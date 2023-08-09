OPPO Reno 10 5G – right for the times (smartphone review)
The OPPO Reno 10 5G is a smartphone for tough times. It takes some of the best OPPO technologies from its Find series and brings them in at an affordable and value-packed $749.
It is the successor to the OPPO Reno 8 5G that launched at $999 and is on runout at $699.
We spoke to OPPO’s Michael Tran about this device.
We are the #2 Android smartphone brand in Australia, ahead of Nokia and Google by a large margin. But we also know that times are tough, and value is even more important now. People want a smartphone with all the features that lasts but can’t afford $1,000 or more to get it”.
Q: OPPO has three Reno 10 models – the OPPO Reno 10 5G (this review), Reno 10 Pro and Reno 10 Pro+. Why only this model for Australia?
A: In better economic times, we would have sold the 10 Pro+ with everything. But it is close in specs to the current Find X5 and X5 Pro. We opted for the OPPO Reno 10 5G as it has a dual hybrid/micro-SD capability, 67W PD3/SuperVOOC charging (included inbox) and that fantastic 6.7” 10-bit/1.07 billion colour, 120Hz AMOLED screen.
Q: You mentioned the Find. Will you be bringing the new Find X6/Pro to Australia?
A: It is initially for the Chinese market only, and we realise that Find lovers will be disappointed. There is much cost in getting phones certified for use in Australia. We know that the premium segment has suffered the most significant demand drop. The OPPO Reno 10 5G, for now anyway, is a flagship-class in sheep’s clothing. And the Find X5 Lite, X5 and Pro X5 are on runout at JB for $599/799/899, respectively – these are bargains.
Is it a flagship class? Let’s find out.
Australian Review – OPPO Reno 10 5G
|Website
|Product page
|Price
|$749
|Colours
|Silvery Grey and Ice Blue
|From*
|OPPO Online, JB Hi-Fi and Officeworks
|Warranty
|2-years ACL
|Made in
|China
|Company
|OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service.
|More
|CyberShack OPPO news and reviews
We use Fail (below expectations), Passable (meets low expectations), Pass (meets expectations), Pass+ (near Exceed but not class-leading) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. You can click on most images for an enlargement.
Entry-level phones should at least score a pass mark against each category.
* Grey market – no Australian warranty, and 5G won’t work
We strongly advise you to buy a genuine model with Australian firmware. It is easy to identify the Australian version – under Settings>About Device>Regulatory, there is an Australian RNZ C-tick mark. There is also an RNZ C-Tick on the box. They use unique Australian 5G sub-6Ghz and 5G low-band frequencies, requiring local activation first. Read Don’t buy a grey market phone (guide)
First Impression – huge camera housing – Pass+
The huge pill-shaped camera housing stands out and up (use a bumper case, or it will wobble on the desk. It contains three sensors and a flash. While the 10 Pro+ has a 64MP 3X Optical OIS periscope telephoto – this settles for a very good 32MP, Telephoto with 2X/20X Optical/Space zoom.
The front AMOLED panel is gorgeous, bright, and colourful, with slightly curved edges. It is protected by the new AGC Dragontail Star-2 float glass, which has similar characteristics to the Gorilla Glass Victus. The chrome finish frame has soft curves and conceals the antenna strips. The rear is OPPO’s characteristic iridescent glow PMMA (Acrylic glass). It looks superb and elegant in Ice Blue.
Its most important feature is the dual hybrid sim/micro-SD allowing mountable expansion. It is perfect for storing photos, videos, and music.
Interestingly it has an IR Blaster on the top with an App that allows you to control almost anything.
Screen: 6.7” 2412 x 1080, 394ppi, 120Hz, 3D AMOLED – Exceed
OPPO is known for good screens, and this 20:9 is no exception. It supports auto adaptive stepping 60/90/120Hz, or you can select 60 or 120Hz. Add 500/800/950nits (typical/peak/HDR10+) and 100%+ sRGB/DCI-P3 colour gamut, and you have a winner.
OPPO includes a 10-bit/1.07 billion colour screen at this price when Samsung doggedly sticks to 8-bit/16.7 million colours. The colour, brightness and contrast difference is like chalk and cheese (in OPPO’s favour). You will notice this most if you watch HDR movies and in the colour accuracy of photo previews. Read 8-bit versus 10-bit screen colours. What is the big deal?
