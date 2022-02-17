Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Fan Edition (review)

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) is the last 2021 Galaxy S21-series. It is a kind of mash-up using bits from the S21-series and offered at a $999 price.

But blame COVID – this phone is very late (it was scheduled for launch in October 2021). It may have missed the bus as the new S22-series is here. I would be tempted to get the S22 for the 2022 tech, including the Qualcomm SD Gen 1, 4nm processor and Adreno 730 GPU. OK, it is $300 more, but you get 8GB standard, a better camera, SIM and eSIM, and an adaptive AMOLED screen.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (shown) and S22 and S22+ use the new Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1 – very advanced

And it is in that ‘red ocean’ where there are some great phones like Google Pixel 6 ($999, 8/128GB), Vivo X60 Pro (12/256GB $899), ZTE RedMagic 6 Pro ($999, SD888, 16/256GB), and in a few weeks OPPO’s FindX5 upper-mid-range Neo (may be called a Reno7) and who knows what announcements we will see at Mobile World Congress at the end of February.

Better buy genuine, or 5G won’t work

We issue a strong warning that you must buy a genuine model with Australian firmware if you want to use 5G. Read Don’t buy a grey market phone to ensure you get the Australian model.

It is easy to identify the Australian version – usually under Settings, About Phone, Legal Information, Regulatory compliance, you will see the Australian RCM C-tick mark.

New review format for 2022 – both a short overview and deep-dive

We have reflected on how best to present our deep-dive reviews, now unique to CyberShack. Our readers tell us they want this detailed level of information to make purchasing decisions.

Deep-dive reviews have two aims:

First, to test the s*it out of the phones. We run more than 70 tests (many repeated three times) over a week to ensure accurate data you can rely on. You won’t find more accurate data on phone reception signal strength (a city or rural capable phone), battery life, Wi-Fi performance, CPU/GPU performance, throttling under load and importantly, how it sounds.

Second, to do this, we have developed a database with more than 300 facts and test results for all phones we review in 2022. It will be invaluable for objective comparisons. So, at the end of this review is the data and an explanation of why it rates. Following is a maximum 5-minute read summarising our findings for those that just want the summary.

5-minute review – Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition)

It sells for $999 (6/128GB), putting it in the upper mid-range bracket with premium features. When we rate it the score will be against other phones in this category.

Slimmer and lighter

It’s a 6.4″ screen, 7.9mm (thin) x 177g (light) and well-made with Gorilla Glass Victus on the front, an aluminium frame, and a fingerprint-resistant matte glastic back. It feels good in the hand.

6.4″ screen – bright and colourful AMOLED

No problems reading this day or night – it is brighter than most. But while it has a 60 or 120Hz refresh rate, these are fixed, and the latter reduces battery life a little. Most phones now have adaptive rates from 10-120Hz. You will get 1080p HDR10 streaming videos.

The screen is good, but it is not a class leader.

Processor – Exynos 2100

The same Exynos processor as the S21-series. Overall it is fast and smooth, but the 6GB of RAM can lag if you have a lot of open Browser tabs. The 128GB UFS 3.1 (100GB free) is fine, but there is no MicroSD slot expansion. Nor can it mount an external SSD or Flash drive as internal storage, making it unsuitable for videographers and vloggers.

Throttling is also a significant concern to power users and gamers. It drops back savagely by 44% over 15 minutes, but the average user won’t push it this hard.

Exynos versus Qualcomm?

The S20 FE had a Qualcomm SD865 Chipset, and there was a reasonable expectation that we would get the SD888 SoC (26 trillion operations per second – TOPS) and X60 modem. No, it is the Exynos 2100 (26 TOPS), and there is little between them. If anything, Samsung has more opportunities to tune the Exynos to its needs.

Do you care about the Qualcomm versus Exynos debate? Joe and Jane Average don’t, but many tech journos seem to get their knickers in a twist over what amounts to a scant few per cent difference either way. We can confidently tell you that performance-wise there is not enough to worry about but modem-wise there may be significant differences (see 4/5G in the table below).

Comms – all you need

Wi-Fi 6 (not 6E) VH80 means a maximum of 1200Mbps from a Wi-Fi router. The signal is reasonably solid but variable – not rock solid like other brands that are now VHT160 2400Mbps.

It has Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and a single band GPS.

Importantly the USB-C connector supports ALT DP audio and video, USB-C to HDMI wired DeX (a 1080p Android desktop) and screen mirror to a TV.

Phone – supports all Aussie bands

The Exynos Modem is more suited to city and suburbs only reception – it is not for weak reception areas, regional or rural use.

Battery – a mixed bag

Typical-to-low use should give you 24 hours between charges, but heavy use and gaming can reduce this to about 6 hours.

