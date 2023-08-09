OPPO Reno 10 5G – right for the times (smartphone review)

The OPPO Reno 10 5G is a smartphone for tough times. It takes some of the best OPPO technologies from its Find series and brings them in at an affordable and value-packed $749.

It is the successor to the OPPO Reno 8 5G that launched at $999 and is on runout at $699.

We spoke to OPPO’s Michael Tran about this device.

We are the #2 Android smartphone brand in Australia, ahead of Nokia and Google by a large margin. But we also know that times are tough, and value is even more important now. People want a smartphone with all the features that lasts but can’t afford $1,000 or more to get it”.

Q: OPPO has three Reno 10 models – the OPPO Reno 10 5G (this review), Reno 10 Pro and Reno 10 Pro+. Why only this model for Australia?

A: In better economic times, we would have sold the 10 Pro+ with everything. But it is close in specs to the current Find X5 and X5 Pro. We opted for the OPPO Reno 10 5G as it has a dual hybrid/micro-SD capability, 67W PD3/SuperVOOC charging (included inbox) and that fantastic 6.7” 10-bit/1.07 billion colour, 120Hz AMOLED screen.

Q: You mentioned the Find. Will you be bringing the new Find X6/Pro to Australia?

A: It is initially for the Chinese market only, and we realise that Find lovers will be disappointed. There is much cost in getting phones certified for use in Australia. We know that the premium segment has suffered the most significant demand drop. The OPPO Reno 10 5G, for now anyway, is a flagship-class in sheep’s clothing. And the Find X5 Lite, X5 and Pro X5 are on runout at JB for $599/799/899, respectively – these are bargains.

Is it a flagship class? Let’s find out.

Australian Review – OPPO Reno 10 5G

Price $749
Colours Silvery Grey and Ice Blue
From* OPPO Online, JB Hi-Fi and Officeworks
Warranty 2-years ACL
Made in China
Company OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service.

We use Fail (below expectations), Passable (meets low expectations), Pass (meets expectations), Pass+ (near Exceed but not class-leading) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

Entry-level phones should at least score a pass mark against each category.

* Grey market – no Australian warranty, and 5G won’t work

We strongly advise you to buy a genuine model with Australian firmware. It is easy to identify the Australian version – under Settings>About Device>Regulatory, there is an Australian RNZ C-tick mark. There is also an RNZ C-Tick on the box. They use unique Australian 5G sub-6Ghz and 5G low-band frequencies, requiring local activation first. Read Don’t buy a grey market phone (guide)

First Impression – huge camera housing – Pass+

The huge pill-shaped camera housing stands out and up (use a bumper case, or it will wobble on the desk. It contains three sensors and a flash. While the 10 Pro+ has a 64MP 3X Optical OIS periscope telephoto – this settles for a very good 32MP, Telephoto with 2X/20X Optical/Space zoom.

The front AMOLED panel is gorgeous, bright, and colourful, with slightly curved edges. It is protected by the new AGC Dragontail Star-2 float glass, which has similar characteristics to the Gorilla Glass Victus. The chrome finish frame has soft curves and conceals the antenna strips. The rear is OPPO’s characteristic iridescent glow PMMA (Acrylic glass). It looks superb and elegant in Ice Blue.

Its most important feature is the dual hybrid sim/micro-SD allowing mountable expansion. It is perfect for storing photos, videos, and music.

Interestingly it has an IR Blaster on the top with an App that allows you to control almost anything.

Screen: 6.7” 2412 x 1080, 394ppi, 120Hz, 3D AMOLED – Exceed

OPPO is known for good screens, and this 20:9 is no exception. It supports auto adaptive stepping 60/90/120Hz, or you can select 60 or 120Hz. Add 500/800/950nits (typical/peak/HDR10+) and 100%+ sRGB/DCI-P3 colour gamut, and you have a winner.

OPPO includes a 10-bit/1.07 billion colour screen at this price when Samsung doggedly sticks to 8-bit/16.7 million colours. The colour, brightness and contrast difference is like chalk and cheese (in OPPO’s favour). You will notice this most if you watch HDR movies and in the colour accuracy of photo previews. Read 8-bit versus 10-bit screen colours. What is the big deal?

