Motorola e22i – a basic smartphone for a pretty basic price (Moto review)

The Motorola e22i is an entry-level smartphone with an RRP of $179, but we have seen it for as low as $143 from authorised retailers.

Forgive me – it is hard to get excited over an entry-level model. But my retail spies tell me that the <$200 market is what many people buy, and the Motorola e22i, 2/32GB, is selling well in this bracket. The question is whether a $179/143 phone can do what you want and last as long as needed.

Certainly, we need to compare it to the $199 Motorola g22 – 4/128GB, cheap and cheerful (smartphone review), to see what spending $56 gets you.

And we must remind ourselves that this is $179/143, and the features we expect will vary accordingly.

Australian Review: Motorola e22i, X3T2239-20, 2/32GB, Dual-Sim and Dedicated micro-SD

WebsiteProduct Page
Price$179
ColoursWinter White or Graphite Grey
FromJB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Big W, Lenovo online
Warranty12-months ACL
Made inChina
CompanyOwned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker, and it purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
MoreOther CyberShack Motorola news and reviews

We use Fail (below expectations), Passable (meets low expectations), Pass (meets expectations), Pass+ (near Exceed but not class-leading) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below.  You can click on most images for an enlargement.

As this is a low-cost device, we will still do all the 70+ tests but report in mini-review format.

Motorola e22i
Motorola e22i

First Impression – Glass Slab – Pass

It is a 6.5”, 720p, glass screen and PMMA back/frame with a fingerprint reader on the power button and a 3.5mm jack on top. It has a dedicated micro-SD and dual sim, which is a bonus. The overall size is 163.6 x 74.7 x 8 mm x 169g.

The dual rear camera is 16MP/2MP, and the front is 5MP.

Nothing exciting here.

Screen: 6.5”, 1600 x 720p, 20:9, 90Hz, LCD – Pass

The website claims: Enhance your entertainment with fast 90Hz refresh and smooth, fluid visuals on a 6.5” HD+ display.

It is a fingerprint magnet. It is not daylight readable at a typical/peak brightness of 250/350 nits (test 232/320) – fine in the shade. The contrast is 1500:1 (tested 1389:1), but colour accuracy has a distinct blue cast. Fortunately, it has no PWM, so it is acceptable for those sensitive to that. The 720p screen is fit for purpose and has an L3 Widevine rating for HD SDR streaming content.

Processor: MediaTek Helio G37, 2GB, 32GB eMMC 5.1 – Barely passable

It is the same 12nm Processor and 680MHz IMG GE8230 GPU as the Motorola G22.

We don’t have to run tests (but we did) because this is a very slow processor, exacerbated by 2GB RAM, slow eMMC 5.1 storage, and 32-bit Android Go. Screen lag is there every time you select an App, and it quickly chokes if you leave multiple Apps open. OS updates take up to an hour instead of 15-20 minutes.

Its performance is about 10% more than the Helio G25 and 15% less than a Qualcomm SD429.

Geekbench 5 single/multi-core scores are 156/570. Interestingly the Moto G22 with the same processor has 171/960, so you can see the effect that 32-bit Android and 2GB of RAM have.

2GB of RAM means it runs in 32-bit Android Go Mode (usually 64-bit full Android), which means not all Apps will run.

32GB eMMC 5.1 (18GB Free). CPDT sequential read/write scores are 217/124MBps – very slow. It will mount a MicroSD card to 1TB at 85/26MBps. An external USB-C S1TB SD hung the phone, but it seems OK with up to 256GB Flash Drives.

Throttling is minimal, but you will note the low GIPS (power).

Motorola e22i

Summary: It is a two-cylinder – no turbo.

Comms – Wi-Fi 5 AC, BT 5.0 – Pass

Wi-Fi 5 AC has a theoretical maximum of 433Mbps. Our tests show a maximum of 433Mbps with reasonable signal strengths out to 10m.

As it is not a Qualcomm SoC, it does not have its aptX sound codecs, which means you are limited to SBC and AAC with 200+ms latency – too high for gamers.

