Philips AC1715 clean air for all sizes of homes (air purifier review)

The Philips AC1715 is part of an extensive range of well-made air purifiers that cover from 48m2 to over 100m2 is a new attractive cylindrical design.

Our review unit is the AC1715 using the new Philips Air+ app. Despite its diminutive size, it is capable of 300m3/h and rooms to 78m2 (8.8, x 8.8m).

Let’s look at the Philips air purifier range (all room sizes assume 2.4m ceilings)

800-series for rooms up to 48m2 from $269

800i-series 49m2 $299

1000-series 78m2 $349

1000i-series 63m2 from $349

New 1000i-series 78m2 from $449

1000i-series 78m2 from $449 2000i-series 98m2 $599

3000i-series 135m2 $799

5000 series air purifier and dehumidifier 104m2 $999

Air Performer 7000 series 70m2 $799 (Dyson fan purifier style)

Most HEPA air purifiers can remove 99.97% of 3um (hair is about 70um) so we use Breathe easy this spring (air purifier guide) to review them.

Australian review: Philips AC1715 (1000i-series) air purifier

Website Product Page and Manual Price $449 From Harvey Norman, David Jones, Bing Lee, Myer, JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys Warranty 2-year ACL Country of origin China Company Philips (Est 1891) is a Dutch multinational with interests in lighting, consumer lifestyle, consumer healthcare, and commercial health equipment.

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed.

First impression – fresh and modern – Pass+

It is a 360° air purifier that sucks air in from all around (I like this design as it is very space efficient) and expels it from the top. It is small at 273mm round x 486 (H) x about 4.1kg.

At the top is a touch control panel.

App – Pass+

While you don’t need an App to operate it, many Philips products now have companion Apps. It adds value by advising the Qir Quality Index for your location, PM 2.5 count and Allergy risk. It also allows for a smarter device than you can get with button operations. Thinks like schedule, voice assistants, IFTTT, filter life and more.

You can opt-out of any direct marketing contact.

Placement – Exceed

As it is a 360° filter, you can place it anywhere as long as it is not flush with a wall. Like all 360°, it is best in the centre of the action.

CADR and area – Pass+

The Philips range covers small to large rooms. The Philips AC1715 has a 300m3/h CADR and is rated up to 78m2 (8.8 x 8.8m).

A typical room has a 2.4m ceiling

3 x 3m – 22m3

5 x 5m – 60m3

5 x 10m – 120m3

10 x 10m – 240m3

CADR of at least two times air turnover per hour means it can handle larger rooms quite well.

Fan Speeds/noise/Power Watts – Pass+

It has

Auto – varies

Sleep – 20dB – 3W

Fan one – 30db – 5W

Fan two – 40dB – 15W

Turbo – 53dB – 25W

These are all well within limits and won’t affect sleep. Power use is negligible.

Filter – Pass+

It is an all-in-one filter model FY1700/30 that includes the pre-filter, HEPA 13 MERV rating and Activated carbon layers. It suggests replacement at 8000 hours (one year of 24/7 use). Replacement costs approx. $110, and it is readily available at retailers and online.

You should note that all Philips replacement filters are very well-priced.

You can gently vacuum the filter to extend its life. A red filter light shows when the filter is at the end of its life.

CyberShack’s view – Philips AC1715 (1000i-series) air purifier is good value and a good performer

This is a no-nonsense, great-price air purifier with an optional App that adds quite a lot of value by showing AQI and enabling voice assistance.

It, and the rest of the Philips range, get our unreserved buy recommendation.

Features: 85 if you add the Apps value

Value: 90 – well-priced

Performance: 85 – it lacks any air agitation mechanism, so it only draws from nearby air

Ease of Use: 90 with the App

Design: 85 – will fit in anywhere, but the 360° design means its best placed centrally

Pros No-nonsense air purifier with App smarts

Will handle larger rooms than specified

Reasonable replacement filter costs

App adds great value via AQI Cons None really