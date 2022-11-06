OPPO’s Black Friday 2022 deals – up to $800 of the Find X5 series

OPPO’s Black Friday 2022 deals commence on 22 November at JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, The Good Guys, Big W, and more.

OPPO’s Black Friday 2022 deals make owning a great OPPO phone even more desirable.

OPPO FindX5 series

Its Oppo Find X5 series – the X5 Lite, X5 and Pro are all class-leading devices, with the FindX5 Pro winning CyberShack’s best 2022 flagship and the Find X5 standard taking out second place.

A Find X5-series comparison article Hmmm, which OPPO Find X5 is for you? It may help you decide.

OPO FindX5 Pro. 12/256GB normally $1799 – Black Friday $999

The OPPO Find X5 Pro – a superb Android flagship with insanely fast charge (review) scored 9.5/10. Why?

True 10-bit/1.07 billion colour, adaptive 120Hz OLED – the best we have seen in 2022

The best-performing Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1 processor with excellent thermal management (only 11% throttling at full load after 15 minutes)

Generous 12GB/256GB RAM/Storage – competitors offer less than this

Full USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 implementation with alt DP for cable screen mirror and fast mountable SSD/Flash external storage for videographers

The strongest phone signal we have ever seen

Blazing fast 47-minute charge battery and comes with an 80W SuperVOOC charger and Qi

Excellent Dolby Atmos stereo speaker system and a full suite of Qualcomm Bluetooth aptX codecs

Flawless build, IP68. Two-year warranty, three Android Upgrades and three years of security patches

Amazing MariSilicon NPU for camera AI post-processing with 50+50+13MP camera for the best point-and-shoot results. 32MP selfie as well.

Here is a comparison OPPO Find X5 Pro versus Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. And the smartphone winner is?

OPPO FindX5, 5G, 8/256GB normally $1399 – Black Friday $899

The OPPO Find X5 – the more affordable flagship sibling (review) is so close in performance that it scored 9.5/10 mainly due to its incredible value and so few compromises over its big brother.

Usually, the middle child is a little quiet, but as we tested, there was a growing excitement – hey, this is really good. It meets or exceeds the 2021 FindX3 Pro and is a well-priced, well-featured premium smartphone that provides an excellent user experience.

True 10-bit/1.07 billion colour, stepped 60/90/120Hz OLED – one of the best we have seen in 2022

The best-performing Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1 processor with excellent thermal management (only 9% throttling at full load after 15 minutes)

Generous 8GB/256GB RAM/Storage – competitors offer less than this

USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 with fast mountable SSD/Flash external storage for videographers

The strongest phone signal we have ever seen

Blazing fast 35-minute charge battery and comes with an 80W SuperVOOC charger and Qi

Excellent Dolby Atmos stereo speaker system and a full suite of Qualcomm Bluetooth aptX codecs

Flawless build, IP68. Two-year warranty, three Android Upgrades and three years of security patches

Amazing MariSilicon NPU for camera AI post-processing with 50+50+13MP camera for the best point-and-shoot results. 32MP selfie as well.

OPPO FindX5 Lite, 5G, 8/256GB and MicroSD slot, normally $799 – Black Friday $699

OPPO reserve the name ‘Find’ for its flagship range. So, by definition, the $799 OPPO Find X5 Lite is a lower-cost flagship. Except it is so different from its FindX5 and FindX5 Pro that I have trouble working out where it fits in the Find family. Apart from the Find name, there is nothing in common with its bigger siblings.

The OPPO Find X5 Lite – $799 uber-value (smartphone review) scored 8.5/10, which is impressive for this price bracket. It gets the same FindX5 operating system upgrades and security patches, making it such excellent value.

8-bit/16.7M colours, 60 or 90Hz OLED

MediaTek Dimensity 900 MT6877/ZA – pretty impressive performance and only 11% throttling after 100% load at 15 minutes

USB-2.0 OTG, but you can mount external storage, albeit at <40MBps data transfer, no Alt DP

Suitable for city or suburbs phone use with reasonable tower coverage

35-minute rechargeable battery and 65W SuperVOOC charger supplied (no Qi)

Mono speaker

No IP rating but a two-year warranty

64+8+2MP rear camera and 32MP selfie

You have to look at what is offered for $699. Frankly, it outperforms the $749 Google Pixel 6a and $699 Samsung A53.