Processor – MediaTek Dimensity 7050 – Pass

One way OPPO can reduce costs is by using the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 System on a Chip (SoC). Dimensity chips that offer decent performance ( similar to a Qualcomm SD888) and better battery life.

It is a good mid-range chip with enough power to perform phone tasks. The game’s performance is average. You can read its benchmarks here.

OPPO has developed a Dynamic Computing Engine (DCE) that better balances computing power and battery life and manages multiple background apps. It is most evident in the battery tests.

It has 8GB RAM – another interesting feature is its RAM expansion. You can borrow up to an extra 16GB of virtual ram from the slower SSD – a perfect companion to the DCE.

The 256GB UFS 2.1 SSD (210GB free) can also be expanded via a micro-SD (up to 1TB) – great for storing photos, videos, and audio. The USB-C 2.0 port supports external SSD in On-the-Go mode for backup.

Throttle – None – Exceed

It had 0% throttle in a 15-minute test. Superb thermal management as MediaTek chips usually run hotter than Qualcomm.

Comms – Pass+

Wi-Fi 6 AX supports a maximum of 1201Mbps full duplex, and this has excellent signal strength out to 10 metres. It supports Wi-Fi Chromecast.

Bluetooth is the latest 5.3 supporting SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, and LHDC Codecs and multi-point and fast pair.

GPS is dual-band with a perfect < 1-metre accuracy for fast in-car navigation and route recalculation.

NFC is there for Google Wallet payments.

OPPO has a nearly full suite of sensors. It also includes a pedometer for step recording that is not usually found in other bands.

We have mentioned the IR Blaster.

4/5G – City and suburb phone – Pass

MediaTek modems get a solid signal for the closest tower – in this case, up to 10 picowatts. But they don’t find other towers as Qualcomm modems do. It is a great phone for cities, suburbs, or anywhere with good tower coverage. It supports all Australian and most overseas 4/5G bands.

It has a dual SIM or hybrid with micro-SD. Although both sims are active, it only has one ringtone.

Battery – Exceed

First, OPPO has started to use safer Lithium Poly (Li-Poly) batteries instead of Li-Ion, which can pose a fire risk, especially with fast charging. We are not scaremongering but read Large-capacity Lithium-ion batteries will end in death.

In premium OPPO models (including this), it uses a custom-designed chip, Smart Battery Health Algorithm and Battery Healing technology called Battery Health Engine to extend the recharge cycle life to over 1600 and still hold 80% of the charge. This is in comparison to most Lithium-Ion batteries at 300-500 cycles. Apart from a longer battery life (well over four years), OPPO smartphones with this technology will retain better trade-in value.

Read – How to extend your smartphone battery life (guide)

Tests: OPPO 5000mAH Li-Po and 67W fast charger

Full charge: 48 minutes

Video Loop 1080p, 50% brightness/sound/aeroplane mode: 23 hours and 38 minutes – almost a record

PC Mark 3 Battery Modern Office loads: 21 hours and 21 minutes

Accubattery (theoretical use): 17 hours and 49 minutes

GFX Bench Manhattan (browser gaming): 10.91 hours

GFX Bench T-Rex (heavier gaming): 7.34 hours

Drain 100% load screen on: 5 hours confirmed by Accubattery

Full Load: 1500-1700mA

Idle: 200-250mA

Typical users will get two days between charges, and even heavier users will get over a day. At 48 minutes for a recharge, who cares?

Sound – Stereo – Pass

It has an earpiece and bottom-firing speaker – a typical stereo phone setup. The OPPO Reno 10 5G uses the MediaTek SoC amplifier that can produce a maximum of 80dB (loud enough). It has a Real Original Sound by Dirac, which includes EQ settings for smart, movies, games, and music. This works for speakers and headphones, although it impacts the latter most.

