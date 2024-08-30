Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL – a very deep-dive review (smartphone)

The Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL are functionally equivalent, with minor variations in screen size, battery capacity, memory, and camera sensors. Google’s best offer compelling reasons to make the change.

Google Pixel has become fashionable

In July 2024 (pre-Pixel 9 launch), the Google Pixel 8 series was the #2 Android phone in Australia, with over a 20% market share on just three phone models from $1187 to $1987. It had a magnificent market share increase from a static 6% for the past few years.

Samsung was #1 with 55%, with over fifteen models and 80 variants (colour, memory, storage) covering more niches from $269 to $3299.

The point is that the general public is voting with their wallets for a few reasons.

Google uses pure Android (it invented it) versus Samsung, which has a reasonably heavy UI 6.x overlay.

Pure Android means everything comes from Google Play, which makes phone upgrades easier – it just works. Samsung apps substitute for many Google apps and come from the Galaxy Store, which requires a Samsung account.

Google has a simple English privacy policy of about 8000 words. Read Can you trust Google? Yes, but it depends on your definition. Samsung has over 40,000 words in eight nested privacy policies and terms.

. Samsung has over 40,000 words in eight nested privacy policies and terms. Google was the first to offer seven Android upgrades and seven years of security patches. Samsung has matched that.

Google’s cameras are well ahead of Samsung. Its Pixel 9 Pro and XL scored 158 DOXMARK points (the top cameraphone in Australia), and the Pixel 9 scored 154 DXOMARK points (the third-best camera in Australia after the iPhone 15 Pro/Max). Samsung S24 Ultra (a more expensive phone) scored 144 DXOMARK points, well behind the Pixel 8 Pro at 153.

Google’s marketing is resonating with Australians. It is clever and informative without being overly trendy.

Still, Samsung sells a hell of a lot of phones. It will be interesting to see if Google increases its market share in the next 12 months. My take: Yes, with a bullet.

Phones reviewed

We have the entry-level Google Pixel 9 and premium Pixel 9 Pro XL. The only difference between the Pro and Pro XL is screen size.

So rather than reviewing all three, we can safely review two and assume the third is similar. This enabled us to run multiple AI benchmarks that are new to smartphone reviews. We don’t have enough AI data yet to draw meaningful conclusions, but we have included the Samsung S24 Ultra and Pixel 8 Pro results for comparison.

A separate review will be done for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

AI smartphones – Google invented Gen 1, and others use its tech

2023 was the year Google decided that Gen 1 AI – what the phone could do for you – was more important than the ‘speeds and feeds’ that the tech-savvy crave. Fear not; we will have all those later.

Samsung then launched its S24-series of AI phones What is Samsung Galaxy S24-series AI all about which uses Google’s Gemini Nano and cloud services, wrapped up in Samsung’s marketing jargon. The big issue in 2023 was which AI was processed on the phone and which needed to offload to the cloud. Short answer – heavy lifting to the cloud.

2024 is the year of AI Gen 2, which will improve the experience and harness more generative (creative) AI and large and modal language models to do more. It is also the year that you will pay for many advanced AI features in the Google One AI Premium plan for A$32.99 per month (Samsung is introducing subscriptions, too). That gets you:

Gemini Advanced: 1.5 Pro is far more capable of logical reasoning, analysis, coding and creative collaboration.

One-million-token context window.

Priority access to new features

Gemini in Gmail, Docs and more (write, visualise, connect)

2TB storage (upgrade Google One subscription) with shared storage

Gen 2 standard AI photo features include Reimagine, Add Me, expanded Magic Editor, Pixel Studio (generative AI) and Screenshots—all good fun and definitely above gimmick level.

Australian Review: Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL

Where specifications or performance are mainly identical to those of the Google Pixel 9, we will leave the 9 Pro/XL column blank.

Brand Google Google Model Pixel 9 Pixel 9 Pro XL Model Number GUR25 GZC4K and GR83Y RAM/Storage Base 12/128GB 16/128GB Price base $1349 128GB

$1499 256GB Pro $1699 128GB $1849 256GB $2049 512GB XL $1849 128GB

$1999 256GB

$2199 512GB

$2549 1TB Warranty months 24 months Tier Premium Website Product Page

Select 6.8″ for XL CyberShack Google news and reviews Manual From Google Online, Harvey Norman, JB H-Fi, Office Works.

