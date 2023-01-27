Motorola e22i – a basic smartphone for a pretty basic price (Moto review)

The Motorola e22i is an entry-level smartphone with an RRP of $179, but we have seen it for as low as $143 from authorised retailers.

Forgive me – it is hard to get excited over an entry-level model. But my retail spies tell me that the <$200 market is what many people buy, and the Motorola e22i, 2/32GB, is selling well in this bracket. The question is whether a $179/143 phone can do what you want and last as long as needed.

Certainly, we need to compare it to the $199 Motorola g22 – 4/128GB, cheap and cheerful (smartphone review), to see what spending $56 gets you.

And we must remind ourselves that this is $179/143, and the features we expect will vary accordingly.

Australian Review: Motorola e22i, X3T2239-20, 2/32GB, Dual-Sim and Dedicated micro-SD

Australian Review: Motorola e22i, X3T2239-20, 2/32GB, Dual-Sim and Dedicated micro-SD

Website Product Page
Price $179
Colours Winter White or Graphite Grey
From JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Big W, Lenovo online
Warranty 12-months ACL
Made in China

As this is a low-cost device, we will still do all the 70+ tests but report in mini-review format.

First Impression – Glass Slab – Pass

It is a 6.5”, 720p, glass screen and PMMA back/frame with a fingerprint reader on the power button and a 3.5mm jack on top. It has a dedicated micro-SD and dual sim, which is a bonus. The overall size is 163.6 x 74.7 x 8 mm x 169g.

The dual rear camera is 16MP/2MP, and the front is 5MP.

Nothing exciting here.

Screen: 6.5”, 1600 x 720p, 20:9, 90Hz, LCD – Pass

The website claims: Enhance your entertainment with fast 90Hz refresh and smooth, fluid visuals on a 6.5” HD+ display.

It is a fingerprint magnet. It is not daylight readable at a typical/peak brightness of 250/350 nits (test 232/320) – fine in the shade. The contrast is 1500:1 (tested 1389:1), but colour accuracy has a distinct blue cast. Fortunately, it has no PWM, so it is acceptable for those sensitive to that. The 720p screen is fit for purpose and has an L3 Widevine rating for HD SDR streaming content.

Processor: MediaTek Helio G37, 2GB, 32GB eMMC 5.1 – Barely passable

It is the same 12nm Processor and 680MHz IMG GE8230 GPU as the Motorola G22.

We don’t have to run tests (but we did) because this is a very slow processor, exacerbated by 2GB RAM, slow eMMC 5.1 storage, and 32-bit Android Go. Screen lag is there every time you select an App, and it quickly chokes if you leave multiple Apps open. OS updates take up to an hour instead of 15-20 minutes.

Its performance is about 10% more than the Helio G25 and 15% less than a Qualcomm SD429.

Geekbench 5 single/multi-core scores are 156/570. Interestingly the Moto G22 with the same processor has 171/960, so you can see the effect that 32-bit Android and 2GB of RAM have.

2GB of RAM means it runs in 32-bit Android Go Mode (usually 64-bit full Android), which means not all Apps will run.

32GB eMMC 5.1 (18GB Free). CPDT sequential read/write scores are 217/124MBps – very slow. It will mount a MicroSD card to 1TB at 85/26MBps. An external USB-C S1TB SD hung the phone, but it seems OK with up to 256GB Flash Drives.

Throttling is minimal, but you will note the low GIPS (power).

Summary: It is a two-cylinder – no turbo.

Comms – Wi-Fi 5 AC, BT 5.0 – Pass

Wi-Fi 5 AC has a theoretical maximum of 433Mbps. Our tests show a maximum of 433Mbps with reasonable signal strengths out to 10m.

As it is not a Qualcomm SoC, it does not have its aptX sound codecs, which means you are limited to SBC and AAC with 200+ms latency – too high for gamers.

It does not have NFC.

GPS performance is slow and accurate to 10+ metres, but the phone takes far too long to recalculate routes, so do not rely on it for turn-by-turn navigation at speed.

Phone – for capital city and suburbs only – Passable

As seems typical of MediaTek Helio SoCs, it could only find the nearest tower, at 500fW to 2pW. Pass for capital city users.

It has lost the Motorola dual ring tones, which were so handy for dual-sim users.

Battery: 4020mAh and 10W charging – Barely passable

First, we must chastise Motorola for no charger inbox. Sure it is a 5V/2A/10W charger that everyone should have lying around, but this market expects one.

It takes 7 hours and 24 minutes to charge – using a higher-wattage charger does not speed this up. It has a 7% charge after 30 minutes.

