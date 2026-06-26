Here are the best 2026 EOFY phone deals

With July fast approaching, if you’re looking for a great deal on a phone you’ll have to get in quick. There are some excellent deals to be had right now whether you’re looking for a slim everyday device, a serious photography phone, or even an adventurous folding phone.

Here are five of our top EOFY phone picks that earned great reviews from us, all on sale until the end of June or close to it.

EOFY Phone Sales

OPPO Find N6

The Find N6 leaves nothing on the table – it’s a blend of some of the most premium components money can buy. Oppo’s redesigned hinge and screen system are designed to minimise the feel and appearance of the folding crease, and it works for the most part.

On the hardware side, it’s as premium as it gets: a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 16GB RAM, a 200-megapixel Hasselblad camera array, and a 6000mAh battery.

The folding form factor allows for multiple apps side-by side to boost productivity, and delivers some interesting use cases we’re still exploring.

Coming in with a $500 discount to $2799, it’s still a significant outlay, but it’s the best price this phone has ever seen. This sale lasts only until 28th June, so if you’re interested, don’t wait. You can check out our review here.

Motorola Edge 70

If you’re after a phone that turns heads without breaking the bank, the Edge 70 is our top pick. At under 6mm thin, it’s one of the slimmest phones at its price point, and it feels very premium in the hand.

With a nylon-inspired rear finish, Pantone colourways, and a flat pOLED display, it looks as great as it performs. Its dual camera system performs great in daylight and indoor situations, battery life is a highlight for a phone this thin, and the Snapdragon processor handles everyday tasks with ease.

At its full price of $899 we thought it was great value, and with $250 off bringing it to $649 it’s a lot of phone for the money. Sales last until 30th June. Here’s our full review.

OPPO Find X9

The Find X9 is a phone built around its camera system, and it shows. It features a quad camera system with Hasselblad software features including XPAN, nostalgic filter presets, and Master Modes that make Oppo cameras some of the most fun to shoot with.

Beyond the photography suite, the Find X9 features a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, two-day battery life, IP66/68/69 resistance, and premium build quality.

It comes in with a $400 discount that brings it to $1399, and it competes decently even against more expensive devices. This sale lasts until 1st July. We haven’t reviewed the X9 yet but its bigger sibling scored a 4.5/5 from us.

Motorola Signature

The Signature is a flagship phone in every way but the price point. It’s slim at just under 7mm, but pairs the chassis design with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor and an excellent camera suite to round out the experience.

The big and bright 6.8-inch display impressed, as does Motorola’s commitment to a 7-year software support cycle for this model.

If you’re looking for a premium flagship phone without the price point, the Signature is well worth checking out.

It’s available currently with $250 off that brings the 256GB model down to $1249, and the 512GB model down to $1449. This sale lasts until 30th June. Here’s our review.

Honor Magic 8 Pro

Honor’s Magic 8 Pro is an extremely compelling phone in the upper end of the market. With an outstanding camera system comprising a 50-megapixel main lens and a 200-megapixel telephoto lens, it delivers stunning shots across all kinds of scenarios.

This phone also features the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and pairs it with a 7100mAh battery that comfortably lasts multiple days. It also includes durability credentials that place it among the best on the market, with IP68/69/69K tests covered along with SGS drop safety ratings.

The Honor Magic 8 Pro is available with a $300 discount that brings it to $1699 during EOFY sales. You can check out our full review here.