Country of Origin China Company Google is a giant company that started with a search engine and is now one of the largest advertising platforms in the world. It is behind the Android and Chrome operating systems. Beginning with the Pixel 8, Google has made AI-enhanced phones with its Google Gemini Nano, cloud, and DeepMind technology, which Samsung and others use. Test date August 2024 Ambient temp 10-27° Release August 2024 Other models not for Australia (Don't buy) The warranty is only valid with genuine Australian stock. Wi-Fi 6E/7 requires Australian firmware for its bands. A genuine phone has the R-NZ C-Tick About Phone>Regulatory Labels and the AU warranty under About>Phone>Limited Warranty.

New ratings in 2024

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

We are also tightening up on grading. From now on, Pass, for example, means meeting expectations for the price bracket. We consider a Pass mark to be 70+/100 with extra points added for class-leading and excellence.

First Impression – Pass+

If you like Google’s design cues, you will love the Pixel 9. The oval pill-shaped camera bar now extends across the back and stops ‘table wobble’. The colours are modern and fresh, and they feel comfortable in hand.

I noticed these are made in China, whereas the previous versions were made in Vietnam. It’s no big deal, as I am sure it was a matter of Foxconn’s assembly capacity (a Taiwanese company that also assembles iPhones), given that Google moved the launch to August instead of the usual October. Interestingly, Pixels will soon be made in Foxconn’s Indian Tamil Nadu facility. Apple also uses Foxconn’s Chennai, India facility.

No political statement is intended, but rather a realisation that global players need assembly that does not rely on a single country. Google also uses South Korean Samsung-sourced screens, memory, storage, and the Tensor SoC. This becomes even more critical as Made in China 2025 – a policy with intended consequences (worth a read) becomes law next year.

Screen – Pass+

I have issues with all 8-bit/16.7m colour screens—Samsung and Pixel use these—and they are not what you expect from a premium device. Samsung argues that 8-bit is more battery efficient. It also does not support Dolby Vision on any device—smartphone, monitor, TV, etc.

First, the photo/video preview of colours is off – what you see is not what you get. A premium phone should also support Dolby Vision – 8-bit does not. Read 8-bit versus 10-bit screen colours. What is the big deal?

Second, is Pulse Width Modulation (OLED screens dim using a strobing on/off effect). The 120/240Hz repeating cycle can cause discomfort, eye strain, and nausea for PWM-sensitive people. OPPO and Motorola have raised the PWM frequency beyond the human threshold and don’t affect PWM-sensitive people. We don’t deduct points for PWM but reward those who address it.

For all non-PWM sufferers, this is a bright, daylight-readable AMOLED screen. The Pixel 9 has a warmer colour than the cooler, whiter Pixel 9 Pro/XL, but you get used to it.

Screen specs

Size 6.3 6.8 for Pro XL and 6.3 for Pro Type Actua OLED – adaptive touch Super Actua LPTO OLED – adaptive touch Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat with centre O-hole Same Resolution 2424 x 1080 2992 x 1344 (defaults to 2244 x 1008) PPI 422 486 Ratio 20:9 Screen to Body % 86.1% 88% Colours bits 8-bit/16.7m colours

Google calls this 24-bit (3 x 8-bit RGB) Refresh Hz, adaptive Fixed 60 or adaptive 60/120Hz 1-120Hz Response 120Hz N/A N/A Nits typical, test Not disclosed.

Test 100% window 850 nits. Not disclosed.

Test 100% window 1150 nits. Nits max, test 1800 HBM

(Test 2% window 1400)

2700 Peak

(Test 2% window 2300) 2000 HBM (

test 2% window 1600)

3000 Peak HDM

(test 2% window 2500) Contrast Infinite 1,000,000:1 sRGB It has Natural or Adaptive (saturated) settings. 100+% coverage DCI-P3 Not disclosed (Adaptive setting – Test 84% of 16.7m colour gamut) Rec.2020 or other N/A

Note there are no calibration settings. Delta E (<4 is excellent) >2 <1 HDR Level HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ (No Dolby Vision) SDR Upscale No Blue Light Control No PWM if known 120Hz <50% brightness

240Hz >50% Brightness

240Hz cycle is very low and will affect PWM-sensitive users. Daylight readable Yes Always on Display Yes Edge display No Accessibility All Android features DRM L1 for FHD, SDR and HDR (should be available) Gaming <2ms GTG Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Comment This is an 8-bit/16.7m colour screen, while flagships have 10-bit/1.07 billion colour screens (except for Samsung).

