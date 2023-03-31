Samsung A-series 2023 – every person’s phone

The new Samsung A-series 2023 phones are now available from Telcos, approved retailers and even some larger variety stores. They are the bread and butter of the smartphone world.

The new models include:

$349 A14 4G in black

$379 A14 5G in black

$599 A34 5G in Awesome Lime and Awesome Graphite

$699 A54 5G in Awesome Violet and Awesome Graphite

To sweeten the pot, buying an A34 or A54 from the Samsung Online Store or a Participating Retail Store during the initial launch period (31/03/2023 to 13/04/2023) gets you an RRP$399 40mm Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth/Wi-Fi running Google Wear OS Powered by Samsung. Colour choices may be limited, and it is while stocks last. The current Galaxy Watch is version 5.

Samsung A-series 2023 specs (note 2023 models have the number 4 in the name).

Item A14 4G A14 5G A34 5G A54 5G Price $349 $379 $599 $699 Website Not available yet Product Page Product Page Product Page Warranty 2-years Same Same Same Screen 6.6”

2408 x 1080

20:9 400pp1

60Hz PLS LCD Unspecified Peak Brightness not disclosed 6.6”

2408 x 1080 20:9 400ppi

90Hz PLS/LCD Same Same

Same

6.6”

2430 x 1080 19.5:9 390 ppi

120Hz AMOLED

Gorilla Glass 5

Same

6.4”

2304 x 1080

19.5:9 403 ppi

120Hz AMOLED Gorilla Glass 5

Peak Brightness 1000 nits (HBM) Processor 12nm MediaTek MT6769

Helio G80

Mali-G52 MC2 7nm MediaTek MT6833

Dimensity 700 Mali-G57 MC2 6nm MediaTek MT6877V Dimensity 1080

Mali-G68 MC4 5nm Exynos

1380



Mali-G68 MP5 RAM/Storage 4/128GB/dedicated microSD slot to 1TB Same 6/128GB/hybrid microSD slot to 1TB Same Speakers Mono

3.5mm 4-pole

Same



Stereo Dolby Atmos decode

No Same



No Comms Wi-Fi 5 AC VHT80

BT 5.1

NFC

USB-2.0 Same

BT 5.2

NFC

Same Same VHT80

BT 5.3

Same

Same Wi-Fi 6 AX HE80 Same

Same

Same 4G Bands B1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12,17, 20, 26, 28 B1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 77, 78 B1, 2, 3, 4, 5 7, 8, 12, 17, 20, 26, 28, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78 B1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 20, 26, 28, 38, 40, 66, 77, 78 5G Bands N/A N1, 3, 5, 7 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 77, 78 N1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 28, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78 Same Battery 5000mAh

15W (no charger) Same Same 25W

(no charger) Same 25W

(no charger)

Continued

Camera 50+5+2MP

13MP selfie

1080p@30fps Same Same Same 48 OSI +8+5MP

13MP selfie

4K@30fps 50 OIS +12+5MP 32MP selfie

Same Android 13/One UI 5.1 Side fingerprint Upgrades and patches TBA Same Side Same Same Under glass 4 OS upgrades 5 years of security patches Same Size 167.7 x 78 x 9.1 mm x 202g No rating Same 205g Same 161.3 x 78.1 x 8.2 mm x 199g IP67 158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm x 202g IP67

CyberShack’s view – Samsung A-series 2023 has a phone for all

Samsung sells more phones than the rest of the Android makers combined. It is a safe buy, and the phones are not Chinese-made.

The picks of the litter are the A34 and A54 with a massive 2+4+5 years warranty/OS upgrade/security patches. These are also Android Enterprise certified and will find a home in corporate phone fleets.

Throw in the per-order 40mm Galaxy 4 Watch (RRP $399), and the A34 and A54 are excellent value.

We will be reviewing the A54 shortly.

CyberShack Samsung news and reviews

