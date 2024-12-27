OPPO Find X8 Pro – at last, flagship competition (smartphone review)

The OPPO Find X8 Pro is a flagship-grade smartphone that beats the others hands-down on almost every count.

OPPO Australia left the premium market after the 2022 Find X5 Pro—still one of the best flagship phones ever. This was for a few practical reasons. First, while the Australian sales numbers were respectable, the costs of getting Australian certification made it uneconomic. Second, Samsung had far deeper pockets to promote its flagship Galaxy S-series phones. Finally, world demand for the Find X6 and X7 meant that Australia could not secure enough supplies.

The amazing OPPO Find X8 Pro is back and giving the Samsung Galaxy S24-series a real run for the money.

OPPO Find X8 Pro versus Samsung S24 Ultra

The MediaTek 9400 SoC (compared to the current leader, Samsung S24 Ultra with Qualcomm SD8 Gen 3)

Uses a 3nm die (4nm) – more energy efficient.

Raw processor power significantly beats the SD8 Gen 3.

Uses 24% less energy for better battery life.

Cooler and throttles less.

Immortalis-G925 GPU @1612MHz is way more powerful (903MHz).

NPU 890 AI ability is higher.

Imagiq 1090 ISP and AI allow for 120x photo magnification with clear details.

Sure, the Qualcomm SD8 Gen 3 is the 2024 powerhouse processor. We know what improvements are coming in the SD8 Gen 4 (called SD 8 Elite and will be used by the S25 Ultra), and it looks more like playing catch-up with the MediaTek 9400.

The S24 and S24+ use a Samsung S24 FE, 24 and 24+ use an Exynos 2400 processor, which is well behind the Qualcomm version.

The OPPO Find X8 Pro exceeds other flagships

16GB LPDDR5X and 512GB UFS 4.0 RAM/storage

Dolby Vision screen, 6.78”, 19.8:9, 10-bit, 2780 x 1260, 4500 nits (Peak HDR), 120Hz LPTO, OLED with Gorilla Glass 7i (Samsung is 8-bit and does not support Dolby Vision).

Four 50MP sensors (wide, ultrawide, periscope telescope 3X optical, and periscope 6X optical), Laser Focus, PDAF, OIS and Hasselblad colour calibration. The selfie is a 32MP. There is a new physical camera control key.

Communications are Wi-Fi 7, BT 5.4, 9-channel GPS, NFC (HCD, eSE, and eID), and USB-3.2 Gen 1 with Alt DP, HID, audio, video, data and a mountable SSD (Samsung—Alt DP only).

The Si/C silicon carbon battery is a massive 5910mAh with 80W SUPERVOOC charging or PPS 55W. No more Lithium-ion issues!

Android 15 and 5 OS upgrades and six security patches.

IP69 and IP69 – high-pressure jets with a water temperature of up to 80°

And OPPO AI is very advanced in photography.

Two telephoto sensors for up to 120X zoom!

These specs are well ahead of the 2024 S24 Ultra, but we don’t know what the S25 Ultra will bring. Still, this is $1799 for 16/512GB versus the S24 Ultra at $2367 (run-out pricing coming soon).

Australian review: OPPO Find X8 Pro, SIM/eSIM, 16/512GB CPH2659

Brand OPPO Model OPPO Find X8 Pro Model Number CPH2659 RAM/Storage Base 16/512 Price base 1799 Warranty months 24-months ALC Tier Premium flagship Website Product page From JB Hi-Fi and OPPO AU online Made in China Company OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved this by offering excellent products and after-sales service. More CyberShack OPPO news and reviews Test date December 2024 Ambient temp 20-30° Release October 2024 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) The genuine Australian model has an R-NZ C-Tick on the box label and under About Phone, Regulatory. Do not buy models PKC110 or PKC130.

First Impression – Welcome back OPPO

Since your last Find X65 Pro in 2022, I have missed your premium screens, superb speed, camera prowess, and more. Welcome back with a leader on 99% of the categories.

The most distinctive feature is the circular camera ‘hump’ on the rear, which manages to squeeze in four sensors, including 2 telephoto lenses.

And I see IP 68 and IP 69 should I ever need to pressure hose this. Let’s just say it is pretty perfect as a flagship challenger.

Screen – Exceed

The screen is everything the Samsung S24 Ultra is not.

10-bit colour (versus 8-bit) means excellent colour accuracy and colour-accurate photo/video preview.

A PWM frequency of 2160Hz above 70 nits should not affect PWM-sensitive people (Samsung is 240Hz, which is toxic for PWM sufferers).

