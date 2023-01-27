Motorola e22i – a basic smartphone for a pretty basic price (Moto review)
The Motorola e22i is an entry-level smartphone with an RRP of $179, but we have seen it for as low as $143 from authorised retailers.
Forgive me – it is hard to get excited over an entry-level model. But my retail spies tell me that the <$200 market is what many people buy, and the Motorola e22i, 2/32GB, is selling well in this bracket. The question is whether a $179/143 phone can do what you want and last as long as needed.
Certainly, we need to compare it to the $199 Motorola g22 – 4/128GB, cheap and cheerful (smartphone review), to see what spending $56 gets you.
And we must remind ourselves that this is $179/143, and the features we expect will vary accordingly.
Australian Review: Motorola e22i, X3T2239-20, 2/32GB, Dual-Sim and Dedicated micro-SD
|Website
|Product Page
|Price
|$179
|Colours
|Winter White or Graphite Grey
|From
|JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Big W, Lenovo online
|Warranty
|12-months ACL
|Made in
|China
|Company
|Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker, and it purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
|More
|Other CyberShack Motorola news and reviews
We use Fail (below expectations), Passable (meets low expectations), Pass (meets expectations), Pass+ (near Exceed but not class-leading) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. You can click on most images for an enlargement.
As this is a low-cost device, we will still do all the 70+ tests but report in mini-review format.
First Impression – Glass Slab – Pass
It is a 6.5”, 720p, glass screen and PMMA back/frame with a fingerprint reader on the power button and a 3.5mm jack on top. It has a dedicated micro-SD and dual sim, which is a bonus. The overall size is 163.6 x 74.7 x 8 mm x 169g.
The dual rear camera is 16MP/2MP, and the front is 5MP.
Nothing exciting here.
Screen: 6.5”, 1600 x 720p, 20:9, 90Hz, LCD – Pass
The website claims: Enhance your entertainment with fast 90Hz refresh and smooth, fluid visuals on a 6.5” HD+ display.
It is a fingerprint magnet. It is not daylight readable at a typical/peak brightness of 250/350 nits (test 232/320) – fine in the shade. The contrast is 1500:1 (tested 1389:1), but colour accuracy has a distinct blue cast. Fortunately, it has no PWM, so it is acceptable for those sensitive to that. The 720p screen is fit for purpose and has an L3 Widevine rating for HD SDR streaming content.
Processor: MediaTek Helio G37, 2GB, 32GB eMMC 5.1 – Barely passable
It is the same 12nm Processor and 680MHz IMG GE8230 GPU as the Motorola G22.
We don’t have to run tests (but we did) because this is a very slow processor, exacerbated by 2GB RAM, slow eMMC 5.1 storage, and 32-bit Android Go. Screen lag is there every time you select an App, and it quickly chokes if you leave multiple Apps open. OS updates take up to an hour instead of 15-20 minutes.
Its performance is about 10% more than the Helio G25 and 15% less than a Qualcomm SD429.
Geekbench 5 single/multi-core scores are 156/570. Interestingly the Moto G22 with the same processor has 171/960, so you can see the effect that 32-bit Android and 2GB of RAM have.
2GB of RAM means it runs in 32-bit Android Go Mode (usually 64-bit full Android), which means not all Apps will run.
32GB eMMC 5.1 (18GB Free). CPDT sequential read/write scores are 217/124MBps – very slow. It will mount a MicroSD card to 1TB at 85/26MBps. An external USB-C S1TB SD hung the phone, but it seems OK with up to 256GB Flash Drives.
Throttling is minimal, but you will note the low GIPS (power).
Summary: It is a two-cylinder – no turbo.
Comms – Wi-Fi 5 AC, BT 5.0 – Pass
Wi-Fi 5 AC has a theoretical maximum of 433Mbps. Our tests show a maximum of 433Mbps with reasonable signal strengths out to 10m.
As it is not a Qualcomm SoC, it does not have its aptX sound codecs, which means you are limited to SBC and AAC with 200+ms latency – too high for gamers.
It does not have NFC.
GPS performance is slow and accurate to 10+ metres, but the phone takes far too long to recalculate routes, so do not rely on it for turn-by-turn navigation at speed.