It has no low/mid-bass, a little high bass and relatively flat to 7kHz. The sound signature is Bright Vocal (bass recessed, mid/treble boosted) – for vocal tracks and string instruments, but it can make them harsh. The EQ can recess the treble for a better clear voice.

The sound stage is as wide as the phone in landscape, and there is decent left/right separation. The two speakers are reasonably well-matched. Handsfree is good with decent noise-cancelling mics and volume.

Interestingly it has two features for headphones that most other brands do not have.

First is the FSA4480 USB Type-C port, which passes through analogue audio, sideband, and microphone signals. This means you can plug cabled USB-C headphones in – no DAC needed.

Second is OPPO, including Qualcomm aptX and aptX HD in the codecs. This gives you higher-quality sound than SBC and AAC. See Bluetooth sound codecs – what you need to know as the game changes.

Build – Exceed

OPPO has always had a class-leading build standard, and its resultant reliability is about 99% in an industry that thinks anything over 90% is good. Add a two-year warranty and excellent local after-sales support; you can see why it scores so highly in customer satisfaction ratings.

It is beautifully built, with Dragontail Star-2 front glass, an iridescent and tough PMMA back, and only lacks a formal IP rating. While that is important, I can live without it – I have never toilet-dunked my phone.

Android 13 and up to 15 – Pass

OPPOs Reno policy is now 2+2+3 – two years warranty, two OS upgrades and three years of security patches. Its Find X policy is 2+4+5, and that is class-leading. Still, for a $749 phone, the Reno policy is fine.

ColorOS 13 is a valuable light overlay on Android 13 – it papers over the pure Android cracks.

It has all the Google Apps and OPPO substitutes (as OPPO cannot use Google Apps or services in China). OPPO has also drastically reduced bloatware, removing pre-installed Facebook, TikTok, etc.

Missing

Compared to a premium level, Find X5/X5 Pro – not much. It is missing:

MariSilicon photo processor and Hasselblad collaboration

Shorter 2+2+3 warranty/OS upgrades/security patches (2+4+5)

UFS 2.2 instead of faster UFS 3.1

USB-C 3.2 5Gbps port (it has a USB-C 2.0 480Mbps port)

Qi charging and dual battery

A better heading would be what tech has come down from the Find X5:

the FSA4480 USB Type-C port – no cable DAC needed.

Battery Health Engine – 1600+ charge cycles

Dynamic Computing engine for more efficient use of the processor and battery

OPPO build heritage and support systems.

OPPO Reno 10 5G Camera – Pass+

The 64MP primary sensor is an Omnivision OV64B. It is not quite as good as a Samsung or Sony sensor. It bins to 16MP, 1.4um, and OPPO’s camera prowess and OIS make for an excellent point-and-shoot image. It is used in several Xiaomi, Poco, Realme, Motorola Edge 30 Neo, OPPO Reno 6/7/8/9(China versions), Vivo T1 and many more.

The 8MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide has one purpose – to take a 112° FOV shot. It does that well, although it is nothing special.

The 32MP Telephoto 2X/20X optical/digital zoom using a Sony IMX709 sensor is interesting – f/2.0 and 0.8 μm pixel pitch stacked back-illuminated CIS with RGBW (red, blue, green, white) pixel technology for better low light (captures more light and less noise) photographs. It also has PDAF and a closed-loop focus motor for fast focus. But there is more.

It supports DOL-HDR, increasing the dynamic range to shoot well-exposed images and detailed low-light videos. The sensor captures multiple long-exposure and short-exposure frames simultaneously and fuses them into a single image. OPPO marries this with its Portrait Expert Engine tuned to your cultural preferences across five optimisation processes, covering faces, skin, and backgrounds.

The front camera is a 32MP Sony IMX615 bins to 8MP and 1.6um. It has 1080p@30fps HDR video with gyro EIS stabilisation.

Camera comments

1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are accurate/ natural and have good dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.

2X Day: Telephoto – perfect shot as per 1X using 2X optical zoom.

5X Day: Telephoto hybrid optical/digital zoom – terrific detail and the barest hint of background noise.

10X Day Telephoto: digital zoom – good details in the foreground, but the background shows softness and some noise.

