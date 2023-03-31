Samsung A-series 2023 – every person’s phone
The new Samsung A-series 2023 phones are now available from Telcos, approved retailers and even some larger variety stores. They are the bread and butter of the smartphone world.
The new models include:
- $349 A14 4G in black
- $379 A14 5G in black
- $599 A34 5G in Awesome Lime and Awesome Graphite
- $699 A54 5G in Awesome Violet and Awesome Graphite
To sweeten the pot, buying an A34 or A54 from the Samsung Online Store or a Participating Retail Store during the initial launch period (31/03/2023 to 13/04/2023) gets you an RRP$399 40mm Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth/Wi-Fi running Google Wear OS Powered by Samsung. Colour choices may be limited, and it is while stocks last. The current Galaxy Watch is version 5.
Samsung A-series 2023 specs (note 2023 models have the number 4 in the name).
|Item
|A14 4G
|A14 5G
|A34 5G
|A54 5G
|Price
|$349
|$379
|$599
|$699
|Website
|Not available yet
|Product Page
|Product Page
|Product Page
|Warranty
|2-years
|Same
|Same
|Same
|Screen
|6.6”
2408 x 1080
20:9 400pp1
60Hz PLS LCD Unspecified Peak Brightness not disclosed
|6.6”
2408 x 1080 20:9 400ppi
90Hz PLS/LCD Same Same
Same
|6.6”
2430 x 1080 19.5:9 390 ppi
120Hz AMOLED
Gorilla Glass 5
Same
|6.4”
2304 x 1080
19.5:9 403 ppi
120Hz AMOLED Gorilla Glass 5
Peak Brightness 1000 nits (HBM)
|Processor
|12nm MediaTek MT6769
Helio G80
Mali-G52 MC2
|7nm MediaTek MT6833
Dimensity 700 Mali-G57 MC2
|6nm MediaTek MT6877V Dimensity 1080
Mali-G68 MC4
|5nm Exynos
1380
Mali-G68 MP5
|RAM/Storage
|4/128GB/dedicated microSD slot to 1TB
|Same
|6/128GB/hybrid microSD slot to 1TB
|Same
|Speakers
|Mono
3.5mm 4-pole
|Same
|Stereo Dolby Atmos decode
No
|Same
No
|Comms
|Wi-Fi 5 AC VHT80
BT 5.1
NFC
USB-2.0
|Same
BT 5.2
NFC
Same
|Same VHT80
BT 5.3
Same
Same
|Wi-Fi 6 AX HE80 Same
Same
Same
|4G Bands
|B1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12,17, 20, 26, 28
|B1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 77, 78
|B1, 2, 3, 4, 5 7, 8, 12, 17, 20, 26, 28, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78
|B1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 20, 26, 28, 38, 40, 66, 77, 78
|5G Bands
|N/A
|N1, 3, 5, 7 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 77, 78
|N1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 28, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78
|Same
|Battery
|5000mAh
15W (no charger)
|Same
|Same 25W
(no charger)
|Same 25W
(no charger)
Continued
|Camera
|50+5+2MP
13MP selfie
1080p@30fps
|Same Same Same
|48 OSI +8+5MP
13MP selfie
4K@30fps
|50 OIS +12+5MP 32MP selfie
Same
|Android
|13/One UI 5.1 Side fingerprint Upgrades and patches TBA
|Same Side Same
|Same Under glass 4 OS upgrades 5 years of security patches
|Same
|Size
|167.7 x 78 x 9.1 mm x 202g No rating
|Same 205g Same
|161.3 x 78.1 x 8.2 mm x 199g IP67
|158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm x 202g IP67
CyberShack’s view – Samsung A-series 2023 has a phone for all
Samsung sells more phones than the rest of the Android makers combined. It is a safe buy, and the phones are not Chinese-made.
The picks of the litter are the A34 and A54 with a massive 2+4+5 years warranty/OS upgrade/security patches. These are also Android Enterprise certified and will find a home in corporate phone fleets.
Throw in the per-order 40mm Galaxy 4 Watch (RRP $399), and the A34 and A54 are excellent value.
We will be reviewing the A54 shortly.
CyberShack Samsung news and reviews