Phone – for capital city and suburbs only – Passable
As seems typical of MediaTek Helio SoCs, it could only find the nearest tower, at 500fW to 2pW. Pass for capital city users.
It has lost the Motorola dual ring tones, which were so handy for dual-sim users.
Battery: 4020mAh and 10W charging – Barely passable
First, we must chastise Motorola for no charger inbox. Sure it is a 5V/2A/10W charger that everyone should have lying around, but this market expects one.
It takes 7 hours and 24 minutes to charge – using a higher-wattage charger does not speed this up. It has a 7% charge after 30 minutes.
- Video loop 50% brightness/volume, aeroplane mode: 11 hours 12 minutes
- PC Mark Modern Office Battery life: 11 hours 9 minutes
- GFX Bench Manhattan and T-Rex tests – would not run
- Accurbattery: 11 hours 22 minutes
- 100% load battery drain: 4 hours 36 minutes
- Idle mA: 300-350
- Full load mAL 1050-1200
Given the short video loop times (usually over 15 hours) and the long charge times, we cannot recommend this device. It uses too much energy in standby and will need daily charging.
Sound
Immerse yourself in the multidimensional sound of Dolby Atmos and stereo speakers, listening with improved bass, cleaner vocals, and more clarity.
More marketing BS. The native sound signature is Mid for clear voice. It has no low/mid/high bass, limited low/mid mid, and almost no high treble. Music quality is poor, thin and inaccurate. There is no vitality to it at all. The Dolby Atmos decoding adds nothing to the narrow sound stage.
Bluetooth is fine for headphones – decent Left/Right separation. Hand-free is poor with low speaker volume and only one mic, so there is no noise cancelling.
Build – Pass
Never mind the plastic frame or PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate shatter-proof glass substitute) back – it is probably more shatterproof than glass. It is well-made. The warranty is one year (same as Samsung) which we think should be longer.
It is IP52 – not very water-resistant.
Android 12 Go – Barely passable
It ships with 32-bit Android 12 Go and Motorola’s overlay My UX 3.0. You can reasonably expect two years of security patch updates.
Android is almost pure, and the MY UX adds things like a camera app and Moto gestures. See the table for all features.
But Android Go is slow and does not run 64-bit Android Apps so you are limited in what you can do.
Missing
- NFC, but we don’t expect that
- Performance
- Sound quality
Camera – Motorola e22i
The website says, ‘Shoot like a pro with a 16MP camera system enhanced by AI.’
Sorry, that is marketing BS. This camera does not use much, if any, AI as the SoC is unable to provide the NPU/TOPS power to do it. The sensors don’t bin, so it is a case of what you see if what you get – no enhancements. It is better than social media class in good and day and office light and produces acceptable 720p video.
- 1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are natural with a decent dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.
- 2X Day Primary sensor – colours are natural with good dynamic range. The background is getting noisy.
- 4X Day: Primary sensor – pushing its limits.
- Macro: Does not have a macro sensor, but the primary sensor handles this to 4cm focus
- Indoor office light: Colours are a little muted, and the dog’s face/ears are light black instead of deep black.
- Bokeh Depth: A 2MP sensor helps for bokeh shots. It has helped bring out the dark black ears.
- Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) is quite good, with adequate details, although there is too much noise.
- Night mode: Not applicable.
- Selfie: The 5MP selfie has natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image. Best in day and office light.
- Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps. It struggles, and you would be better at 720p@30fps.
CyberShack’s view – Motorola e22i – a basic smartphone for a pretty basic price
If this is all you can afford and you can lower your expectations, then it is fit for purpose.
But the processor crawls, photography results are variable, phone reception is capital city use only, and we had to drink a lot of coffee waiting and waiting for tests to complete that usually take a few seconds to minutes.
It is not helped by 32-bit Android Go (and 32-bit Apps), a meagre 2GB of RAM, slow 32GB eMMC (18GB free), and it hangs and freezes too often. Did I say it is snail’s pace slow?
One wonders how low you can go – see Best Android phones 2022 – $200 to $2000 (guide January 2023 update) and still get a decent functional if slow, phone. Frankly, we thought the $199 Motorola g22 – cheap and cheerful was borderline.
Rating Explanation – Motorola e22i
Any smartphone scoring over 7 is adequate.
