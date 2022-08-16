What are the official Android OS and Security update policies? (guide)

Each manufacturer has a different take on Android OS and Security update policies. While some have clear policies, it is more of a guideline really.

We did some desk research and found the following. But in many cases, there is no clear, bullet-proof definition on manufacturers’ websites, just a press release or mention in another publication.

Added to the complexity is that for many of these manufacturers, the policies were only introduced in 2022 for new models from that date. And we are uncertain of the frequency of security updates – monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly or annually.

Also, note that OS upgrades are from the version a device initially shipped, and many 2022 devices have already had an in-service upgrade from Android 11 to 12.

If any manufacturer wants to update this, please email us at news@cybershack.com.au.

Android OS and Security update policies

OPPO

OPPO Find X5 (excludes Neo/Lite) series receive three OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

Mid-rangers (Reno, Neo/Lite series) get two OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

Budget models (A-series) get one OS upgrade and three years of security updates.

Google Pixel

Google Pixels get three OS updates and five years of security updates (if warranted). This coincides with its end of support policy. For example, the Pixel 6 series launched with Android 12 and will get 13, 14 and 15.

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S models, Galaxy Z Fold and Flip, new A-series and Galaxy Tab 8 get four OS updates and five years of security updates.

Other models should get two years of OS updates and four years of security updates.

Policy here.

Security updates depend on the model – some get monthly, some quarterly and some annual.

Motorola (the link has update information for each model)

Its policy seems ill-defined and a little ad-hoc. What we can find indicates that

2022 Edge and Razr receive ‘at least’ two years of OS updates and three years of bi-monthly security updates.

We understand that all Motorola phones G-series released in 2012/22 will get Android 13 and two years of security updates.

We are unsure about the E-series, but we suspect one OS update and two years of security updates.

Nokia (the link has update information for each model)

X-series get three years of OS updates and three years of monthly security updates

G-series get two years of OS updates and two years of quarterly security updates

C-series get no OS update and two years of quarterly security updates

Realme

Flagships like the GT 2 and Pro get three years of OS updates and four years of security patches

We understand that mid-range models may get two OS updates and three years of security updates.

We have no policy for the C-series, but we expect no OS update and one to two years of security patches

Vivo (the link has update information for each model)

Flagship X series three OS updates and three years of security patches

Y-series get one OS update and one or two years of security updates

TCL – depends on model/price

More expensive Pro models will get three years of OS upgrades and three years of security updates.

All other models expect no OS upgrade and one or two years of security patches

CyberShack’s view – Android OS and Security update policies help both with security and resale values

It is not just about security or getting the latest Android OS but about how long you can keep the phone. Android security is improving with every version, but I don’t think anything before Android 10 is secure.

It is only from there that things like App Sandbox, App signing, Authentication, Biometrics, Encryption, secure Keystore, trusted environment, and verified boot started to make Android the secure system it needed to be.

If you use the phone for secure transactions, you really need to have the security of Android 12.

But for Joe and Jane Average, who keep a phone for four years, we suggest you consider Android OS and security patch update policies before buying.

