Samsung A-series 2023 – every person’s phone

The new Samsung A-series 2023 phones are now available from Telcos, approved retailers and even some larger variety stores. They are the bread and butter of the smartphone world.

The new models include:

  • $349 A14 4G in black
  • $379 A14 5G in black
  • $599 A34 5G in Awesome Lime and Awesome Graphite
  • $699 A54 5G in Awesome Violet and Awesome Graphite

To sweeten the pot, buying an A34 or A54 from the Samsung Online Store or a Participating Retail Store during the initial launch period (31/03/2023 to 13/04/2023) gets you an RRP$399 40mm Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth/Wi-Fi running Google Wear OS Powered by Samsung. Colour choices may be limited, and it is while stocks last. The current Galaxy Watch is version 5.

Samsung A-series 2023 specs (note 2023 models have the number 4 in the name).

ItemA14 4GA14 5GA34 5GA54 5G
Price$349$379$599$699
WebsiteNot available yetProduct PageProduct PageProduct Page
Warranty2-yearsSameSameSame
Screen6.6”
2408 x 1080
20:9 400pp1
60Hz PLS LCD Unspecified Peak Brightness not disclosed		6.6”
2408 x 1080 20:9 400ppi
90Hz PLS/LCD Same Same
Same
6.6”
2430 x 1080 19.5:9 390 ppi
120Hz AMOLED
Gorilla Glass 5
Same  
6.4”
2304 x 1080
19.5:9 403 ppi
120Hz AMOLED Gorilla Glass 5
Peak Brightness 1000 nits (HBM)
Processor12nm MediaTek MT6769
Helio G80
Mali-G52 MC2		7nm MediaTek MT6833
Dimensity 700 Mali-G57 MC2		6nm MediaTek MT6877V Dimensity 1080
Mali-G68 MC4		5nm Exynos
1380

Mali-G68 MP5
RAM/Storage4/128GB/dedicated microSD slot to 1TBSame6/128GB/hybrid microSD slot to 1TBSame
SpeakersMono
3.5mm 4-pole
Same

Stereo Dolby Atmos decode
No		Same

No
CommsWi-Fi 5 AC VHT80
BT 5.1
NFC
USB-2.0		Same
BT 5.2
NFC
Same		Same VHT80
BT 5.3
Same
Same		Wi-Fi 6 AX HE80 Same
Same
Same
4G BandsB1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12,17, 20, 26, 28B1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 77, 78B1, 2, 3, 4, 5 7, 8, 12, 17, 20, 26, 28, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78B1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 20, 26, 28, 38, 40, 66, 77, 78
5G BandsN/AN1, 3, 5, 7 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 77, 78N1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 28, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78Same
Battery5000mAh
15W (no charger)		SameSame 25W
(no charger)		Same 25W
(no charger)

Continued

Camera50+5+2MP
13MP selfie
1080p@30fps		Same Same Same48 OSI +8+5MP
13MP selfie
4K@30fps		50 OIS +12+5MP 32MP selfie
Same
Android13/One UI 5.1 Side fingerprint Upgrades and patches TBASame Side SameSame Under glass 4 OS upgrades 5 years of security patchesSame
Size167.7 x 78 x 9.1 mm x 202g No ratingSame 205g Same161.3 x 78.1 x 8.2 mm x 199g IP67158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm x 202g IP67

CyberShack’s view – Samsung A-series 2023 has a phone for all

 Samsung sells more phones than the rest of the Android makers combined. It is a safe buy, and the phones are not Chinese-made.

The picks of the litter are the A34 and A54 with a massive 2+4+5 years warranty/OS upgrade/security patches. These are also Android Enterprise certified and will find a home in corporate phone fleets.

Throw in the per-order 40mm Galaxy 4 Watch (RRP $399), and the A34 and A54 are excellent value.

We will be reviewing the A54 shortly.

