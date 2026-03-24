OPPO Find X9 Pro Review – Ticks all the right boxes

The Oppo Find X9 Pro is a sleek, high-end device that thoroughly fills out the flagship phone checklist. With an excellent camera, huge battery life, and powerful chipset, the Find X9 Pro has everything you’re looking for in a top notch smartphone.

The biggest reason to look at the Oppo Find X9 Pro is the outstanding Hasselblad camera array that serves up full-size 50-megapixel images from the main sensor along with excellent happy snap capabilities.

Add in photography suite functions like Master Mode manual controls, XPAN panoramic shots, and nostalgic film and digicam filters, the Oppo Find X9 Pro puts the fun back into phone photography.

Rating

Overall: 4.5 / 5

Pros

Stunning photography results

Outstanding battery life

Solid performance in demanding apps

Cons

A bit expensive

Poor inbuilt speakers

$2299 | For anyone who wants one of the best Android devices around

Setup & First Impressions

Whilst unboxing the Oppo Find X9 Pro, the Hasselblad branding is obvious throughout. The textured box evokes Hasselblad cameras’ grip texture and inside, the box asks you to “Make Your Moment,” showing Oppo’s focus on photography with this entry into its smartphone lineage.

The initial setup experience was easy to go through and unremarkable – as typical, just sign in with a Google account, choose whether you’d like to bring your apps across, and you’re ready to go.

The box contains an 80-watt charger, a USB-C cable, a SIM tool and documentation – everything you need to get started.

Design & Aesthetics

The Oppo Find X9 Pro comes in either Silk White or Titanium Charcoal (the one we have). In terms of design there’s not a ton to discuss here – it’s a pretty familiar slab design with a camera island on the rear and a holepunch front facing camera.

It’s a smooth, sleek phone with a super slim bezel and understated aesthetic. The camera bump is quite substantial, but everywhere else the Oppo Find X9 Pro manages to feel thin and light.

Like most Oppo devices over the past several years, the Find X9 Pro features an in-screen fingerprint reader to help preserve the sleek exterior. There’s a couple of extra buttons on the sides that help you access common functions.

Life With The Oppo Find X9 Pro

I’ve been using the Oppo Find X9 Pro for several weeks, learning its quirks and getting comfortable with the powerful camera controls on offer.

Positives

Easily the strongest point to discuss here is the camera suite. The Find X9 Pro features a powerful sensor and exceptional optical performance, making it a great companion to use for phone photography. We’ll go over this in its own section, but the camera really is the outstanding feature here.

Battery life is similarly excellent. With my typical usage the Find X9 Pro comfortably lasted up to two full days, and I think I could have pushed it to three if I was using it a bit less.

Build quality is another strong point. The phone feels very premium with nice materials, a flat screen, and matte finish. It features IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, giving it better longevity and protection against even high-pressure water jets.

The Find X9 Pro features two extra buttons on the sides. The Snap Key is a programmable key that can perform functions like opening the camera, toggling ring settings, activating the torch, and more.

The other is the Quick Button on the lower right edge. It’s a haptic button and trackpad that’s dedicated to camera functions like opening the camera app, swiping to zoom, and pressing to snap a photo like a shutter button.

Another fun inclusion is the IR Remote. This is far from a necessary feature, but it can be really handy to set up with all your appliances and devices like your TV, air conditioner, and more so you’ve always got your remote for these handy – no more getting up from the couch because you forgot the hifi remote.

Negatives

There’s honestly not a lot to complain about here in terms of daily usage. The Oppo Find X9 Pro is a well-rounded device that impressed me at every turn.

If I had to nitpick though, the camera bump is a bit of an annoyance when placing the phone down on a surface. Because it’s off to one side, if you want to view the screen while it’s on a table the device becomes unbalanced. Designs where the island reaches across the whole device don’t have this issue.

The inbuilt speakers are a bit of a letdown too, they have pretty much no bass response and they won’t replace a Bluetooth speaker or headphones for extended listening. The volume and clarity is good in voice calls, though.

It’s quite a large device, so people with smaller hands will have a bit of difficulty reaching the volume buttons on the right side one-handed.

