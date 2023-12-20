Merry Christmas 2023 and an even better 2024

Merry Christmas 2023 – how time flies when you are not in COVID lockdown. It has been a massive year for us. We published 380 in-depth reviews, guides, hard news, and consumer advice.

CyberShack.com.au is the last Australian site (not behind a paywall) doing 100% independent deep-dive reviews offering far more tested and verified information than any competitor. Readers appreciated our objective testing and unvarnished advice. You responded by making us one of the most popular Australian consumer tech sites, with over 2 million annual reads. Thank you.

You also tuned into Charlie Brown’s Saturday morning Life and Technology radio (including free podcasts of the show) on the Australia-wide 2GB network, making it the most popular talk-back tech show on Australian radio.

CyberShack TV on Channel 9 drew a bigger audience than any other tech TV program. Thankyou to our dedicated presenters and sponsors.

Merry Christmas 2023. We wish you a happy and safe holiday from Charlie Brown, Ray Shaw (Reviews Editor), and the whole team.

Our top reviews/guides included (all of these received over 10,000 reads – some ten times that) – good holiday reading.

