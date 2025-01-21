Eufy S1 Pro – the robot vacuum/mop that rewrites the book (cleaning review)

The Eufy S1 Pro differs significantly from the current premium robot vacuum/mop offerings. It has a full-width powered roller mop and exceptional obstacle avoidance for one-pass, whole-home cleaning.

Eufy (a division of Anker) has always tread its path, not worrying about what the competition is doing. It does not release new robovac models every other month and works hard on firmware to add new features. It aims to provide the best experience and quality in cleaning, security cameras, smart homes, smart locks, smart scales, and even wearable breast pumps.

Roller versus platen or rotating mops

If you don’t know, robot vacuum/mops typically have a static/vibrating platten or dual rotating mop pads. To be clear, these are ‘dragged’ over the floor and quickly become soiled, requiring a wash every 15-20m2 to avoid dragging dirty water over the floor.

The Eufy S1 Pro borrows the Eufy Mach 1 power mop roller technology (Read Eufy Clean Mach V1 Ultra – an excellent vacuum/mop and steam cleaner). Clean ‘ozonated’ water (and optional floor solution) correctly saturates the roller and squeegees to remove dirty water into an onboard wastewater tank.

Eufy is the first to use such technology in a combo vacuum/mop. It won’t be long before other brands offer this option because it provides far more effective mopping than any other robot vacuum/mop we have ever reviewed. Yes, its mopping is that good.

Competitor Ecovacs released the X8 Pro Omni at CES 2025. It takes its Tineco technology roller mop technology a step further with an extendable roller for edge cleaning.

Panellist’s comments

We use four test homes, and mine as the reviewer, to test in different environments. Several things impress our panel:

D-Shape was better for corner cleaning and was pretty good on the edges.

LCD touch control on the UniClean station was useful.

No turret – the 120° 3D SLAM dToF LiDAR did an excellent job.

The binocular 3D RGB Camera and IR sensors performed superb obstacle recognition down to 25mm—perhaps the best yet. Recognises 55 obstacle types (plus variants)

It is one of the few that can reverse out of a blind alley, while round robots tend to try to crabwalk out.

The Ozone generator for clean water mopping and mop washing means no cleaning solution is required. Eufy cleaning solution gives more grease-cutting power.

Full-width roller mop uses clean water to mop and squeegees to remove wastewater.

12mm mop lift over carpet and 20mm sill climb.

Excellent logical and consistent U-shape cleaning pattern.

Excellent, fully featured app.

Privacy – all remains offline.

Panellist’s summary:

Strength: Mopping. The barefoot test feels squeaky clean, and it removed all dried-on stains

Average: Carpet vacuum and edge clean

Edge clean: The mop is suitable to clean as close as 1cm from the wall, but it can’t extend out.

Only criticism: Not for larger liquid spills, as a vacuum slot is in front of the mop.

Consumer Advice

This review is not for the original Eufy Mach S1 Omni Pro and Mach app released on Kickstarter in June 2024. Some 3196 backers pledged US$3,511,113 in just two months for this unique device. This was the result of nine different prototypes, 108 new patents and 400+ beta testers over 27 months. Any 2024 reviews tend to be for this.

Eufy released the updated S1 Pro with 26 improvements and the Eufy Clean App, which focuses on robot vacuum/mops, not handheld power mops.

If you want to read more about robot vacuum/mops, please read Five tips for choosing a robovac/mop.

Australian Review: Eufy S1 Pro robot vacuum/mop SKU: T2080T11 Firmware 7.0.126

Website Product page

Manual

Quick Start RRP 20/1/25 $2699.95 but seen <$2000 From Harvey Norman, Good Guys, eufy online Warranty 1-year ACL Made in China Company eufy is an Anker Innovations brand. Directed Electronics Australia and New Zealand exclusively distribute it. Anker (Shenzhen Oceanwing Smart Innovations Technology Co., Ltd) is a Chinese electronics company that produces computer and mobile peripherals, including phone chargers, power banks, earbuds, headphones, speakers, data hubs, charging cables, torches, screen protectors, security cameras, and more under multiple brands. More CyberShack robot vacuum news and reviews CyberShack Eufy news and review

We use Fail (below expectations), Passable (meets low expectations), Pass (meets expectations), Pass+ (near Exceed but not class-leading) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First Impression – good, different (definitely not sold in Aldi)

When you first see it, you will love it because the UniClean station is so different. It is svelte, smaller than most and incredibly well-made.

