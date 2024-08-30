Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL – a very deep-dive review (smartphone)

The Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL are functionally equivalent, with minor variations in screen size, battery capacity, memory, and camera sensors. Google’s best offer compelling reasons to make the change.

Google Pixel has become fashionable

In July 2024 (pre-Pixel 9 launch), the Google Pixel 8 series was the #2 Android phone in Australia, with over a 20% market share on just three phone models from $1187 to $1987. It had a magnificent market share increase from a static 6% for the past few years.

Samsung was #1 with 55%, with over fifteen models and 80 variants (colour, memory, storage) covering more niches from $269 to $3299.

The point is that the general public is voting with their wallets for a few reasons.

  • Google uses pure Android (it invented it) versus Samsung, which has a reasonably heavy UI 6.x overlay.
  • Pure Android means everything comes from Google Play, which makes phone upgrades easier – it just works. Samsung apps substitute for many Google apps and come from the Galaxy Store, which requires a Samsung account.
  • Google has a simple English policy of about 8000 words. Read Can you trust Google? Yes, but it depends on your definition. Samsung has over 40,000 words in eight nested privacy policies and terms.
  • Google was the first to offer seven Android upgrades and seven years of security patches. Samsung has matched that.
  • Google’s cameras are well ahead of Samsung. Its Pixel 9 Pro and XL scored 158 DOXMARK points (the top cameraphone in Australia), and the Pixel 9 scored 154 DXOMARK points (the third-best camera in Australia after the iPhone 15 Pro/Max). Samsung S24 Ultra (a more expensive phone) scored 144 DXOMARK points, well behind the Pixel 8 Pro at 153.
  • Google’s marketing is resonating with Australians. It is clever and informative without being overly trendy.

Still, Samsung sells a hell of a lot of phones. It will be interesting to see if Google increases its market share in the next 12 months. My take: Yes, with a bullet.

Phones reviewed

We have the entry-level Google Pixel 9 and premium Pixel 9 Pro XL. The only difference between the Pro and Pro XL is screen size.

So rather than reviewing all three, we can safely review two and assume the third is similar. This enabled us to run multiple AI benchmarks that are new to smartphone reviews. We don’t have enough AI data yet to draw meaningful conclusions, but we have included the Samsung S24 Ultra and Pixel 8 Pro results for comparison.

A separate review will be done for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

AI smartphones – Google invented Gen 1, and others use its tech

2023 was the year Google decided that Gen 1 AI  – what the phone could do for you – was more important than the ‘speeds and feeds’ that the tech-savvy crave. Fear not; we will have all those later.

Samsung then launched its S24-series of AI phones What is Samsung Galaxy S24-series AI all about which uses Google’s Gemini Nano and cloud services, wrapped up in Samsung’s marketing jargon. The big issue in 2023 was which AI was processed on the phone and which needed to offload to the cloud. Short answer – heavy lifting to the cloud.

2024 is the year of AI Gen 2, which will improve the experience and harness more generative (creative) AI and large and modal language models to do more. It is also the year that you will pay for many advanced AI features in the Google One AI Premium plan for A$32.99 per month (Samsung is introducing subscriptions, too). That gets you:

  • Gemini Advanced: 1.5 Pro is far more capable of logical reasoning, analysis, coding and creative collaboration.
  • One-million-token context window.
  • Priority access to new features
  • Gemini in Gmail, Docs and more (write, visualise, connect)
  • 2TB storage (upgrade Google One subscription) with shared storage

Gen 2 standard AI photo features include Reimagine, Add Me, expanded Magic Editor, Pixel Studio (generative AI) and Screenshots—all good fun and definitely above gimmick level.

 Australian Review: Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL

Where specifications or performance are mainly identical to those of the Google Pixel 9, we will leave the 9 Pro/XL column blank.

