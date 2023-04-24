Motorola e13 4G – low-cost smartphone from Telstra and Optus (review)

The Motorola e13 4G smartphone is, by definition, entry-level at $149, and as we have said before, there are compromises in reaching that price point. It is a good phone, but $50 more gets a better phone.

The same is true of Nokia and other entry-level smartphones.

  • 32-bit Android Go (won’t run 64-bit Google Play Apps).
  • No OS update – 13 is it.
  • Limited patches – 2 years.
  • 2GB slow ram and 64GB eMMC slow flash storage.
  • Single rear camera.
  • Laggy processor and performance.
  • No NFC.
  • 7 hours plus charge – no charge supplied.

For $50 more, the Motorola g22 – cheap and cheerful (smartphone review) solves all these issues. And you won’t be locked to a Telco and paying higher data/voice plans.

So with that in mind, forgive us if we are not effusive and don’t recommend this device unless all you have is $149 – find the extra for the G22.

Australian Review: Motorola e13 4G, 2/64GB, Model XT-2345-6 (Single SIM and dedicated microSD)

WebsiteProduct Page TBA
Price$149
ColoursInk Blue
FromTelstra and Optus only
Warranty2-years
Made inChina
CompanyOwned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker, and it purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
MoreOther CyberShack Motorola news and reviews

Deep-Dive review format

It is now in two parts – a summary (the first part) and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec, including over 70 tests to back up the findings. It also helps us compare different phones and features.

We use Fail (below expectations), Passable (meets low expectations), Pass (meets expectations), Pass+ (near Exceed but not class-leading) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First impression – a basic smartphone for a basic price – Pass

It is an unremarkable glass slab. Motorola has done a good job on build quality, and the black plastic back has metal overtones.

It lacks a fingerprint sensor – just a 2D face unlock or a Pin.

Screen: 6.5”, 1600 x 720p, 20:9, 60Hz, IPS LCD – Pass

It is a fingerprint magnet. It is not daylight readable at a typical/peak brightness of 250/350 nits (test 245/330) – fine in the shade. The contrast is 1200:1 (tested 1100:1), but colour accuracy has a distinct blue cast. Fortunately, it has no PWM, so it is acceptable for those sensitive to that. The 720p screen is fit-for-purpose and has an L3 Widevine rating for HD SDR streaming content.

It has an obvious centre-notch selfie and quite wide bezels.

Processor: UNISOC T606, 2GB, 64GB eMMC – Barely passable

It is the same 12nm processor used in multiple entry-level phones from Nokia, Samsung, and Motorola.

We don’t have to run tests (but we did) because this is a very slow processor, exacerbated by 2GB RAM, slow eMMC storage, and 32-bit Android Go. Screen lag is there every time you select an App, and it quickly chokes if you leave multiple Apps open. OS updates take up to an hour instead of 15-20 minutes.

Its performance is like a MediaTek P70 and Qualcomm SD665.

Geekbench 5 single core score is 154, but multi-core would not run. OpenCL and Vulcan GPU tests would not run.

2GB of RAM means it runs in 32-bit Android Go Mode (usually 64-bit full Android), which means not all Apps will run.

64GB eMMC(44GB Free). CPDT sequential read/write scores are 179/127MBps – very slow. It will mount a MicroSD card to 1TB at 83/32MBps. An external USB-C S1TB SD hung the phone, but it seems OK with up to 256GB Flash Drives.

Throttling is minimal, but you will note the low GIPS (power).

Summary: Android Go is 32-bit, and 2GB is barely enough to function. The device is laggy, slow and often hangs for a second or two. It is the quintessential lowest-cost phone.

Comms – Wi-Fi 5 AC, BT 5.0 – Pass

Wi-Fi 5 AC has a theoretical maximum of 433Mbps. Our tests show a maximum of 292Mbps with reasonable signal strengths out to 10m.