Video loop 50% brightness/volume, aeroplane mode: 11 hours 12 minutes

PC Mark Modern Office Battery life: 11 hours 9 minutes

GFX Bench Manhattan and T-Rex tests – would not run

Accurbattery: 11 hours 22 minutes

100% load battery drain: 4 hours 36 minutes

Idle mA: 300-350

Full load mAL 1050-1200

Given the short video loop times (usually over 15 hours) and the long charge times, we cannot recommend this device. It uses too much energy in standby and will need daily charging.

Charge Discharge

Sound

Immerse yourself in the multidimensional sound of Dolby Atmos and stereo speakers, listening with improved bass, cleaner vocals, and more clarity.

More marketing BS. The native sound signature is Mid for clear voice. It has no low/mid/high bass, limited low/mid mid, and almost no high treble. Music quality is poor, thin and inaccurate. There is no vitality to it at all. The Dolby Atmos decoding adds nothing to the narrow sound stage.

Bluetooth is fine for headphones – decent Left/Right separation. Hand-free is poor with low speaker volume and only one mic, so there is no noise cancelling.

Build – Pass

Never mind the plastic frame or PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate shatter-proof glass substitute) back – it is probably more shatterproof than glass. It is well-made. The warranty is one year (same as Samsung) which we think should be longer.

It is IP52 – not very water-resistant.

Android 12 Go – Barely passable

It ships with 32-bit Android 12 Go and Motorola’s overlay My UX 3.0. You can reasonably expect two years of security patch updates.

Android is almost pure, and the MY UX adds things like a camera app and Moto gestures. See the table for all features.

But Android Go is slow and does not run 64-bit Android Apps so you are limited in what you can do.

Missing

NFC, but we don’t expect that

Performance

Sound quality

Camera – Motorola e22i

The website says, ‘Shoot like a pro with a 16MP camera system enhanced by AI.’

Sorry, that is marketing BS. This camera does not use much, if any, AI as the SoC is unable to provide the NPU/TOPS power to do it. The sensors don’t bin, so it is a case of what you see if what you get – no enhancements. It is better than social media class in good and day and office light and produces acceptable 720p video.

1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are natural with a decent dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.

2X Day Primary sensor – colours are natural with good dynamic range. The background is getting noisy.

4X Day: Primary sensor – pushing its limits.

Macro: Does not have a macro sensor, but the primary sensor handles this to 4cm focus

Indoor office light: Colours are a little muted, and the dog’s face/ears are light black instead of deep black.

Bokeh Depth: A 2MP sensor helps for bokeh shots. It has helped bring out the dark black ears.

Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) is quite good, with adequate details, although there is too much noise.

Night mode: Not applicable.

Selfie: The 5MP selfie has natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image. Best in day and office light.

Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps. It struggles, and you would be better at 720p@30fps.

1X and not a bad shot

2X and it has lightened the shot and the background is noisy

4X – foreground is OK but very noisy background

The primary sensor will take macro at 4cm

Dogs face should be blacker Decent bokeh

No Nigh mode – this is adequate but lacks detail and has too much noise.

CyberShack’s view – Motorola e22i – a basic smartphone for a pretty basic price

If this is all you can afford and you can lower your expectations, then it is fit for purpose.

But the processor crawls, photography results are variable, phone reception is capital city use only, and we had to drink a lot of coffee waiting and waiting for tests to complete that usually take a few seconds to minutes.

It is not helped by 32-bit Android Go (and 32-bit Apps), a meagre 2GB of RAM, slow 32GB eMMC (18GB free), and it hangs and freezes too often. Did I say it is snail’s pace slow?

One wonders how low you can go – see Best Android phones 2022 – $200 to $2000 (guide January 2023 update) and still get a decent functional if slow, phone. Frankly, we thought the $199 Motorola g22 – cheap and cheerful was borderline.

Rating Explanation – Motorola e22i

Any smartphone scoring over 7 is adequate.

Features: 75 – It has basic features commensurate with the price. Loses points due to no charger inbox.

Value: 80 – Better value at $143, but if paying RRP, get the G22 instead

Performance: 60 – It is an entry-level value SoC, and you get fit-for-purpose performance. It is not for gamers.

Ease of Use: 70 – My UX adds some value to stock Android

Design: 80 – All plastic is fine – looks like a more expensive smartphone

At $179, buy the Moto G22 at $199. At $143, it is good value.

CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.1 (E&OE)

Motorola e22i 2/32, dual sim, microSD, XT2239-20

Brand Motorola Model e22i Model Number XT2239-20 Price Base 2/32 Price base $179 ($143) Price 2 Price 3 Price 4 Warranty months 12-months ACL Tier Entry-level Website https://www.motorola.com.au/smartphone-motorola-e-22-i/p Manual From Motorola online, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Big W, Good Guys, Catch Country of Origin China Company Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker. More Test date 18-22 January 2023 Ambient temp 20-25° Release Oct-22 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) Version 20 (XT2239-20) is for Australia. Do not buy other versions.

