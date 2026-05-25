Oppo Find N6 Review: Zero Corners Cut

The Oppo Find N6 is the company’s newest foldable device designed to address the visible crease issue found on other foldables. Its redesigned hinge combined with a liquid polymer minimises the crease.

Alongside the premium screen, Oppo hasn’t sacrificed any hardware. The device has a powerful camera array, top-notch hardware specs, and an exceptional battery.

Oppo hasn’t cut any corners with this device, but that results in a phone that’s more powerful than most people need and a base price that’s difficult to justify.

Overall Rating: 4 / 5

Pros

Excellent camera performance

Minimal crease feel and appearance

Fast performance, long-lasting battery

Cons

About a thousand dollars more expensive than competing flagships

Shorter software support than competing brands

One-handed use limitations

Price: $3299 | For users who want a single device that does everything without compromise

Setup & First Impressions

Unboxing the Oppo Find N6 is a premium experience. The device comes in textured accent-colour packaging with Hasselblad branding.

In the box the phone is presented front and centre in its unfolded state. Alongside it, you’ll find the usual accessories and a carbon fibre case that’s a step above most included cases.

Setup was smooth and I didn’t run into anything out of the ordinary.

Design & Aesthetics

Oppo has used premium materials here. The rear has a finely textured pattern that feels soft and grippy, and the hinge is stiff to hold the phone securely in position.

The headline feature is the Zero-Feel screen design that minimises the appearance of any crease when the phone is unfolded. If you hold it at an angle it’s visible, but in regular usage it’s impossible to notice.

Running your finger across it you can feel the hinge, but it’s much more minimal than other foldables on the market.

The magnets that hold the phone closed are quite strong, and I couldn’t open it without both hands.

The large rear camera island is round and smooth with the Hasselblad ‘H’ branding.

Life With the Oppo Find N6

I’ve been using the Oppo Find N6 as a main device for a couple of weeks and it’s been a great experience.

Positives

In usage, the phone offers excellent performance to keep up with gaming, multitasking, and heavy usage. It easily keeps up with you throughout the day and provides performance headroom for running multiple apps.

The multitasking experience is smooth and easy. You can open two apps at once by dragging them to position them in quadrants on the screen. For example, you could run a messaging app and web browser side-by-side and easily scroll them individually.

The Snap Key shortcut button helps to streamline usage. On phones that have them I usually bind the extra key to open the camera quickly. By default Oppo binds this key to take a quick shortcut to add what’s on screen to the Mind Space AI-powered notetaking app.

Negatives

The preinstalled app suite is a bit of a let down. There are advertisements in the default weather app and the App Market serves up notifications of suspicious-looking apps. Temu and TikTok also come preinstalled.

The AI Pen is useful for some people, but awkward to keep with the phone. It comes with a case to hold it that meaningfully increases the thickness of the phone and the use cases aren’t broad enough that it’s something I’d add a case for.

App compatibility continues to be an issue with the foldable form factor, and not every app plays well with it.

Performance & Reliability

Performance has been a big highlight of the Oppo Find N6 as you’d expect from such a premium processor. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 combined with 16 gigabytes of RAM delivers plenty of power and impressive thermal performance that many foldables struggle with.

The particular processor variant in the Find N6 is a cut-down 7-core model rather than the full octa-core found in other Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 models. Oppo says this is to help thermal performance, and for most users the performance is still strong enough.

Camera

The Oppo Find N6 camera is an impressive suite that provides excellent colour and detail. It delivers great shots with ease under normal shooting conditions, so you don’t have to take many shots to ensure a good one.

Night and indoor performance is great too, but the camera leans towards extending the shutter speed which can result in blurry results.

I couldn’t find many flaws under regular usage. Digital zoom from the telephoto lens looks great up to 6X and still usable up to 10X, but begins to look subpar afterwards.

Oppo’s added modes like inbuilt filters and XPAN mode are great fun to explore and use, and many of them are something I actively used rather than just checking out once.

Here are a few camera samples:

Main 3X Zoom 6X Digital Zoom XPAN Mode

Practical Considerations

The battery life on the Oppo Find N6 is outstanding, easily covering a full day of usage and extending into the second if needed. You can get many hours of screen time out of the 6000 mAh silicon carbon cell.

Infrared remotes are a bit of a rarity on devices these days, but the Find N6 includes one, and it comes in useful more often than you’d think. A stay at a hotel where you can’t find the television remote is one example when you’ll be thankful to have it.

Oppo offers a slightly shorter support tail than brands like Apple or Samsung, with five years of operating system updates and six years of security updates. For such an expensive device it would have been nice to see lengthier support.

Value & Alternatives

Coming in at $3299 it’s difficult to call the Oppo Find N6 good value. There are many devices $1000 cheaper (or even less) that accomplish the same thing, after all, like Oppo’s own Find X9 Pro.

Another consideration at this price point is that you could get a mix of devices, like a dedicated camera, laptop, and midrange phone. Whether you want one device for everything or multiple dedicated devices is a personal choice, though.

Would I Buy It With My Own Money?

No. It’s too expensive for what it does. Foldable devices are still a niche form factor and the big screen doesn’t yet justify the cost. The Oppo Find N6 is a strong device with no corners cut, but it’s more than you actually need. Sometimes compromises result in better value.