20X Day: Primary sensor: don’t go there.

Ultra-wide: Good dynamic range but a colour difference to the primary sensor

Macro: Good shots off the 32MP sensor

Indoor office light: Perfect/ crisp details/ bright shot and accurate colours

Bokeh Depth: The subject is colour accurate and bright, and the background is suitably blurred.

Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) takes great shots with good colour but blows out the details on the white screen.

Night mode improves the detail and saturates the colour without adding much noise.

Selfie: The 32/8MP selfie has natural skin tones, details, and a range of filters to enhance any image. Video (we are not video experts): Rear: 4K@30fps, but there is no OIS Rear: 1080p@60 EIS only Rear: 1080p@30 with EIS and OIS.



Overall camera comments

At $749, it has one of the most versatile smartphone point-and-shoot cameras. Exposure, dynamic range, colour, autofocus, and textures are all above par for this phone level. Subjectively rated against the OPPO Finds X5, it is about 80% as good.

1X primary sensor – everything is right about this shot.

Ultra-wide sensor. Excellent as welkll slight colour difference.

2X swapped to 32MP optical zoom. Excellent image.

5X hybrid Telephoto zoom – excellent image

10X hybrid telephoto zoom – a little softening of detail but not bad.

20X digital zoom – don’t go there.

Macro is excellent with some nice bokeh in the background. Macro with the 32MP senor is excellent.

Perfect indoor shot with deep black dog’s face and excellent colours. Perfect Bokeh – not too strong.

<40 Lumens dark. Pretty good but screen is blown out.

Night mode needs work. It is trying to bring details out on the screen at the expense of cour.

CyberShack’s view – OPPO Reno 10 5G is right for tough economic times

Champagne tastes on a lemonade budget. This gives you most of the best OPPO has to offer at a $749 price that is hard to beat.

Only when you do a deep-dive review do you begin to appreciate why OPPO is the #2 Android supplier in Australia. The OPPO tech for battery, camera, and processor is quite special. To see that in this phone – more so.

Would I buy it? Yes – it is the class-leading phone in this price bracket.

Competition (price in brackets is discount or runout)

The real competition is from the runout OPPO Find X5 at $799 OPPO Find X5 – the more affordable flagship sibling and the Find X5 Pro at $899 (OPPO Find X5 Pro – a superb Android flagship with insanely fast charge).

While all these are good phones, none has the complete package that the OPPO Reno 10 5G offers in this price bracket.

Rating 87/100

Features: 90 – mainly because of OPPO’s new tech bought down from the Find X5

Value: 90 – it is class-leading in features and value

Performance: 80 – Not a flagship processor (but not expected at this price), 8/256GB is great, with no throttling and solid consumer performance.

Ease of Use: 90 – its 2+2+3 warranty/OS/security is quite good, although Motorola is slightly better.

Design: 85 – I like the curved lines and screen. Ice Blue is an attractive phone.

Final Comment

When reviewing the Reno 8 5G (predecessor), I wrote, ‘It is the Toyota Camry mid-range model – the one everyone buys—excellent battery, camera, power, and screen for a great price.

Pro

Killer battery life, fast charge and 67W charger inbox

Terrific/large/ bright/colour-accurate/120Hz, 10-bit AMOLED screen

Excellent quality build and 2+2+3-year warranty with local support

Front and rear cameras are excellent for point-and-shoot day or night.

Micro-SD and ram expansion

Con

Only IPX4, but you don’t expect more at this price

Sound quality is adequate for voice, not music

SoC is not great for gamers

Phone antenna strength is for city and suburbs only

CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.7 (E&OE)

OPPO Reno 10 5G

OPPO Reno 10 5G

Brand OPPO Model OPPO Reno 10 5G Model Number CPH2531 Price Base 8/256 Price base 749 Price 2 Price 3 Price 4 Warranty months 24-months ALC Tier Lower Premium Website Product Page From JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks and OPPO online Country of Origin China Company OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service. Test date 1-7/8/23 Ambient temp 10-20° Release 45108 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) The genuine Australian model has an RNZ C-Tick on the box label