Offers two resolutions, including 1080p, for maximum app compatibility

Plays Dolby Vision (Samsung does not on any Samsung device)

If OPPO can use such a screen at almost $600 less, why can’t Samsung, Apple and Google do too?

Screen specs

Size 6.78″ Type LTPO flexible OLED Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Slightly curved edges but primarily flat. Centre o-hole Resolution 2780 x 1264 or 2376 x 1080 PPI 450 Ratio 19.9:9 Screen to Body % 92.8% Colours bits 10-bit/1.07 billion colours Refresh Hz, adaptive. LTPO means adaptive from 1 to 120Hz.

Fixed 60 or 120Hz. Response 120Hz 120 default and 240Hz option Nits typical, test Claim: 800 Typical

Test: 775 Nits max, test Claim 1600 High Brightness Mode (HBM)

Test: 1270, but HBM is extremely hard to measure accurately.

Claim 4500 Peak Brightness with Dolby Vision content

Test: 4524 in 2% Window Dolby Vision content Contrast Infinite sRGB Natural, Pro (6500K colour temp) and Vivid modes.

Test: 100%+ DCI-P3 Test: Natural 77.5%, Pro 99% Rec.2020 or other N/A Delta E (<4 is excellent) <1 HDR Level HDR10, HDR10+, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision certified SDR Upscale No Blue Light Control TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort 4.0 PWM if known 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming when the screen brightness is below 70 nits. PWM-sensitive users should be fine but should check first. Daylight readable Yes, excellent Always on Display Yes, adaptive sleep Edge display Yes, sidebar Accessibility Usual Android features DRM Widevine L1 FHD HDR Amazon Prime and Netflix DA content. Gaming The SoC and GPU are faster than the SD8 Gen 3 Screen protection Gorilla Glass 7i – survives a 1m drop and is 200% more scratch-resistant than lithium aluminosilicate glass. Mohs hardness 9 (not verified) Comment This is everything a flagship screen should be. Samsung 8-bit screens are not colour-accurate for video and photo preview and never support Dolby Vision.

AI

OPPO wants to democratise AI to all its users in some form, depending on the phone’s processing power, memory, etc. Currently, AI is on Reno 12 and Find X8 Pro. OPPO and Google are working together, so expect all Google Gemini and Circle to Search and more on this phone. OPPO-developed AI includes

Photos Writer Notes Documents Studio Clarity Enhancer Writer Assistant Translate Reimage Reflection remover Reply Summarise Eraser Summary Unblur

Tests – Exceeds SD8 Gen 3

This is a new segment of our tests. Unfortunately, we cannot measure Trillion Operations per Second (TOPs), but we can give you comparative benchmarks.

AI Tests are on balanced battery mode (not performance). The Samsung S23 Ultra SD8 Gen 3 in brackets is in performance mode and charging, so it is not quite Apples with Apples.

8th Gen NPU 890 Geekbench AI

CPU 1855/1841/2290 (900/1016/1878)

GPU 1031/1182/1096 (734/1000/953)

NNAPI 1313/9285/12713 (253/240/561)

AiTuTu 215,900 (*)

Ai Benchmark6 11,147 (*)

GFLOPS 14.06 (14.24)

GINOPS 19.85 (18.53)

* Some Samsung results are so outlandish compared to other SD8 Gen 3 processors that they are not worth publishing.

For a better overall examination of AI power on current AI phones please read AI-powered smartphones – smarter or snoopier?

Processor Performance: Exceed

This is the fastest SoC of 2024, exceeding the SD8 Gen 3 by a significant margin, especially in GPU and AI capability.

It has 16GB of RAM (plus 12GB virtual), providing better AI performance for longer periods. It also has spectacular GPU power for games.

Processor Specs

Tests on Balanced mode, 2376 x 1080 screen. Performance mode is about 7% faster. Brand, Model MediaTek Dimensity 9400 nm 3nm TSMC Cores 1 x 3.63GHz + 3 x 3.3Ghz + 4 x 2.4GHz Modem MediaTek DSDA (Dual SIM, Dual Active for both at once). Geekbench 6 Single-core 2813 Geekbench 6 multi-core 8854 Like 20-25% faster than the SD8 Gen 3

Benchmarks GPU Immortalis-G925 with hardware ray tracing, Accuracy, Super Resolution GPU Test Open CL 20,170 Like 100% faster than SD8 Gen 2, and Vulkan is 250% faster. Vulcan 24,883 RAM, type 16GB plus up to 12GB virtual RAM from SSD Storage, free, type 512GB UFS 4.0 (440GB free) micro-SD N/A CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained/peak 1560

Max 1955 CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained/peak 877

Max 988 CPDT microSD read, write MBps N/A CPDT external (mountable?) MBps 253/172 Mountable (Max 377/263Mbps) Comment This is by far the fastest SoC, with some spectacular raw and AI performance figures. You have not experienced ‘fast’ until you try this. It’s excellent that USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 5Gbps supports external mountable SSD at great usable speeds. Videographers and vloggers will love this.

