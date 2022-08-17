OPPO A77 5G – fast charging on a budget (review)

The $449/499 OPPO A77 5G is one of those phones that won’t let you down. It is not a spectacular performer, but the full set of features and the 33W fast charge really stands out.

Let’s position it

  • Dual-hybrid sim 4/5G so you can use lower-cost mobile plan resellers
  • Better than social media class camera
  • MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor and 4/64GB  or 6/128GB and microSD
  • Stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Bright 720p screen
  • Wi-Fi 5 AC, BT 5.1 and NFC
  • 27+ hour PC Mark 3 battery life – incredible and 33W fast charge
  • OPPOs excellent build quality and 2-year warranty

Head over to JB Hi-Fi or Harvey Norman, and you would be hard-pressed to find such value in a 2022 model.

Australian Review: OPPO A77 5G CPH2339 4/64 or 6/128GB, DUAL HYBRID SIM

WebsiteProduct page
Price$449 4/64 and $499 6/128GB (this is the one to get)
ColoursMidnight Black or Ocean Blue
FromJB Hi-Fi, Big W, Australia Post, The Good Guys (Midnight Black only), Bing Lee (Midnight Black only), Harvey Norman, Woolworths 
Warranty2-years ACL
Country of OriginChina
CompanyOPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service.
MoreCyberShack OPPO news and reviews

Better buy genuine, or 5G won’t work

Look for the RCM C-Tick on the box, and under Settings, About Device, Regulatory Labels.

We issue a strong warning that you must buy a genuine model with Australian firmware if you want to use 5G. Read Don’t buy a grey market phone to ensure you get the Australian model.

Deep-Dive review format

It is now in two parts. As this is a low-cost device, we will do a summary and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec, including over 70 tests to back up the findings. It also helps us compare different phones and features.

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed.

You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First impression – another glass slab – Pass

OK, this is where we get back to Glass slab territory. Fortunately, the back is not a fingerprint magnet and offers quite a grippy surface. The OPPO A77 5G has Applesque tones with straight sides – quite nice and grippy in hand.

There is a dual-camera (Primary and Depth) flash on the back, stereo ultra-linear speakers (under glass and down-firing) and OPPO’s usual right-side power and left-side volume rocker. It is relatively light at 163.8 x 75.1 x 7.99 mm x 190g.

Things that set it apart from the competition are a long 27+ hour battery life and a 33W charger inbox. Buy it for these alone.

Screen: 6.59″ 60 or 90Hz – Pass+

It Is a bright, colour-accurate, tempered glass screen capable of streaming Netflix HD. No better for the price.

Like all LCD screens its not easyt to read in daylight.

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 810 and 4/64 or 6/128GB and microSD – Pass

It is fit for purpose, but it is not for games. OPPO’s excellent thermal management means it can deliver full power over 15 minutes with a negligible 7% throttling loss.

It is a grate mid-range processor but not for gamers.

Comms – Wi-Fi 5 AC Dual-band, BT 5.1 and NFC – all you need Pass

NFC at this price is unusual. GPS performance is adequate and accurate to <10 metres. 5GHz Wi-Fi performance is good.

Phone – city and suburbs only – Pass(able)

It has a strong phone signal strength but only finds one of the four closest towers. Not for areas with weak reception.

Battery – 5000mAh and 33W charging – Exceed

You can probably get up to a week between charges (light use) and recharge in an hour. Typical usage – 1-3 days.

Sound – Stereo – Pass

Stereo is unusual for phones in this price bracket. But with an Analytical sound signature, its for voice only.

Bluetooth and 3.5mm headphones are excellent.

Build – better than most and 2-year warranty – Exceed

Toughened glass front and plastic back and frame are well made and have a nice feel in hand. OPPO’s strength is its two-year warranty and excellent after-sales support.

Android 12 – you may get 13 – Pass+

At this price, most phones are sell and forget. OPPO may upgrade it to Android 13 and offers two years of security updates. The Fingerprint reader is conveniently on the power button.

OPPO A77 5G Camera – dual-sensor, but one does all the work – Pass+

We use the term social media standard to denote the minimum quality you would post on social media. It is far better than that, but it is really a single sensor that does it all.

