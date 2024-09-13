Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold – know when to fold’em, know when to hold’em (a very deep-dive smartphone review)

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is an 8”/6.3” foldable phone/tablet that, once you use it, makes it damned hard to go back to a boring flat glass slab.

But in Kenny Rogers’s The Gambler song, he adds ‘Know when to walk away…” So, I want to review this from the ‘smitten’ angle and then tell you why this phone will or won’t suit you.

Upfront here are the basic philosophies and raison d’etre – why Google built this.

This is primarily about an 8” 1:1 ratio screen that allows you to see more.

Does it allow you to do more? Not really, because most apps are formatted for 16:9 portrait). All you get is a larger image, often flowing off the screen edge. Still, those apps that recognise the format are great to use. Me – I hate the split on-screen keyboard but love the space. There is no stylus – the screen may be damaged by its use.

Its arch-nemesis, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6, has a 7.6” 10.5:9 ratio (Google would be 9:9) and suffers a similar fate, even less usable.

Below are screenshots (same scale) showing the internal screens of the Pixel 9 Fold (Left) and Samsung Fold6 (Right) and the quite extraordinary difference in the usable area.

Portrait Portrait

Landscape Landscape

The secondary reason is the 6.3” 2424 x 1080, 20:9 screen

This is the same ratio as the Pixel 9 and most other smartphones. You can do anything on this; the 1080 resolution does not confuse video playback.

Samsung persists with a 6.3” 2376 x 968, 27:11 (approx. 22:9) ratio – tall and thin.

Here are a few screenshots. Look, I know I am being picky about a few pixels, but the Pixel is wider and has more usable space.

Pixel Samsung

Pixel Samsung

The tertiary driver was to develop a [range of] phones that could handle the AI needs.

Google developed the Tensor G4, and I will be the first to admit that it is not as fast as the Qualcomm SD3 Gen 2 or 3 – it’s quite a deal slower. But we don’t all need a Lamborghini to do the shopping, and from an AI and productivity perspective, it is fit for purpose.

If you want to read about Google Gemini AI, have a quick peek at the Pixel 9 review. The link is below.

If you desperately want a Foldable, it is this or the Samsung Fold6

For all other readers, know when to walk away and swap over to our Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL – a very deep-dive review.

It is an excellent fold, and in some ways, it offers a superior experience to Samsung (review soon).

Our main caveats:

Only for city and suburb phone reception.

Cannot mount an external SSD, so it is not for vloggers and videographers

The 8-bit/16.7M colour screen is not for those needing pro-level colour accuracy or video/still image accurate preview. See 8-bit versus 10-bit screen colours. What is the big deal? Typical users will love the screen.

Not for PWM-sensitive people

New ratings in 2024

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

We are also tightening up on grading. From now on, Pass, for example, means meeting expectations for the price bracket. We consider a Pass mark to be 70+/100 with extra points added for class-leading and excellence.

Australian Review: Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Brand Google Model Pixel 9 Pro Fold Model Number GGH2X RAM/Storage Base 16/256GB Price base $2699 16/256GB

$2899 16/512GB Warranty months 24-months Tier Fold Premium Website Product Page From Google Online, Harvey Norman, JB H-Fi, Office Works.

Telcos offer monthly phone repayment and mobile data plans: Optus, Telstra, and Vodafone. Country of Origin China Company Google is a giant company that started with a search engine and is now one of the largest advertising platforms in the world. It is behind the Android and Chrome operating systems. Beginning with the Pixel 8, Google has made AI-enhanced phones with its Google Gemini Nano, cloud, and DeepMind technology, which Samsung and others use. More CyberShack Google news and reviews

CyberShack smartphone news and reviews Test date August 2024 Ambient temp 10-27° Release September 2024 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) The warranty is only valid with genuine Australian stock. Wi-Fi 6E/7 requires Australian firmware for its bands. A genuine phone has the R-NZ C-Tick About Phone>Regulatory Labels and the AU warranty under About>Phone>Limited Warranty.

First impression – love it – Pass+

I am a candidate for a foldable. I need more screen real estate, but I also need great phone reception (living in a black spot area), a mountable external SSD, an excellent camera, and a 10-bit screen. Yes, I am picky, but my job demands that.

