Hmmm, which OPPO Find X5 is for you?
OPPO has released its Find X5 series – from the lower cost Find X5 Lite to the Find X5 Pro. Which OPPO Find X5 is for you?
It is not a matter of which OPPO Find X5 is for you, but more a matter of where the models sit and what they compete with.
So, without any formal reviews, we have started entering model data into our database and can share preliminary data with you.
Which OPPO Find X5 is for you?
|Brand
|OPPO
|OPPO
|OPPO
|Model
|Find X5 Lite
|Find X5
|Find X5 Pro
|Model Number
|CPH2371
|CPH2307
|CPH2305
|Price Base
|8, 256GB
|8, 256GB
|12. 256GB
|Price base
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Warranty months
|24-months
|Same
|Same
|Tier
|mid-range
|lower premium
|mid-premium
|Website
|Find X5 Lite
|Find X5
|Find X5 Pro
|From
|Most CE retailers, Telcos, and OPPO online
|Same
|Same
|Country of Origin
|China
|Same
|Same
|Release
|24 February 2022
|Same
|Same
|Screen
|Size
|6.43″
|6.55
|6.7
|Type
|AMOLED
|Flexible LPTS AMOLED
|Flexible LPTO 2.0 AMOLED
|Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D
|Flat
|Slightly curved edges
|Slightly curved edges
|Resolution
|2400 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|3216 x 1440
|PPI
|409
|402
|525
|Screen to Body %
|90.8
|92.7
|92.7
|Colours bits
|8-bit 16.7m colours
|1.07 billion colours (10-bit)
|1.07 billion colours (10-bit)
|Refresh Hz, adaptive
|60 or 90
from 120-180Hz touch
|Up to 120
240 touch
|Dynamic 1-120Hz
300Hz touch
|Nits typical
|400
|500
|500
|Nits max
|600
800 for HDR, HDR10 content
|800
1000 for HDR10/+ content
|800
1300 for HDR10/+ content
|Contrast
|Infinite
|Same
|Same
|sRGB
|Vivid, Gentle 135, 103%
|>100% vivid/gentle
|>100% vivid/gentle
|DCI-P3
|Vivid, Gentle 100/76% of the 16.7m colour gamut
|100% Vivid of the 10-bit, 1.07 billion gamut
|Same
|Rec.2020 or other
|No
|Compliant
|Compliant
|HDR Level
|HDR10
|HDR10+
|HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Same
|Processor
|Brand, Model
|MediaTek Dimensity 900
|Qualcomm SD888
|Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1
|nm
|6
|5
|4
|Cores
|Octa-core (2×2.4GHz + 6×2.0GHz)
|Octa-core (1×2.84GHz + 3×2.42GHz + 4×1.80GHz
|Octa-core (1×3.00GHz + 3×2.50GHz + 4×1.8 GHz)
|Modem
|Integrated
|X60
|X65
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G68 MC4
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 730 818Mhz
|RAM, type
|8 LPDDR4X, 2133, 2 x 16bit
|8 LPDDR5, 3200, 4 x 16 bits
|12 LPDDR5, 3200, 4 x 16 bits
|Storage, free, type
|256GB UFS 2.2 2 Lane HS-Gear 3
|256 UFS 3.1 2 lances HS-Gear 3
|256 UFS 3.1 1×2 lanes, HS-Gear 4
|micro-SD
|Yes
|No
|No
|Comms
|Wi-Fi Type, model
|6 AX
|6 AX VHT 160Mhz
2×2 MIMO and 8 spatial-stream sounding MU-MIMO
|6E AX VHT 160Mhz
2×2 MIMO and 8 spatial-stream sounding MU-MIMO
|BT Type
|5.2 BLE
|same
|same
|GPS single, dual
|single
|Dual
|Dual
|USB type
|USB-C 2.0 and OTG
|USB-C 3.2 Gen 1
|Same
|ALT DP, DeX, Ready For
|Unknown
|Likely
|Likely
|NFC
|Supports Android Beam, HCE, and UICC
Multi-function NFC: HCE and NFC-SIM
|Yes
|Yes
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Same
|Same
|Gyro
|Yes
|Same
|Same
|e-Compass
|Yes
|Same
|Same
|Barometer
|Gravity
|Yes
|Same
|Same
|Pedometer
|Yes
|Same
|Same
|Ambient light
|Yes
|Same
|Same
|Hall sensor
|Proximity
|Yes
|Same
|Same
|Other
|Screen Colour temperature
|Screen Colour temperature
Multi-spectral sensor
|LTE and 5G
|SIM
|Dual Nano SIM
|Nano and eSIM
|Nano and eSIM
|Active
|Single active
|Dual active
|Dual active
|4G Bands
|B1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 38, 40, 41, 66
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5,7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66
|Same
|Comment
|All Australian 4G bands
|Same
|Same
|5G sub-6Ghz
|N1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78
|N1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78
|Same
|Comment
|All Australian sub-6Ghz and low-bands
|Same
|Same
|mmWave
|No
|Same
|Same
|Battery
|mAh
|2250×2 = 4500mAh
|2400×2 = 4800mAh 1600 charge cycle
|2500×2 = 5000mAh 1600 charge cycle
|Charger, type, supplied
|Yes – type unknown
