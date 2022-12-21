Motorola’s Christmas 2022 Sale

Motorola’s Christmas 2022 sale see 20% off on our favourite Motorola Edge 30 Fusion and select G and E-series as well as Telco plan offers. Hurry, as these bargains are for a few days only.

If you are after an Edge 20 series read Which Motorola Edge 30 is for you? A detailed comparison of the five models.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion – a diamond in the rough (smartphone review)

$899 less 20% off ends 4 January at Officeworks, The Good Guys, Big W, Catch, Amazon, and Lenovo.com.au

Motorola g82 5G – exceptional value/features (smartphone review)

$499 less 20% off ends 4 January at Officeworks, The Good Guys, Big W, Catch, Amazon, and Lenovo.com.au

Motorola g62 5G – everything you need for $399 (smartphone review)

$399 less 20% ends 28 December at Officeworks, The Good Guys, Big W, Catch, Amazon, Lenovo.com.au and Harvey Norman

Motorola g32 4G – well-equipped at $299 (smartphone review)

$229 less 20% ends 28 December at Officeworks, The Good Guys, Big W, Catch, Amazon, and Lenovo.com.au

Motorola e32 – cheap as chips and just as satisfying (smartphone review)

$229 less 20% to 28 December at Officeworks, The Good Guys, Big W, Catch, Amazon, aAnd Lenovo.com.au

Motorola’s Christmas 2022 Sale – Carrier (Telco) offers on plans

$399 less $100 until 25 December at Telstra

$299 less $50 at Woolworths when purchased via Optus prepaid at Woolworths

$179 $1/mth ends 9 January at Vodafone when you stay connected to an eligible plan over 26 months (T&C apply)

Motorola Edge 30 – fantastic value 5G phone (smartphone review)

$699 less $200 ends 9 January when purchased on a Vodafone plan

Motorola Edge 30 Pro is the value flagship king (smartphone review)

$999 less $300 ends 9 January when purchased on a Vodafone plan

