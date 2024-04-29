Netgear Orbi 970 Wi-Fi 7 Quad-band Mesh – BE27000 and 16 streams for excellent speed and coverage (networking)
The Netgear Orbi 970 Wi-Fi 7 Quad-Band Mesh router and satellites should provide the fastest mesh system for larger homes and heavy-duty users.
There are a few key differences to previous Orbi Mesh systems (US Site – Orbi 970 Series Quad-Band WiFi 7 Mesh System – 3 Pack – Black – RBE973SB – NETGEAR Exclusive.
- Wi-Fi 7 maximum throughput BE27000*
- Quad band 1 x 2.4GHz, 2 x 5Ghz (one for Wi-Fi backhaul) and 1 x 6Ghz
- 16 streams (4 each x 2.4, 5 and 6Ghz)
- Ethernet 10Gbps backhaul (router and satellites) or uses MLO for 5 and 6Ghz Wi-Fi backhaul
- New 12 internal antenna for improved 3D coverage
- Easy App installation with Web Interface as well
- Home, Guest and IoT networks that are isolated from each other.
- 4 x 2.5Ghz LAN ports (router) and 2 x 2.5Ghz ports (satellite)
- NETGEAR Armor – Powered by BITDEFENDER – Premium Online Protection (optional Internet security)
- NETGEAR Smart Parental Control | Internet Filter | Internet Safety | NETGEAR (optional network-based controls)
- Not compatible with older Orbi satelltes.
* The ACMA has only approved partial use of the 6GHz band, and the actual bandwidth will be less. Read Wi-Fi 7 BE – what it means to you
Price
- Router and two satellites for coverage up to 660m2 (Ethernet backhaul) $4,299
- Additional Satellites $1,599
CyberShack’s view – Netgear Orbi 970 Wi-Fi 7 Quad-band Mesh is for power users
Not to put wimpy users off, but this is likely the fastest and strongest Wi-Fi 7 mesh router that we will see until Wi-Fi 8, 9 or 10 comes along. And it is terrible overkill if you don’t have Fibre-to-the-Premises and internet speeds over 1Gigabit!
In terms of bands – you have heaps. Having a dedicated backhaul on 5GHz plus using 6GHz MLO means that it is not as critical to use Ethernet backhaul, and you can probably place these up to 10m apart.
- 6GHz (4×4/320MHz, 4K-QAM): 11,530Mbps
- 5GHz-1 (4×4/240MHx, 4K-QAM): 8,647Mbps, Dedicated Backhaul
- 5GHz-2 (4×4/160MHz, 4K-QAM): 5,765Mbps
- 2.4GHz (4×4/40MHz, 1K-QAM): 1,147Mbps
It addresses pretty well everything a power user or large homeowner could want.