OPPO Reno8 series arrives in Australia

The OPPO Reno8 series is finally here, and Aussies seem to have taken a shine to this OPPO sub-brand. We will be reviewing the range soon.

The OPPO Reno8 series is essentially designed by the OPPO design team in India, although the Aussie version is made at its Chinese factory. Reno sits below the Find-series and above the A-series and tends to have premium features at value prices.

We are excited to be bringing the latest Reno generation to Australia. Since launching Reno in early 2019, we have shipped over 80 million worldwide. Reno is known for its impressive camera capabilities and unique designs. The Reno8 Pro 5G and Reno8 5G join the Reno8 Lite employing the latest camera innovations for Aussies to capture their best moments in challenging lighting conditions.” OPPO Australia Managing Director, Michael Tran

The two new models – Reno8 Pro and Reno8 feature

Dual Sony IMX766 50MP sensors

Selfie Sony IMX709 32MP sensor

MariSilicon X Imaging NPU and 4K ultra night video

4500mAh batteries and 80W SUPERVOOC fast charge for up to up to 80% of their original capacity after 1,600 complete charge cycles

Pro: MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC, Ultra-Conductive Cooling System, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Standard: MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC with the Super-Conductive Vapour Chamber (VC) Liquid Cooling System

Reno8 series Pricing & Availability

Reno8 Pro 5G (website) in Glazed Green and Glazed Black from JB Hi-Fi for $1,199

Reno8 5G (website) in Shimmer Gold and Shimmer Black from JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, Harvey Norman and Woolworths Mobile for $999

Reno8 Lite 5G (website) in Rainbow Spectrum and Cosmic Black from JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, Harvey Norman, Big W, Woolworths, Bing Lee, and Australia Post for $599