Throttle: Pass+

This new 3nm chip runs hot, and it is a credit to OPPO to keep it stable and <50° under 100% load for 15 minutes. The S24 Ultra throttles by 44% and reaches 67° (figures in brackets)

Max GIPS 400,759 (370,204) Average GIPS 335,034 (273,8186) Minimum GIPS 292.554 (227.305) % Throttle 25% (44%) CPU Temp 50° (67°) Comment Thermal management is good, and the Soc seems to recover 100% every three minutes. It should not overly affect power users.

Comms – Exceed

This is the first phone we have reviewed this year that properly uses MLO (Multi-Link Operation) to reach maximum potential speeds of 5800Mbps Rx. The Samsung S24 Ultra is still stuck on 2400Mbps.

GPS is interesting. Where dual band was considered a luxury, this has nine bands and covers every known GPS system with lightning-fast route re-calculations and high <1m accuracy.

USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 (5Mbps) supports full duplex data, ALT DP, HID, audio, video, sound and charging, meaning you can connect a mountable external SSD at over 250Mbps – perfect for videographers and vloggers.

It can mirror your display and Android 15 Desktop over USB-C; if the monitor has a touch screen, keyboard and trackpad, these all work. Warning: Android 15 desktop is a work in progress.

Comms specs

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 7 BE 2.4 GHz 2×2, 5GHz 2×2, and 6GHz 1×1 streams.

MLO support Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps -45/5800/4419 Test 5m -59/4643/2322 Test 10m -60/3843/2370 BT Type 5.4 BLE GPS single, dual Dual band: GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1C+B2a+B2b), Galileo (E1+E5a+E5b), QZSS (L1+L5), NavIC (L5) USB type USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 5Mbps supports data, Alt DP video, audio and external SSD. ALT DP, DeX, Ready For It supports a USB-C to USB-C or HDMI cable for external TVs, monitors, or Chromecast devices. An Android 15 desktop is available. NFC NFC-SIM (in SIM1 slot) supported

HCE payment supported

HCE Access cards supported (for regions: Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, Mexico)

eSE supported Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes Gyro Yes e-Compass Yes Barometer Gravity Pedometer SoC Simulated Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Yes Proximity Yes Other Colour temperature (screen)

Optical fingerprint under glass

IR remote control

Spectral Sensor

Laser focus sensor Comment This is the most comprehensive set of sensors I have ever seen.

4/5G – Pass

It has a new MediaTek modem that offers (like SD8 Gen 3) DSDA – dual SIM, Dual active, so you can talk on one and use data on another or the two can be used for concurrent data.

Its phone signal strength reception has improved, but regrettably, it is still a city and suburbs device where you have some Band 28 reception. This is the one area where the S24 Ultra beats the OPPO Find X5 Pro.

SIM Dual SIM or Single SIM, an eSIM Active DSDA – dual SIM, Dual active. Additionally, two can be used for concurrent data. Ring tone single, dual Single VoLTE Yes Wi-Fi calling Yes 4G Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/32/66 Comment All Australian 4G bands 5G sub-6Ghz n1/n2/n3/n5/n7/n8/n12/n20/n25/n26/n28/n38/n40/n41/n66/n75/n77/n78 Comment All Australian sub-6Ghz and low-bands mmWave N/A Test Boost Mobile, Telstra DL/UL, ms 27/29/34ms Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW -79 12.6pW Band 3 Tower 2 -88 1.6pW Band 28 Tower 3 N/A Tower 4 N/A Comment The 360° antenna and intelligent band selection helped, but only 4G Band 3 and Band 28 were found, albeit at reasonable strength.

It is suitable for city and suburb use provided there is reasonable Band 28 tower coverage.

Battery – Exceed

Finally, there is some new battery technology that is safer than lithium-ion and has a longer full charge cycle. Enter the Silicon-Carbon Si/C anode battery, which packs 5910mAh into the same space as 5000mAh. New tech comes at a cost. Why are the so-called leaders not using it?