Processor – MediaTek Dimensity 7050 – Pass
One way OPPO can reduce costs is by using the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 System on a Chip (SoC). Dimensity chips that offer decent performance ( similar to a Qualcomm SD888) and better battery life.
It is a good mid-range chip with enough power to perform phone tasks. The game’s performance is average. You can read its benchmarks here.
OPPO has developed a Dynamic Computing Engine (DCE) that better balances computing power and battery life and manages multiple background apps. It is most evident in the battery tests.
It has 8GB RAM – another interesting feature is its RAM expansion. You can borrow up to an extra 16GB of virtual ram from the slower SSD – a perfect companion to the DCE.
The 256GB UFS 2.1 SSD (210GB free) can also be expanded via a micro-SD (up to 1TB) – great for storing photos, videos, and audio. The USB-C 2.0 port supports external SSD in On-the-Go mode for backup.
Throttle – None – Exceed
It had 0% throttle in a 15-minute test. Superb thermal management as MediaTek chips usually run hotter than Qualcomm.
Comms – Pass+
- Wi-Fi 6 AX supports a maximum of 1201Mbps full duplex, and this has excellent signal strength out to 10 metres. It supports Wi-Fi Chromecast.
- Bluetooth is the latest 5.3 supporting SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, and LHDC Codecs and multi-point and fast pair.
- GPS is dual-band with a perfect < 1-metre accuracy for fast in-car navigation and route recalculation.
- NFC is there for Google Wallet payments.
OPPO has a nearly full suite of sensors. It also includes a pedometer for step recording that is not usually found in other bands.
We have mentioned the IR Blaster.
4/5G – City and suburb phone – Pass
MediaTek modems get a solid signal for the closest tower – in this case, up to 10 picowatts. But they don’t find other towers as Qualcomm modems do. It is a great phone for cities, suburbs, or anywhere with good tower coverage. It supports all Australian and most overseas 4/5G bands.
It has a dual SIM or hybrid with micro-SD. Although both sims are active, it only has one ringtone.
Battery – Exceed
First, OPPO has started to use safer Lithium Poly (Li-Poly) batteries instead of Li-Ion, which can pose a fire risk, especially with fast charging. We are not scaremongering but read Large-capacity Lithium-ion batteries will end in death.
In premium OPPO models (including this), it uses a custom-designed chip, Smart Battery Health Algorithm and Battery Healing technology called Battery Health Engine to extend the recharge cycle life to over 1600 and still hold 80% of the charge. This is in comparison to most Lithium-Ion batteries at 300-500 cycles. Apart from a longer battery life (well over four years), OPPO smartphones with this technology will retain better trade-in value.
Read – How to extend your smartphone battery life (guide)
Tests: OPPO 5000mAH Li-Po and 67W fast charger
- Full charge: 48 minutes
- Video Loop 1080p, 50% brightness/sound/aeroplane mode: 23 hours and 38 minutes – almost a record
- PC Mark 3 Battery Modern Office loads: 21 hours and 21 minutes
- Accubattery (theoretical use): 17 hours and 49 minutes
- GFX Bench Manhattan (browser gaming): 10.91 hours
- GFX Bench T-Rex (heavier gaming): 7.34 hours
- Drain 100% load screen on: 5 hours confirmed by Accubattery
- Full Load: 1500-1700mA
- Idle: 200-250mA
Typical users will get two days between charges, and even heavier users will get over a day. At 48 minutes for a recharge, who cares?
Sound – Stereo – Pass
It has an earpiece and bottom-firing speaker – a typical stereo phone setup. The OPPO Reno 10 5G uses the MediaTek SoC amplifier that can produce a maximum of 80dB (loud enough). It has a Real Original Sound by Dirac, which includes EQ settings for smart, movies, games, and music. This works for speakers and headphones, although it impacts the latter most.
It has no low/mid-bass, a little high bass and relatively flat to 7kHz. The sound signature is Bright Vocal (bass recessed, mid/treble boosted) – for vocal tracks and string instruments, but it can make them harsh. The EQ can recess the treble for a better clear voice.
