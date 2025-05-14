ECOVACS DEEBOT T50 MAX PRO OMNI – more grunt, still a great price (review)

ECOVACS DEEBOT T50 MAX PRO OMNI is a true entry-level Gen 5 robot vacuum/mop that offers even more power and features than its T50 PRO sibling—cleaning on steroids.

We have just finished the ECOVACS DEEBOT T50 PRO OMNI – clever robot vacuum/mop at an even better price (review). We discovered that its functionally similar with a few key upgrades to justify a few hundred dollars more.

Rather than do a full review, we want to focus on the differences, so read the T50 PRO review first and this next to decide if you need to spend $1499 or $1799 for a bit more.

Primary differences (where they are the same, the field is blank)

Robot Ecovacs Deebot T50 Pro Omni ECOVACS DEEBOT T50 MAX PRO OMNI Website Product Page

Manual Product Page

Manual Warranty 2-years Price $1499 $1799 Size 353 x 352 x 81 x 3.7kg 353 x 351 x 98 x 4.7kg App BT and Wi-Fi 2.4GHz required Navigation dToF (no turret)

3D structured light Anti-collision Obstruction AIVI 3D 3.0 AI

960p RGBD camera with Vision-Language Model Other sensors Bumper

Left Edge sensor

Carpet detection

Cliff Maps 1+3 must move the Pro Omni to each floor Voice Yiko 2.0 microphone and speaker Yiko-GPT AI microphone and speaker CyberShack Generation Entry-Level Gen 5 Mapping TrueMapping 2.0 Mopping OZMO Turbo 2.0 136mm 180rpm rotating pads Mop reservoir ml 55 80 Mopping area 300m2 400m2 Mop lift 9mm 18mm Barrier crossing 20mm with mop 22mm with mop Dustbin robot ml 260 300 Roller brush Zero Tangle 2.0 Edge clean TruEdge 2.0 Extendable left whisker and mop pad Pascal suction 15000 18500 with BLAST Battery 14.4V/6.4A/92W 20V/6.4A/128W Working time (not tested yet) Hard floor sweep silent 255 Hard floor sweep standard 215

Hard floor standard sweep and mop 185 Hard floor sweep silent 206 Hard floor sweep standard 194

Hard floor standard sweep and mop 159 Charge Time 3.7 hours 3.5 hours Working noise 64-70dB 65-72dB

In summary, the Ecovacs Deebot T50 MAX PRO offers:

More suction – 18500 Pa BLAST

Advanced Yiko-GPT voice control.

98mm high (turretless).

18mm mop lift.

22mm sill barrier.

128Wh battery and more coverage area.

Where appropriate, the T50 PRO results are in brackets.

What is BLAST?

Its prime USP is 18500 Pascal BLAST (Boosted Large-Airflow Suction Technology), which increases the airflow to 16.3L/s in MAX mode.

Our panel of testers can attest to better carpet cleaning, but no perceptible difference on hard floors.

Vacuum Tests

We test with a 100g mix of sand, rice, rolled oats and Kellogg’s Nutrigrain (in size order).

Usually, we need a second pass on most surfaces. BLAST only required one.

Hardwood: 94% (92%) – excellent. The whisker pushed some Nutrigrain around but vacuumed it up. We later found a ‘Strategic Particulate Removal’ setting that slows down the whisker to avoid knocking larger particles out of the way.

Short Pile carpet 75% (58%) – above average. It cannot edge or corner clean on carpet (most robots can’t either). Where the T50 Pro had difficulty with sand and static-charged detritus, the T50 MAX does not.

Medium-pile carpet: 72% (42%)—above average. While it lacks the ‘beating’ ability to lift more from a deeper pile, the increased suction and airflow make a difference.

Feature Rugs: With an 18mm lift, this can handle feature rugs, but we noticed quite a battery drain from BLAST.

Hair (short and long): No issues on hard floors, but left 12% (30%) on carpet.