The battery life is very good for a phone this size. You should get 15-24 hours of battery life. Recharging takes 54 minutes, and it is unlikely that we will see faster times with Si/C batteries.

It has 50W OPPO AIRVOOC (not tested), and you can get a case that supports Qi2 magnetic charging.

Battery Specs

mAh 5910mAh/22.88Wh Silicon-Carbon Si/C anode improves the thermal stability of the anode, increasing safety by reducing the risks of overheating or thermal runaway. Full recharge cycles 1000+ and increase energy density by about 10% for the same size as Li-ion. Charger, type, supplied 80W SUPERVOOC (5V/ 2A/10W or 5-11V/ 7.3A/ 80W

This is a single battery, so dual-channel SUPERVOOC charging does not apply.

It starts at 75W and progressively reduces as the battery fills. PD, QC level PD chargers 9V?1.3A/1.7W

PPS chargers 11V/3A/33W Qi, wattage It can charge at 50W with an OPPO AIRVOOC charger.

Qi2 cases enable magnetic charging. Reverse Qi or cable 10W Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Adaptive Charge % 30mins 55% Charge 0-100% 54 minutes represents the new Si/C battery type, and we will unlikely see faster times for this chemistry. Charge Qi, W

Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge Not tested – usually 4-5 hours. Charge 5V, 2A Not tested – usually 4-5 hours. Video loop 50%, aeroplane 24 hours 21 minutes PC Mark 3 battery 17 hours 55 minutes GFX Bench Manhattan battery 928.5 minutes 3720 frames GFX Bench T-Rex 1259 minutes 3359 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 4 hours 17 minutes mA Full load screen on 1900-2000 mA Watt idle Screen on 650-700 Estimate loss at max refresh About a 20% loss if set to 120Hz Estimate typical use Typical users should get 24+ hours, and heavy users 10-15 hours. Comment This new Si/C battery offers 1000+ full charge cycles and more excellent safety than Lithium-ion.

Sound hardware – Pass

This is about the hardware – not how it sounds. It uses the MediaTek sound system but adds OPPO OReality EQ and Holo spatial audio.

The four-mic array allows for Dolby Atmos recording and playback. It is very effective.

BT codecs include Sony LDAC high-res for the best quality and aptX HD as well.

Speakers Stereo (earpiece and bottom-firing speaker. Tuning No AMP MediaTek Dolby Atmos decode Yes Hi-Res No – LDAC codec only 3.5mm No, but it supports USB-C headphones and has an internal DAC. BT Codecs SBC, AAS, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, LHDC 16-but/48000Hz Multipoint Should support it Dolby Atmos (DA) Yes, and Holo Audio EQ OReality Smart, Movie, Gaming, Music Mics Four mic array – 2 at top and bottom Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 80 Media (music) 70 Ring 75 Alarm 70 Notifications 70 Earpiece 60 Hands-free Excellent hands-free with dual bottom mics and clear voice noise reduction BT headphones Excellent L/R separation and DA content is convincing.

Sound quality – Pass

No smartphone gives good sound—the micro-speakers are too small for bass, and the low-powered amplifiers cannot handle treble. This is no different.

There is a slight hint of high bass, strong mid, and no mid or high treble. It is for clear voice, and if you want music fidelity, use BT headphones.

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Slight hint from 90Hz High Bass 100-200Hz Building slowly to 200Hz Low Mid 200-400Hz Building Mid 400-1000Hz Building High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat Mid Treble 4-6kHz Flat High Treble 6-10kHz Steep linear decline to 20kHz Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Steep linear decline to 20kHz Sound Signature type Mid: (bass recessed, mid boosted, treble recessed) – for clear voice. The barest hint of mid-bass helps, but no mid or high treble makes the music lifeless. Soundstage As wide as the phone. Spatial content gives a small sound bubble. Comment Alert slider to disable sound alerts.

Live Caption. How to tell if you have good music – sound signature is the key

Build – Exceed

OPPO makes excellent-quality phones and torture-tests them. This has both IP68 and IP69 for pressure hosing! Add to that excellent local support and service.

OPPO earns major brownie points for including a charger inbox.