BrandGoogleGoogle
ModelPixel 9Pixel 9 Pro XL
Model NumberGUR25GZC4K and GR83Y
RAM/Storage Base12/128GB16/128GB
   Price base$1349 128GB
$1499 256GB		Pro $1699 128GB $1849 256GB $2049 512GB XL $1849 128GB
$1999 256GB
$2199 512GB
$2549 1TB
Warranty months24 months 
 TierPremium 
WebsiteProduct Page
Select 6.8″ for XL		CyberShack Google news and reviews
Manual
FromGoogle Online, Harvey Norman, JB H-Fi, Office Works.
Telcos offer monthly phone repayment and mobile data plans: Optus, Telstra, and Vodafone.		 
Country of OriginChina 
CompanyGoogle is a giant company that started with a search engine and is now one of the largest advertising platforms in the world. It is behind the Android and Chrome operating systems. Beginning with the Pixel 8, Google has made AI-enhanced phones with its Google Gemini Nano, cloud, and DeepMind technology, which Samsung and others use.
MoreCyberShack Google news and reviews 
Test dateAugust 2024 
Ambient temp10-27° 
ReleaseAugust 2024 
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)The warranty is only valid with genuine Australian stock. Wi-Fi 6E/7 requires Australian firmware for its bands. A genuine phone has the R-NZ C-Tick About Phone>Regulatory Labels and the AU warranty under About>Phone>Limited Warranty. 

New ratings in 2024

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

We are also tightening up on grading. From now on, Pass, for example, means meeting expectations for the price bracket. We consider a Pass mark to be 70+/100 with extra points added for class-leading and excellence.

First Impression – Pass+

If you like Google’s design cues, you will love the Pixel 9. The oval pill-shaped camera bar now extends across the back and stops ‘table wobble’. The colours are modern and fresh, and they feel comfortable in hand.

I noticed these are made in China, whereas the previous versions were made in Vietnam. It’s no big deal, as I am sure it was a matter of Foxconn’s assembly capacity (a Taiwanese company that also assembles iPhones), given that Google moved the launch to August instead of the usual October. Interestingly, Pixels will soon be made in Foxconn’s Indian Tamil Nadu facility. Apple also uses Foxconn’s Chennai, India facility.

No political statement is intended, but rather a realisation that global players need assembly that does not rely on a single country. Google also uses South Korean Samsung-sourced screens, memory, storage, and the Tensor SoC. This becomes even more critical as Made in China 2025 – a policy with intended consequences (worth a read) becomes law next year.

Screen – Pass+

I have issues with all 8-bit/16.7m colour screens—Samsung and Pixel use these—and they are not what you expect from a premium device. Samsung argues that 8-bit is more battery efficient. It also does not support Dolby Vision on any device—smartphone, monitor, TV, etc.

First, the photo/video preview of colours is off – what you see is not what you get. A premium phone should also support Dolby Vision – 8-bit does not. Read 8-bit versus 10-bit screen colours. What is the big deal?

Second, is Pulse Width Modulation (OLED screens dim using a strobing on/off effect). The 120/240Hz repeating cycle can cause discomfort, eye strain, and nausea for PWM-sensitive people. OPPO and Motorola have raised the PWM frequency beyond the human threshold and don’t affect PWM-sensitive people. We don’t deduct points for PWM but reward those who address it.

For all non-PWM sufferers, this is a bright, daylight-readable AMOLED screen. The Pixel 9 has a warmer colour than the cooler, whiter Pixel 9 Pro/XL, but you get used to it.

Screen specs

Size6.36.8 for Pro XL and 6.3 for Pro
TypeActua OLED – adaptive touchSuper Actua LPTO OLED – adaptive touch
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DFlat with centre O-holeSame
Resolution2424 x 10802992 x 1344 (defaults to 2244 x 1008)
PPI422486
Ratio20:9
Screen to Body %86.1%88%
Colours bits8-bit/16.7m colours
Google calls this 24-bit (3 x 8-bit RGB)
Refresh Hz, adaptiveFixed 60 or adaptive 60/120Hz1-120Hz
Response 120HzN/AN/A
Nits typical, testNot disclosed.
Test 100% window 850 nits.		Not disclosed.
Test 100% window 1150 nits.
Nits max, test1800 HBM
(Test 2% window 1400)
2700 Peak
(Test 2% window 2300)		2000 HBM (
test 2% window 1600)
3000 Peak HDM
(test 2% window 2500)
ContrastInfinite 1,000,000:1 
sRGBIt has Natural or Adaptive (saturated) settings. 100+% coverage 
DCI-P3Not disclosed (Adaptive setting – Test 84% of 16.7m colour gamut) 
Rec.2020 or otherN/A
Note there are no calibration settings.		 
Delta E (<4 is excellent)>2<1
HDR LevelHDR10/HLG/HDR10+ (No Dolby Vision) 
SDR UpscaleNo 
Blue Light ControlNo 
PWM if known120Hz <50% brightness
240Hz >50% Brightness
240Hz cycle is very low and will affect PWM-sensitive users.		 
Daylight readableYes 
Always on DisplayYes 
Edge displayNo 
AccessibilityAll Android features 
DRML1 for FHD, SDR and HDR (should be available) 
Gaming<2ms GTG 
Screen protectionGorilla Glass Victus 2 
CommentThis is an 8-bit/16.7m colour screen, while flagships have 10-bit/1.07 billion colour screens (except for Samsung).
We can see the difference between the photo and video image preview and the result. The screen does not support Dolby Vision (it should).
PWM is among the most severe we have seen, and sensitive users must look elsewhere.
The Pixel 9 has a far warmer Kelvin temperature than the 9 Pro and XL, which look far whiter.		 