It does not have NFC.

GPS performance is slow and accurate to 10+ metres, but the phone takes far too long to recalculate routes, so do not rely on it for turn-by-turn navigation at speed.

Phone – for capital city and suburbs only – Passable

As seems typical of MediaTek Helio SoCs, it could only find the nearest tower, at 500fW to 2pW. Pass for capital city users.

It has lost the Motorola dual ring tones, which were so handy for dual-sim users.

Battery: 4020mAh and 10W charging – Barely passable

First, we must chastise Motorola for no charger inbox. Sure it is a 5V/2A/10W charger that everyone should have lying around, but this market expects one.

It takes 7 hours and 24 minutes to charge – using a higher-wattage charger does not speed this up. It has a 7% charge after 30 minutes.

  • Video loop 50% brightness/volume, aeroplane mode: 11 hours 12 minutes
  • PC Mark Modern Office Battery life: 11 hours 9 minutes
  • GFX Bench Manhattan and T-Rex tests – would not run
  • Accurbattery: 11 hours 22 minutes
  • 100% load battery drain: 4 hours 36 minutes
  • Idle mA: 300-350
  • Full load mAL 1050-1200

Given the short video loop times (usually over 15 hours) and the long charge times, we cannot recommend this device. It uses too much energy in standby and will need daily charging.

Motorola e22i
Charge
Motorola e22i
Discharge

Sound

Immerse yourself in the multidimensional sound of Dolby Atmos and stereo speakers, listening with improved bass, cleaner vocals, and more clarity.

More marketing BS. The native sound signature is Mid for clear voice. It has no low/mid/high bass, limited low/mid mid, and almost no high treble. Music quality is poor, thin and inaccurate. There is no vitality to it at all. The Dolby Atmos decoding adds nothing to the narrow sound stage.

Bluetooth is fine for headphones – decent Left/Right separation. Hand-free is poor with low speaker volume and only one mic, so there is no noise cancelling.

Build – Pass

Never mind the plastic frame or PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate shatter-proof glass substitute) back – it is probably more shatterproof than glass. It is well-made. The warranty is one year (same as Samsung) which we think should be longer.

It is IP52 – not very water-resistant.

Android 12 Go – Barely passable

It ships with 32-bit Android 12 Go and Motorola’s overlay My UX 3.0. You can reasonably expect two years of security patch updates.

Android is almost pure, and the MY UX adds things like a camera app and Moto gestures. See the table for all features.

But Android Go is slow and does not run 64-bit Android Apps so you are limited in what you can do.

Missing

  • NFC, but we don’t expect that
  • Performance
  • Sound quality

Camera – Motorola e22i

The website says, ‘Shoot like a pro with a 16MP camera system enhanced by AI.’

Sorry, that is marketing BS. This camera does not use much, if any, AI as the SoC is unable to provide the NPU/TOPS power to do it. The sensors don’t bin, so it is a case of what you see if what you get – no enhancements. It is better than social media class in good and day and office light and produces acceptable 720p video.

  • 1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are natural with a decent dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.
  • 2X Day Primary sensor – colours are natural with good dynamic range. The background is getting noisy.
  • 4X Day: Primary sensor – pushing its limits.
  • Macro: Does not have a macro sensor, but the primary sensor handles this to 4cm focus
  • Indoor office light: Colours are a little muted, and the dog’s face/ears are light black instead of deep black.
  • Bokeh Depth: A 2MP sensor helps for bokeh shots. It has helped bring out the dark black ears.
  • Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) is quite good, with adequate details, although there is too much noise.
  • Night mode: Not applicable.
  • Selfie: The 5MP selfie has natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image. Best in day and office light.
  • Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps. It struggles, and you would be better at 720p@30fps.
Motorola e22i
1X and not a bad shot
2X and it has lightened the shot and the background is noisy
4X – foreground is OK but very noisy background
The primary sensor will take macro at 4cm
Dogs face should be blacker
Decent bokeh
No Nigh mode – this is adequate but lacks detail and has too much noise.

