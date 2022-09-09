Motorola g32 4G – well-equipped at $299 (smartphone review)

The Motorola g32 4G joins the plethora of Moto g-series phones filling all niche markets (and then some). It is a well-priced, well-equipped smartphone.

With apologies to Motorola, it seems a bit like Groundhog Day, where we keep reviewing its g-series smartphones, each just that little different yet strangely similar. You see, its screens are just slight variations on a theme, its primary camera is invariably a Samsung SK5JN1, and they all have 5000mA batteries.

So much is common to the g-series that I could have just copied one review – except that I did not. More than 70 tests show slight differences.

It is the Qualcomm processor version of the Motorola g22 – cheap and cheerful (smartphone review) and pretty well the 4G version of the Motorola g62 5G – everything you need for $399 (smartphone review).

Spoiler Alert: Another superbly priced, fully-featured smartphone you won’t regret buying.

Australian review Motorola g32 4G,  4/128GB, Dual sim and dedicated microSD, Model XT2253-3, Retapac firmware

WebsiteProduct Page
Price:$299
ColoursSatin Silver and Mineral Grey
From*JB Hi-Fi, Telstra, Optus, Officeworks, Woolworths, Big W
Warranty12-months ACL
Country of Manufacture:China
CompanyOwned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker, and it purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
MoreOther CyberShack Motorola news and reviews

* Grey market – no Australian warranty

We strongly advise you to buy a genuine model with Australian firmware. It is easy to identify the Australian version – under Settings, About Phone, and Regulatory Labels, there is an Australian RCM C-tick mark. There is also an RCM C-Tick on the box.

Do not buy models PAUU0015IN / PAUU0016IN.

Deep-Dive review format

It is now in two parts – a summary and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec, including over 70 tests to back up the findings. It also helps us compare different phones and features.

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed.

You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First Impression – Pass

Yes, folks, it is another well-made glass slab, plastic back and frame, and it is all you need. The fingerprint sensor is on the power button, and the three-sensor camera is on the rear. All the buttons are on the right side at the ideal height for one-handed use.

It is a mid-sized 6.5” phone at 161.83 x 73.84 x 8.49 mm x 184g.

Screen – 6.5″ is just about right – Pass

It is a relatively bright and colourful 1080p FHD+ with a choice of Auto/60/90Hz. On auto, it swaps between 60 and 90Hz, and the latter takes about a 10% toll on battery life. Leave it on 60Hz.

It is daylight readable (just – in the shade), but you cannot expect more at this price.

Screen orientation is an issue. The combo Accelerometer and Gyroscope are very sensitive, and the slightest movement sends it to landscape. I had to turn autorotation off.

Summary: Good IPS screen for the price

Processor – Pass but throttles

It is fit for purpose, but not for games as it throttles badly under load. This will not worry Joe and Jane Average, but gamers and power users beware.

We love that it still has dedicated microSD storage expansion to 1TB and that you can mount an external portable SSD via OTG, although USB 2.0 means about 30MBps data transfer rates.

Comms – it is all there – Pass+

Wi-Fi 5 AC is all you can expect, and it connects at 433Mbps. The antenna strength is quite good, out to 10m on the 5Ghz band.

BT 5.2 has Qualcomm standard codecs – SBC, AAC, aptX (most versions) and LDAC.

The dual GPS is welcome, but it easily loses satellites on cloudy days (and we are in the middle of a 100-year rain bomb). NFC supports Google Pay.

Phone – dual sim, dual ringtone, and solid signal strength

It is a dual SIM with a dedicated MicroSD. Only one can be active at a time. It has two ringtones that are excellent for home and business users.

All you need to know is that it supports all Australian 4G/LTE bands. It is a great city, suburbs, and limited regional areas with decent coverage.

Battery – 5000mAh for two days of use – Exceed

The battery is 5000mAh and comes with a 33W fast charger that fills it in 1 hour and 16 minutes. Thank you, Motorola.

  • PC Mark 3.0 battery test is one of the more accurate tests for heavy use and gave 21 hours and 41 minutes – terrific.
  • Accubattery was a little more conservative at 15 hours and 39 minutes.
  • GFX Benchmark Manhattan stresses the device a little more and gave 10.59 hours
  • GFX Benchmark T-Rex is a good 1080p video benchmark, giving 5.73 hours.
  • Our video loop on-device storage, 50% screen and aeroplane mode was 17 hours and 20 minutes.
  • 100% drain screen-on was 5 hours and 25 minutes.

It has excellent 2-day battery life and fast charge.

Sound – Stereo but more for clear voice – Pass(able)

It has an Analytical: (bass/mid recessed; treble boosted) – crisp but not pleasant for most music. It will decode Dolby Atmos and downmix it to the earpiece and down-firing bottom speaker.

