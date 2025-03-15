Eufy 3-in-1 E20 robot, stick and handheld vacuum (cleaning review)

The Eufy E20 3-in-1 is the ‘Transformer’ of robot vacuums, converting effortlessly into a stick or handheld vacuum. It even has a charging and dustbin self-empty station.

The only thing missing from this innovative and multi-award-winning design is a mopping system, so if you need that, there are plenty of other Eufys to choose from.

Australian Review: Eufy E20 3-in-1 robot, stick and handheld vacuum

RRP 15/3/25 $999.00 From Harvey Norman, JB H-Fi, Good Guys, eufy online Warranty 1-year ACL Made in China Company eufy is an Anker Innovations brand. Directed Electronics Australia and New Zealand exclusively distribute it.

We use Fail (below expectations), Passable (meets low expectations), Pass (meets expectations), Pass+ (near Exceed but not class-leading) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First Impression – messy

Sorry, but this is not an attractive robot. The concept is excellent; the motor unit slips nicely into the robot base, but the whole thing looks too industrial. That is the only criticism of what otherwise is a very powerful robot vacuum (not a mop).

The motorised head, tube and dusting tool don’t have any storage. It would be helpful to see future models have this storage in the base station. There is a wall-mount bracket for US$40, but we can’t find it in Australia, and it would be at least double the price.

But let’s get back to basics by putting myself in Joe/Jane Average’s shoes and imagine living on a tighter budget. They want a decent ‘first’ robovac/mop for their largely hard-floor home or apartment.

Therefore, they expect good vacuum power ✅, the transformer stick/handheld vac is a bonus ✅, and a quality brand from a local company with local support ✅. It aces those.

What generation is this?

CyberShack classifies robots in five generations. Read more in our Five Tips for Choosing a robovac/mop. As price is not always a good guide, we use generations based on sensors and features so you can tell the difference between them.

House prep– yes, it is necessary

Although Gen 3 LIDAR and front and side laser have improved reliability, you must complete the full house prep (see Five Tips above).

If you properly prepare the house for cleaning, it is 100% reliable. You cannot just ‘let it go’.

How the robot cleans – Pass

It cleans the room edges first. Once the edges are done, a U-shape pattern is used to fill in the floor area. The 14cm roller brush overlaps each pass by about 9cm; it averages about 1m2 per minute (average)—faster than vacuum only.

Sensors – Pass

2D top turret LiDAR 129°

Right side Line Laser

Front Line Laser

Bumper

Anti-drop sensors

Technically, it is a Gen 3 Robot, but Line Lasers are faster and way more accurate than infrared sensors used on most Gen 3 bots. While it can’t see and recognise obstacles like a Gen 5 bot with a camera, it can accurately sense the obstacle’s outline down to as small as 15mm (Lego blocks) and clean around it closely.

It has some Gen 4 features, such as a charging station with a self-empty dustbin. The Eufy Clean app also has quick mapping (up to 5), editable maps, go and no-go zones, carpet (as it does not have a floor type sensor), cleaning schedules, cleaning modes, Voice Assistant, and more.

Eufy Clean App

The app is straightforward. After a quick map, you are good to go.

Vacuum transformer

Lift the vacuum motor/dustbin out of the robot and attach either the motorised anti-tangle floor brush head or the 2-in-1 combo tool and extension tube.

The vacuum motor has up to 30,000 Pa and uses a cyclonic dust system (made famous by Dyson) that keeps its efficiency. The 350ml dustbin is adequate for smaller homes and can be auto-emptied into the base station.

When used as a handheld, it is way smaller and lighter than most others and has up to 30,000 Pa suction – unheard of in a handheld.

When used as a robot vacuum, it has up to 8,000 Pa, above typical Gen 3 specs.

Vacuum tests – Pass as robot vac, and Pass+ has a handheld

This is in two parts – a robot vacuum at up to 8000 Pa and a handheld or stick at a ludicrous 30,000 Pa.

It has Quiet, Standard, Turbo and Max modes. There’s also a BoostIQ setting, which increases suction power on long-pile carpets.