Through very clever industrial design, Eufy has managed to reduce the typical size of a cleaning station by about half to 467 (W) x 383 (D) x 670 (H) mm x 8.66kg plus water. The robot does not need a large cleaning bay like rotary mops, as it cleans itself.

Also, a clever design is the turretless 347 (W) 325 (D) 96 (H) mm x 5.15kg robot that fits under 10cm furniture and ledges.

Sensors – Exceed

If you read our guide (and you should before you read our reviews), you will see that there are currently five generations of robots. This meets or exceeds our Generation 5 SmartBots for one-pass, whole-of-home, unattended cleaning. It does that via:

dToF and LiDAR 120° mapping (it has no turret to reduce height)

3D Matrix Eye depth perception (dual RGB Cameras and IR sensors)

A TrueAI sensor builds a 3D obstacle model to identify it accurately. It is 750X more effective than IR structured light on many Gen 4 and Gen 5 robots.

Carpet sensor

Cliff sensor x 6

Left wall sensor

Bumper sensor (rarely used)

Setup – Easy and fast

Download the app for Android or iOS and scan its barcode. It will guide you through setup and a firmware update. Connect to 2.4Ghz, and it is mesh-aware for larger homes.

The App

The first thing is to create a Quick Map, which covers about 7m2 a minute—fast. The app screenshots are below and are self-explanatory. I only dislike the dark theme, which I cannot turn off.

Using default settings, all you need to do is press start. However, if you prefer, you can set up a cleaning pattern (which rooms to clean first with different cleaning for each, etc.) and a schedule.

Maps – Pass+

It can hold four maps for multi-level homes. It can vacuum and mop without the base station but it is best to move it to each level, as it needs it for mop cleaning and emptying the dustbin. This is the same for all robots tested.

Navigation – Exceed

This is a logical robot in that it performs the U-shape clean without the usual ‘confusion’ of other robots that sometimes clean the same area several times. After a few runs, it knows the home and reduces the cleaning time through efficient routing.

It also has decent Wi-Fi reception and no issue with swapping to mesh satellites.

Cleaning tests – Pass to Exceed

Remember, this is a combo vacuum and mop or vacuum only. Its strength is on hard floors where both work together.

Vacuum Low Pile Carpet: 72% first pass and 84% second pass. Boost IQ enabled. Slightly below average.

Vacuum Medium Pile 9mm: 78% first pass and 85% second pass

Vacuum Pet Hair on short pile carpet: 67% first pass and 77% second pass. Slightly below the best performers.

Vacuum and Mop Hard floor: 93% first pass (considered almost perfect)

You can set the mop to return for wastewater empty and cleaning from 15-45m2. Panellists were asked to test this based on their flooring, and we recommend cleaning after 25m2 for dusty environments and 100% hard floors to 45m2 for well-maintained floors.

Summary: It is almost perfect on hard floors but needs an extra pass (or three) on the carpet, especially if you have a static lint issue.

Mopping – this is the best yet – Exceed

The Eufy Mach 1 is one of the best upright power mops, and this is no exception – it is the Mach 1 in a robot vacuum/mop.

Let’s visualise for a second what it can do. Let’s say you drop a cup of tomato sauce on the floor. A static platten mop with plough on through getting clogged at the leading edge and dragging sauce everywhere it goes.

A 180-RMP rotating pad mop will spin the sauce sideways, and if it is on a granny surface, rub it in.

The roller mop will pick up the sauce with clean water and squeeze out the dirty water.

We tested it on very dirty, hard floors with dried coffee, dried avocado, mud, and other contaminants, and it handled them all.

Missing: It lacks an auto spot-cleaning ability that identifies dirty areas and cleans them multiple times. However, its mopping is better than the others, so it may not need it. You can do this via manual controls in the app.

Vacuum power – Pass+

While it advertises 8000 Pascals, its lower carpet vacuum efficiency scores are due to the default standard setting (about 3000) and the air loss due to the distance from the rubber roller to the dustbin.

It has Quiet (2000), Standard (3000), Turbo (6500) and Max (8000) settings. We were all content with AI boost when necessary.

Let’s just say that this is an excellent combo vacuum and mop. Its strength is on hard floors, where both work together.