Last year, I fell in lust with the OPPO Find N3 Fold, the most advanced foldable smartphone in 2023. It had it all—Qualcomm SD8 gen 2, a 7.82” 1:1 Dolby Vision capable screen, terrific phone reception, and more. Alas, it sold out so quickly that I missed out. The critical point is that it ate the Samsung Fold5 for breakfast.

I understand that the 2024 version will only be marketed as the OnePlus Open, and according to reviews, it eats the Fold6 for breakfast, but it will not be sold here. Damn.

So, as much as I like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the Samsung Fold6, neither meets my needs, so I’m back to boring glass slabs.

The phone looks superb. The 6.3” cover screen is the same as the Pixel 9, and because it’s a 1080p screen in 20:9 format, it is way more usable than the Fold6. It is a good thing, too, because using this helps prolong the life of the internal screen.

Lasting impression – Compromises

It is easy to like a foldable, but the format demands compromises. For example, the camera sensors must be smaller to fit the thin frame—ditto for smaller batteries. Heat management is an issue—foldables throttle terribly under load. Add their soft plastic internal screen (about Mohs hardness 3), and they are not for enthusiastic gamers.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is for people who know its limitations and happy to live with them.

Some reviewers have commented:

They do not like the D-shape, which allows for the fold flat hinge at the left edge. You cannot please everyone.

The slightly larger internal bezels and rounded corners detract a little from the squared-off Fold6. Is there no pleasing people? I have lived with this for over a month, and the rounded corners make it very pocketable—I like it.

Samsung’s UI 6.1.X (over Android 14) is said to be easier to use and has more features. Yes, it does, but the UI is becoming increasingly bloated. You must also have a Google account (8000 words and simple English), and a Samsung account that is 40,000 words in ten nested policies that have privacy implications.

Google uses Pure Android 14. The phone will get seven OS upgrades and seven years of security patches (as will Samsung). The finishing touches are being put on Android 15, which will include far more support for foldable formats and a new Android Desktop (like Samsung Dex or Motorola Ready For) that works over the USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port via USB-C to USB-C or HDMI-connected monitors.

There is an obvious internal screen crease. It is no more than Samsung—OPPO nailed the almost invisible crease. In my opinion, it is now a non-issue. The only issue facing all foldables and flips is longevity. Will the screen outlast the seven OS updates?

My take is that the knockers can buy Samsung, while those in the know will go Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Screen – Pass with one caveat, well, maybe two

The internal screen is big, bright, and beautiful. Its 1:1 ratio (almost square) is the largest on the market.

The cover screen is also big, bright, and beautiful. Its 20:9 ratio (the same as the Pixel 9 and most smartphones) makes it eminently usable, obviating the need to open the phone as much.

The caveats apply to a narrow group of users.

8-bit/16.7 million colours means it cannot match the preview screen colours to the 10-bit colour photo and video image. It also cannot decode or play Dolby Vision, downmixing it to the inferior HDR10.

Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) dims the OLED screen. It uses a Samsung AMOLED screen with 240/480Hz repeating PWM until you reach about 80% brightness. This flicker would severely affect PWM-sensitive people.

Screen specs

Size 8″/6.3″ Type Foldable LPTO OLED/Actua OLED (same as Pixel 9) Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat with top right o-hole/flat with centre top o-hole Resolution 2152 x 2076/2424 x 1080 PPI 373/422 Ratio 1:1 approx./20:9 Screen to Body % 89%/86.1% Colours bits 8-bit/16.7m colours

Google calls this 24-bit (3 x 8-bit RGB) Refresh Hz, adaptive 1-120Hz/60 or 120Hz Response 120Hz N/A Nits typical, test Not disclosed. Test 100% window 1150 nits. Nits max, test 1600/1800 nits HDR 100% window (1450/1400)

2700/2700 nits Peak 5% window (tested 2550/2315) Contrast Infinite 2M:1 sRGB It has Natural or Adaptive (saturated) settings. 100+% coverage DCI-P3 Not disclosed (Natural setting 95% of 16.7m colour space. Rec.2020 or other N/A

Note there are no calibration settings. Delta E (<4 is excellent) 1.3/2 HDR Level Internal and external HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ (No Dolby Vision) SDR Upscale No Blue Light Control No PWM if known 120Hz <50% brightness

240Hz >50% Brightness

240Hz cycle is very low and will affect PWM-sensitive users. Daylight readable Yes Always on Display Yes Edge display No Accessibility All Android features DRM L1 for FHD, SDR and HDR (should be available) Gaming <2ms GTG Screen protection No/Gorilla Glass Victus Comment This is an 8-bit/16.7m colour screen, while flagships have 10-bit/1.07 billion colour screens (except for Samsung).

