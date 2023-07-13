Tineco Floor One S7 Pro – an upgrade to an already good vacuum mop hard floor cleaner (review)

The Tineco Floor One S7 Pro is the latest upright combo vacuum/mop. It is an upgrade from the Floor One S5 Pro, which was pretty good in the first place.

I was impressed Tineco Floor One S5 Pro vacuum mop hard floor cleaner (review), and we continue to use it to vacuum and mop our hard floors. The S7 is bigger, faster, and a tad more effective, but the S5 Pro is lower-cost and will do the job.

In case you don’t read the table below, the improvements are:

Balanced-Pressure Water Flow System.

Self-cleaning roller (same) with centrifugal air drying (new).

A floating scraper on the brush ensures the roller is clean.

Up to 40 minutes of run-time.

Dual-sided edge cleaning.

SmoothPower bi-directional self-propulsion system.

Four Cleaning modes – AUTO, MAX, ULTRA and SUCTION.

Integrated head-lit brush to illuminate the cleaning path.

Here is a more detailed comparison of the Tineco Floor One S7 Pro:

Name Floor One S5 Pro Tineco Floor One S7 Pro $999 $1299 Colour Black Black Power 220W BLDC 230W Suction Power 15-30W 30W Vacuum Degree MAX 12Kpa MAX 12Kpa Mode Auto/Max/Suction Auto/Max/Suction/Ultra Battery 21.6V, 4000mAh, inlet 25.2V,4000mAh Run Time/ min 28-35min 40min Water runs same time as battery No Yes Charging Time/ h 4-5h 4.5h Noise/ dBA 78dBA 78dBA Clean Water 0.8L 0.8L Dirty Water 0.7L 0.72L Filtration System Dry filter Dry filter Water Recovery ≥90% 96% Water Release Auto Auto + Precise control Self-cleaning Yes Yes + centrifugal air drying Screen LCD Screen LCD Screen Electrolysed water

/Ultra Mode No Yes iLoop technology

Dirt/dust sensor Yes Yes Edge Cleaning One Edge Dual Edge Assistance Front assistance Front and rear assistance (Smooth Power Tech) Scraper No Floating scraper LED Headlight No Yes App Integration Yes Yes Accessory 1. Cleaning Solution

2. Cleaning tool

3. Dry Filter

4. Storage tray

5. Adaptor

6. Brush Roller*1 1. Cleaning Solution

2. Cleaning tool

3. Dry Filter

4. Storage tray

5. Adaptor

6. Brush Roller*2 N.W. (KG) (Whole machine) 4.5kg 5.0kg G.W. (KG) 8.00kg 8.3kg Product Size/ mm 1100*273*260mm 1100*265*260mm

Australian Review: Tineco Floor One S5 Pro

Website Tineco AU Site and Godfreys Site and Manual Price $1299 From Exclusive to Godfreys Warranty 24-months ACL Made in China Company Tineco (Est. 1998) is part of Ecovacs (Deebot). In 2019 launched in the US, then Europe, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. More CyberShack Cleaning news and reviews

Why a combo vacuum/mop?

First, let’s discuss hard floor care – laminate, hardwood, tiles, vinyl, cement, etc. These all need vacuuming first (sweeping will not do), then a water/solution mopping, and optionally buffing or polishing.

We test stick and robot vacuums/mops and power mops. We are always looking for the NIRVANA – the best, easiest, and shortest way to do what can be a manual job with considerable physical exertion (hand mopping is tiring).

Your options

Option 1: The Dyson Gen5detect – the evolution continues (vacuum review) is the best dedicated vacuum and removes 99% of the dust and detritus from edges, stairs, and hard and soft floors. But then you need to mop, and the Kärcher FC 7 cordless power mop for a super effortless clean (review) is the best-dedicated power mop. But this takes at least twice as long for a 100% job.

Note that LG and Samsung stick vacs (and other brands) have mop attachments, but these require vacuuming first – no one-pass time reduction.

Option 2: If you go the robot vacuum/mop route, the Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni robovac/mop is the best we have reviewed. Call this the convenient route, but as with all robot vacuum/mops, it cannot do edges and stairs, and the mop is more of a maintenance standard. Let’s say that while this is largely unattended, there is considerable house preparation (to get things off the floor), and it is about 70% as effective as option 1. You still need a good stick vac and something to mop edges to finish up.