Pet Poo test – Pass+

Pet poo is a robot killer. All Gen 4 or below plough straight in and clog the whiskers, rubber vacuum brush/throat/internal dustbin, wheels and mop pads. It is a horrible job to clean this properly.

Eufy’s 3D Matrix Eye technology identifies pet poo and calculates a safe distance from it to keep the robot clean.

There is one caveat. The robot vacuum brush in front of the roller mop it may not identify all liquid pet waste. This is not a wet/dry device (few if any, robots are), and while the roller mop can handle it, the vacuum may suck up some liquid that is trapped in the internal dustbin.

The rubber brush is supposed to be anti-tangle, but it’s not, as it lacks cutting teeth. If you have long-haired pets or humans, you may need to pay attention to this.

Cleaning speed/time (defaults) – Pass+

52 minutes for 57m2 is a little faster than most as its full-width roller mop and 16cm wide rubber brush don’t need as many overlap passes to clean the same area.

Coverage – Pass+

Vacuum: up to 3.6 hours (216 minutes) 200m2 (Test 240 minutes/220 m2)

Vacuum and Mop: 145 minutes 100m2 mop and vacuum (Test 135 minutes and 145m2)

This is a function of both the battery and clean water reservoir.

Battery – Exceed

It has a user-replaceable battery that earns the Exceed. The cost is $169.99, and you remove the robot’s battery cover (screws) and unlatch it to remove the old battery. The battery has a life of 500 full recharge cycles or about 10 years.

The battery is 21.6V/4.6A/99.36W in a 6S1P config (2 units of 6 Lithium-ion cells in serial for 21.64 and then joined in parallel for higher voltage and lower safer amperage). It has built-in short-circuit, overvoltage, overheat, and overcurrent protection.

The dock intelligently charges at 25V/1.5A/38W from 15-100% in approximately 3.6 hours (it won’t discharge past 10%). It is safe to leave it on the dock as it does not charge after it is full.

Robot internal capacities – Pass

Clean water 240ml

Wastewater 220ml

Dustbin 250 ml

These are more than adequate if you set the correct times to return to the dock. We did not get any notifications about whether these were empty or full. It appears that the dustbin does not have a sensor.

Obstacle avoidance and torture test – Exceed

After Quick Map and a couple of cleaning runs, we run a torture test including power cables, USB cables, shoes and long shoelaces, blind alley (that few ever make it out of), Lego blocks and faux pet poo. The aim is to see if it gets stuck, lost or tangled up.

It has superb obstacle avoidance with not one fail– perhaps the best seen to date. This means it can achieve the Gen 5 nirvana of one-pass, whole-of-home, unattended cleaning.

The app also has settings to adjust the sensitivity of obstacle avoidance or overhead obstacles.

In standard height sensitivity mode, the vacuum is cautious and won’t enter areas where it could still fit. Using free mode fixes that.

Edge and corner clean – good but not great

Vacuum Corner: The robot is squarish and can reach the corners where the dual whiskers try to collect detritus. Some Gen 5s have a single-side extendable whisker that performs slightly better.

Vacuum Edge: The 16cm wide brush leaves an area of 90mm on either side. Again, like most robots, the whiskers try to help.

Mop Edge: The 290mm roller mop’s almost full width leaves a gap of about 1cm on either side.

Its 96mm height allows it to get under most cupboard overhangs.

Build quality – Superb

The robot and UniClean station ooze quality and great design.

Camera

It is not enabled as a security camera to address any privacy concerns. However, in response to requests, Eufy may offer that in future firmware.

Cleaning solution – Pass

The UniClean station takes a $29.95 600ml pack of hard floor cleaner. It mixes this at a 1:100 ratio and should cover over 12,000m2 per bottle. It was helpful for dried stain removal.

Noise – Pass

Noise at 1 metre ranges from 60dB (default) to 80dB at the station. It is a tad noisier than some Gen 5s.

Voice – Pass

It supports Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant, and Siri Shortcuts is almost here.

UniClean Station – Pass+

As previously mentioned, this 467 (W) x 383 (D) x 670 (H) mm x 8.66 plus water is exceptionally well made and has a clever space-saving design: the mop is cleaned in the robot, not the dock.

It has

3L clean water covers up to 500m2

2L wastewater

2.5L dustbag (claimed 68 days of use)

Standard 55° drying (4.5 hours) and rapid drying (3 hours).

