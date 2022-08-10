HPM USB and Qi wireless charge hub D123WTC (review)

The HPM USB and Qi Wireless charging hub may solve more than a few desktop clutter and power problems if you work from home. It offers a USB-C, five USB-A and a Qi charging pad in a handy mains-powered pack.

OK, why do you need the HPM USB and Qi Wireless charging hub?

One 240V cable/device to charge up to six devices replacing six chargers and cables!

The wireless Qi pad outputs 5V/9V up to 2A for 10W charging – perfect for wireless charging iPhones, Samsung Galaxy and any other Qi-compatible device. Qi is gentler on batteries (leading to longer life) as it intelligently delivers what the battery needs. So, you can safely leave the phone on it all day to top up and not worry that it will fry your battery.

Then there is a USB-C 5V/2.4A/12W port (with a 1m USB-C to USB-C cable) that is perfect for PD 1.0 or 2.0 devices.

Four USB-A ports, each 5V/2.4A/12W, complete the package. Think smartwatches, headphones – whatever.

There is only one caveat – it provides 60W total power, so it shares this around. Don’t worry – It automatically detects the power required to charge each device quickly and safely, even when all ports are in use.

Australian Review: HPM USB and Wireless charging hub (D1235WTC)

Website Product page Price $99 but shop around – seen at Bing Lee for $69 From Bunnings, Mitre10 and most hardware stores as well as retail electrical stores and trade wholesale stores Size 130 x 79 x 31mm x 290g Warranty 12 months ACL warranty Company HPM Is an Australian electrical industry icon. It was established in Sydney by Doris and Berthold Herrman in the 1920s. It grew from a button manufacturing company to plastic moulding and electrical components. In 2007 it became part of the Legrand Group. More CyberShack HPM news and reviews

Aussies trust HPM

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed.

You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First impression – Pass

There are two impressions. First, it solves multiple charging and USB power issues, including Qi wireless charging.

Second, it is a tad boring and industrial looking. It is time manufacturers realise that fashion colours and exciting design drives ‘Shallow Hal’ Gen X, Y, and Z purchasers. They miss so much of the work-from-home market because of traditional design. All that aside, its practicality far outweighs its plain Jane persona.

Tests – Pass+

We measure voltage and amperage from each USB port using our USB test rig. It is a rock-solid 5V/2.4A. We loaded the ports to maximum power draw, and it totalled 60W. It automatically detects the power for each device.

Qi charging: A Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (it can use Qi up to 15W) went from 0-100% in just under four hours – about typical for a 10W charger. An iPhone 12 took a little longer. It is not rapid charge but safe overnight, and you can leave your phone on it all day.

Safety – Exceed

It has over-current protection, short circuit protection and over-temperature protection. I like that it uses 240V and has an internal transformer versus an external brick power supply.

CyberShack’s view – unclutter your desk with the HPM USB and Qi Wireless charging hub.

It is well made with a tremendous electrical pedigree from an Australian company. It uses 240V power (1.5m standard two-pin cable) and has six charging ports.

HPM USB and Qi wireless charge hub D123WTC $99 but seen for $69 at Bing Lee 8.6 Features 9.0/10

















Value 9.0/10

















Performance 9.0/10

















Ease of Use 10.0/10

















Design 6.0/10

















Pros HPM Quality build and backing

Australian certified, so it is safe

60W shared power to 5 USB ports and Qi pad

Comes with 240V mains power cable Cons A tad utilitarian looks-wise