ECOVACS DEEBOT T50 PRO OMNI – clever robot vacuum/mop at an even better price (review)

The ECOVACS DEEBOT T50 PRO OMNI is 81mm ‘low’ and has entry-level Gen 5 premium features at an amazing $1499.

Where 2024 was a race to the top to develop new features, it seems that 2025 is a race to bring many of those features to the mid-range so they can create even better ones to justify $2000-plus price tags. Last year, I would have said this was a $2000 robot—and it blows me away at $1499.

Its USP—81mm thin—fits under more cupboard overhangs and lower furniture. It has a fully featured OMNI 10-in-one wash, heat, and dry cleaning station.

What is a Gen 5 robot?

We defined generations in Five Tips for Choosing a robovac/mop. In fact, we will soon update the guide because there are so many new 2025 features. It is capable of whole-of-home, unattended cleaning.

Australian Review: ECOVACS DEEBOT T50 PRO OMNI

As of 10/4/25 Firmware 1.99.1. Note, this is not the DEEBOT T50 MAX PRO OMNI – review to come.

Product Page

Price $1,499 From Bing Lee, Harvey Norman, JB HiFi, Retravision, The Good Guys, and ECOVACS Online. Avoid online and international stores, as they don't have an AU warranty. Colours Black Warranty 2-year ACL Made in China Company Ecovacs Robotics is a Chinese technology company best known for developing in-home robotic appliances. Founded in 1998, Ecovacs has a commanding lead in the Chinese market and is #1 in Australia.

Test ratings

We use the following ratings: Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations), and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) for many of the items listed below. We occasionally give a Passable rating that is not as good as it should be, and a Pass+ rating indicates it is good but does not quite meet the Exceed standard. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First Impression

The ECOVACS DEEBOT T50 PRO is a typical round 352.7 x 351.6 x 81mm x 3.7kg robot vacuum/mop with dual rotating mop pads. The right mop and whisker extend past the body to help with edge and corner cleaning.

Its USP is that the 81mm height allows it to clean under cupboard overhangs and low furniture.

The OMNI cleaning station is 350 x 477 x 533 x 7.6kg, with the obligatory free area (.8m) in front and to each side (.5m). It has fast charging, an ECOVACS cleaning solution reservoir, 75° hot water mop cleaning, and 45° hot air drying. With 4L clean and wastewater tanks and a 3L dustbag capacity, it is suitable for 300m2 cleaning.

Sensors: entry-level Gen 5

2D dToF (no turret). It sends out nanosecond pulsed laser light and measures the time it takes for it to come back. It has a 120° field of view and is accurate to 2m.

3D structured light Anti-collision light means IR light finds any obstacles to .3m.

AIVI 3D 3.0 AI 960p RGBD camera and 3D light combine to avoid obstacles. AI means it does not have to know what the object is; it just has to know how best to avoid it.

Bumper

Left Edge sensor

Carpet detection

Cliff detection

It has solid Navigation—not the best, but more than enough given the height advantage of its hidden dToF sensor. As it cannot do 3D maps, it misses the nuances, such as overhead curtains, furniture height, and overall spatial awareness.

These sensors allow for whole-of-home, unsupervised cleaning with the caveat that you must remove smaller objects and liquid messes before using it.

Setup – Pass+

Download the Ecovacs App for Android or iOS. Scan the barcode and follow the instructions to connect to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi. The app will update the firmware if necessary. It is Wi-Fi mesh aware.

The quick map takes <6 minutes for 100m2. It is accurate, has nice straight lines (some robot maps are very wonky), and is easy to edit.

Home Prep – Pass

Our guide outlines the best house prep practice. Follow this fully for at least the quick map and first one-pass clean.

After that, we did moderate prep – shoes, shoelaces, power cables, clothes on the floor, etc. You should then be able to leave it for unattended cleaning. It did not get stuck in any of the panellists’ test homes.

The App – vastly more options – Pass+

The App now offers much more, but don’t worry, as the defaults are all good.

Privacy – Pass

As usual, we recommend using a junk email address for added privacy.

Obstacle detection – Pass

It uses the AIVI 3D 3.0 camera and AI to recognise an obstacle. This combines cross-structured IR light beams and a camera to detect larger objects. In fact, we rarely saw it bump into anything, so it scores well over ‘bump and grind’ bots.

Ecovacs does not specify the number or types of obstacles it recognises; it only says it was AI-trained based on billions of articles. It should have scored Pass+, but it does not avoid every obstacle: smaller Lego bricks, pens, and cables give it indigestion.

Our four panellists experienced no issues with blind alley tests, and objects down to 25 x 50mm. Smaller objects were not detected, so you need to do some home prep.

How does it perform?

Vacuum – Pass+ on hard floors and Pass on carpet

It quotes 15000 Pa (Pascals) of suction, but that is on Max mode. We can’t accurately measure this, but we estimate it is about 5000 Pa in default mode. Effectiveness is not about the suction but how well the rotary brush and suction work together.

