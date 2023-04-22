Samsung Galaxy A54 5G – mid-range, full-featured smartphone (review)

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is its mid-range A-series offering that, at $699, offers a good feature set, value, and Samsung’s pedigree. It is going to sell heaps.

It is an update of the 2022 Galaxy A53 5G using a later Exynos 1380 CPU and a faster Mali MP5 GPU, but it is similar overall. The weight has crept up from 189g to 202g – it is heavier and slightly wider.

It is a more unified design language with the S23 series. Applesque, with almost flat sides, but thankfully uses a centre O-hole selfie instead of the polarising Apple notch.

Samsung is banking on its reputation, Android enterprise chops, and non-China manufacture to entice consumers and businesses. There is a lot to like about the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G.

2023 A-series

Unlike 2022, there will be no A74 5G which, at $799 with a Qualcomm SD788, made it a very desirable mid-range fleet phone.

Grey market – Don’t do it

Only buy Model SM-A546E or A546E/DS (dual sim). Do not buy models with B, 0, V or U (instead of E).

It will also have some letters after the model for RAM/Storage and Colours. Samsung has more information at Made for Australia.

Approved resellers are:

Telstra Optus Vodafone JB Hi-Fi Harvey Norman The Good Guys Amazon (Samsung Store) Officeworks Bing Lee Woolworths David Jones Myer Costco BIG W Target Radio Rentals RT Edwards Retravision Betta Australia Post

The following are not Samsung Approved and may not sell genuine Australian versions.

Kogan/Dick Smith Mobileciti Microless eXpansys Etoren BecexTech dbrand Big Apple Buddy Strike Oz Digital Online Xtreme Communications And many more

Australian Review: Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Model SM-A546E (Hybrid SIM/MicroSD), 6/128GB

Website Product page RRP $699 for Awesome Violet or Awesome Graphite From Samsung Online. See Approved resellers above. Warranty 2-years ACL Made in South Korea Company Samsung is a South Korean multinational manufacturing conglomerate headquartered in Samsung Town, Seoul, South Korea. Samsung Electronics (the world’s largest information technology company, consumer electronics maker and chipmaker. More CyberShack Samsung News and Reviews

Deep-Dive review format

It is now in two parts – a summary and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec, including over 70 tests to back up the findings. It also helps us compare different phones and features.

We use Fail (below expectations), Passable (meets low expectations), Pass (meets expectations), Pass+ (near Exceed but not class-leading) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First impression – Pass+

This is a good phone with all the expected mid-range specs and performance. Looks are very Applesque with straight sides, Gorilla Glass 5 front and back and a plastic frame (could be alloy).

It has a discrete centre top o=hole selfie camera, power and volume rockers on the right and a 2mm, three-ring camera protrusion on the back. It wobbles on a desk.

It has larger bezels than expected, giving it a lower screen-to-body ratio of 82.9% – the 2022 A-series was closer to 90%. It also has a 19.5:9 screen ratio making it a little wider than the 2022 A-series.

Screen – 2340 x 1080, 403ppi, 8-bit/126.7m colours sAMOLED

This is an excellent screen for the price. It has a typical/peak brightness (HBM in 2% of the screen) of 500/1000 nits and can display HDR10+ content. It does not support Dolby Vision content which shows as the inferior HDR10. DRM Info shows Widevine L1 and supports FHD SDR on Netflix and FHD HDR on YouTube.

The colours are accurate, and you can select Neutral (sRGB gamut) or Vivid (98% DCI-P3 of 16.7M colours). Being sAMOLED, it has an Always on Display, Edge panel (if you want it), and is eminently daylight readable. Pulse Width Modulation (no DC dimming) is at 250Hz – it should not bother you.

Processor – Exynos 1380 – Pass

Samsung Exynos is an alternative to Qualcomm, MediaTek, and others. I suspect we will see more Samsung smartphones using Exynos as it reduces its reliance on China and external suppliers. It already makes the screen, memory, storage, 4/5G/Wi-Fi/BT/GPS/NFC, motherboard, and many components.

This is a 5nm System on a Chip Soc) similar in performance to the Qualcomm SD778G (in the 2022 A-73). It has 4.9 TOPs to help with AI photography (the S23 has 27+).

It has 6GB RAM that you can extend up to an additional 6GB using RAM Plus – virtual ram that runs at the slower SSD speed.