  • 12MP binned – 1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are excellent with good dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.
  • 48MP – 1x Day – the 12MP binned image is better
  • 2X Day Primary sensor – colours are excellent with good dynamic range. The background is getting noisy.
  • 10X Day: Primary sensor: Forget it
  • Ultra-wide: N/A
  • Macro: The 2MP sensor takes reasonable macro shots, but as usual, 4cm focus is critical
  • Indoor office light: Excellent colour with deep black dog’s ears.  The definition is excellent.
  • Bokeh Depth: A 2MP sensor helps for bokeh shots, which are excellent.
  • Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) is noisy and has blown-out details. It is struggling.
  • Night mode brings up the detail, saturates the colour, and removes a lot of noise
  • Selfie: The 8MP selfie has natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image. Best in day and office light
  • Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps, but there is no stabilisation.
12MP 1X – Great shot with excellent binned colour and detail
OPPO A77 5G
48MP 1X No AI – the binned shot above is far better
OPPO A77 5G 2x
2X – good shot with just a hint of background noise
OPPO A77 5G
10X – forget ti
Very good macro
Very good indoor office light shot
Great bokeh
OPPO A77 5G
<40 lumens and its struggling with blown-out detail and lots of noise
OPPO A77 5G
Night mode does a good job cleaning the image up

CyberShack’s view – OPPO A77 5G is good value at $449/499

It is an excellent affordable 5G budget smartphone. Decent camera quality, battery last for a day or two, and the only downside is phone signal strength is for city and suburbs with good tower coverage (not black spots).

There are other 5G phones <$400, which are OK but cut a few too many corners. You will get a 12-month city phone – a burner if that is all you spend.

In my opinion, the OPPO A77 5G offers all you need whether you are a student, blue-collar, retiree or just want a reliable, lower-cost phone.

CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.1 (E&OE) OPPO A77 5G

BrandOPPO
ModelA77
Model NumberCPH2339
Price Base4/64
   Price base$449
   Price 26/128GB $499
Warranty months24-months ACL
 TierMid-range
WebsiteProduct Page
FromJB Hi-Fi/ Big W/ Australia Post/ The Good Guys (Midnight Black only)/ Bing Lee (Midnight Black only)/ Harvey Norman/ Woolworths 
Country of OriginChina
CompanyOPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service.
Test date1-17 August
Ambient temp10-20°
ReleaseJun-22
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)Please buy from the approved retailers. If not, you may get a 5G handset that cannot be used on Australian networks.

Screen

Size6.56″
TypeA-SI LCD
Flat/ Curve/ 2D/ 3DFlat
Resolution1612×720
PPI269
Ratio20.15:9
Screen to Body %89.9
Colours bits8-bit/ 16.7m colours
Refresh Hz/ adaptive60 or 90HZ
Response 120HzN/ A
Nits typical/ test480 (tested 478)
Nits max/ test600 (tested 601)
Contrast1500:1
sRGBGentle 100+%
DCI-P3Vivid 100% of the 16.7million gamut
Rec.2020 or otherN/A
Delta E (<4 is excellent)N/A
HDR LevelNo
SDR UpscaleNo
Bluelight controlYes
PWM if knownN/A
Daylight readableNot for direct sunlight
Always on DisplayN/A
Edge displayN/A
AccessibilityUsual Android features
DRML1 for HD SDR playback
Gaming40fps at best
Screen protectionHolitech/ BOE: AGC DT-Pro (Dragontrail like GG3)
CommentExcellent, bright screen – slightly bluish cast, but you can adjust this.

Processor

Brand/ ModelMediaTek Dimensity 810
https://www.mediatek.com/products/smartphones-2/mediatek-dimensity-810
nm6
Cores2 x 2.4Ghz +6 x 2.0Ghz
ModemIntegrated
AI TOPSEstimate 6-7 TOPS (low-end AI)
Geekbench 5 Single-core594
Geekbench 5 multi-core1776
LikeLike SD723G single core and SD845 multicore
GPUARM Mali-G57 MC2
GPU Test
Open CL1635
LikeBetween SD732G and SD845
Vulcan1654
RAM/ type4 or 6GB LPDDR4x plus 3GB virtual ram swap from storage
Storage/ free/ type64GB eMMC or 128GB (94GB free) UFS 2.2
micro-SDUp to 1TB
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps558
CPDT internal seq. write MBps275
CPDT microSD read/ write MBps83/33 mountable as storage
CPDT external (mountable?) MBps27/27Mbps OTG only
CommentRelatively fast mid-range SoC fit for purpose as a smartphone but not for gamers
Throttle test
Max GIPS168,163
Average GIPS161,100
Minimum GIPS147,310
% Throttle7
CPU Temp50°
CommentOPPO’s thermal management is excellent, offering far more stable performance under load than many other brands.