It does not have a charger (grrr, Samsung is penny-pinching), so go and buy a GaN (Gallium Nitride) PD intelligent Charger of at least 30W (it charges at 25W). Alogic has a two-port USB-C 68W for $84, and you can get 4-port 100 and 200W for not a lot more.

It supports Qi wireless 15W charging, and you can get charge pads for about $60 and use one of the GaN ports above.

Charge times have improved over the S21 at around 1 hour and 20 minutes.

Sound – Stereo

The Analytical sound signature is not the sweetest sounding (being polite) – it has a focus clear voice (1000-4000Hz) for hands-free. If you want to listen to music, you will need Bluetooth headphones or speakers where the Dolby Atmos EQ helps give you a wide sound stage and decent frequency response.

You can read more about sound signature and what to look for (including test tracks) How to tell if you have good music (sound signature is the key).

Build – very good

The Glastic back is a fibreglass-reinforced polyester. Add an aluminium frame and IP68 rating (1 metre for 30 minutes) – it is a keeper.

Warranty is 1-year which we think should be longer – OPPO and Google offer 2-years.

Samsung UI 4.1 is the grease over Android 12’s cogs, making it a pleasure to use. Getting Android 14 and four years of security patches is one of the better policies.

Samsung tries to draw you into its world with Galaxy Apps, Samsung Account and Backup. There is nothing wrong with that, and you can avoid these if you don’t want Samsung to know what you do. We strongly recommend using the Google app alternatives to make it easier if you ever want to exit the Samsung world.

Security

Samsung Knox hardens Android and offers things like secure and hidden folders. It has an under-glass optical fingerprint reader; you can use Face ID (2D and not as secure) and PIN, Pattern etc.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE camera – good all-rounder

It has essentially the same camera specs as the S20 FE (DXOMARK 115). It scores 120, reflecting more AI power in the later Exynos 2100 SoC.

Daylight and office light shots are fine with natural colour, fast focus, and exposure.

Office Light shots are good.

Night mode lets it down a little – it can induice noise and takes a few seconds to take the shot – hold it very still.

The 3X optical zoom was good to 20X – 30X was a stretch.

Bokeh failed as it focused on the background and blurred the foreground.

Daylight and office video was above average with solid colours, exposure, good autofocus (primary lens) and OIS. Low-light was noisy. As usual, it is best to shoot in 1080p@30fps.

Selfies were variable. Fixed focus means blurred if you were slightly out of range.

Camera samples are at the end

CyberShack – Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is a great upper-mid-range phone

It is good but not class-leading. I would be sorely tempted to spend more on the Galaxy S22, and I am afraid that more new models will out-class it after Mobile World Congress in late February.

Deep-dive CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.1 (E&OE)

This tabular format enables us to compare smartphones. It has test results under most categories. If a field is blank, it either does not apply or we could not find the spec.

General

Brand Samsung Model Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) Model Number SM-G990E single SIM (dual SIM not for AU) Price Base $999 Price base 6/128GB $999 Price 2 8/256GB – $1099 Warranty months 12 Tier Upper mid-range Website Product Page Manual here From Samsung Online and approved retailers Country of Origin Vietnam Company Samsung Test date 12/02/2022 Ambient temp 24° Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) SM-G990B, N, U, U1, W or any model ending in DS (dual sim)

Screen

Size 6.4″ Type AMOLED 2X Flat/Curve/2D/3D Flat with centre 0-hole (the Ultra has curved edges) Resolution 2340 x 1080 (it is seen as a FHD phone) PPI 402 Ratio 19.5:9 Screen to Body 85.30% Colours bits 16m 8-bit Refresh Hz/adaptive 60 or 120Hz and 240Hz touch – not adaptive Response 120Hz 10.5 GtG and 2.4ms BtW Nits typical/test Approx. 400 Nits max/test 800 (test: 760-790) Contrast infinite sRGB Natural: Test 97% DCI-P3 Vivid: Test approx. 60% (DCI-P3 more applicable to 1 0-bit 1 billion colours) Other RGB and temperature adjustment Delta E (<4 is excellent) 2.5 HDR Level Plays HDR10+ (but downmixes to HDR10) SDR Upscale No Bluelight control Yes PWM if known All AMOLED uses PWM 250Hz approx. Daylight readable Yes Always on Display Yes Edge display Yes Accessibility Full suite of vision and sound enhancements DRM Widevine L1 1080p HDR10 Gaming Game mode Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Comment Lovely bright, colourful screen, but lack of Adaptive refresh puts it slightly behind the leaders. Battery life is hardly affected by 120Hz.