Storage is 128GB plus a microSD to 1TB. You can alter the saving path for pictures to this card. The only issue here is that you cannot mount an external SSD as live storage (for video streaming etc.), but you can cut and paste to it as external storage at slow USB-C 2.0 speeds.

Samsung has mastered the heat issues of the previous Exynos 1280 (in the A53), and it has a minimal 8% throttle under 100% load over 15 minutes.

Summary: A good choice of SoC for this mid-range device.

Gaming – Passable

While the AMOLED screen is 120Hz capable, the processor is less than half as powerful as the Google Pixel 6/6a, which also uses an Exynos-based SoC. In the GENSHIN IMPACT test, it barely maintained 1080@25fps. If you lower the graphics quality, you can get to 40fps. We also noticed lag under load. It is more for web-based games.

Comms – Pass

Exynos typically performs less than Qualcomm, although it performs perfectly well for the price.

Wi-Fi 6 AX 5Ghz connect speed is a maximum of -33dbm/1200/1200 full duplex tested at 2m from Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-band Wi-Fi 6E AX 11000 mesh. It drops to -49/1020 at 5m and -55/1020 at 10m.

BT5.3 supports multi-point connections and Google Fast Pair.

NFC

GPS is single with a 4m accuracy – fine for in-car navigation.

USB-C 2.0 is a maximum of 480mbps (60MBps) full duplex. It has no alt DP audio/video/data capability for cable streaming.

Summary: Fine for a mid-range phone.

4/5G – Pass

Exynos typically has a strong antenna strength but only finds the closest tower. It ranged between 1 and 3 pW, suitable for major city and suburban use with good tower coverage (Tested on Boost Mobile using the Telstra network). Data speeds on 4G were low at DL/UL – 19.5/16.1/22ms.

Summary: It is very similar in performance to the 2022 A53.

Battery – Pass+

It has a 5000mAh battery which is standard for phones in this class. However, we cannot hide our displeasure at Samsung not including a charger inbox, just a 2W USB cable. The genuine 25W Samsung charger costs $29, but you must buy a 3W capable cable.

Tests at 60Hz screen

Video loop 1080p, 50% brightness/volume, aeroplane mode: 20 hours

PC Mark 3 battery life: 14 hours 4 minutes

GFX Bench Manhattan (game): Would not run

GFX Bench T-Rex low-end graphics game: 343.5 minutes (5.73 hours), 5286 frames

Full load screen on: 2200-2500mA

Idle screen on: 230-250mA

Recharge (25W Samsung charger): 1 hour 38 minutes

Recharge (10W): 4 hours and 10 minutes

Estimated battery life at 120HZ: about 20% less overall.

Summary: This phone should last two days under typical use and one day for heavier use. Buy the 25W charger or use a GaN PPS charger, or you will wait over 4 hours for a charge.

Speakers – Pass

It has a stereo earpiece and a bottom-firing speaker. Maximum volume is 83dB, but the system sounds are in the early 70s – a little low.

Bluetooth supports SBC, AAC, LDAC and Samsung scalable (for Samsung buds) codecs but not Qualcomm aptX.

Hands-free is reasonable, but the volume is a little low. Dual mics provide some noise cancellation, but keep the bottom mic pointed towards your mouth.

Sound – thin – Pass

It has no low/mid-bass, a gradual building of high bass, building mid and strong low treble but weak high treble. That means it misses the most critical bass, where you get all the musically important bass and a sense of sound direction – a reality as though the music were there.

It is an Analytical sound signature: (bass/mid-recessed; treble boosted) – crisp but not pleasant for most music.

It has a strong imbalance towards the bottom speaker, which skews the sound stage. Dolby Atmos content widens the sound stage a little, but there are no 3D spatial height effects.

Some readers have suggested we are too picky, but we know good sound How to tell if you have good music (sound signature is the key – guide.

Inbox – zip, nada, zilch – Fail

The phone and a 2W charge cable – that is it. You must buy a 25W charger and 3W cable for a faster charge.

Missing

3.5mm 4-pole port, but most use USB-C earphones or a USB-C-3.5mm DAC

Charger

Operating system – up to four years of upgrades and five years of security patches

Samsung’s policy makes owning one better and more secure for longer. That means Android 13 may reach Android 17!