Comms

Wi-Fi TypeWi-Fi 5 AC 2.4/5Ghz
Test 2m -dBm/ Mbps-32/433
Test 5m-45/433
Test 10m-54/433
BT Type5.1
GPS single/ dualSingle
USB typeUSB-C 2.0 480Mbps
ALT DP/ DeX/ Ready ForWi-Fi casting and Chromecast. No USB-C to HDMI support.
NFCYes
Ultra-widebandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive.
   Gyro
   e-CompassYes
   Barometer
   GravityYes
   Pedometer
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensor
   Proximity
   OtherPedometer
CommentEverything you need.

LTE and 5G

SIMDual hybrid with microSD
   ActiveOnly one active at a time
Ring tone single/ dualSingle
VoLTECarrier dependent
Wi-Fi callingCarrier dependent
4G Bands1, 2, 3, 4 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41 66
CommentAll Australian 4G bands
5G sub-6GhzN1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 77, 78
CommentAll Australian sub-6Ghz and low-bands
mmWaveNo
Test Boost Mobile/ Telstra
   UL/ DL/ ms47/21/38ms
   Tower 1 -dBm/ fW or pW-86/2.5 to 4pW
   Tower 2No
   Tower 3No
   Tower 4No
CommentTypical of MediaTek, it found the closest tower only at reasonable signal strength. Only for City/suburbs with good tower coverage.

Battery

mAh5000 single battery
Charger/ type/ supplied33W SUPERVOOC 5V/ 2A/ 10W or 5-11V/ 3A (33W) – charges at 4.741A
 PD/ QC levelPD capable – Overcharge protection may influence results
Qi/ wattageNo
Reverse Qi or cableNo
Test (60Hz)
   Charge % 30mins50%
   Charge 0-100%1 hour and 8 minutes
   Charge Qi/ WN/A
   Charge 5V/ 2A4.75 hours
   Video loop 50%/ aeroplane15 hours 44 minutes
   PC Mark 3 battery21 hours 28 minutes
   Accubattery18 hours
   GFX Bench Manhattan battery427.6min (7.13hrs) 3095 frames
   GFX Bench T-Rex677.8min (11.3hrs) 3352 frames
   Drain 100-0%    full load screen on6 hours test Accubattery 5 hours
   Watt full load1000-1300mA
   Watt idle Screen on200-250mA
   Estimate loss at max refreshExpect about 20% less at 90Hz
   Estimate typical useTwo to three days at typical use
CommentExcellent battery life and a fast 33W charger make this a class-leader

Sound

SpeakersEarpiece and ultra-linear stereo speaker – forward-firing under glass at the top and down-firing at the base.
TuningNo
AMP2 x AW87
Dolby Atmos decodeNo
Hi-ResNo
3.5mmYes
BT CodecsSBC/ AAC/ LDAC
MultipointShould support it
Dolby Atmos (DA)No
EQReal Original Sound Technology EQ
Smart/ Movie/ Game/ Music
Mics2 with some noise-cancellation
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max85dB
   Media (music)75
   Ring80
   Alarm80
   Notifications75
   Earpiece55
   Hands-freeDecent hands-free and has two mics for some wind noise reduction.
   BT headphonesCould drive them on SBC/ AAC and LDAC but not aptX
Sound quality
Deep Bass 20-40HzNil
Middle Bass 40-100HzNil
High Bass 100-200HzNil to 150 then steep build to 250
Low Mid 200-400HzFlat
Mid 4000-1000HzFlat
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlat
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlat
Mid Treble 4-6kHzSlow linear decline to 20Hz
High Treble 6-10kHzSlow linear decline to 20Hz
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzSlow linear decline to 20Hz
Sound Signature typeAnalytical signature. (bass/mid recessed; treble boosted) – crisp but not pleasant for most music. Fine for clear voice
   SoundstageInteresting to have a forward-facing under-glass speaker and a bottom-facing speaker. The sound stage, however, is quite limited.
CommentIt is focused on clear voice.