While the panellists were all impressed with the significant carpet performance, they were also happy with the T50 PRO results because they were in line with most robots.

Speed and working time – Pass

While both the T50 PRO and T50 MAX have 6400mAh batteries, they are different. The T50 MAX has 128Wh (92Wh), which is needed to drive the BLAST engine and offer a larger cleaning area.

It uses a new, EV-grade pouch battery. It is generally considered safe to charge up to 100Wh devices inside a house or apartment, so we are not concerned that this slightly exceeds that.

Hard floors sweep silent: Claim 206. Test 165 (180 minutes)

Hard floor sweep standard: Claim 194. Test 120 (150 minutes)

Hard floor standard sweep and mop: Claim 159. Test 104 (120 minutes)

On the default Intelligent settings, it takes about 74 minutes (68 minutes) to cover 50m2 or 1.3m2 per minute. That is not as fast as some, but it is well within limits. You can also select Quick, Standard and Deep and one of two passes (non-AI mode).

Cupboard overhangs – Pass

At 98mm (81), it is the same as most other robots. However, the turret-less design makes it a little better, with less risk of snagging under low-hanging furniture.

Sill test – Pass

It can climb 22mm (20) sills, although it may think a while about how best to do this.

Yiko-GPT AI voice control – Pass+

Yiko-GPT (2.0) is an enhanced version of Yiko using an LLM (Language Logic Model). It is more conversational and understands vague commands better.

It is vastly expanded over Google and Alexa and is Matter-compatible. The three mics are effective to about 6m.

Power – Pass

The T50 MAX has a 20V/6.4A/128W (14.4V/6.4A/92W) EV-grade battery with 1300mAh charge capability. Ecovacs claims a 3.5-hour fast charge, but we recorded 4.2 hours at four test homes. That is Close enough.

The OMNI station draws 1650W with hot water mop washing and a little less on drying. Auto-empty is 650W.

Omni-station – Pass+

It is functionally the same as the T50 with a different wattage fast charger.

Inbox – Passable

It is pretty sparse with no cleaning solution or spares.

Maintenance – Pass

Same as the T50

CyberShack’s view: The Ecovacs Deebot T50 MAX PRO OMNI is the T50 Pro on steroids

All our conclusions and panellists’ comments about the T50 Pro are applicable—it is an entry-level Gen 5 robot at a great price.

This costs $300 more, and the USP is that BLAST is considerably better at vacuuming carpets.

Panellists’ comments

It is like the T50 PRO with a Turbo.

18mm lift over carpets won me.

Carpets (short and medium pile) showed much better results. Even better than the T50 Pro with two passes.

Pulled more from my carpets than I thought possible.

Battery life was shorter, but not really enough to make a difference. It can still handle 100m2 or more in one go.

AI detection was a touch less sensitive than the T50 Pro. I mean you still need to do some house prep, but be extra careful about blind alleys (which you can define in the app).

Yiko-GPT was a little more intuitive, or are we just getting better at voice commands?

It is still not for pets (there are no app settings), although it is more effective at picking up pet hair and small kibble.

It is a kilo heavier than the T50 Pro, which is due to the battery, larger motor and lift mechanism.

The OMNI cleaning station is functionally the same as the T50 Pro – excellent..

Engineers call: We classify Gen 5 based on its ability to do whole-home, unattended cleaning. It’s a 2024 definition. This is an entry-level Gen 5, priced about $500-1000 less than the Gen 5+ models. Your guide needs updating (Editor—got the message!).

Best use

Single floor

Best on carpet and perfect on hard floor

Use it more than once a week (schedule).

Ecovacs Deebot T50 MAX Pro Omni Rating

Features: 85 – everything you need, and the Omni station dries the mop pads

Value: 85 – Excellent value entry-level Gen 5 robots

Performance: 90 – BLAST is better for carpets. Make sure you do some house preparation

Ease of use: 85 – Easy to set up, and Quick Map is excellent

Design: 85 – Well-made and nice Omni station design.