We can see the difference between the photo and video image preview and the result. The screen does not support Dolby Vision (it should).

PWM is among the most severe we have seen, and sensitive users must look elsewhere.

Processor: Tensor G4 – Pass

Google designs its silicon and contracts with Samsung to make it. It is loosely based on the 4nm Samsung Exynos 2400, the same Samsung modem and Mali GPU as the Pixel 8 Tensor G3.

As usual, Google reviewers cannot benchmark the phone until it is released publicly. Therefore, we delay the review until we can run the tests.

OK, it is slower than the Fold6 SD8 Gen 3, but it gets the job done.

Interestingly, it has 16GB of RAM, including a dedicated 4GB AI carveout. Perhaps this accounts for AI speed.

AI benchmarks

We have run the new AI benchmarks, but they bear no resemblance to the official trillion operations per second (TOPS), so they are more for your interest. We have also benchmarked the Samsung Fold6; some of these benchmarks are way too challenging to accept at face value.

For example, AiTuTu shows 15X more AI power than the Pixel, yet Geekbench AI NNAPI, the Pixel has nearly 6X AI capacity. We will be doing more testing.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold Samsung Fold6 Geekbench 6 single/multicore 1750/3017 2230/6830 Geekbench AI NNAPI 270/4148/6019 444/431/948 AiTuTu 97,494 1,481,101 AI Benchmark 5 765 3161 GFLOPS 14.74 21.40 GINOPS 19.14 27.15 Open CL 6587 12,116 Vulkan 7043 14,016

For the first time, we will not comment on the Tensor G4 speed (or lack thereof😁) because we accept Google’s assertion that it is fast enough for AI, productivity, and content consumption. It gave us a lag-free experience, which is expected of a premium handset.

The GPU is rather old-school and does not support ray tracing for games. Indeed, the excessive throttling/heat, the GPU’s lower performance and the soft interior screen mean keen gamers should look elsewhere.

Google has a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port but only allows charging and an ALT DP 1.4 phone mirror over USB-C to USB-C or HDMI. It does not allow an external SSD to be mounted for live storage, making it unattractive to videographers and vloggers. This is a shame as it has such a good camera.

Overall, the SoC is fit-for-purpose.

Tensor G4 specs

Brand, Model Google Tensor G4 fabricated by Samsung

Titan M2 security chip

NPU (same specs as Pixel 8) nm 4 Cores 1 x 3.1GHz, 3 x 2.6GHz, 4 x 1.95GHz Modem Samsung Exynos 5400c AI TOPS OR

Multi-thread Integer Operations Per Second (INOPS)

GINOPS = billion On charge

Geekbench AI CPU backend 1632/1585/2370

Geekbench AI GPU backend 5625/730/693

Geekbench AI NNAPI backend 270/4148/6019

Geekbench AI QNN – N/A

AiTuTu 97494

AI Benchmark 5 765

14.74 GFLOPS

19.14 GINOPS Geekbench 6 Single-core 1750 Geekbench 6 multi-core 3017 Like Single Core SD8 Gen 2

Muti-Core SD7+ Gen 2 GPU Mali-G715 MP7 940MHz

2526.7 GFLOPS

Ray tracing is not supported. GPU Test Open CL 6587 Like SD8 Gen 2 Vulcan 7043 RAM, type 16GB LPDR5 with 4GB reserved for AI Storage, free, type 256GB UFS 3.1 (197GB free) micro-SD No CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained 756 – slower than Pixel 9 @1140

Jass Maximum 1410.47 CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained 293 – faster than Pixel 9 @148.3

Jazz Maximum 342.25 CPDT microSD read, write MBps N/A CPDT external (mountable?) MBps Files finds it as an OTG for cut and paste but not as a mountable device and will not speed test. Comment Independent benchmarks https://nanoreview.net/en/soc-compare/google-tensor-g4-vs-google-tensor-g3 show about a 10% improvement over Tensor G3. It has the same GPU clocked slightly higher at 940MHz.