Size (H X W x D) 162.3 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm Weight grams 215 Front glass Gorilla Glass 7i Rear material Gorilla Glass 7i Frame Aluminium IP rating IP68 1.5m for 30 minutes

IP69 high-pressure jets with a water temperature of up to 80° Colours Space Black

Pearl White Pen, Stylus support No Teardown No In the box Charger 80W SUPERVOOC charger USB cable USB-A to USB-C 3W cable Buds No Bumper cover No Comment OPPO build quality and 80W charger inbox

Android 15 – Pass+

This is one of the first phones to ship with Android 15. It is not so different from Android 14, as the focus has been on safety, privacy, a cleaner interface, better multitasking, and, where applicable, satellite connectivity.

OPPO has a good level of security and now offers five OS upgrades and six years of security patches. Samsung S23 Ultra is still on Android 14.

Android 15 Security patch date 5/12/24 (for a December test) UI ColorOS 15 OS upgrade policy Five Security patch policy Six Bloatware OPPO App Market, Booking.com, Facebook, Games, Linkedin, Temu, TikTok, WPS Office Other OPPO substitutes for Google Apps Comment OPPO ColorOS 15 is a reasonably light overlay on pure Android that largely leaves everything where it should be. It uses OPPO’s substitute apps for Google (as Google is not allowed in China), and where possible, you should use Google apps for backup. Security Fingerprint sensor location, type Optical under screen Face ID 2D Other The theft detection lock feature ensures that the screen will lock if it detects someone has taken it and run away. Comment OPPO has good security and private folders

OPPO Find X8 Pro Camera – well, four! Exceed

OPPO’s camera prowess usually exceeds Samsung’s by quite a margin. In 2023, Find X7 Ultra scored 157 on the DXOMark and was just beaten by the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL at 158. Samsung’s S24 Ultra was 144; even Motorola has ‘Edged’ past that with its 50 Ultra at 146.

For starters, this has four x 50MP sensors, including Wide, Ultrawide/Macro, Telephoto 1 (3x optical), and Telephoto 2 (6X optical), which can produce 120X Zoom. Usually, we would be highly sceptical, but OPPO’s AI prowess comes to the fore and produces some spectacular, admittedly AI-enhanced images.

In addition, the Hasselblad partnership for portraits makes this one of the best cameras in 2025.

We usually let the images show off its prowess, but we must make some extra comments.

Lightning Snap: Hold down the shutter button, which takes seven frames per second (a maximum of 200 shots). The HyperTone Image Engine processes this, combining up to nine raw shots into one for a crisp, vibrant photo.

Instant Dual Exposure captures a short exposure with an ultra-fast shutter speed to freeze motion and a long exposure to gather more light for enhanced image quality. Merging these two frames in real time produces a sharp, high-quality image free from motion blur, even in challenging lighting conditions.

Off-Peak Computing Architecture separates capture from the processing. So, while you’re snapping away, the heavy processing work happens in the background, ensuring the camera never misses a beat. Shutter lag is eliminated.

Quick Button: A single tap takes a photo instantly. A double tap opens in 0.4 seconds. Holding the button down activates Lightning Snap.

Hasselblad portrait mode allows you to recreate the look of six different Hasselblad lenses, and 4K video recording is also available.

Emulate film stock from Hasselblad. You can also alter exposure compensation, switch Auto HDR on or off, change the aspect ratio, and more.

The video is a 4K@60fps 10-bit HDR record for Dolby Vision and can be used on all sensors.

Electronic video stabilisation is available in all resolutions and frame rate combos. Ultra steady mode uses OIS in all modes.

Experts say

Digital Camera World said the combination of the 10-bit screen, MediaTek Dimensity 9400, and four rear sensors gives it exceptional colour and flexibility. The colours from each sensor are well-matched.

TechRadar called it an incredible camera system. A robust, flexible, and staggeringly powerful camera setup that excels in most situations, particularly with its optical zoom and night photography.

Photo test

CyberShack tests for Joe and Jane Average – this camera is so far ahead of point-and-shoot that it is wasted on them. There are so many app options and pro modes that can only improve these results even further.

Ultra wide and the colours, details and HDR details are superb.

1X and our reference shot. Colours are natural, details are precise, foreground and background focus is perfect and HDR details are excellent.

2X – ditto

4X – ditto

10X anbd this is where other cameras give up. This is crystal clear.

30X and still amazingly clear and no noise.

60X and there is no noise with features pin sharp.

100X and I am gobsmacked and the crisp detail.

120X at a distance of about 150m from the sensor and no other camera zoom could even begin to read the letters.

120X at over 1000 metres away, and this is still a great shot.

Office light and the colours are accurate and details excellent. Bokeh and you can select the level of background blurr.

Automatic macro means excellent focus regardless a precise distance from the object.

<40 lumens and its a perfect shot with excellent detail and exposure.