The soundstage is limited to the phone width, which, as is usual for earpiece/speaker, has a definite bottom bias. The maximum volume is 80dB. Hands-free is adequate, but the sound is a little tinny.

Motorola g32 4G

Build – solid – Pass

It is well-made and should withstand the knocks, especially with a clear bumper cover. However, IP52 is a joke – ‘Vertically dripping water shall have no harmful effect when the enclosure tilts at an angle of 15° from its normal position.’ Still, it should withstand light rain.

There is no disclosed screen protection.

Android 12– you will get 13 – Pass+

It ships with Android 12 and Motorola’s overlay My UX. You can reasonably expect Android 13 soon and two years of updates.

Android is almost pure, and the MY UX adds things like a camera app and Moto gestures.

Motorola g32 4G camera – Pass

Motorola g32 4G

Let’s face it – it is an entry-level Samsung SK5JN1, 50MP with tiny .64um pixels binned to 12.5MP and 1.28um. Add to that the Qualcomm SD480+ has entry-level AI image processing, which is adequate.

It has an Ultra-wide 8MP Samsung SK53H7 sensor that takes decent shots and a 2MP macro sensor.

The result is generally good photos in Day or office light. It struggles with low light introducing a lot of noise, but you will not see that on a 4×6″ print.

  • 1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are good reasonable dynamic range. Lack of details in the background/ shadows/ and highlights.
  • 2X Day Primary sensor – colours are good. The background is getting noisy.
  • 8X Day: Primary sensor: Forget it
  • Ultra-wide: S8MP sensor: Good colour and details/ although you can tell it is a different sensor to the primary.
  • Macro: The 2MP sensor takes reasonable macro shots, but as usual, 4cm focus is critical
  • Indoor office light: Colours are excellent, and the dog’s face/ears are deep black.
  • Bokeh Depth: The depth calculations are wrong, resulting in the wrong focus.
  • Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) has too much noise, and the monitor screen is blown out. Not recommended.
  • Night mode brings up the detail and removes a lot of noise, but it is not a good shot.
  • Selfie: The 16MP selfie has natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image. Best in a day and office light
  • Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps for adequate video.
Moto g32
1X – decent colours but lacking in fine detail and HDR in shadows
Moto g32
Ultra-wide lens – different colours to the primary lens but otherwise what you expect
Motorola g32
2X and its a good shot, but the background forest is starting to show noise
Mototola g32
8X – don’t go there
Macro 2MP sensor – its critical to get a 4cm focal distance, and we could not get a clear shot
Macro – too soft
Office LIght – decent colours and blacks
Bokeh – The depth sensor has decided that the toaster is to be in focus, not the dog. It is a case of AI losing the plot.
Moto g32
<40 lumens, and the shot is noisy and blown out.
Motorola g32
Night mode brings a little detail back, but this is not a good low-light camera

CyberShack’s view – the Motorola g32 4G is everything you need

At $299, it gives Joe and Jane Average everything they need. It is a safe buy and yet another reason Motorola is shooting up the charts.

Let’s look at the 4G competition.

The OPPO A76 is very similar – the same processor, RAM/ROM, battery/charger and similar size. It has a 60/90Hz 720p screen, better sound, better warranty, no throttling, and not as good a camera.

The Motorola g32 4G is the $299 class leader. Its weakness is the camera; you would need to spend more to get a better camera.

Motorola g32 4G, Motorolag32 4G, Motorola g32 4G

Motorola g32 4G tests and detailed specs

BrandMotorola
ModelMoto g32 4G
Model NumberXT2253-3
Price Base4/128
   Price base$299
Warranty months12-months ACL
TierUpper entry-level
WebsiteProduct page
FromMotorola online/ JB Hi-Fi/ Big W/ Good Guys/ Catch
Country of OriginChina
CompanyOwned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville/ North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand/ and it has grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
Test date1-8 September 2022
Ambient temp10-20°
ReleaseJul-22

Screen

Size6.5″
TypeIPS LCD
Flat/ Curve/ 2D/ 3DFlat
Resolution2400 x 1080
PPI405
Ratio20-9
Screen to Body %89.7
Colours bits8-bit 16.7m colours
Refresh Hz/ adaptiveAuto/60/90Hz
Response 120HzN/A
Nits typical/ test450 (398)
Nits max/ test600 (500)
Contrast1500:1 (1360:1)
sRGBNatural 90%
DCI-P3Vivid around 50% of the 16.7m gamut
Rec.2020 or otherNo
Delta E (<4 is excellent)4.5
HDR LevelNo
SDR UpscaleNo
Bluelight controlYes
PWM if knownNo
Daylight readableDifficult, even on maximum brightness
Always on DisplayNo
Edge displayNo
AccessibilityUsual Android features
DRML1 for HD SDR playback
Gaming40fps at best
Screen protectionUnknown – Motorola usually use PandaGlass (similar to GG3)
CommentBest on Natural setting – closer to real colours. Overall a fit-for-purpose screen that is better than expected for this price.

