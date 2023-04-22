Samsung Galaxy A54 5G – mid-range, full-featured smartphone (review)

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is its mid-range A-series offering that, at $699, offers a good feature set, value, and Samsung’s pedigree. It is going to sell heaps.

It is an update of the 2022 Galaxy A53 5G using a later Exynos 1380 CPU and a faster Mali MP5 GPU, but it is similar overall. The weight has crept up from 189g to 202g – it is heavier and slightly wider.

It is a more unified design language with the S23 series. Applesque, with almost flat sides, but thankfully uses a centre O-hole selfie instead of the polarising Apple notch.

Samsung is banking on its reputation, Android enterprise chops, and non-China manufacture to entice consumers and businesses. There is a lot to like about the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G.

2023 A-series

Unlike 2022, there will be no A74 5G which, at $799 with a Qualcomm SD788, made it a very desirable mid-range fleet phone.

You can read more about the Samsung A-series 2023 – every person’s phone.

Grey market – Don’t do it

Only buy  Model SM-A546E or A546E/DS (dual sim). Do not buy models with B, 0, V or U (instead of E).

It will also have some letters after the model for RAM/Storage and Colours. Samsung has more information at Made for Australia.

Approved resellers are:  

TelstraOptusVodafoneJB Hi-FiHarvey Norman
The Good GuysAmazon (Samsung Store)OfficeworksBing LeeWoolworths
David JonesMyerCostcoBIG WTarget
Radio RentalsRT EdwardsRetravisionBettaAustralia Post

The following are not Samsung Approved and may not sell genuine Australian versions.

Kogan/Dick SmithMobilecitiMicrolesseXpansysEtorenBecexTech
dbrandBig Apple BuddyStrikeOz Digital OnlineXtreme CommunicationsAnd many more

Australian Review: Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Model SM-A546E (Hybrid SIM/MicroSD), 6/128GB

WebsiteProduct page
RRP$699 for Awesome Violet or Awesome Graphite
FromSamsung Online. See Approved resellers above.
Warranty2-years ACL
Made inSouth Korea
CompanySamsung is a South Korean multinational manufacturing conglomerate headquartered in Samsung Town, Seoul, South Korea. Samsung Electronics (the world’s largest information technology company, consumer electronics maker and chipmaker.
MoreCyberShack Samsung News and Reviews

Deep-Dive review format

It is now in two parts – a summary and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec, including over 70 tests to back up the findings. It also helps us compare different phones and features.

We use Fail (below expectations), Passable (meets low expectations), Pass (meets expectations), Pass+ (near Exceed but not class-leading) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

First impression – Pass+

This is a good phone with all the expected mid-range specs and performance. Looks are very Applesque with straight sides, Gorilla Glass 5 front and back and a plastic frame (could be alloy).

It has a discrete centre top o=hole selfie camera, power and volume rockers on the right and a 2mm, three-ring camera protrusion on the back. It wobbles on a desk.

It has larger bezels than expected, giving it a lower screen-to-body ratio of 82.9% – the 2022 A-series was closer to 90%. It also has a 19.5:9 screen ratio making it a little wider than the 2022 A-series.

Screen – 2340 x 1080, 403ppi, 8-bit/126.7m colours sAMOLED

This is an excellent screen for the price. It has a typical/peak brightness (HBM in 2% of the screen) of 500/1000 nits and can display HDR10+ content. It does not support Dolby Vision content which shows as the inferior HDR10. DRM Info shows Widevine L1 and supports FHD SDR on Netflix and FHD HDR on YouTube.

The colours are accurate, and you can select Neutral (sRGB gamut) or Vivid (98% DCI-P3 of 16.7M colours). Being sAMOLED, it has an Always on Display, Edge panel (if you want it), and is eminently daylight readable. Pulse Width Modulation (no DC dimming) is at 250Hz – it should not bother you.

Processor – Exynos 1380 – Pass

Samsung Exynos is an alternative to Qualcomm, MediaTek, and others. I suspect we will see more Samsung smartphones using Exynos as it reduces its reliance on China and external suppliers. It already makes the screen, memory, storage, 4/5G/Wi-Fi/BT/GPS/NFC, motherboard, and many components.