We test with Standard mode with 4 x 25g sand, rice, oats, and Kellogg’s Nutrigrain. Robot has 1st/2nd pass

Mode Robot Handheld Short pile 70/72 90+ Medium Pile 69/70 90+ Long pile 65/67 90+ Hard floor (excludes edges) 99 95+

It is about average for carpet, and as it is not a mop, there is no need for a mop lift. The roller brush is floating for use on any surface. The App does not need carpet detection either.

As a handheld/stick, you vacuum visually to get every bit of evident detritus, and the power is superb.

Edge cleaning – Passable

The whisker brush reaches about 20mm from the right side, and the robot cleans to about 40mm from a side wall. You need a stick vac to finish the edges, corners, and stairs.

Corner Clean – Fail

Round robovacs, by definition, cannot clean 90° angle corners – it is a physics thing. There is the need for that stick vac again!

Torture Test – Passable

While it does not have a camera or other smarts, the 3D line lasers do a very good job. It cannot find its way out of blind alleys.

Pets – No

It has no pet programs. It handles pet and human hair well.

Battery life – Pass

The robot/stick battery life is:

Eco mode: up to 80/50 minutes

Standard: 120/30 minutes

Turbo: 90/20 minutes

Max: 60/13 minutes

Recharge: 2.5-hour fast charge

Our test panellists all commented on the excellent battery life using default settings. When used as a stick/handheld, battery life is reduced by about 25%.

Size – Pass

Robot: 350 round x 118mm high

Vacuum: 220 x 199 x 90mm x 1.3kg. The vacuum tube extends to 717.34mm plus the head.

Clean station: 250 (W) x 187 (D) x 386.7 (H) mm x 3.35kg plus the obligatory 1.5m front and .5m side clearance.

Tangle free – Pass

Both the robot and vacuum head have an anti-tangle comb.

Voice – Pass

Google, Alexa and Siri offer typically limited voice commands.

Sill Lift – Pass

It will climb 20mm sills.

Cleaning station – Pass

The station is for charging and emptying the 350ml robot dustbin. The station uses a 3L bag.

The app has two auto-empty settings – Standard and Deep Dust Collection.

Maintenance – Almost none

Replacement prices are not yet on its website, but the cost will be pretty standard.

Part Cleaning Frequency Replacement Frequency Dust Bin Every 2 months – High-Performance Filter Every 1.5 months Every 6 months (or when visibly worn) Jet Cyclone Every 1.5 months – Side Brush Every 1.5 months Every 3 months (or when visibly worn) Brush Guard Every 1.5 months Every 6 months (or when visibly worn) Rolling Brush Every 1.5 months Every 6 months (or when visibly worn) Sensors Every 2 months – Charging Contact Pins Every 2 months – Swivel Wheel Every 2 months – Disposable dust bag – Every 2 months (Or when the dust bag is full) Recharge sensors Every 2 months

CyberShack’s view – Eufy E20 3-in-1 is a good compromise

All-in-one devices usually compromise in one area at the expense of another. This is a competent Gen 3 robot and a powerful stick/handheld vacuum.

No mop means those with hard floors may look at another model, but if space is an issue, the combo ticks the boxes.

Best buyer

It is perfect for smaller apartments with carpet (no mop). For hard floors, you may want to consider a robot with a mop.

Eufy 3-in-1 E20 rating

Features: 85 –It has every feature expected from a Gen 3 except a mop, plus the stick/handheld vacuum.

Value: 90—At $999, it’s the value class leader, but you can get some excellent Gen 4s from $1500 and Gen 5s from $2000.

Performance: 85 – good vacuuming on all surfaces

Ease of Use: 80 Once the initial map is completed, virtual no-go zones can be placed to reduce the potential for area entrapment and avoid carpets and rugs.

Design: 85—Clever, if messy, design.

Eufy 3-in-1 E20 robot, stick and handheld vacuum $999 8.5 Features 8.5/10

















Value 9.0/10

















Performance 8.5/10

















Ease of use 8.0/10

















Design 8.5/10

















Pros Compact 3-in-1 solution

Powerful suction

Light, reliable and functional

Gen 3 but avoids most obstacles well Cons Noisier than most

No wall mount