Screen

Size 6.5″ Type TFT LCD Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat Resolution 1600 x 720 PPI 268 Ratio 20:9 Screen to Body % 89.03 Colours bits 8-bit 16.7m colours Refresh Hz, adaptive Auto or select 60 or 90Hz Response 120Hz N/A Nit typical test 250 (test 232) Nits max, test 350 (tested 320) Contrast Claim 1500:1 (approx. 1389:1) sRGB Not tested DCI-P3 Not tested Rec.2020 or other No Delta E (<4 is excellent) N/A, but above 4 HDR Level SDR SDR Upscale No Bluelight control Yes PWM if known No Daylight readable No Always on Display Yes dimmed Edge display No Accessibility Usual Android features DRM L3 (lowest) – 480p at best, but Netflix will not play Gaming Not for gaming Screen protection Unknown Comment Slight blueish cast – best to use Natural setting. Fit for purpose

Processor

Brand, Model MediaTek Helio G37 nm 12 Cores 4 x 2.3GHz and 4 x 1.8GHz Modem 4G Cat-4, Cat-7 DL , Cat-13 UL AI TOPS Estimate <4 Geekbench 5 Single-core 156 Geekbench 5 multi-core 570 Like This is the same processor as the G22 (171/960), showing how slow 32-bit Android is. GPU PowerVR GE8320 680MHz GPU Test Open CL Would not run Like N/A Vulcan 67 (way too low for games) RAM, type 2GB LPDDR3 Storage, free, type 32GB eMMC 5.1 (18GB free) micro-SD Up to 1TB CPDT internal seq. Read MBps 217 CPDT internal seq. write MBps 124 CPDT microSD read, write MBps 85/26 CPDT external (mountable?) MBps 1TB test unit caused reboot and corrupted drive. It will read up to 256GB Flash Driver but will not complete the speed test. Comment We experienced several hands and needed to perform a hard reboot during tests. Throttle test Max GIPS 85,025 Average GIPS 81,794 Minimum GIPS 65,469 % Throttle 9% CPU Temp 50 Comment GIPS is a good 20% below the same processor in the G22, so we suspect it has been throttled to meet thermal management requirements.

Comms

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 5 AC Test 2m -dBm, Mbps -30/433 (below average) Test 5m -41/433 (average) Test 10m -51/433 (14m -65/167) (Average) BT Type 5 GPS single, dual Single USB type USB-C 2.0 480Mbps ALT DP, DeX, Ready For No NFC No Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive Gyro Yes e-Compass Barometer Gravity Pedometer Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Proximity Yes Other Fingerprint

Notification LED Comment Speeds as expected with Wi-Fi AC, although the tests are a little below average.

LTE and 5G

SIM Dual sim and dedicated microSD Active Only one active at a time Ring tone single, dual Single VoLTE Carrier dependent Wi-Fi calling Carrier dependent 4G Bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 40, 41 Comment All Australian 4G bands 5G sub-6Ghz N/A Comment N/A mmWave N/A Test Boost Mobile, Telstra UL, DL, ms 23/27/27ms – average Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW -87 to -93/500fW-2pW Tower 2 No Tower 3 No Tower 4 No Comment Typical of low-cost MediaTek and strictly for areas with lots of towers – city and suburbs.

Battery

mAh 4020 Charger, type, supplied 5V/2A/10W not supplied PD, QC level No PD, but it can use PD chargers Qi, wattage N, A Reverse Qi or cable N, A Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Charge % 30mins 7% Charge 0-100% 7 hours 24 minutes Charge Qi, W N/A Charge 5V, 2A 7 hours 24 minutes Video loop 50%, aeroplane 11 hours 12 minutes PC Mark 3 battery 11 hours 9 minutes

Accubattery 11 hours 22 minutes GFX Bench Manhattan battery Would not run GFX Bench T-Rex Would not run Drain 100-0% full load screen on 4 hours 36 minutes mA full load 1050-1200mA mA Watt idle Screen on 300-350mA Estimate loss at max refresh N/A Estimate typical use The maximum it charges at is 5V/2A/10W, which took an extraordinary 7+ hours. We tried with several chargers, but the result was the same. Comment Given the short video loop times (usually over 15 hours) and the long charge times, we cannot recommend this device. It uses too much energy on standby and will need daily charging.