This is a 5nm System on a Chip Soc) similar in performance to the Qualcomm SD778G (in the 2022 A-73). It has 4.9 TOPs to help with AI photography (the S23 has 27+).

It has 6GB RAM that you can extend up to an additional 6GB using RAM Plus – virtual ram that runs at the slower SSD speed.

Storage is 128GB plus a microSD to 1TB. You can alter the saving path for pictures to this card. The only issue here is that you cannot mount an external SSD as live storage (for video streaming etc.), but you can cut and paste to it as external storage at slow USB-C 2.0 speeds.

Samsung has mastered the heat issues of the previous Exynos 1280 (in the A53), and it has a minimal 8% throttle under 100% load over 15 minutes.

Summary: A good choice of SoC for this mid-range device.

Gaming – Passable

While the AMOLED screen is 120Hz capable, the processor is less than half as powerful as the Google Pixel 6/6a, which also uses an Exynos-based SoC. In the GENSHIN IMPACT test, it barely maintained 1080@25fps. If you lower the graphics quality, you can get to 40fps. We also noticed lag under load. It is more for web-based games.

Comms – Pass

Exynos typically performs less than Qualcomm, although it performs perfectly well for the price.

  • Wi-Fi 6 AX 5Ghz connect speed is a maximum of -33dbm/1200/1200 full duplex tested at 2m from Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-band Wi-Fi 6E AX 11000 mesh. It drops to -49/1020 at 5m and -55/1020 at 10m.
  • BT5.3 supports multi-point connections and Google Fast Pair.
  • NFC
  • GPS is single with a 4m accuracy – fine for in-car navigation.
  • USB-C 2.0 is a maximum of 480mbps (60MBps) full duplex. It has no alt DP audio/video/data capability for cable streaming.

Summary: Fine for a mid-range phone.

4/5G – Pass

Exynos typically has a strong antenna strength but only finds the closest tower. It ranged between 1 and 3 pW, suitable for major city and suburban use with good tower coverage (Tested on Boost Mobile using the Telstra network). Data speeds on 4G were low at DL/UL – 19.5/16.1/22ms.

Summary: It is very similar in performance to the 2022 A53.

Battery – Pass+

It has a 5000mAh battery which is standard for phones in this class. However, we cannot hide our displeasure at Samsung not including a charger inbox, just a 2W USB cable. The genuine 25W Samsung charger costs $29, but you must buy a 3W capable cable.

Tests at 60Hz screen

  • Video loop 1080p, 50% brightness/volume, aeroplane mode: 20 hours
  • PC Mark 3 battery life: 14 hours 4 minutes
  • GFX Bench Manhattan (game): Would not run
  • GFX Bench T-Rex low-end graphics game: 343.5 minutes (5.73 hours), 5286 frames
  • Full load screen on: 2200-2500mA
  • Idle screen on: 230-250mA
  • Recharge (25W Samsung charger): 1 hour 38 minutes
  • Recharge (10W): 4 hours and 10 minutes
  • Estimated battery life at 120HZ: about 20% less overall.

Summary: This phone should last two days under typical use and one day for heavier use. Buy the 25W charger or use a GaN PPS charger, or you will wait over 4 hours for a charge.

Speakers – Pass

It has a stereo earpiece and a bottom-firing speaker. Maximum volume is 83dB, but the system sounds are in the early 70s – a little low.

Bluetooth supports SBC, AAC, LDAC and Samsung scalable (for Samsung buds) codecs but not Qualcomm aptX.

Hands-free is reasonable, but the volume is a little low. Dual mics provide some noise cancellation, but keep the bottom mic pointed towards your mouth.

Sound – thin – Pass

It has no low/mid-bass, a gradual building of high bass, building mid and strong low treble but weak high treble. That means it misses the most critical bass, where you get all the musically important bass and a sense of sound direction – a reality as though the music were there.

It is an Analytical sound signature: (bass/mid-recessed; treble boosted) – crisp but not pleasant for most music.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

It has a strong imbalance towards the bottom speaker, which skews the sound stage. Dolby Atmos content widens the sound stage a little, but there are no 3D spatial height effects.