Night mode and 3X zoom to test noise – – perfect and even readable text.

Rear camera specs

Rear Primary Wide MP 50MP bins to 12.5 Sensor Sony LYTIA LYT-808 Focus PDAF and Laser Focus f-stop 1.6 um 1.12 bins to 2.4 FOV° (stated, actual) 74.3 to 86.8 Stabilisation OIS Zoom 20x digital Rear 2 Ultrawide MP 50MP bins to 12.5 Sensor Samsung S5KJN5 Focus PDAF f-stop 2 um .64 bins to 1.28 FOV (stated, actual) 97.2 to 109.6 Stabilisation No Zoom Rear 3 Telephoto 1 MP 50MP bins to 12.5 Sensor Sony LYTIA LYT-600 Focus PDAF f-stop 2.6 um .8 bins to 1.6 FOV (stated, actual) 26.6 to 33 Stabilisation OIS Zoom 3X Optical Rear 4 Telephoto 2 MP 50MP bins to 12.5 Sensor Sony IMX858 Focus PDAF f-stop 4.3 um .7 bins to 1.4 FOV (stated, actual) ?? Stabilisation OIS Zoom 6x Optical Special Dual telephotos give a Hybrid capability of 120X zoom. Video max All 4K@60fps Flash dual LED Auto-HDR Yes Generative AI

Photo AI

2-DOL HDR

HyperTone Image Engine

Dolby Vision video recording

4-mic Spatial Audio

Hasselblad Portrait

Master Mode

Lightning Snap, 100 photos in 30 seconds

AI Telescope Zoom uses different AI models when shooting at 10x to 20x, 20x to 60x, and 60x to 120x.

Quick Button for shutter or Zoom QR code reader Yes Night mode AI and Laser Focus DXO Mark N/A

OPPO Find X8 Pro Front camera specs

Selfie colours and dynamic range are very good, but the focus is fixed.

MP 32MP bins to 8MP Sensor IMX615 Focus Fixed f-stop 2.4 um .8 bins to 1.6 FOV (stated, actual) 78.2 to 90.9 Stabilisation No Flash Screen fill Zoom No Video max 4K@60fps Features Comment Fixed focus limits the use of this sensor.

CyberShack’s view: OPPO Find X8 Pro sets new flagship standards that are hard to beat

You may have concluded we were overly harsh on the Samsung S24 Ultra. No, it was an excellent device when released in January 2024 and has remained on top until now. Perhaps it is unfair to compare it to the OPPO Find X8 Pro, but that is all we have until the S25 Ultra in January 2025.

The S24 Ultra has five things over the OPPO.

The S-Pen if you use it (OPPOs developer options indicate Stylus support is coming)

Superior phone reception for regional and rural use (this is strong city and suburb use)

7+7 OS upgrades and security patches (5+6)

DeX (Desktop Experience), although it does not have a full USB-C implementation like OPPO.

Its trade-in value is artificially higher as, like Apple it operates the program (OPPO is looking at this)

However, given that OPPO’s Find X series has consistently provided higher specs, better photography, faster charging and more tech over the years, I can’t see the S25 Ultra being anything but playing catchup. Let’s hope I am wrong.

Throughout the review, I have pointed out where the OPPO is superior. In over 70 tests, it easily beat the S24 for speed, outright performance, battery life and more.

So, my message is simple: If you are thinking of buying the S24 or S25 Ultra, you owe it to yourself to consider the OPPO and the $600ish savings.

OPPO Find X8 Pro Ratings

We rate this as a premium flagship device.

Ratings Features 90 It has everything a flagship has and does it faster. Value 90 At $1799, it is substantially less than a Samsung S24 Ultra. No, it does not have an S-Pen. Performance 95 It is at the top of the tree in all tests. Ease of Use 90 2+5+6 Warranty/OS/updates and Android 15 Design 85 The camera circle is huge! Rating out of 10 90 Final comment OPPO has made a serious Samsung S24 Ultra challenger with better performance and a lower price. It is what flagship buyers (who don’t need an S-Pen) should consider.

OPPO Find X8 Pro $1799 9.1 Features 9.0/10

















Value 9.0/10

















Performance 9.5/10

















Ease of Use 9.0/10

















Design 9.0/10

















Pros Fastest processor/graphics/NPU in 2024

Excellent camera - the best of any by far in 2024

Great for games with a more powerful GPU than any

USB-C 3.2 Gen full implementation

Very well priced Cons The phone is only for cities and suburbs where you have Band 28 coverage.

