sees dust you can’t (review) does a better job on the shag pile, recovering 95%.

As a handheld

Sorry, but it is almost unusable as a handheld as it needs the flexible extension hose tube attachment and brushes for proper dusting and in-car use.

Noise dB

Normal 62

Power 72

Turbo 79

The Power mop head

You cannot vacuum and mop at the same time. It has two pairs of round soft frilly edge pads.

Wet a pair, wring out excess water, place/centre on the Velcro mop head rotating disks

Detach the water container and fill it with water – it takes 200ml and appears quite drip-proof, and it is enough for 150-200m2.

Set it for either a Low/High (8/6-second spray delay) or turn it off for a light polish

Adjust the A9 telescopic wand to avoid stooping

The mop is excellent with a few caveats:

You must vacuum first, or the rotating pads could pick up detritus and scratch the floors

Make sure that the floor surface can stand up to wet mopping

Rinse and clean the mop pads every 25-30m2, or you will just be rotating dirty water

If you hear a sound like grit scratching, stop immediately and clean the pads

It won’t remove heavy stains like dried milk or coffee

Don’t use any liquid cleaners in the tank – only water – as it voids the mop’s warranty

The mop will likely leave a narrow gap between the rotating pads, so vary the strokes to cover this

This image does not show the dirt but after 20m2 or so you need to rinse – the pads produced quite dirty water.

If you have an A9, the Mop head sells for about $220, and spare pads are $22 a pair.

Our recommendation for the perfect motorised mop is the Kärcher FC 7 cordless mop for a super effortless clean (review), but at $799, it is not for everyone.

Maintenance – a strength

This is so easy to clean – you can wash the cyclone metal filter inside the dustbin, the yellow/green pre-filer and the HEPA filter cap.

The power drives are removable but not submersible, but you can wipe them over with a damp cloth. Hint: Keep these heads clean, especially the microfibre pads around the edges.

Batteries should last 4-5 years, all other items are pretty much lifetime, and replacements are available.

CyberShack’s view – LG CordZero A9 with all-in-one Tower is pretty well perfect

Apart from the huge Tower (which just means you need a place to put it), the A9 Kompressor is pretty well perfect. No more lugging a heavy vacuum and negotiating the power cord.

My advice – buy the A9 Kompressor and as many accessories as you can get. It is up to you if you want to spend more on the tower model.

PS: The Tower is compatible with any A9 Kompressor model, but we have not seen it as an accessory here.

Competition

We refer to Dyson, but it is quite unfair to make the comparison. The Dyson V15 Detect is a technological marvel with a laser head to see the dust on hard floors, a colour screen to show the types and quantity of detritus and more tech that sent a man to the moon. The V15 Detect is $1399/1449 for the vacuum alone, and admittedly it does more.

The competition is more the Samsung Bespoke Jet with a clean station (review coming if Samsung ever sends us one!) at $1299/$1399 (mop). We suspect it is lower-tech than the LG.

Pro

Con

LG CordZero A9 with an all-in-one Tower $1579 or $1919 9.4 Features 9.5/10

















Value 9.0/10

















Performance 9.5/10

















Ease of Use 9.5/10

















Design 9.5/10

















Pros Excellent cleaning performance on all surfaces - redefines ‘clean’

Mop is more than maintenance clean, but keep the pads clean

Swappable batteries

Maintenance replacement costs are very low

Washable filters Cons Powerheads won’t pick up larger Cheerios (Rice Bubbles max)

Needs thorough and regular Cleaning to ensure efficiency

Handheld use requires a flexible extension tube

Not recommended for arthritis sufferers

Need to buy more attachments to make it universally useful