CyberShack’s view – Motorola e22i – a basic smartphone for a pretty basic price

If this is all you can afford and you can lower your expectations, then it is fit for purpose.

But the processor crawls, photography results are variable, phone reception is capital city use only, and we had to drink a lot of coffee waiting and waiting for tests to complete that usually take a few seconds to minutes.

It is not helped by 32-bit Android Go (and 32-bit Apps), a meagre 2GB of RAM, slow 32GB eMMC (18GB free), and it hangs and freezes too often. Did I say it is snail’s pace slow?

One wonders how low you can go – see Best Android phones 2022 – $200 to $2000 (guide January 2023 update) and still get a decent functional if slow, phone. Frankly, we thought the $199 Motorola g22 – cheap and cheerful was borderline.

Rating Explanation – Motorola e22i

Any smartphone scoring over 7 is adequate.

  • Features: 75 – It has basic features commensurate with the price. Loses points due to no charger inbox.
  • Value: 80 – Better value at $143, but if paying RRP, get the G22 instead
  • Performance: 60 – It is an entry-level value SoC, and you get fit-for-purpose performance. It is not for gamers.
  • Ease of Use: 70 – My UX adds some value to stock Android
  • Design: 80 – All plastic is fine – looks like a more expensive smartphone

At $179, buy the Moto G22 at $199. At $143, it is good value.

CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.1 (E&OE)

Motorola e22i 2/32, dual sim, microSD, XT2239-20

BrandMotorola
Modele22i
Model NumberXT2239-20
Price Base2/32
   Price base$179 ($143)
   Price 2
   Price 3
   Price 4
Warranty months12-months ACL
 TierEntry-level
Websitehttps://www.motorola.com.au/smartphone-motorola-e-22-i/p
Manual
FromMotorola online, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Big W, Good Guys, Catch
Country of OriginChina
CompanyOwned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
More
Test date18-22 January 2023
Ambient temp20-25°
ReleaseOct-22
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)Version 20 (XT2239-20) is for Australia. Do not buy other versions.

Screen

Size6.5″
TypeTFT LCD
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DFlat
Resolution1600 x 720
PPI268
Ratio20:9
Screen to Body %89.03
Colours bits8-bit 16.7m colours
Refresh Hz, adaptiveAuto or select 60 or 90Hz
Response 120HzN/A
Nit typical test250 (test 232)
Nits max, test350 (tested 320)
ContrastClaim 1500:1 (approx. 1389:1)
sRGBNot tested
DCI-P3Not tested
Rec.2020 or otherNo
Delta E (<4 is excellent)N/A, but above 4
HDR LevelSDR
SDR UpscaleNo
Bluelight controlYes
PWM if knownNo
Daylight readableNo
Always on DisplayYes dimmed
Edge displayNo
AccessibilityUsual Android features
DRML3 (lowest) – 480p at best, but Netflix will not play
GamingNot for gaming
Screen protectionUnknown
CommentSlight blueish cast – best to use Natural setting. Fit for purpose

Processor

Brand, ModelMediaTek Helio G37
nm12
Cores4 x 2.3GHz and 4 x 1.8GHz
Modem4G Cat-4, Cat-7 DL ,  Cat-13 UL
AI TOPSEstimate <4
Geekbench 5 Single-core156
Geekbench 5 multi-core570
LikeThis is the same processor as the G22 (171/960), showing how slow 32-bit Android is.
GPUPowerVR GE8320 680MHz
GPU Test
Open CLWould not run
LikeN/A
Vulcan67 (way too low for games)
RAM, type2GB LPDDR3
Storage, free, type32GB eMMC 5.1 (18GB free)
micro-SDUp to 1TB
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps217
CPDT internal seq. write MBps124
CPDT microSD read, write MBps85/26
CPDT external (mountable?) MBps1TB test unit caused reboot and corrupted drive. It will read up to 256GB Flash Driver but will not complete the speed test.
CommentWe experienced several hands and needed to perform a hard reboot during tests.
Throttle test
Max GIPS85,025
Average GIPS81,794
Minimum GIPS65,469
% Throttle9%
CPU Temp50
CommentGIPS is a good 20% below the same processor in the G22, so we suspect it has been throttled to meet thermal management requirements.