Build

Size (H X W x D)163.8 x 75.1 x 7.99
Weight grams190
Front glassDragontrail hardened
Rear materialPlastic
FramePlastic
IP ratingIPX4
ColoursMidnight Black
Ocean Blue
Pen/ Stylus supportNo
In the box
   Charger33W SUPERVOOC
   USB cableUSB-A to USB-C SuperVooc
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverYes
CommentOPPO leads this class with a 33W charger – it’s fast.

OS

AndroidAndroid 12
Security patch date5/07/2022
UIColorOS 12.1
OS upgrade policyShould get Android 13
Security patch policyTwo years of security patches
BloatwareA little too much – AliExpress/ Amazon/ Booking.com/ Facebook/ LinkedIn/ O Relax/ PUBG/ Soloop Cui/ TikTok/ and OPPOs alternatives for Google Apps. All are removable
CommentColorOS is the light grease on Android wheels that makes it easier to use
Security
Fingerprint sensor location/ typeOn power button – 9/10 test
Face IDYes 2D
OtherOPPO ColorOS has advanced security features

OPPO A77 5G camera

Rear PrimaryWide
  MP48MP bins to 12MP
   SensorSony IMX586
   FocusAF
   f-stop1.7
   um.8 bins to 1.6
  FOV° (stated/ actual)80 (68.6-80.9)
   StabilisationNo
   Zoom10x digital
Rear 2Depth
   MP2
   SensorGalaxyCore GC02M1B
   FocusFF
   f-stop2.4
   um1.75
  FOV (stated/ actual)89.1
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo
   Video max1080p@30fps – no EIS
   Flash
   Auto-HDR
Night/ Photo/ Video/ Portrait/ Expert/ Extra HD/ Panorama/ Time-lapse/ Slow-motion/ Text scanner/ Google Lens/ Sticker
   QR code readerVia Google Lens
   Night modeAI
Front
  MP8
   SensorOV08D10
   FocusAF
   f-stop2
   um1.12
  FOV (stated/ actual)79 (67.1-79.4)
   StabilisationNo
   FlashScreen fill
   Zoom4x digital
   Video max1080p@30fps
    FeaturesPhoto/ Video/ Panoramic/ Portrait/ Night/ Time-lapse/ Sticker
Comment12MP binned – 1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are excellent with good dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.
48MP – 1x Day – the 12MP binned image is better
2X Day Primary sensor – colours are excellent with good dynamic range. The background is getting noisy.
10X Day: Primary sensor: Forget it
Ultra-wide: N/A
Macro: The 2MP sensor takes reasonable macro shots, but as usual, 4cm focus is critical
Indoor office light: Excellent colour with deep black dog’s ears.  The definition is excellent.
Bokeh Depth: A 2MP sensor helps for bokeh shots, which are excellent.
Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) is noisy and has blown-out details. It is struggling.
Night mode brings up the detail, saturates the colour, and removes a lot of noise
Selfie: The 8MP selfie has natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image. Best in day and office light
Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps, but there is no stabilisation.

Ratings

Features8
MicroSD mountable for video
3.5mm
33W fast charge
Value8
It packs a lot for the price.
Performance8
Solid MediaTek Dimensity 810 performance is acceptable for smartphone use.
Ease of Use8
ColorOS 12 is easy to learn and offers the much-needed grease over Android 12 wheels. Antenna signal strength means you need good tower coverage.
Design8
Another bland glass slab
Rating out of 108.00
Final commentWe don’t recommend the 4/64GB version at $449, but the 6/128GB is excellent value at $499. The closest competition is the Moto G82 5G.

OPPO A77 5G

$449 4/64GB and $499 for 6/128GB
OPPO A77 5G
8

Features

 8.0/10

Value

 8.0/10

Performance

 8.0/10

Ease of Use

 8.0/10

Design

 8.0/10

Pros

  • Adequate performance - not for gamers
  • Bright 720p 90Hz IPS screen
  • Excellent battery life and 33W charger
  • Excellent quality build and 2-year warranty with local support
  • Better than social media class camera

Cons

  • Not really for a $449/499 device