|Yes – type unknown
|80W
|PD, QC level
|65W SUPERVOOC, 50W SUPERVOOC, 33W SUPERVOO, VOOC(5V/4A), PD (9V/2A)
|80W SUPERVOOC, SuperVOOC 2.0, SuperVOOC, VOOC 3.0, PD(9V/2A), QC(9V/2A), 30W AIRVOOC, 10W Reverse Wireless Charging
|80W SUPERVOOC, SuperVOOC 2.0, SuperVOOC, VOOC 3.0, PD(9V/2A), QC(9V/2A), 30W AIRVOOC, 10W Reverse Wireless Charging
|Qi
|N/A
|Yes
|Yes
|Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Dolby Atmos decode
|Yes
|Yes
|Hi-Res
|Yes
|Yes
|3.5mm
|Yes
|No
|No
|BT Codecs
|SBC, AAC, APTX, APTXHD, LDAC
MediaTek don’t usually support Qualcomm aptX – not verified
|SBC, AAC, APTX HD, LDAC, APTX
|Same
|Build
|Size (H X W x D)
|160.6 x 73.2 x 7.81
|160.3 x 72.6 x 8.7
|163.7 x 73.9 x 8.5
|Weight grams
|173
|196
|218
|IP rating
|68
1.5m for 30min
|68
1.5m for 30min
|Colours
|Starlight Black
Startrails Blue
|Ceramic Glaze Black or White
|Ceramic Glaze Black or White
|In the box
|Charger
|Yes
|Yes
|80W SUPERVOOC
|USB cable
|Yes
|Yes, and USB-A to USB-C dongle
|Same
|Bumper cover
|Yes
|Same
|Same
|OS
|Android
|Android 12 and ColorOS
|Same
|Same
|OS upgrade policy
|Android 15
|Same
|Same
|Security patch policy
|Regular security patches
|Same
|Same
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor location, type
|Under Glass
|Same
|Same
|Face ID
|Yes 2D
|Same
|Same
|Other
|OPPO ColorOS has advanced security features
|Same
|Same
|Camera
|Rear Primary
|Wide
|Same
|Same
|MP
|64 bins to 16MP
|50MP bins to 12.5MP
|50MP bins to 12.5MP
|Sensor
|?
|OPPO/Sony IMX766
|Same
|Focus
|AF and closed-loop focus motor
|Same
|Same
|f-stop
|1.7
|1.8
|1.7
|um
|.7 bins to 1.4
|1um bins to 2
|Same
|FOV° (stated, actual)
|80.6
|84
|Stabilisation
|No
|OIS
|dual-OIS 5-axis stabilisation
|Zoom
|Rear 2
|Wide Angle
|Ultrawide-angle
|Ultrawide-angle
|MP
|9
|50 bins to 12.5MP
|Same
|Sensor
|OPPO/Sony IMX766
|Same
|Focus
|?
|AF and closed-loop focus motor and 4cm macro
|Same
|f-stop
|2.4
|2.2
|Same
|um
|1um bins to 2
|Same
|FOV (stated, actual)
|85
|110
|112
|Stabilisation
|No
|Same
|Same
|Zoom
|Rear 3
|Macro
|Telephoto
|Telephoto
|MP
|8
|13
|13
|Sensor
|Focus
|FF
|AF
|AF
|f-stop
|2.4
|2.4
|2.4
|um
|FOV (stated, actual)
|88.3
|45
|45
|Stabilisation
|Zoom
|2x optical
|Special, e.g. Lidar
|Video max
|4K@30fps
10780p@30/60fps EIS
|4K@60
1080p@60 OIS
HDR 10-bit video
|4K@60fps – All OIS – HDR, 10-bit video
|Flash
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Auto-HDR
|MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
|MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
|Photo, Video, Night, Expert, Panoramic, Portrait, Time-lapse, Slow-motion, Text scanner, Dual-view video, Sticker, Extra HD, Macro, and Soloop templates
|Photo, Video, Night, Pro, Panorama, Portrait, Time-lapse, Slow-motion, Text scanner, Hi-Res, Movie, Long exposure, Dual-view video, Sticker, and Google Lens
|Same
|Front
|MP
|32 bins to 8MP
|same
|same
|Sensor
|Focus
|f-stop
|2.4
|2.4
|2.4
|um
|.8um bins to 1.6
|same
|Same
|FOV (stated, actual)
|85
|81
|81
|Stabilisation
|No
|same
|Same
|Flash
|Screen fill
|Screen fill
|Screen fill
|Zoom
|Video max
|1080p@30fps with EIS
|1080p@30fps with EIS
|1080p@30fps with EIS
|Features
|Photo, Video, Panoramic, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, Dual-view video, Sticker, and Slow-motion
|Night, Video, Image, Portrait, Panorama, Time-lapse, Dual-view video, and Sticker
|Photo, Video, Panoramic, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, Dual-view video, and Sticker
CyberShack’s view – Which OPPO Find X5 is for you?
As it turns out, the Find X5 standard with MariSilicon and Hasselblad camera system is not far behind the Pro, so I suspect it is the sweet spot.
While the Find X5 Lite will be less costly again, its MediaTek Soc may put some off – although it should not.
The Pro is spectacular, and if the MariSilicon and Hasselblad camera system performs as it should, that will attract a lot of videographers and creators.
All I can say is OPPO, you have done it again, again, and again – Find, Find X2, Find X3 and now Find X5 (there is no Find X4).
I am thinking Ceramic White!