Processor – Tensor G4

Google designs its silicon and contracts with Samsung to make it. It is loosely based on the 4nm Samsung Exynos 2400. It offers a modest performance increase, over the same Samsung modem and Mali GPU as the Pixel 8 Tensor G3.

As usual, Google reviewers cannot benchmark the phone until it is released publicly. Therefore, we delay the review until we can run the tests.

AI benchmarks

This is the first time we have used the new Geekbench AI, AITuTu and AI 5 Benchmark. These deliver ‘results’ based on their methodologies that don’t necessarily compare to TOPs (trillion operations per second), which Google does not disclose anyway.

We also benchmarked the Samsung S24 Ultra and Pixel 8 Pro. Some of the Samsung benchmarks are ‘challenging’ to accept and warrant more testing.

TestPixel 9 (battery)Pixel 9 Pro XL (charging)Pixel 8 (charging)Samsung S24 Ultra (charging)
Geekbench CPU backend2372320114673773
GPU Backend8118256931548
NNAPI backend6589648356661548
QNN backendN/AN/AN/A967
AITutu 3.0.793,385102,01985,8371,463,760
AI Benchmark 57617706763213
XOPS GFLOPS/GINOPS14.73/19.4214.56/19.3614.85/20.3322.31/26.95  
Geekbench 61652/38521888/42941765/40791688/6290
Open CL6,5636,553556312,672
Vulcan6,9456,982633510,462

Processor – Pass

For the first time, we will not comment on the Tensor G4 speed (or lack thereof😁) because we accept Google’s assertion that it is fast enough for AI, productivity, and content consumption. It gave us a lag-free experience expected of a premium handset.

Memory is the key difference between the Google Pixel 9 and the 9 Pro and XL. All have 12GB (yes, that is right), but the latter two have a special 4GB memory ‘carve-out’ for AI use only.

The GPU is rather old-school and does not support ray tracing for games. Indeed, the somewhat excessive throttling/heat and the lower performance of the GPU means keen gamers should look elsewhere.

Google has a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port but only allows charging and an ALT DP 1.4 phone mirror over USB-C to HDMI. It does not allow an external SSD to be mounted for live storage, making it unattractive to videographers and vloggers. This is a shame as it has such a good camera.

Overall, the SoC is fit-for-purpose.

Processor specs

Brand, ModelGoogle Tensor G4 fabricated by Samsung
Titan M2 security chip
NPU (same specs as Pixel 8)		 
nm4 
Cores1 x 3.1GHz, 3 x 2.6GHz, 4 x 1.95GHz 
ModemSamsung Exynos 5400c 
AI
INOPS – Multi-thread Integer Operations Per Second
GINOPS = billion		On battery
Geekbench AI 1616/1596/2372 CPU backend
Geekbench AI 712/823/811 GPU backend
Geekbench AI 347/4486/6589 NNAPI backend
AiTuTu 93385
AI Benchmark 761
14.73 GFLOPSS
19.42 GINOPS		On charge
Geekbench AI 2075/2052/3201 CPU backend (
Geekbench AI   733/843/825 GPU backend
Geekbench AI 381/4531/6483 NNAPI backend
AiTuTu 102019
AI Benchmark 770
14.56 GFLOPS
19.36 GINOPS
Geekbench 6 Single-core1652 Battery1888 Charging
Geekbench 6 multi-core3852 Battery4294 Charging
LikeSingle Core SD7+ Gen 2
Muti-Core SD7+ Gen 2		 
GPUMali-G715 MP7 940MHz
2526.7 GFLOPS
Ray tracing is not supported.		 
GPU TestOn batteryCharging
Open CL65636553
LikeGoogle Tensor 6aGoogle Tensor 6a
Vulcan69456982
RAM, type12GB LPDDR516GB LPDR5 with 4GB reserved for AI
Storage, free, type128GB UFS 3.1 (89.47 free) 
micro-SDNo 
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustainedIndependent benchmarks show about a 10% improvement over Tensor G3. It has the same GPU clocked slightly higher at 940MHz. 
CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained148.3
Jazz Maximum 165.32		 
CPDT microSD read, write MBpsN/A 
CPDT external (mountable?) MBpsFiles find it as an OTG for cut and paste but not as a mountable device and will not speed test. 
CommentIndependent benchmarks show about a 10% improvement over Tensor G3. It has the same GPU clocked slightly higher at 940MHz. 