We can see the difference between the photo and video image preview and the result. The screen does not support Dolby Vision (it should).

PWM is among the most severe we have seen, and sensitive users must look elsewhere.

The Pixel 9 has a far warmer Kelvin temperature than the 9 Pro and XL, which look far whiter.

Processor – Tensor G4

Google designs its silicon and contracts with Samsung to make it. It is loosely based on the 4nm Samsung Exynos 2400. It offers a modest performance increase, over the same Samsung modem and Mali GPU as the Pixel 8 Tensor G3.

As usual, Google reviewers cannot benchmark the phone until it is released publicly. Therefore, we delay the review until we can run the tests.

AI benchmarks

This is the first time we have used the new Geekbench AI, AITuTu and AI 5 Benchmark. These deliver ‘results’ based on their methodologies that don’t necessarily compare to TOPs (trillion operations per second), which Google does not disclose anyway.

We also benchmarked the Samsung S24 Ultra and Pixel 8 Pro. Some of the Samsung benchmarks are ‘challenging’ to accept and warrant more testing.

Test Pixel 9 (battery) Pixel 9 Pro XL (charging) Pixel 8 (charging) Samsung S24 Ultra (charging) Geekbench CPU backend 2372 3201 1467 3773 GPU Backend 811 825 693 1548 NNAPI backend 6589 6483 5666 1548 QNN backend N/A N/A N/A 967 AITutu 3.0.7 93,385 102,019 85,837 1,463,760 AI Benchmark 5 761 770 676 3213 XOPS GFLOPS/GINOPS 14.73/19.42 14.56/19.36 14.85/20.33 22.31/26.95 Geekbench 6 1652/3852 1888/4294 1765/4079 1688/6290 Open CL 6,563 6,553 5563 12,672 Vulcan 6,945 6,982 6335 10,462

Processor – Pass

For the first time, we will not comment on the Tensor G4 speed (or lack thereof😁) because we accept Google’s assertion that it is fast enough for AI, productivity, and content consumption. It gave us a lag-free experience expected of a premium handset.

Memory is the key difference between the Google Pixel 9 and the 9 Pro and XL. All have 12GB (yes, that is right), but the latter two have a special 4GB memory ‘carve-out’ for AI use only.

The GPU is rather old-school and does not support ray tracing for games. Indeed, the somewhat excessive throttling/heat and the lower performance of the GPU means keen gamers should look elsewhere.

Google has a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port but only allows charging and an ALT DP 1.4 phone mirror over USB-C to HDMI. It does not allow an external SSD to be mounted for live storage, making it unattractive to videographers and vloggers. This is a shame as it has such a good camera.

Overall, the SoC is fit-for-purpose.

Processor specs

Brand, Model Google Tensor G4 fabricated by Samsung

Titan M2 security chip

NPU (same specs as Pixel 8) nm 4 Cores 1 x 3.1GHz, 3 x 2.6GHz, 4 x 1.95GHz Modem Samsung Exynos 5400c AI

INOPS – Multi-thread Integer Operations Per Second

GINOPS = billion On battery

Geekbench AI 1616/1596/2372 CPU backend

Geekbench AI 712/823/811 GPU backend

Geekbench AI 347/4486/6589 NNAPI backend

AiTuTu 93385

AI Benchmark 761

14.73 GFLOPSS

19.42 GINOPS On charge

Geekbench AI 2075/2052/3201 CPU backend (

Geekbench AI 733/843/825 GPU backend

Geekbench AI 381/4531/6483 NNAPI backend

AiTuTu 102019

AI Benchmark 770

14.56 GFLOPS

19.36 GINOPS Geekbench 6 Single-core 1652 Battery 1888 Charging Geekbench 6 multi-core 3852 Battery 4294 Charging Like Single Core SD7+ Gen 2