Some readers have suggested we are too picky, but we know good sound How to tell if you have good music (sound signature is the key – guide.

Inbox – zip, nada, zilch – Fail

The phone and a 2W charge cable – that is it. You must buy a 25W charger and 3W cable for a faster charge.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Missing

  • 3.5mm 4-pole port, but most use USB-C earphones or a USB-C-3.5mm DAC
  • Charger

Operating system – up to four years of upgrades and five years of security patches

Samsung’s policy makes owning one better and more secure for longer. That means Android 13 may reach Android 17!

One UI 5.1 is a light touch over Android, allowing for Samsung’s customisations. But we are growing more concerned at the need to sign up for a Samsung Account to access anything in its Theme or Galaxy App Store – it is bad enough that Google knows all about us.

Our advice is not to use Samsung apps where they substitute for Google ones, especially if you brand swap and want seamless changeovers.

Build – Pass+

Gorilla Glass 5 front and back and a plastic frame/chassis (it could be alloy – that does not make a difference here). It is well-built, and the flat screen is entirely usable. The camera sensors stick out 2mm, and you must invest in a case to protect these.

Camera – Samsung Galaxy A54 5G – Pass

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Samsung does not publish camera sensor specs, and the Exynos processor does not reveal this – we don’t know why! Our root test software indicates that it has a Primary 50MP (bins to 12.5MP) Sony IMX766, an Ultra-wide 12MP Samsung S5K3LD sensor and a Macro 5MP GalaxyCore GC5035 sensor. The selfie is a 32MP (bins to 8MP), with a Sony IMX616 sensor.

Overall, this is a good mid-range setup, but the lack of a depth sensor means that Bokeh shots use AI to separate the background from the foreground – sometimes, it gets wrong.

DXOMARK rates this camera at 107 – a couple of points below the 2020 Google Pixel 5 at 109 and the Samsung GalaxyZ Flip 4 at 113. The top phones are the OPPO FindX6 Pro (153), Google Pixel 7 Pro (149 and iPhone 14 Pro M (146).

This ranking is not too shoddy for the money – anything above 100 is good. It lost points for Bokeh, telephoto, and the colour difference between the preview screen and the finished image (AI).

For a mid-range point-and-shoot camera, it is fine for daylight and office light but struggles a little in lower light. It is certainly a step up from the 2022 A53, mainly due to the processor’s AI post-processing.

Reviewer’s camera tests comments

  • 1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are excellent with good dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.
  • 4X Day Primary sensor – colours are excellent with good dynamic range. The background is getting noisy.
  • 10X Day: Primary sensor: Forget it
  • Ultra-wide: 12MP sensor: Good colour and details, although you can tell it is a different sensor from the primary.
  • Macro: The 5MP sensor takes reasonable macro shots, but a 4cm focus is critical.
  • Indoor office light: The colours are a little muted, and the dog’s face/ears are grey instead of deep black.
  • Bokeh Depth: AI has helped bring out the darker black ears and suitably blurred the background.
  • Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) is quite good, with decent details, although some noise exists.
  • Night mode brings up the detail, saturates the colour, and removes much of the noise
  • Selfie: The 32/8MP selfie has natural skin tones, details and a range of filters to enhance any image. Best in day and office light
  • Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 4K@30fps with OIS (optical image stabilisation). Overall it is better at 1080p@30fp. Sound recording is reasonably effective.
1X and a decent shot – hard to fault.
Ultra wide sensor – lacking dynamic range and very different colour to the primary sensor.
4X Zoom and a decent shot with low noise.
10X and its about the limit of the sensors capability.
Reasonable Macro shot.
We worked hard to get macro shots in focus.
Dogs face is not black enough and detail is soft.
Bokeh is good and AI has bough out the black a little.
<40 lumens and not too bad.
Nightography and the colours are more saturated at the expense of detail.

CyberShack’s view – The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is a decent mid-range phone

The A-series is Samsung’s bread and butter, as only a small percentage of the world can afford its S-series. It is a safe, solid, slightly bland option if you have $699.