Throttle – Passable

Google appears to have slowed the processor down by about 10% from the Pixel 9 series to manage better heat issues associated with foldables.

Throttle test Battery Max GIPS 269874 Average GIPS 225074 Minimum GIPS 149510 % Throttle 35% CPU Temp 50° Comment Google may have limited the battery’s top speed (GIPS) by about 15-20% compared to the Pixel 9 Pro XL to manage heat.

This graph below is usual in that it tries to recover from throttling, then succumbs ad infinitum.

Comms – Pass+

We had to rerun these tests several times with two Wi-Fi 7 routers as the results varied wildly. As we are unsure if this is the Pixel, the routers or the NBN, the results reflect the best test.

I suspect that a firmware update may be needed for Australian Wi-Fi 7 bands and MLO band aggregation. This was a similar issue to that we experienced last year with the Pixel 8 series (which are now rock solid).

Overall, the speeds are acceptable but nowhere near the Pixel 9 Pro XL results.

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 7 BE Tri-band 2.4/5/6Ghz Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps -46/2100/1666 Test 5m -50/1980/1521 Test 10m -58/1164/1005 BT Type 5.3 GPS single, dual Dual-band GNSS

GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou, NavIC USB type USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 10Mbps ALT DP, DeX, Ready For It supports screen mirror from the June 2024 update. NFC Yes Ultra-wideband Yes Sensors Accelerometer Yes Gyro Yes e-Compass Yes Barometer Yes Gravity No Pedometer No Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Yes Proximity Yes Other No Thermometer Comment It has a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 10Gbps interface and now allows Alt DP 1.4 screen mirroring. However, it does not allow mountable external SSDs, which is a real issue for vloggers and videographers.

4/5G – City and suburbs only – Pass

The Samsung Exynos modem is this phone’s Achilles heel. Like all other Samsung Exynos and most MediaTek modems, it can only find the nearest tower, albeit at reasonable signal strength.

This means it is only recommended for major cities, suburbs, and regional cities with good tower coverage. If you live in a poor reception area, please read our reader experiences with Telstra Bluetick and learn how to understand the signal strength you get at home.

Another minor issue is that the modem only supports DSDS (dual SIM, dual standby), where only one SIM can be active simultaneously. Qualcomm SD8 Gen 2 and later modems support DSDA (dual SIM, dual active), where both work independently and simultaneously.

The 4G signal is OK, but the 5G is unusable. It it finds no other towers.

4G 5G

SIM Single SIM and eSIM Active Single Active Ring tone single, dual Single VoLTE Yes Wi-Fi calling Yes 4G Bands B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/19/20/21/25/26/28/29/30/32/38/39/40/41/42/46/48/66/71 Comment All Australian and international bands 5G sub-6Ghz n1/2/3/5/7/8/12/14/20/25/26/28/29/30/38/40/41/48/66/70/71/75/76/77/78/79 Comment All sub-6GHGz bands mmWave It appears to have this despite Google saying it did not.

Bands n257 / n258 / n260 / n261 – may need a firmware update. Test Boost Mobile, Telstra DL/UL, ms 78.1/14.7/31ms – good Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW From -82 to -90, 1 to 6pW

It picked up a 5G signal, but unusable. Tower 2 No Tower 3 No Tower 4 No Comment Strictly a city and suburbs phone where there is good tower coverage.

Battery – Pass+

First, a brickbat—no charger is supplied—and it loses points for that. The rationale is that you can use any PD or PPS charger to stop e-waste. Second, it only has a 21W cable and 7.5W Qi charge, characteristic of the fold format.

Typical users will get a full day between charges. Power uses will get 5-10 hours.

Using the internal screen only adds about a 15% battery overhead.