As it is not a Qualcomm SoC, it does not have its aptX sound codecs, which means you are limited to SBC and AAC with 200+ms latency – too high for gamers.

It does not have NFC.

GPS performance is slow and accurate to 10+ metres, but the phone takes far too long to recalculate routes, so do not rely on it for turn-by-turn navigation at speed.

Phone – for capital city and suburbs only – Passable

As seems typical with UNISOC modems, it could only find the nearest tower, at up to 500fW. Pass for capital city users with good tower coverage.

Battery: 5000mAh and 10W charging – Barely passable

First, we must chastise Motorola for no charger inbox. Sure, it is a 5V/2A/10W charger that everyone should have lying around, but this market expects one.

It takes over 7 hours to charge – using a higher-wattage charger does not speed this up.

  • Video loop 50% brightness/volume, aeroplane mode: 19 hours 36 minutes
  • PC Mark Modern Office Battery life: 23 hours 24 minutes
  • GFX Bench Manhattan and T-Rex tests – would not run
  • GFX Bench T-Rex: 733.7 minutes (12.23 hours), 1931 frames
  • 100% load battery drain: 4 hours 43 minutes
  • Idle mA: 350-400
  • Full load mA: 1150-1200

Battery Summary: Reasonable battery life but unacceptable charge times and relatively high load current makes this hard to recommend.  It uses too much energy on standby and will need daily charging.

Sound – Passable

This mono device with Dolby Atmos decode is as useless as a screen door on a submarine! It is more about bragging rights and does precisely nothing except add an EQ that does not work.

  • Maximum volume is 78dB (a tad low).
  • Handsfree is poor with one bottom mic, no noise cancelling and low speaker volume.
  • BT codecs are SBC and AAC, but the channel separation and BT volume were only average.
  • It has no bass, almost no mid, late mid and early treble for clear dialogue and no mid or upper treble, so the music is not good and lacks vitality.
Motorola e13

Build – Pass

Never mind the plastic frame or PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate shatter-proof glass substitute) back – it is probably more shatterproof than glass. It is well-made, and the warranty is one year for retail sales and two years via the Telco. It is IP52 – not very water-resistant.

Android 13 Go – Barely passable

It ships with 32-bit Android 13 Go and Motorola’s overlay My UX. There is no OS upgrade; you can reasonably expect two years of security patch updates.

Android is almost pure, and the MY UX adds things like a camera app and Moto gestures. See the table for all features.

But Android Go is slow and does not run 64-bit Android Apps, so you are limited in what you can do.

Missing

  • NFC, but we don’t expect that at this price
  • Performance
  • Sound quality

Camera – Motorola e13 4G

Moto e13 4G

It has a single 13MP Galaxy Core GC13053 sensor and a 5MP selfie. Camera performance is basic and shooting options are limited (no night mode or Macro).

UNISOC AI competence is an unknown, but it produces social media class shots in decent day or office light. Video struggles.

1X and a decent shot but lacking in HDR and details
2X – decent foreground, but the background is starting to get noisy.
Motorola e13 4G
4X – good foreground but noisy background.
Good office light shot
AI does not know what to do in portrait without a human subject so it softens everything.
macro – forget it
Motorola e13 4G
<40 lumens and its struggling. No Night Mode.

Camera Comments

  • 1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are natural with a decent dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.
  • 2X Day Primary sensor – colours are natural with good dynamic range. The background is getting noisy.
  • 4X Day: Primary sensor – pushing its limits.
  • Macro: Does not have a macro sensor, but the primary sensor handles this to 4cm focus
  • Indoor office light: Colours are good, and the dog’s face/ears are black.
  • Bokeh Depth: Even though there is a portrait setting, it requires a human face for bokeh.
  • Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) is quite good, with adequate details, although there is too much noise.
  • Night mode: Not applicable.
  • Selfie: The 5MP selfie has natural skin tones, details, and a range of filters to enhance any image. Best in day and office light.
  • Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps. It struggles, and you would be better at 720p@30fps.