Muti-Core SD7+ Gen 2 GPU Mali-G715 MP7 940MHz

2526.7 GFLOPS

Ray tracing is not supported. GPU Test On battery Charging Open CL 6563 6553 Like Google Tensor 6a Google Tensor 6a Vulcan 6945 6982 RAM, type 12GB LPDDR5 16GB LPDR5 with 4GB reserved for AI Storage, free, type 128GB UFS 3.1 (89.47 free) micro-SD No CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained Independent benchmarks show about a 10% improvement over Tensor G3. It has the same GPU clocked slightly higher at 940MHz. CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained 148.3

Jazz Maximum 165.32 CPDT microSD read, write MBps N/A CPDT external (mountable?) MBps Files find it as an OTG for cut and paste but not as a mountable device and will not speed test. Comment Independent benchmarks show about a 10% improvement over Tensor G3. It has the same GPU clocked slightly higher at 940MHz.

Throttle – Fail

Throttle test Battery Charge Max GIPS 297427 332671 Average GIPS 217121 224885 Minimum GIPS 177861 195610 % Throttle 34% (66% of capacity) 40% (60% of capacity. CPU Temp 50° Comment We repeated the throttle test several times, and the results were consistent—34-40% loss under load. This is not a gamer’s SoC.

Comms – Pass+

It has Wi-Fi 7 BE and connects at full rate to our reference router Netgear Orbi 970 Wi-Fi 7 Quad-band Mesh – BE27000 and 16 streams.

We had a few issues with MLO compatibility (aggregating 5 and 6GHz bands for faster throughput), but I suspect that is due to restrictions from the ACMA on the 6Ghz band, which a firmware update will fix. The tests below are on the 5Ghz band.

The Pro and XL include an IR Thermometer, which is not TGA-approved but is remarkably accurate compared to other IR thermometers. You can access this via the Thermometer app.

USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) is only partially implemented to allow screen mirror over USB-C to USB-C or HDMI. It does not support a live, mountable external SSD.

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 7 BE Tri-band 2.4/5/6Ghz Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps -38/2800/2695 Test 5m -41/2082/2197 Test 10m -49/1850/1966 BT Type 5.4 GPS single, dual Dual-band GNSS

GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS, NavIC <2m accuracy USB type USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 10Mbps ALT DP, DeX, Ready For Supports cabled Screen mirror from June 2024 update. NFC Yes Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes Gyro Yes e-Compass Yes Barometer Yes Gravity Pedometer Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Yes Proximity Yes Other Thermometer Comment It has a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 10Gbps interface and now allows Alt DP 1.4 screen mirroring. However, it does not enable mountable external SSDs, which is a real issue for vloggers and videographers.

4/5G – City and suburbs only – Pass

The Samsung Exynos modem is this phone’s Achilles heel. Like all other Samsung Exynos and most MediaTek modems, it can only find the nearest tower, albeit at reasonable signal strength.

This means it is only recommended for major cities, suburbs, and regional cities with good tower coverage. If you live in a poor reception area, please read our reader experiences with Telstra Bluetick and learn how to understand the signal strength you get at home.

Another minor issue is that the modem only supports DSDS (dual SIM, dual standby), where only one can be active simultaneously. Qualcomm SD8 Gen 2 and later modems support DSDA (dual SIM, dual active), where both work independently and simultaneously.

SIM Single SIM and eSIM Active Single Active (DSDS) Ring tone single, dual Single VoLTE Yes Wi-Fi calling Yes 4G Bands B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/19/20 /21/25/26/28/29/30/32/38/39/40/41/ 42/48/66/71/75 Comment All Australian and international bands 5G sub-6Ghz n1/2/3/5/7/8/12/14/20/25/26/28/3 0/38/40/41/66/71/75/76/77/78/79 Comment All sub-6GHGz bands mmWave No Test Boost Mobile, Telstra DL/UL, ms 31.3/17.5/28ms (band 28) average 34.1/14.5/29ms (band 28) average Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW From -82 to -84 and 4 to 6pW Did not find a 5G signal. The signal strength is reasonable but a long way from the 20-30pW of some phones. From -81 to -92 and 631fw to 7.9pW

Picked up a 5G signal but it was unusable. Tower 2 No Tower 3 No Tower 4 No Comment Strictly a city and suburbs phone where there is good tower coverage.