Sound

Speakers Stereo earpiece and down-firing bottom speaker Tuning No AMP 2 x AW87 Dolby Atmos decode Yes, decodes to 2.0. Hi-Res No 3.5mm Yes BT Codecs SBC and AAC only Multipoint Unknown – likely not Dolby Atmos (DA) Yes – auto/ movie/ music/ voice and games mode EQ Mics Single Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 78 Media (music) 72 Ring 66 Alarm 80 Notifications 65 Earpiece 48 Hands-free Slightly low volume, no noise-cancelling, so keep it close to your face. BT headphones Good volume and channel separation

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Nil High Bass 100-200Hz Starts at 127Hz but does not really build Low Mid 200-400Hz Slowly building Mid 4000-1000Hz Slowly building High Mid 1-2kHz Flat Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat Mid Treble 4-6kHz Flat High Treble 6-10kHz Linear decline to 20kHz Dog Whistle 10-20kHz decline Sound Signature type Mid for clear voice. Music quality is poor, with no bass, no treble and lacking any vitality. Soundstage Stereo but quite narrow Comment Suitable for voice but not for music

Build

Size (H X W x D) 163.56 x 74.65 x 7.99 mm Weight grams 169 Front glass No specified Rear material PMMA Frame Plastic IP rating 52 – light rain Colours White

Black Pen, Stylus support No specified

In the box

Charger No USB cable USB-A to USB-C 2W capable – no data lines Buds Yes Bumper cover Yes Comment Loses points due to no included charger

OS

Android Android 12 Go edition Security patch date 5/12/2022 UI My UX Personalise: Styles, Wallpapers, Layout

Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display

Gestures: Power Touch, Quick capture, Fast torch, Three-finger screenshot, Pick up to silence, Screenshot toolkit, Media controls

Play: Gametime

Audio OS upgrade policy No OS upgrade Security patch policy Two years of security patches Bloatware Facebook (uninstallable) Other Comment There is a lot of added functionality in MY UX, which leaves the underlying Android alone. But this is 32-bit Android Go, and 64-bit Apps will not run.

Security

Fingerprint sensor location, type On the power button – 8/10 test Face ID No Comment

Camera – Motorola e22i

Rear Primary Wide MP 16MP Sensor Hynix HI1634 Focus PDAF f-stop 2.2 um 1 FOV° (stated, actual) 68.5-80.9° Stabilisation No Zoom 4X digital Rear 4 Depth MP 2MP Sensor Galaxy Core GC02 Focus Fixed f-stop 2.4 um 1.75 FOV (stated, actual) 88.8 Stabilisation No Zoom No Special Video max 1080p@30fps Flash Yes Auto-HDR Primary lens Shooting modes:

Portrait Photo

Panorama Pro Mode

Artificial intelligence:

Auto Smile Capture

Other features:

HDR Leveller

Timer Assistive

Grid Watermark QR code reader Google Lens Night mode No Front MP 5MP Sensor Samsung S5K5E9Y Focus FF f-stop 2.4 um 1.12 FOV (stated, actual) 67.3-79.5° Stabilisation No Flash Screen fill Zoom No Video max 1080p@30fps Features Shooting modes:

Portrait Photo

Artificial intelligence:

Face Beauty

Auto Smile Capture

Other features:

HDR Leveller

Mirror

Assistive Grid

Watermark

Timer

Camera performance – Motorola e22i

Comment • 1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are natural with a decent dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.

• 2X Day Primary sensor – colours are natural with good dynamic range. The background is getting noisy.

• 4X Day: Primary sensor – pushing its limits.

• Macro: Does not have a macro sensor, but the primary sensor handles this to 4cm focus

• Indoor office light: Colours are a little muted, and the dog’s face/ears are light black instead of deep black.

• Bokeh Depth: A 2MP sensor helps for bokeh shots. It has helped bring out the dark black ears.

• Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) is quite good, with adequate details, although there is too much noise.

• Night mode: Not applicable.

• Selfie: The 5MP selfie has natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image. Best in day and office light.

• Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps. It struggles, and you would be better at 720p@30fps.

Rating Explanation – Motorola e22i

Note any smartphone over 7 is passable.

Features 7.5 It has basic features commensurate with the price. It loses points due to no charger inbox Value 8 Better value at $143, but if paying RRP get the G22 instead Performance 6 It is an entry-level value SoC, and you get fit-for-purpose performance. It is not for gamers. Ease of Use 7 My UX adds some value to stock Android, but it loses points for 32-bit Android Go. Design 8 All plastic is fine – it looks like a more expensive smartphone Rating out of 10 7.3 Comment At $179, buy the Moto G22 at $199. At $143, it is good value.

Motorola e22i, X3T2239-20, 2/32GB, Dual sim and Dedicated micro-SD 7.3 Features 7.5/10

















Value 8.0/10

















Performance 6.0/10

















Ease of Use 7.0/10

















Design 8.0/10

















Pros My UX is a light touch over Android. Good security policy

As low as you can go and still get a decent smartphone

Reasonable battery life (but no charger)

An adequate point-and-shoot camera, but video is for daylight only Cons 32-bit Android and 2GB RAM are very slow

Processor crawls

No charger inbox

Capital city/suburbs phone use only

Dull, inaccurate colour, poor viewing angle display