CyberShack’s view – Motorola e13 4G– redefines entry level in a mostly adequate way

It is fit-for-purpose if this is all you can afford and lower your expectations. At this level, you get what you pay for!

But the processor crawls, photography results are variable, phone reception is capital city use only, and we had to drink much coffee waiting and waiting for tests to complete that usually take a few seconds to minutes.

It is not helped by 32-bit Android Go (and 32-bit Apps), a meagre 2GB of RAM, slow 64GB eMMC (18GB free), and it hangs and freezes too often. Did I say it is snail’s pace slow?

One wonders how low you can go – see Best Android phones 2022 – $200 to $2000 (guide January 2023 update) and still get a decent functional, if slow, phone. Frankly, we thought the $179 Motorola g22 – cheap and cheerful was borderline, but compared to this, it is stellar.

Rating Explanation – Motorola e13 4g, 73 out of 100

Any smartphone scoring over 7 is adequate.

  • Features: 75 – It has basic features commensurate with the price. Loses points due to no charger inbox.
  • Value: 80 – Only from a Telco on a plan
  • Performance: 60 – It is an entry-level value SoC, and you get fit-for-purpose performance. It is not for gamers.
  • Ease of Use: 70 – My UX adds some value to stock Android, but it loses points for 32-bit Android Go. 2 years of security patches.
  • Design: 80 – All plastic is fine – looks like a more expensive smartphone

Motorola e13 4G

BrandMotorola
ModelMotoroal e13 4G
Model NumberXT2345-6
Price Base2/64
   Price base$149 from Telcos only
   Price 2
   Price 3
   Price 4
Warranty months24-months Telco carrier
 TierEntry-level
Websitehttps://www.motorola.com/we/smartphones-moto-e-13/p?skuId=493
FromTelstra
Optus
Country of OriginChina
CompanyOwned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
More
Ambient temp20°
ReleaseMay 2023
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)Only buy from Telstra or Optus – no retail availability

Screen

Size6.5″
TypeIPS LCD
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DFlat
Resolution1600 x 720
PPI270
Ratio20:9
Screen to Body %0.828
Colours bits8-bit 16.7m colours
Refresh Hz, adaptiveFixed 60Hz
Response 120HzN/A
Nits typical, test250 (test 245)
Nits max, test350 (tested 330)
Contrast1200:1 (tested 1100:1)
sRGBNot tested
DCI-P3Not tested
Rec.2020 or otherNo
Delta E (<4 is excellent)N/A, but above 4
HDR LevelSDR
SDR UpscaleNo
Blue Light ControlYes
PWM if knownNo
Daylight readableNo
Always on DisplayNo
Edge displayNo
AccessibilityUsual Android features
DRML3 (lowest) – 480p at best, but Netflix will not play
GamingNot for gaming
Screen protectionUnknown
CommentSlight blueish cast – best to use the Natural setting. Fit for purpose

Processor

Brand, ModelUNISOC T606
https://www.unisoc.com/en_us/home/TZNSJ-T606-5
nm12
Cores2@1.6GHz + 6@1.6GHz
Modem4G Cat 7
AI TOPS 
Geekbench 5 Single-core154
Geekbench 5 multi-coreWould not run – Android Go
LikeUsed in Nokia G11/21/22/
Samsung Galaxy A03
Motorola e13/20/32
Between MT Helio P70 and Qualcomm SD665
GPUARM Mail G57 1-core 650Mhz
GPU Test
Open CLWould not run
LikeN/A
VulcanWould not run
RAM, type2GB LPDDR3
Storage, free, type64GB eMMC (44GB free)
micro-SDUp to 1TB
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps179 – typical of eMMC Flash memory
CPDT internal seq. write MBps127
CPDT microSD read, write MBps83/32
CPDT external (mountable?) MBps1TB test unit identified in My Files but not seen in CPDT – not mountable
CommentAndroid Go is 32-bit, and 2GB is barely enough to function. The device is laggy, slow and often hangs for a second or two. It is the quintessential lowest-cost phone.
Throttle test
Max GIPS121914
Average GIPS120207
Minimum GIPS82413
% ThrottleNo
CPU Temp50
CommentGood thermal management