Throttle – Fail

Throttle testBatteryCharge
Max GIPS297427332671
Average GIPS217121224885
Minimum GIPS177861195610
% Throttle34% (66% of capacity)40% (60% of capacity.
CPU Temp50° 
CommentWe repeated the throttle test several times, and the results were consistent—34-40% loss under load. This is not a gamer’s SoC. 

Comms – Pass+

It has Wi-Fi 7 BE and connects at full rate to our reference router Netgear Orbi 970 Wi-Fi 7 Quad-band Mesh – BE27000 and 16 streams.

We had a few issues with MLO compatibility (aggregating 5 and 6GHz bands for faster throughput), but I suspect that is due to restrictions from the ACMA on the 6Ghz band, which a firmware update will fix. The tests below are on the 5Ghz band.

The Pro and XL include an IR Thermometer, which is not TGA-approved but is remarkably accurate compared to other IR thermometers. You can access this via the Thermometer app.

USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) is only partially implemented to allow screen mirror over USB-C to USB-C or HDMI. It does not support a live, mountable external SSD.

Wi-Fi Type, modelWi-Fi 7 BE Tri-band 2.4/5/6Ghz 
Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps-38/2800/2695 
Test 5m-41/2082/2197 
Test 10m-49/1850/1966 
BT Type5.4 
GPS single, dualDual-band GNSS
GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS, NavIC <2m accuracy		 
USB typeUSB-C 3.2 Gen 2 10Mbps 
ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForSupports cabled Screen mirror from June 2024 update. 
NFCYes 
Ultra-widebandNo 
Sensors 
   AccelerometerYes 
   GyroYes 
   e-CompassYes 
   BarometerYes 
   Gravity 
   Pedometer 
   Ambient lightYes 
   Hall sensorYes 
   ProximityYes 
   OtherThermometer
CommentIt has a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 10Gbps interface and now allows Alt DP 1.4 screen mirroring. However, it does not enable mountable external SSDs, which is a real issue for vloggers and videographers.

4/5G – City and suburbs only – Pass

The Samsung Exynos modem is this phone’s Achilles heel. Like all other Samsung Exynos and most MediaTek modems, it can only find the nearest tower, albeit at reasonable signal strength.

This means it is only recommended for major cities, suburbs, and regional cities with good tower coverage. If you live in a poor reception area, please read our reader experiences with Telstra Bluetick and learn how to understand the signal strength you get at home.

Another minor issue is that the modem only supports DSDS (dual SIM, dual standby), where only one can be active simultaneously. Qualcomm SD8 Gen 2 and later modems support DSDA (dual SIM, dual active), where both work independently and simultaneously.

SIMSingle SIM and eSIM 
   ActiveSingle Active (DSDS) 
Ring tone single, dualSingle 
VoLTEYes 
Wi-Fi callingYes 
4G BandsB1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/19/20 /21/25/26/28/29/30/32/38/39/40/41/ 42/48/66/71/75 
CommentAll Australian and international bands 
5G sub-6Ghzn1/2/3/5/7/8/12/14/20/25/26/28/3 0/38/40/41/66/71/75/76/77/78/79 
CommentAll sub-6GHGz bands 
mmWaveNo 
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
  DL/UL, ms31.3/17.5/28ms (band 28) average34.1/14.5/29ms (band 28) average
   Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pWFrom -82 to -84 and 4 to 6pW Did not find a 5G signal. The signal strength is reasonable but a long way from the 20-30pW of some phones.From -81 to -92 and 631fw to 7.9pW
Picked up a 5G signal but it was unusable.
   Tower 2No 
   Tower 3No 
   Tower 4No 
CommentStrictly a city and suburbs phone where there is good tower coverage. 