- Features: 75 – It has basic features commensurate with the price. Loses points due to no charger inbox.
- Value: 80 – Better value at $143, but if paying RRP, get the G22 instead
- Performance: 60 – It is an entry-level value SoC, and you get fit-for-purpose performance. It is not for gamers.
- Ease of Use: 70 – My UX adds some value to stock Android
- Design: 80 – All plastic is fine – looks like a more expensive smartphone
At $179, buy the Moto G22 at $199. At $143, it is good value.
CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.1 (E&OE)
Motorola e22i 2/32, dual sim, microSD, XT2239-20
|Brand
|Motorola
|Model
|e22i
|Model Number
|XT2239-20
|Price Base
|2/32
|Price base
|$179 ($143)
|Price 2
|Price 3
|Price 4
|Warranty months
|12-months ACL
|Tier
|Entry-level
|Website
|https://www.motorola.com.au/smartphone-motorola-e-22-i/p
|Manual
|From
|Motorola online, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Big W, Good Guys, Catch
|Country of Origin
|China
|Company
|Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
|More
|Test date
|18-22 January 2023
|Ambient temp
|20-25°
|Release
|Oct-22
|Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)
|Version 20 (XT2239-20) is for Australia. Do not buy other versions.
Screen
|Size
|6.5″
|Type
|TFT LCD
|Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D
|Flat
|Resolution
|1600 x 720
|PPI
|268
|Ratio
|20:9
|Screen to Body %
|89.03
|Colours bits
|8-bit 16.7m colours
|Refresh Hz, adaptive
|Auto or select 60 or 90Hz
|Response 120Hz
|N/A
|Nit typical test
|250 (test 232)
|Nits max, test
|350 (tested 320)
|Contrast
|Claim 1500:1 (approx. 1389:1)
|sRGB
|Not tested
|DCI-P3
|Not tested
|Rec.2020 or other
|No
|Delta E (<4 is excellent)
|N/A, but above 4
|HDR Level
|SDR
|SDR Upscale
|No
|Bluelight control
|Yes
|PWM if known
|No
|Daylight readable
|No
|Always on Display
|Yes dimmed
|Edge display
|No
|Accessibility
|Usual Android features
|DRM
|L3 (lowest) – 480p at best, but Netflix will not play
|Gaming
|Not for gaming
|Screen protection
|Unknown
|Comment
|Slight blueish cast – best to use Natural setting. Fit for purpose
Processor
|Brand, Model
|MediaTek Helio G37
|nm
|12
|Cores
|4 x 2.3GHz and 4 x 1.8GHz
|Modem
|4G Cat-4, Cat-7 DL , Cat-13 UL
|AI TOPS
|Estimate <4
|Geekbench 5 Single-core
|156
|Geekbench 5 multi-core
|570
|Like
|This is the same processor as the G22 (171/960), showing how slow 32-bit Android is.
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320 680MHz
|GPU Test
|Open CL
|Would not run
|Like
|N/A
|Vulcan
|67 (way too low for games)
|RAM, type
|2GB LPDDR3
|Storage, free, type
|32GB eMMC 5.1 (18GB free)
|micro-SD
|Up to 1TB
|CPDT internal seq. Read MBps
|217
|CPDT internal seq. write MBps
|124
|CPDT microSD read, write MBps
|85/26
|CPDT external (mountable?) MBps
|1TB test unit caused reboot and corrupted drive. It will read up to 256GB Flash Driver but will not complete the speed test.
|Comment
|We experienced several hands and needed to perform a hard reboot during tests.
|Throttle test
|Max GIPS
|85,025
|Average GIPS
|81,794
|Minimum GIPS
|65,469
|% Throttle
|9%
|CPU Temp
|50
|Comment
|GIPS is a good 20% below the same processor in the G22, so we suspect it has been throttled to meet thermal management requirements.