Battery – Pass+

First, a brickbat—no charger supplied—and it loses points for that. The rationale is that you can use any PD or PPS charger. But to get a fast charge, you must use a $49.99 genuine Google 45W charger. Similarly, to get a 23W Qi wireless fast charge, you must use a $119 Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen).

We used several PD and PPS chargers to test. We can only assume that Google’s offerings are faster.

Interestingly, the Google Pixel 9 lasts longer on 60Hz than the Pixel 9 Pro/XL on adaptive settings (1-120Hz).

You should get a full day/night of typical use and 12 hours of heavy use.

Battery specs

mAh 4700mAh/18.28Wh 5060mAh/19.68Wh Charger, type, supplied 27W capable

Google 45W charger

USB-C PD 3.1 PPS

PD: 5V/3A/15W, 9V/3A/27W, 15V/3A/45W, 20V/2.25A/45W

PPS: Up to 11V/3A, 16V/3A, 21V/2.25A max 45W 37W capable

Same PD, QC level PD 3.0 Qi, wattage 15W Pixel stand; otherwise 12W 23W Pixel stand; otherwise 12W Reverse Qi or cable. Yes Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Charge % 30mins Claim: 55% in about 30 minutes Claim: 70% in about 30 minutes Charge 0-100% 109 minutes GaN charger 83 minutes GaN charger Charge Qi, Belkin Boost Charge 15W 2 hours 10 minutes 2 hours 16 minutes Charge 5V, 2A N/A – a few hours Video loop 50%, aeroplane 17 hours 30 minutes 20 hours 30 minutes PC Mark 3 battery 17 hours (60Hz screen) Accubattery (theoretical) 17 hours 49 minutes 14 hours (120Hz screen) Accubattery (theoretical) 18 hours 23 minutes GFX Bench Manhattan battery Hung – out of memory GFX Bench T-Rex 591.9 minutes 3362 frames 621.3 minutes 3360 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 4 hours 22 minutes

Accubattery 4 hours 12 minutes 5 hours 2 minutes

Accubattery 5 hours mA Full load screen on 1600-1650mA mA Watt idle Screen on 300-350mA Estimate loss at max refresh Tested on Adaptive Estimate typical use Google advertises up to 24 hours of typical use. Heavy users (gamers) will get 4-5 hours of screen time. Comment We think it’s a retrograde step not to include a charger inbox.

A GaN 100W charger with PD and PPS should give the same results as the Google 45W charger.

Sound – Pass

The sound hardware is basic and lacks Dolby Atmos processing and an EQ. It has separate amps for the left and right speakers, which helps to balance the sound from each.

Like previous Pixels, it is not overly loud but within acceptable limits.

Speakers Forward-firing earpiece and bottom-firing speaker Tuning N/A AMP 2 x CS35L41 (for stereo)

5W @1% THD Dolby Atmos decode No Hi-Res No 3.5mm No BT Codecs SBC, AAC, royalty-free aptX and HD, LDAC Multipoint Yes Dolby Atmos (DA) No, but it supports Spatial Audio on USB-wired headphones. EQ No Mics Three, including one for noise reduction Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 80 Media (music) 75 Ring 74 Alarm 70 Notifications 75 Earpiece 70 Hands-free It is a little low volume, but otherwise, OK. BT headphones Excellent BT signal but only supports a limited range of codecs.

Sound Quality – Passable

Music needs a mix of bass, mid and treble to sound good. No!

Clear voice needs a focus on 1-4kHz to make voice conversations clearer. Yes!

Without an EQ, you can do nothing to improve the sound quality except use USB-C cable or BT headphones, which are pretty good.

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Nil High Bass 100-200Hz Linear slow build to 1kHz – almost no high bass Low Mid 200-400Hz Almost nil – a long, slow build Mid 400-1000Hz still slow building High-Mid 1-2kHz Flattish Low Treble 2-4kHz Flattish Mid Treble 4-6kHz Linear decline to 7kHz High Treble 6-10kHz Flattish to 15kHz Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Steep linear decline to 20kHz Sound Signature type It is similar to the Pixel 8, which we called ‘one of the worst music sound signatures’. This has added minor high bass and low-mid treble.