#Option 3 is an integrated stick vacuum/mop (more a wet/dry vacuum with a powered mop head). The Tineco Floor One S5 Pro and now the more powerful S7 Pro are not unique to this category (there are other brands), but the advantage is that you can vacuum and mop in a single pass. Let’s rate this at 85% for convenience. There is no need to do house prep; the overall job is better than Option 2 and not quite as good as Option 1. You will still need a vacuum for the carpet, stairs, edges, and dusting.

First Impression – Pass+

It is a bigger version of the S5 Pro. The body, detachable handle, clean and dirty water tanks, spare roller, filter, and cleaning solution are in the box. It has a charger base as well.

It is well made, and tanks are easy to remove and replace.

The Tineco App – Not necessary

The Tineco App for Android and iOS is only really required for firmware updates. Every function is available on the device itself. It shows that vacuum power varies from 120W (we presume Air Watts) to 150W and spray modes.

Consumer Advice: We suggest you first read the AU website’s privacy policy and terms of use. Note that these are different from the device policies in the App – an oversight Godfreys needs to fix.

While we can say that the policy and terms are relatively benign, understand that:

They are governed by and construed by the laws of the People’s Republic of China without reference to conflicts of laws. Any disputes under these Terms of Use shall be submitted to the exclusive jurisdiction and venue of the courts located in Wuzhong District, Suzhou City, P.R China.

The good news is that you don’t need the App (so don’t use it), which is about owning the customer data.

MHCBS Technology

Tineco has invented a new marketing acronym MHCBS as if we should all know what it means. In fact, it is a pending trademark covering the categories of brushes for vacuum cleaners; Carpet cleaning machines; Cordless vacuum cleaners; Dust exhausting installations for cleaning purposes; Dust removing installations for cleaning purposes; Electric steam mops; Electric steam mops for household purposes; Floor cleaning machines; Floor scrubbing machines; Floor washing machines; Hand-held vacuum cleaners; Machines and apparatus for carpet shampooing, electric; Steam cleaners for household purposes; Steam cleaning machines; Vacuum cleaners; Vacuum cleaners for household purposes.

And we are still none the wiser. In fact, the Tineco website has many marketing terms like iLoop, SmoothPower, Centrifugal drying and more. That is typical of Chinese manufacturers – not just Tineco – trying to get one up on the competition. The fact is that it doesn’t need marketing hype – this product and specs sell itself.

Modes – Pass+

Auto – use this 99% of the time. It means power and spray volumes (20-100ml/minute) are automatically adjusted, aided by iLoop.

Max – Increased vacuum power from 120 to 150W and spray from a light rinse to max. I use Max on stubborn stains like dried coffee. No iLoop.

Ultra – a new mode that uses electrolysis in the clean water tank to aid cleaning. It did not appear to make a difference compared to Auto, but we will use it a few more times and update this review if the effect is significant. Uses iLoop.

Suction: No spray – just vacuum at 150W. Supposed to aid the suction of lots of liquid on the floor. No ILoop.

Battery power – Pass+

It has a non-removable 25.2V/4A/101W battery (up from 86W on the S5 Pro). The DC plug pack supplied 30V/1A/30W, and the charge time is 4-5 hours.

Running time depends on the mode.

Auto is a maximum of 30 minutes.

Max is about 15 minutes.

Ultra (not fully tested but estimated at 20-25 minutes)

Suction only is about 40 minutes.

Tineco does not reveal the battery cycle life, but we assume it is at least 500 recharges. A vacuum technician can replace it after removing many screws. If you can’t buy one (try eBay or Alibaba – costs about $100), a battery repacker can refurbish it.

Use – Pass+

Our testers used both the S5 and S7 Pro. While they preferred the S7 Pro for its bi-directional powered wheels (SmoothPower), its extra 500g weight made it only marginally easier to use than the S5 Pro. Some commented that the direction of the powered wheels was a little unpredictable, but we did not experience that.

Some commented that it did not tilt down enough to get under tables. That is the same as the S5, and it is more about the water flow, brush efficiency and suction.