Battery – Pass+

First, a brickbat—no charger supplied—and it loses points for that. The rationale is that you can use any PD or PPS charger. But to get a fast charge, you must use a $49.99 genuine Google 45W charger.  Similarly, to get a 23W Qi wireless fast charge, you must use a $119 Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen).

We used several PD and PPS chargers to test. We can only assume that Google’s offerings are faster.

Interestingly, the Google Pixel 9 lasts longer on 60Hz than the Pixel 9 Pro/XL on adaptive settings (1-120Hz).

You should get a full day/night of typical use and 12 hours of heavy use.

Battery specs

mAh4700mAh/18.28Wh5060mAh/19.68Wh
Charger, type, supplied27W capable
Google 45W charger
USB-C PD 3.1 PPS
PD: 5V/3A/15W, 9V/3A/27W, 15V/3A/45W, 20V/2.25A/45W
 PPS: Up to 11V/3A, 16V/3A, 21V/2.25A max 45W		37W capable
Same
 PD, QC levelPD 3.0
Qi, wattage15W Pixel stand; otherwise 12W23W Pixel stand; otherwise 12W
Reverse Qi or cable.Yes
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)
Charge % 30minsClaim:  55% in about 30 minutesClaim: 70% in about 30 minutes
Charge 0-100%109 minutes GaN charger83 minutes GaN charger
Charge Qi, Belkin Boost Charge 15W2 hours 10 minutes2 hours 16 minutes
 Charge 5V, 2AN/A – a few hours
Video loop 50%, aeroplane17 hours 30 minutes20 hours 30 minutes
PC Mark 3 battery17 hours (60Hz screen) Accubattery (theoretical) 17 hours 49 minutes14 hours (120Hz screen) Accubattery (theoretical) 18 hours 23 minutes
GFX Bench Manhattan batteryHung – out of memory
   GFX Bench T-Rex591.9 minutes 3362 frames621.3 minutes 3360 frames
 Drain 100-0% full load screen on4 hours 22 minutes
Accubattery 4 hours 12 minutes		5 hours 2 minutes
Accubattery 5 hours
mA Full load screen on1600-1650mA
   mA Watt idle Screen on300-350mA
   Estimate loss at max refreshTested on Adaptive
   Estimate typical useGoogle advertises up to 24 hours of typical use. Heavy users (gamers) will get 4-5 hours of screen time.
CommentWe think it’s a retrograde step not to include a charger inbox.
A GaN 100W charger with PD and PPS should give the same results as the Google 45W charger.

Sound – Pass

The sound hardware is basic and lacks Dolby Atmos processing and an EQ. It has separate amps for the left and right speakers, which helps to balance the sound from each.

Like previous Pixels, it is not overly loud but within acceptable limits.

SpeakersForward-firing earpiece and bottom-firing speaker 
TuningN/A 
AMP2 x CS35L41 (for stereo)
5W @1% THD		 
Dolby Atmos decodeNo 
Hi-ResNo 
3.5mmNo 
BT CodecsSBC, AAC, royalty-free aptX and HD, LDAC 
MultipointYes 
Dolby Atmos (DA)No, but it supports Spatial Audio on USB-wired headphones. 
EQNo 
MicsThree, including one for noise reduction 
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off 
   Volume max80 
   Media (music)75 
   Ring74 
   Alarm70 
   Notifications75 
   Earpiece70 
   Hands-freeIt is a little low volume, but otherwise, OK. 
   BT headphonesExcellent BT signal but only supports a limited range of codecs. 

Sound Quality – Passable

Music needs a mix of bass, mid and treble to sound good. No!

Clear voice needs a focus on 1-4kHz to make voice conversations clearer. Yes!

Without an EQ, you can do nothing to improve the sound quality except use USB-C cable or BT headphones, which are pretty good.

Deep Bass 20-40HzNil 
Middle Bass 40-100HzNil 
High Bass 100-200HzLinear slow build to 1kHz – almost no high bass 
Low Mid 200-400HzAlmost nil – a long, slow build 
Mid 400-1000Hzstill slow building 
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlattish 
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlattish 
Mid Treble 4-6kHzLinear decline to 7kHz 
High Treble 6-10kHzFlattish to 15kHz 
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzSteep linear decline to 20kHz 
Sound Signature typeIt is similar to the Pixel 8, which we called ‘one of the worst music sound signatures’. This has added minor high bass and low-mid treble.
It still lacks low/mid-bass, some high bass, slowly building mids (no vibrancy), 1-4kHz for a clear voice is fine, and some low/mid-treble gives crisp treble notes.		 
   SoundstageBetter top/bottom speaker balance. The sound stage is as wide as the phone. It does not support Dolby Atmos or spatial sound from the speakers -USB-C headphones only. 
CommentIf you like listening to audio or video on phone speakers this is not for you. 