The sound stage is as wide as the phone in landscape, and there is decent left/right separation. The two speakers are reasonably well-matched. Handsfree is good with decent noise-cancelling mics and volume.
Interestingly it has two features for headphones that most other brands do not have.
First is the FSA4480 USB Type-C port, which passes through analogue audio, sideband, and microphone signals. This means you can plug cabled USB-C headphones in – no DAC needed.
Second is OPPO, including Qualcomm aptX and aptX HD in the codecs. This gives you higher-quality sound than SBC and AAC. See Bluetooth sound codecs – what you need to know as the game changes.
Build – Exceed
OPPO has always had a class-leading build standard, and its resultant reliability is about 99% in an industry that thinks anything over 90% is good. Add a two-year warranty and excellent local after-sales support; you can see why it scores so highly in customer satisfaction ratings.
It is beautifully built, with Dragontail Star-2 front glass, an iridescent and tough PMMA back, and only lacks a formal IP rating. While that is important, I can live without it – I have never toilet-dunked my phone.
Android 13 and up to 15 – Pass
OPPOs Reno policy is now 2+2+3 – two years warranty, two OS upgrades and three years of security patches. Its Find X policy is 2+4+5, and that is class-leading. Still, for a $749 phone, the Reno policy is fine.
ColorOS 13 is a valuable light overlay on Android 13 – it papers over the pure Android cracks.
It has all the Google Apps and OPPO substitutes (as OPPO cannot use Google Apps or services in China). OPPO has also drastically reduced bloatware, removing pre-installed Facebook, TikTok, etc.
Missing
Compared to a premium level, Find X5/X5 Pro – not much. It is missing:
- MariSilicon photo processor and Hasselblad collaboration
- Shorter 2+2+3 warranty/OS upgrades/security patches (2+4+5)
- UFS 2.2 instead of faster UFS 3.1
- USB-C 3.2 5Gbps port (it has a USB-C 2.0 480Mbps port)
- Qi charging and dual battery
A better heading would be what tech has come down from the Find X5:
- the FSA4480 USB Type-C port – no cable DAC needed.
- Battery Health Engine – 1600+ charge cycles
- Dynamic Computing engine for more efficient use of the processor and battery
- OPPO build heritage and support systems.
OPPO Reno 10 5G Camera – Pass+
The 64MP primary sensor is an Omnivision OV64B. It is not quite as good as a Samsung or Sony sensor. It bins to 16MP, 1.4um, and OPPO’s camera prowess and OIS make for an excellent point-and-shoot image. It is used in several Xiaomi, Poco, Realme, Motorola Edge 30 Neo, OPPO Reno 6/7/8/9(China versions), Vivo T1 and many more.
The 8MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide has one purpose – to take a 112° FOV shot. It does that well, although it is nothing special.
The 32MP Telephoto 2X/20X optical/digital zoom using a Sony IMX709 sensor is interesting – f/2.0 and 0.8 μm pixel pitch stacked back-illuminated CIS with RGBW (red, blue, green, white) pixel technology for better low light (captures more light and less noise) photographs. It also has PDAF and a closed-loop focus motor for fast focus. But there is more.
It supports DOL-HDR, increasing the dynamic range to shoot well-exposed images and detailed low-light videos. The sensor captures multiple long-exposure and short-exposure frames simultaneously and fuses them into a single image. OPPO marries this with its Portrait Expert Engine tuned to your cultural preferences across five optimisation processes, covering faces, skin, and backgrounds.
The front camera is a 32MP Sony IMX615 bins to 8MP and 1.6um. It has 1080p@30fps HDR video with gyro EIS stabilisation.
Camera comments
- 1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are accurate/ natural and have good dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.
- 2X Day: Telephoto – perfect shot as per 1X using 2X optical zoom.
- 5X Day: Telephoto hybrid optical/digital zoom – terrific detail and the barest hint of background noise.
- 10X Day Telephoto: digital zoom – good details in the foreground, but the background shows softness and some noise.
- 20X Day: Primary sensor: don’t go there.
- Ultra-wide: Good dynamic range but a colour difference to the primary sensor
- Macro: Good shots off the 32MP sensor
- Indoor office light: Perfect/ crisp details/ bright shot and accurate colours
- Bokeh Depth: The subject is colour accurate and bright, and the background is suitably blurred.
- Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) takes great shots with good colour but blows out the details on the white screen.
- Night mode improves the detail and saturates the colour without adding much noise.
- Selfie: The 32/8MP selfie has natural skin tones, details, and a range of filters to enhance any image.
- Video (we are not video experts):
- Rear: 4K@30fps, but there is no OIS
- Rear: 1080p@60 EIS only
- Rear: 1080p@30 with EIS and OIS.
- Video (we are not video experts):
Overall camera comments
At $749, it has one of the most versatile smartphone point-and-shoot cameras. Exposure, dynamic range, colour, autofocus, and textures are all above par for this phone level. Subjectively rated against the OPPO Finds X5, it is about 80% as good.
CyberShack’s view – OPPO Reno 10 5G is right for tough economic times
Champagne tastes on a lemonade budget. This gives you most of the best OPPO has to offer at a $749 price that is hard to beat.
Only when you do a deep-dive review do you begin to appreciate why OPPO is the #2 Android supplier in Australia. The OPPO tech for battery, camera, and processor is quite special. To see that in this phone – more so.
Would I buy it? Yes – it is the class-leading phone in this price bracket.
Competition (price in brackets is discount or runout)
The real competition is from the runout OPPO Find X5 at $799 OPPO Find X5 – the more affordable flagship sibling and the Find X5 Pro at $899 (OPPO Find X5 Pro – a superb Android flagship with insanely fast charge).
- Samsung 2022 Galaxy S21 FE, Fan Edition 128GB $$949 ($799).
- Nokia 2023 X21 128GB $799 (review coming, but it is not in the OPPO Reno 10 5G class).
- Google 2021 Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro revisited 128GB, $799.
- Google 2022 Pixel 7a 2023 – faster, smarter, better camera 128GB, $749.
- Samsung 2022 Galaxy A54 5G – mid-range, full-featured smartphone 128GB, $699 (not quite in OPPO Reno 10 5G class).
- OPPO 2022 Reno8 5G – middle child excels at everything, 256GB predecessor, $699.
- Motorola 2023 Edge 40 2023 – Edge benefits at a lower cost, 256GB, $699.
While all these are good phones, none has the complete package that the OPPO Reno 10 5G offers in this price bracket.
Rating 87/100
- Features: 90 – mainly because of OPPO’s new tech bought down from the Find X5
- Value: 90 – it is class-leading in features and value
- Performance: 80 – Not a flagship processor (but not expected at this price), 8/256GB is great, with no throttling and solid consumer performance.
- Ease of Use: 90 – its 2+2+3 warranty/OS/security is quite good, although Motorola is slightly better.
- Design: 85 – I like the curved lines and screen. Ice Blue is an attractive phone.
Final Comment
When reviewing the Reno 8 5G (predecessor), I wrote, ‘It is the Toyota Camry mid-range model – the one everyone buys—excellent battery, camera, power, and screen for a great price.
CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.7 (E&OE)
OPPO Reno 10 5G
|Brand
|OPPO
|Model
|OPPO Reno 10 5G
|Model Number
|CPH2531
|Price Base
|8/256
|Price base
|749
|Price 2
|Price 3
|Price 4
|Warranty months
|24-months ALC
|Tier
|Lower Premium
|Website
|Product Page
|From
|JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks and OPPO online
|Country of Origin
|China
|Company
|OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service.
|Test date
|1-7/8/23
|Ambient temp
|10-20°
|Release
|45108
|Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)
|The genuine Australian model has an RNZ C-Tick on the box label
Screen
|Size
|6.7″
|Type
|3D AMOLED
|Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D
|Slightly curved edges
|Resolution
|2412 x 1080
|PPI
|394
|Ratio
|20:9
|Screen to Body %
|94%
|Colours bits
|10-bit/1.07 billion colours
|Refresh Hz, adaptive
|Stepped adaptive 60/90/120Hz or 60 or 120Hz
|Response 120Hz
|240Hz touch sample
|Nits typical, test
|500 (test 502)
|Nits max, test
|800 max (Test 810)
950 HDR Photos and HDR10+ video (not tested)
|Contrast
|Infinite – OLED
|sRGB
|Gentle 100%
|DCI-P3
|Vivid 100% of 1.07 billion colours
|Rec.2020 or other
|N/A
|Delta E (<4 is excellent)
|<2
|HDR Level
|HDR10+/HLG and downmixed to the panel’s capability. It looks great with HDR10.
