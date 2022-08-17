OPPO A77 5G – fast charging on a budget (review)

The $449/499 OPPO A77 5G is one of those phones that won’t let you down. It is not a spectacular performer, but the full set of features and the 33W fast charge really stands out.

Let’s position it

Dual-hybrid sim 4/5G so you can use lower-cost mobile plan resellers

Better than social media class camera

MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor and 4/64GB or 6/128GB and microSD

Stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack

Bright 720p screen

Wi-Fi 5 AC, BT 5.1 and NFC

27+ hour PC Mark 3 battery life – incredible and 33W fast charge

OPPOs excellent build quality and 2-year warranty

Head over to JB Hi-Fi or Harvey Norman, and you would be hard-pressed to find such value in a 2022 model.

Australian Review: OPPO A77 5G CPH2339 4/64 or 6/128GB, DUAL HYBRID SIM

Website Product page Price $449 4/64 and $499 6/128GB (this is the one to get) Colours Midnight Black or Ocean Blue From JB Hi-Fi, Big W, Australia Post, The Good Guys (Midnight Black only), Bing Lee (Midnight Black only), Harvey Norman, Woolworths Warranty 2-years ACL Country of Origin China Company OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service. More CyberShack OPPO news and reviews

Better buy genuine, or 5G won’t work

Look for the RCM C-Tick on the box, and under Settings, About Device, Regulatory Labels.

We issue a strong warning that you must buy a genuine model with Australian firmware if you want to use 5G. Read Don’t buy a grey market phone to ensure you get the Australian model.

Deep-Dive review format

It is now in two parts. As this is a low-cost device, we will do a summary and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec, including over 70 tests to back up the findings. It also helps us compare different phones and features.

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed.

You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First impression – another glass slab – Pass

OK, this is where we get back to Glass slab territory. Fortunately, the back is not a fingerprint magnet and offers quite a grippy surface. The OPPO A77 5G has Applesque tones with straight sides – quite nice and grippy in hand.

There is a dual-camera (Primary and Depth) flash on the back, stereo ultra-linear speakers (under glass and down-firing) and OPPO’s usual right-side power and left-side volume rocker. It is relatively light at 163.8 x 75.1 x 7.99 mm x 190g.

Things that set it apart from the competition are a long 27+ hour battery life and a 33W charger inbox. Buy it for these alone.

Screen: 6.59″ 60 or 90Hz – Pass+

It Is a bright, colour-accurate, tempered glass screen capable of streaming Netflix HD. No better for the price.

Like all LCD screens its not easyt to read in daylight.

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 810 and 4/64 or 6/128GB and microSD – Pass

It is fit for purpose, but it is not for games. OPPO’s excellent thermal management means it can deliver full power over 15 minutes with a negligible 7% throttling loss.

It is a grate mid-range processor but not for gamers.

Comms – Wi-Fi 5 AC Dual-band, BT 5.1 and NFC – all you need Pass

NFC at this price is unusual. GPS performance is adequate and accurate to <10 metres. 5GHz Wi-Fi performance is good.

Phone – city and suburbs only – Pass(able)

It has a strong phone signal strength but only finds one of the four closest towers. Not for areas with weak reception.

Battery – 5000mAh and 33W charging – Exceed

You can probably get up to a week between charges (light use) and recharge in an hour. Typical usage – 1-3 days.

Sound – Stereo – Pass

Stereo is unusual for phones in this price bracket. But with an Analytical sound signature, its for voice only.

Bluetooth and 3.5mm headphones are excellent.

Build – better than most and 2-year warranty – Exceed

Toughened glass front and plastic back and frame are well made and have a nice feel in hand. OPPO’s strength is its two-year warranty and excellent after-sales support.

Android 12 – you may get 13 – Pass+

At this price, most phones are sell and forget. OPPO may upgrade it to Android 13 and offers two years of security updates. The Fingerprint reader is conveniently on the power button.

OPPO A77 5G Camera – dual-sensor, but one does all the work – Pass+

We use the term social media standard to denote the minimum quality you would post on social media. It is far better than that, but it is really a single sensor that does it all.

12MP binned – 1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are excellent with good dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.

48MP – 1x Day – the 12MP binned image is better

2X Day Primary sensor – colours are excellent with good dynamic range. The background is getting noisy.

10X Day: Primary sensor: Forget it

Ultra-wide: N/A

Macro: The 2MP sensor takes reasonable macro shots, but as usual, 4cm focus is critical

Indoor office light: Excellent colour with deep black dog’s ears. The definition is excellent.

Bokeh Depth: A 2MP sensor helps for bokeh shots, which are excellent.

Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) is noisy and has blown-out details. It is struggling.

Night mode brings up the detail, saturates the colour, and removes a lot of noise

Selfie: The 8MP selfie has natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image. Best in day and office light

Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps, but there is no stabilisation.

12MP 1X – Great shot with excellent binned colour and detail

48MP 1X No AI – the binned shot above is far better

2X – good shot with just a hint of background noise

10X – forget ti

Very good macro

Very good indoor office light shot Great bokeh

<40 lumens and its struggling with blown-out detail and lots of noise

Night mode does a good job cleaning the image up

CyberShack’s view – OPPO A77 5G is good value at $449/499

It is an excellent affordable 5G budget smartphone. Decent camera quality, battery last for a day or two, and the only downside is phone signal strength is for city and suburbs with good tower coverage (not black spots).

There are other 5G phones <$400, which are OK but cut a few too many corners. You will get a 12-month city phone – a burner if that is all you spend.

In my opinion, the OPPO A77 5G offers all you need whether you are a student, blue-collar, retiree or just want a reliable, lower-cost phone.

Pros Adequate performance - not for gamers

Bright 720p 90Hz IPS screen

Excellent battery life and 33W charger

Excellent quality build and 2-year warranty with local support

Better than social media class camera Cons Not really for a $449/499 device