Comms

Wi-Fi Type, modelWi-Fi 5 AC
Test 2m -dBm, Mbps-30/433 (below average)
Test 5m-41/433 (average)
Test 10m-51/433 (14m -65/167) (Average)
BT Type5
GPS single, dualSingle
USB typeUSB-C 2.0 480Mbps
ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForNo
NFCNo
Ultra-widebandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive
   GyroYes
   e-Compass
   Barometer
   Gravity
   Pedometer
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensor
   ProximityYes
   OtherFingerprint
Notification LED
CommentSpeeds as expected with Wi-Fi AC, although the tests are a little below average.

LTE and 5G

SIMDual sim and dedicated microSD
   ActiveOnly one active at a time
Ring tone single, dualSingle
VoLTECarrier dependent
Wi-Fi callingCarrier dependent
4G Bands1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 40, 41
CommentAll Australian 4G bands
5G sub-6GhzN/A
CommentN/A
mmWaveN/A
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
   UL, DL, ms23/27/27ms – average
   Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW-87 to -93/500fW-2pW
   Tower 2No
   Tower 3No
   Tower 4No
CommentTypical of low-cost MediaTek and strictly for areas with lots of towers – city and suburbs.

Battery

mAh4020
Charger, type, supplied5V/2A/10W not supplied
 PD, QC levelNo PD, but it can use PD chargers
Qi, wattageN, A
Reverse Qi or cableN, A
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)
   Charge % 30mins7%
   Charge 0-100%7 hours 24 minutes
   Charge Qi, WN/A
   Charge 5V, 2A7 hours 24 minutes
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane11 hours 12 minutes
   PC Mark 3 battery11 hours 9 minutes
Accubattery 11 hours 22 minutes
   GFX Bench Manhattan batteryWould not run
   GFX Bench T-RexWould not run
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on4 hours 36 minutes
   mA full load1050-1200mA
   mA Watt idle Screen on300-350mA
   Estimate loss at max refreshN/A
   Estimate typical useThe maximum it charges at is 5V/2A/10W, which took an extraordinary 7+ hours. We tried with several chargers, but the result was the same.
CommentGiven the short video loop times (usually over 15 hours) and the long charge times, we cannot recommend this device. It uses too much energy on standby and will need daily charging.

Sound

SpeakersStereo earpiece and down-firing bottom speaker
TuningNo
AMP2 x AW87
Dolby Atmos decodeYes, decodes to 2.0.
Hi-ResNo
3.5mmYes
BT CodecsSBC and AAC only
MultipointUnknown – likely not
Dolby Atmos (DA)Yes – auto/ movie/ music/ voice and games mode
EQ
MicsSingle
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max78
   Media (music)72
   Ring66
   Alarm80
   Notifications65
   Earpiece48
   Hands-freeSlightly low volume, no noise-cancelling, so keep it close to your face.
   BT headphonesGood volume and channel separation

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40HzNil
Middle Bass 40-100HzNil
High Bass 100-200HzStarts at 127Hz but does not really build
Low Mid 200-400HzSlowly building
Mid 4000-1000HzSlowly building
High Mid 1-2kHzFlat
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlat
Mid Treble 4-6kHzFlat
High Treble 6-10kHzLinear decline to 20kHz
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzdecline
Sound Signature typeMid for clear voice. Music quality is poor, with no bass, no treble and lacking any vitality.
   SoundstageStereo but quite narrow
CommentSuitable for voice but not for music

Build

Size (H X W x D)163.56 x 74.65 x 7.99 mm
Weight grams169
Front glassNo specified
Rear materialPMMA
FramePlastic
IP rating52 – light rain
ColoursWhite
Black
Pen, Stylus supportNo specified

In the box

   ChargerNo
   USB cableUSB-A to USB-C 2W capable – no data lines
   BudsYes
   Bumper coverYes
CommentLoses points due to no included charger