Build – Pass+

We mentioned the Foxconn build quality earlier and its top drawer. However, there is one repairability issue, precisely the same as the iPhone. Removing the front screen to replace some internal components will break the screen. It earns 5/10 for repairability. We have teardown and durability videos below. All three share the same construction.

Size (H X W x D)152.8 x 72 x 8.5 mm plus camera bump to 12.5mm162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm plus camera bump to 12.5mm
Weight grams198221
Front glassGorilla Glass Victus 2 
Rear materialGorilla Glass Victus 2 Mohs 6 
Frame100% recycled aluminium 
IP ratingIP68 
Colours    Obsidian
    Porcelain
    Wintergreen
    Peony		Obsidian
Porcelain
Hazel
Rose Quartz
Pen, Stylus supportNo
Repairability5/10

In the box – Fail

We always deduct points for no charger. At least Google supplies a 3W cable.

   ChargerNo 
   USB cable1m USB-C to USB-C 2.0 3W cable 
   BudsNo 
   Bumper coverNo 
CommentUSB-A female to USB-C adapter 

OS – Exceed but curious

Google Pixel is usually launched with the next version of Android, e.g., 15, except that bringing the launch forward means it is not ready. No matter, 14 is damned good, and with 7 OS upgrades, who cares?

Please ignore the Safety features – most are currently only for the USA.

We would typically discuss AI features but have covered these in other documents. To be fair, those interested in AI will have read all they can before deciding to purchase.

It is critical to note that this is pure Android, which makes upgrading and transitioning from other Android phones easy—it works. Other bands using proprietary User interfaces, Google app substitutes and switching programs can make it hard to leave that brand.

Android14 
Security patch date5 August 2024 – Current 
UI 
OS upgrade policy7 years 
Security patch policy7 years – monthly updates 
BloatwareNone 
OtherSafety- US only at present
Emergency SOS
Crisis alerts
Car Crash Detection
Safety Check
Emergency Location Service
Emergency contacts and medical info
Android Earthquake Alerts System		 
CommentPure Android and the best upgrade policy, bar none. 
 
Security 
Fingerprint sensor location, typeUltrasonic under glass (Qualcomm) 
Face IDSecure Face unlock 
OtherTensor M2 Chip 
CommentVPN by Google One at no extra cost
End-to-end security designed by Google
Multi-layer hardware security: Tensor security core, Titan M2 security chip and Trusty (Trusted Execution Environment)
Seven years of OS, security and Feature Drop updates from launch
Anti-malware and anti-phishing protection, including support for passkeys
Automatic security checks and privacy controls with Security and Privacy Hub
Camera and mic toggles
Private Compute Core
Android System Intelligence
Android Messages end-to-end encryption and Android backup encryption
Learn more at g.co/pixel/security and g.co/pixel/certifications.		 

Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL rear camera – It is officially the best in Oz – Exceed

First, let me say that CyberShack tests the most common point-and-shoot modes that buyers are likely to use. The results are excellent all around and considerably exceed the Samsung S24 Ultra – which is also pretty good in the first place.

At the end of the table below are links to DXOMARK testing.

Why are the Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro and XL cameras so good?

This year, the Google Pixel 9 series combines better hardware (sensors), software, and AI. While manipulated by AI, Google produces an image that looks superb in daylight, in the office, and at night.

The Google Pixel 9 has two sensors – a 50MP Samsung GNK wide (primary) and a 48MP Sony IMX858 Ultrawide. It has 8X digital zoom, single Dual Pixel phase detection autofocus and Single Zone (one point) Laser focus for portraits. Its selfie is a 10.5MP Samsung JN1 – uninspiring but takes decent selfies.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro and XL add 5X optical/30X hybrid Zoom, Multi-zone laser focus (for better portraits) and a second Sony IMX858 sensor as a periscope telephoto lens. Its selfie is another 48MP Sony IMX858 for superb selfies.

Video (which we do not extensively review) is now 4K@60 (Pixel 9) and 8K@30 (Pixel 9 Pro/XL), but as always, shooting at 1080p is the limit of EIS and OIS to produce shake-free videos.