Comms

Wi-Fi Type, modelWi-Fi 5 AC
Test 2m -dBm, Mbps-33/292
Test 5m-39/292
Test 10m-48/292
BT Type5
GPS single, dualSingle
USB typeUSB-C 2.0 480Mbps
ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForNo
NFCNo
Ultra-widebandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes – combo with Gyro is very sensitive
   GyroYes
   e-Compass
   Barometer
   Gravity
   Pedometer
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensor
   ProximityYes
   OtherNo
CommentWi-fi AC speeds are lower than expected – they should have been 433Mbps. Again typical of the UNISOC.

LTE and 5G

SIMRetail: Dual Sim and dedicated microSD
Telco – single sim and dedicated microSD
   ActiveOnly one active at a time
Ring tone single, dualDual
VoLTECarrier dependent
Wi-Fi callingCarrier dependent
4G Bands1/3/5/7/8/28/40
CommentAll Australian 4G bands
5G sub-6GhzN/A
CommentN/A
mmWaveN/A
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
   UL, DL, ms28/11/23ms
   Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW-96/300-500fW
   Tower 2No
   Tower 3No
   Tower 4No
CommentIt appears typical of the Unisoc modem. This is a city/suburbs phone only if you have good tower coverage.

Battery

mAh5000
Charger, type, suppliedNot supplied – 5V/2A/10W capable
 PD, QC levelNo PD, but can use PD chargers.
Qi, wattageN/A
Reverse Qi or cableN/A
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)N/A
   Charge % 30mins
   Charge 0-100%Over 7 hours
   Charge Qi, W
Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge		N/A
   Charge 5V, 2AOver 7 hours
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane19 hours 36 minutes
   PC Mark 3 battery23 hours 24 minutes
   GFX Bench Manhattan batteryWould not run
   GFX Bench T-Rex733.7 minutes (12.23 hours) 1931 frames
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on4 hours 43 minutes
   mA full load1150-1200
   mA Watt idle Screen on350-400
   Estimate loss at max refreshN/A
   Estimate typical useThe maximum it would charge at 5V/2A/10W, taking an extraordinary 7+ hours. We tried with several chargers, but the result was the same.
CommentReasonable battery life but unacceptable charge times and fairly high load current makes this hard to recommend.  It uses too much energy on standby and will need daily charging.

Sound

SpeakersMono earpiece and down-firing bottom speaker.
TuningNo
AMPUnisoc
Dolby Atmos decodeNo – DA EQ
Hi-ResNo
3.5mmYes
BT CodecsSBC and AAC only
MultipointLikely not
Dolby Atmos (DA)Yes – auto/ movie/ music/ voice and games mode
EQSee DA
MicsSingle
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max78
   Media (music)72
   Ring66
   Alarm80
   Notifications65
   Earpiece48
   Hands-freeSlightly low volume, no noise-cancelling, so keep it close to your face.
   BT headphonesGood volume and channel separation

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40HzNil
Middle Bass 40-100HzNil
High Bass 100-200HzNil
Low Mid 200-400HzSlowly building
Mid 4000-1000HzSlowly building
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlat
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlat
Mid Treble 4-6kHzFlat
High Treble 6-10kHzLinear decline to 20kHz
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzdecline
Sound Signature typeMid for clear voice. Music quality is poor, with no bass, no treble and lacking any vitality.
   SoundstageMono – none
CommentSuitable for voice but not for music