Comms
|Wi-Fi Type, model
|Wi-Fi 5 AC
|Test 2m -dBm, Mbps
|-30/433 (below average)
|Test 5m
|-41/433 (average)
|Test 10m
|-51/433 (14m -65/167) (Average)
|BT Type
|5
|GPS single, dual
|Single
|USB type
|USB-C 2.0 480Mbps
|ALT DP, DeX, Ready For
|No
|NFC
|No
|Ultra-wideband
|No
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
|Yes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive
|Gyro
|Yes
|e-Compass
|Barometer
|Gravity
|Pedometer
|Ambient light
|Yes
|Hall sensor
|Proximity
|Yes
|Other
|Fingerprint
Notification LED
|Comment
|Speeds as expected with Wi-Fi AC, although the tests are a little below average.
LTE and 5G
|SIM
|Dual sim and dedicated microSD
|Active
|Only one active at a time
|Ring tone single, dual
|Single
|VoLTE
|Carrier dependent
|Wi-Fi calling
|Carrier dependent
|4G Bands
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 40, 41
|Comment
|All Australian 4G bands
|5G sub-6Ghz
|N/A
|Comment
|N/A
|mmWave
|N/A
|Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
|UL, DL, ms
|23/27/27ms – average
|Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW
|-87 to -93/500fW-2pW
|Tower 2
|No
|Tower 3
|No
|Tower 4
|No
|Comment
|Typical of low-cost MediaTek and strictly for areas with lots of towers – city and suburbs.
Battery
|mAh
|4020
|Charger, type, supplied
|5V/2A/10W not supplied
|PD, QC level
|No PD, but it can use PD chargers
|Qi, wattage
|N, A
|Reverse Qi or cable
|N, A
|Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)
|Charge % 30mins
|7%
|Charge 0-100%
|7 hours 24 minutes
|Charge Qi, W
|N/A
|Charge 5V, 2A
|7 hours 24 minutes
|Video loop 50%, aeroplane
|11 hours 12 minutes
|PC Mark 3 battery
|11 hours 9 minutes
Accubattery 11 hours 22 minutes
|GFX Bench Manhattan battery
|Would not run
|GFX Bench T-Rex
|Would not run
|Drain 100-0% full load screen on
|4 hours 36 minutes
|mA full load
|1050-1200mA
|mA Watt idle Screen on
|300-350mA
|Estimate loss at max refresh
|N/A
|Estimate typical use
|The maximum it charges at is 5V/2A/10W, which took an extraordinary 7+ hours. We tried with several chargers, but the result was the same.
|Comment
|Given the short video loop times (usually over 15 hours) and the long charge times, we cannot recommend this device. It uses too much energy on standby and will need daily charging.
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo earpiece and down-firing bottom speaker
|Tuning
|No
|AMP
|2 x AW87
|Dolby Atmos decode
|Yes, decodes to 2.0.
|Hi-Res
|No
|3.5mm
|Yes
|BT Codecs
|SBC and AAC only
|Multipoint
|Unknown – likely not
|Dolby Atmos (DA)
|Yes – auto/ movie/ music/ voice and games mode
|EQ
|Mics
|Single
|Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
|Volume max
|78
|Media (music)
|72
|Ring
|66
|Alarm
|80
|Notifications
|65
|Earpiece
|48
|Hands-free
|Slightly low volume, no noise-cancelling, so keep it close to your face.
|BT headphones
|Good volume and channel separation
Sound quality
|Deep Bass 20-40Hz
|Nil
|Middle Bass 40-100Hz
|Nil
|High Bass 100-200Hz
|Starts at 127Hz but does not really build
|Low Mid 200-400Hz
|Slowly building
|Mid 4000-1000Hz
|Slowly building
|High Mid 1-2kHz
|Flat
|Low Treble 2-4kHz
|Flat
|Mid Treble 4-6kHz
|Flat
|High Treble 6-10kHz
|Linear decline to 20kHz
|Dog Whistle 10-20kHz
|decline
|Sound Signature type
|Mid for clear voice. Music quality is poor, with no bass, no treble and lacking any vitality.