Rear camera specs

Rear PrimaryWideWide
  MP50MP bins to 12.5Same
   SensorSamsung GNK 
   FocusDual Pixel PDAF
Single Zone laser AF		Multi-zone laser AF
   f-stop1.68 
   um1.2 
  FOV° (stated, actual)82 (70.7 to 83.2)
   StabilisationOIS
   Zoom8X Digital8X Digital (plus hybrid periscope) to 30X
Rear 2UltrawideUltrawide
   MP48MPSame
   SensorSony IMX858 
   FocusPDAF 
   f-stop1.7 
   um.7 bins to 1.4 
  FOV (stated, actual)123 
   StabilisationGyro EIS and OIS 
   ZoomNo
Rear 3N/APeriscope telephoto
   MP48MP
   SensorSony IMX858
   FocusAF
   f-stop2.8
   um1.7
  FOV (stated, actual)
   StabilisationOIS
   Zoom5X Optical 30X hybrid
Rear 4Time Of Flight sensor STM VL53L1 single point measures distance between 4-10m
   Video max4K@60
1080p@240fps gyro EIS/OIS		8K@30 and 4K@60
1080p@240 gyro EIS/OIS
   FlashDual
   Auto-HDR10-bit HDR
 Pro controls
    High-Res (up to 50 MP)
    Super Res Zoom up to 30×12
    Add Me
    Macro Focus
    Night Sight
    Astrophotography
    Portrait Mode
    Face Unblur
    Long Exposure
    Action Pan
    Real Tone
    Panorama
    Top Shot
    Frequent Faces
Editing features
    Magic Editor
    Magic Eraser
    Best Take
    Photo Unblur
    Zoom Enhance
    Portrait Light
Video
    8K video recording at 30 FPS (Video Boost)
    4K video recording at 24/30/60 FPS
    1080p video recording at 24/30/60 FPS
    Dual exposure on wide camera
    Super Res Zoom Video up to 20x
   QR code readerYes
   Night modeYes
CommentDXOMARK  
154 equal to iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Pixel 8 is 148.
Samsung S24 Ultra is 144
It lost points for Zoom (no periscope)		DXOMARK  – same camera 9 Pro XL
158 and #2 – above OPPO FindX7 Pro 157 and iPhone 15 Pro Max 154.
Pixel 8 Pro is 153.
Samsung S24 Ultra is 144.

Google Pixel 9 (Left), 9 Pro and XL (right) samples

You can click on them to enlarge and these open in a new tab.

Google Pixel 9
1X an excellent shot
Google Pixel 9
1X Pro XL and its slightly brighter shot.
Google Pixel 9
Ultra-wide
Google Pixel 9
Ultra-wide and a little brighter
Google Pixel 9
2X – no complaints
Google Pixel 9
2X – a little brighter and more detail as it uses the periscope sensor.
Google Pixel 9
4X – great
Google Pixel 9
4X with periscope sensor
Google Pixel 9
8X maximum and excellent foreground and background focus.
Google Pixel 9
10X and excellent detail and focus
Google Pixel 9
30X Pro XL and I am amazed at the focus and detail.
Google Pixel 9
Macro is excellent with a 48MP sensor
Google Pixel 9
Ditto
Google Pixel 9
Indoors office light and the AI has brightened the scene so colours are not quite as intense.
Google Pixel 9
Ditto
Google Pixel 9
Superb bokeh.
Google Pixel 9
Ditto
Google Pixel 9
Pixel 9 <40 lumens and this is amazingly bright, detailed and noise free.
Google Pixel 9
Pixel 9 Pro XL – ditto
Google Pixel 9
Pixel 9 Night mode and it adds very little.
Google Pixel 9
Pixel 9 Pro XL adds very little.

Selfie

FrontSelfieSelfie
  MP10.5MP/8.442MP bins to 10.5MP/8.4
   SensorSamsung 3J1Sony IMX858
   FocusPDAFPDAF
   f-stop2.22.2
   um1.22.7 bins to 1.4
  FOV (stated, actual)85° 74.9-86.5° with an 8.4x crop factor95° 83.2 to 94.9 with a 7.3X crop factor
   StabilisationEIS
   FlashScreen FillScreen Fill
   ZoomNoNo
   Video max4K@60fps4K@60fps
    Features   Video features (front and rear)
    Video Boost
    Night Sight Video
    Super Res Zoom Video14
    Audio Magic Eraser
    Macro Focus Video
    10-bit HDR video
    Cinematic Blur
    Cinematic Pan
    Slo-mo video support up to 240 FPS
    4K timelapse with stabilisation
    Astrophotography timelapse
    Night Sight timelapse
    Optical image stabilisation for video
    Fused video stabilisation
    Cinematic Pan video stabilisation (4K, 1080p)
    Locked video stabilisation (4K, 1080p)
    Active video stabilisation (1080p)
    Video formats: HEVC (H.265), AVC (H.264)
Audio
    Stereo recording
    Speech enhancement
    Wind noise reduction
    Audio zoom