Performance & Reliability

The Oppo Find X9 Pro offers solid performance from its MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset – roughly equivalent to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. It’s more than capable of handling day-to-day tasks with no slowdown, and performs very well in demanding 3D games like Arknights Endfield.

In Endfield the Oppo Find X9 Pro achieved a steady 45 frames per second running around the world, with minimal slowdown or hitching. The phone offers performance mode adjustments with Game Assistant, but changing these settings didn’t seem to affect actual performance.

During demanding tasks like this the phone heats up noticeably, but not uncomfortably.

Camera Performance

The camera is undoubtedly the key selling point for this whole phone. It’s got an excellent sensor that produces detailed images in a variety of situations. Plus, the functions on offer make the Oppo Find X9 Pro really fun to shoot with – a rarity for phone cameras in my opinion.

There are three physical lenses on the rear of the device giving you access to equivalent focal lengths of 15mm to 70mm with extended options available as digital zoom. That covers everything from ultra-wide angle shots to telephoto photography for portraits and wildlife.

On the software side, the Camera app provides zoom levels up to a surprising 100x digital zoom. This is AI-enhanced zoom so don’t expect realistic details from great distances. In the example shot, the text and shadows are garbled. It’s unlikely most people would have a legitimate use case for 100x zoom – this feels more like a flex feature.

Main Lens Prime Main Lens 47mm Equivalent Telephoto Prime 6x Digital Zoom 13x Digital Zoom 100x Digital Zoom (AI Enhanced) 100x Digital Zoom 100% Crop (AI Enhanced)

The camera performance is very snappy and it’s easy to get a good success rate with this phone. I found the dedicated Quick Button for zooming and releasing the shutter quite handy.

There’s a few bespoke filter presets that go a step above ordinary filter settings, instead aiming for a more natural film or vintage digicam look. In combination with the panoramic XPAN mode, the Find X9 Pro gives you plenty of reasons to fall back in love with phone photography.

XPAN XPAN Film Preset

Master Mode gives you fine control over camera settings like exposure, ISO, focus, and shutter speed. This is a pretty good amount of control compared to typical inbuilt phone Camera apps, and is great to have for photography enthusiasts.

There’s an excellent Hasselblad Hi-Res mode that produces 50-megapixel images on the standard lens, or 200-megapixel images on the 3x telephoto lens. These give you a significant boost in detail at the expense of larger image files. If you’re just snapping for social media, I suggest sticking with the standard or Master Mode shots.

I found the Hi-Res mode excellent for the main 50-megapixel lens, but noticed a drop in optical performance in the 200-megapixel mode.

Hasselblad Hi-Res 100% Crop Hasselblad Hi-Res 100% Crop Hasselblad Hi-Res Film Sim CCD Sim

It’s worth noting that Oppo offers a teleconverter lens attachment that increases focal length, boosting the telephoto lens up to 10x optical zoom. Unfortunately I didn’t get to have hands on with this attachment.

Practical Considerations

Oppo promises up to five years of software updates and six years of security updates with the Find X9 Pro, which is a good deal – it’s longer than most people keep their phones. However, it does admittedly fall a bit short of the support tail promised by competitors like Google, Apple, and Samsung.

If you’re a fan of wireless charging, it’s worth noting that the Find X9 Pro doesn’t support the widely accepted Qi2 standard – only Oppo’s own AirVOOC. That means more limited compatibility with chargers, and no wireless fast charging unless it’s from a pad that specifically supports AirVOOC.

Value & Alternatives

Coming in at $2299 RRP, Oppo has placed the Find X9 Pro squarely in the premium price bracket. It’s in the same ballpark as flagship devices like the Honor Magic V5, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

That said, it well and truly competes with these phones favourably on just about every point. The camera is definitely the outstanding feature here, but the battery life is just as noteworthy. On performance it goes toe-to-toe with other flagships.

That means the choice between all these devices is not clear cut, and it will ultimately depend on your personal priorities and preferences, like the Android experience and other add-ons.

Would I buy it with my own money?

Absolutely. The Oppo Find X9 Pro is an excellent choice if you’re looking for a premium Android phone with a cutting edge camera, excellent battery life, attractive design, and solid performance. The only major downside here is really the price point.