Build

Size (H X W x D)164.19 x 74.95 x 8.47mm
Weight grams179.5
Front glassNot specified – likely toughened
Rear materialPlastic
FramePlastic
IP rating52 – light rain
ColoursBlack
Pen, Stylus supportNo
In the box
   ChargerNo
   USB cableUSB-A to USB-C 2W capable – no data lines
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverYes
CommentLoses points due to no included charger

OS

AndroidAndroid 13 32-bit Go edition
Security patch date5 April
UIGestures: Press and hold the power button, System navigation, Fast flashlight, Three
finger screenshot, Quickly open the camera
OS upgrade policyNo
Security patch policyTwo years of security patches
BloatwareFacebook (uninstallable)
Other
CommentThere is a lot of added functionality in MY UX, which leaves the underlying Android alone. But this is 32-bit Android Go, and 64-bit Apps will not run.
Security
Fingerprint sensor location, typeNo
Face IDYes
Other
Comment

Camera – Motorola e13 4G

Rear PrimaryWide
  MP13MP
   SensorLikely Galaxy Core GC13053
   FocusPDAF
   f-stop2.2
   um1.12
  FOV° (stated, actual)69.2-81.3°
   StabilisationNo
   Zoom4X digital
   Video max1080p@30fps
   FlashYes
   Auto-HDRPrimary sensor only
Shooting modes:
Portrait
Photo
Panorama
Artificial intelligence:
Auto Smile
Capture
Other features:
HDR
Leveller
Timer
Assistive Grid
   QR code readerGoogle lens
   Night modeNo

Front – Motorola e13 4G

  MP5MP
   SensorLikely Samsung S5KE9Y
   FocusFF
   f-stop2.2
   um1.12
  FOV (stated, actual)65.4-77.5
   StabilisationNo
   FlashScreen fil
   ZoomNo
   Video max1080p@30fps
    FeaturesShooting modes:
Portrait
Photo
Artificial intelligence:
Face Beauty
Auto Smile
Capture
Other features:
HDR
Leveler
Mirror
Assistive Grid
Watermark
Timer

Camera comment – Motorola e13 4G

• 1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are natural with a decent dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.
• 2X Day Primary sensor – colours are natural with good dynamic range. The background is getting noisy.
• 4X Day: Primary sensor – pushing its limits.
• Macro: Does not have a macro sensor, but the primary sensor handles this to 4cm focus
• Indoor office light: Colours are good, and the dog’s face/ears are black.
• Bokeh Depth: Even though there is a portrait setting, it requires a human face for bokeh.
• Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) is quite good, with adequate details, although there is too much noise.
• Night mode: Not applicable.
• Selfie: The 5MP selfie has natural skin tones, details, and a range of filters to enhance any image. Best in day and office light.
• Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps. It struggles, and you would be better at 720p@30fps.

Ratings

Features7.5
It has basic features commensurate with the price. Loses points due to no charger inbox
Value8
Only from a Telco on a plan
Performance6
It is an entry-level value SoC, and you get fit-for-purpose performance, and it is not for gamers.
Ease of Use7
My UX adds some value to stock Andriod, but it loses points for 32-bit Android Go. 2 years of security patches.
Design8
All plastic is fine – it looks like a more expensive smartphone.
Rating out of 107.3
Final commentIt is good value, but I would spend $179 and get the Motorola G22 from JB Hi-Fi – full Android, 4/128GB and better phone antenna strength.

Features

 7.5/10

Value

 8.0/10

Performance

 6.0/10

Ease of Use

 7.0/10

Design

 0.8/10

Pros

  • My UX is a light touch over Android. Good security policy
  • As low as you can go and still get a decent smartphone
  • Reasonable battery life (but no charger)
  • An adequate point-and-shoot camera, but video is for daylight only.

Cons

  • 32-bit Android and 2GB RAM are very slow
  • Processor crawls
  • No charger inbox
  • Capital city/suburbs phone use only
  • Dull, inaccurate colour, poor viewing angle display