It has a smaller 14m combo bristle and rubber roller brush, which means more passes and slower coverage. The zero-tangle comb works quite well.

The 260ml internal robot dustbin is adequate, as it returns frequently to empty the bin and wash the mops.

It will lift the mop pads 9mm over the carpet, limiting it to short and medium piles for vacuum only.

We test with a 100g mix of sand, rice, rolled oats and Kellogg’s Nutrigrain (in size order).

These figures improve dramatically with a second pass (in brackets) or increasing suction power, but this is at the expense of battery life.

Hardwood: 92% – excellent. It pushed the Nutrigrain around but could vacuum most of it up. We later found a ‘Strategic Particulate Removal’ setting that slows down the whisker to avoid knocking larger particles out of the way.

Short Pile carpet: 58% (65) – average. It cannot edge or corner clean on carpet (most robots can’t either). Difficulty with sand and static-charged detritus.

Medium-pile carpet: 42% (65)—average. It lacks the ‘beating’ ability to lift more from a deeper pile and has difficulty with sand and static-charged detritus.

Feature Rugs: Not for long-pile 10mm+ rugs (as it only lifts 9mm)

Hair (short and long): No issues on hard floors, but left 30% on carpet.

Mopping test – Pass

It has dual 136mm rotating mop pads with the right pad’s ability to extend to help edge clean. There is a tiny 55ml internal water tank, which means it needs to return to base every 10 minutes (adjustable by room, or 10/15/20 minutes).

Our four panellists all commented that the hard floor mop was average. While it was streak-free, it did not completely remove dried stains.

When I tested it, I set the app to AI Intelligent Hosting, Intelligent Deep mopping and AI Strategic Cleaning of Stains (these are not defaults). It did a better job on dried-on stains but took twice as long. The Ecovacs cleaning solution made a difference to stain removal.

Pet – Fail

There are setting in the app and while it can avoid solid pet poo it cannot avoid urine and runny poo. This is typical of the value Gen 5s, and you will spend at least $1,000 more to get these features.

Edge Clean and corner clean – Pass for hard floors and not applicable to carpet

Hard floors: The right whisker extends as does the right mop pad and cleans within a few millimetres of the edge. No round robot can get into corners.

Carpet: As the mop pads are lifted (up to 9mm) and retracted, there is a 110mm gap between the rotating roller and the edge on each side. This is common to all round robots.

Speed and working time – Pass

On the default Intelligent settings, it takes about 68 minutes to cover 50m2 or 1.3m2 per minute. That is not as fast as some, but it is well within limits. You can also select Quick, Standard and Deep and one of two passes (non-AI mode).

We can only estimate these times based on our tests. AI Host clean takes longer. All figures are at app defaults, and we don’t doubt the claims are achievable under lab conditions.

Hard floor sweep silent: Claim 255 (180 minutes)

Hard floor sweep standard 215 (150 minutes)

Hard floor standard sweep and mop 185 (Tested 120 minutes)

Under cupboard overhangs and furniture – Pass

At first, it would not go anywhere near these until we discovered settings in the app. An Anti-Stucking (sic) Passage (adds unspecified extra height to the robot to avoid stucking) and Extreme Passage (robot body height only) work well.

There is no headlight for dark areas.

Sill test – Pass

It can climb 20mm sills, although it may sit there and contemplate how best to do this.

Yiko GPT voice control – Pass+

Yiko GPT is an enhanced AI version of Yiko – you can read its voice command list here. It is vastly expanded over Google and Alexa. The three mics are effective to about 6m.

Camera/mic

The RGB camera has a narrow field of view at 77° (Vertical) and 97° (Horizontal). We could not find where to live view in the app.

Power – Pass

Its 14.4V/6.4A/92W Lithium-Ion battery is well within the 100W limit for indoor charging. The OMNI station is intelligent and stops charging when the battery is full.

Charge time was just under 4 hours – not exactly fast, but an improvement on 2024 models.

The OMNI station draws 1650W with hot water mop washing and a little less on drying. Auto-empty is 650W.

We could not measure power draw, but ECOVACS says it is

Silent (35W)

Standard (45W)

Max (55W)

Super-max (75W)

Noise – Pass

At defaults, it was 65dB working and 77dB when emptying. This is about average for robot vacs.

Omni station – Pass+

It is 480 x 350 x 477 x 533 (includes ramp) x 7.6kg plus 3kg of water. It contains:

4L Clean Water (front)

4L Wastewater (rear)

3L Dustbin (under panel)

75° Hot water wash

45° Hot air drying (– 2, 3 or 4 hours)

Detergent dispenser

Charge (can be set to off-peak tariff charging)

Easy clean base (see below)

The station has a front ramp, adding 18cm to the depth. It needs 80cm front clearance and 50cm on each side.

Inbox – Passable

It is pretty sparse with no cleaning solution or spares.