Screen

Size 6.7″ Type 3D AMOLED Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Slightly curved edges Resolution 2412 x 1080 PPI 394 Ratio 20:9 Screen to Body % 94% Colours bits 10-bit/1.07 billion colours Refresh Hz, adaptive Stepped adaptive 60/90/120Hz or 60 or 120Hz Response 120Hz 240Hz touch sample Nits typical, test 500 (test 502) Nits max, test 800 max (Test 810)

950 HDR Photos and HDR10+ video (not tested) Contrast Infinite – OLED sRGB Gentle 100% DCI-P3 Vivid 100% of 1.07 billion colours Rec.2020 or other N/A Delta E (<4 is excellent) <2 HDR Level HDR10+/HLG and downmixed to the panel’s capability. It looks great with HDR10. SDR Upscale Yes – Video Colour Boost brings some HDR to SDR content. Blue Light Control Yes PWM if known 250Hz Daylight readable Yes – excellent Always on Display Yes, and adaptive sleep Edge display Yes Accessibility Usual Android features DRM L1 FHD HDR Amazon Prime content. Netflix is still SDR. Gaming It should be excellent with a 120Hz screen and a decent SoC with minimal throttling. Screen protection AGC DT-Star2 (Dragontrail Star2 – Similar Mohs hardness 6 to Gorilla Glass Victus) Comment Video Colour Boost enhances video content. Adaptive Sleep uses the Selfie camera to see if you are looking at the screen.

Excellent, bright, colour-accurate screen.

Processor

Brand, Model

MediaTek Dimensity 7050 nm 6 Cores 2 x 2.6GHz & 6 x 2.0GHz Modem MediaTek AI TOPS Estimate 15 Tops Geekbench 6 Single-core 956 Geekbench 6 multi-core 2412 Like Single core is like SD865+, but multi-core is up there with the SD888. GPU Arm Mali-G68 MC4

GPU Test Open CL 2374 Like Qualcomm Adreno 540 Vulcan 2385 RAM, type 8GB LPDDR4 expandable to 16GB with virtual ram expansion (uses SSD) Storage, free, type 256GB UFS 2.2 (210GB Free) micro-SD Yes CPDT internal seq. Read MBps 596 CPDT internal seq. write MBps 477 CPDT microSD read, write MBps 79/34 mountable CPDT external (mountable?) MBps 36/34 OTG Comment OPPO uses this SoC in Realme 11 series, IQOO Z8x and Vivo Y74T.

It has developed a Dynamic Computing Engine to improve fluency and stability for a smooth-running phone even after 48 months of use (background App management). Throttle test Max GIPS 230248 Average GIPS 199183 Minimum GIPS 181703 % Throttle Nil CPU Temp 50° Comment Excellent thermal management. It is about 10% slower than the Reno 8 5G 2022.

Comms

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 6 AX (maximum 1200Mbps full duplex) Test 2m -dBm, Mbps -24/1201 Test 5m -35/1201 Test 10m -46/1201*(15m -61/720) BT Type 5.3 BLE GPS single, dual Dual USB type USB-C 2.0 480MBps ALT DP, DeX, Ready For Wi-Fi casting and Chromecast NFC Yes Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes – combo Gyro Yes – combo e-Compass Yes Barometer Gravity Yes Pedometer Yes Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Proximity Yes Other IR blaster Comment Wi-Fi 6 AX is strong and keeps the signal well to 15M. IR Blaster supports many set-top-boxes, TVs, streaming devices, AC, fans, and more.

LTE and 5G

SIM Dual sim or hybrid with micro-SD Active Only one active at a time Ring tone single, dual Single VoLTE Carrier dependent Wi-Fi calling Carrier dependent 4G Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28A/28B/38/39/40/41/66 Comment All Australian 4G bands 5G sub-6Ghz n1/3/5/7/8/20/28A/28B/66/38/40/41/77/78 Comment All Australian sub-6Ghz and low-bands mmWave N/ A Test Boost Mobile, Telstra UL, DL, ms 80/21/24ms – excellent Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW -87 to -92 2 to 10pW – excellent Tower 2 No Tower 3 No Tower 4 No Comment This is strictly a city and suburbs phone and reflects the lower cost of MediaTek SoC and antenna design.