It still lacks low/mid-bass, some high bass, slowly building mids (no vibrancy), 1-4kHz for a clear voice is fine, and some low/mid-treble gives crisp treble notes. Soundstage Better top/bottom speaker balance. The sound stage is as wide as the phone. It does not support Dolby Atmos or spatial sound from the speakers -USB-C headphones only. Comment If you like listening to audio or video on phone speakers this is not for you.

Build – Pass+

We mentioned the Foxconn build quality earlier and its top drawer. However, there is one repairability issue, precisely the same as the iPhone. Removing the front screen to replace some internal components will break the screen. It earns 5/10 for repairability. We have teardown and durability videos below. All three share the same construction.

Size (H X W x D) 152.8 x 72 x 8.5 mm plus camera bump to 12.5mm 162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm plus camera bump to 12.5mm Weight grams 198 221 Front glass Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Rear material Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Mohs 6 Frame 100% recycled aluminium IP rating IP68 Colours Obsidian

Porcelain

Wintergreen

Peony Obsidian

Porcelain

Hazel

Rose Quartz Pen, Stylus support No Repairability 5/10

In the box – Fail

We always deduct points for no charger. At least Google supplies a 3W cable.

Charger No USB cable 1m USB-C to USB-C 2.0 3W cable Buds No Bumper cover No Comment USB-A female to USB-C adapter

OS – Exceed but curious

Google Pixel is usually launched with the next version of Android, e.g., 15, except that bringing the launch forward means it is not ready. No matter, 14 is damned good, and with 7 OS upgrades, who cares?

Please ignore the Safety features – most are currently only for the USA.

We would typically discuss AI features but have covered these in other documents. To be fair, those interested in AI will have read all they can before deciding to purchase.

It is critical to note that this is pure Android, which makes upgrading and transitioning from other Android phones easy—it works. Other bands using proprietary User interfaces, Google app substitutes and switching programs can make it hard to leave that brand.

Android 14 Security patch date 5 August 2024 – Current UI OS upgrade policy 7 years Security patch policy 7 years – monthly updates Bloatware None Other Safety- US only at present

Emergency SOS

Crisis alerts

Car Crash Detection

Safety Check

Emergency Location Service

Emergency contacts and medical info

Android Earthquake Alerts System Comment Pure Android and the best upgrade policy, bar none. Security Fingerprint sensor location, type Ultrasonic under glass (Qualcomm) Face ID Secure Face unlock Other Tensor M2 Chip Comment VPN by Google One at no extra cost

End-to-end security designed by Google

Multi-layer hardware security: Tensor security core, Titan M2 security chip and Trusty (Trusted Execution Environment)

Seven years of OS, security and Feature Drop updates from launch

Anti-malware and anti-phishing protection, including support for passkeys

Automatic security checks and privacy controls with Security and Privacy Hub

Camera and mic toggles

Private Compute Core

Android System Intelligence

Android Messages end-to-end encryption and Android backup encryption

Learn more at g.co/pixel/security and g.co/pixel/certifications.

Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL rear camera – It is officially the best in Oz – Exceed

First, let me say that CyberShack tests the most common point-and-shoot modes that buyers are likely to use. The results are excellent all around and considerably exceed the Samsung S24 Ultra – which is also pretty good in the first place.

At the end of the table below are links to DXOMARK testing.

Why are the Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro and XL cameras so good?

This year, the Google Pixel 9 series combines better hardware (sensors), software, and AI. While manipulated by AI, Google produces an image that looks superb in daylight, in the office, and at night.

The Google Pixel 9 has two sensors – a 50MP Samsung GNK wide (primary) and a 48MP Sony IMX858 Ultrawide. It has 8X digital zoom, single Dual Pixel phase detection autofocus and Single Zone (one point) Laser focus for portraits. Its selfie is a 10.5MP Samsung JN1 – uninspiring but takes decent selfies.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro and XL add 5X optical/30X hybrid Zoom, Multi-zone laser focus (for better portraits) and a second Sony IMX858 sensor as a periscope telephoto lens. Its selfie is another 48MP Sony IMX858 for superb selfies.