Its competitors are:

Rating Explanation 87/100

  • Features: 90 – it has everything you need including IP67
  • Value: 85 – at $699, it faces some stiff competition
  • Performance: 80 – The Exynos SoC is fine, but the phone antenna strength (good tower coverage areas only) lets it down.
  • Ease of Use: 95 – Hard to beat 2+4+5 (Warranty/OS/Patches)
  • Design: 85 – Applesque, but that is what Joe and Jane Average want
  • Final Comment: It is a good successor to the 2022 A53 5G and a safe buy for the price. AMOLED, great warranty, OS and updates – no downside.

CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.7 (E&OE)

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

BrandSamsung
ModelSamsung Galaxy A54 5G
Model NumberSM-A546E and SM-A546E/DS (dual SIM)
Price Base6/128
   Price base699
Warranty months24
 Tiermid-mid range
WebsiteAU Website
FromSamsung Online and approved retailers
Country of OriginEither Vietnam or Korea
CompanySamsung
Test date1-20 April 2023
Ambient temp20°
Release44986
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)SM-A546V, SM-A546U, SM-A546U1, SM-A546B, SM-A546B/DS, SM-A5460

Screen

Size6.4″
TypesAMOLED
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DFlat, centre O-hole
Resolution2340 x 1080
PPI403
Ratio19.5:9
Screen to Body %0.829
Colours bits8-bit 16.7M colours
Refresh Hz, adaptive60Hz fixed or 120Hz Adaptive
(240Hz touch rate)
Nit typical, test500 (Tested 467)
Nits max, test1000 HBM (tested 920)
ContrastInfinite
sRGBNatural Mode 100%+
DCI-P3Tested 98% in vivid mode
Rec.2020 or otherN/A
Delta E (<4 is excellent)1.65
HDR LevelHDR10+ (HBM)
SDR UpscaleNo
Blue Light ControlYes
PWM if knownAll Samsung AMOLED use PWM 250Hz approx.
Daylight readableYes
Always on DisplayYes
Edge displayYes
AccessibilityYes
DRMWidevine L1 FOR 1080P SDR (HDR capable)
GamingGame mode. While the AMOLED screen is 120Hz capable, the processor is less than half as powerful as the Google Pixel 6/6a, which also uses an Exynos-based SoC. In the GENSHIN IMPACT test, it barely maintained 1080@25fps. If you lower graphics, you can get to 40fps. We also noticed lag under load. It is more for web-based games.
Screen protectionGG5
CommentLovely bright, sAMOLED screen

Processor

Brand, ModelExynos 1380
https://semiconductor.samsung.com/us/processor/mobile-processor/exynos-1380/
nm5
Cores4×2.4GHz + 4×2.0GHz
ModemSamsung
AI TOPS4.9
Geekbench 5 Single-core1008
Geekbench 5 multi-core2802
LikeSimilar to SD778G
GPUMail G68 MP5 (950Hz)
GPU Test
Open CL3091
Like
Vulcan3018
RAM, type6GB LPDDR4X
Storage, free, type128GB UFS 2.1 (94GB free)
micro-SDYes, to 1TB (dedicated slot in the single sim version)
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps482
CPDT internal seq. write MBps91
CPDT microSD read, write MBps82/27
CPDT external (mountable?) MBpsWon’t test – seen as external storage but can’t mount as internal storage
CommentIt is fit for purpose. Exynos gives reasonable performance.
Videographers and vloggers will soon run out of space without mountable storage, seen as internal storage.
Throttle test
Max GIPS200977
Average GIPS190526
Minimum GIPS182889
% Throttle8
CPU Temp50
CommentGood thermal management with minimal throttling.