Battery

mAh 5000mAh single battery – LiPo

Battery capacity retention rate of more than 80% after 1,600 cycles which is approximately equivalent to 4 years of use at a full charge cycle per day. Charger, type, supplied 67W single channel charge

5V/2A/10W or 5-11V/6.1A/67W max PD, QC level PD3 9V/2A/18W Qi, wattage No Reverse Qi or cable Cable reverse to 5W Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Adaptive stepping Charge % 30mins 51% Charge 0-100% 48 minutes (tends to charge at 9V/2A/18W) Charge Qi, W

Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge N/A Charge 5V, 2A 4-5 hours Video loop 50%, aeroplane 23 hours 38 minutes PC Mark 3 battery 21 hours and 21 minutes

Accubattery 17 hours 49 minutes GFX Bench Manhattan battery 654.3 minutes (10.91 hours) 2346 frames GFX Bench T-Rex 440.3 minutes (7.34 hours) 3230 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 5 hours (confirmed by Accubattery) mA full load 1700-1800mA mA Watt idle Screen on 200-250mA Estimate loss at max refresh 20% Estimate typical use Very similar life to the Reno8. Full load is about 5 hours, but you will easily get up to two days of typical use. With 48-minute recharge – who cares? Comment OPPO Battery Engine ensures that it still holds 80% battery capacity after 1600 charges (if you fully discharge and charge every day for 4.38 years). Using LiPo increases safety.

Sound

Speakers Stereo (earpiece and bottom-firing speaker Tuning No AMP MediaTek Dolby Atmos decode No Hi-Res No 3.5mm No, but it has an FSA4480 USB Type-C port to pass an analogue audio, sideband and microphone signal via USB-C 2.0. No DAC is required. BT Codecs SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, LHDC Multipoint Should support it Dolby Atmos (DA) No EQ Real original Sound EQ – smart/ movie/ game/ music Mics 2 with some noise-cancellation (possibly three) Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 80 Media (music) 75 Ring 80 Alarm 80 Notifications 80 Earpiece 55 Hands-free Decent hands-free and has two mics for some wind noise reduction BT headphones All codecs available. Tested on LDAC and aptX HD. Excellent separation.

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Nil High Bass 100-200Hz Building to 200Hz Low Mid 200-400Hz Building to 300Hz Mid 4000-1000Hz Flat High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat Mid Treble 4-6kHz Flat High Treble 6-10kHz Slow linear decline to 20kHz Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Decline Sound Signature type Bright vocal with just a hint of high bass. It is OK for music but really for clear dialogue. Soundstage As wide as the handset. It does not decode Dolby Atmos, but the 2D placement is pretty good. Comment Suitable for voice and OK for music.

Build

Size (H X W x D) 162.43 x 74.19 x 7.99mm Weight grams 185 Front glass DragonTail Star 2 similar to GG Victus Rear material Iridescent OPPO Glow PMMA Frame Chrome finish plastic IP rating No stated – assume IPX4 Colours Silvery Grey

Ice Blue Pen, Stylus support No In the box Charger 67W charger USB cable USB-A to USB-C Buds No Bumper cover No Comment Fantastic build quality and 67W charger inbox

OS

Android 13 Security patch date June 2023 (current) UI ColorOS 13 OS upgrade policy Android 14 and 15 Security patch policy Quarterly for three years from the launch Bloatware App Market/ Bookings.com/ Games/ LinkedIn/ and OPPO alternative to Google Apps. Vastly improved from 2022 Other Smart AOD

AutoPixelate privacy Comment ColorOS is the light grease on Android wheels that makes it easier to use Security Fingerprint sensor location, type Optical under glass Face ID Yes 2D Other OPPO ColorOS has advanced security features Comment