Video (which we do not extensively review) is now 4K@60 (Pixel 9) and 8K@30 (Pixel 9 Pro/XL), but as always, shooting at 1080p is the limit of EIS and OIS to produce shake-free videos.

Rear camera specs

Rear Primary Wide Wide MP 50MP bins to 12.5 Same Sensor Samsung GNK Focus Dual Pixel PDAF

Single Zone laser AF Multi-zone laser AF f-stop 1.68 um 1.2 FOV° (stated, actual) 82 (70.7 to 83.2) Stabilisation OIS Zoom 8X Digital 8X Digital (plus hybrid periscope) to 30X Rear 2 Ultrawide Ultrawide MP 48MP Same Sensor Sony IMX858 Focus PDAF f-stop 1.7 um .7 bins to 1.4 FOV (stated, actual) 123 Stabilisation Gyro EIS and OIS Zoom No Rear 3 N/A Periscope telephoto MP 48MP Sensor Sony IMX858 Focus AF f-stop 2.8 um 1.7 FOV (stated, actual) Stabilisation OIS Zoom 5X Optical 30X hybrid Rear 4 Time Of Flight sensor STM VL53L1 single point measures distance between 4-10m Video max 4K@60

1080p@240fps gyro EIS/OIS 8K@30 and 4K@60

1080p@240 gyro EIS/OIS Flash Dual Auto-HDR 10-bit HDR Pro controls

High-Res (up to 50 MP)

Super Res Zoom up to 30×12

Add Me

Macro Focus

Night Sight

Astrophotography

Portrait Mode

Face Unblur

Long Exposure

Action Pan

Real Tone

Panorama

Top Shot

Frequent Faces

Editing features

Magic Editor

Magic Eraser

Best Take

Photo Unblur

Zoom Enhance

Portrait Light

Video

8K video recording at 30 FPS (Video Boost)

4K video recording at 24/30/60 FPS

1080p video recording at 24/30/60 FPS

Dual exposure on wide camera

Super Res Zoom Video up to 20x QR code reader Yes Night mode Yes Comment DXOMARK

154 equal to iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Pixel 8 is 148.

Samsung S24 Ultra is 144

It lost points for Zoom (no periscope) DXOMARK – same camera 9 Pro XL

158 and #2 – above OPPO FindX7 Pro 157 and iPhone 15 Pro Max 154.

Pixel 8 Pro is 153.

Samsung S24 Ultra is 144.

Google Pixel 9 (Left), 9 Pro and XL (right) samples

You can click on them to enlarge and these open in a new tab.

1X an excellent shot 1X Pro XL and its slightly brighter shot.

Ultra-wide Ultra-wide and a little brighter

2X – no complaints 2X – a little brighter and more detail as it uses the periscope sensor.

4X – great 4X with periscope sensor

8X maximum and excellent foreground and background focus. 10X and excellent detail and focus

30X Pro XL and I am amazed at the focus and detail.

Macro is excellent with a 48MP sensor Ditto

Indoors office light and the AI has brightened the scene so colours are not quite as intense. Ditto

Superb bokeh. Ditto

Pixel 9 <40 lumens and this is amazingly bright, detailed and noise free. Pixel 9 Pro XL – ditto

Pixel 9 Night mode and it adds very little. Pixel 9 Pro XL adds very little.

Selfie

Front Selfie Selfie MP 10.5MP/8.4 42MP bins to 10.5MP/8.4 Sensor Samsung 3J1 Sony IMX858 Focus PDAF PDAF f-stop 2.2 2.2 um 1.22 .7 bins to 1.4 FOV (stated, actual) 85° 74.9-86.5° with an 8.4x crop factor 95° 83.2 to 94.9 with a 7.3X crop factor Stabilisation EIS Flash Screen Fill Screen Fill Zoom No No Video max 4K@60fps 4K@60fps Features Video features (front and rear)

Video Boost

Night Sight Video

Super Res Zoom Video14

Audio Magic Eraser

Macro Focus Video

10-bit HDR video

Cinematic Blur

Cinematic Pan

Slo-mo video support up to 240 FPS

4K timelapse with stabilisation

Astrophotography timelapse

Night Sight timelapse

Optical image stabilisation for video

Fused video stabilisation

Cinematic Pan video stabilisation (4K, 1080p)

Locked video stabilisation (4K, 1080p)

Active video stabilisation (1080p)

Video formats: HEVC (H.265), AVC (H.264)

Audio

Stereo recording

Speech enhancement

Wind noise reduction

Audio zoom

CyberShack’s view: The Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL are excellent smartphones for those who want AI.