|SDR Upscale
|Yes – Video Colour Boost brings some HDR to SDR content.
|Blue Light Control
|Yes
|PWM if known
|250Hz
|Daylight readable
|Yes – excellent
|Always on Display
|Yes, and adaptive sleep
|Edge display
|Yes
|Accessibility
|Usual Android features
|DRM
|L1 FHD HDR Amazon Prime content. Netflix is still SDR.
|Gaming
|It should be excellent with a 120Hz screen and a decent SoC with minimal throttling.
|Screen protection
|AGC DT-Star2 (Dragontrail Star2 – Similar Mohs hardness 6 to Gorilla Glass Victus)
|Comment
|Video Colour Boost enhances video content. Adaptive Sleep uses the Selfie camera to see if you are looking at the screen.
Excellent, bright, colour-accurate screen.
Processor
|Brand, Model
MediaTek Dimensity 7050
|nm
|6
|Cores
|2 x 2.6GHz & 6 x 2.0GHz
|Modem
|MediaTek
|AI TOPS
|Estimate 15 Tops
|Geekbench 6 Single-core
|956
|Geekbench 6 multi-core
|2412
|Like
|Single core is like SD865+, but multi-core is up there with the SD888.
|GPU
|Arm Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU Test
|Open CL
|2374
|Like
|Qualcomm Adreno 540
|Vulcan
|2385
|RAM, type
|8GB LPDDR4 expandable to 16GB with virtual ram expansion (uses SSD)
|Storage, free, type
|256GB UFS 2.2 (210GB Free)
|micro-SD
|Yes
|CPDT internal seq. Read MBps
|596
|CPDT internal seq. write MBps
|477
|CPDT microSD read, write MBps
|79/34 mountable
|CPDT external (mountable?) MBps
|36/34 OTG
|Comment
|OPPO uses this SoC in Realme 11 series, IQOO Z8x and Vivo Y74T.
It has developed a Dynamic Computing Engine to improve fluency and stability for a smooth-running phone even after 48 months of use (background App management).
|Throttle test
|Max GIPS
|230248
|Average GIPS
|199183
|Minimum GIPS
|181703
|% Throttle
|Nil
|CPU Temp
|50°
|Comment
|Excellent thermal management. It is about 10% slower than the Reno 8 5G 2022.
Comms
|Wi-Fi Type, model
|Wi-Fi 6 AX (maximum 1200Mbps full duplex)
|Test 2m -dBm, Mbps
|-24/1201
|Test 5m
|-35/1201
|Test 10m
|-46/1201*(15m -61/720)
|BT Type
|5.3 BLE
|GPS single, dual
|Dual
|USB type
|USB-C 2.0 480MBps
|ALT DP, DeX, Ready For
|Wi-Fi casting and Chromecast
|NFC
|Yes
|Ultra-wideband
|No
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
|Yes – combo
|Gyro
|Yes – combo
|e-Compass
|Yes
|Barometer
|Gravity
|Yes
|Pedometer
|Yes
|Ambient light
|Yes
|Hall sensor
|Proximity
|Yes
|Other
|IR blaster
|Comment
|Wi-Fi 6 AX is strong and keeps the signal well to 15M. IR Blaster supports many set-top-boxes, TVs, streaming devices, AC, fans, and more.
LTE and 5G
|SIM
|Dual sim or hybrid with micro-SD
|Active
|Only one active at a time
|Ring tone single, dual
|Single
|VoLTE
|Carrier dependent
|Wi-Fi calling
|Carrier dependent
|4G Bands
|1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28A/28B/38/39/40/41/66
|Comment
|All Australian 4G bands
|5G sub-6Ghz
|n1/3/5/7/8/20/28A/28B/66/38/40/41/77/78
|Comment
|All Australian sub-6Ghz and low-bands
|mmWave
|N/ A
|Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
|UL, DL, ms
|80/21/24ms – excellent
|Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW
|-87 to -92 2 to 10pW – excellent
|Tower 2
|No
|Tower 3
|No
|Tower 4
|No
|Comment
|This is strictly a city and suburbs phone and reflects the lower cost of MediaTek SoC and antenna design.
