Creative BT-W3 and BT-W4 – add Qualcomm aptX and Hi-Def sound to your computer or smartphone (review)

The Creative BT-W3 and BT-W4 USB dongles add Qualcomm’s aptX codecs. Windows has the lossy SBC, Mac has the lossy AAC Bluetooth codec, and most non-Qualcomm Android phones only use lossy SBC.

The BT-W3 has SBC, aptX, aptX Low Latency and aptX HD. The BT-W4 has SBC, aptX, and aptX Adaptive. Both have a nifty 3.5mm mic for voice chat.

Website BT-W3 Product page and BT-W4 Product page Price BT-W3, $64.95 but online at $54.95

BT-W4, $74.95 From Creative online and CE/IT resellers Warranty 12 months ACL Country of Origin China Company Singapore-based Creative Labs (Est 198it 1) make class-leading PC soundcards and, more recently, speakers and headsets. Its Super X-Fi launched in 2018, is just beginning to take hold to produce spatial sound from stereo technology. More CyberShack Creative news and reviews

BT-W3 BT-W4 – spot the difference

First Impression – Pass+

The concept for both is the same. Plug the USB-C dongle (both come with a USB-C to USB-A adapter) into the computer, and you instantly see come up as a speaker. Put your BT headphones/speaker/soundbar in pairing mode, and a few seconds later, you have a solid connection light. You can pair up to four devices to the dongle. Windows BT-W4 users can use the Creative App.

The key differences are BT 5.0 for BT-W3 and BT 5.2 for WT-W4.

BT-4 Creative App – Exceed

The App adds considerable value to the BT-W4 and makes this the one to get.

Sound mode: Gaming, Music, Movies, Adventure and Action and Apex Legends

10-band Equaliser (something Windows needs): From 20Hz to 20kHz plus separate sliders for Preamp, Bass and Treble and can save pre-set to the dongle.

Mixer: You can adjust the volume of the playback and recording

Acoustic Engine: Can adjust for stereo headphones (no adjustment) or speakers, including Surround – upscales to 4.0 Crystailser – brings out the artist’s intentions Bass – expands <50Hz bass Smart volume – auto adjusts a volume and has Nigh and Loud options Dialogue – improves 1-4kHz detail at the expense of some bass and treble

Paring list – swap device pairing

Playback audio quality 16-bit/44.1/48/96Hz 24-bit/44.1/48/96Hz Headphone or Speaker (desktop, bookshelf, tower and custom and fidelity selection

Microphone (16-bit/8/16/32/48kHz

How does it sound?

BT-W3 and BT-W4 have aptX, which is a significant step up to SBC and AAC. You can read more about that – What is a Bluetooth aptX codec, and should you care? (Sound guide).

BT-W3 – gamers appreciate its <40ms aptX low latency mode. Audiophiles appreciate its Lossless Hi-Res aptX HD.

BT-W4 – aptX Adaptive makes the best of whatever the BT environment adapting the bit-rate (up to 24-bit/48kHz) and uses smaller data packets for better energy efficiency. It may even revert to aptX or SBC if necessary.

Using a pair of Sennheiser Momentum 4 buds the difference between Codecs was palpable.

Device switching – Pass+

Both allow for device switching via the dongle push button, or the BT-W4 can use the App.

HFP Mode (Hands-frere profile) – Pass

Most BT headphones connect via A2DP, as does this. But you can double press the Bluetooth button to enter HFP mode and use voice chat with the built-in microphone on your headset.

3.5mm mic – Pass

You can use this instead of the Bluetooth headphone mic. It fits PS4/5/Nintendo Swith and any 3.5mm 4-pole equipped computer or smartphone.

Reliability – Pass+

It transmits at higher signal strengths and lower latency for superior reliability.

CyberShack’s view – Creative BT-W3 and BT-W4 are great investments in sound quality

I have used the BT-W3 for about a year to ensure that aptX (and variants) compatible headphones are correctly tested. I quietly shudder when using SBC or AAC on an older PC or Mac. I have also used it on non-Qualcomm smartphones (MediaTek and others that support Audio out via the USB-C connection).

Let’s say that it makes a perceptible difference to the sound quality and volume of the headphones.

The BT-W4 is later tech, and the App adds considerable value.

Rating Explanation – Creative BT-W3 and BT-W4

Both rate equally well, but the App puts the BT-W4 ahead.

Features: 90 – adds Qualcomm aptX and variants to smart devices. The 3.5mm mic has limited scenario use.

Value: 95 – cheap to be able to get better BT codec sound quality

Performance: 90 – swapping between SBC, AC and aptX variants exposes a new world of sound.

Ease of Use: 90 – Plug and play

Design: 90 – thoughtful with an indicator LED and multi-function button.

Pro

Con

None

Pros Low-cost way to add Qualcomm aptX and variants

Windows, Mac, Android (iPhone not tested)

Plug and Play

Increased BT signal strength and reliability Cons None