Processor

Brand/Model Samsung Exynos 2100 nm 5 Cores Octa-core (1×2.9 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.80 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.2 GHz Cortex-A55) Modem Samsung AI TOPS 26 Geekbench 5 Single-core 1046 Geekbench 5 multi-core 3226 Like About 5-10% faster than the S21 with Exynos 2100 so reflects later tuning GPU Mali-G78 MP14 854Mhz GPU Test Open CL 7605 Like About 5% faster than teh S21 Exynos 2100 Vulcan 5950 RAM/type 6 LPDDR5 Storage/free/type 128 UFS 3.1 (95GB free) micro-SD No CPDT internal seq. Read 1290 CPDT internal sew. Read/write 222.21 CPDT microSD N/A CPDT external (mountable?) Won’t test – seen as external storage but can’t mount as internal storage Comment Videographers and vloggers will soon run out of space without mountable storage, seen as internal storage. Throttle test Max GIPS 246,792 Average GIPS 195,902 Minimum GIPS 133,233 % Throttle Samsung Galaxy S21 FE CPU Temp 50° Comment We re-ran the throttle test several times with similar results. Gamers need to note this would be an issue – average users won’t notice.

Heavy users should avoid this phone

Comms – all you need but slower Wi-Fi 1200Mbps

Wi-Fi Type/model 6 AX HE80 BCM43571 Test 2m -dBm/Mbps -31 to -35, 1200 variable, not stable Test 5m -59 to -60, 866-1134 variable Test 10m -63 to -70, 680-816 variable BT Type 5 GPS single/dual Single (10m accuracy) USB type 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps) ALT DP/DeX/Ready For Yes – USB-C to HDMI cable only and will mirror to a TV NFC Yes Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes – combo with Gyro Gyro Yes – combo with Gyro e-Compass Yes Barometer Yes Gravity ? Pedometer ? Probably Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Yes Proximity Yes Other Comment It’s a shame to limit the Wi-Fi speed to 1200Mbps when others have 2400Mbps. DeX support is nice even if its 1920x1080p. It also supports an external mouse and keyboard as well as a trackpad screen

LTE and 5G – strictly a city/suburbs phone

SIM Single Active Only one Ring tone single/dual Single VoLTE Carrier dependent Wi-Fi calling Carrier dependent 4G Bands 1,2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 20, 26 28 32, 38, 40, 41, 66 Comment All Australian 4G bands 5G sub-6Ghz N1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 78 Comment All Australian and 5G low-band mmWave No Test Boost Mobile/Telstra UL/DL/ms 16.1/15.3, 39ms – average Tower 1 -dBm/fW or pW From -81 to -87 and 2.5 to 7.9pW – strong single tower signal Tower 2 No (a recurrent issue with the Exynos modem is antenna reception of adjacent towers). Tower 3 No Tower 4 No Comment It is strictly a city/suburbs phone with strong tower coverage.

Battery – maximum one day and no charger

mAh 4500 or 17.46Wh Charger/type/supplied No – suggest SS 25W or GaN PD PD level 3 Qi wattage 5 to 15W Reverse Qi or cable 5W Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Charge % 30mins 50% claim (verified) Charge 0-100% 75 minutes claim (80 minutes) Charge Qi/W Yes 15W (not tested but assume 5-8 hours) Charge 5V/2A Approx 5 hours Video loop 50%/aeroplane 14 hours and 12 minutes PC Mark 3 battery 7 hours 17 minutes 60Hz – a fairy accurate indication of heavy use

6 hours 56 minutes 120Hz – not a large overhead on battery life GFX Bench Manhattan battery Out of memory error. Not uncommon for Exynos SoC. GFX Bench T-Rex 502.8m (8.38hrs) 3351 frames Drain 100-0% full load 6 hrs 30 minutes Watt full load 9W Watt idle 1.5W Estimate battery loss at 120Hz Negligible Estimate typical use maximum 24 hours typical use but carry a charger Comment No charger is penny-pinching, and heavy users will need to charge twice a day. Out of memory error is common with the Exynos SoC and probably no issue.