This is where I express my feelings after a few weeks with these phones. For the first time, I think these are more than a match for the Samsung Galaxy S24-series. You see, the S24 and S24+ use the Samsung Exynos 2400 SoC and modem (Tensor G4 is loosely based on this) and, frankly, do not perform as well. Only the S24 Ultra has the all-powerful Qualcomm SD8 Gen 3 SoC and a stylus.

If you accept that not everyone needs a Lamborghini engine under the bonnet (and the attendant overheating), then the Pixel 9 series is a more logical buy. It has a 100% pure and open Android ecosystem. If you want AI, do as the Japanese do, “If you want rice cakes, go to the rice cake maker”. OK Google!

For the first time, Google gets a CyberShack buy recommendation for a great premium phone and an AI phone. The one caveat: Phone reception is for city and suburbs or areas with good tower coverage.

What would I buy?

Any of the Pixel 8 series will be a bargain when (if) runout pricing happens.

The 6.3” Pixel 9 is $1349 and offers the same family experience with 12GB of RAM and a dual camera. Moving forward, it won’t have the same AI experience with 12GB, so it competes more with phones like the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, albeit its camera has a 146 DXOMARK rating versus 154. Still, at $999, it is appealing.

The 6.3” Pixel 9 Pro is $1699 and has 16GB RAM and a tri-camera. If you have the money, this is the sweet spot. The LTPO AMOLED screen is great, the extra RAM will serve AI better, and the camera zoom experience will be better.

The 6.8” Pixel Pro XL is $1849 and only offers a larger screen.

Winner: Google Pixel Pro

The Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL ratings

These use the 2024 ratings, with 70/100 as a pass mark. We have updated the Pixel 8 review to use 2024 ratings.

Ratings Google Pixel 9 Google Pixel 9 Pro and XL Features 80 85 The key depreciations are the periscope telephoto camera and 12GB RAM, which are not very meaningful for the average user. The key appreciations are the extra 4GB dedicated to AI, a better LTPO screen, a Thermometer, and the periscope telephoto. Value 80 80 What price do you put on it? On a ‘speed and feed’ basis, there are more powerful phones for $300 or less.

But for its photography and AI potential, it is well-priced. Both are the value leader in their price brackets. Performance 75 75 The Tensor G4 throttles. On a ‘speed and feed’ basis, it is pretty well behind the Samsung S24U, but that is not this phone’s criteria. Ease of Use 80 80 It’s a two-edged sword. Tech-savvy users will try the advanced AI camera features, but I suspect most will simply point and shoot.

But it is hard to beat the 2+7+7 warranty, OS upgrade, and security patches. Design 80 80 I don’t mind Google styling – it is different in a sea of glass slabs. Rating out of 10 79 80 Final comment While the Pixel 8 was an evolution over the Pixel 7, the Pixel 9 is more of a refinement. It shows Google’s refusal to be driven by specs and more by usability. I have been reviewing Pixels since the original in 2016—great phones, but before AI, they were always outclassed. Since the 8-series, I could see this in my pocket.

Pro and Cons

Pro 1 The almost second-best point-and-shoot AI-driven camera you can buy. The average user won’t miss the periscope telephoto. The best point-and-shoot AI-driven camera you can buy. It is very hard to take a bad shot. Periscope Zoom is excellent. 2 Bright and colourful screen but a little too warm for my liking. Far white screen than the Pixel 9 3 Raises the bar on OS and security patch updates 4 Potential for more AI features 5 Decent battery life

Con 1 The camera preview is off due to the 8-bit screen. 2 Throttles badly 3 Only a city/suburb phone antenna strength 4 Battery life is OK but not as good as claimed. 5 Does not implement USB-C 3.2 Gen2 external mountable SSD support.