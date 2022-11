Motorola’s Black Friday 2022 Deals – Magnificent

Motorola’s Black Friday 2022 deals can save you at least 20% – what’s not to like about that? Motorola is a safe buy with a range of class-leading handsets and excellent local service.

Product pages and reviews are underlined below.

Motorola’s Black Friday 2022 Deals

Special Deals at your Telco

MOTOROLA EDGE 30 5G $699 Save $300 when purchased on a Vodafone plan Exclusively at Vodafone 23 Nov – 30 Nov MOTOROLA EDGE 30 PRO 5G $999 Save $400 Exclusively at Vodafone 23 Nov – 30 Nov