Robot

Side Brush whisker

Anti-Tangle Main Brush

Washable Mopping Pad pair

Mopping Plates

High Efficiency Filter

Power Cord

OMNI Station

User Manual

Dust Bag

Maintenance – Pass

At the end of the cleanup, the Ecovacs Deebot T30 Pro Omni returns to the station for a final 2/3/4 hour mop wash and dry. Drying eliminates the potential for mould and small if not regularly used.

Robot Part Maintenance Frequency Replacement Frequency/Cost Washable Mopping Pad Can be hand or machine-washed Every 1-2 months $29.90 (4) Dust Bag As required $29.90 (3) Dual Side Brushes Inspect every two weeks Every 3-6 months $14.90 (2) Floating Bristle/Rubber Brush Inspect/clean each after use. Every 6-12 months $39.90 Brush cover Inspect/clean each after use. Every 6-12 months $29.90 Filter (Internal Dustbin) Inspect/clean the filter Every 3-6 months $19.90 (3) Sensors and external Inspect and wipe over once per week. Omni Cleaning Sink Once every two weeks Clean Water Tank Fill before/after each use.

Check the filter gauze and clean. Dirty Water Tank Empty after each use Dust Collection Cabin Monthly OMNI Station Monthly Cleaning solution – Wild Bluebell When the reservoir is empty. Should last months. $37.50 per 1L

Two bundles can save money – see Accessories.

Device Relocation

As we moved between the panellists’ homes, we found some water drops. The app has a relocation segment that drains the robot’s water tank and settings to drain the station’s water tubing.

CyberShack’s view: The Ecovacs Deebot T50 Pro Omni is a value Gen 5 robot

The Ecovacs Deebot T50 Pro Omni is an entry-level value Gen 5 robot, so don’t expect it to perform as well as the premium Gen 5 Ecovacs Deebot X8.

It is pretty good, but in comparison to the X8, it does not quite clean or mop as well, its obstacle detection is more limited, and it is slower. But that is what a value Gen 5 is.

To achieve one pass, whole-of-home, unsupervised cleaning, you must do more house preparation, especially regarding cables, shoelaces, and small objects.

Its lack of pet settings means it is not for pets. It can handle their hair OK but will plough into dog poo and urine puddles. To avoid that, you need a premium Gen 5.

Overall, we (the panellists and I) anonymously agree that you get an awful lot for $1499, and it earns our buy recommendation in this price bracket.

Panellist’s comments

We use four test homes, plus mine as the reviewer, to test in different environments. The ECOVACS DEEBOT T50 PRO OMNI did not disappoint, but it shows we need to revisit the Generation definitions because now there are Gen 5 and Gen 5 plus benefits.

The mop and whisker extend work as promised, but they do not quite reach the edges, perhaps 5mm away.

It sometimes leaves water drops when it turns (maybe too much water).

No turret – the concealed dToF did a good job, and did not lose track of where it was.

Reached under overhangs and furniture previously only the Roborock Saros 10 could go.

Excellent vacuum on hard floors but decidedly average on carpet.

At last, the OMNI station has a floor-cleaning liquid dispenser.

Love Yiko – it is superior to other voice assistants.

Corner cleaning is OK with the side whisker extension (still cannot mop a corner).

Missing pet program and pet-poo/liquid detection. But you have to spend much more to get one that stops the suction, lifts the rotating brush and whiskers, to avoid sucking it into the works. OK on pet hair.

Object detection is hit-and-miss, particularly on smaller objects, leaving a wide berth around them.

Easy-to-use app, but it has far more options than I have seen.

Engineers call: We classify Gen 5 on its ability to do whole-home, unattended cleaning. It’s a 2024 definition, and now you have things like pet programs, 30/60mm lift, more suction, roller mops, and increased AI. This is a basic Gen 5 at about $1000 less than the Gen 5+ models. Your guide needs updating (Editor—got the message!).

Panellist’s summary:

Strength: Rotary Mopping. The barefoot test feels squeaky clean if you use the floor cleaner. AI Instant mop eventually removes dried-on stains. The hard floor vacuum was good, but it flicked some Nutrigrain out of the way.

Average: Carpet vacuum could improve – a lot.

Edge clean hard floors: The mop cleans to about 1cm from the wall.

Criticism: Not for pet owners with poor bladder control

My take: I see where the comments come from, and all are valid. It is excellent to have four homes (plus mine) to test.

The $1499 price seals the deal, considering this is an entry-level Gen 5 with a good pedigree. If you need more, it will cost $1k+ more.

Best use

Single floor

Predominantly hard floors

Use it more than once a week (schedule).

Ecovacs Deebot T50 Pro Omni Rating

Features: 85 – everything you need, and the Omni station dries the mop pads

Value: 85 – Excellent value entry =-level Gen 5 robots

Performance: 85 – Make sure you do some house preparation

Ease of use: 85 – Easy to set up, and Quick Map is excellent

Design: 85 – Well-made and nice Omni station design.