Battery specs

mAh 4650mAh

Two batteries – capacity unknown but allows for dual charging to cut time. Charger, type, supplied 21W capable Use a Google 45W charger for $49.99 PD: 5V/3A/15W, 9V/3A/27W, 20V/2.25A/45W

PPS up to 11V/3A, 16V/3A/48W and 21V/2.25A/47.25W PD, QC level PD 3.1 and PPS Qi, wattage 7.5W Reverse Qi or cable. Yes 2.5W Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Adaptive – all tests using internal screen. Charge 0-100% 1 hour 30 minutes It tends to charge at 9V/2A/18W. We did not have the genuine 45W charger. Charge Qi, W

Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge Over three hours. Make sure that the coils match up with your charge pad; otherwise, it may not work. There is no fast charge. Video loop 50%, aeroplane 14 hours 34 minutes PC Mark 3 battery 15 hours

Accubattery 17 hours 49 minutes GFX Bench Manhattan battery Hung – out of memory GFX Bench T-Rex gaming 643.3 minutes 3340 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 4 hours

Accubattery 5 hours mA Full load screen on 1600-1650mA mA Watt idle Screen on 500-500mA Estimate loss at max refresh Tested on Adaptive Estimate typical use Google advertises up to 24 hours of typical use. Heavy users (gamers) will get 4-5 hours of screen time. We are impressed that the internal screen overhead is relatively small—perhaps 10-15% more battery use. Comment We think it’s a retrograde step not to include a charger inbox, but we understand the ecological issues.

Sound – Pass

The sound hardware is basic and lacks Dolby Atmos processing and an EQ. It has separate amps for the left and right speakers, which helps to balance the sound from each.

Like previous Pixels, it is not overly loud but within acceptable limits.

Speakers Same-sized landscape stereo speakers (same side as USB-C) Tuning N/A AMP 2 x CS35L41 (for stereo)

5W @1% THD Dolby Atmos decode No Hi-Res No 3.5mm No BT Codecs SBC, AAC, royalty-free aptX and HD, LDAC Multipoint Yes Dolby Atmos (DA) No, but it has a spatial audio switch for speakers and headphones EQ No Mics 3 with noise cancelling Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 80 Media (music) 74 Ring 75 Alarm 75 Notifications 75 Earpiece 70 Hands-free It’s a little low volume, but otherwise, it’s OK. Clear Call setting reduces noise. BT headphones Excellent BT signal but only supports a limited range of codecs.

Sound Quality – Passable

I called the Pixel 8 and 9 ‘one of the worst music sound signatures’, and this is even worse.

It has no bass (20-200Hz), and an unexplained mid-dip from 300-500Hz takes the life out of the music. Fortunately, it recovers between 2-5kHz definition for clear voice. The treble is harsh, but there is some vitality as the 10-20kHz treble kicks in.



Google, please fix this. It takes all the joy out of audio/video consumption. Use headphones!

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Nil High Bass 100-200Hz Almost none – starts slow build to 300Hz Low Mid 200-400Hz Almost nil – a long, slow build Mid 400-1000Hz Savagely dips as if there is no volume, then slowly builds again to 2kHz. High-Mid 1-2kHz Slow build to 2kHz Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat to approx. 5kHz Mid Treble 4-6kHz Linear decline to 10kHz High Treble 6-10kHz Linear decline to 10kHz then flattens to 20kHz. Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Flattish Sound Signature type I called the Pixel 8 and 9 ‘one of the worst music sound signatures’, and this is even worse. There is no bass, and the unexplained mid-dip takes the life out of the music. Fortunately, it recovers between 2-5kHz definition for clear voice. The treble is harsh, but there is some vitality as the 10-20kHz treble kicks in. Soundstage The speakers are well-balanced, and the sound stage is as wide as the phone. It does not support Dolby Atmos but has a Spatial Audio setting for speakers and headphones. It expands the 2D sound stage nicely, as far out as 30cm, but does not add any 3D height. Comment If you like listening to audio or video on phone speakers this is not for you.

Build – Pass+

Foxconn’s build quality is top-drawer. However, there is one repairability issue, precisely the same as the iPhone. Removing the front screen to replace some internal components will break the screen. It earns 5/10 for repairability. We have a teardown video below, and it looks reasonably repairable.

Size (H X W x D) Flat open 155.2 mm (height) x 150.2 mm (width) x 5.1 mm (depth)

Closed: 155.2 mm (height) x 77.1 mm (width) x 10.5 mm (depth excludes camera bar) Weight grams 257 Front glass Gorilla Glass Victus 2 external screen Rear material Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Mohs 6 Frame 100% recycled aluminium with lay-flat hinge. IP rating IPX8 Colours Porcelain

Obsidian Pen, Stylus support No In the box Charger No USB cable 1m USB-C to USB-C 2.0 3W cable Buds No Bumper cover No Comment No

Tear Down – lets see what is inside

Android 14 – Exceed

This is meant for Android 15, which has many foldable enhancements—we should see it by the end of the year.

