Netgear Orbi 970 Wi-Fi 7 Quad-band Mesh – BE27000 and 16 streams for excellent speed and coverage (networking)

The Netgear Orbi 970 Wi-Fi 7 Quad-Band Mesh router and satellites should provide the fastest mesh system for larger homes and heavy-duty users.

There are a few key differences to previous Orbi Mesh systems (US Site – Orbi 970 Series Quad-Band WiFi 7 Mesh System – 3 Pack – Black – RBE973SB – NETGEAR Exclusive.

Wi-Fi 7 maximum throughput BE27000*

Quad band 1 x 2.4GHz, 2 x 5Ghz (one for Wi-Fi backhaul) and 1 x 6Ghz

16 streams (4 each x 2.4, 5 and 6Ghz)

Ethernet 10Gbps backhaul (router and satellites) or uses MLO for 5 and 6Ghz Wi-Fi backhaul

New 12 internal antenna for improved 3D coverage

Easy App installation with Web Interface as well

Home, Guest and IoT networks that are isolated from each other.

4 x 2.5Ghz LAN ports (router) and 2 x 2.5Ghz ports (satellite)

NETGEAR Armor – Powered by BITDEFENDER – Premium Online Protection (optional Internet security)

NETGEAR Smart Parental Control | Internet Filter | Internet Safety | NETGEAR (optional network-based controls)

Not compatible with older Orbi satelltes.

* The ACMA has only approved partial use of the 6GHz band, and the actual bandwidth will be less. Read Wi-Fi 7 BE – what it means to you

Price

Router and two satellites for coverage up to 660m2 (Ethernet backhaul) $4,299

Additional Satellites $1,599

CyberShack’s view – Netgear Orbi 970 Wi-Fi 7 Quad-band Mesh is for power users

Not to put wimpy users off, but this is likely the fastest and strongest Wi-Fi 7 mesh router that we will see until Wi-Fi 8, 9 or 10 comes along. And it is terrible overkill if you don’t have Fibre-to-the-Premises and internet speeds over 1Gigabit!

In terms of bands – you have heaps. Having a dedicated backhaul on 5GHz plus using 6GHz MLO means that it is not as critical to use Ethernet backhaul, and you can probably place these up to 10m apart.

6GHz (4×4/320MHz, 4K-QAM): 11,530Mbps

5GHz-1 (4×4/240MHx, 4K-QAM): 8,647Mbps, Dedicated Backhaul

5GHz-2 (4×4/160MHz, 4K-QAM): 5,765Mbps

2.4GHz (4×4/40MHz, 1K-QAM): 1,147Mbps

It addresses pretty well everything a power user or large homeowner could want.