CyberShack’s view: The Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL are excellent smartphones for those who want AI.

This is where I express my feelings after a few weeks with these phones. For the first time, I think these are more than a match for the Samsung Galaxy S24-series. You see, the S24 and S24+ use the Samsung Exynos 2400 SoC and modem (Tensor G4 is loosely based on this) and, frankly, do not perform as well. Only the S24 Ultra has the all-powerful Qualcomm SD8 Gen 3 SoC and a stylus.

If you accept that not everyone needs a Lamborghini engine under the bonnet (and the attendant overheating), then the Pixel 9 series is a more logical buy. It has a 100% pure and open Android ecosystem. If you want AI, do as the Japanese do, “If you want rice cakes, go to the rice cake maker”. OK Google!

For the first time, Google gets a CyberShack buy recommendation for a great premium phone and an AI phone. The one caveat: Phone reception is for city and suburbs or areas with good tower coverage.

What would I buy?

Any of the Pixel 8 series will be a bargain when (if) runout pricing happens.

  • The 6.3” Pixel 9 is $1349 and offers the same family experience with 12GB of RAM and a dual camera. Moving forward, it won’t have the same AI experience with 12GB, so it competes more with phones like the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, albeit its camera has a 146 DXOMARK rating versus 154. Still, at $999, it is appealing.
  • The 6.3” Pixel 9 Pro is $1699 and has 16GB RAM and a tri-camera. If you have the money, this is the sweet spot. The LTPO AMOLED screen is great, the extra RAM will serve AI better, and the camera zoom experience will be better.
  • The 6.8” Pixel Pro XL is $1849 and only offers a larger screen.

Winner: Google Pixel Pro

The Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL ratings

These use the 2024 ratings, with 70/100 as a pass mark. We have updated the Pixel 8 review to use 2024 ratings.

RatingsGoogle Pixel 9Google Pixel 9 Pro and XL
Features8085
The key depreciations are the periscope telephoto camera and 12GB RAM, which are not very meaningful for the average user.The key appreciations are the extra 4GB dedicated to AI, a better LTPO screen, a Thermometer, and the periscope telephoto.
Value8080
What price do you put on it? On a ‘speed and feed’ basis, there are more powerful phones for $300 or less.
But for its photography and AI potential, it is well-priced.		Both are the value leader in their price brackets.
Performance7575
The Tensor G4 throttles. On a ‘speed and feed’ basis, it is pretty well behind the Samsung S24U, but that is not this phone’s criteria.
Ease of Use8080
It’s a two-edged sword. Tech-savvy users will try the advanced AI camera features, but I suspect most will simply point and shoot.
But it is hard to beat the 2+7+7 warranty, OS upgrade, and security patches.
Design8080
I don’t mind Google styling – it is different in a sea of glass slabs.
Rating out of 107980
Final commentWhile the Pixel 8 was an evolution over the Pixel 7, the Pixel 9 is more of a refinement. It shows Google’s refusal to be driven by specs and more by usability. I have been reviewing Pixels since the original in 2016—great phones, but before AI, they were always outclassed. Since the 8-series, I could see this in my pocket. 

Pro and Cons

Pro
1The almost second-best point-and-shoot AI-driven camera you can buy. The average user won’t miss the periscope telephoto.The best point-and-shoot AI-driven camera you can buy. It is very hard to take a bad shot. Periscope Zoom is excellent.
2Bright and colourful screen but a little too warm for my liking.Far white screen than the Pixel 9
3Raises the bar on OS and security patch updates 
4Potential for more AI features 
5Decent battery life 
Con
1The camera preview is off due to the 8-bit screen. 
2Throttles badly 
3Only a city/suburb phone antenna strength 
4Battery life is OK but not as good as claimed. 
5Does not implement USB-C 3.2 Gen2 external mountable SSD support. 
