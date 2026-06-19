Phone durability explained: IP ratings and the most common accidents

You might assume that water damage is the most common risk to a mobile phone, but the stats say otherwise. Research from Bupa shows the most common mobile phone insurance claims, and the list tells a story about today’s phone durability.

The most common damage claims are as follows:

Back glass damage Display bleed / panel damage Touch screen unresponsive Front screen crack Device no power Device bent / structural damage Camera damage Charging / USB port failure Water damage

Screen protectors often save the front glass, but few people consider protecting the rear glass that has become standard on many modern flagships. Repair costs for our devices have climbed sharply, with screen replacements and rear glass repairs costing hundreds.

While glass sandwich construction remains popular, protection against water damage has become a priority for brands. With phones reaching higher IP resistance ratings against water and dust ingress, they’ve gotten better at handling everyday spills and splashes.

What is IP67, IP68 and IP69?

IP stands for Ingress Protection, and each number after it means something. The first digit is numbered from 0 to 6 and indicates the device’s protection against particles like dust. The second digit is numbered from 0 to 9K and indicates protection against liquid.

A 6 in the first position means the device is completely dust-tight, with no particles entering even after an extended test. This is becoming fairly common for mid to high end devices.

The second number is probably the one most consumers are interested in, as spills can be quite common.

A 7 in the second position means the device survived temporary immersion in up to one metre of fresh water for 30 minutes under lab conditions. This is the baseline for midrange devices and up.

An 8 means the device exceeds the above rating, with duration and depth decided by an agreement with the manufacturer. One brand’s IP68 rating might mean 1.5 metres for 30 minutes, while another’s might meet 3 metres for an hour. It’s worth reading the fine print for further information on this rating.

A 9 or 9K rating is rare to see on consumer smartphones, but we’ve been seeing a few phones reach this like the Honor Magic 8 Pro. It means the device is protected against high-pressure and high-temperature water jets like those used to wash down vehicles.

One nuance to this is that a device rated IP69K may not survive immersion. For that reason, you often see devices bearing certification like IP68/IP69 indicating that the device passed both tests.

Another thing worth knowing is that an X in either position means the device wasn’t tested. For example, you may see IPX7 showing that the device survives liquid immersion but wasn’t tested against dust.

What your IP rating doesn’t cover

Though devices might bear an IP68 rating, it’s worth noting that most major manufacturers exclude water damage under the standard warranty. The reason is that IP ratings are tested for freshwater in lab conditions, not saltwater or pool water.

IP ratings aren’t permanent. Gaskets and seals degrade over time, and drops, vibration, and normal wear-and-tear can affect resistance ratings.

In a practical sense, this means you should treat the IP rating as a protection against accidents, not as a reason to scroll your socials in the shower.

Popular Phones and their IP ratings

Here are a few models we’ve looked at recently and their IP ratings.

Device IP Rating Immersion Depth Honor Magic 8 Pro IP68 / IP69 / IP69K 1.5m, 30 min OPPO Find X9 Pro IP66 / IP68 / IP69 1.5m, 30 min Motorola Edge 70 IP68 / IP69 1.5m, 30 min Motorola Signature IP68 / IP69 1.2m, 30 min iPhone 17 / Pro / Pro Max IP68 6m, 30 min Samsung S26 / S26+ / S26 Ultra IP68 1.5m, 30 min

Should I use a case for better phone durability?

Drop protection is a different rating entirely, and there currently isn’t much of an industry standard figure brands use to demonstrate it. Real world drops can vary wildly, from killer exposed aggregate to soft carpet, so it can be difficult to produce a standard test.

For that reason, you may want to consider using a case to protect against the most common damage like back and front glass damage. A case helps to absorb impact energy that would otherwise damage the phone and even preserves resale value by limiting cosmetic scratches and wear.

However, premium phones are increasingly being designed with textured backs intended to be used without a case. Titanium frames, ceramic or polymer backs, and textures are selling points that you don’t get to experience with a case. For disciplined users, a case may feel like an unnecessary compromise.

A great middle ground is to use a quality tempered glass screen protector. This helps to protect against expensive screen panel replacement without compromising the feel of the device. It doesn’t help against impacts against the chassis or the rear, but it’s insurance against paying for screen repair.

When it comes to deciding to use a case, it depends on how you use your phone, and how you’ve broken one before. Have you ever cracked your screen or back glass? Let us know in the comments.