OS

AndroidAndroid 12 Go edition
Security patch date5/12/2022
UIMy UX Personalise: Styles, Wallpapers, Layout
Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display
Gestures: Power Touch, Quick capture, Fast torch, Three-finger screenshot, Pick up to silence, Screenshot toolkit, Media controls
Play: Gametime
Audio
OS upgrade policyNo OS upgrade
Security patch policyTwo years of security patches
BloatwareFacebook (uninstallable)
Other
CommentThere is a lot of added functionality in MY UX, which leaves the underlying Android alone. But this is 32-bit Android Go, and 64-bit Apps will not run.

Security

Fingerprint sensor location, typeOn the power button – 8/10 test
Face IDNo
Comment

Camera – Motorola e22i

Rear PrimaryWide
  MP16MP
   SensorHynix HI1634
   FocusPDAF
   f-stop2.2
   um1
  FOV° (stated, actual)68.5-80.9°
   StabilisationNo
   Zoom4X digital
Rear 4Depth
  MP2MP
   SensorGalaxy Core GC02
   FocusFixed
   f-stop2.4
   um1.75
  FOV (stated, actual)88.8
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo
Special
   Video max1080p@30fps
   FlashYes
   Auto-HDRPrimary lens
Shooting modes:
Portrait Photo
Panorama Pro Mode
Artificial intelligence:
Auto Smile Capture
Other features:
HDR Leveller
Timer Assistive
Grid Watermark
   QR code readerGoogle Lens
   Night modeNo
Front
  MP5MP
   SensorSamsung S5K5E9Y
   FocusFF
   f-stop2.4
   um1.12
  FOV (stated, actual)67.3-79.5°
   StabilisationNo
   FlashScreen fill
   ZoomNo
   Video max1080p@30fps
    FeaturesShooting modes:
Portrait Photo
Artificial intelligence:
Face Beauty
Auto Smile Capture
Other features:
HDR Leveller
Mirror
Assistive Grid
Watermark
Timer

Camera performance – Motorola e22i

Comment• 1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are natural with a decent dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.
• 2X Day Primary sensor – colours are natural with good dynamic range. The background is getting noisy.
• 4X Day: Primary sensor – pushing its limits.
• Macro: Does not have a macro sensor, but the primary sensor handles this to 4cm focus
• Indoor office light: Colours are a little muted, and the dog’s face/ears are light black instead of deep black.
• Bokeh Depth: A 2MP sensor helps for bokeh shots. It has helped bring out the dark black ears.
• Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) is quite good, with adequate details, although there is too much noise.
• Night mode: Not applicable.
• Selfie: The 5MP selfie has natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image. Best in day and office light.
• Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps. It struggles, and you would be better at 720p@30fps.

Rating Explanation – Motorola e22i

Note any smartphone over 7 is passable.

Features7.5
It has basic features commensurate with the price. It loses points due to no charger inbox
Value8
Better value at $143, but if paying RRP get the G22 instead
Performance6
It is an entry-level value SoC, and you get fit-for-purpose performance. It is not for gamers.
Ease of Use7
My UX adds some value to stock Android, but it loses points for 32-bit Android Go.
Design8
All plastic is fine – it looks like a more expensive smartphone
Rating out of 107.3
CommentAt $179, buy the Moto G22 at $199. At $143, it is good value.

Motorola e22i, X3T2239-20, 2/32GB, Dual sim and Dedicated micro-SD

Motorola e22i
7.3

Features

 7.5/10

Value

 8.0/10

Performance

 6.0/10

Ease of Use

 7.0/10

Design

 8.0/10

Pros

  • My UX is a light touch over Android. Good security policy
  • As low as you can go and still get a decent smartphone
  • Reasonable battery life (but no charger)
  • An adequate point-and-shoot camera, but video is for daylight only

Cons

  • 32-bit Android and 2GB RAM are very slow
  • Processor crawls
  • No charger inbox
  • Capital city/suburbs phone use only
  • Dull, inaccurate colour, poor viewing angle display