OPPO Reno8 Lite and Reno8

An overview of the OPPO Reno8 OPPO Reno8 series arrives in Australia.

OPPO Reno8 Lite, 5G, 8/128GB, microSD, normally $599 – Black Friday $499

The OPPO Reno8 Lite 5G – top of its class (review) scores 8.5/10, which is reasonably impressive. It uses a Qualcomm SD695 processor and should have decent phone reception.

Its main competitor is the $599 Samsung A53, but it performs well above that, closer to the $799 Samsung A73.

OPPO Reno8, 5G, 8/128GB – Normally $999 – Black Friday $799

We will complete the review (soon), but it has a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC, 8/256GB RAM, 50+8+2MP rear and 32MP selfie that takes excellent point-and-shoot images. Battery life is excellent at 20+ hour screen-on typical use, and the 26-minute recharge from the included 80W SuperVOOC charger is amazing. It is $100 more than the FindX5 Lite and may be the right one for you.

OPPO A77, 5G, 4/64 or 6/128GB was $449/499 – Black Friday $399/449

The OPPO A77 5G – fast charging on a budget (review) scored 8/10 as a good allrounder with a dual hybrid sim, better than social media class camera, stereo speakers/3.5mm jack, 27+hour battery life and 68-minute charge with a 33W SuperVooc charger inbox.

At that price, it is ahead of the $449 Samsung A32 (not 5G) and Nokia G50 5G but go for the 6/238GB version.

OPPO A76, 4G, 4/128GB – Normally $349- Black Friday $299

The OPPO A76 4G – honest, reliable and fast charging (review) scores 8.2/10, and that is brilliant for a $349 device with few compromises to reach the price – at $299, it is worth killing for. It has a Qualcomm SD680, a decent 13+2MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie. Battery life is 30+hours and a 60-minute charge with the 33W SuperVooc charger inbox.

Want a good kids or seniors’ phone or just a reliable one with a 2-year warranty and excellent OPPO service? This is it.

OPPO A16s, 4G, 4/64GB/MicroSD – Normally $269 – Black Friday $199.

The OPPO A16s – everything you need in a low-cost smartphone (review) scored an amazing 8.9/10 as a class -leader in the sub $300 category. It has everything you need and OPPO quality as well. The 5000mAh battery lasts days, and the USB-C 10W charger takes about 3 hours to fill.

We thought it was the best value at $269, but it is incredible value at $199.

CyberShack’s view – OPPO’s Black Friday 2022 deals make this great brand even better value

We have been following this brand since its Australian launch in 2014. Before that, Aussie audiophiles knew the brand for its reference quality audio players.

Right from the start, OPPO did the right thing by Aussies.

Opened a full office, warehouse, and service facility in Sydney (now also in Melbourne)

Has 8 AM – 7 PM 365-day 1300 support for A, F and Reno series

Has 8 AM – 10 PM 365-day Premium support for Find Series

The same MD, Michael Tran (a good bloke) and a great leadership team

Won multiple-year Canstar Blue best smartphone satisfaction awards

Our retail spies tell us that the return rate is negligible.

OPPO buyers frequently comment that they are delighted, get more features, and save considerably on buying another brand. It is a safe buy.

Our 100% objective reviews (e.g., not paid for in any way) rate OPPO smartphones, tablets, watches, and earphones very highly on features, value, performance, and design. Kantar calls it the Outstanding Chinese Global Brand with a continuous 30% y-o-y growth since 2018 making OPPO BBK the world’s #2 Android smartphone maker with 19% market share (Samsung #1 at 22%). Not bad for a brand that does not yet sell in the USA! (Source). By the way, Apple and its proprietary iOS iPhone only have a 16% global market share – down from 22% last year.

In Australia, things are a bit different. Apple dominates with 55-60% market share, Samsung 25-28%, OPPO BBK 4-5%, Google 2-3%, Motorola and Nokia are both <1%. (Source). Apple’s dominance here is due to a large proportion of lower-cost superseded models and refurbished (Boost/Coles) sales. Samsung’s sales are predominately its lower-cost A series, with reportedly <10% for its Galaxy Series.