No matter, 14 is damned good, and with 7 OS upgrades, who cares?

Please ignore the Safety features – most are currently only for the USA.

We would typically discuss AI features but have covered these in other documents. To be fair, those interested in AI will have read all they can before deciding to purchase.

It is critical to note that this is pure Android, which makes upgrading and transitioning from other Android phones easy—it works. Other bands using proprietary User interfaces, Google app substitutes and switching programs can make it hard to leave that brand.

Android 14 Security patch date 5 August 2024 – Current UI Pure Android OS upgrade policy Seven years Security patch policy Seven years – monthly updates Bloatware None

One year’s subscription to Gemini Advanced, and after that, $32.99/month Other Safety- US only at present

Emergency SOS

Crisis alerts

Car Crash Detection

Safety Check18

Emergency Location Service

Emergency contacts and medical info

Android Earthquake Alerts System Comment Pure Android and the best upgrade policy, bar none. Security Fingerprint sensor location, type Power key. Difficult for left-handers Face ID Secure Face unlock Other Tensor M2 Chip Comment VPN by Google One at no extra cost

End-to-end security designed by Google

Multi-layer hardware security: Tensor security core, Titan M2 security chip and Trusty (Trusted Execution Environment)

Seven years of OS, security and Feature Drop updates from launch

Anti-malware and anti-phishing protection, including support for passkeys

Automatic security checks and privacy controls with Security and Privacy Hub

Camera and mic toggles

Private Compute Core

Android System Intelligence

Android Messages end-to-end encryption and Android backup encryption

Learn more at g.co/pixel/security and g.co/pixel/certifications.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold rear camera

Due to space considerations for a foldable, the sensors must be physically smaller, so they let in less light (f-stop) and have fewer megapixels.

We don’t profess to be camera experts – we test for point-and-shoot as Joe and Jane Average do. But the camera experts at DXOMARK gave it a score, and it is pretty good.

Pixel 9 Pro/XL: 158 (top camera in Australia)

Pixel 9: 154

Pixel 9 Fold: 141 (same as iPhone 13 Pro Max)

Samsung Fold6: 133

DXOMARK found (and we concur)

The photo score was 150 (almost perfect).

The video score was 131 (which dragged the average down).

Screen preview colours were not accurate (only matters if you are a photophile or videophile).

Bokeh average (disable AI)

Telephoto and Ultrawide sensors suffered from being 10MP but did a good job.

In every test except telephoto, it exceeded Samsung Fold6 scores.

Video using 10-bit HDR showed too much noise in low light. Instead of pushing the video to 4K@60, shoot it at 1080p@30/60 with full EIS/OIS stabilisation.

Photo samples

1X and this is a superb shot with excellent accurate colours, details in the shadows and highlights and no noise in the background.

Ultrawide sensor and another superb shot. Google has managed to match the colours quite well to the primary sensor.

5X optical and pin sharp with superb details and colours.

10X hybrid and a superb shot with incredible detail.

20X Hybrid and the detail is still pin sharp.

Superb macro (taken at 100mm) Ditto

Office light and colours are accurate and details are excellent. Bokeh is very good. We retook these with AI off as it was looking for a human face.

<40 lumens and its is a superb shot with greats detail in the computer screens.

Night mode brightens the image slightly but at the expense of some detail.

Rear camera specs

Rear Primary Wide MP 48MP bins to 12 Sensor Likely, Sony IMX787 60MP cropped to 48MP, as used in the Pixel 8a and 7a. Focus Dual Pixel PDAF

Multi-zone laser AF f-stop 1.7 um 0.8 FOV° (stated, actual) 82 (70.5 – 82.9) Stabilisation OIS/EIS Zoom Rear 2 Ultrawide/macro MP 10.5MP Sensor Likely Samsung S5K3J1 Focus PDAF f-stop 2.2 um 1.22 FOV (stated, actual) 127 Stabilisation Zoom Rear 3 Telephoto MP 10.8MP Sensor Likely Samsung S5K3J1 Focus AF f-stop 3.1 um 1.22 FOV (stated, actual) 23 Stabilisation OIS/EIS Zoom 5X Optical

