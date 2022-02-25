Hmmm, which OPPO Find X5 is for you?

OPPO has released its Find X5 series – from the lower cost Find X5 Lite to the Find X5 Pro. Which OPPO Find X5 is for you?

It is not a matter of which OPPO Find X5 is for you, but more a matter of where the models sit and what they compete with.

So, without any formal reviews, we have started entering model data into our database and can share preliminary data with you.

Brand OPPO OPPO OPPO Model Find X5 Lite Find X5 Find X5 Pro Model Number CPH2371 CPH2307 CPH2305 Price Base 8, 256GB 8, 256GB 12. 256GB Price base TBA TBA TBA Warranty months 24-months Same Same Tier mid-range lower premium mid-premium Website Find X5 Lite Find X5 Find X5 Pro From Most CE retailers, Telcos, and OPPO online Same Same Country of Origin China Same Same Release 24 February 2022 Same Same

Screen Size 6.43″ 6.55 6.7 Type AMOLED Flexible LPTS AMOLED Flexible LPTO 2.0 AMOLED Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat Slightly curved edges Slightly curved edges Resolution 2400 x 1080 2400 x 1080 3216 x 1440 PPI 409 402 525 Screen to Body % 90.8 92.7 92.7 Colours bits 8-bit 16.7m colours 1.07 billion colours (10-bit) 1.07 billion colours (10-bit) Refresh Hz, adaptive 60 or 90

from 120-180Hz touch Up to 120

240 touch Dynamic 1-120Hz

300Hz touch Nits typical 400 500 500 Nits max 600

800 for HDR, HDR10 content 800

1000 for HDR10/+ content 800

1300 for HDR10/+ content Contrast Infinite Same Same sRGB Vivid, Gentle 135, 103% >100% vivid/gentle >100% vivid/gentle DCI-P3 Vivid, Gentle 100/76% of the 16.7m colour gamut 100% Vivid of the 10-bit, 1.07 billion gamut Same Rec.2020 or other No Compliant Compliant HDR Level HDR10 HDR10+ HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Same

Processor Brand, Model MediaTek Dimensity 900 Qualcomm SD888 Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1 nm 6 5 4 Cores Octa-core (2×2.4GHz + 6×2.0GHz) Octa-core (1×2.84GHz + 3×2.42GHz + 4×1.80GHz Octa-core (1×3.00GHz + 3×2.50GHz + 4×1.8 GHz) Modem Integrated X60 X65 GPU ARM Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 660 Adreno 730 818Mhz RAM, type 8 LPDDR4X, 2133, 2 x 16bit 8 LPDDR5, 3200, 4 x 16 bits 12 LPDDR5, 3200, 4 x 16 bits Storage, free, type 256GB UFS 2.2 2 Lane HS-Gear 3 256 UFS 3.1 2 lances HS-Gear 3 256 UFS 3.1 1×2 lanes, HS-Gear 4 micro-SD Yes No No

Comms Wi-Fi Type, model 6 AX 6 AX VHT 160Mhz

2×2 MIMO and 8 spatial-stream sounding MU-MIMO 6E AX VHT 160Mhz

2×2 MIMO and 8 spatial-stream sounding MU-MIMO BT Type 5.2 BLE same same GPS single, dual single Dual Dual USB type USB-C 2.0 and OTG USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 Same ALT DP, DeX, Ready For Unknown Likely Likely NFC Supports Android Beam, HCE, and UICC

Multi-function NFC: HCE and NFC-SIM Yes Yes Sensors Accelerometer Yes Same Same Gyro Yes Same Same e-Compass Yes Same Same Barometer Gravity Yes Same Same Pedometer Yes Same Same Ambient light Yes Same Same Hall sensor Proximity Yes Same Same Other Screen Colour temperature Screen Colour temperature

Multi-spectral sensor

LTE and 5G SIM Dual Nano SIM Nano and eSIM Nano and eSIM Active Single active Dual active Dual active 4G Bands B1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 38, 40, 41, 66 1, 2, 3, 4, 5,7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66 Same Comment All Australian 4G bands Same Same 5G sub-6Ghz N1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78 N1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78 Same Comment All Australian sub-6Ghz and low-bands Same Same mmWave No Same Same

