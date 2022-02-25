Hmmm, which OPPO Find X5 is for you?

OPPO has released its Find X5 series – from the lower cost Find X5 Lite to the Find X5 Pro. Which OPPO Find X5 is for you?

It is not a matter of which OPPO Find X5 is for you, but more a matter of where the models sit and what they compete with.

So, without any formal reviews, we have started entering model data into our database and can share preliminary data with you.

Which OPPO Find X5
L-R
Find X5 Pro, Find X5, Find X5 Lite

Which OPPO Find X5 is for you?

CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.1 (E&OE)

These are early specs subject to change on review

BrandOPPOOPPOOPPO
ModelFind X5 LiteFind X5Find X5 Pro
Model NumberCPH2371CPH2307CPH2305
Price Base8, 256GB8, 256GB12. 256GB
   Price baseTBATBATBA
Warranty months24-monthsSameSame
 Tiermid-rangelower premiummid-premium
WebsiteFind X5 LiteFind X5Find X5 Pro
FromMost CE retailers, Telcos, and OPPO onlineSameSame
Country of OriginChinaSameSame
Release24 February 2022SameSame
Continued
Screen
Size6.43″6.556.7
TypeAMOLEDFlexible LPTS AMOLEDFlexible LPTO 2.0 AMOLED
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DFlatSlightly curved edgesSlightly curved edges
Resolution2400 x 10802400 x 10803216 x 1440
PPI409402525
Screen to Body %90.892.792.7
Colours bits8-bit 16.7m colours1.07 billion colours (10-bit)1.07 billion colours (10-bit)
Refresh Hz, adaptive60 or 90
from 120-180Hz touch		Up to 120
240 touch		Dynamic 1-120Hz
300Hz touch
Nits typical400500500
Nits max600
800 for HDR, HDR10 content		800
1000 for HDR10/+ content		800
1300 for HDR10/+ content
ContrastInfiniteSameSame
sRGBVivid, Gentle 135, 103%>100% vivid/gentle>100% vivid/gentle
DCI-P3Vivid, Gentle 100/76% of the 16.7m colour gamut100% Vivid of the 10-bit, 1.07 billion gamutSame
Rec.2020 or otherNoCompliantCompliant
HDR LevelHDR10HDR10+HDR10+
Screen protectionGorilla Glass 5Gorilla Glass VictusSame
Continued
Processor
Brand, ModelMediaTek Dimensity 900Qualcomm SD888Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1
nm654
CoresOcta-core (2×2.4GHz + 6×2.0GHz)Octa-core (1×2.84GHz + 3×2.42GHz + 4×1.80GHzOcta-core (1×3.00GHz + 3×2.50GHz + 4×1.8 GHz)
ModemIntegratedX60X65
GPUARM Mali-G68 MC4Adreno 660Adreno 730 818Mhz
RAM, type8 LPDDR4X, 2133, 2 x 16bit8 LPDDR5, 3200, 4 x 16 bits12 LPDDR5, 3200, 4 x 16 bits
Storage, free, type256GB UFS 2.2 2 Lane HS-Gear 3256 UFS 3.1 2 lances HS-Gear 3256 UFS 3.1 1×2 lanes, HS-Gear 4
micro-SDYesNoNo
Continued
Comms
Wi-Fi Type, model6 AX6 AX VHT 160Mhz
2×2 MIMO and 8 spatial-stream sounding MU-MIMO		6E AX VHT 160Mhz
2×2 MIMO and 8 spatial-stream sounding MU-MIMO
BT Type5.2 BLEsamesame
GPS single, dualsingleDualDual
USB typeUSB-C 2.0 and OTGUSB-C 3.2 Gen 1Same
   ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForUnknownLikelyLikely
NFCSupports Android Beam, HCE, and UICC
Multi-function NFC: HCE and NFC-SIM		YesYes
Sensors
   AccelerometerYesSameSame
   GyroYesSameSame
   e-CompassYesSameSame
   Barometer
   GravityYesSameSame
   PedometerYesSameSame
   Ambient lightYesSameSame
   Hall sensor
   ProximityYesSameSame
   OtherScreen Colour temperatureScreen Colour temperature
Multi-spectral sensor
Continued
LTE and 5G
SIMDual Nano SIMNano and eSIMNano and eSIM
   ActiveSingle activeDual activeDual active
4G BandsB1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 38, 40, 41, 661, 2, 3, 4, 5,7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66Same
CommentAll Australian 4G bandsSameSame
5G sub-6GhzN1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78N1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78Same
CommentAll Australian sub-6Ghz and low-bandsSameSame
mmWaveNoSameSame
Continued
Battery
mAh2250×2 = 4500mAh2400×2 = 4800mAh 1600 charge cycle2500×2 = 5000mAh 1600 charge cycle
Charger, type, suppliedYes – type unknownYes – type unknown80W
