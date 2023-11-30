Lavazza Jolie and Milk – great black or milk capsule coffee (update coffee review)

The Lavazza Jolie and Milk is its entry-level black and milk coffee capsule machine, and its sheer simplicity and great coffee make it a winner.

We have been using the Lavazza Jolie and Milk in our home for well over a year now and can report that it has become the go-to for a daily fix or three. That is saying something as we review coffee machines it is the bargain with no downsides.

We have also been using the Lavazza Deséa – black or milk capsule coffee maker with extras in our office, and it too is a spectacular performer able to make programmed Espresso and milk coffees.

Both are excellent, but let’s find out why Lavazza Jolie and Milk is my wife’s favourite.

Lavazza Jolie and Milk – capsule coffee maker

Lavazza Website Lavazza site and Product page Price $249 (black or white fascia), but shop around From All good CE retailers Warranty One year ACL Country of manufacture Poland Company Est 1895 in Turin in 1895 by Luigi Lavazza. Initially run from a small grocery store at Via San Tommaso, today it is run by the third and fourth generations of the Lavazza family. More Cybershack Guide How to make good coffee at home

First Impression – delightful

When Lavazza asked us to review a capsule machine – any from their range – we chose the Lavazza Jolie and Milk because my wife likes milk coffee, and I prefer black, and this does both.

Milk heats/froths in the integrated induction device – two settings for low and high froth, and you fill it with enough milk to suit the cup size.

Coffee comes from the main body – two settings 30ml single extraction and 60ml double extraction from the same Pod. The water reservoir holds 600ml.

You can use short or taller cups but 200ml is ideal

That is it, uncomplicated, no need for a degree in coffee-making.

It is small, taking up little bench space – at 222mm (W) x 217 (D) x 331 (H) x 3.7kg.

Coffee – Pods offer variety but are only for Lavazza Mio Machines

It comes with a nine-pod variety starter pack to determine what suits you. We started making 60ml extractions, but the coffee was weak and watery to our taste. Use 30ml and extra capsules to make a far better cup. I suspect that the 10-bar water pressure gets almost everything out of the Pod on the first extraction. The crema on top is excellent.

For milk coffee, we suggest 10+ intensity coffees. For Espresso (black), you can go to a lower intensity to avoid any potential bitterness. There are Decaf pods that make pretty good black coffee.

Interestingly, we settled on Passionale (11/13) for the daytime and a Dek Cremoso Decaf (7/13) for the night. Although when I want a strong shot, I go for the Cream E Gusto 12/13.

Now a hint. These usually sell for about $12.50 for 16 pods – 78 cents each. Both Coles and Woolworths have specials, and you will find them up to half-price at least every other month. So, after you find the one you like, wait for the specials and buy up big.

Milk – quick induction heating and frothing

The heater/frother reaches about 60° – reasonably good for most milk. It is suitable for UHT Almond, Oat and other faux milk. It can produce lots of froth for Cappuccino (one button press) and just a tad too much for flat white (two button presses).

Rinse after each use and keep the milk container scrupulously clean, careful not to scratch the interior.

Maintenance – minimal

Empty the spent pods after every five uses.

Clean the milk jug

Descale when necessary

Cybershack view – Lavazza Jolie and Milk – can’t get a more convenient, good, home coffee

I was fairly anti-capsule machines after experiences with other brands. I felt they were expensive to run, and coffee was never as good as the local barista.

This has changed my attitude, and we use it for several cups of excellent coffee a day.

Pros So simple

Pods for every taste, including Espresso and milk types

Easy to clean

Compact size

Vastly better than a servo $1 cup! Cons Pods are expensive so wait for the supermarket specials