Camera – OPPO Reno 10 5G

Rear Primary Wide MP 64MP bins to 16MP Sensor Omnivision OV64B Focus AF and closed-loop focus motor f-stop 1.7 um .7 bins to 1.4 FOV° (stated, actual) 81 Stabilisation OIS to 1080p@30

EIS to 1080p@60 Zoom 10x digital Rear 2 Ultrawide MP 8MP Sensor Sony IMX355 Focus FF f-stop 2.2 um 1.14 FOV (stated, actual) 112 Stabilisation No Zoom No Rear 3 Periscope Zoom MP 32MP (no binning) Sensor Sony IMX709 Focus AF and closed-loop focus motor PDAF f-stop 2 um 0.8 FOV (stated, actual) 49 Stabilisation No Zoom 2X Optical and 20X Space Zoom Special Portrait Expert Engine is tuned to your cultural preferences across five optimisation processes, covering faces, skin, and backgrounds. Video max 4K@30fps Flash Yes Auto-HDR Primary lens Rear: Photos, videos, night photos, portraits, professional photos, panorama, super text, Google Lens, cute shots, dual-view video, ultra-clear image quality, high pixel mode, time-lapse photography, and slow motion. QR code reader Via Google Lens Night mode AI

Front – OPPO Reno 10 5G

MP 32MP bins to 8MP Sensor Sony IMX615 Focus FF f-stop 2.4 um .8um bins to 1.6 FOV (stated, actual) 89 Stabilisation No Flash Screen fill Zoom EIS to 1080p@30 Video max 1080p@30fps Features Front: Photos, videos, panorama photos, portraits, night photos, portrait retouching, screen fill flash, cute shots, time-lapse photography, dual-view videos, and others

Camera comments

Comment • 1X Day Primary sensor – colours are accurate/ natural with good dynamic range, details in the background, shadows, and highlights.

• 2X Day: Telephoto – perfect shot as per 1X using 2X optical zoom.

• 5X Day: Telephoto hybrid zoom – terrific detail and the barest hint of background noise.

• 10X Day Telephoto: digital zoom – good details in the foreground, but the background shows softness and some noise.

• 20X Day: Primary sensor: don’t go there.

• Ultra-wide: Good dynamic range but a colour difference to the primary sensor

• Macro: Good shots from the 32MP sensor

• Indoor office light: Perfect/ crisp details, bright and accurate colours

• Bokeh Depth: Colour accurate and bright, with a suitably blurred background.

• Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) takes great shots with good colour but blows out the details on the white screen.

• Night mode improves the detail and saturates the colour without adding much noise.

• Selfie: The 32/8MP selfie has natural skin tones, details, and a range of filters to enhance any image.

• Video (we are not video experts):

§ Rear: 4K@30fps, but there is no OIS

§ Rear: 1080p@60 EIS only

§ Rear: 1080p@30 with EIS and OIS.

Ratings

Features 90 mainly because of OPPO’s new tech bought down from the Find X5 Value 90 it is class-leading in features and value Performance 80 Not a flagship processor (but not expected at this price), 8/256GB is great, with no throttling and solid consumer performance. Ease of Use 90 Its 2+2+3 warranty/OS/security is quite good, although Motorola is slightly better. Design 85 I like the curved lines and screen. Ice Blue is an attractive phone. Rating out of 10 87 Final comment Like the Reno 8, it is the Toyota Camry mid-range model – the one everyone buys—with excellent battery, camera, power, and screen for a great price.

OPPO Reno 10 5G 8.7 Features 9.0/10

















Value 9.0/10

















Performance 8.0/10

















Ease of Use 9.0/10

















Design 8.7/10

















Pros Killer battery life, fast charge and 67W charger inbox

Terrific/large/ bright/colour-accurate/120Hz, 10-bit AMOLED screen

Excellent quality build and 2+2+3-year warranty with local support

Front and rear cameras are excellent for point-and-shoot day or night.

Micro-SD and virtual ram expansion. Cons Only IPX4, but you don’t expect more at this price

Sound quality is adequate for voice, not music.

SoC could be better for gamers.

Phone antenna strength is for city and suburbs only.