Battery
|mAh
|5000mAh single battery – LiPo
Battery capacity retention rate of more than 80% after 1,600 cycles which is approximately equivalent to 4 years of use at a full charge cycle per day.
|Charger, type, supplied
|67W single channel charge
5V/2A/10W or 5-11V/6.1A/67W max
|PD, QC level
|PD3 9V/2A/18W
|Qi, wattage
|No
|Reverse Qi or cable
|Cable reverse to 5W
|Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)
|Adaptive stepping
|Charge % 30mins
|51%
|Charge 0-100%
|48 minutes (tends to charge at 9V/2A/18W)
| Charge Qi, W
Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge
|N/A
|Charge 5V, 2A
|4-5 hours
|Video loop 50%, aeroplane
|23 hours 38 minutes
|PC Mark 3 battery
|21 hours and 21 minutes
Accubattery 17 hours 49 minutes
|GFX Bench Manhattan battery
|654.3 minutes (10.91 hours) 2346 frames
|GFX Bench T-Rex
|440.3 minutes (7.34 hours) 3230 frames
|Drain 100-0% full load screen on
|5 hours (confirmed by Accubattery)
|mA full load
|1700-1800mA
|mA Watt idle Screen on
|200-250mA
|Estimate loss at max refresh
|20%
|Estimate typical use
|Very similar life to the Reno8. Full load is about 5 hours, but you will easily get up to two days of typical use. With 48-minute recharge – who cares?
|Comment
|OPPO Battery Engine ensures that it still holds 80% battery capacity after 1600 charges (if you fully discharge and charge every day for 4.38 years). Using LiPo increases safety.
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo (earpiece and bottom-firing speaker
|Tuning
|No
|AMP
|MediaTek
|Dolby Atmos decode
|No
|Hi-Res
|No
|3.5mm
|No, but it has an FSA4480 USB Type-C port to pass an analogue audio, sideband and microphone signal via USB-C 2.0. No DAC is required.
|BT Codecs
|SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, LHDC
|Multipoint
|Should support it
|Dolby Atmos (DA)
|No
|EQ
|Real original Sound EQ – smart/ movie/ game/ music
|Mics
|2 with some noise-cancellation (possibly three)
|Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
|Volume max
|80
|Media (music)
|75
|Ring
|80
|Alarm
|80
|Notifications
|80
|Earpiece
|55
|Hands-free
|Decent hands-free and has two mics for some wind noise reduction
|BT headphones
|All codecs available. Tested on LDAC and aptX HD. Excellent separation.
Sound quality
|Deep Bass 20-40Hz
|Nil
|Middle Bass 40-100Hz
|Nil
|High Bass 100-200Hz
|Building to 200Hz
|Low Mid 200-400Hz
|Building to 300Hz
|Mid 4000-1000Hz
|Flat
|High-Mid 1-2kHz
|Flat
|Low Treble 2-4kHz
|Flat
|Mid Treble 4-6kHz
|Flat
|High Treble 6-10kHz
|Slow linear decline to 20kHz
|Dog Whistle 10-20kHz
|Decline
|Sound Signature type
|Bright vocal with just a hint of high bass. It is OK for music but really for clear dialogue.
|Soundstage
|As wide as the handset. It does not decode Dolby Atmos, but the 2D placement is pretty good.
|Comment
|Suitable for voice and OK for music.