20X Hybrid Rear 4 No ToF Special Spectral and flicker sensor Video max 4K@60 Flash dual LED Auto-HDR Selectable Pro controls

Super Res Zoom up to 20x

Add Me

Macro Focus

Night Sight

Hands-free Astrophotography

Portrait mode

Face Unblur

Long Exposure

Real Tone

Panorama

Top Shot

Frequent Faces

Dual Screen preview

Rear Camera Selfie

Tabletop mode hands-free shots

Made You Look

Manual white balancing



Editing features

Magic Editor

Magic Eraser

Best Take

Photo Unblur

Zoom Enhance

Portrait Light QR code reader Yes Night mode Auto

Pixel 9 Pro Fold selfie/s

There are two – on the cover and to the right of the inside screen. Both are 10MP with fixed focus. The results are average, and it uses a lot of AI to get accurate colours. Interestingly, there is a setting to save selfies in the same colour as the screen preview.

Front Selfie – on external display and internal display – two MP 10MP Sensor Likely Samsung S5K3J1 Focus Fixed – an actual loss over Pixel 9 PDAF f-stop 2.2 um 1.22 FOV (stated, actual) 87 (77.8 – 88.5) Stabilisation No Flash Screen Fill Zoom No Video max 4K@60fps Features Video features (front and rear)

Video Boost

Night Sight Video

Audio Magic Eraser

Macro Focus Video

10-bit HDR video (rear camera only)

Cinematic Pan

Slo-mo video support up to 240 FPS

4K timelapse with stabilisation

Astrophotography timelapse

Optical image stabilisation for video

Fused Video Stabilisation

Cinematic Pan video stabilisation (4K, 1080p)

Locked video stabilisation (4K, 1080p)

Active video stabilisation (1080p)

Video formats: HEVC (H.265) and AVC (H.264)

Rear Camera Selfie video

Audio

Stereo recording

Speech enhancement

Wind noise reduction

Audio zoom Comment DXOMARK camera test

Pixel 9 Pro 158

Pixel 9 154

Pixel 9 Fold 141 (same as iPhone 13 Pro Max)

Samsung Fold6 133

Some examples of Google Pixel 9 AI

CyberShack’s view – Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold – know when to fold’em, know when to hold’em, know when to walk away (or run)

I want to buy a foldable, but I would choose neither the Pixel 9 Pro Fold nor the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6. Yes, to the OPPO if it ever brings a comparable successor to the N3 Fold to Australia.

That is not because either are poor phones in any way, but they don’t meet my needs. And that was the sole purpose of this review – I really want a foldable. If you really want one, too, it is all about acceptable compromise.

Let me segue. Some time ago, my wife wanted to trade up from her Mazda MX-6 Turbo, which went like a scalded cat. She looked at several cars and settled on the very sexy-looking Alfa Romeo. The test drive was spectacular – more than a Mazda turbo match. She (and I) were in lust with it! My wife asked where the cupholders were. It had six ashtrays and none of the former, so she did not buy it.

That is how I feel about the current crop of foldables. The ideal is a mix of the best bits of each—a SamGoogle!

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold grew on me. I love the 1:1 ratio internal screen; the 20:9 external screen is the same as other Pixels and smartphones—very usable.

It has a few foibles:

The screen crease is slightly more noticeable (than the OPPO N3 Fold and Samsung Fold6)

The Tensor G4 is not a stellar performer.

City/suburbs phone reception strength

Overall, it is a delight to use and edges past the Fold6.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold ratings

Features 85 Google has produced the penultimate (next to ultimate), leaving room for the Pixel 10 Fold to improve. Value 85 You have a choice of the Samsung Fold6 or this. The prices are similar, so it comes down to preference. Performance 75 The Tensor G4 throttles. It is reasonably well behind the Samsung S24U on a ‘speeds and feeds’ basis, but that is not this phone’s criteria. Ease of Use 80 We are talking about hardware, software and AI. Pure Android is a real bonus, but Samsung’s UI 6.1 does a little more, albeit you need to have a Samsung account and the privacy issues that it raises. Google AI is pure Gemini and pretty much the same as Samsung uses that, too. Hardware-wise, I lean to the more usable screen real estate of Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Design 80 I don’t mind Google styling – it is different in a sea of glass slabs. Rating out of 10 81