The image below is after 50m2 of hard floor mopping.

The clean water tank uses hydrolysis to ozonate the water for mopping and mop cleaning, which kills 99.99% of common bacteria.

Eufy S1 Pro Maintenance – Pass

If you own a Tineco or Mach, you will know you need to clean the squeegees and filters more than a traditional robot. Maintenance Tips Here.

The good thing about Eufy is that its AU website has a full range of parts. The cleaning/replacement table is below, and the app tracks your usage.

Base station base board needs a wipe. After 50m2 The squeegees around the mop roller need cleaning Roller Brush Vacuum throat Hair and dirt gather at each end of the rubber roller. Water catcher filter (pink) needs regular cleaning. Shows roller and wastewater recepticle. It has three filters that need replacing every six months.

Mop $29.95

Dustbag x 3 $29.95

Side brushes x 4 $19.95

Internal dustbin E11 filters washable x 2 $29.95

Roller and brush guard $39.95

Kit $159.95

2 x rollers

4 x whiskers

4 x dustbin filters

3 x Dustbin bags

1 x Rubber brush

Dirty water reservoir filters

CyberShack’s view: The Eufy S1 Pro robot vacuum/mop rewrites the book on mopping

Eufy has successfully applied the power roller mop system to a robot vacuum/mop, which makes it better at mopping than any other we have reviewed.

This enables the clever design of the UniClean station and a square robot.

It aced every test, cleaned the whole home in one pass, and cleaned itself afterwards—who could ask for more?

It is not perfect. There are others with better carpet vacuum prowess and slightly better edge and corner cleaning, but given the choice, hard floor owners will choose squeaky clean floors. Eufy also is willing to listen to users and update the firmware to keep improving.

Our panellists were impressed with the 2024 Eufy S1 Pro, but we all know that CES 2025 was the launchpad for new technology where we saw robot vacuum/mops with

Robot arm to pick up obstacles (Roborock Saros Z70). Interesting but not as useful as you may think.

Retracting the LiDAR top turrets to reduce the height for access under furniture. We would prefer to see the overall robot body height reduced to get under cupboard overhangs.

A 40 mm and 60mm sill clearance drive wheel extension. This is useful, but it is not a stair cleaner.

Cleaning station with multi-mop replacement pads that swaps and cleans the mop pads independently.

Ecovacs and Narwal have smaller roller mops that can extend out for better edge cleaning.

Transparent liquid detection, a.k.a. pet urine and spills (firmware).

200 object detection (firmware).

And more new brands than ever, which should apply price pressure to existing brands.

Eufy S1 Pro robot rating

It is a Gen 5 BrainyBot and can do one-pass, whole-of-home, unattended cleaning with little to no home preparation.

Features: 90 – It has every Gen 5 feature plus exceptional mopping and obstacle avoidance.

Value: 85—It is comparable to other lesser Gen 5 robots. If you can get this closer to $2,000, you have bagged a bargain.

Performance: 85—It’s 10/10 for mopping, but overall, it does a similar job to other premium Gen 5 robots.

Ease of Use: 85 – It is Easy to set up, and the quick map is excellent. The one-year warranty is not class-leading, but you have ACL protection, and this should give you a good five years, especially with the user-replaceable battery.

Design: 90 – well thought out over two years in development.

Eufy S1 Pro robot privacy – minimal risk

Robovacs generally present minor privacy concerns, unlike, say, security cameras. The privacy provisions are typical and benign, and the camera is not used for surveillance. It is stored on the device and erased every clean.

Eufy (Anker) sell mainly outside China and complies with the EU GDPR and California Privacy regulations. It also accepts the governing law of the country you live in.

Its primary use is machine telemetry for firmware improvements, and they can advertise to you (opt-out).

Eufy S1 Pro robot vacuum/mop RRP $2699.95 but seen as low as $2000 8.7 Features 9.0/10

















Value 8.5/10

















Performance 8.5/10

















Ease of Use 8.5/10

















Design 9.0/10

















Pros Power roller mop outclasses all robots to date

Obstacle avoidance outclasses all robots to date

Design allows for smaller UniClean station and square robot

Ozonated clean water

Eufy/Anker is a progressive company that sells globally Cons Vacuum edge clean is average

Pet hair can be an issue

A little more maintenance cleaning of the roller and water system.

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au