Battery mAh 2250×2 = 4500mAh 2400×2 = 4800mAh 1600 charge cycle 2500×2 = 5000mAh 1600 charge cycle Charger, type, supplied Yes – type unknown Yes – type unknown 80W PD, QC level 65W SUPERVOOC, 50W SUPERVOOC, 33W SUPERVOO, VOOC(5V/4A), PD (9V/2A) 80W SUPERVOOC, SuperVOOC 2.0, SuperVOOC, VOOC 3.0, PD(9V/2A), QC(9V/2A), 30W AIRVOOC, 10W Reverse Wireless Charging 80W SUPERVOOC, SuperVOOC 2.0, SuperVOOC, VOOC 3.0, PD(9V/2A), QC(9V/2A), 30W AIRVOOC, 10W Reverse Wireless Charging Qi N/A Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Stereo Dolby Atmos decode Yes Yes Hi-Res Yes Yes 3.5mm Yes No No BT Codecs SBC, AAC, APTX, APTXHD, LDAC

MediaTek don’t usually support Qualcomm aptX – not verified SBC, AAC, APTX HD, LDAC, APTX Same

Build Size (H X W x D) 160.6 x 73.2 x 7.81 160.3 x 72.6 x 8.7 163.7 x 73.9 x 8.5 Weight grams 173 196 218 IP rating 68

1.5m for 30min 68

1.5m for 30min Colours Starlight Black

Startrails Blue Ceramic Glaze Black or White Ceramic Glaze Black or White

In the box Charger Yes Yes 80W SUPERVOOC USB cable Yes Yes, and USB-A to USB-C dongle Same Bumper cover Yes Same Same

OS Android Android 12 and ColorOS Same Same OS upgrade policy Android 15 Same Same Security patch policy Regular security patches Same Same

Security Fingerprint sensor location, type Under Glass Same Same Face ID Yes 2D Same Same Other OPPO ColorOS has advanced security features Same Same

Camera Rear Primary Wide Same Same MP 64 bins to 16MP 50MP bins to 12.5MP 50MP bins to 12.5MP Sensor ? OPPO/Sony IMX766 Same Focus AF and closed-loop focus motor Same Same f-stop 1.7 1.8 1.7 um .7 bins to 1.4 1um bins to 2 Same FOV° (stated, actual) 80.6 84 Stabilisation No OIS dual-OIS 5-axis stabilisation Zoom Rear 2 Wide Angle Ultrawide-angle Ultrawide-angle MP 9 50 bins to 12.5MP Same Sensor OPPO/Sony IMX766 Same Focus ? AF and closed-loop focus motor and 4cm macro Same f-stop 2.4 2.2 Same um 1um bins to 2 Same FOV (stated, actual) 85 110 112 Stabilisation No Same Same Zoom Rear 3 Macro Telephoto Telephoto MP 8 13 13 Sensor Focus FF AF AF f-stop 2.4 2.4 2.4 um FOV (stated, actual) 88.3 45 45 Stabilisation Zoom 2x optical Special, e.g. Lidar Video max 4K@30fps

10780p@30/60fps EIS 4K@60

1080p@60 OIS

HDR 10-bit video 4K@60fps – All OIS – HDR, 10-bit video Flash Yes Yes Yes Auto-HDR MariSilicon X Imaging NPU MariSilicon X Imaging NPU Photo, Video, Night, Expert, Panoramic, Portrait, Time-lapse, Slow-motion, Text scanner, Dual-view video, Sticker, Extra HD, Macro, and Soloop templates Photo, Video, Night, Pro, Panorama, Portrait, Time-lapse, Slow-motion, Text scanner, Hi-Res, Movie, Long exposure, Dual-view video, Sticker, and Google Lens Same Front MP 32 bins to 8MP same same Sensor Focus f-stop 2.4 2.4 2.4 um .8um bins to 1.6 same Same FOV (stated, actual) 85 81 81 Stabilisation No same Same Flash Screen fill Screen fill Screen fill Zoom Video max 1080p@30fps with EIS 1080p@30fps with EIS 1080p@30fps with EIS Features Photo, Video, Panoramic, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, Dual-view video, Sticker, and Slow-motion Night, Video, Image, Portrait, Panorama, Time-lapse, Dual-view video, and Sticker Photo, Video, Panoramic, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, Dual-view video, and Sticker

CyberShack’s view – Which OPPO Find X5 is for you?

As it turns out, the Find X5 standard with MariSilicon and Hasselblad camera system is not far behind the Pro, so I suspect it is the sweet spot.

While the Find X5 Lite will be less costly again, its MediaTek Soc may put some off – although it should not.

The Pro is spectacular, and if the MariSilicon and Hasselblad camera system performs as it should, that will attract a lot of videographers and creators.

All I can say is OPPO, you have done it again, again, and again – Find, Find X2, Find X3 and now Find X5 (there is no Find X4).

I am thinking Ceramic White!