Processor (Soc)

Brand/ ModelQualcomm SD680
nm6
Cores4×2.4GHz + 4×1.9GHz
ModemX11 LTE
AI TOPSEstimate 7-10
Geekbench 5 Single-core (power/battery)365
Geekbench 5 multi-core (power/battery)1601
LikeSingle-core between SD660 and SD845 and multi-core like SD732G
GPUAdreno 610
GPU Test
Open CL440
LikeLow result
Vulcan584
RAM/ type4GB LPDDR4X
Storage/ free/ type128GB (97GB free) UFS 2.1
micro-SDUp to 1TB (dedicated slot)
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps706
CPDT internal seq. write MBps441
CPDT microSD read/ write MBps86/29 and mountable as storage
CPDT external (mountable?) MBps30/15 OTG Only
CommentAll are fit for purpose and price
Throttle test
Max GIPS (power/battery)176,174
Average GIPS145,167
Minimum GIPS124,378
% Throttle27%
CPU Temp78°
CommentWhile throttling is a concern, it only affects power users and gamers. We repeated the tests three times, and all were between 75-78%.

Comms

Wi-Fi Type/ modelWi-Fi 5 AC WCN3990 2×2 MU-MIMO
Test 2m -dBm/ Mbps-18/433
Test 5m-42/433
Test 10m-58/202
BT Type5.2
GPS single/ dualDual but tends to lose satellites on cloudy days. Accuracy <10m.
USB typeUSB-C 2.0 480Mbps
ALT DP/ DeX/ Ready ForNo
NFCYes
Ultra-wide-bandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive
   GyroYes
   e-CompassYes
   Barometer
   Gravity
   Pedometer
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensor
   ProximityYes
   OtherSAR sensor
CommentSpeeds as expected with Wi-Fi 5 AC and quite strong to 10m

LTE and 5G

SIMDual sim and dedicated microSD
ActiveOnly one active at a time
Ring tone single/ dualDual – excellent for travellers
VoLTECarrier dependent
Wi-Fi callingCarrier dependent
4G Bands1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28 38, 40, 41
CommentAll Australian 4G bands
Test Boost Mobile/ Telstra
   UL/ DL/ ms25.2/20/32 – average
   Tower 1 -dBm/ fW or pW-84/2-4pW
   Tower 2-87/1-2pW
   Tower 3-99/100fW (verging on unusable)
   Tower 4-119/unusable
CommentReception is as expected for a Qualcomm SoC. Suitable for city, suburbs, and regional use where there is good coverage

Battery

mAh5000
Charger/ type/ supplied33W 5V/3A/15W/ 9V/3A/27W/ 11V/3A33W/ 12V/2.5A/30W
Supplied USB-A to USB-C cable supports 3W.
 PD/ QC levelPD capable – Overcharge protection may influence results
Qi/ wattageNo
Reverse Qi or cableNo
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)
   Charge % 30mins25%
   Charge 0-100%1 hour and 16 minutes (excellent)
   Charge Qi/ WN/A
   Charge 5V/ 2A3 hours 25 minutes
   Video loop 50%/ aeroplane17 hours 20 minutes
   PC Mark 3 battery21 hours 41 minutes
Accubattery 15 hours 39 minutes
   GFX Bench Manhattan battery635.1 minutes (10.59 hours) 825.8 frames
   GFX Bench T-Rex343.7 minutes (5.73 hours) 1632 frames
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on5 hours 25 minutes
   Watt full load1150-1250mA
   Watt idle Screen on250-350mA
   Estimate loss at max refresh10%
   Estimate typical useGiven that screen on time is over 5 hours and both Accubattery and PC Mark are over 15 hours, this is a two-day phone.
CommentThanks, Motorola, for putting a 33W charger inbox.

Sound

SpeakersEarpiece and stereo down-fixing speaker
TuningNo
AMPQualcomm Aqusitic sound
Dolby Atmos decodeOnly for headphones – it makes no difference to the speaker
Hi-ResNo
3.5mmYes
BT CodecsSBC/ AAC/ LDAC and aptX/ HD/ TWS/ Adaptive
MultipointYes
Dolby Atmos (DA)Only for headphones – it makes no difference to the speaker
EQNot for speaker – choice of smart/ music or movie for headphones.
MicsDual with noise cancelling
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max80
   Media (music)72
   Ring80
   Alarm80
   Notifications72
   Earpiece55
   Hands-freeWhile it has dual mics and some noise-cancelling, the volume is just adequate.
   BT headphonesGood volume and channel separation
Sound quality
Deep Bass 20-40HzNil
Middle Bass 40-100HzNil
High Bass 100-200HzSlow build to 200Hz
Low Mid 200-400HzStill building
Mid 4000-1000HzStill building
High-Mid 1-2kHzStill building to 2kHz
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlat to 6kHz
Mid Treble 4-6kHzDrop and flatten
High Treble 6-10kHzFlat
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzdeclining to 12kHz the off the cliff
Sound Signature typeAnalytical: (bass/mid recessed; treble boosted) – crisp but not pleasant for most music
   SoundstageAs wide as the phone
CommentAt the price/ this is all you can expect. The speaker is purely for clear voice, and music is unpleasant. Use earphones where DA adds more effect.