The S7 has a new menu button on the handle. Most ended up getting the animated Tineco Assistant when all they wanted was to change modes.

The consensus was that it is easy to use, a little heavier in hand, and perfect for maintenance mopping on hard floors in good condition. It was far easier to use than a hand mop.

The S7 had the same issue as the S5 – it did not clean the tile grout. But that is really the province of a stream vacuum mop like the Eufy Clean Mach V1 Ultra – an excellent vacuum/mop and steam cleaner.

Cleaning results – Pass+

While the S5 and S7 produced similar results, it became clear that the S7 could handle dirtier floors. We are currently renovating, and the cement dust gets into everything. The S7 completely removed that where the S5 tended to spread it around.

The S7 has a faster, superior mop roller. Its new design also cleans on both sides to within a few millimetres of the edge.

Far better edge cleaning than the S5 and the LED light bar helps.

It recovered 89% of test detritus compared to the S5 at 75%.

It leaves few, if any, streaks, and the floor is ‘walk dry’ in minutes.

WARNING: Avoid oil and grease spills at all costs. One user tried, and the roller became clogged, requiring several hand washes with strong detergent to rejuvenate it.

Self-cleaning – Now with air dry – Pass+

There are two self-cleaning modes (S5 has one). The Quick Clean takes 2 minutes and soaks and cleans the roller. The Super Self-Clean takes 6 minutes, and spin dries the roller.

Suffice it to say that it is best if the roller is dry between uses to minimise the chance of mould, although the S5 has not experienced issues.

Tineco recommends a roller replacement every eight months. You should visually check and determine if it needs replacing that frequently. What we found with the S5 is that an occasional Dishmatic scrub reinvigorates the brush.

Use of Tineco cleaning solution

The cleaning and deodorising solution (500ml – use a cap full per fill) costs $24.99. It is economical and does a better job than water alone.

In water, it contains 5% 2 Methyloxirane (washing/grease stripping) and Benzothiazolinone (fungicide).

I suggest using it, or tap water in Ultra Electrolysis mode , to avoid clogging the roller spray head. Note that tap water can cause calcium scale with prolonged use.

Noise – Pass

It is about 75-78dB – the same as a vacuum cleaner.

Maintenance – Pass

The front cover is easily removed and exposes the floating blade and roller (easy to remove). This area needs cleaning,

The dirty water tank is easily cleaned under running water. A filter unit sits above it and should be cleaned under running water when visibly dirty.

You will be amazed at the dirty water but remember its the result of vacuum and mop.

CyberShack’s view – Tineco Floor One S7 Pro is an upgrade to the S5 Pro

Remember, this is a stick vacuum/mop for hard floors, and you will still need a vacuum for carpets, stairs, edges etc. The upside is that it cuts vacuum/mop time in half on hard floors, which is worth it.

It does a slightly better job than the lower-cost S5 Pro, which is enough for most users. The advantages over the S5 are better dual-edge cleaning, powered wheels, and a slightly better-finished job.

Our view – if you have the money, this is worth every penny.

Rating 85/100

The S5 Pro rated 82/100, and this has improved on a pretty good product.

Features: 90 – dual edge cleaning and two self-cleaning modes are a boon

Value: 80 – we won’t comment on price except to say you get what you pay for

Performance: 85 – it leaves a slightly better finish

Ease of Use: 85 – its heavier, but the SmoothPower wheels make it easier

Design: 85 – it is essentially the same design as the S5 Pro on steroids

CyberShack Tineco news and reviews

New Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 PRO vacuum/mop $1299 8.5 Features 9.0/10

















Value 8.0/10

















Performance 8.5/10

















Ease of Use 8.5/10

















Design 8.5/10

















Pros Easily the best vacuum/mop experience we have had

Quality vacuum/mop clean on hard surfaces with good edge clean

Decent battery life

Two self-cleaning modes

Easy maintenance Cons Powered wheels can slip and work against the direction you are going

Not cheap – but you can save $300 with the S5 Pro

Long hair and excessive pet hair can block the roller and vacuum throat

The app is only really needed for firmware updates

Exclusive to Godfreys, so no competition or price negotiation