Build
|Size (H X W x D)
|162.43 x 74.19 x 7.99mm
|Weight grams
|185
|Front glass
|DragonTail Star 2 similar to GG Victus
|Rear material
|Iridescent OPPO Glow PMMA
|Frame
|Chrome finish plastic
|IP rating
|No stated – assume IPX4
|Colours
|Silvery Grey
Ice Blue
|Pen, Stylus support
|No
|In the box
|Charger
|67W charger
|USB cable
|USB-A to USB-C
|Buds
|No
|Bumper cover
|No
|Comment
|Fantastic build quality and 67W charger inbox
OS
|Android
|13
|Security patch date
|June 2023 (current)
|UI
|ColorOS 13
|OS upgrade policy
|Android 14 and 15
|Security patch policy
|Quarterly for three years from the launch
|Bloatware
|App Market/ Bookings.com/ Games/ LinkedIn/ and OPPO alternative to Google Apps. Vastly improved from 2022
|Other
|Smart AOD
AutoPixelate privacy
|Comment
|ColorOS is the light grease on Android wheels that makes it easier to use
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor location, type
|Optical under glass
|Face ID
|Yes 2D
|Other
|OPPO ColorOS has advanced security features
|Comment
Camera – OPPO Reno 10 5G
|Rear Primary
|Wide
|MP
|64MP bins to 16MP
|Sensor
|Omnivision OV64B
|Focus
|AF and closed-loop focus motor
|f-stop
|1.7
|um
|.7 bins to 1.4
|FOV° (stated, actual)
|81
|Stabilisation
|OIS to 1080p@30
EIS to 1080p@60
|Zoom
|10x digital
|Rear 2
|Ultrawide
|MP
|8MP
|Sensor
|Sony IMX355
|Focus
|FF
|f-stop
|2.2
|um
|1.14
|FOV (stated, actual)
|112
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|No
|Rear 3
|Periscope Zoom
|MP
|32MP (no binning)
|Sensor
|Sony IMX709
|Focus
|AF and closed-loop focus motor PDAF
|f-stop
|2
|um
|0.8
|FOV (stated, actual)
|49
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|2X Optical and 20X Space Zoom
|Special
|Portrait Expert Engine is tuned to your cultural preferences across five optimisation processes, covering faces, skin, and backgrounds.
|Video max
|4K@30fps
|Flash
|Yes
|Auto-HDR
|Primary lens
|Rear: Photos, videos, night photos, portraits, professional photos, panorama, super text, Google Lens, cute shots, dual-view video, ultra-clear image quality, high pixel mode, time-lapse photography, and slow motion.
|QR code reader
|Via Google Lens
|Night mode
|AI
Front – OPPO Reno 10 5G
|MP
|32MP bins to 8MP
|Sensor
|Sony IMX615
|Focus
|FF
|f-stop
|2.4
|um
|.8um bins to 1.6
|FOV (stated, actual)
|89
|Stabilisation
|No
|Flash
|Screen fill
|Zoom
|EIS to 1080p@30
|Video max
|1080p@30fps
|Features
|Front: Photos, videos, panorama photos, portraits, night photos, portrait retouching, screen fill flash, cute shots, time-lapse photography, dual-view videos, and others
Camera comments
|Comment
|• 1X Day Primary sensor – colours are accurate/ natural with good dynamic range, details in the background, shadows, and highlights.
• 2X Day: Telephoto – perfect shot as per 1X using 2X optical zoom.
• 5X Day: Telephoto hybrid zoom – terrific detail and the barest hint of background noise.
• 10X Day Telephoto: digital zoom – good details in the foreground, but the background shows softness and some noise.
• 20X Day: Primary sensor: don’t go there.
• Ultra-wide: Good dynamic range but a colour difference to the primary sensor
• Macro: Good shots from the 32MP sensor
• Indoor office light: Perfect/ crisp details, bright and accurate colours
• Bokeh Depth: Colour accurate and bright, with a suitably blurred background.
• Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) takes great shots with good colour but blows out the details on the white screen.
• Night mode improves the detail and saturates the colour without adding much noise.
• Selfie: The 32/8MP selfie has natural skin tones, details, and a range of filters to enhance any image.
• Video (we are not video experts):
§ Rear: 4K@30fps, but there is no OIS
§ Rear: 1080p@60 EIS only
§ Rear: 1080p@30 with EIS and OIS.
Ratings
|Features
|90
|mainly because of OPPO’s new tech bought down from the Find X5
|Value
|90
|it is class-leading in features and value
|Performance
|80
|Not a flagship processor (but not expected at this price), 8/256GB is great, with no throttling and solid consumer performance.
|Ease of Use
|90
|Its 2+2+3 warranty/OS/security is quite good, although Motorola is slightly better.
|Design
|85
|I like the curved lines and screen. Ice Blue is an attractive phone.
|Rating out of 10
|87
|Final comment
|Like the Reno 8, it is the Toyota Camry mid-range model – the one everyone buys—with excellent battery, camera, power, and screen for a great price.
OPPO Reno 10 5G