Build

Size (H X W x D)161.78 x 73.84 x 8.49mm
Weight grams184g
Front glassGlass – not specified
Rear materialPlastic
FramePlastic
IP ratingWater repellent IP52
ColoursSatin Silver
Mineral Grey
Pen/ Stylus supportNo
In the box
   Charger33W
   USB cableUSN-A to USB-C 3W cable
   BudsY
   Bumper coverYes
CommentNice of Moto to have a 33W charger inbox

OS

Android12
Security patch date1-Jun-22
UIPersonalise: Styles, Wallpapers
Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display
Gestures: Power Touch, Quick Capture, Fast torch, Three-finger screenshot, Flip for DND, Pick up to silence, Lift to unlock, Swipe to split
Play: Media controls, Gametime
OS upgrade policyShould get Android 13
Security patch policyTwo years of security patches
BloatwareFacebook (uninstallable)
CommentThere is a lot of added functionality in MY UX, which leaves the underlying Android alone.
Security
Fingerprint sensor location/ typeFingerprint sensor
Face IDYes/ 2D not tested

Motorola g32 4G rear Camera

Rear PrimaryWide
  MP50MP bins to 12.5
   SensorSamsung S5KJN1
   FocusPDAF
   f-stop1.8
   um.64 bins to 1.28
  FOV° (stated/ actual)(63)
   StabilisationEIS only
   Zoom8X digital
Rear 2Ultra-wide
   MP8
   SensorSamsung SK54H7
   FocusContrast Autofocus
   f-stop2.2
   um1.12
  FOV (stated/ actual)118
   Stabilisationno
   ZoomNo
Rear 3Macro
   MP2
   SensorGalaxy Core GC02M1
   FocusFixed 4cm
   f-stop2.4
   um1.75
  FOV (stated/ actual)88.8
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo
Special
   Video max1080p@30fps
   FlashLED
   Auto-HDRPrimary lens/ sensor only
Burst Shot/ Auto Smile Capture/ AR stickers (via furture Playstore update)/ Spot Color/ Smart Composition/ Shot OptimizatioN/Active Photo/ Dual Capture/ Live Filter/ Portrait Mode/ Panorama/ HDR/ Night Vision/ Pro Mode/ 50MP High Reslution Mode/ Super Resolution
   QR code readerVia Google Les
   Night modeAI

Motorola g32 4G front camera

FrontSelfie
  MP16MP
   SensorHynix HI1634
   FocusFixed
   f-stop2.4
   um1
  FOV (stated/ actual)70.7/83.1
   StabilisationNo
   FlashScreen fill
   Zoom8X digital
   Video max1080p@30
    FeaturesBurst Shot/ Gesture Capture/ Auto Smile Capture/ Group Selfie/ Selfie Animation/ Spot Colour/ Shot Optimisation/Active Photo/ Dual Capture/ Live Filter/ Face Beauty/ Portrait Mode Beauty/ HDR/ Auto Night Vision
Comment1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are good reasonable dynamic range. Lack of details in the background/ shadows/ and highlights.
2X Day Primary sensor – colours are good. The background is getting noisy.
8X Day: Primary sensor: Forget it
Ultra-wide: S8MP sensor: Good colour and details/ although you can tell it is a different sensor to the primary.
Macro: The 2MP sensor takes reasonable macro shots, but as usual, 4cm focus is critical
Indoor office light: Colours are excellent, and the dog’s face/ears are deep black.
Bokeh Depth: The depth calculations are wrong, resulting in the wrong focus.
Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) has too much noise, and the monitor screen is blown out. Not recommended.
Night mode brings up the detail and removes a lot of noise, but it is not a good shot.
Selfie: The 16MP selfie has natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image. Best in a day and office light
Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps for adequate video.

Ratings

Features9
It is a 4G phone at a lower price.
Value9
There is a lot of competition at this price
Performance8
Throttling is an issue for power users, but overall it performs well enough.
Ease of Use9
My UX adds some value to stock Andriod
Design9
All plastic is fine
Rating out of 108.80
Final commentA $299 4G phone that does not sacrifice features for the price.