Comms

Wi-Fi Type, modelWi-Fi 6 AX max 1200Mbps
Test 2m -dBm, Mbps-33/1200
Test 5m-49/1020
Test 10m-55/1020
BT Type5.3
GPS single, dualSingle, accuracy 4m.
USB typeUSB-C 2.0
ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForNo
NFCYes
Ultra-widebandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes – combo with Gyro
   GyroYes – combo with Gyro
   e-CompassYes
   Barometer
   Gravity
   Pedometer
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensorYes
   ProximityYes
   OtherFingerprint under glass
CommentThe SoC supports up to 2400Mbps Wi-Fi 6, so it’s a shame to see it throttled to 1200Mbps. It is also a lost opportunity to use USB-C 2.0 when the SoC supports 3.1

LTE and 5G

SIMSingle Sim and Dedicated micro-SD
We assume the dual sim has a shared micro-SD and Sim 2
   ActiveOne at a time
Ring tone single, dualSingle
VoLTECarrier Dependent
Wi-Fi callingCarrier Dependent
4G BandsB1, 2, 3, 4 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 20, 26, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66
CommentAll Australian bands and most world bands
5G sub-6GhzN1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 28, 40, 41, 66, 77 78
CommentAll Australian sub-6GHz and low bands
mmWaveNo
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
   UL, DL, ms19.5/16.1/22ms
   Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW-88-90/1 to 3 pW
   Tower 2No
   Tower 3No
   Tower 4No
CommentWhile it finds the first tower at reasonable strength, it also varies, especially if your hand covers the bottom. City and suburbs phone only where there is good tower coverage.

Battery

mAh5000
Charger, type, suppliedNo
 PD, QC level25W capable
PDO : 9V/2.77A/24.93W
PPS: 3.3-5.9 V or 3.3-11.0 V/ at 2.25 or 3 for a maximum of 25W.
Qi, wattageNo
Reverse Qi or cableNo
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)60Hz
   Charge % 30mins0.45
   Charge 0-100%1 hour 38 minutes
   Charge Qi, W
Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge		N/A
   Charge 5V, 2A4 hours and 10 minutes
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane20 hours
   PC Mark 3 battery14 hours 4 minutes
   GFX Bench Manhattan batteryWould not run
   GFX Bench T-Rex343.5 minutes (5.73 hours) 5286 frames
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on5 hours 31 minutes
   mA full load2200mA
   mA Watt idle Screen on230-250mA
   Estimate loss at max refresh20-30%
   Estimate typical useWe estimate this phone will go two days of typical use and one day under heavier use.
CommentTests were at 60Hz screen refresh, and the full load drain at 120Hz gave just under 4 hours.

Sound

SpeakersStereo – top earpiece and bottom down-firing.
TuningNo
AMP2 x TFA9879 MPX Class-D stereo amp and DPS 1.6, 2.65W@8, 4OHM .2% THD
Dolby Atmos decodeYes, downmix to two speakers
Hi-ResNo
3.5mmNo
BT CodecsSBC, AAC, LDAC and Samsung Scalable. No Qualcomm aptX codecs.
MultipointShould be
Dolby Atmos (DA)Auto, Movie, Music, Voice
EQNormal, Pop, Classic, Jazz, Rock, Custom
MicsDual with top for noise-cancelling
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max83
   Media (music)72
   Ring77
   Alarm70
   Notifications73
   Earpiece53
   Hands-freeVolume is a little low. Dual mics provide some noise cancellation, but keep the bottom mic pointed towards your mouth.
   BT headphonesGood sound and volume, although I could only get SBC Codec on LDAC-capable headphones.

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40HzNo
Middle Bass 40-100HzNo
High Bass 100-200HzGradual build
Low Mid 200-400HzGradual build
Mid 4000-1000HzFlattening
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlattening
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlat
Mid Treble 4-6kHzFlat
High Treble 6-10kHzSlow decline
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzSlow decline
Sound Signature typeAnalytical: (bass, mid recessed; treble boosted) – crisp but not pleasant for most music.
Dolby Atmos content widens the sound stage but does not give any 3D spatial effects.
   SoundstageStrong imbalance to the bottom speaker – so the soundstage sounds skewed.
CommentThe sound is OK but needs more punch, definition, and depth – listenable for high-mid and low-mid treble vocals.