Sound – speakers are a bit harsh for music

Speakers Stereo – top earpiece and bottom down-firing. Slight volume and bass preference to the bottom Tuning ? AMP 2 x Cirrus Logic CS35L41 each 5.3W, 1% THD, 8 ohm Dolby Atmos decode Yes, downmix to two speakers Hi-Res 32-bit/384kHz (not tested) 3.5mm No BT Codecs SBC, AAC, Samsung Scalable Multipoint Can connect to two devices Dolby Atmos (DA) Yes – auto, movie, music, voice and games mode EQ Normal, Pop, Classic, Jazz, Rock and Custom – makes more of a difference in headphones as inbuilt speakers limit what they can do. Mics 2 – with background noise suppression Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 80dB fine for personal use Media (music) 73 Ring 75.5 Alarm 73 Notifications ? Earpiece ? Hands-free Bottom mic for voice only and top for noise reduction. Hold the phone close as the volume is a tad low. BT headphones Excellent left-right separation and DA makes quite a difference with DA content. Sound quality Deep Bass 20-40Hz No Middle Bass 40-100Hz No High Bass 100-200Hz Slowly Building Low Mid 200-400Hz Slowly Building Mid 4000-1000Hz Slowly Building High-Mid 1-2kHz Slowly Building Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat Treble 4-6kHz Flat High Treble 6-10kHz Decline Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Steep decline from 13khz Sound Signature type Analytical: (bass/mid recessed; treble boosted) – crisp but not pleasant for most music Soundstage 2D (no 3D spatial height, but DA gives a wider sound stage. Comment Internal speakers are not the best for music – the focus is on a clear voice for hands-free

(Ignore the white line) – Recessed bass and mid make this harsh for music but fine for hands-free

Build – well-made

Size (H X W x D) 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9 Weight grams 177 Front glass Gorilla Glass Victus Rear material Glastic Plastic matte finish grippy Frame Aluminium IP rating 68 Colours Olive, Graphite, Lavender, White Pen/Stylus support No In the box Charger No USB cable USB-A to USB-C Buds No Bumper cover No Comment Well-made, IP68 and should be a keeper OS Android 12 Security patch date 1/11/2021 UI One U1 4.0 OS upgrade policy Three OS upgrades Security patch policy Regular security patches four years Bloatware Samsung alternative to Google suite. Microsoft suite and OneDrive (requires subscription) Other Selection of Galaxy Apps Comment Excellent upgrade policy and Une UI is easy to use Security Fingerprint sensor location/type Optical under glass – Goodix Face ID 2D Other Knox and Secure folder Comment One of the more secure Android devices

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Camera – good all-round

Rear Primary MP 12 Mode Wide Sensor Samsung S5K2LD Focus Dual Pixel PDAF (fast focus) f-stop 1.8 um 1.8 FOV° (stated/actual) -67.4 Stabilisation OIS Zoom 8X digital Rear 2 MP 12 Mode Ultra-wide Sensor Sony IMX258 Focus Fixed f-stop 2.2 um 1.12 FOV (stated/actual) 123° (104.3°) Stabilisation No Zoom No Rear 3 MP 8 Mode Telephoto Sensor Hynix Hi847 Focus PDAF f-stop 2.4 um 1 FOV (stated/actual) ? Stabilisation OIS Zoom 3X Optical 30X Space zoom Special, e.g. Lidar Video max 4K@60fps. Above-average all around but best at 1080p@30fps for excellent, rock steady video. Flash 1 Auto-HDR Yes Object eraser QR code reader Yes Front MP 32 (Bins to 8MP) but delivers 5.2MP Sensor Sony IMX 616 Focus FF can result in out of focus shots f-stop 2.2 um .8 (bins to 1.6) FOV (stated/actual) (69.7°) Stabilisation EIS Flash Zoom 4X digital Video max 4K@60fps – it is above average with good colours and sound. But forget 4K and go for 1080p@30fps for webcam use. Screen flash Yes Features Dual record, Filters, HDR

Outdoors

1X and excellent colours and details

The Ultra-wide lens/sensor shows different colours

3X (and back to the primary lens/sensor) has good consistent colour and detail

10X and now using the 8MP telephoto lens/senor is pretty good with fine detail and little noise

30X using 8MP telephoto – passable.

Macro – not dedicated but uses the primary lens

Indoors office light 400 lumens approx

Good color and detail Bokeh was all wrong defocusing the foreground

Low light <40 lumens

Low light is pretty good with reasonable detail but washed out colours

Night mode improves the detail at the expense of the colours

Ratings Features 8 No microSD, 3,5mm, Charger, single sim and fixed refresh rate screen but a very strong processor Value 7 There are perhaps more <$999 options to look at, like Pixel 6 and OPPO Reno or Vivo Performance 8 It should be stellar, but throttling and heat let it down Ease of Use 9 Long OS update and security patch. One UI 4.0 is easy to use Design 8 It is a glass slab with no distinguishing features Rating out of 10 8 Pro 1 AMOLED 120Hz fixed-rate screen 2 Nice in-hand feel 3 Qualcomm SD888 is hard to beat 4 Great camera all around 5 It is a Galaxy S series and all that goes with it Con 1 No Charger and other price compromises 2 Throttles 3 No 3.5mm jack or microSD 4 Battery life takes a 25% hit in 120Hz refresh mode 5 There is a lot of <$999 competition Final comment A worthy successor to the S20 FE – better display, SoC, camera and battery life. You may want to spend more and get the new Galaxy S22 – I would.