One UI 5.1 is a light touch over Android, allowing for Samsung’s customisations. But we are growing more concerned at the need to sign up for a Samsung Account to access anything in its Theme or Galaxy App Store – it is bad enough that Google knows all about us.

Our advice is not to use Samsung apps where they substitute for Google ones, especially if you brand swap and want seamless changeovers.

Build – Pass+

Gorilla Glass 5 front and back and a plastic frame/chassis (it could be alloy – that does not make a difference here). It is well-built, and the flat screen is entirely usable. The camera sensors stick out 2mm, and you must invest in a case to protect these.

Camera – Samsung Galaxy A54 5G – Pass

Samsung does not publish camera sensor specs, and the Exynos processor does not reveal this – we don’t know why! Our root test software indicates that it has a Primary 50MP (bins to 12.5MP) Sony IMX766, an Ultra-wide 12MP Samsung S5K3LD sensor and a Macro 5MP GalaxyCore GC5035 sensor. The selfie is a 32MP (bins to 8MP), with a Sony IMX616 sensor.

Overall, this is a good mid-range setup, but the lack of a depth sensor means that Bokeh shots use AI to separate the background from the foreground – sometimes, it gets wrong.

DXOMARK rates this camera at 107 – a couple of points below the 2020 Google Pixel 5 at 109 and the Samsung GalaxyZ Flip 4 at 113. The top phones are the OPPO FindX6 Pro (153), Google Pixel 7 Pro (149 and iPhone 14 Pro M (146).

This ranking is not too shoddy for the money – anything above 100 is good. It lost points for Bokeh, telephoto, and the colour difference between the preview screen and the finished image (AI).

For a mid-range point-and-shoot camera, it is fine for daylight and office light but struggles a little in lower light. It is certainly a step up from the 2022 A53, mainly due to the processor’s AI post-processing.

Reviewer’s camera tests comments

1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are excellent with good dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.

4X Day Primary sensor – colours are excellent with good dynamic range. The background is getting noisy.

10X Day: Primary sensor: Forget it

Ultra-wide: 12MP sensor: Good colour and details, although you can tell it is a different sensor from the primary.

Macro: The 5MP sensor takes reasonable macro shots, but a 4cm focus is critical.

Indoor office light: The colours are a little muted, and the dog’s face/ears are grey instead of deep black.

Bokeh Depth: AI has helped bring out the darker black ears and suitably blurred the background.

Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) is quite good, with decent details, although some noise exists.

Night mode brings up the detail, saturates the colour, and removes much of the noise

Selfie: The 32/8MP selfie has natural skin tones, details and a range of filters to enhance any image. Best in day and office light

Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 4K@30fps with OIS (optical image stabilisation). Overall it is better at 1080p@30fp. Sound recording is reasonably effective.

1X and a decent shot – hard to fault.

Ultra wide sensor – lacking dynamic range and very different colour to the primary sensor.

4X Zoom and a decent shot with low noise.

10X and its about the limit of the sensors capability.

Reasonable Macro shot. We worked hard to get macro shots in focus.

Dogs face is not black enough and detail is soft. Bokeh is good and AI has bough out the black a little.

<40 lumens and not too bad.

Nightography and the colours are more saturated at the expense of detail.

CyberShack’s view – The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is a decent mid-range phone

The A-series is Samsung’s bread and butter, as only a small percentage of the world can afford its S-series. It is a safe, solid, slightly bland option if you have $699.

Its competitors are:

Rating Explanation 87/100

Features: 90 – it has everything you need including IP67

Value: 85 – at $699, it faces some stiff competition

Performance: 80 – The Exynos SoC is fine, but the phone antenna strength (good tower coverage areas only) lets it down.

Ease of Use: 95 – Hard to beat 2+4+5 (Warranty/OS/Patches)

Design: 85 – Applesque, but that is what Joe and Jane Average want

Final Comment: It is a good successor to the 2022 A53 5G and a safe buy for the price. AMOLED, great warranty, OS and updates – no downside.

Pros Good looking, well-built, mid-range

Bright, 120Hz refresh rate, colour-accurate sAMOLED

Decent day or two battery life.

Great Android and One UI upgrade policy 2+4+5 (Warranty/OS/Patches)

Better than social media class camera Cons No charger inbox.

Video stabilisation is only available in 1080p.

Phone antenna signal strength only for good tower coverage areas

Can’t mount external SSD for live storage