Build

Size (H X W x D)158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2
Weight grams202
Front glassGG5
Rear materialGG5
FramePlastic (could be alloy)
IP rating67 1m for 30min
ColoursAwesome Violet
Awesome Graphite
Pen, Stylus supportNo
In the box
   ChargerNo
   USB cableYes 2W (you need a 3W cable if you want to charge at 25W)
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverNo
CommentMore Samsung penny-pinching

OS

Android13
Security patch date45017
UIUI 5.1
OS upgrade policyUp to 4 OS upgrades
Security patch policyUp to 5 years
BloatwareSamsung alternative to Google Suite. Microsoft Suite and OneDrive (requires subscription)
OtherSelection of Galaxy Apps
CommentExcellent upgrade policy and One UI is easy to use. Privacy can be an issue as Samsung encourages you to log in and create a Samsung account, but you can avoid that. You can’t avoid Google!
Security
Fingerprint sensor location, typeOptical under glass
Face IDYes
OtherKnox and Secure folder

Camera – Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Rear PrimaryWide
  MP50MP bins to 12.5MP
   SensorIMX766
   FocusPDAF
   f-stop1.8
   um1 bins to 2
  FOV° (stated, actual)72.7-85.3
   StabilisationOIS (Soc provides VDIS – crops video to add stability)
   Zoom10X
Rear 2Ultra-Wide
   MP12
   SensorSamsung S5K3Ld
   FocusFixed
   f-stop2.2
   um1.12
  FOV (stated, actual)123° (104.3-116.3)
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo
Rear 3Macro
   MP5MP
   SensorGC5035
   FocusFixed
   f-stop2.4
   um1.12
  FOV (stated, actual)N/A
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomN/A
   Video max4K@30fps
   FlashSingle LED
   Auto-HDRYes
   QR code readerYes
   Night modeNightography

Front – Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

  MP32MP bins tol 8MP
   SensorIMX616
   FocusFixed
   f-stop2.2
   um0.8 bins to 1.6
  FOV (stated, actual)70.1-82.5
   StabilisationNo
   FlashScreen fill
   Zoom4x digital
   Video max4K@30fps
    FeaturesPhoto remaster
Object eraser

 Comment

Comment• 1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are excellent with good dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.
• 4X Day Primary sensor – colours are excellent with good dynamic range. Background is getting noisy.
• 10X Day: Primary sensor: Forget it
• Ultra-wide: 12MP sensor: Good colour and details, although you can tell it is a different sensor to the primary.
• Macro: The 5MP sensor takes reasonable macro shots, but 4cm focus is critical as usual.
• Indoor office light: The colours are a little muted, and the dog’s face/ears are grey instead of deep black.
• Bokeh Depth: AI has helped bring out the darker black ears and suitably blurred the background.
• Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) is quite good, with decent details, although some noise exists.
• Night mode brings up the detail, saturates the colour, and removes a lot of noise
• Selfie: The 32/8MP selfie has natural skin tones, details and a range of filters to enhance any image. Best in day and office light
• Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 4K@30fps with OIS (optical image stabilisation). Overall it is better at 1080p@30fp. Sound recording is reasonably effective.

Ratings

Features9
It has everything you need
Value8.5
It is the same price as the 2022 A53
Performance8
The Exynos is an average-performance chip. Phone signal strengths make this a city, suburbs phone.
Ease of Use9.5
Excellent OS upgrade, patch update policy and 2-year warranty.
Design8.5
Nice but a little bland Applesque.
Rating out of 108.7
Final commentIt is a good successor to the A53 5G and a safe buy for the price. AMOLED, great warranty and updates – no downside.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

$699
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
8.7

Features

 9.0/10

Value

 8.5/10

Performance

 8.0/10

Ease of Use

 9.5/10

Design

 8.5/10

Pros

  • Good looking, well-built, mid-range
  • Bright, 120Hz refresh rate, colour-accurate sAMOLED
  • Decent day or two battery life.
  • Great Android and One UI upgrade policy 2+4+5 (Warranty/OS/Patches)
  • Better than social media class camera

Cons

  • No charger inbox.
  • Video stabilisation is only available in 1080p.
  • Phone antenna signal strength only for good tower coverage areas
  • Can’t mount external SSD for live storage


Post Horizontal Banner

 

 

Previous Post
Next Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *