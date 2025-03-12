ECOVACS DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI – new extendable roller mop and (cleaning review)

The ECOVACS DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI is one of the new breed of robot vacuum/mops that uses a roller mop for superior mopping and 18000 Pa suction power for superior vacuuming. The OMNI cleaning station is perfect.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI is a true Gen 5 robot vac/mop as defined in Five Tips for Choosing a robovac/mop. In fact, we will soon update the guide because there are so many new 2025 features. It is capable of whole-of-home, unattended cleaning.

Is it the best? Well, the year is still young, but it is right up there. Its primary competition is the roller mop-equipped Eufy S1 Pro – the robot vacuum/mop that rewrites the book. Both have particular strengths and few weaknesses. There will be many more roller mops to come this year.

Roller versus platen or rotating mops

If you don’t know, robot vacuum/mops typically have a static/vibrating platen or dual rotating mop pads. To be clear, these quickly become soiled, requiring a wash every 15-20m2 to avoid dragging dirty water over the floor.

Roller aficionados point out that the roller is continuously washed with clean water, and the dirty wastewater is squeegeed off into a separate tank. Thus, the roller never drags dirty water over the floor.

That is true, but most demonstrate it with a cup of tomato sauce, perhaps the most extreme test. It is a moot point if you are not wont to spill tomato sauce (or any other such viscous liquid, which you should hand wipe up anyway) because all three types do a decent maintenance mopping job.

However, ECOVACS has taken the roller to the next level with its roller TrueEdge 2.0 mop extension and TrueEdge 3D sensors.

Panellist’s comments

We use four test homes, and mine as the reviewer, to test in different environments. The ECOVACS DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI, by far, had the greatest expectations as the panellists have helped to review most of the Gen 5 robots in the past few years. Overall, it did not disappoint but was not quite as impressive as hoped.

The unique aspect is the mop extend, which largely works as promised but does not reach the edges—perhaps 5-10mm away.

It leaves crescent-shaped watermarks when it swivels around objects (maybe too much water).

No turret – the concealed LiDAR did a good job, but it can lose track of where it is.

Excellent vacuum on hard floors but decidedly average on carpet.

It improves after about three runs as it learns the home and updates the map.

At last, the OMNI station has a floor-cleaning liquid dispenser.

Love Yiko – it is superior to other voice assistants.

Corner cleaning is better with the side whisker extension (still cannot mop a corner).

Pet-poo detection is good, and pet hair detangling works well.

Liquid detection is poor, and it does not lift the rotating brush and whiskers, so it can get messy. If you have liquid issues, you need this lift.

Object detection is hit-and-miss, leaving a far too wide berth around them.

It is determined to clean every last dirty spot and seems to return to dirty areas until it has.

Easy-to-use app.

The panellists had mixed feelings when asked if this or the Eufy S1 Pro was the best robot/vacuum/roller mop. While the DEEBOT was slightly better for edge and corner cleaning, the Eufy had better overall mopping, a unique style, ozonated water, and a replaceable battery. Whichever you choose you will be very happy.

Panellist’s summary:

Strength: Mopping. The barefoot test feels squeaky clean, and it eventually removed dried-on stains

Average: Carpet vacuum could improve – a lot.

Edge clean: The mop is suitable to clean to about 1cm from the wall

Criticism: Not for larger liquid spills, as a vacuum slot is in front of the mop and the brushes don’t lift (a criticism of most robots except the Dreame X50 Ultra – a leap ahead)

My take: I see where the comments come from, and all are valid. It is excellent to have four homes (plus mine) to test. I think the panellists are getting a little spoiled and have too high an expectation of the perfect Gen 5 device.

This scores well at 89/100 – read our rating later and see how it just edges past the Eufy S1 Pro (87/100) and where the Dreame X50 Ultra (90/100) does better.

Australian Review: ECOVACS DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First Impression – ECOVACS quality

ECOVACS DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI is back to a round robot after the square X2 and D-shaped X5. These addressed the design issues of round robots, mainly poor edge and corner cleanliness. This has an extending right-side whisker and roller mop to adequately address that.

The square format allowed for wider 17-20cm rotating brushes and 35+ cm rotating mops. The round format means a 14.5cm brush and a 17cm roller mop. The solution is that it must make more overlapping passes, which slows it down a little. I prefer clean to fast anyway.

It is 353 x 351.5 x 98mm high, meaning it fits under most cupboard overhangs. However, the TrueEdge 3D sensor also detects the cupboard doors, so it does not slip under. It is overly cautious, timid even. The extending mop helps edge clean on hard floors, but it is not useful on carpets.

While it is probably the most advanced Gen 5 robot vacuum/mop, it shows there are still cleaning challenges to conquer, and we look forward to the future ‘Gen 6’.

The new OMNI station is 350 x 477 x 533 x 7.6kg. It gets a long-awaited floor cleaning solution dispenser. It has a dirt sensor to ensure mops are cleaner, 45-75° hot water washing and 63° air drying, and a few design tweaks.

Apple users get an upgraded App with Dynamic Island control and Apple watch capability.

Sensors -it is a true Gen 5 robot.

D-ToF front Laser 120° 12m range

TruDetect 3D cross beam IR front sensor .3m range

AIVI 3D 3.0 RGBD front camera powered by the Visual-Language Model achieves precise object recognition and rapid contour extraction.

Right-side IR edge detector

Anti-drop sensors

Ultrasonic Carpet detection sensor

180° bumper sensor

dToF is in the cavity at the bottom. AIVI cancer and dual IR cross-beam sensors above.

Features Overview

Extendable OZMO 17 x 75mm diameter roller mop with TrueEdge mopping

AI instant Re-mop for dirty areas

Built-in 220ml dustbin, 110ml clean water tank and 95ml dirty water container (emptied to the OMNI station)

18,000 Pa suction on Maximum setting

Noise <65dB except for station cleaning

200RMP 4000 Pa downward pressure OZMO roller mop and edge extend with 10mm carpet lift

Zero tangle 2.0 main brush

Extendable right whisker brush

20mm sill climb

6400mAh battery and run-time between 2-3 hours, depending on mode.

Fully featured DEEBOT app

Yiko’s comprehensive voice commands

The App – Pass

Download and install the App. Connect via 2l4Ghz Wi-Fi. It has every feature you expect from a Gen 5 robot. The screenshots below are self-explanatory.

It supports Quick Map and 3+1 multi-floor maps (you must take the Omni to each floor).

Yiko-GPT – Chatty and well above other voice commands

You will not find a robot with as many on-device commands and many that work offline. In tests, it achieved a 97% voice recognition rate.

It uses a Large Language Model (LLM) to understand complex or nested user commands or queries. In other words, you can use simple English commands (and many other languages).

Quick map – Pass+

You run a quick map on the first use or to update the maps. It is fast, efficient, and correctly identifies zones—approx. 10 minutes per 100m2.

Home Prep – Pass+

Our guide outlines the best house prep practice. Follow this for at least the quick map and first one-pass clean.

After that, we did not do house prep, and it navigated around tables, chairs, footstools, shoes, shoelaces, power cables, clothes on the floor, etc. You can safely leave it for unattended cleaning.

Navigation – Pass

Because it does not have a 360° LiDAR turret, it uses 120° dToF (Direct Time-of-Flight), which sends out nanosecond pulsed laser light and measures the time it takes to return. It is accurate to 2mm out to about 12m. To help compensate for the lack of LiDAR, it uses TruDetect 3D crossbeam IR front sensors with a .3m range.

Technically, it is not as accurate as 3D dToF and LiDAR LDS combined and can only produce a 2D map, but the robot placement was accurate in all our tests.

It has solid Navigation—not the best, but more than enough given the height advantage of its hidden dToF detector. As it cannot do 3D, it misses the nuances, such as overhead curtains, furniture height, and overall spatial awareness.

Obstacle Detection – Pass

It uses the AIVI 3D 3.0 camera and AI to recognise an obstacle. Ecovacs does not specify the number or types of obstacles it recognises; it only says it was AI-trained based on billions of articles.

It should have scored Pass+, but it does not avoid every obstacle: smaller Lego bricks, pens, and cables give it indigestion.

In some cases, the mop extends to clean closer, but in most, it leaves a 10mm gap, often more around the obstacle. It is being cautious and could use a more aggressive setting.

It can recognise and navigate around pet poo. It needs to be semi-chunky rather than ‘poo’rrhea.

It did not recognise larger clear liquid spills and ploughed through. See the mopping test later.

Vacuum test – Pass+ on hard floors and passable on carpet

Our test is with 100g/ml (25g each) of sand, rice, oats, and Kellogg’s’ Nutrigrain. We do two runs and measure the weight of the collected detritus after each.

Short pile carpet: 40% first run with difficulty with sand and static-charged detritus. Second run 65%. I think there needs to be more work on the carpet mode, as the rotating brush does not beat the pile. Passable, but there are far better for carpet.

Medium pile: 42% and 65%. Difficulty with sand and static-charged detritus.

Long pile: 27% and not much more on the second run. While the mop lifts 10mm, it is insufficient for a plush-cut long pile.

Hardwood: 90% first run and 92% second run – some flicking of Nutrigrain out of the way.

X8’s anti-tangle brush did a good job of clearing hair.

Mop test – Pass+

The mop lifts 10mm over the carpet, and the auto-detection was accurate. However, 10mm is not a lot, and it wetted some of the panellist’s medium pile carpet. There are settings to vacuum the carpet first (with a dry mop), which may fix that. It also got stuck in a longer carpet, dragging its undercarriage through the pile.

Given the roller mop’s inherent efficiency, it presented a cleaner, streak-free floor than other mop types, aided by the cleaning liquid. But it left crescent-shaped watermarks as it turned around, and we suspect that this is due to too much water, as it was set at 30—maybe lower it.

Unlike some brands (Dreame X50 Ultra), when it hits a puddle of liquid, it does not stop suction, the rotating roller or the side whisker (nor lift them), meaning it gets into the brush, vacuum throat, detritus bin, etc.

Edge and Corner clean – Pass

This was an area we had hoped for more as the extending mop looks like a great idea.

We have noted that it appears more cautious than necessary, and I am sure a firmware update or the app offering a choice will fix that. In any case, the last thing you want is for the robot to scratch the kickboards.

The extendable whisker is adequate, although it left some larger particles in our corner tests. The extendable mop does not do corners and is only useful for edge cleaning on hard floors. Here, a 10mm gap was about the minimum; sometimes, it drifted to 40mm.

Are we being harsh? Yes, to a degree, because no robot does perfect edge and corner clean.

Here is is 40 mm from the edge and never got closer over carpet. About 10mm from the edge over hard floor.

Pets – Not sure

Some robots have dedicated pet settings (like Dreame X50 Ultra) that won the hearts of our pet-loving panellists.

We could not find any such settings, although this may be part of the AI Intelligent Hosting option that works out how best to clean each area.

The tangle-free rotating brush works well on long pet and human hair.

Cleaning speed – variable – Pass

In our test 50m2 area, we had results from 1.2 to 1.5 minutes per m2. The variation depends on supplementary re-cleaning when a dirty area is found.

The average, over 100m2, was 133 minutes – a little over 1 minute per square meter, which is about average.

You can slow it down by setting custom cleaning modes. Good cleaning wins over cleaning time unless you have a larger area and need more battery life.

Battery and coverage – Pass+

The claim is 228 minutes in standard mode.

The reality is that it has a 6400mAh 14.4V/6.4A/92W battery, and runtime depends on the cleaning mode—vacuum and mop, vacuum only, mop after vacuum, number of repetitions (1 or 2), suction levels (four), and cleaning speed (three settings increase overlap).

Our collective review is that you will get about 150 minutes for default vacuum and mop settings. On AI Intelligent Hosting, you get about 120 minutes.

Charging time is about 4.5 hours.

Build quality – Exceed

The ECOVACS DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI is a premium product with a premium build and a three-year warranty. It looks well-built.

Sill Climb – Pass

It will eventually climb a 20mm sill in a kind of crab walk.

Camera – Pass

The camera is important to help identify unknown obstacles or where it may get stuck—not that it did. It lacks a light for dark areas.

It passed our torture test, getting out of tight spots and returning to base.

Noise – Pass

It is generally below 65dB except when reaching 75dB on maximum power and when dumping its bin.

OMNI cleaning station – Exceed

As we said earlier, the OMNI cleaning station is perfect, with a new low-maintenance baseboard and a floor-cleaning solution dispenser.

4L Clean water tank

4L Dirty water tank

3L Dustbag

Cleaning solution reservoir

Dirty wash water detection

Mop washing at 40-75° and 63° drying

Energy use: 650W dust collection and 1650W mop water wash and dry.

350 x 477 x 533 x 7.6kg plus 4kg water

Cleaning solution – Pass

It now uses a refillable reservoir for the ECOVACS DEEBOT cleaning solution, which costs $75 for two 1-litre bottles. Since we were not supplied with a bottle, we used some Tineco solution, as the roller uses Tineco technology.

If placed in the clean water tank, the recommended usage is 20ml per 4 litres, but we hope it automatically dilutes the full-strength solution we used.

Does it work? Assuming it is essentially the same as Tineco and contains 5% 2 Methyloxirane (washing/grease stripping) and Benzothiazolinone (fungicide), it is more effective in cutting grease and disinfecting floors.

Our barefoot test indicates a squeakier clean when using it.

Maintenance – too early to tell

In all, the ECOVACS DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI has been used 14 times over five weeks. The panellists just use the OMNI station for cleaning, and we do a final thorough clean. I have to say that it needed it!

Part Frequency Replacement and cost Wastewater Empty after each use Clean water Empty after each use Mop washboard Check every 30-60 days Robot dust box filter 14 days wash clean $14.90 (3) Other sensors 30-day wipe clean Station dust bag Empty when the sensor indicates $29.90 (3) Roller mop 30–90-day wash $14.90 Roller brush Check after each use $39.90 Side brush whisker Check after each use $14.90 (2) Cleaning solution Unknown life $75 for 2 x 1L

There is also a bundle for $249. All accessories here

CyberShack’s View: The ECOVACS DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI is a robot vacuum roller mop with benefits.

To be fair, this is Gen 1 of roller mops, and Tineco (owned by Ecovacs) is the class-leader of the power mop, although it faces stiff competition from all comers.

It has a few foibles that hopefully firmware will fix, like its timid, cautious approach to edges and obstacles and obstacle recognition based on AI instead of being trained to recognise specific types.

There are better Gen 5 robots in specific areas:

dToF and LiDAR LDS combination for 3D mapping and spatial awareness

Object recognition

AI cleaning

LED headlight

Higher Sill climbing

Better carpet vacuum

Mop-drop for longer pile carpets

Effective pet programs

Vacuum off, and rotary and whisker lift over liquids

Ozonated water instead of cleaning solution

But none are deal breakers – it must work for you.

Panels final comments

All hard floors over one level: The vacuum did a great job (on hard floors). Mopping was also excellent, but dried milk or coffee stains are still challenging. Its re-clean function essentially solves this. Its obstacle avoidance and edge cleaning are good but need improvement to be class-leading.

Mix hard and carpet floors on one level: The hard floor vacuum was excellent, and the carpets were decidedly average, requiring at least two recleans. Mopping was efficient but did not remove dried stains. No home prep is needed.

Pet owner: The rotating brush and roller mop did not get clogged with pet hair. It avoided our faux test pet poo (50 x 25mm). Regarding liquids, it ploughs through, making an unholy mess in the vacuum dustbin.

Two-level—tiles on L0 and carpet L1 (retired Engineer): I have no complaints about the vacuum/mop on tiles. I’m not sure the cleaning solution added much. Multi-floor mapping works, but you must move the base station from floor to floor. The map wets a medium-height carpet. Sill climbing is OK.

30/10/60% carpet/tiles/bamboo hardwood single level (reviewer—me). It did everything expected of a Gen 5 robot. Battery life on defaults and AI Intelligence is around 120 minutes. Edge and corner clean are good but not clas- leading.

ECOVACS DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI rating

We are rating it as a Gen 5 with particular attention to the roller mopping efficiency. These ratings are based on 1.79.5 firmware and will likely increase with new firmware.

Features: 85—It has everything expected but lacks some things that others do better, like pet programs, brush lift over liquids, AI obstacle recognition works, but it is too cautious, etc.

Value: 90—$2499 is a fair price for what you get.

Performance: 85—It loses points for carpet vacuum efficiency; otherwise, it’s good across all uses.

Ease of Use: 90—Easy to set up, and the 2D quick map is relatively accurate. It adds to the map as it identifies new things. The three-year warranty is excellent. Yiko voice is great.

Design: 85—another round robot.