|Soundstage
|Stereo but quite narrow
|Comment
|Suitable for voice but not for music
Build
|Size (H X W x D)
|163.56 x 74.65 x 7.99 mm
|Weight grams
|169
|Front glass
|No specified
|Rear material
|PMMA
|Frame
|Plastic
|IP rating
|52 – light rain
|Colours
|White
Black
|Pen, Stylus support
|No specified
In the box
|Charger
|No
|USB cable
|USB-A to USB-C 2W capable – no data lines
|Buds
|Yes
|Bumper cover
|Yes
|Comment
|Loses points due to no included charger
OS
|Android
|Android 12 Go edition
|Security patch date
|5/12/2022
|UI
|My UX Personalise: Styles, Wallpapers, Layout
Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display
Gestures: Power Touch, Quick capture, Fast torch, Three-finger screenshot, Pick up to silence, Screenshot toolkit, Media controls
Play: Gametime
Audio
|OS upgrade policy
|No OS upgrade
|Security patch policy
|Two years of security patches
|Bloatware
|Facebook (uninstallable)
|Other
|Comment
|There is a lot of added functionality in MY UX, which leaves the underlying Android alone. But this is 32-bit Android Go, and 64-bit Apps will not run.
Security
|Fingerprint sensor location, type
|On the power button – 8/10 test
|Face ID
|No
|Comment
Camera – Motorola e22i
|Rear Primary
|Wide
|MP
|16MP
|Sensor
|Hynix HI1634
|Focus
|PDAF
|f-stop
|2.2
|um
|1
|FOV° (stated, actual)
|68.5-80.9°
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|4X digital
|Rear 4
|Depth
|MP
|2MP
|Sensor
|Galaxy Core GC02
|Focus
|Fixed
|f-stop
|2.4
|um
|1.75
|FOV (stated, actual)
|88.8
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|No
|Special
|Video max
|1080p@30fps
|Flash
|Yes
|Auto-HDR
|Primary lens
|Shooting modes:
Portrait Photo
Panorama Pro Mode
Artificial intelligence:
Auto Smile Capture
Other features:
HDR Leveller
Timer Assistive
Grid Watermark
|QR code reader
|Google Lens
|Night mode
|No
|Front
|MP
|5MP
|Sensor
|Samsung S5K5E9Y
|Focus
|FF
|f-stop
|2.4
|um
|1.12
|FOV (stated, actual)
|67.3-79.5°
|Stabilisation
|No
|Flash
|Screen fill
|Zoom
|No
|Video max
|1080p@30fps
|Features
|Shooting modes:
Portrait Photo
Artificial intelligence:
Face Beauty
Auto Smile Capture
Other features:
HDR Leveller
Mirror
Assistive Grid
Watermark
Timer
Camera performance – Motorola e22i
|Comment
|• 1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are natural with a decent dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.
• 2X Day Primary sensor – colours are natural with good dynamic range. The background is getting noisy.
• 4X Day: Primary sensor – pushing its limits.
• Macro: Does not have a macro sensor, but the primary sensor handles this to 4cm focus
• Indoor office light: Colours are a little muted, and the dog’s face/ears are light black instead of deep black.
• Bokeh Depth: A 2MP sensor helps for bokeh shots. It has helped bring out the dark black ears.
• Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) is quite good, with adequate details, although there is too much noise.
• Night mode: Not applicable.
• Selfie: The 5MP selfie has natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image. Best in day and office light.
• Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps. It struggles, and you would be better at 720p@30fps.
Rating Explanation – Motorola e22i
Note any smartphone over 7 is passable.
|Features
|7.5
|It has basic features commensurate with the price. It loses points due to no charger inbox
|Value
|8
|Better value at $143, but if paying RRP get the G22 instead
|Performance
|6
|It is an entry-level value SoC, and you get fit-for-purpose performance. It is not for gamers.
|Ease of Use
|7
|My UX adds some value to stock Android, but it loses points for 32-bit Android Go.
|Design
|8
|All plastic is fine – it looks like a more expensive smartphone
|Rating out of 10
|7.3
|Comment
|At $179, buy the Moto G22 at $199. At $143, it is good value.
Motorola e22i, Motorola e22i, Motorola e22i, Motorola e22i
Motorola e22i, X3T2239-20, 2/32GB, Dual sim and Dedicated micro-SD
Pros
- My UX is a light touch over Android. Good security policy
- As low as you can go and still get a decent smartphone
- Reasonable battery life (but no charger)
- An adequate point-and-shoot camera, but video is for daylight only
Cons
- 32-bit Android and 2GB RAM are very slow
- Processor crawls
- No charger inbox
- Capital city/suburbs phone use only
- Dull, inaccurate colour, poor viewing angle display