 PD, QC level65W SUPERVOOC, 50W SUPERVOOC, 33W SUPERVOO, VOOC(5V/4A), PD (9V/2A)80W SUPERVOOC, SuperVOOC 2.0, SuperVOOC, VOOC 3.0, PD(9V/2A), QC(9V/2A), 30W AIRVOOC, 10W Reverse Wireless Charging80W SUPERVOOC, SuperVOOC 2.0, SuperVOOC, VOOC 3.0, PD(9V/2A), QC(9V/2A), 30W AIRVOOC, 10W Reverse Wireless Charging
QiN/AYesYes
Continued
Sound
SpeakersMonoStereoStereo
Dolby Atmos decodeYesYes
Hi-ResYesYes
3.5mmYesNoNo
BT CodecsSBC, AAC, APTX, APTXHD, LDAC
MediaTek don’t usually support Qualcomm aptX – not verified		SBC, AAC, APTX HD, LDAC, APTXSame
Continued
Build
Size (H X W x D)160.6 x 73.2 x 7.81160.3 x 72.6 x 8.7163.7 x 73.9 x 8.5
Weight grams173196218
IP rating68
1.5m for 30min		68
1.5m for 30min
ColoursStarlight Black
Startrails Blue		Ceramic Glaze Black or WhiteCeramic Glaze Black or White
Continued
In the box
   ChargerYesYes80W SUPERVOOC
   USB cableYesYes, and USB-A to USB-C dongleSame
   Bumper coverYesSameSame
Continued
OS
AndroidAndroid 12 and ColorOSSameSame
OS upgrade policyAndroid 15SameSame
Security patch policyRegular security patchesSameSame
Continued
Security
Fingerprint sensor location, typeUnder GlassSameSame
Face IDYes 2DSameSame
OtherOPPO ColorOS has advanced security featuresSameSame
Continued
Camera
Rear PrimaryWideSameSame
  MP64 bins to 16MP50MP bins to 12.5MP50MP bins to 12.5MP
   Sensor?OPPO/Sony IMX766Same
   FocusAF and closed-loop focus motorSameSame
   f-stop1.71.81.7
   um.7 bins to 1.41um bins to 2Same
  FOV° (stated, actual)80.684
   StabilisationNoOISdual-OIS 5-axis stabilisation
   Zoom
Rear 2Wide AngleUltrawide-angleUltrawide-angle
   MP950 bins to 12.5MPSame
   SensorOPPO/Sony IMX766Same
   Focus?AF and closed-loop focus motor and 4cm macroSame
   f-stop2.42.2Same
   um1um bins to 2Same
  FOV (stated, actual)85110112
   StabilisationNoSameSame
   Zoom
Rear 3MacroTelephotoTelephoto
   MP81313
   Sensor
   FocusFFAFAF
   f-stop2.42.42.4
   um
  FOV (stated, actual)88.34545
   Stabilisation
   Zoom2x optical
Special, e.g. Lidar
   Video max4K@30fps
10780p@30/60fps EIS		4K@60
1080p@60 OIS
HDR  10-bit video		4K@60fps – All OIS – HDR, 10-bit video
   FlashYesYesYes
   Auto-HDRMariSilicon X Imaging NPUMariSilicon X Imaging NPU
Photo, Video, Night, Expert, Panoramic, Portrait, Time-lapse, Slow-motion, Text scanner, Dual-view video, Sticker, Extra HD, Macro, and Soloop templatesPhoto, Video, Night, Pro, Panorama, Portrait, Time-lapse, Slow-motion, Text scanner, Hi-Res, Movie, Long exposure, Dual-view video, Sticker, and Google LensSame
Front
  MP32 bins to 8MPsamesame
   Sensor
   Focus
   f-stop2.42.42.4
   um.8um bins to 1.6sameSame
  FOV (stated, actual)858181
   StabilisationNosameSame
   FlashScreen fillScreen fillScreen fill
   Zoom
   Video max1080p@30fps with EIS1080p@30fps with EIS1080p@30fps with EIS
    FeaturesPhoto, Video, Panoramic, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, Dual-view video, Sticker, and Slow-motionNight, Video, Image, Portrait, Panorama, Time-lapse, Dual-view video, and StickerPhoto, Video, Panoramic, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, Dual-view video, and Sticker

CyberShack’s view – Which OPPO Find X5 is for you?

As it turns out, the Find X5 standard with MariSilicon and Hasselblad camera system is not far behind the Pro, so I suspect it is the sweet spot.

While the Find X5 Lite will be less costly again, its MediaTek Soc may put some off – although it should not.

The Pro is spectacular, and if the MariSilicon and Hasselblad camera system performs as it should, that will attract a lot of videographers and creators.

All I can say is OPPO, you have done it again, again, and again – Find, Find X2, Find X3 and now Find X5 (there is no Find X4).

I am thinking Ceramic White!

CyberShack OPPO news and reviews



Post Horizontal Banner

 

 

 

Previous Post
Next Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.